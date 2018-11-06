Former coach Arians: Browns ‘only job I would consider’
Bruce Arians got his start as an NFL coordinator in Cleveland. And if he were to ever return to an NFL sideline, there’s only one job he would take.
Head coach of the Browns.
Arians was in Cleveland on Sunday, working in the CBS booth for the Browns’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. During a break in the game, he talked with The Canton Repository and the topic of a potential return to the NFL came up.
“Cleveland is the only job I would consider,” he said, according to a report Monday by The Repository’s Steve Doerschuk.
The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley last week. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is serving as interim head coach and watched his team lose to the Chiefs 37-21 on Sunday.
Arians was the offensive coordinator with the Browns from 2001-03. He was fired after three seasons and took the same position with the Steelers. His success in Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis after that, led to him getting a head-coaching job in Arizona before the 2013 season.
In five seasons with the Cardinals, Arians was 49-30 and led his team to the playoffs twice, going 1-2 in the postseason.
During the interview Sunday, the 66-year-old Arians also talked up his boss in Indianapolis, Chuck Pagano. The two coached in Cleveland together and Pagano hired Arians to be his offensive coordinator when Pagano was hired to lead the Colts in 2012. Both coached through last season, Pagano getting fired after going 53-43 in six seasons in Indy and Arians retiring while still with the Cardinals.
The two also share a far more personal bond as Arians served as the Colts’ interim head coach for 12 games in 2012 while Pagano received treatment for leukemia.
“We’ve found ourselves in most of the games we didn’t win right there at the end, so close to getting it done,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’m hoping the second half of the season will allow us to finish those games and get the wins that we want and turn this season into a really positive year for us.”
The 25-17 loss to the Chargers revealed how quickly the Seahawks can lose the style of play that led them to win four of the previous five games. They sit at 4-4, facing a challenging three-game stretch that starts this week with the Los Angeles Rams.
“I’ve never looked at this like it’s a rebuilding year. (GM) John (Schneider) and I didn’t look at this like that. We saw the opportunities to fill the spots and we thought we could keep moving and going,” Carroll said. “There’s always going to be some growing time and we saw that the first two weeks of the season. As far as expectations, our expectations are higher and that’s why we’re disappointed that we’re not in better shape than we are right now.”
Seattle still had a chance to force overtime against the Chargers until Russell Wilson’s pass for David Moore at the back of the end zone was tipped slightly and fell incomplete on the final play.
The Seahawks issues started long before that pass hit the turf.
Seattle did not stop the run, giving up 7.3 yards per carry to the Chargers and letting Melvin Gordon run for 113 yards and a touchdown.
It did not avoid offensive mistakes. Wilson was sacked four times, with several of those his fault for not getting the ball out or trusting the protection. He also made a critical turnover, throwing an interception that was returned 42 yards for a touchdown by Desmond King in the fourth quarter.
And Seattle’s own run game was spotty. The Seahawks finished with 154 yards rushing, but starter Chris Carson didn’t play the final 2 ½ quarters due to a lingering hip injury. After scoring a touchdown on their opening possession, the Seahawks got just three points out of the next nine drives.
The end result was too much reliance on Wilson for a fourth-quarter rally. While Wilson nearly pulled it off, the Seahawks fell to 5-6 at home over the past two seasons and have lost the last five games when Wilson has attempted 30 or more passes dating to last season.
Carroll was uncertain the status of Carson or strong safety Bradley McDougald for Sunday’s game against the NFC West-leading Rams. Carroll said Carson’s hip was a lingering problem coming out of last week’s victory over Detroit, and a light week of practice wasn’t enough for Carson to handle the load early against the Chargers. Carson had just eight carries, leaving Mike Davis as the primary back. Davis had 15 carries for 62 yards.
McDougald didn’t play in the second half with a knee injury that Carroll said was “pretty sore” on Monday. McDougald will likely be a very limited participant in practice this week, but Carroll said he was pleased with the performance of backup Delano Hill stepping in for McDougald, who has been one of Seattle’s top defensive players this season.
NOTES: Carroll said G D.J. Fluker (calf) appeared to be OK. Fluker didn’t play late in the game due to the injury and was replaced by C Joey Hunt playing out of position. … Carroll declined to comment on any speculation about a reunion with DE/LB Bruce Irvin, who was released by Oakland. Irvin spent his first four seasons in Seattle and the Seahawks could use a boost in the pass rush. “I’d prefer not to comment on that right now if you don’t mind. Let’s wait and see what happens,” Carroll said.
The 3-6 Broncos, who lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday when kicker Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired, have gone 8-17 during Joseph’s tenure, which included a 5-11 mark in 2017, his first season as head coach. Denver has fared better against tougher competition – including the Los Angeles Rams and twice against the Kansas City Chiefs — in recent weeks, losing four games by seven or fewer points.
