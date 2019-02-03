Fowler takes command in Phoenix Open
Fowler takes command in Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler threatened to run away with the Waste Management Phoenix Open, shooting a 7-under-par 64 on Saturday in the third round at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler is at 20-under 193 for the tournament, four shots in front of second-place Matt Kuchar, going into Sunday’s final round.
Thanks to birdies on four of his first six holes in the third round, Fowler matched his first-round score.
Fowler had just one bogey in the round, giving him the best score turned in by any of the 73 golfers who made the cut.
The 30-year-old California will be aiming for his fifth victory on the PGA Tour.
Kuchar, who won last month’s Sony Open in Hawaii, notched birdies on each of the three par-5 holes. He carded a bogey-free round for his second consecutive round of 6 under par.
Justin Thomas (3 under on Saturday) is at 15 under after failing to keep pace with Fowler. Thomas was a first-round co-leader.
Thomas, who was a shot back entering the third round, was at 1 over for the day through 10 holes before rallying with four birdies the rest of the way.
Fowler and Thomas are sharing a house during this tournament, and they will be in the same grouping again on the final day of the event.
South Africa’s Branden Grace (3 under) and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An (6 under) are at 13 under overall. An re-emerged among the strong contenders with birdies on three of the last four holes.
Defending champion Gary Woodland stayed on the leaderboard. He shot 5 under on Saturday to move to 12 under and into a tie for sixth place with Bubba Watson (3 under).
Harold Varner III, who was a first-round co-leader, recovered with a round of 3 under after shooting even par on Friday. He’s one of four golfers tied for eighth place at 10 under.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles likely to pick up Foles’ option
Report: Eagles likely to pick up Foles' option Report: Eagles likely to pick up Foles’ option
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly will pick up quarterback Nick Foles’ $20 million contract option for 2019.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that there is no guarantee, however, that Foles remains with the team and laid out the possible options.
Once the option is exercised, Foles could pay the Eagles $2 million to buy his way out of the contract to become a free agent. But, Rapoport said, Philadelphia at that point could put the franchise tag on Foles and search for a trade partner.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the franchise tag is expected for Foles and that other teams have contacted the Eagles about his potential availability.
If the Eagles, however, allow him to become a free agent, they would receive a compensatory draft pick, Rapoport said.
“Either way, it’s a little bit of a game of chicken right now,” he said. “We do not know how the Eagles are going to proceed after Foles gives them $2 million back for his freedom.”
Foles, 30, led the Eagles to the playoffs two consecutive seasons after injuries to starter Carson Wentz. Philadelphia won its first-ever Super Bowl following the 2017 season and lost this year to New Orleans in the NFL divisional round.
After the 2018 season, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz would be the starting quarterback in 2019.
Over the past two seasons, Foles has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, starting eight, and has a 6-2 record. He has thrown for 1,950 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in that span.
He led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and was named MVP after completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick play.
–Field Level Media
Patriots pool report: Belichick not a fan of Super Bowl pace
Patriots pool report: Belichick not a fan of Super Bowl pace Patriots pool report: Belichick not a fan of Super Bowl pace
ATLANTA – For a few minutes Saturday morning, Bill Belichick’s top concern was opening a bag of macadamia nuts for his 2-year-old granddaughter, Blakely. The Patriots coach has spent the past two weeks preparing for Super Bowl LIII, which included stashing some snack packs in his pants pocket in case of a hungry toddler.
Blakely, the daughter of Belichick’s son, Steve, was born in October 2016, so this will be her third Super Bowl before she turns 3.
“She’s starting off fast,” Belichick said.
Blakely was one of more than 800 friends and family who joined the Patriots players, coaches, front office and staff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday morning. After finishing a week of practice at Georgia Tech, the Patriots did not hold a walk-through or practice on Saturday, but instead came to the site of the game for team photos and a gathering with their guests. This is the same routine they have followed in previous Super Bowls.
“This breaks up the day and lets them participate in it with their families,” Belichick said. “This is a dream for every player to play in this game, so to be able to share it with loved ones and family is special. We have tried to embrace it.”
