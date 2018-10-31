Former Seattle Seahawks coach Jack Patera dies at 85
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Jack Patera, the first head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 85.
Patera died on Wednesday, the team said. The cause of death was not clear, but Patera had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Patera was Seattle’s head coach for parts of seven seasons, beginning with the team’s inaugural season in 1976. Patera’s best seasons came in 1978-79 when the Seahawks went 9-7 in consecutive years, but failed to make the playoffs. Patera was named the NFL coach of the year in 1978 when the Seahawks missed the playoffs by one game.
Seattle never reached the postseason until 1983. Patera was fired after starting the 1982 season 0-2 and finished his career as a head coach with a 35-59 record.
Before joining the Seahawks, Patera was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Patera also had a seven-year playing career with the Baltimore Colts, Chicago Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys between 1955-61.
Battle of Bay Area is more like skirmish for high draft pick
The Battle of the Bay Area in prime time is more like a skirmish for a high pick in next April's draft, perhaps even the first overall selection.
Yep, that’s how bad the Raiders and 49ers have been so far. When they meet in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday night, how much of the nation will show interest is problematic. How much the folks by the bay and its environs would care is debatable.
The 49ers (1-7) are ranked 31st in the AP Pro32, ahead of only the Raiders (1-6). San Francisco is a 3-point favorite over its neighbor.
“We’re looking for more consistency. We’re looking for somebody to step up, not only on game day but during the week,” says Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose return to his dream job has turned very sour.
“We’re still working through who are the best corners, who is the best combination for us in every situation. Hopefully we can settle on it soon.”
The Niners would settle for any sort of victory. My goodness, they’ve been swept by Arizona, which hasn’t beaten anyone else.
At least they have been close in many of their defeats.
“It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” coach Kyle Shanahan says. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end when we need to close people out and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”
Opportunity knocks this week for …
RAIDERS, 20-13
KNOCKOUT POOL: KANSAS CITY made it a little closer than we expected, but survived. Next up: how about CHICAGO?
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 11 Seattle
Seahawks getting physical, remain resourceful, should handle this one at home.
BEST BET: SEAHAWKS, 27-20
No. 7 Pittsburgh (plus 3) at No. 16 Baltimore
Steelers hitting their stride in time for NFL’s best rivalry renewal.
UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 23-20
No. 1 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2) at No. 4 New Orleans
Saints will put the Big Hurt on unbeaten Rams in the Big Easy.
SAINTS, 36-32
No. 17 Atlanta (plus 2) at No. 8 Washington
Strange line; Redskins should be bigger favorite. What does Las Vegas know?
REDSKINS, 21-20
No. 10 Houston (plus 2 1-2) at No. 23 Denver
Another strange line; Texans are far better, but altitude a factor here.
TEXANS, 28-22
No. 25 Tampa Bay (plus 7) at No. 6 Carolina
Panthers coming off two impressive victories.
PANTHERS, 35-30
No. 15 Chicago (minus 8 1-2) at No. 28 Buffalo
Wonder if Bills will be favored again this season.
BEARS, 22-6
No. 2 Kansas City (minus 8 1-2) at No. 27 Cleveland
KC’s not exactly the team for any new coach to make debut against.
CHIEFS, 30-24
No. 12 Green Bay (plus 6) at No. 3 New England
Packers aren’t scared of anyone. Neither are Patriots.
PATRIOTS, 37-27
No. 19 Detroit (plus 4) at No. 9 Minnesota
First of three straight division tests for Vikings. They’ll barely pass this one.
VIKINGS, 27-24
No. 21 Tennessee (plus 6 1-2) at No. 18 Dallas, Monday night
Man, has Tennessee been a disappointment.
COWBOYS, 20-19
No. 26 New York Jets (plus 3) at No. 20 Miami
As usual, New England’s patsies are sinking in AFC East.