“The frustrating part for everybody … we haven’t made the plays we need to get over the hump,” Elway said. “Every game in this league is always competitive, and the teams that win are teams that are able to do it consistently. We have not been able to do it.
“I like the heartbeat of this team, the fact they’re competitors and they continue to work hard. As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”
With fans and the media putting Joseph firmly on the hot set, how is he dealing with the pressure as the Broncos head into a bye week before facing the 6-2 Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 11?
“My focus is our team and getting our team to play weekly. … My future – that’s not my concern,” Joseph told reporters at a Monday press conference. It’s about the players and coaches and winning football games.”
Joseph was criticized for mismanaging his team — and the game clock — at the end of the first half and down the stretch Sunday in Denver.
As the clock clicked down in the second quarter and the Broncos trailed 13-10, Joseph decided to let McManus attempt a 62-yard field goal – with 22 seconds remaining.
After the kick went wide right, the Texans needed only two plays to move into position for a 46-yard field goal and a 16-10 lead.
“That’s totally on me; I was chasing points,” Joseph said Monday.
The Broncos’ offense also had time on its side in the game’s final minute to set up McManus again. A 5-yard completion to tight end Jeff Heuerman moved them to the Texans’ 32-yard line with about 40 seconds and a timeout left, but they gave up a yard — and precious seconds — when running back Phillip Lindsay was dropped for a loss on the next play.
The Broncos let the clock wind down before calling a timeout with three seconds left. That attempt went wide right, too.
“(After Heuerman’s catch), yardage-wise, we were good,” Joseph said. “Obviously, with (Houston’s) pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Jadeveon) Clowney and (Whitney) Mercilus and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback and (get) the ball on the turf and we lose the game. If they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“My thought process was, ‘We have the yardage we need, let’s try and pop a run and get 5 or 6 more yards, kick the field goal and win the game.’ But I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback (Case Keenum) and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“It’s easy Monday morning to say that wasn’t right. But I’m very comfortable with that.”
Indianapolis Colts: Running back Marlon Mack didn’t participate in practice Monday after the team returned from a bye. Mack has been nursing an ankle injury but is coming off back-to-back big rushing performances — 126 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 21 and 132 vs. the Oakland Raiders the following week. Wednesday will be a telling day per how healthy Mack is as the team prepares for a Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Robert Turbin (shoulder) appears ready to return after missing the past two games. Turbin has just four carries (all in one game) for 10 yards as he missed the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Quarterback Blake Bortles was throwing Monday after having the bye week to rest his aching left shoulder. Bortles was injured in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 28 when he took a hard hit to his non-throwing shoulder. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone observed Bortles’ throws and termed them normal. “Your eyes are just as good as mine,” Marrone told reporters. “You guys saw him out there throwing. It’s early in the week and we’ll just see how it goes. Your evaluation on how he looks will be the same as mine. I just saw he took the normal throws during practice.”
Tennessee Titans: The Titans played the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Oakland Raiders: Another day, another round of roster moves for the Silver and Black, as the team announced the signing of free-agent defensive ends Kony Ealy and Jacquies Smith on Monday. Two days earlier, the club released veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin. And, of course, before the season began, Oakland traded disgruntled All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago. But don’t expect the players to get caught up in who’s here and who’s not. “Each week it seems like there’s something new we gotta get over — a new obstacle, a new adverse situation,” said 12-year veteran Frostee Rucker, himself in his first season as a Raider. “But that’s part of pro sports. … The key to our whole season is about next man up.”
Arizona Cardinals: With Arizona coming off a bye week, head coach Steve Wilks spent part of his Monday news conference talking about the team’s decision to release quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday. “When you look at … need, position-wise throughout the year, particularly this time with guys getting hurt, we did what we though was best for the team,” Wilks said. “We needed that position to be able to add quality depth at different positions on the team.” He then sang the praises of his former starter, who was benched for rookie Josh Rosen before Week 4. “No. 1 I’ll say Sam is an ultimate pro, the way he handled the situation. … He did everything he could to help mentor that (quarterback) room.” Bradford cleared waivers Monday and is a free agent.
New York Giants: Do the Giants have an interest in recently released quarterback Sam Bradford? According to an ESPN report, Bradford has history with Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who was his offensive coordinator with both the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and Bradford enjoyed his best years while working with Shurmur. The Arizona Cardinals released Bradford, whom they had signed to a one-year, $20 million contract over the offseason. He lost the job to rookie Josh Rosen in Week 4 of the season. For their part, the Giants are sticking by struggling Eli Manning, for now, and have not soured on rookie Kyle Lauletta, despite his arrest last week on a number of traffic-related charges plus resisting arrest.