The entire 53-person active roster and 10-person practice squad were present, along with players on injured reserve, including running back Jeremy Hill and defensive back Eric Rowe. The Patriots have no players with an injury designation for the final game of the season.
“Everybody is good,” Belichick said.
The Patriots buses, escorted by police, pulled up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 10:40 a.m. ET and filed inside. Quarterback Tom Brady was in the middle of the pack, holding the hand of his 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, with his wife and two sons walking close by. Brady spotted former teammate and Hall of Fame nominee Richard Seymour, who rode in with the team, and wrapped him in a warm embrace.
The players changed into the white jerseys and navy pants they’ll wear in the game and walked out onto the field for photos. Brady kneeled for the quarterbacks’ picture, prompting a few staff members to playfully call out to him that he looked like he was posing for a Pop Warner photo. Belichick stood next to the team photographer, smiling as he watched each position group line up with their arms around each other.
“It’s fun to see them having fun,” Belichick said. “They’ve earned it. You’ve gotta earn your way here; there is no other way to get here. So it’s very satisfying to see them having fun and enjoying each other and having the camaraderie that comes with getting to the game.”
Brady and Belichick posed for a photo with team owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan, the team president. Then, the entire team climbed onto a stack of risers for the customary team photo. As the
Patriots families and friends came down onto the field, they took a final team picture with several players and coaches holding their young children, who were carefully passed up the rows. For the next 40 minutes, they all mingled on the field. Brady met up with his parents and sisters, while Vivian did cartwheels nearby. The traveling party of Devin and Jason McCourty, the first twins to play together in the Super Bowl, sported shirts that read, “All we do is twin,” with “win” printed in contrasting red letters.
During their visit, Belichick was taking mental notes about the stadium, which opened in 2017. The Patriots have not played here before.
Belichick added that he did not think noise would be as big of a factor this week as in the conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. “The stadium is so big,” he said. “It’s going to be loud, but I don’t think it is going to be deafening loud, just because of the size of it and because the crowd is half and half, not all 80,000 against us.”
Belichick said it usually takes him three days to get through all the reminders he gives his team before the game, covering topics such as the pacing of the game, which will have 11 commercials in each half and a 29-minute halftime. “There’s no momentum to it,” he said. “It’s like going to a traffic light, stop, traffic light, stop — that kind of thing. But that’s the game, so you’ve gotta play it that way.”
He will gather the team for a team meeting Saturday night and another one Sunday morning, before heading to the stadium. Belichick said there will be no special guests at the meeting the night before the game.
“Just us circling the wagons and playing for each other,” he said. “We are playing a good team, and we are going to have to play our best game of the year.”
–By Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America
Gonzalez, Reed head 8-person Hall of Fame class
Gonzalez, Reed head 8-person Hall of Fame class Gonzalez, Reed head 8-person Hall of Fame class
Tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed highlight the eight-man class that earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Gonzalez is the all-time leader in receptions and yardage among tight ends with 1,325 catches and 15,127 yards. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs (1997-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-13) during a 17-year playing career.
Reed led the NFL in interceptions three times and had 64 career interceptions, while playing 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-12.
Reed was one of four defensive backs who will be inducted on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The others were cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Ty Law, and safety Johnny Robinson.
Robinson was the seniors finalist.
Also selected for enshrinement were center Kevin Mawae, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and personnel executive Gil Brandt.
–Field Level Media
NFL awards: Mahomes runaway winner as MVP
NFL awards: Mahomes runaway winner as MVP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was selected the NFL's
NFL awards: Mahomes runaway winner as MVP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was selected the NFL’s Most Valuable Player as the end-of-year Associated Press accolades were announced Saturday in Atlanta.
Mahomes also took home AP Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald captured his second consecutive AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was selected AP Coach of the Year, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck received the AP Comeback Player of the Year.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors players’ community service.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. The second-year player led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.
He received 41 MVP votes. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees finished second with nine MVP votes.
The same duo came in No. 1 and No. 2 in voting for Offensive Player of the Year, with Mahomes getting 30 votes and Brees capturing 16.