DOLPHINS, 30-16
2018 RECORD:
Last Week: Against spread (8-6). Straight up (12-2)
Season Totals: Against spread (56-58-4). Straight up: (81-38-2)
Best Bet: 3-5 against spread, 7-1 straight up
Upset special: 5-3 against spread, 4-3-1 straight up
Injury-plagued Dolphins seek lift from underachieving Parker
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — DeVante Parker was 15 yards beyond intended receiver Jakeem Grant when things got weird.
A defender's hit redirected the pass, which was dislodged from Grant's arms as he gathered it in. The ball sailed directly to Parker, who alertly made the catch for a bizarre 46-yard gain .
“It shocked me,” Parker said. “I was just in the right spot at the right time.”
That’s a refreshing change for the Miami Dolphins receiver, and perhaps a sign of changing fortunes. Parker has been an unlucky underachiever since he was drafted with the 14th overall pick in 2015.
This season the injury-prone Parker has missed five games because of finger and quadriceps issues, and he hopes to play two weeks in a row for the first time Sunday against the New York Jets .
He’s coming off one of his best games yet. Parker was a rare bright spot in Miami’s 42-23 loss at Houston last week, catching six passes for a career-high 134 yards — including the reception that ranked among the NFL’s goofiest grabs this year.
“It felt good to be out there contributing,” he said.
The Dolphins hope Parker can continue to give their injury-plagued offense a lift. They’ll be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill (throwing shoulder) for the fourth game in a row Sunday, and at Houston, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Parker made backup QB Brock Osweiler look good.
“DeVante is an extremely talented receiver,” Osweiler said. “He’s a big target, he’s physical, he plays hard. He did some great things for us against Houston, and I expect him to do some great things for us against New York. In fact, I expect him to play even better. I think DeVante is just getting rolling.”
Parker’s statistics against the Texans could have been even more impressive, but Osweiler overthrew him in the open on a deep route. They worked on the pattern half a dozen times in practice Wednesday, and Osweiler found his target.
“It was much better,” Osweiler said with a chuckle. “Hopefully we got that one cleaned up.”
Although Parker’s an inviting target, he has yet to have a 750-yard receiving season, and has made only one touchdown catch in the past two years.
Now the opportunity is there for him to do more. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin) didn’t practice Wednesday and might miss his second game in a row. And receiver Albert Wilson (hip) is out for the season.
Because of those injuries, the Dolphins decided against parting with Parker at this week’s trade deadline, despite rumors he was on the market. Complicating the situation was an outburst by Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, who questioned Gase’s competence and complained about his client not playing.
Gase said there was never a problem between him and Parker, and put the issue in the past.
“We move on quick, man,” Gase said. “If DeVante had something to say to me, he’d say it. He’s not afraid to tell me stuff.”
Gase, in his third season at Miami, said Parker has been unlucky with injuries.
“In my time he has tried to do everything possible to make sure he is ready to go,” Gase said. “And he has done a good job of staying engaged when he wasn’t playing.”
Despite long stretches of idleness, Parker had a good grasp of his assignments against Houston, Gase said. And it showed.
“He was playing fast,” Gase said. “Hopefully we just keep getting better every week and keep expanding his role.”
Titans need young receivers to mature, hang on to passes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are doing their best to help their young group of wide receivers grow up.
General manager Jon Robinson’s biggest personnel move before Tuesday’s trade deadline was adding a fullback, not bolstering a receiving corps that includes a couple second-year players (Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor) and another (Tajae Sharpe) essentially in his second season after sitting out 2017 on injured reserve.
Tight end Jonnu Smith also is in his second season after being drafted in the third round last year.
Their youth is even more apparent after three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker broke his right ankle in the season opener followed by veteran receiver Rishard Matthews being released at his request in September.
Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are trying to help those receivers improve as quickly as possible.
“That’s why you draft them is to play them and get them better,” Vrabel said. “And so we just got to keep heading down that path of improving and making sure these guys understand where they fit in the scheme and how they can help us on third down.”
With the Titans at 3-4 and mired in a three-game skid, receivers need to start hanging on to more balls.
