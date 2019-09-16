Former Broncos, Stanford coach Ralston dies at 92
Former Broncos, Stanford coach Ralston dies at 92
Former Denver Broncos and Stanford football coach John Ralston has died. He was 92.
He passed away Saturday in Sunnyvale, Calif., according to the San Jose Mercury News.
The Oakland native landed the Stanford job after leading Utah State to a 31-11-1 record from 1959-62.
He led the Cardinal to consecutive Pac-8 championships and back-to-back Rose Bowls during the 1970 and 1971 seasons. He left for the NFL after compiling a 55-36-3 record in nine seasons (1963-71) at Stanford.
Ralston guided the Broncos to a 34-33-3 record in five seasons from 1972-76.
He later coached the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League from 1983-84 and at San Jose State from 1993-96.
Ralston was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He coached Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Merlin Olsen at Utah State and 1970 Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett at Stanford.
He is survived by his daughter, six grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
–Field Level Media
Blown call costs Saints defensive TD vs. Rams
Blown call costs Saints defensive TD vs. Rams Blown call costs Saints defensive TD vs. Rams
A blown call by referees cost the New Orleans Saints a defensive touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
With 6:08 remaining in the quarter, Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson stripped the ball from Rams quarterback Jared Goff during his throwing motion at the New Orleans 19. Fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan scooped up the loose ball at the 13, following a few blocks and returning it 87 yards for an apparent touchdown.
However, referees ruled that Goff’s arm was going forward when the ball came free, deeming it an incomplete pass and blowing whistles before Jordan’s return was complete. The Saints challenged the play, and it was correctly ruled a fumble and a clear recovery for New Orleans upon review, but the return for a touchdown was not permitted because whistles had blown before the play ended.
Jordan could be heard saying on the sideline on the Fox broadcast, “I ran 80 yards for no reason?”
The Saints got the ball at the 13 and drove 35 yards before Alvin Kamara was stuffed on fourth-and-1, giving the Rams the ball back at the New Orleans 48. Los Angeles then drove 44 yards in seven plays for a 22-yard field goal, taking a 6-3 lead into halftime.
New Orleans would have been kicking off to the Rams with a 10-3 lead if the touchdown had been allowed.
Of course, the Saints had issues with the officiating the last time they met the Rams, when a non-call of apparent defensive pass interference kept them from closing out a victory in the NFC Championship Game in January. Los Angeles went on to win in overtime and reach the Super Bowl.
The league changed review rules this offseason to include pass interference for the first time, as a result of the missed call.
New Orleans also was the victim of an officiating mistake in its opener last Monday, as officials managed the clock incorrectly with the Saints driving just before halftime.
–Field Level Media
Mahomes’ big second quarter propels Chiefs past Raiders
Mahomes' big second quarter propels Chiefs past Raiders Mahomes’ big second quarter propels Chiefs past Raiders
Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns in the second quarter and passed for 443 yards Sunday to lead the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-10 victory against the Oakland Raiders.
In what is expected to be the last NFL game to be played on a dirt baseball infield, Kansas City (2-0) collected its 22nd win in its last 24 games against AFC West rivals. Oakland (1-1) is planning to move to Las Vegas next season and is not scheduled to play at home again until November, after the Athletics’ season will be over.
It was Mahomes’ second career 400-yard game in 19 regular-season starts and the 12th time he topped 300 yards. He completed 30 of 44 passes with no interceptions.
Demarcus Robinson led the explosive Chiefs receivers with six catches for 172 yards and two scores. Tight end Travis Kelce added 107 yards and a touchdown on seven grabs.
Kansas City used two third-quarter interceptions of Derek Carr to blunt any comeback bid. The first pick, by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, came in the end zone after the Raiders had driven to the 4.
Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs gained 99 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers.
The Chiefs failed to score in the first quarter for the first time in 23 games, enabling the Raiders to gain a 10-0 lead after scoring on their first two possessions.
The scoreless period only seemed to irritate Mahomes. He fired for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter, igniting Kansas City to a 28-10 halftime margin.