Donald, who had a league-best 20.5 sacks in the regular season, helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl. He received 45 votes for the top defensive performer, with Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack coming in second with five votes.
Barkley, the second overall draft pick in the 2018 draft, lived up to his billing by rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first pro season.
Nagy was the runaway winner for Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North division title in his debut season. Nagy got 24 votes; Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers came in a distant second with just 10.
Luck, too, was a runaway winner for Comeback Player of the year. He finished second in the league in touchdown passes (39) after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck threw for 4,593 yards in leading the Colts to 10-6 record and a wild-card playoff berth. Luck got 44 votes, and Houston’s J.J. Watt was second with four votes.
Nagy’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, earned assistant coach of the year honors. Fangio accepted a head-coaching position with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.
–Field Level Media
NFL awards: Mahomes, Donald earn POY honors
NFL awards: Mahomes, Donald earn POY honors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home Offensive Player
NFL awards: Mahomes, Donald earn POY honors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home Offensive Player of the Year honors and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald captured his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award on Saturday as the end-of-year Associated Press NFL accolades were announced.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was selected AP Coach of the Year, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck received the AP Comeback Player of the Year.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. The second-year player led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.
Donald, who had a league-best 20.5 sacks in the regular season, helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl. He received 45 votes for the top defensive performer, with Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack coming in second with five votes.
Barkley, the second overall draft pick in the 2018 draft, lived up to his billing by rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first pro season.
Nagy was the runaway winner for Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North division title in his debut season. Nagy got 24 votes; Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers came in a distant second with just 10.
Luck, too, was a runaway winner for Comeback Player of the year. He finished second in the league in touchdown passes (39) after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck threw for 4,593 yards in leading the Colts to 10-6 record and a wild-card playoff berth. Luck got 44 votes, and Houston’s J.J. Watt was second with four votes.
Nagy’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, earned assistant coach of the year honors. Fangio accepted a head-coaching position with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.
–Field Level Media
NFL awards: Mahomes takes offensive POY
NFL awards: Mahomes takes offensive POY
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home Offensive Player of
NFL awards: Mahomes takes offensive POY
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home Offensive Player of the Year honors and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley Offensive Rookie of the Year in the end of year Associated Press awards.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy won AP Coach of the Year, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck received the AP Comeback Player of the Year.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. The second-year player led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game.
Barkley, the second overall draft pick in the 2018 draft, lived up to his billing by rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first pro season.
Nagy was the runaway winner for Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North division title in his debut season. Nagy got 24 votes; Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers came in a distant second with just 10.
Luck, too, was a runaway winner for Comeback Player of the year. He finished second in the league in touchdown passes (39) after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Luck threw for 4,593 yards in leading the Colts to 10-6 record and a wild-card playoff berth. Luck got 44 votes, and Houston’s J.J. Watt was second with four votes.
Nagy’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, earned assistant coach of the year honors. Fangio accepted a head-coaching position with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.
–Field Level Media
Bengals expected to name Taylor coach on Monday
Bengals expected to name Taylor coach on Monday
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks
Bengals expected to name Taylor coach on Monday
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be in Cincinnati on Monday to complete the process of becoming the head coach of the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The expectation the Bengals would hire Taylor, 35, has been known for weeks, but nothing could be made official until after the Super Bowl because of the Rams’ participation.
This will be the first head coaching job for Taylor and also the first change at the Bengals’ helm since before the 2003 season, when Marvin Lewis took over. The Bengals fired Lewis in December following the team’s third straight sub-.500 season.
Taylor was with the Rams for two seasons, the first as assistant wide receivers coach. He spent four seasons coaching quarterbacks with the Miami Dolphins (2012-15) and doubled as interim offensive coordinator in his final season there. In 2016, he was the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.
–Field Level Media
Report: Flores set to be introduced as Dolphins’ coach on Monday
Report: Flores set to be introduced as Dolphins' coach on Monday Report: Flores set to be introduced as Dolphins’ coach on Monday
The morning after the Super Bowl, Brian Flores will fly to Miami and finalize terms to become the Dolphins’ new head coach, according to multiple reports.