The Titans have dropped 10 passes this season, according to Stats .com. That’s 14th in the NFL but count much more in an offense 31st with only 126 total catches. Tennessee, which visits Dallas (3-4) on Monday night, is 30th in the league in passing offense.
One drop on a would-be touchdown pass late Oct. 7 in Buffalo led to a 13-12 loss and cost Nick Williams his job. A couple more dropped passes came in their last game, a 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London. Receivers coach Rob Moore said they won’t use youth as an excuse and have been working on technique, hand placement and getting the head around better to correct the problem.
“I believe that we have the guys in our room to get that done, and we just have to demonstrate that from week to week,” Moore said during the bye week.
Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, leads the Titans with 30 catches for 395 yards receiving. He had his best game with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s overtime win over Philadelphia on Sept. 30. He’s been held to a total of eight catches over the past three games.
Sharpe was the first pick of the fifth round in 2016 and started 10 games as a rookie. He has started six games this season, and the 6-foot-2 receiver is coming off his best game yet after a career-high 101 yards receiving catching seven of nine passes thrown to him. Each catch earned the Titans a first down, and five of Sharpe’s catches came on third down.
“He’s found ways to kind of get open,” Mariota said. “At the same time, he understands his routes. He understands the concepts. If we can find ways to kind of get everybody on the same page, just as Tajae is figuring it out, I think we can be even better on third down. I give credit to Tajae. I think he’s done a great job of understanding his role and finding zones or beating his man on third down.”
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
New Skins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix admired late Sean Taylor
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
“Check this out, all right? I’ve got practice in about an hour. I came here to play. I came here to work,” Clinton-Dix said at an introductory news conference at Redskins Park on Wednesday. “If that’s on special teams or just helping contribute to this team any way I can, then No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend. And you can bet that.”
NFC East-leading Washington (5-2), which hosts Atlanta on Sunday, acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers.
“I imagine that he’ll be up to speed quickly,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.
The safety’s contract expires after this season. He’ll presumably move into the starting lineup in place of second-year safety Montae Nicholson, who had a “small procedure on his hip,” according to Gruden.
Asked what he can add to a defense that ranks No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game and a team that stands No. 5 in points allowed per game, Clinton-Dix said: “My leadership. My hustle to the ball. My effort; you can’t control effort. Being a veteran player now. Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers. Take this team to another level, man, and keep things going.”
The 2014 first-round draft pick is tied for second in the league with three interceptions this season — one came off Washington quarterback Alex Smith in Week 3.
“Good player. A safety that I think has a lot of tools,” Smith said Wednesday. “And I think that’s important, kind of right now in football. The way football is going, safeties get put in a lot of different situations with what offenses are doing now. … They can get put in the box and need to be able to tackle. They need to be able to play the post when they have to. You kind of need a player like that, that’s kind of a jack of all trades, can do a little bit of everything, because of all the situations they can end up in.”
Only one player has picked off more passes than Clinton-Dix: Redskins safety Swearinger has four INTs.
He and Clinton-Dix have trained together in Miami between seasons.
“When you’re competing with a guy who loves this game as much as you do, you can never get bored,” said Clinton-Dix, who said he used to offer words of praise to members of Washington’s marching band after playing road games at FedEx Field.
“I’m real close with him,” he added about Swearinger. “I watch a lot of his games. I study his tape. I love the way he plays the game. I’m excited to be back there with him. There’s a lot I can learn from.”
While Clinton-Dix will wear No. 20 with Washington, he was No. 21 in Green Bay — the number worn by Taylor at the end of his career.
Taylor was a Pro Bowl safety for the Redskins who died at age 24 after being shot at his Florida home in 2007.
“He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and that’s not just for the money, but because of love of the game. He was a leader. He didn’t talk much, but he led by example. And he set great examples,” Clinton-Dix said. “So that’s someone you want to admire. Somebody you want to look up to. And someone you want to feed off of. There’s no way I can be Sean Taylor, but he’s a guy I look up to, and I model my game after him.”
