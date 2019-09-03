Garrett: No time frame on Zeke availability when he returns
Whenever Ezekiel Elliott does join the Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect the team to spend much time getting him to speed before getting him back on the field.
Speaking to the media Monday in advance of his team’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he has no set time frame for how long Elliott would have to wait to play after joining the team.
“Zeke is as capable as anybody I know. He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said. “I don’t think they’ll be a lot of learning there. He’s a smart guy, an instinctive guy. But again, that’s a hypothetical. We’re just focused on the guys we have right now. We’re going to go practice as well as we can the right way to prepare for the Giants.”
Elliott has been holding out all camp in search of a new contract. He has been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, working out, reportedly training with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.
According to reports over the weekend, negotiations between the team and Elliott are “intensifying.”
Any game missed would cost Elliott more than $225,000 in base salary, and he could be fined for each day he misses practice or meetings. According to the collective bargaining agreement, failing to report for the first game could also make Elliott subject to the Cowboys seeking a return of some of his prorated signing bonus.
Elliott has already racked up more than $1 million in fines for missing camp.
Multiple outlets also reported Monday that the Cowboys will bring running back Jordan Chunn off the practice squad, giving them three tailbacks plus a fullback on the active roster. Chunn would be joined by tailbacks Alfred Morris and Tony Pollard, along with fullback Jamize Olawale.
The Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson to a one-year deal, according to a report Monday by ESPN.
The move, subsequently confirmed by other outlets, reunites Doctson, the No. 22 overall pick out of TCU in the 2016 draft, with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Doctson recorded his best season as a pro with Cousins as his quarterback in 2017, finishing with 35 catches, 502 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts).
Last season, Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns, but while some of those numbers were career highs, it wasn’t enough for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year rookie option earlier this offseason.
“I think I’m hitting free agency next year. I won’t be the first, won’t be the last,” Doctson told ESPN in July. “It’s nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it’s all love.”
The Redskins made Doctson’s departure official on Saturday when they included the 26-year-old among their finals cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit.
Doctson finishes his time with the Redskins with 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension Monday.
The team followed up the move by placing the 25-year-old on injured reserve. LeBlanc is recovering from a foot injury sustained during training camp and can return to action after Week 8.
LeBlanc had 24 tackles in eight games (four starts) for the Eagles last season. He also started one of playoff game and had an interception against the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles claimed LeBlanc midseason off waivers from the Detroit Lions, where he played in three games before moving on to Philadelphia. He appeared in 28 games for the Bears in 2016 and 2017.
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $30-million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.
Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and was set to earn $2 million in 2019. He was named the Colts starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The move came just hours after the Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer as back up to Brissett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.
Retired NFL wide receiver
Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue in that role.
“I think that’s a great addition for us,” head coach Adam Gase said, per the team website. “He’s done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him. He’s excited about the opportunity.”
Receiver Robby Anderson said he’s happy to have the chance to work with someone with Ward’s experience.
“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him. He’s just trying to find ways to get me better in each way.”
The Steelers selected Ward, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.
Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).
The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
“People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready,” said Marrone, whose family must evacuate. “And we will be. There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone’s safe and have a plan and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they’re doing, then I think we’ll just take things as they come.”
After battering the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian is headed toward Florida as a Category 4. The track of the storm isn’t certain, and when it approaches the region late Tuesday, it either could skirt the Jacksonville area or make a devastating impact.
The storm is expected to be out of the Jacksonville area by Wednesday night, and practice is scheduled for Thursday.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone to make sure everyone’s safe and everyone has a plan,” Marrone said. “… Hopefully, weather permitting and safety permitting, we’ll bring the team back Thursday at noon. We feel good about our plans for the players and the safety for our players.”
The Jaguars open the season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marrone said a lot of the game preparation has been accomplished.
“… Most of the work is done, which is not to say, ‘If there’s ever a good time (for this to happen),’ but obviously in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than obviously if something happened during the middle of a season,” he said.
Andy Reid
Andy Reid coached the younger version of LeSean McCoy over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach likes what he sees of the older version, too.
“There are not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around out there,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “But he still has the great feet and the vision.”