Flores currently coaches linebackers for the New England Patriots, but that gig will end Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
It is no secret that the 37-year-old Flores is set to become the Dolphins’ coach and the organization plans to officially introduce him on Monday, according to the Miami Herald.
There also are multiple reports that former New England assistant Patrick Graham (2009-15) and current receivers coach Chad O’Shea will join Flores with the Dolphins. Graham reportedly will become defensive coordinator and O’Shea will serve as offensive coordinator.
Graham was linebackers coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. O’Shea is finishing his 10th season with New England.
–Field Level Media
PGA Tour rescinds two-stroke penalty for McCarthy
PGA Tour rescinds two-stroke penalty for McCarthy
On
PGA Tour rescinds two-stroke penalty for McCarthy
On second thought, the PGA Tour decided Saturday against imposing a two-stroke penalty on Denny McCarthy after his caddie appeared to help him line up a shot during Friday’s second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
After hitting his second shot into the water at the par-15 15th hole at the TPC Scottsdale course, McCarthy lined up for his fourth shot with his caddie behind him. McCarthy then stepped back from the ball and lined up again on his own before hitting the shot.
Rule 10.2b (4), put in play for the 2019 season, states that a caddie “cannot deliberately stand in location on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball for any reason.” A similar violation was in question for Justin Thomas.
But after a day to think about the McCarthy violation, the PGA Tour, in an official statement, declined to penalize McCarthy and would not take action against Thomas. A similar violation was called against Haotong Li at last week’s Dubai Desert Classic.
The PGA Tour reconsidered the latest violation by saying, “In each of these cases, when the caddie was standing behind the player, the player had not yet begun taking the stance for the stroke, nor could useful guidance on aiming be given because the player was still in the process of determining how to play the stroke.”
The statement said the PGA Tour will work “in the coming days” to better interpret and apply the new rule.
By giving McCarthy back the two strokes, he stood at 8 under par instead of 6 under after 36 holes.
–Field Level Media
Rams pool report: McVay likes team’s balanced approach
Rams pool report: McVay likes team's balanced approach
ATLANTA -- Following three days
Rams pool report: McVay likes team’s balanced approach
ATLANTA — Following three days of practice at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch, the Los Angeles Rams began to put the final touches on their week of planning and spent some time enjoying the moment with friends and family.
Saturday around 1 p.m. ET, after meetings and a walkthrough held at their hotel in Buckhead, the Rams slipped on their blue throwback jerseys and yellow pants for a team photo inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Coaches stood at the top and players on the bottom rungs of the bleachers placed at the 5-yard line, with general manager Les Snead, owner Stan Kroenke and coach Sean McVay planted front and center.
Then they scattered for individual photos, positional group photos, selfies and time with family members, who were allowed down on the field. Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth chased his kids around the field, running back C.J. Anderson’s mom chatted up McVay, cornerback Aqib Talib introduced defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to his youngest son, and for about 40 minutes all soaked in their journey to Super Bowl LIII.
“It’s great,” McVay said. “This is something I’ve never really been a part of. It’s really special. We’ve got a few players and coaches that have been a part of Super Bowls in previous years, but for a lot of guys it’s their first time and I think it’s definitely something you want to cherish.”
When family time ended around 2 p.m., players and coaches returned to the stadium locker room and prepared for an evening of additional meetings as the focus shifted back to football.
“I feel really good,” McVay said. “I think they understand the time where they can enjoy themselves right now, but when we’re doing football-related things, locking into the game plan, they’ve done a great job. And I think that’s kind of been this team’s personality really this whole season. It’s a good balance; they enjoy themselves, but not at the expense of allowing it to affect our focus and concentration.”
McVay said his team enters the game with a clean bill of health; both safety Blake Countess and kicker Greg Zuerlein, who were previously on the injury report with foot injuries, are good to go. Both practiced in full Friday.
“They’re going to be playing in the game,” McVay said. “Unless something changes from now until then, we should be good.”
Over the last week and a half, McVay placed an emphasis on maintaining a similar routine — as similar as possible, anyway — in preparing for the New England Patriots. The Rams installed the majority of their game plan last week in L.A., then used this week for final tweaks and adjustments.