Notes: Gruden said that RB Byron Marshall would be brought back from injured reserve in the next week or two. … LT Trent Williams (dislocated right thumb) was among the players who missed practice Wednesday, and Gruden said he doesn’t “have a feel for that one, at all” in terms of whether Williams will play Sunday. … Others who didn’t participate included TE Jordan Reed (neck), WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Paul Richardson (knee, shoulder) and RB Chris Thompson (ribs).
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Dolphins rule QB Tannehill out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Gase reiterated that surgery has not been brought up as a potential option, calling Tannehill’s recovery “a rest-type thing.” He added that Tannehill has been able to throw with trainers while being monitored closely.
Earlier this week, Gase said it was “a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”
Tannehill, 30, has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.
Brock Osweiler, who has thrown for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts, will get the nod for the fourth time on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Jets 20-12 in the teams’ first meeting, in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 2.
Miami has lost four of five games since a 3-0 start to fall to 4-4.
Also on Wednesday, the Dolphins announced the signings of defensive linemen Sylvester Williams and Ziggy Hood and the activation of linebacker Mike Hull off injured reserve.
Williams, who was released by the Detroit Lions last week, and Hood will provide depth for a struggling run defense that lost starter Vincent Taylor to injured reserve on Tuesday. Hood, whose signing was reported Tuesday, was released by the Washington Redskins two weeks ago.
Hull went down in the preseason opener with a sprained MCL. He was eligible to be recalled from IR after missing the first eight weeks.
Bills sign QB Barkley
Bills sign QB Barkley
Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.
Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol.
Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson to make it back to face the Bears.
Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster on Wednesday.
Buffalo is Barkley’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Allen has missed the two games with an elbow injury.
To make room on the roster for Barkley and Schmidt, running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.
The latest benchmark date when many speculated Bell might show up without the All-Pro reporting on Tuesday creates doubt about his future with the team. The Steelers began meetings Wednesday with no sign of Bell, meaning running back James Conner remains the primary back in Pittsburgh. He had 212 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and has at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games.
Bell would have been required to report Tuesday and sign his one-year franchise tender with the Steelers in order to be traded. The league trade deadline was 4 p.m. ET.
Since he didn’t join the team and remains a holdout, Bell cannot be traded. If he does report, he can only play for the Steelers unless they rescind the franchise tag.
Bell has already forfeited more than $7 million in potential salary this season.
No active NFL running back earns more than $6.3 million in salary — LeSean McCoy is being paid that amount by the Bills — in 2018.
Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
Jaguars sign free agent QB Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday, the team announced.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday, the team announced.
Jones gives the Jaguars insurance for starter Blake Bortles, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury but is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 after the bye week.
Bortles, who is right handed, would be making his 70th consecutive start.
Jones was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in September after five years as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers took him n the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
In 19 career games, including five starts, Jones has completed 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Jaguars are 3-5 after a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They face the Steelers in Week 11.
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
Report: Saints DE Davenport out a month
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Per the report, Davenport is in a walking boot right now, and the team will judge how the toe has responded after a month.
It’s unclear when Davenport was hurt, but he is believed to have played through the injury for part of Sunday night’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. He tallied a pair of sacks in the game, bringing his total to four on the season, while playing a season-high 37 defensive snaps, the third time he’s played more than half the snaps in a game.
The Saints traded their 2019 first-round pick to move up 13 spots and take Davenport 14th overall in April’s draft. He battled a thumb injury in training camp and a hip issue early in the season but has played in all seven of the team’s games.
New Orleans’ schedule remains difficult over the next month. After hosting the Rams on Sunday, the Saints visit Cincinnati before hosting Philadelphia and Atlanta, the final of those games on a Thursday night. Davenport’s timeline could have him back for a Thanksgiving Day visit to Dallas, the first of three straight road games.
Alex Okafor has started all seven games at defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan, playing 63.7 percent of defensive snaps, but he has just one sack and two QB hits this season. Jordan leads the team with five sacks and eight QB hits.
