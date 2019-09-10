Flores does not address report of players wanting out of Miami
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores didn’t shed much light on a report that stated some players ordered their agents to get them traded after the team’s 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio cited “a league source with knowledge of the situation” in his report that some players wanted out of Miami after the team allowed the most points and yards (643) in a regular-season game in franchise history.
“I can’t speak to the accuracy of that one. We haven’t received any information like that,” Flores said on Monday. “I think for us, we just need to focus on what is going on within our building and not worry about anything that’s going on outside.”
Suspicions have arisen that the Dolphins could be willing to lose in order to secure higher draft picks.
The speculation intensified on Aug. 31, when the Dolphins traded tackle Laremy Tunsil, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and six-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, to the Houston Texans.
Miami’s talks with Houston were believed to have begun with the Dolphins asking about star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. But the Texans instead dealt Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, has repeatedly said the franchise is not tanking — in effect, trying to lose to improve their draft selection.
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) headed to injured reserve
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess sustained a broken collarbone in the team’s 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Frank Reich announced on Monday.
Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout can return this season.
Funchess, 25, caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured in the fourth quarter.
Funchess signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind T.Y. Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
Indianapolis’ wide receiver depth beyond Hilton consists of Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion
New York Giants wide receiver
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday.
Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday’s season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The fourth-year wideout played 68 of the Giants’ 69 offensive snaps, so it was not clear when he might have been injured or when he began experiencing symptoms.
New York is already short-handed at receiver, with Golden Tate opening the season on a four-game NFL suspension. The Giants host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Shepard, 26, caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.
–Field Level Media
Redskins OT Morgan: Sitting Peterson was ‘slap in the face’
When
When the Washington Redskins made running back Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in the Redskins’ season-opening 32-27 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, he wasn’t the only member of the team who showed his displeasure.
The most recent to speak out was offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, “Any time you’ve got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn’t dress, man, it’s a slap in the face.”
According to an NFL Network report, several of Peterson’s teammates voiced their objections after the game.
In the Monday interview, Moses added, “The older guys on the offensive line have to speak up and say: ‘We need him.’ Obviously, you don’t put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline, and when he’s healthy, as well. I think he brings a lot to the game. I think he brings a lot to our team. But to have that guy just standing on the sideline is just, it doesn’t sit well to guys on the team or the NFL. I think that’s something we need to correct cause he’s a hell of a football player.”
Peterson joined Washington after Derrius Guice’s injury in August 2018 and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games a year ago, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
Guice is listed as the starter on the Redskins’ depth chart, followed by Peterson, Chris Thompson and fourth-string back Wendell Smallwood. Guice and Thompson combined to gain 28 rushing yards on 13 carries Sunday.
Responding to Moses’ comments on Monday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, “Adrian is well-liked in the locker room. He’s well-liked by the coaches. He’s well-liked by everybody, without a doubt. Like I said before, it wasn’t an easy decision to make him inactive without a doubt.
“However, we did need Smallwood to cover some punts. He did a great job on kickoff return and punt cover and we needed an extra linebacker, also. … This week, in general, I thought it was best to dress three backs, the extra linebacker, and one of the backs being a special teams player.”
Obviously, Peterson didn’t hold back regarding the decision.
“I don’t think I’ve kind of grasped it yet,” Peterson told The Washington Post on Sunday after the game. “It was tough, of course. I’m a super competitor. … So it was tough not being out there, so I just have to make the best out of the situation, and in that way, I just become a coach on the sideline. Helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles DT Jackson to miss time with ‘significant’ leg injury
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is out indefinitely with a “significant” lower leg injury suffered in a Week 1 win against the Washington Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
The 29-year-old veteran was carted off the field in the fourth quarter and was wearing a walking boot after the game.
Pederson said Jackson will undergo further testing, but he did not rule out the possibility of a season-ending diagnosis. NBC Sports reported he could require surgery.
A Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season, Jackson signed with the Eagles in March.
He was credited with one tackle and played 34 snaps in Sunday’s 32-27 victory.
Jackson started 42 of his 48 games with the Jaguars (2016-18) and 24 of 62 games with the Broncos (2012-15), recording 32.5 sacks and 86 quarterback hits. He was Denver’s fifth-round pick in 2012 out of Tennessee.