“It’s a good delicate balance of making sure that you don’t do too many things, having two weeks to get ready for an opponent,” McVay said. “But the main thing is the players having ownership on what we’re going to do and I think they feel good and confident.”
Sunday, because of a later (6:30 p.m. ET) kickoff, the Rams will use the morning at their hotel to run through it all one last time. Players will have an “activation,” in which the strength and conditioning staff will get them loose and put them through a stretch.
“Then we’ll have quick meetings, a walkthrough and pre-game meal and then come over and here we go,” McVay said while taking a look around the stadium. “… I think you realize the magnitude of this event really with the media coverage and things like this. I’ve kind of stayed at the hotel. My parents have come over and I’ve seen them a bit, then going to practice back and forth. I haven’t really gotten out much, but hopefully we’ll take care of business and be able to enjoy after tomorrow.”
–By Nicki Jhabvala, Pro Football Writers of America
Garcia apologizes after DQ for damaging greens
Garcia apologizes after DQ for damaging greens
Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the
Garcia apologizes after DQ for damaging greens
Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International after being called out by fellow players for intentionally damaging greens on Saturday.
Garcia was disqualified for “serious misconduct” under Rule 1.2a of the USGA, which partially states “that players are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with integrity, showing consideration to others and taking good care of the course.”
He was called out for purposefully driving his clubs into the surface of the greens.
“I respect the decision of my disqualification,” a statement from Garcia read. “In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”
Garcia shot a 1-over 71 in the third round before being disqualified.
–Field Level Media
Goff will continue Cal’s Super run of QBs
Goff will continue Cal's Super run of QBs Goff will continue Cal’s Super run of QBs
Cal football isn’t Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State when it comes to fighting for the national championship every year, but it is No. 1 when it comes to starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will become the fifth quarterback from Cal to start the game. That’s more than any other NCAA program.
“Yeah, all the Cal guys (get) to play in the Super Bowl, right? So exciting. I think we have five now, two more than the next school. Good for the Cal Bears,” Goff told the Los Angeles Times.
The other Golden Bears to have started a Super Bowl are Joe Kapp (Minnesota, Super Bowl IV, 1970), Craig Morton (Dallas, Super Bowl V, 1971; Denver, Super Bowl XII, 1978), Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles, Super Bowl XIV, 1980) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay, Super Bowl XLV, 2011).
Only Rodgers’ team won the game.
Three colleges have produced three quarterbacks in the Super Bowl: Alabama (Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler); Notre Dame (Daryle Lamonica, Joe Montana and Joe Theismann); and Purdue (Len Dawson, Bob Griese and Drew Brees).
Goff credited Cal for getting him ready for the NFL.
“I think everything I learned at Cal, especially with my first year being tough and kind of similar to my first year in the NFL, helped prepare me for the last few years,” Goff told the Times. “You learn so much about yourself in college, how to be a leader, what not to do. I think all of that carries over to the NFL.”
Goff’s Rams will meet New England in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
–Field Level Media
Goodell credits new rule for drop in concussions
Goodell credits new rule for drop in concussions
NFL commissioner
Goodell credits new rule for drop in concussions
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is happy to see a drop in the number of diagnosed concussions this season and said he thinks the new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact was a big part of that.
There was a 24 percent decline in concussions in the preseason and regular season, from 281 in 2017 to 214 this season. For the regular season only, there was a 29 percent decrease from 190 in 2017 to 135.
Speaking at Georgia Tech on Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Goodell credited the league’s approach for the reduction.
“I think we’ve been effective. I give credit to the players and coaches for the way they’ve played the game,” said Goodell, per ProFootballTalk.
The NFL said that 75 percent of the 538 sideline evaluations during games this season did not result in a concussion diagnosis.
“What’s really remarkable about a close to 30 percent reduction in concussions is we actually have more screenings,” Goodell added.
After seeing a spike in concussion figures in 2017, the league put a rule in place to prevent using the helmet to initiate contact. Changes also were made to kickoffs, with the elimination of any wedges (previously, two-man wedges had been allowed) and new formational rules that made the play more like a punt return, with fewer high-speed collisions.