Philadelphia Eagles: Wide receiver Golden Tate apparently already got his holiday gift when he was traded from Detroit to the Eagles. Monday was his first official day with the Eagles — he was traded Tuesday during the team’s bye week — and reporters lined up to ask him what he thought about the trade. His response was simple: “It was like Christmas.” Now 30, Tate had 44 catches and 517 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions, putting him on pace to surpass 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in his career.
Washington Redskins: Head coach Jay Gruden clearly was frustrated with some of the penalties called against his team Sunday in a 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and he didn’t place all the blame on his team. The Redskins were flagged 10 times for 147 yards. After the game, Gruden questioned the legitimacy of some of the flags, according to the Washington Post. “It’s impossible. You might as well just give them the ball and give them the game. I have to check the tape to see what these penalties are all about. It’s very frustrating. We got a couple of token penalties (called on the Falcons) late. I have to look at the tape, and if they are legit, we have to get them corrected.” The Falcons were penalized seven times for 50 yards.
Carolina Panthers: It is a short week for Carolina with a game looming on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Making matters more challenging is that the Steelers have won four consecutive games and that the contest is in Pittsburgh. “It’s tougher to do it on the road, for sure,” Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey said of playing games four days apart. “But our guys don’t blink. Our guys come to play wherever we are.” McCaffrey is coming off a solid all-around performance Sunday in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and also caught five passes for 78 yards.
New Orleans Saints: The club is flying high after knocking the Los Angeles Rams from the ranks of the undefeated on Sunday. The Saints have won seven straight games and are 7-1 at the halfway point of the schedule, but coach Sean Payton isn’t interested in doing a midseason progress review. “Nope. No halfway report cards or any of that. None of that,” Payton told reporters. “The point is, though, and it is a good point, there’s eight games left. In other words, there is a ton of football left. There are a ton of things we have to improve on and we need to improve on, or it is going to hurt us later. And I mention one of them right now — red-zone defense. That has to get better.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The defense has been a big problem all season, and it was again an issue Sunday in a 42-28 loss to the Panthers. Tampa Bay fell behind 35-7 in the second quarter en route to allowing 40 or more points for the third time this season. The team ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense (34.4 points per game). “It’s very frustrating,” longtime standout defensive tackle Gerald McCoy told reporters. “I could go into all the negatives, but I’m not a negative person so I will speak on the positive. The positive is, it’s only halfway through the season. We have a chance to turn this thing around. We’ve just got to come out and play, man. We’ve got to be more disciplined all of us, myself included — especially me — and we’ve just got to tackle better.”
Miami Dolphins: Coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that there’s been no change to the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has a capsule injury in his throwing shoulder and has missed four games. The Dolphins will start Brock Osweiler this weekend against Green Bay, then the Dolphins have a bye in Week 11. “I think we’re just trying to get to the point where he feels good throwing and then we’ll go from there,” Gase said. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens the next few days and then when we make a decision, whatever it is, what’s the bye week do for us? Those type of things.” Gase said he will talk to the team trainer to assess Tannehill’s progress and decide if they’re better off waiting until after the bye week to test his arm again. Osweiler is 2-2 in place of Tannehill.
New England Patriots: Add another superlative to quarterback Tom Brady’s career. He reached a milestone Sunday night in the team’s 31-17 defeat of the Green Bay Packers when he became the first NFL player to gain 80,000 total yards. That’s a combination of passing, rushing and receiving in both the regular season and postseason. He gained the record in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard pass to Phillip Dorset. In doing so, he passed Peyton Manning (79,978) on the total yards list. Brady, 41, now has 80,062 yards in his career.
New York Jets: To a couple of players, the Jets (3-6) have hit rock bottom. After a 13-6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday — their third in a row — Jamal Adams and Robby Anderson released their frustration in the locker room. “We got to find an answer,” wide receiver Anderson said. “It’s got to change. It’s my third year. I understand the emphasis on restructuring, rebuild but I think everyone is tired of that. I think that’s an excuse. We got to challenge ourselves and improve and make it happen.” Adams, a second-year safety, agreed. “I’m sick of losing,” he said. “Honestly, I’m sick of losing. I’m fed up with losing. … It pisses me off every time. I’m not a loser. I want to get back on the winning track. We’ve lost three straight? Come on, man.”
“It’s a pretty big injury,” McCarthy said.
In recent years, Myers operated on Packers defensive backs Damarious Randall (traded to the Browns) and Quinten Rollins.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught three passes for 101 yards on Sunday night at New England, would likely replace Allison in the lineup.
ESPN reported several teams are likely to show interest in the 30-year-old Bradford now that they will not assume the contract he signed with Arizona having cleared waivers.
Bradford received a $10 million signing bonus. He earned $2.5 million in base salary and $1 million in playing-time bonuses for a total of $13.5 million in 2018.