Playing without speedy Tyreek Hill (collarbone), the Chiefs relied on other deep threats. Mahomes connected with Robinson for touchdowns of 44 and 39 yards on their first and last snaps of the period. Rookie Mecole Hardman and Kelce added TD grabs of 42 and 27 yards, respectively.
A 43-yard pass interference penalty against the Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu set up a 4-yard strike from Carr to Tyrell Williams for Oakland’s first TD and a 10-0 margin.
The Raiders were then blanked on their last nine possessions.
Carr passed for 198 yards and broke the Raiders’ franchise record for passing yards, exceeding the 19,078 recorded by Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler.
–Field Level Media
Pineiro’s 53-yard field goal lifts Bears over Broncos
Pineiro's 53-yard field goal lifts Bears over Broncos
Pineiro’s 53-yard field goal lifts Bears over Broncos
Eddy Pineiro drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Chicago Bears to a wild 16-14 win over the host Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Pineiro’s third field goal of the game bailed out Chicago (1-1), which blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before recovering. Rookie running back David Montgomery scored his first career touchdown in the victory.
Pineiro’s clutch kick stung Denver (0-2), which had turned a 13-3 deficit into a 14-13 lead thanks to a field goal by Brandon McManus and a last-minute touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass, both from Joe Flacco to Emmanuel Sanders.
The Broncos trailed 13-12 after Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown and lined up for an extra-point attempt from McManus. The kick missed, but Bears defensive back Buster Skrine was called offsides, giving the Broncos the ball at the 1-yard line.
Denver coach Vic Fangio pulled his kicking unit off the field and decided to go for two and the lead.
Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky finished 16 of 27 for 120 yards as part of a conservative attack.
Flacco completed 35 of 50 passes for 292 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sanders had 11 grabs for 98 yards.
Denver opened the scoring with a field goal on its first possession. McManus connected on a 43-yarder to complete a 10-play, 50-yard drive.
Chicago evened the score at 3 on a 40-yard field goal by Pineiro with 13:35 left in the second quarter.
Pineiro struck again — this time from 52 yards — to put the Bears on top 6-3 with 5:10 remaining in the half. Running back Tarik Cohen had a 9-yard rush and a 16-yard reception during the scoring drive.
The Bears increased their lead to 13-3 with 1:14 left in the third quarter. Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
The Broncos pulled within 13-6 on a 32-yard field goal by McManus with 13:37 to go.
That set the stage for Sanders’ late score and Pineiro’s unlikely heroics.
–Field Level Media
Rams rout Saints after Brees leaves injured
Rams rout Saints after Brees leaves injured Rams rout Saints after Brees leaves injured
Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Jared Goff each scored second-half touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the visiting New Orleans Saints 27-9 on Sunday afternoon in a rematch of last season’s controversial NFC Championship Game.
It was the second consecutive time the Saints fell to the Rams, after Los Angeles advanced to the Super Bowl in January by taking advantage of a no-call on a late pass interference. The Saints played most of Sunday’s game without quarterback Drew Brees, who injured his right thumb in the first quarter.
Sunday’s game was not without its own controversy. The Saints had an 87-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown nullified after the play originally was ruled an incomplete pass and blown dead. After challenging, the play was ruled a sack-fumble and the Saints were awarded the ball, but at the point where the fumble was recovered.
Offense proved hard to come by, with the Rams (2-0) finally reaching the end zone with 5:39 remaining in the third quarter when Gurley capped a 75-yard drive with his run to the left corner of the end zone to break a 6-6 tie. It was Gurley’s first TD of the season on a day when he rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 19 of 28 passing for 283 yards and a touchdown. He completed nine of his last 10 passes.
Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took over for Brees in the first quarter, going 17 of 30 for 165 yards. The Rams had 380 yards of total offense to 244 for the Saints.
Brees was injured early in the first quarter when his right hand made hard contact with the right hand of Aaron Donald while following through on a pass attempt.
The only points on the scoreboard, until late in the third quarter, came on a pair of field goals for each team. After the Saints tied the score 6-6 just over five minutes into the second half on a 52-yard field goal from Wil Lutz, the Rams answered with Gurley’s TD.