The Buffalo Bills released the six-time Pro Bowl back on Saturday, and Kansas City quickly snapped him up. McCoy agreed to a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams.
“He knows what to expect,” Reid said of McCoy. “I’ve been very honest with him about Damien and how good of a football player he is. I think it’s a great situation for both of them and for the team. For where he’s at in his career, you’re talking about potentially a future Hall of Famer with the numbers and stats he’s put together here. Here he has an opportunity to come to what potentially is a good football team as we go forward and be a part of that.”
Reid said McCoy’s only limitation will be how long it takes him to become familiar with the Chiefs’ playbook.
“This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it’s quite a bit different,” Reid said.
McCoy gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
He led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys released
The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Rolando McClain on Monday, days after the NFL conditionally reinstated him from suspension, according to multiple reports.
His release was set to become official later in the day, and his reinstatement finalized on Tuesday. He will be an unrestricted free agent.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Cowboys, who maintained his rights.
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire. He returned to the sport with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He recorded 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles
Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of trades that included numerous other players and draft picks -- and garnered plenty of outside criticism -- Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien on Monday explained the team's
Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of trades that included numerous other players and draft picks — and garnered plenty of outside criticism — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday explained the team’s logic behind the moves.
In the simplest of terms, O’Brien said, “in the end, we just could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal” with Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.
The club put the franchise tag on Clowney in March, but he did not sign his franchise tender before the July 15 deadline, meaning the Texans could no longer negotiate a contract with him until after the season.
O’Brien insisted there were discussions within the organization and with Clowney and his agent Bus Cook, but “we just couldn’t come to an agreement.”
After discussing a Clowney trade with multiple teams — most notably highly publicized talks with Miami regarding Tunsil, their offensive tackle — the Texans on Saturday morning sent the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to Seattle. In return, the Texans got a 2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. The Texans also reportedly paid Clowney a $7 million signing bonus while the Seahawks pick up his $8 million salary.
“I understand everybody’s going to dissect how we did it and what we received back and what we gave Seattle,” O’Brien told reporters Monday. “In the end, we did what we felt was in the best interest of our organization and of our team moving forward.”
Later Saturday, the Texans did get the lineman they wanted in Tunsil — and added a vertical threat in wide receiver Kenny Stills — but that, too, came at a price.
Houston gave Miami first-round picks in 2020 and ’21, as well as a second-round pick in 2021, plus offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi. The Texans got a 2020 fourth-round pick and 2021 sixth-round pick in return.
“We feel really good about being able to get a proven left tackle to protect Deshaun Watson,” O’Brien said in defending the ransom they paid for Tunsil. “Laremy Tunsil is an excellent player.”
O’Brien would not talk about whether the Texans talked about a contract extension with Tunsil before making the trade.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $13.5 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
He now will protect the blind side of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the second half of his rookie season in 2017 with a torn ACL, then suffered a bruised lung and injured ribs severe enough that the team bussed him to Jacksonville for a game last season rather than have him fly with the team over concerns of what changes in air pressure could have on his lungs.
Despite the injuries, and though he was sacked an NFL-high 65 times last season, Watson did not miss a game in 2018.
The Indianapolis Colts signed former
The Indianapolis Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Jacoby Brissett, according to reports on Monday.
ESPN”s Adam Schefter said Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.
With Andrew Luck’s retirement a week ago, Brissett assumed the starting role but without a proven backup.
The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, opting to have rookie Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s backup and potential heir apparent.
Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, then had stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Patriots in 2017.
For his career, Hoyer has completed 838 passes for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdown and 30 interceptions. In 37 starts, he has a 16-21 record.
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract,
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old started his career with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-17) and was on the Oakland Raiders roster in 2018.
He played collegiately at San Jose State and has appeared in 63 NFL games (seven starts). He has touched the ball sparingly, gaining just 74 yards from scrimmage.
The Dolphins continued their roster
The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul Monday, releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005.
Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.
He issued a statement Monday morning.
“Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins,” Denney said in a statement. “I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years I have had many wonderful, hard working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank.
“I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked with in Miami.”
There were plenty of those: Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.