–Field Level Media
Lamar Jackson’s 5 TD game sparks huge jump in MVP odds
If you saw Lamar Jackson coming and backed up that hunch with cash, Sunday was a great day for those holding MVP futures tickets.
Jackson opened the NFL regular season at 100-1 to win the award, even odds with Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
Jackson had five touchdown passes as the Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
Prescott tossed four touchdowns and averaged 16.2 yards per completion while throwing for 405 yards as Dallas won 35-17 over the Giants.
Jackson and Prescott opened the season with odds identical to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
What changed after Sunday’s Week 1 slate?
Quite a bit, actually.
FanDuel Sportsbook stacks the odds this way, with quarterbacks filling the top nine spots: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +500 or 5-1, Aaron Rodgers (+900, 9-1), Tom Brady (+900, 9-1), Carson Wentz (+1100, 11-1), Drew Brees (+1300, 13-1), Baker Mayfield (+1700, 17-1), Deshaun Watson (+2500, 25-1), Jackson at +2500, or 25-1, and Philip Rivers at the same level.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had a huge game against the Rams and is one of two non-quarterbacks on FanDuel’s updated odds at 30-1 (+3000). The other is the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley.
Prescott is +5000 or 50-1.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins RB Guice has MRI on knee
After missing all last season with a torn left ACL, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss some time with an injured right knee.
The 2018 second-round pick from LSU rushed 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in his NFL regular-season debut Sunday, a 32-27 loss at Philadelphia.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Guice had an MRI on Monday morning. “The hope is he does not need surgery, but the team is doing a full evaluation,” Rapoport tweeted.
Guice, 22, was expected to be a big part of the Redskins’ offense this season as they made the transition from 34-year-old veteran Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, the team’s leading rusher with 1,042 yards in 2018, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career in Week 1. Backup Chris Thompson had three carries for 10 yards and added a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
NFL to make time to talk with Beckham about watch
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught plenty of attention with what was on his wrist during the team’s season opener.
Now, Beckham will look to avoid a slap on the wrist for wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch in the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The watch, which violates the NFL’s rule “prohibiting hard objects,” appeared to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph. It is priced at a reported $350,000.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league will address the infraction with Beckham, and no discipline is expected.
Beckham also made time on the field with seven catches for 71 yards.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers RB Coleman (ankle) to miss time
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is expected to “miss time” because of a sprained ankle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Coleman left Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half and did not return after rushing for 23 yards on six carries. He was scheduled for an MRI exam on Monday in Youngstown, Ohio, to determine the extent of the injury, Rapoport reported.
Raheem Mostert rushed for a team-high 40 yards on nine carries in the 31-17 victory, while Matt Breida carried 15 times for 37 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season.
–Field Level Media
Kitchens: Browns welcome identity check
The Cleveland Browns are on the
The Cleveland Browns are on the road in primetime for Week 2, a Monday Night Football appearance the team flagged for months.
But penalties — 18 of them in Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at home — had the Browns licking their wounds one week before they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Penalties and a lack of discipline, head coach Freddie Kitchens said, doomed the Browns.
“What we have to do right now is refrain from overreacting,” Kitchens said. “It’s one game. We’re going to continue to make corrections from a discipline standpoint and a lack of composure standpoint. We will get better next week and see where we’re at.”
The Browns haven’t won Week 1 since 2005 (0-14-1).
Baker Mayfield was intercepted three times and under constant pressure. The Titans had five sacks.
If there was a silver lining as the day went on Sunday, two other AFC North teams took losses with the Cincinnati Bengals coming up short in Seattle and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking it on the chin at New England. The Baltimore Ravens whipped the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
As the Browns look to turn the page, Kitchens said Mayfield and coaches will be better.
Kitchens said he got the needed response from players in practice on Monday.
“We’ve got to recognize the problem, then rectify the problem. That’s how you get better as a football team,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens said Sunday that the adversity would test his team. The first-time head coach said Cleveland would “find out what kind of team we have now.”
The sharp-tongued Mayfield invited naysayers to exit the Browns’ bandwagon.
“Because everybody is going to throw us in the trash, and I think that’s good,” Mayfield said. “I know what type of men we have in this locker room and quite frankly, I really don’t give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we’re gonna react, I know what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna bounce back.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons OL Lindstrom out with broken foot
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a walking boot for about eight weeks after suffering a broken foot Sunday, according to NFL Network.
Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard against the Minnesota Vikings in his NFL debut.
He is expected to land on injured reserve but could return late in the season.
Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.
Another first-round rookie, Kaleb McGary, started at right tackle in Sunday’s 28-12 loss five weeks after undergoing a cardiac ablation, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues. He played 40 snaps, per NFL Network.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon (ankle sprain) could play in Week 2
MRI results on Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sprained left ankle were “all good” Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
No extended absence is expected and Mixon could be ready for Sunday’s home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, per the report.
Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. He did not return.
The AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, he finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.
–Field Level Media
Week 2 favorites: Patriots giving 17 1/2 at Miami
The Patriots looked like a machine
The Patriots looked like a machine and the Dolphins appeared to be lost at sea in Week 1, leading oddsmakers to push New England as a big favorite in opening lines for Week 2.
The Dolphins get a second home game, but the venue appears to be of little significance with the Patriots opening as 17 1/2-point favorites at the majority of Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Miami has won five of the past six games against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., including 34-33 in 2018. The last time New England won by more than two touchdowns at Miami was 2010, a 41-14 landslide.
After putting up 33 points against the Steelers on Sunday night, the Patriots are likely to put up some points in Florida against a lesser defense. The over-under was set at 47 1/2 at MGM and Westgate.
Last week’s opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, splashed a league-high 59 points on Miami.
The Ravens are huge favorites in Week 2 — 13 1/2 points over the Arizona Cardinals — at Westgate.
Kansas City (-9.5 at Oakland) and Houston (-9.5 against Jacksonville) also opened as big favorites in Vegas on Week 2 opening lines.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jets to hold tryouts after K Vedvik struggles
The New York
The New York Jets will hold tryouts for kickers on Tuesday, two days after Kaare Vedvik misfired on a 45-yard field goal attempt and an extra-point try in the season opener.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Jets will be holding the tryout with the intent of finding a new kicker.
Vedvik’s misses proved costly on Sunday as the Jets squandered a 16-point lead in a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.
“We just have to get better,” New York head coach Adam Gase said after the defeat. “We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can’t be losing points in those areas of the field.”
It was not immediately known which kickers will be brought in for a tryout, although the club looked at both Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo before selecting Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last week.
New York elected to allow Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers leave in the offseason and saw Chandler Catanzaro retire following the team’s preseason opener in which he missed two extra points.
— Field Level Media
Ravens CB Smith (knee sprain) to miss multiple games
The
The Baltimore Ravens could be without cornerback Jimmy Smith for “multiple weeks” due to a sprained right knee, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
An MRI confirmed a significant Grade 2 sprain for the 31-year-old veteran, who began his ninth season with Baltimore in Sunday’s 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
When asked about putting Smith on injured reserve, Harbaugh said it was possible but not probable.
Smith has played 99 games (79 starts) for the Ravens since being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He entered the season with 299 career tackles and 13 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Producer says Gruden gave OK to use Brown recording
Video producer Alejandro Narciso said Monday that Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden granted the use of a recording that involved a conversation between him and unhappy wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Narciso, appearing on the Dan LeBatard Show on Monday, was recording Brown last week for a video project when the receiver was told by agent Drew Rosenhaus that Gruden was on the phone. Brown took the call, and Narciso kept recording.
It has not been determined if Gruden knew that a recording was taking place, as he called Brown, “”the most misunderstood f—ing human being” he had ever met and wanted the player to “please stop this s— and just play football” for Oakland.
Narciso said that while he was editing the video, he was told by Brown’s marketing manager that Gruden needed to approve use of the recording. After Brown texted the video to Gruden, Narciso said the coach replied in three separate texts, “Wow, I love it,” “loved it” and “I love it.”
Brown ultimately put the recording on social media, which led to his release and signing with the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Brady all in on Patriots adding WR Brown
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in New England’s Week 1 whitewash of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots are about to welcome Antonio Brown to their offense.
Brady, who guided the Patriots to a 33-3 victory on Sunday night, will work to get Brown acclimated in time to potentially play a role for the team at Miami on Sunday.