Cooks added a 2-yard TD catch with one minute remaining in the third quarter for a 20-6 lead. Goff’s 1-yard TD for a run in the fourth quarter for a 27-9 lead came after a 67-yard catch-and-run by Cooper Kupp.
The Saints announced a five-year contract extension for head coach Sean Payton before the game.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts hope to talk Vinatieri out of retiring
Report: Colts hope to talk Vinatieri out of retiring
The Indianapolis
Report: Colts hope to talk Vinatieri out of retiring
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to convince kicker Adam Vinatieri not to retire, NBC’s Mike Florio reported Sunday evening, after the 46-year-old missed two more kicks in Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans.
“I’m told that is a safe assumption (that Vinatieri will retire), but the Colts aren’t ready to give up,” Florio said on Football Night in America. “They’re gonna try to talk him into staying. They expect to have an answer by tomorrow afternoon.”
Vinatieri — who missed a pair of extra points Sunday and has seven missed kicks in his last three games — didn’t take questions from reporters, saying “You’ll hear from me (Monday).” When reminded that reporters don’t see players on Mondays, Vinatieri replied, “Yeah, you will.”
That spurred speculation that the NFL’s all-time leading scorer plans to retire.
Former Colts teammate Pat McAfee tweeted on the subject, writing, “Folks thinkin Vinatieri’s retiring.. I sent a text, haven’t gotten a response yet but, I do know that the game’ll miss him if that’s the case.”
Vinatieri, who turns 47 in December, missed two field goals — including a 29-yarder — and an extra point in last week’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point in the Colts’ divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.
Head coach Frank Reich said after the game he has “zero concern” about Vinatieri’s reliability.
“He hit the upright on the one,” Reich said. “You guys probably saw the first one. It was not a good operation. That snap and hold was not clean, the ball barely got on the ground. It was not clean.”
Owner Jim Irsay did not sound as assured.
“Breaks my heart to see it, because I know how hard he works,” Irsay said. “Of course it’s a concern. I can’t lie to you guys. Anyone would tell you it’s a concern. Adam, coach Reich, (general manager) Chris (Ballard), me. Yeah, I mean, in this league, it’s professional football. We all have to produce.”
The Colts hung on to win 19-17 after T.Y. Hilton’s go-ahead touchdown with 4:38 remaining, after which Vinatieri hit the right upright. The Titans did not reach field-goal range on their final two possessions, which kept the miss from factoring.
–Field Level Media
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) and Jackson (groin) injured in first half of Falcons game
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) and Jackson (groin) injured in first half of Falcons game
It was a rough first half for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) were questionable to return for Philadelphia, which trailed the Falcons 10-6
Eagles WR Jeffery (calf) and Jackson (groin) injured in first half of Falcons game
It was a rough first half for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) were questionable to return for Philadelphia, which trailed the Falcons 10-6 after two quarters. Quarterback Carson Wentz was also out of the game for a portion of the Eagles’ final drive of the half while in concussion protocol, but returned to help them to a late field goal.
Meanwhile, Atlanta rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was questionable to return with a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Niemann wins first title by six strokes at Greenbrier
Niemann wins first title by six strokes at Greenbrier
Niemann wins first title by six strokes at Greenbrier
Joaquin Niemann fired a 6-under 64 on Sunday and captured his first PGA Tour title by six strokes at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
The 20-year-old Chilean carded six of his eight birdies on the back nine, including each of the last three holes at the Old White TPC Course to finish the season-opening tournament with a 21-under 259.
Niemann is the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, doing so in his 44th start while scoring his ninth career top-10 finish. He played in 28 events last season and recorded four top-10 finishes.
Tom Hoge birded five of his first eight holes in the final round and shot a 65 to finish alone in second at 15 under.
Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67), Nate Lashley (69) and Richy Werenski (69) tied for third place at 14 under. Finishing a shot behind that foursome in a tie for seventh were Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz (66), Scottie Scheffler (69) and Robby Shelton (70).
Viktor Hovland’s 6-under 64 on Sunday marked his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, tying Bob Estes’ 2001 streak for the longest on tour since 1983. Hovland tied for 10th at 12 under.