Denney did not announce if he would retire or pursue a new team.
The decision to cut Denney came as a surprise since he had beaten undrafted free agent Wesley Farnsworth for the job. The Dolphins cut Farnsworth when trimming the roster to the league-mandated 53 on Saturday.
The New England
The New England Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Monday, two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve. An ankle injury limited Harry during much of training camp.
Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.
The Patriots signed the 31-year-old Thomas in April.
In nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Thomas has hauled in 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Broncos traded him to the Texans last season, and he finished the year with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games overall.
Thomas’ season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last season’s production marked a decline for Thomas, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons from 2012-16. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2015 season and has scored six touchdowns in 10 career playoff games.
The New England receiving corps now consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewzki and Thomas.
The Los Angeles Chargers informed running back Melvin Gordon’s representation that talks regarding his contract extension have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced on Sunday.
“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season,” Telesco said on a conference call.
Telesco’s comments come one day after multiple media outlets reported that the Chargers had given Gordon permission to look for trade options.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
Telesco also said the Chargers will rely on fellow running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the absence of Gordon.
“Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other,” Telesco said. “I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.
“Even if you have a big, bell-cow back, you’d like to have another back to come in and spell them, give them some rest and have a different dimension. So right now we’re very happy with Austin as an every-down back.”
Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden to a two-year, $22 million extension, according to a published report on Sunday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Haden will receive the new contract as well as a $16.8 million signing bonus.
Haden, 30, had one year and $10 million left on his current deal. His new contract will lock him up through the 2021 season.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, Haden recorded 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games last season.
Haden has collected 453 tackles, 22 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries in 116 career games since being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the seventh overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
With the 53-man
With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers.
And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals: Among players claimed by the Cardinals are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016 who had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 46 games over three seasons, and offensive lineman Brett Toth. An offensive tackle, Toth made headlines earlier this month when the Department of Defense granted the recent West Point grad a waiver to delay the remainder of his military requirements to pursue an NFL career.
Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., son of the former All-Pro linebacker, was signed to the Panthers practice squad a day after the team cut him. Carolina also claimed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from Buffalo after getting a look at him during joint practices with the Bills during camp.
Cincinnati Bengals: With Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Bengals added some running back depth by claiming Samaje Perine from the Redskins. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017 but has been cut by the Rams and Cardinals since then, was also claimed by Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, won’t have to leave Ohio to join his new employer. He played in only 12 games as a rookie last season and didn’t see much action this preseason. The Browns also claimed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Arizona and receiver Khadarel Hodge from the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys: After failing to make the Eagles final roster despite being selected in the fifth round by Philadelphia, quarterback Clayton Thorson is moving on to a different NFC East team, being signed to Dallas’ practice squad.
Denver Broncos: After cutting loose Kevin Hogan and leaving starting quarterback Joe Flacco with only injured rookie Drew Lock backing him up, Denver claimed Brandon Allen from the Rams. The team also added undrafted rookie Brett Rypien to the practice squad they cut him Saturday and he cleared waivers.
Indianapolis Colts: A day after cutting quarterback Phillip Walker, who showed some promise during the preseason, the Colts signed him to the practice squad. Indianapolis also claimed running back Quinton Flowers from the Bengals, three days after Flowers ran for 47 yards against the Colts in the preseason finale.
Los Angeles Chargers: With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out and reportedly seeking a trade partner, the Chargers scooped us Detrez Newsome and signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers following his release from the team Saturday.
New York Jets: The long, winding summer of Kaare Vedvik continues, with the Norwegian-born kicker now in the Big Apple. Less than three weeks ago, Minnesota sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Despite Vedvik making only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts in the preseason with Minnesota, the Jets think enough of him to release kicker Taylor Bertolet to make room for him. The Jets also claimed former Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios.
Oakland Raiders: One of the more heavily covered angles from Raiders camp on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is the competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to be David Carr’s backup at quarterback. Add DeShone Kizer to that mix after the team claimed the former Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packer.