Ex-Packer Montgomery runs to ‘fresh start’ with Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Less than 24 hours after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, Ty Montgomery was having a hard time familiarizing himself with his new surroundings.
“I’ve never spent any time in Maryland before. We are in Maryland, right?” Montgomery said. “This whole part of the country kind of throws me for a loop. I don’t know if I’m in Virginia or what.”
Well, he know he’s not in Green Bay anymore.
The Packers traded the running back/kick returner for a seventh-round pick Tuesday, and Montgomery was given a quick tour of the Ravens training complex on Wednesday before talking to the media and heading out to practice.
The Ravens (4-4) hope Montgomery — a 2015 third-round pick out of Stanford — can boost an unproductive running game that ranks 24th in the NFL at 96.6 yards per game and second-to-last with 3.6 yards per carry.
“He’s one of those guys who can do a variety of things,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “We’ll see what we can do this week in practice, how he progresses, and we’ll get to see a little bit about what he’s made of close and personal.”
If Montgomery learns the offense quickly enough, perhaps he can make a contribution in Sunday’s important AFC North matchup against the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1).
Then again, coach John Harbaugh isn’t quite ready to label Montgomery a savior for a team stuck in a two-game losing streak.
“You’re making too much of it if you think it’s a big story,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a good player, we’re adding him, we’re excited about it, to whatever degree it can help us.”
Montgomery had 26 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in seven games with Green Bay, along with 15 catches for 170 yards.
His last play with the Packers was one that arguably stood out more than any other. With Green Bay trailing the Los Angeles Rams 29-27 in the final two minutes, Montgomery fumbled a kickoff return after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the ball went into the end zone.
That was not a topic he wanted to address during his first few hours in Maryland.
“I don’t want to be rude, but I just don’t even want to talk about it anymore,” Montgomery said. “I will say, I was ready put all that in the past. So I guess it’s going to turn into a fresh start, being on a new team.”
Alex Collins leads the Ravens with 358 yards rushing and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is second with 129. Baltimore has just one run of more than 20 yards, a 22-yard scramble by Jackson in Tennessee.
Maybe Montgomery can help, but for eight weeks now the Ravens have been trying to get the running game in sync.
“We’ve just got to continue grinding,” Flacco said. “If we trust our backs and trust our guys up front to continue to what they’ve been doing and maybe clean up a couple things here and there, then hopefully a couple of those (runs) will start hitting.”
If that happens, the Ravens just might get on a roll.
“That can change things like that,” Flacco said, snapping his fingers. “Just getting a couple of those chunks, you get rolling and get defenses on their heels a bit, and they worry about it a little bit more.”
New Skins safety admired Taylor, works out with Swearinger
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix professed all sorts of love and admiration for the Washington Redskins a day after arriving in a trade — mentioning the late Sean Taylor, new teammate and offseason workout partner D.J. Swearinger and even the team's marching band.
“Check this out, all right? I’ve got practice in about an hour. I came here to play. I came here to work,” Clinton-Dix said at an introductory news conference at Redskins Park on Wednesday. “If that’s on special teams or just helping contribute to this team any way I can, then No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend. And you can bet that.”
NFC East-leading Washington (5-2), which hosts Atlanta on Sunday, acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers.
The safety’s contract expires after this season.
Asked what he can add to a defense that ranks No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game and a team that stands No. 5 in points allowed per game, Clinton-Dix said: “My leadership. My hustle to the ball. My effort; you can’t control effort. Being a veteran player now. Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers. Take this team to another level, man, and keep things going.”
He is tied for second in the league with three interceptions this season — one came off Washington quarterback Alex Smith in Week 3.
“Good player. A safety that I think has a lot of tools,” Smith said Wednesday. “And I think that’s important, kind of right now in football. The way football is going, safeties get put in a lot of different situations with what offenses are doing now. … They can get put in the box and need to be able to tackle. They need to be able to play the post when they have to. You kind of need a player like that, that’s kind of a jack of all trades, can do a little bit of everything, because of all the situations they can end up in.”
Only one player has picked off more passes than Clinton-Dix: Redskins safety Swearinger has four INTs.