Bradford spent five years in St. Louis, one year with the Philadelphia Eagles and two years with the Minnesota Vikings before joining Arizona.
In 83 career starts, Bradford’s teams have posted a record of 34-48-1. He has passed for 19,449 yards, 103 touchdowns and 61 interceptions.
Bradford was last active in Week 4, and his release saves the Cardinals more than $1.5 million. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 400 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions before his benching in Week 3.
To reach double-digits in victories, the Packers will have to win seven of their final eight games. That quest begins with a return home to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
“We’re focused on winning No. 4. That’s all we’re talking about right now,” McCarthy said on Monday, a day after a 31-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
“We improved as a football team the last two weeks, but you have to play your best football coming down the stretch. We’re not playing to the level we need to play in the fourth quarter.”
In the final seven minutes of last week’s 29-27 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers failed to extend a 27-26 lead, had a bad punt, gave up the go-ahead field goal and fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
On the first play of the fourth quarter against the Patriots, the Packers were driving into scoring position when running back Aaron Jones fumbled.
The Patriots used a pass from receiver Julian Edelman to running back James White to set up the go-ahead touchdown, forced the Packers to punt, then added an insurance touchdown.
Not only did the Packers lose the game, but they lost ground in the NFC North to Chicago (5-3), which routed Buffalo for its second consecutive win, and Minnesota (5-3-1), which beat Detroit for its fourth win in five games.
After hosting Miami (5-4), Green Bay goes back on the road to face Seattle (4-4) and Minnesota.
“The games in November are really where teams historically start to separate one way or the other,” McCarthy said. “Our focus is really on our self-scout and things we’ve been working on. The last two weeks, we’re not finishing games.”
The problems run across all three phases. Defensively, the Packers have failed to get a takeaway the past two weeks.
On special teams, there was Ty Montgomery’s fumble on the kickoff return against the Rams and two penalties against the Patriots.
On offense, Green Bay has run a total of 22 plays in the fourth quarter the past two weeks. Against the Patriots, the fourth quarter started with a fumble, continued with a three-and-out and ended with a fourth-down failure.
“We’re not hitting on all cylinders,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’re hurting ourselves with negative-yardage plays and missed throws and turnovers at the wrong time and not being on the same page too many times, whether I’m missing a throw or we’re not in the spot I think we’re going to be at, it’s happening in the worst times. When we have to play our best in those crunch times, we haven’t been playing our best.”
To get on track, the Packers are going to have to play through some injuries. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), safety Kentrell Brice (knee), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) were knocked out of the game by injuries.
Martinez, who was injured when he stepped on the ankle of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, returned for the final couple of series.
“I pride myself on being a tough guy and I didn’t want to leave my team,” Martinez said.
“I knew if I could run straight and do certain things, I could go out there and finish the game.”
According to McCarthy, King will be “hard pressed” to be ready to face the Dolphins. Bulaga, who’s suffered major injuries to both knees, avoided a significant injury and could be back for Sunday. Receiver Geronimo Allison might need surgery after suffering a groin injury at Thursday’s practice.
“There’s a lot of corrections to be made, a lot of things we obviously have got to do better,” Patricia said in his opening remarks. “There were some good things on the tape, but just way too many bad things that overshadowed it.”
Those good moments would have certainly been condensed to tiny snippets. The bad ones were splattered all over the game tape.
The Vikings (5-3-1) limited Detroit to a season-low 209 yards as the Lions (3-5) lost their second straight. Minnesota’s defense sacked the Lions’ Matthew Stafford a franchise-record 10 times.
“I am embarrassed,” Lions center Graham Glasgow said. “It was a bad day for us, and our team. We need learn from this.”
Detroit was held to single digits in points for the first time since a 17-6 loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 18, 2016. The Lions put together just two drives of more than 30 yards and were 4 for 15 on third downs.
“What happens is as the season goes on and you have some success in certain areas, teams are going to gear up to try and stop those things that you do, and you’re going to have to do it differently,” Patricia said. “We’ve got to be able to handle those changes better than what we’re doing right now.”
And on the other side, the Lions have allowed a run play of 40 or more yards in five games this season.
“We’ve had weeks where we feel we didn’t necessarily perform on the one day of the week where we have to perform well,” Patricia said.
As he readies his team for another division road game Sunday at against the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears (5-3), Patricia is convinced that player for player, his team matches up equally with every other team in the division.
“I think we have a lot of good players on this team, I really do,” Patricia said.
Patricia said talent isn’t the issue bringing down his team.
“I would say with both offensive and defensive lines, the point of emphasis is fundamentals,” Patricia said. “Some of our fundamentals got out of whack. Some of our techniques weren’t necessarily where it needs to be on a consistent basis.
“Fundamentals and execution is what’s holding us back now. That’s where we’ve got to start.”