Philadelphia Eagles: After cutting fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson on Saturday, the Eagles passed on bringing him back to the practice squad and instead signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The 2018 fourth-round pick was cut loose by New York after failing to beat out veteran Alex Tanney.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Logan Woodside, whose path to the NFL included a tour in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was signed to the Titans’ practice squad after the team cut him a day earlier.
Washington Redskins: If you can’t beat them, pick up their leftovers? Losers of four straight to NFC East rival Philadelphia, the Redskins claimed running back Wendell Smallwood. The fourth-year back was second on the Eagles in rushing yards last season while leading all Philadelphia running backs with 28 receptions.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes to resume his NFL career next month.
The 30-year-old veteran tore his right Achilles tendon last November during a practice with the New Orleans Saints.
On Saturday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared a video clip of Bryant working out and catching passes.
“Healthy, moving fast and explosive,” receivers coach David Robinson said of Bryant, who hasn’t caught a pass in the NFL since 2017.
“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant told Slater. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”
A first-round pick in 2010, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games over eight seasons with the Cowboys. He made three Pro Bowls and had three 1,000-yard seasons.
Cut by Dallas in April 2018, Bryant signed with New Orleans on Nov. 8 but landed on injured reserve with the Achilles injury two days later.
A trade sending tackle
A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans became official on Sunday.
The Dolphins shipped Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston. In return, they will receive a pair of first-round picks — in 2020 and 2021 — a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.
Reports also emerged Sunday that the Texans will be paying part of the salary of pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whom they traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Clowney refused to sign the franchise tender with the Texans and didn’t report to the team.
But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that to complete the deal to send Clowney to the Seahawks, the Texans agreed to pay Clowney a $7 million signing bonus, with Seattle picking up his $8 million salary.
In addition, Seattle agreed not to put the tag on Clowney after the 2019 season, he said.
The Texans traded Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, to the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
Eddy Pineiro will start
Eddy Pineiro will start the season as the kicker for the Chicago Bears after an exhaustive offseason search to fill the position.
The Bears and Green Bay Packers kick off the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field.
“He deserves it,” coach Matt Nagy said Sunday. “He earned every right to be our kicker.”
The team cut Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given Chicago a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. The Bears lost 16-15 following the missed the kick with seconds remaining.
Parkey missed seven field goals and three extra points during the 2018 regular season.
In June, the Bears waived former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt, one of three kickers who took part at mandatory minicamp. More recently, the team released former Alliance of American Football kicker Elliott Fry.
Pineiro, 23, kicked collegiately at Florida and signed in May 2018 with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve in September and missed the season. The Bears acquired him in May for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In the preseason, he hit 8-of-9 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards.
The New York Jets
The New York Jets claimed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik off waivers on Sunday and released kicker Taylor Bertolet, according to multiple reports.
The Jets had inquired about acquiring Vedvik, 25, from the Ravens, but Baltimore traded him on Aug. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
The Vikings cut Vedvik after he struggled in preseason games. He attempted four field goals – from 27, 37, 43 and 54 yards – and made only the 27-yarder. Over two preseasons with the Ravens, though, he hit 12 of 13 field goal tries.
Bertolet was 5 of 8 with a long of 56 yards, and he missed two of his four PAT tries this preseason.
The Jets signed Chandler Catanzaro in March, but he retired unexpectedly early in training camp.
The Miami Dolphins are trading linebacker Kiko Alonso
The Miami Dolphins are trading linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported Sunday.
Miami’s leading tackler in two of the past three seasons, Alonso reportedly requested a trade because of the team’s rebuilding status.
The Saints are sending third-year linebacker Vince Biegel to the Dolphins in exchange, per the report.
Alonso, 29, tallied 125 tackles in 2018 and registered 354 tackles and five interceptions in 46 games with Miami.
He has two years remaining on a four-year, $28.9 million contract he signed in 2017. His dead-cap figure for 2019 is only $2.55 million, according to Spotrac.
A fan favorite in Miami, Alonso was originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013 out of Oregon. He started 16 games with the Bills and played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before joining the Dolphins in a March 2016 trade.
Biegel, 26, was Green Bay’s fourth-round pick in 2017. He played in nine games with the Packers that year and 14 games with the Saints last season, collecting a total of 14 tackles.