Some of the credit also goes to advances in helmet technology. The league said 74 percent of players are using the latest protective headwear, compared to 41 percent in 2017.
–Field Level Media
WR Fitzgerald: Don’t allow replay on PI calls
WR Fitzgerald: Don't allow replay on PI calls
Future Hall of Fame receiver Larry
WR Fitzgerald: Don’t allow replay on PI calls
Future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Saturday that he doesn’t believe challenges and replays should apply to potential pass interference calls.
“I personally don’t believe there should be review of plays like that. It’s a bang-bang play,” Fitzgerald told the audience gathered at a pre-Super Bowl event at Georgia Tech, per ProFootballTalk. “It’s very subjective, it’s happening so fast. These officials are put in really tough positions. I just don’t think we should do that.”
The NFL’s competition committee is expected to discuss the possibility of a rule change to allow coaches to challenge pass interference calls. The NFL has admitted missing the call in the NFC championship game, potentially costing the New Orleans Saints a chance to play in the Super Bowl.
Fitzgerald did propose one rule change, however. He’d like to limit the number of yards that can be gained on a pass interference penalty instead of marking the ball at the spot of the contact.
“Pass interference … 40 yards downfield shouldn’t be a 40-yard penalty,” the veteran Arizona Cardinals receiver said.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: DE Peppers announces retirement
NFL notebook: DE Peppers announces retirement
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers
NFL notebook: DE Peppers announces retirement
Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons with Carolina, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
The 39-year-old is fourth on the NFL’s all-time sack list (159.5) behind three Hall of Famers: Kevin Greene (160), Reggie White (198) and Bruce Smith (200).
Peppers released a video Friday, thanking fans and supporters along the way for a journey that started when the Panthers drafted him second overall in 2002. He is a North Carolina alum.
Peppers played in the final 176 consecutive games in his career. With 266 games played, he’s sixth among defensive players in NFL history in that category.
–Just two days before Super Bowl LIII, both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots reported a clean bill of health.
None of the 106 players on both rosters were listed on Friday’s injury report, the final health update in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl from Atlanta.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who booted a game-winning 57-yard field goal in the NFC Championship Game victory over the New Orleans Saints, had been nursing a sprained left foot that kept him limited at practice as late as Thursday, but also was a full participant.
–Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray entered the NFL draft with the goal of playing two professional sports.
He said in a live studio interview it might require a team in the Bay Area — the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders — given he already was drafted by the Oakland Athletics.
“In my head, I would love to play both. That would be up to the Raiders and the A’s,” Murray told The Dan Patrick Show at the Super Bowl. The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.
–New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said on The Dan Patrick Show he was disappointed in how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the aftermath of the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Brees, 40, acknowledged on social media earlier this week that he continued to feel the sting of the loss. He told Patrick the pain could have been eased had Goodell himself acknowledged that the officials missed a call for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact late in the game.
–Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa said he is recovered from core muscle surgery and ready to show the football world what he can do.
Bosa, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, said he expects to fully participate in the NFL Scouting Combine that begins in Indianapolis later this month. Bosa is expected to be a top-five selection in the NFL draft in April, and a candidate to go first overall.
He sustained the injury in a game Sept. 15 against TCU, then left the Buckeyes and withdrew from school in October to concentrate on rehabilitation and draft prep.
–Longtime Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be hired by the Saints at the same position, according to multiple reports.
Rizzi had interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy before the job went to Brian Flores. Rizzi will replace Bradford Banta in New Orleans. Mike Westhoff, who came out of retirement to join the Saints midway through the 2017 season, is not expected to return.
–Former quarterback Wade Wilson, who played for five NFL teams over 17 seasons, and was most recently a Dallas Cowboys assistant coach, died Friday on his 60th birthday.
The Cowboys announced that Wilson died in his home at Coppell, Texas. No cause of death was given.
–Field Level Media
Scorching finish gives Fowler lead at Phoenix Open
Scorching finish gives Fowler lead at Phoenix Open Scorching finish gives Fowler lead at Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler birdied the final four holes to post a 6-under-par 65 in Friday’s second round and take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at the Tournament Players Club of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Fowler sits at 13-under 129 for the tournament, a stroke ahead of fellow first-round co-leader Justin Thomas, who posted 66.