The problem he faces is that with the majority of practice time each week dedicated to game-planning, Patricia will be hard-pressed to find time to go back to basics with his team.
After a 1-3 start, the Lions won two straight and looked to have righted their season. But these past two losses have them struggling again.
“As a team, we need to get better,” Lions receiver Marvin Jones said. “It is definitely disappointing, but at the same time, we just have to go out there and execute. We cannot shoot ourselves in the foot. I think we definitely did that and we just have to get better.”
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow perhaps summed up the state of the team as they reached the midseason point.
“If you’re not taking a step forward in this league, then you’re taking a step back,” Ragnow said.
After being overlooked — some would argue misused — for much of the season, Johnson was the primary focus of the Browns’ offensive game plan. He finished with nine catches for 78 yards, added one rush for eight and drew extra attention from Kansas City’s defense, which allowed his teammates to make plays.
Johnson was hesitant to say it, but Cleveland’s change at offensive coordinator, with running backs coach Freddie Kitchens replacing the fired Todd Haley, made a difference.
“Um,” Johnson said sheepishly when asked if the Kitchens-for-Haley swap was the reason for his rise in production. “I guess you could look at it that way. Again, it’s the same plays we’ve been calling, the same offense. There’s just certain things that coach Kitchens likes better than coach Haley did.”
Before Sunday, Johnson’s season-high was four catches and there were times when he wasn’t on the field at all. What made that even more perplexing was that Johnson led the Browns (2-6-1) with 74 catches for 693 yards last season and developed into one of the NFL’s best dual-threat backs.
But with Haley concerned about getting touches for running backs Nick Chubb and Carlos Hyde, who was recently traded to Jacksonville, Johnson became the odd-man out.
A proven playmaker not getting a chance to make plays.
Johnson was targeted by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Chiefs, and he hopes to get even more opportunities as the season progresses.
“I think it is possible,” Johnson said. “Just going out there and showing what I’m capable of doing, especially showing the reason why I’m here. It was a great showing for myself, but not so much for the team and we’re about team here. We should have gotten the win, that’s most important.”
Following his first game since being chosen Hue Jackson’s interim replacement, defensive coordinator/head coach Gregg Williams said Johnson’s breakout was caused by a combination of things, including Kitchens and Mayfield working together for the first time.
“Freddie did a good job and Baker, too,” Williams said. “Baker’s understanding of that from the read process — when a play is called as a quarterback, you don’t automatically know it is going to go to that person. There is a read definition that takes you to that person, but from Baker and Freddie, they did a good job with that.
“It was good to see that with Duke. Just like what we have talked about with other people, I think he can do more and he will. He had a good fire about him, and he will continue to improve too. We need him to improve.”
Getting Johnson more involved didn’t result in a win for the Browns, but it was a small step toward improvement.
Cleveland matched a season-low with only four penalties, and Williams, who decided early on he was going to be aggressive, liked that his offense converted three times on fourth down.
The Browns couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-speed, high-scoring offense, but Johnson was impressed with the team’s character in the aftermath of Jackson and Haley’s firings.
“I never saw them blink,” he said. “One, two, scores down or whatever, we were always in a position to continue to fight. I never saw them blink. That is good. That is what we are supposed to do as professionals. Young team, old team, I do not care — that was good. There was a lot of positive that way. Defensively, we have to play better.”
Another bright spot was left tackle Greg Robinson. The 2014 No. 2 overall pick made his first start for Cleveland filling in for Desmond Harrison, who was out with an unspecified illness. Robinson not only protected Mayfield’s blind side, but handled all his other duties.
“He played well, didn’t he?” said Williams, who was on the Rams’ staff when they selected Williams. “I’ve seen him develop as a young guy. I’ve seen him have his battles, ups and downs, and it’s been good.”
Following the game, Mayfield singled out Robinson, who was grateful for the QB’s praise.
“It felt good to just get out there with the boys, taking it to the game field rather than just practicing,” said Robinson, signed by the Browns in June. “It was encouraging and I’m really happy that he spoke well about me.”
NOTES: Williams did not have updates on rookie CB Denzel Ward (hip), CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) or LB Christian Kirksey (hamstring), all injured Sunday. Williams reiterated his decision to sit DB Damarious Randall (groin) was so he can be healthy for multiple games and not just one.
The Chargers’ next three opponents have a combined record of 6-19. Los Angeles travels to Oakland (1-7) on Sunday before hosting Denver (3-6) and Arizona (2-6). After that, the slate gets more challenging with a road game against Pittsburgh, hosting Cincinnati and a Thursday night game at Kansas City, who beat the Chargers in Week 1.
History, though, bodes well for teams that get off to fast starts. Of the 124 teams that started 6-2 since the current postseason format started in 1990, only 21 haven’t made the playoffs.