He and Clinton-Dix have trained together in Miami between seasons.
“When you’re competing with a guy who loves this game as much as you do, you can never get bored,” said Clinton-Dix, who said he used to offer words of praise to members of Washington’s marching band after playing road games at FedEx Field.
“I’m real close with him,” he added about Swearinger. “I watch a lot of his games. I study his tape. I love the way he plays the game. I’m excited to be back there with him. There’s a lot I can learn from.”
While Clinton-Dix will wear No. 20 with Washington, he was No. 21 in Green Bay — the number worn by Taylor at the end of his career.
Taylor was a Pro Bowl safety for the Redskins who died at age 24 after being shot at his Florida home in 2007.
“He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and that’s not just for the money, but because of love of the game. He was a leader. He didn’t talk much, but he led by example. And he set great examples,” Clinton-Dix said. “So that’s someone you want to admire. Somebody you want to look up to. And someone you want to feed off of. There’s no way I can be Sean Taylor, but he’s a guy I look up to, and I model my game after him.”
Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.
Lions sign linebacker Kelvin Sheppard
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
The moves come one day after Detroit traded standout receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick . Coach Matt Patricia said that deal was a difficult decision, and he has confidence in the players still on the team. The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.
Sheppard made six starts for the New York Giants last season and 11 in 2016. He’s also played for Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo. He was drafted by the Bills in 2011.
Bears may place Kyle Long on injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowl lineman is “week to week.” The Bears could place him on IR with the intent to return in eight weeks if they don’t think he could be back sooner.
Long was hurt in the closing minutes of the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into him while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run.
Nagy said the injury was not the same as the severe injury to his right ankle in 2016 that required surgery.
Chiefs’ Dee Ford lining himself up for big payday next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dee Ford insists he isn't motivated by money, and considering he's making nearly $9 million this season, the Chiefs linebacker is probably telling the truth when he claims he has everything he needs.
Well, he'd better start building a list wants.
Well, he’d better start building a list wants.
After four years spent scratching at his potential, only to have injuries get in the way, the former first-round draft pick is having a breakout season in a contract year.
Ford has three more sacks and forced two fumbles in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, giving him eight sacks for the season — second most in the NFL behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Ford also is tied for the lead in forced fumbles with the Broncos’ Von Miller, J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Bears, leaving the Chiefs linebacker in fairly heady company.
“I put a lot of work into this game, into my craft,” Ford said. “Money is not the motivator. The game is the motivator, and the privilege to be able to play at a high level.”
That’s because Ford hasn’t been able to do that much of his career.
He spent the first two seasons fine-tuning his craft as a backup to Justin Houston and Tamba Hali, two established veterans. Then when he finally got his chance to shine, Ford racked up 10 sacks in nine games before a hamstring injury derailed his 2016 season.
He was off to another good start last year before a herniated disk in his back required season-ending surgery after just four games, and raised questions about his future in Kansas City.
Could he stay healthy? Had he developed enough to warrant a long-term deal?
The Chiefs wanted an answer to the first question before dealing with the second, so they used their fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
At the time it seemed like a curious decision, given how productive he had been, but so far the big check Ford is earning seems like a bargain.
“It’s great to see because he’s worked so hard to be back where he can play and be strong enough to endure a season,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
“You’re pulling for him. Those are the guys you pull for. I’m glad he’s having success. Like everyone in the room, we’re glad he’s doing his thing. For the kid, the hours he has spent in the training room getting himself back, I’m happy as can be for him.”
Ford had a sack in Week 1 against the Chargers. He had sacks against the 49ers, Broncos and Jaguars, too. In fact, he’s had at least one sack in six of the first eight games this season with the highlight his three-sack performance against the Broncos’ Case Keenum last weekend.
“He’s different. He has that advantage to him. Guys off the jump are scared of him,” fellow Chiefs linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon said. “They are always jumping back, trying to run with him. Guys assume I’m slow so sometimes I can get them. Dee is just different.”
