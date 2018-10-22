Gase: Hip injury to Dolphins WR Wilson likely season-ending

Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.

NFL roundup: Panthers drop champion Eagles to 3-4

The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for the first three quarters before scoring three touchdowns in a 9 1/2-minute span after punting on all their other possessions. They overcame a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter after never previously escaping more than a 10-point, fourth-quarter hole.

Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and two touchdown passes in leading the comeback. Philadelphia’s final possession ended at the Carolina 14-yard line on a failed fourth down.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and directed the Eagles (3-4) on time-consuming drives that appeared to put them in ideal shape. Wentz completed 30 of 37 passes for 310 yards. He had a stretch when he completed a career-best 15 consecutive passes.

Rams 39, 49ers 10

Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard pass for a third score, helping Los Angeles go 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a romp over San Francisco in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jared Goff threw two TD passes, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals, and the Los Angeles defense forced four San Francisco turnovers, leading the Rams to a road win in the California rivalry for the second consecutive season. Aaron Donald had four sacks and six tackles for loss.

George Kittle led all receivers with 98 yards on five receptions and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for San Francisco (1-6).

Saints 24, Ravens 23

Drew Brees engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point with 24 seconds left to allow visiting New Orleans to escape with a victory.

Brees, who had not beaten the Ravens (4-3) in four previous games in his 18 NFL seasons, brought the Saints (5-1) back with consecutive touchdown drives. Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the 500th of his career.

Flacco hit John Brown for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 24-23 in the last minute. However, with just a PAT needed to force overtime, Tucker pushed the kick wide right.

Patriots 38, Bears 31

Tom Brady tossed three touchdown passes, and New England held on at Chicago when the Bears’ late Hail Mary attempt came up a yard short.

Brady completed 25 of 36 passes for 277 yards with two touchdown passes to James White and one to Julian Edelman with one interception. New England (5-2) added two special teams touchdowns thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson and a 29-yard blocked punt return by Kyle Van Noy.

Mitchell Trubisky completed 26 of 50 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two picks for Chicago (3-3). Trubisky and Jordan Howard each rushed for a score, while Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton each hauled in touchdown passes.

Redskins 20, Cowboys 17

Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired, and Washington held on to beat visiting Dallas.

Adrian Peterson rushed for 99 yards as the Redskins (4-2), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, increased their lead in the NFC East.

Dak Prescott went in from a yard out with 1:37 left to pull Dallas within 20-17. After the Redskins’ three-and-out, the Cowboys (3-4) drove to the Washington 29. Maher lined up for a 47-yard field goal, but a snap infraction pushed Dallas back 5 yards. Maher’s ensuing kick hit the goal post.

Buccaneers 26, Browns 23 (OT)

After missing a chance to win the game in regulation when his 40-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired, Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal with 1:50 left in overtime to lift Tampa Bay over visiting Cleveland.

The Buccaneers (3-3) won despite committing four turnovers and allowing a safety. The Browns (2-4-1) participated in their fourth overtime game of the season.

Cleveland committed just one turnover, but it was costly as Jabrill Peppers fumbled a punt return in overtime to hand the ball back to the Buccaneers and Jameis Winston. The Bucs were able to gain only 7 yards in six plays, but that was enough for Catanzaro to earn redemption with the game-winning kick.

Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Patrick Mahomes authoritatively recovered from his first defeat as an NFL quarterback, passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City trounced visiting Cincinnati.

Bouncing back from a last-second loss in prime time against New England, the Chiefs (6-1) built a 17-point halftime lead, scored on five of their first six possessions and totaled 551 yards. Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns and finished with 86 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving on 20 total touches.

A.J. Green had seven catches for 117 yards to lead the Bengals (4-3).

Lions 32, Dolphins 21

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes to tight end Michael Roberts as Detroit won at Miami.

Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson also starred for Detroit (3-3), rushing 19 times for 158 yards. Matt Prater was perfect on four field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder with two minutes left to ice the victory as the Lions won their second straight.

Miami (4-3) was without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed his second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury.

Texans 20, Jaguars 7

Jadeveon Clowney posted a pair of sacks while Tyrann Mathieu recorded a late interception as Houston extended its winning streak to four games with a dominating defensive performance at Jacksonville.

The Texans (4-3) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South by limiting the Jaguars (3-4) to 259 total yards. Jacksonville dropped its third consecutive game, was held scoreless in the first half for a third straight week and benched quarterback Blake Bortles in the third quarter.

Bortles fumbled twice on scrambling attempts, and the Texans converted both of his turnovers into 10 points. Cody Kessler completed 21 of 30 attempts for 156 yards in relief of Bortles, who went 6 for 12 for 61 yards. Kessler was sacked four times.

Chargers 20, Titans 19

Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes, and quick-strike Los Angeles survived a late challenge by Tennessee for a tight victory at Wembley Stadium in London.

Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage and fired a 55-yard TD to a wide-open Mike Williams on the third play of the second half. It was the fourth straight win for the Chargers (5-2) and the third straight loss for the Titans (3-4).

Trailing by one with 31 seconds left, Tennessee scored and coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win. Mariota’s pass to Tajae Sharpe was incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty gave him another shot. However, his pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped and fell incomplete.

Vikings 37, Jets 17

Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Latavius Murray rushed for two more, and Minnesota defeated New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards. Murray gained 69 yards on 15 carries. Adam Thielen, the NFL’s leading receiver, caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to open a season with seven consecutive 100-yard games.

Dan Bailey made three of four field goal tries as Minnesota (4-2-1) collected its third straight victory. New York rookie Sam Darnold completed just 17 of 42 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw a touchdown pass but was picked off three times for the Jets (3-4), who won their previous two games.

Colts 37, Bills 5

Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Adam Vinatieri moved within five points of the NFL’s all-time scoring record during Indianapolis’ rout over visiting Buffalo.

Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 126 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards and another score receiving for the Colts (2-5). Indianapolis, which scored 25 points off of five Buffalo turnovers, snapped a four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season.

The Bills (2-5), who failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season, played most of the game without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, who was ruled out after getting upended and hitting his head on the turf running to the sideline on the opening drive.

–Field Level Media