“We have put ourselves in good position to maybe make the tournament at the end of the season but we still have to finish,” Lynn said.
Lynn’s squad continues to have momentum on both sides of the ball. Running back Melvin Gordon has rushed for 100 yards in three of his last four games with five touchdowns while wide receiver Tyrell Williams has four TDs in the past three games.
On defense, the Chargers have 14 sacks in their past four games despite defensive end Joey Bosa not playing a down yet this season due to a foot injury. The unit has also come up big in the last two games as it denied Tennessee from making a game-winning, two-point conversion and forced a Russell Wilson incompletion in the end zone on the final play at Seattle.
Defensive end Isaac Rochelle said those plays can be frustrating late in games, but something they need to go through.
“It is crucial for our defense and our team to be in those situations and deal with it now, especially when you come out with the win,” he said. “It says a lot about us. Our defense held up two weeks in a row.”
About the only thing that hasn’t gone well is the kicking game. The Chargers released Caleb Sturgis on Monday after he missed two extra points and a field goal against Seattle. The six-year veteran— who was 9 of 15 this season on extra points and 9 of 13 on field goals — is the first kicker since the Raiders’ Jim Breech in 1979 to miss a PAT and field goal in three straight games.
“We feel like we gave him a fair shot, stayed with him as long as we could and it came down to performance,” Lynn said.
Michael Badgley has been promoted from the practice squad. He made all three of his field goals and seven extra points in two games when Sturgis could not play due to a quadriceps injury. The Chargers have been the Bermuda Triangle for kickers as Badgley is the team’s sixth placekicker since the start of last season.
Los Angeles lost its first four games to start last season but is 15-5 since, which is the third-best mark in the AFC (New England is 18-3 and Pittsburgh is 15-4-1). Williams said the emphasis since the beginning of the season has been on getting out to a fast start but now they have to sustain it.
“Going to another tough place and getting a win just keeps adding and building on how we play,” he said.
NFL sack leader Danielle Hunter ‘just lets it rip’ for Vikes
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The physical attributes Danielle Hunter has used to amass his league-leading total of 11½ sacks this season are so ideal that some of his Minnesota Vikings teammates have taken to calling him "Create-A-Player," the feature on Madden NFL that allows gamers to concoct the seemingly perfect computerized prospect.
Hunter's
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The physical attributes Danielle Hunter has used to amass his league-leading total of 11½ sacks this season are so ideal that some of his Minnesota Vikings teammates have taken to calling him “Create-A-Player,” the feature on Madden NFL that allows gamers to concoct the seemingly perfect computerized prospect.
Hunter’s 6-foot-5, 252-pound, muscle-bound frame and 4.57-second 40-yard dash time that led all defensive linemen at the combine in his draft year would already be a handful for opposing offenses, but the strides he’s made over four seasons on the mental side of the game have helped turn him into one of the league’s best defensive ends with just one week elapsed past his 24th birthday.
Matthew Stafford was the latest quarterback with a too-close look at Hunter’s dominance, when his 3½ sacks and fumble return for a touchdown fueled a 24-9 victory for the Vikings on Sunday over the Detroit Lions.
“He’s improved on just being reactive,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “A lot of young defensive linemen, especially because we harp on stopping the run, they’re nervous about, ‘Hey, I’m going to take a chance here, because I think this is a play-action pass’ or something like that. The thing I notice about Danielle, he just lets it rip now, and that’s what makes him good.”
The Jamaica-born Hunter, who settled in the Houston area with his family at age 8, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of LSU in 2015 after he ended an unheralded college career by skipping his final season of eligibility.
His length, speed and strength made him an obvious pro prospect , but there were league-wide concerns about his technique inconsistencies and tendency to let overthinking slow down his production. He had only 4½ sacks over three years with the Tigers.
The Vikings, though, relied on analytics to peg Hunter as a potential star with the right coaching and scheme. They saw a note-taking and self-motivated player who they wouldn’t have to worry about doing his part.
Still six months shy of his 21st birthday when he was drafted, Hunter had plenty of time to grow. In 2016, he led all defensive ends in the NFL with 12½ sacks and finished third overall.
Last season, he overtook Brian Robison as the full-time starter opposite Everson Griffen. He signed a five-year contract extension this summer worth as much as $72 million with $40 million in guaranteed money and $15 million up front.
With 37 sacks in 55 games, Hunter has fast climbed the all-time Vikings lists. With just three more sacks over Minnesota’s last seven games, he’ll have the second-most in a player’s first four seasons with the team behind Jared Allen.
Hunter is tied with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the league lead with 13 tackles for loss and tied for eighth in the NFL with 15 quarterback hits. He had at least one sack in each of the five games Griffen missed earlier.
“It’s not me alone. I’ve got good teammates, a good defensive line again,” Hunter said after the Vikings sacked Stafford a franchise-record 10 times . “We go out there, and we work together as a team.”