Even more important has been the fact that he’s stayed on the field.
Ford left the game against San Francisco with a groin injury, and an MRI taken the next day revealed a minor strain. But while anxious Kansas City fans spent the week wondering whether Ford had sustained yet another long-term injury, he was back on the field the next week in Denver.
Now, whether it’s motivation or not, Ford is lining himself up for a hefty payday.
Mack set the pass-rush market last offseason when the Bears gave him a $141 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed. Miller and Houston also signed contracts potentially worth nine figures, though their guarantees are far less.
Or, the Chiefs could franchise Ford and pay him roughly $17 million for next season rather than fork over that kind of long-term money.
Regardless, it figures to be an expensive check should Kansas City decide to write one.
Notes: Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. … LB Justin Houston (hamstring) and WR Tyreek Hill (groin) returned to practice, though Reid said both were being cautious. … Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) is making progress after coming off injured reserve but is still not ready for game action. “He came out of last week good,” Reid said, “so we’ll give him a little bit more.”
Raiders-49ers Preview Capsule
OAKLAND (1-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-7)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Colts 42-28; 49ers lost at Cardinals 18-15
AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 32, 49ers No. 31
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (11).
RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (22).
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (25).
49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (21).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Final scheduled meeting between Bay Area teams before Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. Teams split eight meetings as neighbors in Bay Area. … Combined .133 winning percentage lowest ever for prime-time game played after October. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s first NFL job was on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa in 2004-05. … Raiders and 49ers tied for worst in league with three losses in games led in fourth quarter. Oakland outscored by NFL-worst 51 points in fourth quarter; 49ers rank second worst at minus-36. … San Francisco third team since merger to start 1-7 or worse in three straight seasons. … 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had first career turnover-free start last week. Beathard 1-9 as starter with 17 giveaways. … Beathard nursing sore wrist and could miss game. … Backup Nick Mullens never taken snap in NFL. … San Francisco ranks last in NFL in takeaways (5), second worst in turnover margin (minus-13). … Niners allowed 31 sacks, third worst in NFL. Raiders last in NFL with seven sacks. … Derek Carr became fifth Raiders QB with three TD passes, one TD run in game last week. … Raiders allowed 218 points, most through seven games for franchise since 1961. … Oakland allowed at least 200 yards rushing, recorded no sacks in game for first time last week since 2010. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders allowed TD catches to three TEs last week vs. Colts. San Francisco’s George Kittle ranks third among TEs with 37 catches, 584 yards receiving.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Oakland Raiders.
Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket and his bronzed bust will be on hand for the ceremony.
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, because he was upset he had to wait three years to receive the honor. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens played eight of his 15 seasons with the 49ers. He ranks second all-time with 15,934 yards receiving to go along with 1,078 catches and 153 touchdown receptions.
Bills sign QB Matt Barkley, bring back punter Colton Schmidt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to address a banged-up and thinly experienced position ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
In a separate move Wednesday, punter Colton Schmidt returned to the Bills. He was signed to replace rookie Corey Bojorquez, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Barkley has been out since hurting his left knee in the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale. He was placed on injured reserve and then released on Sept. 12.
The Bills are in need of quarterback help with rookie starter Josh Allen missing his third game with a sprained right elbow. Veteran backup Derek Anderson’s status is uncertain after he suffered a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
That leaves Buffalo in a position to start turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman against the Bears.
Barkley has a 1-5 NFL career record as a starter since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of Southern California.
Reserve running back Taiwan Jones also was placed on IR with a neck injury.
Jaguars QB Bortles has shoulder injury, team signs Jones
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.
Nonetheless, the Jaguars (3-5) signed free agent Landry Jones to take some repetitions during the team’s bye week. Jacksonville worked Jones out before the loss to the Eagles.
Jones fills an open roster spot created when the team traded defensive end Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
A fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, Jones has appeared in 18 games and is 3-2 as a starter. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Bortles hasn’t missed a start since taking over the job early in the 2014 season. He played through a right wrist injury last season.