Kevin Chappell, who shot a 59 in the second round, finished in a tie for 47th at 5 under.
The Greenbrier was already a significant location for Niemann, who made his PGA Tour debut there as an amateur in 2017 and tied for 29th place.
The tour heads to Jackson, Miss., next week for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Niemann is in the field along with Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker and Brandt Snedeker.
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Roethlisberger leaves loss with elbow injury
Steelers' Roethlisberger leaves loss with elbow injury
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback
Steelers’ Roethlisberger leaves loss with elbow injury
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sat out the second half of Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks due to a right elbow injury.
The team announced at halftime that Roethlisberger was questionable to return after he was hurt late in the second quarter.
Roethlisberger was seen grabbing at his elbow and shaking out his arm, but it’s unclear when he was hurt. He finished the Steelers’ last drive of the half, then went to the locker room briefly while the Seahawks had the ball, but returned to the sidelines before the half ended.
Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half and played the rest of a game, with his rally falling short in a 28-26 loss. Rudolph finished 12 of 19 for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which came on his second pass after the ball went through the hands of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
Rudolph’s touchdowns both went to tight end Vance McDonald, from 8 yards and 3 yards out. The latter got the Steelers within two with 5:34 to play, but Pittsburgh’s offense did not get the ball back.
Roethlisberger was 8 of 15 for 75 yards before departing the game, which the Steelers led 10-7 at the half.
Early in the fourth quarter, James Conner left with a knee injury and was ruled questionable to return. He did not come back, finishing with 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Other Steelers who were hurt include safety Sean Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring).
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday
49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans
49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
General manager John Lynch said Saturday that Bosa’s week of practice would determine his Week 1 status. All signs Monday pointed to the 21-year-old being ready, and he punted any previous hesitation shown over playing in the opener.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Bosa has had three significant injuries in one year and hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 15 in Ohio State’s win over TCU. He sustained a core muscle injury in that game and shut it down for the entire 2018 college football season.
He missed a chunk of offseason workouts with a hamstring strain and had only 12 NFL practices under his belt as of Monday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan snapped back at questions about Bosa’s durability this summer, but did not entirely rule out the concept of a snap count for Bosa until the team is confident he’s ready to be turned loose.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs overtake Patriots as Super Bowl favorite
Chiefs overtake Patriots as Super Bowl favorite
New England is now
Chiefs overtake Patriots as Super Bowl favorite
New England is now the runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs in updated Super Bowl odds at Westgate’s Superbook in Las Vegas.
The defending champion Patriots (6-1), who defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship, are a close second to claim the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020. Kansas City is 5-1.
Several books are still running with New England as the Lombardi Trophy best bet. Many of them put Bill Belichick’s bunch narrowly ahead of the Chiefs, including PointsBet, Fan Duel and DraftKings.
One of the most popular tickets is on AFC underdog Cleveland, with the Browns climbing from 22-1 in March all the way 8-1 this week at MGM. A dramatic offseason transformation that brought Pro Bowl talent in Odell Beckham Jr. and an insanely stocked defensive line has bettors flocking to the Browns and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.
PointsBet has taken more than half of its Super Bowl bets on Cleveland.
“We get absolutely throttled if [the Browns] win the Super Bowl,” said Matthew Chaprales, head of content for PointsBet, told ESPN. “It’s the biggest liability on the books since we came online in the U.S., and, frankly, it’s not even close.”
At Caesars, only the Chicago Bears are a more popular Super Bowl LIV bet than the Browns. The Bears are currently offered anywhere from 8-1 to 12-1 at major sportsbooks.
One team whose odds are dipping best on limited action is the NFC champion Rams. Los Angeles, 6-1 in March, can be had for as low as 15-1 at some books. The Rams are still running No. 6 at DraftKings and Sugarhouse.
–Field Level Media
Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks
Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks
The Los Angeles Chargers informed running back Melvin Gordon’s representation that talks regarding his contract extension have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced on Sunday.
“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season,” Telesco said on a conference call.
Telesco’s comments come one day after multiple media outlets reported that the Chargers had given Gordon permission to look for trade options.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
Telesco also said the Chargers will rely on fellow running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the absence of Gordon.
“Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other,” Telesco said. “I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.
“Even if you have a big, bell-cow back, you’d like to have another back to come in and spell them, give them some rest and have a different dimension. So right now we’re very happy with Austin as an every-down back.”
Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe
Report: Steelers CB Haden signs two-year extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback Joe Haden to a two-year, $22 million extension, according to a published report on Sunday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Haden will receive the new contract as well as a $16.8 million signing bonus.
Haden, 30, had one year and $10 million left on his current deal. His new contract will lock him up through the 2021 season.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, Haden recorded 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games last season.
Haden has collected 453 tackles, 22 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries in 116 career games since being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the seventh overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
The Indianapolis Colts signed former
Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB
The Indianapolis Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Jacoby Brissett, according to reports on Monday.
ESPN”s Adam Schefter said Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.
With Andrew Luck’s retirement a week ago, Brissett assumed the starting role but without a proven backup.
The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, opting to have rookie Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s backup and potential heir apparent.
Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State, then had stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before returning to the Patriots in 2017.
For his career, Hoyer has completed 838 passes for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdown and 30 interceptions. In 37 starts, he has a 16-21 record.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract,
Reports: Falcons sign FB Smith
The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old started his career with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-17) and was on the Oakland Raiders roster in 2018.
He played collegiately at San Jose State and has appeared in 63 NFL games (seven starts). He has touched the ball sparingly, gaining just 74 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
The Dolphins continued their roster
Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney
The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul Monday, releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005.
Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.
He issued a statement Monday morning.
“Today, unfortunately, marks the end of my time with the Miami Dolphins,” Denney said in a statement. “I want to thank the Dolphins for giving me a chance back in 2005. Over the last 14 years I have had many wonderful, hard working teammates, all of whom I would like to thank.
“I also want to thank all of the coaches I have worked with in Miami.”
There were plenty of those: Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.
Denney did not announce if he would retire or pursue a new team.
The decision to cut Denney came as a surprise since he had beaten undrafted free agent Wesley Farnsworth for the job. The Dolphins cut Farnsworth when trimming the roster to the league-mandated 53 on Saturday.
–Field Level Media
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
The New England
Report: WR Thomas returns to Patriots
The New England Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Monday, two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve. An ankle injury limited Harry during much of training camp.
Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.
The Patriots signed the 31-year-old Thomas in April.
In nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Thomas has hauled in 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Broncos traded him to the Texans last season, and he finished the year with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games overall.
Thomas’ season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last season’s production marked a decline for Thomas, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons from 2012-16. He was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2015 season and has scored six touchdowns in 10 career playoff games.
The New England receiving corps now consists of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewzki and Thomas.
–Field Level Media
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Retired NFL wide receiver
Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach
Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue in that role.
“I think that’s a great addition for us,” head coach Adam Gase said, per the team website. “He’s done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him. He’s excited about the opportunity.”
Receiver Robby Anderson said he’s happy to have the chance to work with someone with Ward’s experience.
“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him. He’s just trying to find ways to get me better in each way.”
The Steelers selected Ward, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.
Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).
–Field Level Media
Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane
Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane Jaguars cancel practice, help players evacuate ahead of hurricane
The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
“People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready,” said Marrone, whose family must evacuate. “And we will be. There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone’s safe and have a plan and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they’re doing, then I think we’ll just take things as they come.”
After battering the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian is headed toward Florida as a Category 4. The track of the storm isn’t certain, and when it approaches the region late Tuesday, it either could skirt the Jacksonville area or make a devastating impact.
The storm is expected to be out of the Jacksonville area by Wednesday night, and practice is scheduled for Thursday.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone to make sure everyone’s safe and everyone has a plan,” Marrone said. “… Hopefully, weather permitting and safety permitting, we’ll bring the team back Thursday at noon. We feel good about our plans for the players and the safety for our players.”
The Jaguars open the season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marrone said a lot of the game preparation has been accomplished.
“… Most of the work is done, which is not to say, ‘If there’s ever a good time (for this to happen),’ but obviously in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than obviously if something happened during the middle of a season,” he said.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
With the 53-man
NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads
With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers.