The Vikings (5-3-1) eagerly entered their bye week with their well-decorated defense back on track following a couple of uncharacteristically soft performances over the first half of the schedule.
“We had things that we had to fix. We just learned from what we had done, and then we went out there and just went to execute them,” Hunter said. “Just doing our jobs. Not trying to do selfish things out there.”
That’s the foundation of Zimmer’s system, a disciplined approach to honoring the run, staying in the right pass-rush lanes and trusting nearby teammates to handle their responsibilities. This four-down-linemen scheme, though predicated on an ability to pressure the quarterback from all points, is not designed to produce high individual sack totals. Every once in a while, though, an in-the-zone performance such as the one Hunter had on Sunday comes around.
“Sometimes you go out there,” Hunter said, “you just know you’re about to beat this guy.”
Gregory will be joined on the sideline by defensive lineman David Irving, who sprained an ankle in practice during the week. He had already been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Titans.
Tennessee right guard Josh Kline (ankle) is active after practicing fully late in the week. Kline and left guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) didn’t finish the Titans’ previous game, a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London before their open week.
Bell’s extended absence initially created a furor inside the locker room. Now, it seems almost like an afterthought. The Steelers (5-2-1) have ripped off four straight victories heading into Thursday night’s visit from Carolina (6-2), relying heavily on James Conner — Bell’s replacement — to surge into the lead in the AFC North.
Conner topped 100 yards rushing for a fourth straight week during a 23-16 victory over Baltimore on Sunday, and caught his first career touchdown pass when he took a short flip from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and bulled past Baltimore safety Eric Weddle at the pylon.
“He’s showing that no challenge is too big for him, against the No. 1 defense or whoever it might be,” Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said of Conner. “You know when you’re so close to him, and he lowers his shoulder, and you see him get a couple yards, it’s extremely motivating.”
Conner is second in the league in all-purpose yards and touches behind Los Angeles Rams standout Todd Gurley and tied for fourth in total touchdowns. The second-year back hardly seems bothered by the heavy workload, saying he’s built for it. So does his coach.
“I agree with James,” Mike Tomlin said Monday when asked about Conner’s personal assessment.
Tomlin smiled as he answered, mirroring the considerably lighter mood around his team these days. The problems that plagued the Steelers during September have vanished, though Tomlin is reticent to point to any one area where his team has improved.
“I’m not trying to look for specific areas, I just try to challenge these guys to get better every day,” Tomlin said. “That’s what we’re focused on. I think that if we do that daily that will give us a chance to produce consistent performances that are on the rise. Not only in the second quarter (of the season) but as we continue through this journey.”
It’s a pattern that’s become well established during Tomlin’s 12 years on the job. The Steelers have been traditionally slow starters under his watch, then get it together as the days grow shorter.
Pittsburgh hasn’t allowed more than 21 points during its four-game run and the secondary that was torched regularly in the opening month has settled in. Coty Sensabaugh has taken over for Artie Burns at the cornerback spot opposite Joe Haden and rookie safety Terrell Edmunds has filled in capably while veteran Morgan Burnett heals from a series of injuries that have slowed him since training camp.
The Steelers aren’t exactly overwhelming opponents but considering the firepower on offense, overwhelming teams isn’t required. Pittsburgh gave up at least 327 yards in each of its first four games. The Steelers haven’t surrendered more than 324 yards over their last four.
“Our defense is working in the right direction,” safety Sean Davis said. “We held the Ravens to 16 points … and I feel like we’re putting together winning performances. As long as the defense continues to do that, and with our offense playing the way they’re playing, we’re just going to continue riding the roller coaster. Our trajectory is high.”
Considerably higher than it appeared while getting repeatedly torched during the opening month. Yet the job is still only halfway done. The schedule remains daunting. If Bell — whenever he shows up — can return to at least some semblance of the form that made him an All-Pro last season, Pittsburgh could be a tough out. If he can’t, they like their chances anyway.
“It’s still going to be a long ride,” linebacker Bud Dupree said. “It was great that we got the win to get on top of the division again. We’ve got another game against the Bengals. We just need to be sure to dominate everywhere.”
“I don’t think the past equals the future,” coach Dirk Koetter said after Sunday’s 42-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a game the Bucs trailed 35-7 at one point. “We’ve got to play better football, more consistent football. We have to get off to better starts. We’ve got to be in the hunt in (the) turnover battle.”
The Bucs are first in the NFL in passing offense and second in total yards. But well as they’ve moved the ball through eight games, they’re just as bad defensively in allowing a league-high 275 points (34.4 per game) and ranking 30th among 32 teams against the pass.
To make matters worse, Tampa Bay hasn’t forced a turnover in a club-record five consecutive games.
Winston lost his starting job after throwing four interceptions two weeks ago. Fitzpatrick flourished early in the season filling in while Winston was serving a three-game suspension. However, in his last three starts the Bucs have been outscored 103-27 in the opening half.
Inconsistency on offense has been part of the problem. Shoddy defense has been a recurring theme, even in the games the Bucs have won.
Carolina scored on five straight possessions during one stretch of the first half to build a 28-point lead. Fitzpatrick rallied the team within 35-28 in the fourth quarter before the Panthers put away the game.
The loss dropped the Bucs to 2-3 in games started by Fitzpatrick. Winston, who’s thrown 10 interceptions in four games, is 1-2.
A common denominator in Tampa Bay’s three victories is the Bucs have played mostly with the lead and found a way to hold off New Orleans, Philadelphia and Cleveland late.
In the other five games — all losses — opponents have compiled double-digit leads in the first half, and the offense has spent the second half trying to make up ground.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul said players have to own the ineffectiveness.
“It’s frustrating, but that’s on the players. It’s not on the coaches. It’s on us, it’s on me,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m tired of the coaches saying they have to take it because it’s up to the players to play ball.”
Koetter said poor tackling was the primary culprit against the Panthers. Mistakes on offense and special teams contributed to falling by 28 in the second quarter.
“We actually did start fast on defense,” Koetter said Monday. “On those five straight drives where they scored, on three of those drives we put them in horrible field position with an interception, two sacks, a punt return and a fake punt.”
Fitzpatrick rallied the team from a big second-half deficit for the second straight week, only to fall short in the end, throwing for 243 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Not good enough to win, but encouraging enough the Koetter said the 35-year-old will start again Sunday at home against Washington.
“We know we have the talent, it’s just we can’t keep digging ourselves in these holes, especially on the road,” Fitzpatrick said.
“I don’t know that there is an answer or a magical formula or anything; it’s just frustrating right now to not play well and then play well in spurts,” the quarterback added. “We’re just not a very consistent team and not a consistent offense right now.”
“At this point in time, we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on as far as us and the way that we’re playing,” Elway said. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”
A year ago, the Broncos were in the midst of a franchise-worst eight-game skid that included its first shutout in a quarter century and a series of double-digit losses.
This year, they’ve hung tough with some of the league’s top teams, losing by a combined 16 points to the Texans (6-3), Rams (8-1) and Chiefs (8-1) twice.
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired in their crushing 19-17 loss to Houston on Sunday .
Although the Broncos have lost six of their last seven, Joseph hasn’t lost the locker room.
“I like the heartbeat of this team and the fact that they’re competitors and they continue to work hard,” Elway said. “As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”
Earlier this season, Elway said it was difficult to make many changes midseason and he reiterated that Monday.
“You’d love to have the magic wand and throw the fairy dust on this thing and have some good things happen and get us over the hump,” Elway said. “We’ve been in six one-score games, so I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year because I think that guys are still playing hard and we’re in games.”
Elway acknowledged last year that he considered firing Joseph after his 5-11 rookie season
Joseph said this summer that he knew he had to get off to a fast start in 2018 for his job security but in the midst of another trying season, he said Monday his focus is on football, not his employment.
“That’s not my concern right now, my future,” Joseph said. “It’s about the players and the coaches and winning football games.”
Joseph has taken heat for his clock management at the end of both halves Sunday, when McManus missed consecutive kicks for the first time in his five-year NFL career, a 62-yarder in the second quarter that led to a field goal by Houston instead and a 51-yarder as time expired that would have given Denver a 20-19 win.
Joseph accepted the blame for the first one, saying he got greedy in going for the long field goal and leaving the Texans enough time to kick their own field goal for a six-point swing at the half.
“Put that on me,” Joseph said. “I was chasing points. That’s wrong.”
Joseph, however, staunchly defended his decision-making on the second one when he decided not to risk Case Keenum getting sacked again after the Broncos had crossed the Houston 35-yard line with about 40 seconds left.
Phillip Lindsay ran up the middle for minus-1 yard and then Denver called timeout with three seconds left.
“I have no problem with how we handled that situation,” Joseph said.
However, McManus is much more accurate from inside of 50 yards than outside.
He’s 23 of 30 in his career between 40 and 49 yards for a 77 percent clip.
From 50-plus yards, he’s just 13 of 25 for a 52 percent success rate.
“Our field-goal line was the 35-yard line. We got to the 33,” Joseph said. “So, at that point, yardage-wise we were good. Obviously, with that pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Whitney) Mercilus, (Jadeveon) Clowney and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback and the ball’s on the turf and now we lose the game.
“So, my thought process was we have the yards we need. Let’s try to pop a run and get five or six more yards and kick the field goal and win the game. But I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“It’s easy Monday morning to say that wasn’t right. But I’m very comfortable with that.”