“I think everybody’s excited to add great players,” Brady said. “It helps everybody when you have great players that are sharing the burden of a tough football season. I think, like anything else, whether it was Josh (Gordon) last year or Phillip (Dorsett) when he got here a few years ago late, and then this year Antonio, how much can you learn and process and get in here? And we’re all going to work hard and try to get up to speed as fast as possible. But, we haven’t had a training camp together or that, so you’ve got to force a lot of information. We’re all excited to have him. All I could say is we’re just going to work as hard as we possibly can to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NBC Sports’ Al Michaels that Brady was “a million percent in” on signing Brown, who invited and even staged his share of drama with the Oakland Raiders and never played a regular-season snap with the team. Brown was traded to Oakland from the Steelers. Pittsburgh decided to cut ties with the Pro Bowl receiver after he bailed on the team prior to the 2018 regular-season finale.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rolled the dice on a player viewed as a problem child or outcast. Gordon was acquired after being suspended multiple times by the Cleveland Browns. Others in that category who produced for the Patriots include cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Randy Moss and running back Corey Dillon.
Gordon said the first days acclimating to the “Patriot Way” might not go easily.
“For me, initially it was a culture shock. It was definitely different,” Gordon said. “I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men move and organize and act professionally, expectations were high. It wasn’t anything more than what I think they knew that they could do was being asked of them. I was like, ‘Alright, this is the way it’s done here.’ I could either get with it, or look for a transition somewhere else. It’s tough, but if this is what you want to do, I think this is the best place to be.
“Antonio is Antonio. He’s going to have to figure out his own way, just like everybody else has.”
Brady said it will not solely be up to him to get Brown ready to play a key role for New England.
“I think all us players are trying to be the best player that we can be for the team. There’s a lot of things that play into that, but we’re all trying to reach our highest potential individually so that we can reach our highest potential collectively,” Brady said. “It doesn’t come together just because you say, ‘Oh, all you guys are going to come together.’ Antonio’s had a lot of production, Demaryius (Thomas) has had a lot of production, Julian’s (Edelman) had a lot of production, Josh has had a lot of production, Phillip had a great game tonight. So, the point is we’ve got a lot of players that are talented and we’ve just got to figure out how to make it all work. We’re going to work hard. It’s a long year. It’s the beginning of a long marathon and the NFL’s very competitive and it’s going to be a great challenge, but I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
If things work out, the Patriots have reportedly added an option year worth $20 million on Brown’s deal for the 2020 season. The full amount would become guaranteed if the option is executed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill avoids surgery
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary.
The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a “medical issue” because of the posterior nature of the injury.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday night that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in “a day or two.”
The 25-year-old Hill, signed to a $54 million extension on Friday, could return in a matter of weeks if he heals quickly and peripheral complications are ruled out, ESPN reported Monday.
In Hill’s absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones: QB Prescott contract ‘imminent’
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could have a new contract before Dallas kicks off its Week 2 game at Washington.
Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night that a deal with Prescott is “imminent.” Jones, however, wouldn’t define the term with a timeframe.
“It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent,” Jones said. “Without being real clear, bright lined. It’s not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”
Prescott is scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2019, the final year of a rookie contract that paid him an average of less than $700,000 annually.
He lit up the New York Giants in Week 1, averaging 12.7 yards per attempt with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Prescott hit 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday. But he wants to let his play do the talking when it comes to his contract.
“I have people that handle that,” Prescott said. “My focus is on this team, on the football game. I think as long as I can continue to do that, this team will do things like we did tonight. That’s been all my focus for the past three months.”
Prescott reported to camp as running back Ezekiel Elliott held out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and performed as the Cowboys checked off a long line of players who also represent the core of the team, Jones said. Since April, the list of those netting big dollars to stay in Dallas includes Elliott, right tackle La’el Collins, linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Offensive guard Zack Martin signed an $84 million extension in June 2018.
Prescott reportedly demanded a deal worth more than $35 million annually, which would exceed the deal the Seattle Seahawks gave to Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed four-year extensions prior to the start of the season. They are scheduled to make around $32 million per season.
Prescott, selected 135th in the same draft, could best those numbers.
–Field Level Media
Redskins DE Allen to have MRI on left knee
Washington
Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.
He left the game after playing seven snaps in the first quarter and did not return, replaced in the lineup by second-year defensive lineman Tim Settle.
Allen, 24, started all 16 games for the Redskins in 2018 and registered 61 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) out until November
Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess could miss half of the 2019 season recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.
Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured.
Funchess, 25, signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
ESPN reported Funchess was a candidate for injured reserve but could return after eight weeks.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind TY Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