This might be the ideal setting for Fowler with the weekend competition about to heat up.
“I definitely developed my own game plan over the first, say, five years or so here, but I enjoy it, I’m looking forward to a rowdy crowd,” Fowler said.
Fowler had the place buzzing by the time he came down the stretch Friday. He rolled in an 11-foot putt on No. 16, sunk a 14-footer at No. 17 and drained one from about nine feet on the 18th hole. The final birdie capped a 5-under-par 31 on the back nine.
Thomas is in good shape as well, even though he didn’t convert late in Friday’s round.
“It’s nice to finally get off to a good start at this event,” Thomas said. “But there’s a lot of golf left, and I just need to continue to do what I’m doing and stay positive and patient and just see if we can keep doing it.”
Thomas was without a bogey in the tournament until the par-4 14th, where he couldn’t sink a nine-footer after missing the green left with his approach. He said there’s no reason to feel rushed to score because the opportunities should develop.
“I just have to stay patient and wait for it to happen,” Thomas said.
Fowler and Thomas are sharing a house during the tournament.
“We enjoy pushing each other,” Fowler said.
South Africa’s Branden Grace (64) and Trey Mullinax (64) tied for the best round of the day and moved into a tie for third place at 11 under.
Grace had a wild day, with two eagles — a hole-in-one at the par-3 seventh and a 34-foot putt at the par-5 13th — and a double bogey at No. 11. That was his only blemish of the day, and he strung together three straight birdies at Nos. 15-17.
Mullinax birdied the final hole as one of the last golfers to complete the second round, after blistering a 5-under 30 on the front nine.
Matt Kuchar (65) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (65) are at 10 under. Bubba Watson (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68) sit at 9 under.
Defending champion Gary Woodland came in strong with a 67, settling at 7 under entering the weekend.
Harold Varner III, who had held a share of the lead entering Friday, shot 71 and sits at 7 under. He struggled at times, recording four bogeys.
–Field Level Media
Brees: Goodell’s comments were too little, too late
Brees: Goodell's comments were too little, too late
New
Brees: Goodell’s comments were too little, too late
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said Friday he was disappointed in how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the aftermath of the Saints’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
“Do I really want to be in a position talking about this over and over again? No, but I have to stand up and do it because I have to represent my team, represent the Who Dat Nation, and that’s my responsibility,” Brees said on the “Dan Patrick Show.” “It’s the commissioner’s responsibility to do the same thing, and yet we don’t hear a peep for 10 days, and it’s because he has to do it now because he’s at the Super Bowl and he does his annual press conference.”
Brees, 40, acknowledged on social media earlier this week that he continued to feel the sting of the loss. And on Friday, he told Patrick the pain could have been eased had Goodell himself acknowledged that the officials missed a call for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact late in the game.
The league’s vice president of officiating, Al Riveron, admitted that after the game in a conversation with Saints head coach Sean Payton.
“That (response from Goodell) could have been, ‘Listen, we play an imperfect game, there were mistakes made in looking at the film that appeared to be an obvious pass interference and helmet-to-helmet foul, unfortunately it was not called. It’s really unfortunate, yet that is something we’re going to strive to make sure it doesn’t happen, strive to make sure the officials are making the best calls they possibly can,'” Brees said. “Plain and simple.”
–Field Level Media
DE Bosa says he recovered, ready for draft
DE Bosa says he recovered, ready for draft DE Bosa says he recovered, ready for draft
Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa said Friday he is recovered from core muscle surgery and ready to show the football world what he can do.
Bosa, in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, said he expects to fully participate in the NFL Scouting Combine that begins in Indianapolis later this month.
He sustained the injury in a game Sept. 15 against TCU, then left the Buckeyes and withdrew from school in October to concentrate on rehabilitation and draft prep.
Bosa is expected to be a top-five selection in the NFL draft in April. The Arizona Cardinals have the first choice, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.
“I haven’t really looked deep into the teams,” Bosa said. “Any team that picks me, it’s really a blessing for someone to invest that much in me. It’s pretty crazy to even think about.”