And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals: Among players claimed by the Cardinals are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016 who had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 46 games over three seasons, and offensive lineman Brett Toth. An offensive tackle, Toth made headlines earlier this month when the Department of Defense granted the recent West Point grad a waiver to delay the remainder of his military requirements to pursue an NFL career.
Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., son of the former All-Pro linebacker, was signed to the Panthers practice squad a day after the team cut him. Carolina also claimed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from Buffalo after getting a look at him during joint practices with the Bills during camp.
Cincinnati Bengals: With Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Bengals added some running back depth by claiming Samaje Perine from the Redskins. Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017 but has been cut by the Rams and Cardinals since then, was also claimed by Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, won’t have to leave Ohio to join his new employer. He played in only 12 games as a rookie last season and didn’t see much action this preseason. The Browns also claimed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Arizona and receiver Khadarel Hodge from the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys: After failing to make the Eagles final roster despite being selected in the fifth round by Philadelphia, quarterback Clayton Thorson is moving on to a different NFC East team, being signed to Dallas’ practice squad.
Denver Broncos: After cutting loose Kevin Hogan and leaving starting quarterback Joe Flacco with only injured rookie Drew Lock backing him up, Denver claimed Brandon Allen from the Rams. The team also added undrafted rookie Brett Rypien to the practice squad they cut him Saturday and he cleared waivers.
Indianapolis Colts: A day after cutting quarterback Phillip Walker, who showed some promise during the preseason, the Colts signed him to the practice squad. Indianapolis also claimed running back Quinton Flowers from the Bengals, three days after Flowers ran for 47 yards against the Colts in the preseason finale.
Los Angeles Chargers: With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out and reportedly seeking a trade partner, the Chargers scooped us Detrez Newsome and signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers following his release from the team Saturday.
New York Jets: The long, winding summer of Kaare Vedvik continues, with the Norwegian-born kicker now in the Big Apple. Less than three weeks ago, Minnesota sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Vedvik, a player whom scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Despite Vedvik making only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts in the preseason with Minnesota, the Jets think enough of him to release kicker Taylor Bertolet to make room for him. The Jets also claimed former Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios.
Oakland Raiders: One of the more heavily covered angles from Raiders camp on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is the competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to be David Carr’s backup at quarterback. Add DeShone Kizer to that mix after the team claimed the former Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packer.
Philadelphia Eagles: After cutting fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson on Saturday, the Eagles passed on bringing him back to the practice squad and instead signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The 2018 fourth-round pick was cut loose by New York after failing to beat out veteran Alex Tanney.
Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Logan Woodside, whose path to the NFL included a tour in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was signed to the Titans’ practice squad after the team cut him a day earlier.
Washington Redskins: If you can’t beat them, pick up their leftovers? Losers of four straight to NFC East rival Philadelphia, the Redskins claimed running back Wendell Smallwood. The fourth-year back was second on the Eagles in rushing yards last season while leading all Philadelphia running backs with 28 receptions.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Reid on RB McCoy: ‘He still has the great feet’
Chiefs' Reid on RB McCoy: 'He still has the great feet'
Andy Reid
Chiefs’ Reid on RB McCoy: ‘He still has the great feet’
Andy Reid coached the younger version of LeSean McCoy over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach likes what he sees of the older version, too.
“There are not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around out there,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “But he still has the great feet and the vision.”
The Buffalo Bills released the six-time Pro Bowl back on Saturday, and Kansas City quickly snapped him up. McCoy agreed to a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams.
“He knows what to expect,” Reid said of McCoy. “I’ve been very honest with him about Damien and how good of a football player he is. I think it’s a great situation for both of them and for the team. For where he’s at in his career, you’re talking about potentially a future Hall of Famer with the numbers and stats he’s put together here. Here he has an opportunity to come to what potentially is a good football team as we go forward and be a part of that.”
Reid said McCoy’s only limitation will be how long it takes him to become familiar with the Chiefs’ playbook.
“This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it’s quite a bit different,” Reid said.
McCoy gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
He led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment