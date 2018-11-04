For Jets on Sunday, trouble started with the snap
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Snapping the ball was a challenge Sunday for the New York Jets, and things didn’t get any better after that.
Center Spencer Long reinjured a finger and had half-dozen off-target shotgun hikes, which compounded problems for quarterback Sam Darnold. He threw four interceptions — including a pick-six after he snared a high snap — and the Jets never reached the end zone in a 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
“We need to be more consistent, myself included especially,” Long said. The injury on the middle finger of his right hand, which he dealt with earlier this season, finally forced him from the game.
Darnold stayed in to take more rookie lumps for the Jets (3-6). His most costly mistake was a pass toward the sideline intended for tight end Eric Tomlinson. Linebacker Jerome Baker cut in front for his first career interception and scored the game’s only touchdown untouched.
“I thought I’d be able to get it over him,” Darnold said.
As for the inconsistent snaps, he said: “It disrupts timing, but there’s no excuse for how I played out there.”
Baker’s score put Miami ahead 13-3 with 11 minutes left. Darnold threw two more interceptions in the final 2½ minutes, both on fourth-and-long.
Darnold finished 21 for 39 for 229 yards with four sacks and a passer rating of 31.8. That’s the third time he has been below 40.
“I just have to be sharper,” he said. “Personally, I have to have a better plan when I get to the line of scrimmage. I’ve got to know exactly where to go with the ball. If No. 1 or 2 isn’t there, I have to go to (No.) 3.”
Coach Todd Bowles said he’s not thinking about replacing Darnold with veteran Josh McCown.
“Not right now, no,” Bowles said.
His critique of Darnold’s performance: “There are plays he would like to have back.”
Interceptions aren’t a new problem — Darnold came into the game tied for the NFL lead with 10 . And lack of scoring is a familiar issue, too — the Jets have 33 points in the past three games, all losses.
Safety Jamal Adams called the latest defeat a 53-man effort but added, “It’s the same, same, same stuff. It’s frustrating. I’m not going to hold my tongue for anything anymore. Enough is enough. I’m not a loser.”
Despite a day of sputtering offense, the Jets had chances to pull the game out.
Trailing 6-3, they reached the Miami 20 early in the fourth quarter, but a sack and delay of game penalty forced them back, and Jason Myers missed a 50-yard field goal try.
“We were in it until the end,” Bowles said. “We just didn’t make enough plays to win it.”
5:55 p.m.
Seattle took some choreographed steps toward having the best touchdown celebrations in the NFL.
Russell Wilson threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Jaron Brown midway through the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, sparking the Seahawks’ latest display of creativity. Brown lined up behind three teammates in the end zone. Two of them slid to the left and two slid to the right, parting the way for Brown to finish off the fun with some dance moves.
In last week’s win at Detroit, the Seahawks acted out a baseball scene in the end zone.
5:32 p.m.
Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes in the first half at Denver, giving him 36 career touchdown passes and putting him in company with two Hall of Famers.
The Houston Texans quarterback threw 19 passes in seven games as a rookie in 2017 and is nearing that total in his second season through nine games.
Dan Marino and Kurt Warner are the only other players in NFL history to throw at least 35 touchdown passes over the first 16 games of their career.
5:10 p.m.
Philip Rivers is starting in his 200th consecutive game, a milestone just three NFL quarterbacks have ever reached.
Rivers took the first snap for the Los Angeles Chargers against Seattle to join Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning as the quarterbacks in league history to start at least 200 games. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season.
4:40 p.m.
Houston didn’t waste time getting Demaryius Thomas the ball in his Texans debut against his old team.
The standout receiver turned a screen pass into a 31-yard gain on Houston’s fourth play of the game and he had an 18-yard reception on the next snap against the Denver Broncos.
His two catches for 49 yards set up a touchdown pass to Jordan Thomas.
4:14 p.m.
Julio Jones’ touchdown drought is done.
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins, dragging safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the way into the end zone. His score helped Atlanta beat Washington 38-14
It was Jones’ first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2017. He had played in 12 games since his previous score.
4:04 p.m.
The Washington Redskins’ banged-up offensive line got a break with the return of Morgan Moses against Atlanta. Or, maybe not. The right tackle returned in the second quarter after limping off the field in the first. Moses was then called for holding, negating a 28-yard gain that would have put Washington in position to attempt a field goal.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive against the Falcons. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb. Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.
Atlanta was leading 38-14 late in the game.
3:50 p.m.
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seemed to survive a scare.
Roethlisberger went down after landing hard on the field after a sprint from the pocket, but was able to return after being out briefly. He was tackled from behind by Baltimore’s Za’Darius Smith and remained prone for a lengthy stretch of time. It appeared he landed hard on his shoulder, but appeared OK after being helped off the field.
The play occurred early in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh leading the Ravens 20-13. Josh Dobbs came in to play quarterback for one play before Big Ben returned. Not long after that, Roethlisberger completed a 51-yard pass to Jesse James.
3:40 p.m.
The Denver Broncos are going to honor former receiver Demaryius Thomas with a video tribute before their game with Thomas’ new team, the Houston Texans.
Thomas returned to Denver five days after his trade to Houston.
The Broncos also put a “Thank you, D.T.” message on the 10-story high poster of Thomas that graces the south side of Mile High Stadium.
The message was right above the tunnel where the Texans’ buses pulled into the stadium.
—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
3:05 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the scoreboard again.
Kansas City’s quarterback had three touchdown passes early in the third quarter at Cleveland. Mahomes has 29 TD passes this season, one shy of the team record set by Hall of Famer Len Dawson in 1964.
Mahomes threw a 50-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt and an 11-yarder to Travis Kelce in the first half. He hooked up again with Kelce on a 13-yarder early in second half.
By halftime, he had more yards passing (3,042) and touchdown passes (28) in his first 10 career games than any other player in league history since 1950.
2:47 p.m.
Dalvin Cook has made an immediate impact for the Minnesota Vikings in his return to action after missing five of the past six games because of a hamstring injury.
The second-year running back had a career-long, 70-yard run in the second quarter against Detroit. That set up a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen. Cook has eight carries for 86 yards in the first half against the Lions, who are last in the league in run defense.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is back for the Lions after a six-game absence because of a shoulder injury. He sacked Cousins in the closing seconds of the second quarter to force a field goal. The Vikings lead early in the third quarter.
2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored for the ninth time, setting a franchise record for touchdowns through the first eight games in a year.
His latest touchdown came on a 6-yard throw from Ben Roethlisberger, who threw a screen to him and watched as he made a move to get the space he needed to get into the end zone in the second quarter.
Brown also made a spectacular catch in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, but his leaping grab didn’t count because he was out of bounds.
2:09 p.m.
James Conner continues to do a fantastic job filling in for Le’Veon Bell.
Pittsburgh’s breakout running back scored his 10th touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter at Baltimore. Since 1950, no one has scored more touchdowns for the Steelers through eight games than Conner. He has made the most of his opportunity to play for Bell, who hasn’t signed his one-year franchise tender.
1:42 p.m.
The Washington Redskins are missing most of their starting offensive linemen just minutes into their game against Atlanta.
Washington lost left guard Shawn Lauvao to an injured left knee on its first drive and right tackle Morgan Moses to an injured right knee on its second possession. The Redskins started the game without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after he had surgery on his right thumb.
Lauvao was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Moses limped off the field. Both were listed as questionable to return.
The Redskins were behind Falcons 7-0 late in the first quarter.
1:22 p.m.
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith has shared a secret.
He acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly.
“When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled .
Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
1 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing custom cleats emblazoned with a Star of David, adorned with the phrase “Stronger Than Hate,” in response to recent shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The Star of David is in yellow and serves as the upper part of the Steelers logo.
Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the late-October shooting.
12:46 p.m.
The surging Pittsburgh Steelers and the slumping Baltimore Ravens are among the NFL teams kicking off Week 9.
The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1) are aiming for their fourth straight win on the road against the division rival Ravens (4-4), who have lost three of four.
Gregg Williams has a challenging debut as Cleveland’s interim head coach as the Browns (2-5-1) host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, who are a conference-best 7-1.
A pair of games later in the day, and night, should attract a lot of attention.
The undefeated Los Angeles Rams travel to face the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, who have lost only once. Under the lights in New England, Tom Brady will match up with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh opened the second half with a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and ended with a 1-yard plunge by Roethlisberger. The conversion sailed wide to the right, keeping the score at 20-6.
CHIEFS 37, BROWNS 21
CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City’s impossible-to-handle offense kept rolling with a win over the Browns, who played their first game since coach Hue Jackson’s firing.
Kareem Hunt had two scoring runs and one receiving for the Chiefs (8-1), who came in averaging 36.3 points per game with an offense overloaded with weapons for Mahomes.
The 23-year-old used all of them in winning his first pro matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Browns (2-6-1).
Mahomes and Mayfield didn’t match their epic college meeting in 2016, when they combined for more than 1,700 yards in offense. But the Chiefs put on another impressive offensive show with 499 total yards, averaging 8.6 per snap.
In his second season, Mahomes, who made just one start as a rookie, already has 29 TD passes and 3,185 yards, the most by any QB through 10 games since 1950. He has passed for at least 300 yards in eight straight games.VIKINGS 24, LIONS 9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Hunter had 3 1/2 of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks and a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown, making for a miserable afternoon for Matthew Stafford and the Lions.
Hunter, the fourth-year defensive end, also was credited with nine tackles and four quarterback hits as the Vikings (5-3-1) limited the Lions to 214 total yards.
The Lions had a streak of 25 consecutive games with at least 14 points stopped in humbling fashion.
Starting a stretch of three straight NFC North games with a badly needed win before their bye, the Vikings beat the Lions (3-5) at home for the first time in three matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium.
DOLPHINS 13, JETS 6
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie linebacker Jerome Baker intercepted Sam Darnold and scored the only touchdown on a 25-yard return with 11 minutes left, and a resilient defense helped the Dolphins beat the Jets.
Darnold threw four interceptions and took four sacks, and the Jets went 2 for 13 on third down.
The hobbled Dolphins (5-4) endured another wave of injuries, but their defense was much improved after three consecutive poor games, with the quality of the opposition certainly a factor.
Darnold tried to rally his sputtering team from a 6-3 deficit, but following a punt he took a high snap and made an ill-advised throw to tight end Eric Tomlinson. Baker stepped in front for his first career interception and scored untouched.
T.J. McDonald and Walt Aikens made interceptions to end the Jets’ final two possessions.
The Jets (3-6) lost their third in a row and have scored 33 points during the skid. They’ve dropped nine of their past 10 road games dating to 2017.
BEARS 41, BILLS 9
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns and the Bears’ defense had two others in a win over the Bills in what proved to be another comedy of errors for Buffalo and its anemic offense.
Eddie Jackson scored on a 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returned a tipped pass 19 yards for another score some 3 1/2 minutes apart in the second quarter. Howard, set up by Tarik Cohen’s 38-yard punt return , then scored on an 18-yard scamper to cap a run in which the Bears scored four touchdowns over a span of 12 minutes, 20 seconds in the second quarter.
The Bears won their second in a row and improved to 5-3 to match their best start to a season through eight games since 2013. Chicago also matched its win total from last year.
Chicago’s defense forced four takeaways, and limited the Bills to 264 yards offense despite missing star linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed his second straight game with an injury to his right ankle.
The Bills continued their bumbling ways in dropping to 2-7. It’s Buffalo’s worst start since winning one of its first nine games in 2010.
FALCONS 38, REDSKINS 14
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Julio Jones ended his 12-game touchdown drought, Matt Ryan threw for 350 yards and four scores and the Atlanta Falcons flexed their offensive muscles with a blowout of the Redskins that extended their winning streak to three games.
Jones caught seven passes for 121 yards with the biggest coming on a 35-yard screen pass with just under four minutes left that sealed the victory. After Jones twisted away from newest Washington defender Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and into the end zone, a swarm of teammates rushed over from the sideline to celebrate Jones’ first touchdown catch since Nov. 26, 2017.
Ryan completed 26 of his 38 passes, including touchdown passes of 39 and 10 yards to running back Tevin Coleman and 40 to rookie receiver Calvin Ridley. Coleman ran for 80 yards and Ito Smith had 66 yards and a rushing touchdown to give the Falcons (4-4) the balanced attack they’ve lacked in an injury-marred season that so far has failed to live up to expectations.
The NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3) could blame poor tackling, ill-timed penalties and a series of injuries along the offensive line for the end of their three-game winning streak.
PANTHERS 42, BUCCANEERS 28
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Buccaneers for their 10th straight home win.
Newton threw TD passes of 19 yards to Curtis Samuel and 17 yards to Greg Olsen, the seventh straight game he has thrown for at least two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 78 yards and turned in the play of the game when he leaped over a defender after a reception in the flat and kept going, turning it into a 32-yard gain.
The Panthers (6-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions during the first half to build a commanding 35-7 lead before the Buccaneers battled back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick, who started in place of the turnover-prone Jameis Winston for Tampa Bay (3-5), finished with 243 yards passing and four touchdowns — two each to Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard.
Newton, McCaffrey lead Panthers past Bucs 42-28
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Carolina Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42-28 for their 10th straight home win Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Carolina Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42-28 for their 10th straight home win Sunday.
Newton threw TD passes of 19 yards to Curtis Samuel and 17 yards to Greg Olsen, the seventh straight game he has thrown for at least two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 78 yards and turned in the play of the game when he leaped over a defender after a reception in the flat and kept going, turning it into a 32-yard gain.
The Panthers (6-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions during the first half to build a commanding 35-7 lead before the Buccaneers battled back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
But the return of “Fitzmagic” wasn’t enough as Newton made it a two-possession game when he found Samuel, who made a leaping grab in the end zone with 9:10 left in the game. It was the second-year wide receiver’s second TD of the game. He also scored on a 33-yard reverse.
Fitzpatrick, who started in place of the turnover-prone Jameis Winston for Tampa Bay (3-5), finished with 243 yards passing and four touchdowns — two each to Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard.
But Fitzpatrick also had a key interception on the game’s second possession leading to Carolina’s first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run by fullback Alex Armah. He was also picked off late in the fourth quarter by rookie cornerback Donte Jackson, sealing the win.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Panthers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: None reported.
Panthers: Reid left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned to the game.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host Washington on Sunday.
Panthers: Play four of their next five games on the road, beginning Thursday night at Pittsburgh.
|Chi
|Buf
|First downs
|11
|22
|Total Net Yards
|190
|264
|Rushes-yards
|25-64
|28-97
|Passing
|126
|167
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-23
|1-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-20-1
|31-49-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|4-22
|Punts
|5-40.0
|5-37.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|14-129
|10-163
|Time of Possession
|25:57
|34:03
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Howard 14-47, A.Miller 1-9, Trubisky 1-6, Cohen 6-5, Daniel 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Peterman 8-46, Ivory 7-36, McCoy 10-10, M.Murphy 1-6, Jones 1-0, Pryor 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 12-20-1-135. Buffalo, Peterman 31-49-3-189.
RECEIVING_Chicago, A.Miller 5-49, Gabriel 3-45, T.Burton 2-28, Cohen 1-8, Mizzell 1-5. Buffalo, Thomas 7-40, Benjamin 4-40, McCoy 4-19, Jones 4-18, Croom 3-36, Ivory 3-20, M.Murphy 3-(minus 7), Pryor 2-17, Holmes 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|209
|283
|Rushes-yards
|24-66
|23-128
|Passing
|143
|155
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|18-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|10-56
|1-9
|Punts
|5-44.4
|4-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-66
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|36:45
|23:15
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