His father, John Bosa, told the station that he expects good things from his son at the combine.
“If there’s anything he feels he’d like to re-test, then he’ll go to the Ohio State pro day and re-test there,” the elder Bosa said. “But I’m pretty sure he’s going to be pleased with everything he does at the combine.
“His training was a combination of rehab and training. Health-wise, as of about three weeks ago, now it’s 100 percent training for the combine. So he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to go.”
Bosa acknowledged that some people criticized him for walking away from the team but those who know him supported the decision.
“The people I really care about understood,” Bosa said. “But obviously there were some people who had issues, but that’s fine. I love all my guys at Ohio State, and they all understood what I had to do for myself. The players are all on the same page.”
In two-plus seasons with the Buckeyes, Bosa made 77 tackles and had 17.5 sacks.
Bosa’s older brother, Joey, was the No. 3 overall pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Final Super Bowl LIII injury report comes back clean
Final Super Bowl LIII injury report comes back clean Final Super Bowl LIII injury report comes back clean
Just two days before Super Bowl LIII, both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots reported a clean bill of health.
None of the 106 players on both rosters were listed on Friday’s injury report, the final health update in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl from Atlanta.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who booted a game-winning 57-yard field goal in the NFC Championship Game victory over the New Orleans Saints, had been nursing a sprained left foot that kept him limited at practice as late as Thursday, but also was a full participant Friday.
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower (illness) and defensive lineman Malcolm Brown (calf) were listed on the injury report earlier in the week, but both were full participants in practice Friday.
–Field Level Media
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team ‘ready to go’
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team 'ready to go'
ATLANTA
Patriots pool report: Belichick declares team ‘ready to go’
ATLANTA — The Patriots gathered in the middle of Georgia Tech’s fieldhouse just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Lawyer Milloy, the former Patriots safety who was part of the team’s Super Bowl XXXVI win against the Rams in 2002, broke down the huddle with the team’s “Awww Yeah!” catchphrase.
“He’s one of us,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s here pulling for us. I appreciate that.”
The Patriots held their final practice before Super Bowl LIII on Friday, a session that lasted a little bit more than an hour. The team wore helmets and jerseys (no shells) and practiced with more tempo than in Thursday’s walk-through. Every player was a full participant, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury.
“He did everything today,” Belichick said of Hightower. “You could hear him talking out there, and that’s usually a good sign with him. He has plenty of energy.”
The Patriots were focused and business-like as the starting offense and defense alternated 11-on-11 periods against the scout team, working at about three-quarters speed. Belichick said today’s session was a “quick review” and similar to their regular Friday practice, just a little bit shorter. The Patriots covered both regular down and distance plays and also certain situations, including red-zone, two-minute, goal-line, short-yardage and two-point plays. The specialists already kicked at Mercedes-Benz Stadium mid-morning, so in the afternoon, they used JUGS machines to run through the different kicking situations during a couple special-teams periods.
“This is our sixth practice,” Belichick said. “We have hit everything. I think we are ready to go.”
The Patriots held one padded practice in Foxborough but did not work in pads during their week in Atlanta. “We went at a pretty good tempo. We’ve played a lot of football this year,” Belichick said.
After the work on the field was done, quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels played a contest to see who could punt or throw the ball closest to the goal line without crossing it. Hoyer was the winner, landing a punt at about the 1-yard line. Belichick stopped to watch, enjoying a light-hearted moment with his assistant coaches and players.
The Patriots didn’t have anything scheduled for their players for the rest of the day, following their normal Friday schedule. Belichick said players would be free to spend Friday evening with their guests. On Saturday morning, the team will have a meeting and then head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a team photo and a get-together with family and friends.
“We’ve still got a few things to review and cover, but I would say everybody now needs to just gear up for how we want to play the game and be ready to go out there and play it that way,” Belichick said. “I think the next 48 hours are going to be really important, like they always are. Fine-tuning it and really zeroing in. Being physically, mentally and emotionally ready to go Sunday night.”
–By Jenny Vrentas, Pro Football Writers of America