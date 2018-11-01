First-place Redskins in search of passing game vs. Falcons
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — All games and no practice reps make Alex Smith a dull quarterback.
Injuries to receivers Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson and running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have kept them from getting work in with Smith at practice and stunted the Washington Redskins’ passing game so far this season. The NFC East-leading Redskins have run all over opponents with a banged-up Peterson, boasted a much-improved defense and is only missing the kind of effective passing game they’ll see Sunday when they host Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.
“I think the success for a lot of NFL teams is if you can stop the run, and you can run the ball and control the clock, you’ve got a chance to win some games. We’ve been able to do all three,” Thompson said. “The passing game has been up and down. It’s been slow. We’ve been without our full group of receivers for a little bit of time. … We just have to find a way to do a better job.”
Smith and the Redskins (5-2) have averaged 212.7 yards in the air, and only three teams have fewer passing touchdowns than their eight. They won’t have Crowder again this week as he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Atlanta (3-4) has been battered by injuries to both starting guards and safeties, running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones and as a result hasn’t lived up to preseason expectations. Ryan has held up his end of the bargain with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and leads the NFL with 333.6 yards a game with the benefit of a receiving corps of Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and rookie Calvin Ridley.
“He’s obviously done a tremendous job of reading defenses and putting a lot of different guys in advantageous situations,” tight end Austin Hooper said. “That’s just a credit to the work Matt’s put in all year. If he keeps it going, good things will come.”
That’s also the Redskins’ message to Smith, who also has thrown only two picks and been solid at managing the ball even if the yards haven’t piled up. Smith doesn’t believe he has been too cautious, but acknowledges the passing game has to be far more effective in certain areas.
“The ones that stand out though are the situational stuff, the third downs that you don’t convert because they would have given you a whole other rack of opportunities,” Smith said. “The red zone, obviously because it’s so vital. I think the situational stuff always tends to jump out when you don’t execute, because of its magnitude.”
Washington is 22nd in the league on third down and 25th in the red zone. Those particular failings speak to Smith still needing to get in sync with tight end Jordan Reed, Crowder, Richardson and Josh Doctson in his first year with the Redskins.
With so many missed opportunities at practice because of injuries, Smith said one of the biggest hurdles is he and receivers reading the same coverage from a defense and being on the same page.
“There is really a premium on both the receiver and quarterbacks seeing the same thing and reacting to it the same way, and I think that’s the hard part,” Smith said. “There are times when it is cut and dried, when it’s pure zone and we’re spacing the field and timing routes and there are times when it’s purely man and you just beat him. But a lot of times, it’s a blend of the two and I think you’ve got to see the same thing, react to it the same way.”
Some things to watch when the Falcons visit the Redskins:
PETERSON TIME
Blips in the passing game have made it all the more valuable that Peterson is still running strong at 33. Peterson has rushed for 587 yards and four touchdowns through seven games and is the most important piece of Washington’s offense.
“He’s playing so well right now, when we call a running play, he better be out there,” coach Jay Gruden said. “I expect him to be a major part of our offense moving forward. He has to be right now, the way we are throwing the ball.”
JULIO HISTORY
Jones needs 134 yards receiving in his 102nd career game to become the fastest to 10,000. He’s averaging 116 yards a game as part of a deep group of Falcons receivers the Redskins are concerned about.
“They get open, they separate, they go up and get the ball,” Washington linebacker Zach Brown said. “It’s just hard to have corners to deal with that.”
CLINTON-DIX DEBUT
While the Falcons stood pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Redskins acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay for a fourth-round pick. The combination of Clinton-Dix and D.J. Swearinger, who had two interceptions last week against the Giants, gives Washington arguably the best duo of safeties in the league.
“I came here to play,” Clinton-Dix said. “I came here to work. Even if that’s on special teams, I’m just helping contribute to this team any way I can, because No. 20 is going to be suited up this weekend, and you can bet that.”
ROAD WOES
Part of Atlanta’s rough road so far this season has been an 0-2 record on the road with a close loss at Philadelphia and a blowout one at Pittsburgh. The same offense that has put up over 32 points a game at home has managed just over two touchdowns on the road.
“The biggest issue is cadence, or the lack thereof, in the ability to hear,” Hooper said. “It’s just in understanding the subtle, nonverbal signals that allow you to play fast.”
Rivalry reborn: Mahomes, Mayfield meet for first time in NFL
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Back when their chances of playing quarterback in the NFL were still in the dream stages, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield sat in an apartment near Texas Tech's campus and played video games.
It was 2013.
Three years later, they appeared to do the same thing on the field.
“It was a basketball score,” Mayfield recalled.
“That game was crazy,” Mahomes said, remembering the October night in 2016 when he and Mayfield re-wrote the NCAA record book.
The quarterbacks and friends will renew their old rivalry — and perhaps embark on a new one as pros — Sunday when Mahomes leads Kansas City and the Chiefs’ high-flying, high-octane offense, into Cleveland to play Mayfield and the Browns, who are again in disarray following the firings this week of coach Hue Jackson and coordinator Todd Haley.
The previous time they met between the hash marks, Mahomes and Mayfield put on a stunning statistical show unlike anything college football had seen before.
They combined for 12 touchdown passes, 1,279 yards passing and broke the total yardage mark with 1,708 yards — 854 for each school.
Looking back, Mayfield, who threw seven TD passes to Mahomes’ five and led the Sooners to a 66-59 win, still can’t fathom what happened.
“That was my ‘Welcome back to Lubbock’ moment,” said Mayfield, who began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Teach before transferring.
“Weird things happen in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday nights. It is pretty funny, Oklahoma goes back to Lubbock this weekend and then I am playing Pat on Sunday.”
Browns offensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has replaced Jackson as Cleveland’s interim coach, shook his head in disbelief when given details of the Mahomes-Mayfield shootout.
“Oh, my gosh,” he said. “Setting defenses back a thousand years.”
No one — not even the quarterbacks themselves — could have envisioned their first meeting five years ago when Mayfield hosted Mahomes on his recruiting trip to Texas Tech would blossom into a friendship and maybe the NFL’s next great QB duel.
Mayfield was aware of Mahomes’ background and talent — son of a major league baseball player, bazooka-like arm — but then got to know him personally during that weekend visit. What Mayfield quickly learned was that, like him, Mahomes is a natural leader.
“Patrick has always been an easygoing guy,” Mayfield said. “That is why those teammates he has always had play for him so hard. He gets their respect not just based on talent — that’s easy to respect — but based on who he is as a person. He just has that presence about him that you want to be around. You gravitate towards that so it is fun to see him grow.”
And my, has Mahomes grown.
The 22-year-old leads the league with 26 TD passes and 2,526 yards. He threw six TD passes in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, and Mahomes has made as many jaw-dropping, highlight-reel worthy plays this season as many QBs have in a career.
Mahomes’ arm strength has drawn rave reviews. Ask any coach, player, scout or reporter who has seen him play about him, and there’s usually a tale about one of his throws.
Mayfield said he’s “absolutely” jealous of Mahomes’ rocket right arm.
“There was a play in that college game, he was rolling to his left, flicked it and it went about 65 in the air for a touchdown back of the end zone,” Mayfield said, remembering the OU-Texas Tech classic in ’16. “He does stuff that you can’t even think of even being possible.”
Mayfield was surprised Mahomes wasn’t taken in 2017 with the No. 1 pick, which ended up being Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
“Talent-wise, I thought he should have been. I love Myles but,” Mayfield said with a smile.
“Coming from the Texas Tech system, there are always your skeptics about people doubting the fact that all he did was sit back there and throw the ball. He threw it 88 times in our game, but when it comes down to it, throwing the ball is throwing the ball, and he is really good at it.”
So is Mayfield.
While Mahomes only started one game as a rookie last season, Mayfield was thrust into the lineup in Week 3 when Tyrod Taylor was hurt.
Mayfield doesn’t have nearly the same supporting cast as Mahomes, but he’s put up respectable numbers and feels he’s learning with every snap.
“His talent is through the roof,” Mahomes said of Mayfield. “He is going to keep getting better every single week. He has already had a lot of success. The sky is the limit for him.”
On Sunday, they’ll go at it again — pass for pass, play for play — in what appears to be a mismatch with the Chiefs rolling and the Browns reeling.
But beyond the score, the NFL could get its first glimpse at a budding QB rivalry. It’s not Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, but that one started somewhere too.
“I would absolutely not say that it going to be Brady-Manning right now, but it is humbling to be in that conversation,” Mayfield said.
“If he keeps playing that way, there is no reason why it would not be on his side of things. Now, I just have to pick up my side and play better.”
Jets vs. Dolphins: resistible force against moveable object
MIAMI (AP) — When the New York Jets run the ball Sunday, it will be a test of their blocking against the Miami Dolphins' tackling to see who's worse.
Both have been bad lately.
Miami (4-4) has given up 600 yards rushing in the past three games. A defensive decline, not an
“We’ve got to be better,” safety Reshad Jones said. “But there’s no time to hit the panic button right now. We’ve got a lot of football left.”
The Jets (3-5) have averaged 2.8 yards per carry in the past three games while totaling 235 yards. After running back Bilal Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 7, the ground game generated just 57 yards in last week’s loss at the Chicago Bears.
“I didn’t think it was good at all,” coach Todd Bowles said. “They beat us up front, and they beat us to the punch.”
So it looks like an even matchup: the resistible force against the moveable object.
Here are things to know about the 106th meeting between two AFC East rivals sporting two-game losing streaks:
TURF WAR
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in the NFL in run defense. In the past three weeks, they’ve allowed 164, 248 and 188 yards on the ground, with big plays the biggest problem.
“There is no secret. There is no magic pill,” five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone. You can do it right for 42 plays, and then on play 43 you’re not there, and in this league they’ll find that hole. They’ll find that guy who’s not doing their thing that they’re supposed to be doing. And 80 yards later …”
The Jets’ recent rushing woes come after they gashed Denver in Week 5 for 323 yards, second-most in franchise history. Isaiah Crowell had a team-record 219 in that game, but in the past three weeks he has totaled just 94 yards in 37 carries.
The sputtering ground attack only increases the burden on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold .
“We can’t be up and down,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to be consistent at it. If we want to throw the ball consistently, we’ve got to be able to run it consistently.”
SUBSTITUTE
Tannehill will miss his fourth game in a row because of an injury to his throwing shoulder. Replacement Brock Osweiler has a slightly better passer rating than Tannehill, with six touchdown throws and three interceptions in three games.
Osweiler passed for 241 yards in last week’s 42-23 loss at Houston and said he’s trying to play so well he doesn’t go back to the bench.
“I had a laundry list of things after the Houston game that I want to clean up,” he said. “It was really about one page of notes. We have a great coaching staff, and they took that page of notes and turned that into drills — things I didn’t do right in the game — in hopes that we can correct those mistakes and make sure that they never happen again.”
CATCH, IF YOU CAN
The Jets could be shorthanded again at receiver as Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, Darnold’s top targets, are dealing with ankle injuries.
Anderson missed the game at Chicago, and Enunwa has been sidelined the past two games. Without both, New York struggled to get the passing game going against the Bears. Rookie Deontay Burnett, a former teammate of Darnold’s at USC, led the Jets with four catches for 61 yards.
“You hate to see Robby go down and Q go down, but that means someone’s got to step up,” Darnold said. “It was cool for him to be able to step up the way that he did.”
FINDING THE END ZONE
Rookie tight end Chris Herndon is making catching touchdown passes a weekly thing.
The fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Miami has scored in each of the past three games, joining receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996) and tight end Thurlow Cooper (1960) as the only rookies in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Herndon is also tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for the most touchdowns among rookie NFL tight ends with three.
DEJA VU
The Jets are in a familiar spot at the halfway point, sitting at 3-5 after eight games for the third consecutive year.
They’re hoping to finish better than they have the last two years, when they ended up 5-11.
Maccagnan: Jets can use free agency as ‘springboard’ in 2019
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike Maccagnan is living in the present — with an eye on the New York Jets' future.
The fourth-year general manager is far from pleased or satisfied with the team's third straight 3-5 start. He also insists there's plenty of time left before this season can be accurately
Playoffs or not, Maccagnan knows this: He and the rest of the franchise believe they’ve got their quarterback in Sam Darnold and the Jets will have plenty of money — about $100 million — to build around him during what the GM says will be a “very active” offseason for the team.
“We have a lot of things in place that with a successful offseason,” Maccagnan said Thursday, “we can actually put ourselves in a position — with cap space and cash in free agency, along with our draft picks — in our mind to really springboard this thing forward.”
Maccagnan’s future with the Jets isn’t a stone-cold lock beyond this season, and neither is that of coach Todd Bowles. New York has a game Sunday at Miami and home against Buffalo next Sunday before taking its bye-week break.
The Jets might have a good sense of where this season is headed at that point. An eighth straight year without a playoff appearance won’t sit well with fans, and maybe not with owner Christopher Johnson, either.
“Where Sam Darnold is today is not where he’s going to be a year from now or two years from now,” Maccagnan said. “The goal is the playoffs. If you don’t make the playoffs, are we moving the team in that direction?”
Progress is the key, and that’s the goal over New York’s final eight games of the regular season. Not that the Jets have chalked up this season to developing Darnold, and wins be damned.
“I don’t know if you go in with the mindset of, ‘Hey, we’re just going to write this one off,'” Maccagnan said. “We’re like everybody else: We want to win football games.”
The Jets haven’t done that consistently enough over the past three years under Maccagnan and Bowles. Part of the issue has been the lack of success in the draft during that span — with only 13 of 22 picks taken from 2015-17 still on the roster — despite Maccagnan saying he feels “pretty good” about his selections.
But this season is different in the sense that New York has Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick who has started from Week 1 and been the anointed face of the franchise since his name was called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the draft in April.
It has been an up-and-down season for Darnold, whose 10 interceptions are tied for the most in the league. There are spurts of brilliance, though, and a mental approach that has been highly praised by coaches, teammates, opponents and media, along with his natural instincts.
“When you look at him from kind of his approach to the game, his work ethic,” Maccagnan said, “it’s something we knew coming in, but obviously watching him kind of handle that situation, handle the locker room, how he approaches it, his passion to be good and his competitiveness, that’s been a really big positive for him.”
So far, that has been one of the few things Jets fans have been able to feel good about this season.
Maccagnan understands the record isn’t ideal. Neither are the tough losses. Patience, for now, is being preached.
“It’s not enjoyable to go out and lose games every week,” Maccagnan said. “I think anybody who has gone through that, or is currently going through that, it’s not a great experience. That’s not what we get paid to do. But I do think that you’re going to have to go through that maturation process at some point in time with the quarterback.”
Still, Maccagnan said the Jets’ focus is trying to win as many games as they can in the second half of the season.
“There’s things that we’re going to go through this season that will help us going forward,” Maccagnan said. “The idea is that, in the end, our goal is to go out there and compete consistently for the playoffs.”
That’s the delicate balance of a GM in Maccagnan’s position: trying to marry the short-term goals with the long-term view for the franchise.
“Where we are right now, we’re not at the end result yet,” Maccagnan said. “But we’re in the process where we feel really good about some of the pieces we have and we’re going through a maturation process.”
NOTES: CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) was limited at practice after sitting out team drills the past three weeks. It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to play at Miami. … WRs Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), NT Steve McLendon (ankle) and LBs Frankie Luvu (neck) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) all didn’t practice. … WR-KR Andre Roberts tweaked his back and was limited. … LT Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) was also limited. … S Marcus Maye (thumb), C Spencer Long (knee/finger) and LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) were all full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Jets-Dolphins Preview Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (3-5) at MIAMI (4-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Dolphins by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 3-5, Miami 4-4
SERIES RECORD - Jets lead 54-50-1
LAST MEETING - Dolphins won at New York 20-12, Sept. 16, 2018
LAST WEEK — Jets lost at Bears 24-10;
AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 26, Dolphins No. 20.
JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (15), PASS (28).
JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (21), PASS (19).
DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (17T), PASS (23).
DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (29T), PASS (23).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Dolphins coach Adam Gase is 4-1 against Jets. … Jets rookie Sam Darnold ranks 32nd with passer rating of 74.5. He’s tied for league lead with 10 interceptions. His 55.2 completion percentage is second-lowest in NFL among QBs who have thrown at least 130 passes. … Darnold leads all rookies with 1,705 yards passing and 11 TD passes. Passed for season-high 334 yards against Miami in Week 2. … Jets defense is third-best on third-down conversions at 33 percent. … Rookie TE Christopher Herndon has TD catch in past three games. He’s tied with Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert for most touchdowns among rookie TEs with three. … Jets’ Andre Roberts leads NFL with punt return average of 18.1 yards. … New York had 207 yards of total offense last week, third-lowest total in coach Todd Bowles’ three-plus seasons. … Gase 20-20 in regular season at Miami. That’s same 40-game record as his predecessor, Joe Philbin. … Dolphins have been outgained by 590 yards. … In past three games, Miami has given up 600 yards rushing, average of 5.9 per play. During same stretch, opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 751 yards with 10 touchdown passes, one interception and passer rating of 143.9. … Miami leading rusher Frank Gore has 77 career touchdowns rushing, but none this year. Dolphins have three, more than only Jaguars. … Gore has 18,145 scrimmage yards and needs 46 to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (18,190) for sixth-most in NFL history. … Jakeem Grant leads NFL with average of 32.3 yards on kickoff returns. He’s second – behind Jets’ Roberts – with average of 17.4 on punt returns. … Dolphins are tied for second with 11 interceptions but have no takeaways in past two weeks. … Rookie LB Jerome Baker is only active Miami player with more than one sack. He has two. … Fantasy Tip: Isaiah Crowell had Jets-record 219 yards rushing against Denver in Week 5, and he could find Dolphins’ soft run defense equally inviting.
Falcons-Redskins Preview Capsule
ATLANTA (3-4) at WASHINGTON (5-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 2-5, Redskins 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead series 15-9-1
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Redskins 25-19, Oct. 11, 2015
LAST WEEK — Falcons had bye, beat Giants 23-20 on Oct. 22;
AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 17, Redskins No. 8
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (30), PASS (3)
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (20), PASS (30)
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (8), PASS (26)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won past five meetings. … Redskins last beat Falcons in 2003. … Atlanta 0-2 on road this season. … QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 333.6 yards passing a game and is third with 71.1 completion percentage. … Ryan threw for 379 yards in Week 7 vs. Giants. … RB Devonta Freeman out until at least December with foot and groin injuries. … RB Tevin Coleman has touchdowns in two consecutive games. … WR Julio Jones needs 134 yards receiving in 102nd game to become fastest to 10,000 in career. … Jones has 15 catches for 161 yards and TD in two previous meetings. … Jones has five-plus catches in nine consecutive games. … WR Calvin Ridley leads rookies with six TD catches. … WR Mohamed Sanu has TD catch in two of past three games. … DT Grady Jarrett had two sacks vs. Giants. … S Damontae Kazee has 22 tackles, three interceptions and forced fumble in past four games. … CB Robert Alford leads league with 60 passes defensed since 2015. … K Matt Bryant missed last game with right hamstring injury. … Redskins look to go two games up on Eagles in NFC East. … QB Alex Smith threw for 270 yards and TD in last game vs. Falcons in 2016 with Chiefs. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 149 yards and TD last week. … Peterson has 442 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in three games vs. Falcons. … RB Chris Thompson has averaged 99.5 yards from scrimmage in past six home games. … WR Jamison Crowder has been ruled out with an ankle injury. … Vernon Davis needs one TD catch to tie Shannon Sharpe for sixth all-time among tight ends. … TE Jordan Reed has 304 catches in 59 career games. … Defense has forced turnover in 11 consecutive games, second-longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis had career-high 2 ½ sacks last week. … S D.J. Swearinger had two INTs last week. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix set to make Redskins debut after trade from Packers. … CB Josh Norman has forced fumble in past two home games. … Fantasy Tip: Washington coach Jay Gruden wants Peterson on field for any running play and 33-year-old will be big part of offense with Smith and passing game struggling.
Bengals’ bye-week chore: Fix historically bad defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Off to a historically bad start on offense, the Bengals fired their coordinator after only two games last season and got better results the rest of the way, though not good enough to make the playoffs.
They overhauled the NFL's worst offense in the offseason by firing the line coach,
That part has worked. The offensive improvement is part of the reason Cincinnati is 5-3 at its bye, one of nine teams with so many wins.
Now, the Bengals have another huge problem to fix if they’re going to reach the playoffs for the first time in three years.
This time, it’s a historically bad defense .
Cincinnati has allowed the most yards and points in the league. The Bengals have given up 500 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in their history. If their current track holds, they would become only the second team in NFL history to allow more than 7,000 yards in a season.
“At the end of the day, we can do better,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “I know we can.”
They’ll have to play a lot better on defense if they want to overtake Pittsburgh (4-2-1) and win the division.
The Bengals installed a new defense under first-year coordinator Teryl Austin. They also continued a youth movement on defense, fielding the youngest team in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons.
Injuries have played a role, too.
So has the schedule, with Cincinnati facing some of the league’s top offenses — No. 1 Tampa Bay, No. 3 Kansas City, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 7 Atlanta. The Bengals face No. 8 New Orleans coming out of their bye.
“The NFL wants more yards, more scoring, and they are getting it,” Austin said. “A lot of it has to do with there are a lot of good quarterbacks, a lot of good receivers, and it’s been opened up. It’s like fast-break basketball. That makes it tough.”
The bye could help with some healing. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been sidelined with a shoulder injury the past two games. Linebacker Nick Vigil is out with a sprained knee. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict sat out a win over Tampa Bay with a hip injury. Kirkpatrick has been limited by an Achilles injury. Pass rush specialist Carl Lawson tore his ACL. Several others have been in-and-out with various problems, hurting the consistency.
“This has been a challenge in terms of the amount of injuries,” Austin said.
The offense also is looking to get several key players back after the bye. Running back Giovani Bernard has been sidelined by a knee injury for the past four games.
Rookie center Billy Price is practicing after suffering a partially torn ligament in his right foot during the second game. Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and receiver John Ross (groin) also have missed time, contributing to problems on an offense that’s better than last year but still has issues and ranks 23rd in yards.
During a 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, the offense managed only 95 yards in the second half and had four consecutive drives that failed to get a first down, helping Tampa Bay rally late .
“That is where it’s disappointing,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “Offensively, we didn’t play the same way we did in the first half and we weren’t getting first downs. We had way too many three-and-out drives, and in that way it’s disappointing.”
Despite their flaws, the Bengals have stayed above .500 by pulling out games at the end — something they lacked the past two seasons. The defense has scored four touchdowns, and Dalton has led last-minute drives in two victories. They know they’ve been fortunate.
“To be 5-3 right now is huge,” Dalton said.
Four of their last eight games are against teams that currently have losing records, including two against Cleveland. They also play at Baltimore and finish the season at Pittsburgh, so there’s a chance to win the division if they can fix their problems.
The bye provides a chance to try to figure out ways to tweak the offense and the defense, get some veterans ready to return, and take a breath after a wild first two months.
“There needs to be some mental health here, too,” Lewis said.
Take 5: Can Packers’ D maintain progress vs. Patriots?
Take 5: Can Packers’ D maintain progress vs. Patriots?
Sunday's deflating ending in L.A. obscured an outstanding defensive performance by the Packers, who go from trying to slow down the Rams to preparing for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
As Green Bay draws another top NFL offense this
1. Is the defensive progress sustainable?
The Rams were without Cooper Kupp, but the Green Bay’s cornerbacks still deserve ample credit for stalemating a great receiving corps.
Rookie slot cornerback Jaire Alexander was perhaps the best player on the field. He fought tooth-and-nail at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, while showing off tremendous closing burst. Kevin King, a 2017 second-rounder, has been inconsistent in press coverage but looks much more comfortable in Year 2.
It’s not unreasonable for those two to survive against Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon. But who will handle Rob Gronkowski? Despite looking clunkier of late, Gronkowski remains outstanding making contested catches, and the Packers traded one of their best weapons against tight ends in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
Pettine, whose schemes often gave Tom Brady trouble while with the Jets and Bills, will throw myriad looks at Gronk, including eight-man zones, and try a variety of blitzes to unsettle Brady.
The key could be whether Kenny Clark — the uber talented 2016 first-rounder — keeps playing with the consistency he’s shown more often this season. Clark and Mike Daniels comprise a scary interior rush duo when they’re on, but that must translate to pressure up the middle against Brady.
2. Can Saints’ run D handle the spotlight?
New Orleans’ run defense is quietly the NFL’s most efficient by far (3.2 yards per carry allowed; Dallas second at 3.6). Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins are brutishly powerful and embrace dirty work, while Cameron Jordan sets an awfully mean edge.
But the Saints haven’t faced a ground game that compares to that of the Rams.
Most of Sean McVay’s core runs are forms of outside zone: some attacking the perimeter, others designed to cut back and many featuring jet motion. The front five has developed excellent chemistry and rarely allows penetration, which usually short-circuits outside zone. Todd Gurley is a nightmare to tackle outside, but also exceptional at pressing the edge and sifting through cutback lanes.
Powerful and crafty with his hands, Jordan often blows up the frontside of outside zone runs. Expect McVay to run mostly away from Jordan while bringing a wideout — who will keep the ball at times — in jet motion AND a slice blocker (usually a tight end) toward him, a tactic L.A. employed heavily against Von Miller. The jet motion keeps Jordan honest, and the slicer looks to cut-block him to keep cutback lanes open.
L.A. doesn’t have to run it well to win, but the entire offense is built off Gurley and the outside-zone run game. If the Saints’ run D can hold up, New Orleans will have the upper hand.
3. Steelers-Ravens Round 2 is a new ballgame
The Ravens won Round 1 handily in Pittsburgh, but don’t assume they’ll sweep the season series. A lot has changed since then, including the standings: Baltimore (4-4) was 3-1 after Week 4; Pittsburgh (4-2-1) was 1-2-1.
The Ravens’ deep passing game — which produced gains of 71 and 33 yards to John Brown in Pittsburgh — has run dry. For all his progress this year, Joe Flacco remains inaccurate and inconsistent on deep throws, and he’ll face tighter windows this time around.
The Steelers’ defense has mostly gotten its act together, erasing many of the coverage breakdowns that left receivers running wide open early this season. Its secondary is still mediocre, but the chemistry has improved, and linebacker Jon Bostic’s zone awareness helps relieve some pressure.
Baltimore has also been less consistent defending the run, springing a few leaks in Carolina (154 yards on 33 carries) last week, while Pittsburgh’s offense has run through James Conner the last three weeks (64 carries, 367 yards, six TDs). The Steelers will far exceed Week 4’s 11-carry, 19-yard performance.
4. Tough test for surprising Seahawks
As we covered in our Week 8 film study, Seattle’s young defense has overperformed without Earl Thomas. This week, a bigger challenge awaits.
Philip Rivers would be an MVP front-runner if not for Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, as he’s carving up defenses with his arm and his mind better than ever. He and coordinator Ken Whisenhunt are deadly attacking downfield against predictable zone defenses.
They showed as much two weeks ago in London, exploiting the Titans’ Cover-4 for touchdowns of 75 and 55 yards. First, Rivers baited Logan Ryan as Tyrell Williams zipped by on a go. Later, Whisenhunt called a scissors concept (post route and corner route that intersect) to blur Tennessee’s coverage responsibilities and spring Mike Williams wide open.
The Seahawks’ D is more diverse than during coordinator Ken Norton’s tenure as linebackers coach (2010-14), but it still relies heavily on Cover-3, especially on early downs. Coming off a bye, the Chargers will surely attack this tendency.
Expect several vertical concepts with switch releases — like scissors or post/wheel — as well as a deep-over route by the inside slot receiver (closest to the formation) out of a three-wideout set. In Seattle’s Cover-3, a linebacker (usually Bobby Wagner) or strong safety Bradley McDougald must match that route, a very difficult matchup against Tyrell Williams or Travis Benjamin.
Meanwhile, Wagner and K.J. Wright must meet their lofty standards when closing and tackling underneath. Rivers loves to use his checkdown early while a zone defense is still dropping back, and Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have been outstanding making defenders miss in space.
5. Detroit’s D-line could dictate vs. Vikings
The Lions’ front isn’t down-to-down impactful, despite a league-high sack rate (11.5 percent). Detroit has turned an unsustainable amount of pressure into sacks (36.5 percent; 22.1 is league average), and its edge rushers have been almost invisible with Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) out since Week 1.
But there is hope Ansah might finally return this week.
If healthy, he should bother Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff, who’s been out with a foot injury and struggled against bull and speed rushes when on the field. If Reiff is out, it’ll be Rashod Hill at left tackle and rookie Brian O’Neill on the right, both of whom have proven exploitable.
On the interior, the Vikings were already shaky — especially run blocking — before left guard Tom Compton’s injury. The Saints hounded them last week, with Rankins tossing center Pat Elflein aside on multiple occasions.
Newly acquired Damon “Snacks” Harrison should feast, as usual, in the run game. Against the pass, the Lions should get pressure from perhaps the league’s quietest rookie standout, fourth-rounder Da’Shawn Hand.
The top high-school recruit in 2014, Hand disappointed at Alabama but is already a better pro than collegian. Despite just two sacks, he has been a handful (sorry, couldn’t help it) as an interior rusher, routinely beating blocks and forcing QBs to move.
Kirk Cousins and his receivers have been fantastic, but batted balls and interior pressure have been issues. His shaky line is the most glaring weak spot for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Redskins prep for pass-happy Falcons
Redskins prep for pass-happy Falcons
The Washington Redskins look for their fourth straight win Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.
The Redskins sit atop the NFC East and are 5-2 for the first time since 2008 when Jim Zorn's team started fast but finished 8-8 and out of the
Atlanta started 1-4 and appeared to be sinking due to injuries, but won two straight before their bye week.
Sunday’s matchup pits Atlanta’s explosive offense — generating 401 yards per game — against Washington’s second-ranked NFC defense (allowing 322.4 yards).
The Washington defense got stronger on Tuesday with the acquisition of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers. Clinton-Dix has 27 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble this season.
“My leadership, my hustle to the ball, my effort,” Clinton-Dix said of what he brings to the Redskins. “Being able to go get the ball, create turnovers and take this team to another level man and keep things going.”
The Redskins are allowing 242.3 yards per game, 13th in the NFL. Paring Clinton-Dix with D.J. Swearinger gives Washington a formidable starting safety duo.
Atlanta will likely attack via the pass. Ryan has thrown 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions, and wide receiver Julio Jones is second in the NFL with 812 yards on 53 catches for the league’s fourth-ranked passing attack (317.7 yards per game). Rookie Calvin Ridley has 27 catches for 392 yards.
“I think, at the end of it, both teams are playing true to their style,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn told the team’s website. “When I say both teams are true to their style, that’s why it’s a pretty cool matchup.”
Meanwhile the Redskins are allowing only 80 yards rushing per game and the Falcons are generating just 83.3 per contest. That doesn’t mean the Falcons won’t try to run it.
“We’re going to run the ball, knowing that’s an important part of what we do as well,” Quinn said. “They just happen to be one of the very best a defending it. That doesn’t mean that we don’t go down that road.”
On offense the Redskins boast a rejuvenated running attack thanks to a rejuvenated Adrian Peterson. The 33-year-old took NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after gaining 149 yards against the Giants.
The Falcons’ defense is ranked last in the NFC in yards allowed and their run defense is ranked 8th in the NFC, giving up 112.7 yards per game.
Washington continues to look for improvement in the passing game. Alex Smith’s passer rating and completion percentage are in the bottom half of quarterbacks and he’s thrown just eight touchdown passes against two interceptions.
“As long as we are winning games, protecting the football, that’s the most important thing,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “Our offense will be able to throw the ball eventually, with success.”
Smith could get well against a Falcons’ secondary that is allowing 306.7 yard per game through the air while opponents are converting 54.1 percent of third downs.
Redskins sitting out practice midweek included wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), guard Shawn Lauvao (calf), wide receiver Paul Richardson (knee-shoulder), running back Chris Thompson (ribs), tackle Trent Williams (thumb-shoulder) and safety Montae Nicholson (neck-hip).
Cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (right hamstring) sat out for Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Inconsistent Lions, minus Tate, hit Minnesota
Inconsistent Lions, minus Tate, hit Minnesota
It's tough to figure out just how much the Detroit Lions want to win the wide-open NFC North Division.
A week ago, they acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. Following an ugly home loss to Seattle,
Perhaps the best barometer of how Lions players feel about losing one of their top skill players will be their performance at Minnesota on Sunday.
The Lions (3-4) are in last place but they’re just a game behind first-place Chicago. The Vikings (4-3-1) are percentage points from the top spot.
Detroit’s first-year coach Matt Patricia says his team has to “turn the page” on the Tate deal.
“Those are not easy decisions. In the end for us, it’s not about one player, it’s about team,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who are really good who can produce. We have confidence in everybody on this team right now that everybody can do their job.”
Tate has been Matthew Stafford’s favorite target since he was signed as a free agent in 2014. He’s caught at least 90 passes over the last four seasons and had 44 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns through seven games this season.
The biggest beneficiary of the Tate trade might be second-year wideout Kenny Golladay, who has flashed star potential but only caught three passes over the past two weeks. TJ Jones, who was inactive in the 28-14 loss to the Seahawks, could jump into a slot role.
Stafford could also look more toward his tight ends and running backs.
“These things happen and people move on and they keep going and they keep winning,” Patricia said. “Is it difficult to win in the league? Sure, every single week is hard. So, we’re just going to have to work harder.”
The Vikings had a three-game winning streak snapped by New Orleans 30-20 on Sunday night. Kirk Cousins passed for 359 yards but also threw an ill-advised pass under duress that the Saints’ P.J. Williams returned 45 yards for a score.
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says he sees a lot of good things despite the team’s mediocre record.
“Defensively, I feel like we’re eliminating some of the things that hurt us early in the year,” Zimmer said. “I feel like the running game is getting better. I thought Latavius [Murray] ran with a purpose. I thought the offensive line did a nice job in some of those things.”
Murray has received the bulk of the carries with Dalvin Cook sidelined by a hamstring strain for five games this season. Murray only had 13 carries for 56 yards and a score on Sunday with his team in catch-up mode most of the way.
Cook is unsure if he’ll be ready to go this week.
“[Rest] definitely helped me, but that’s the tricky thing about these things,” Cook told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They feel good, but you go out there, overextend and do something stupid; set you back.”
Linebacker Anthony Barr is also nursing a hamstring injury and wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury. The Lions are hopeful of getting back defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and running back Theo Riddick (knee), who participated in Wednesday’s practice in a limited fashion.
Rodgers-Brady matchup highlights Packers-Patriots
Rodgers-Brady matchup highlights Packers-Patriots
Two of the NFL's legendary quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, square off for only the second time on Sunday night when Brady's New England Patriots host Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.
"I love watching him play," Brady said of his friend and All-Pro peer on
Their lone matchup came in 2014 at Lambeau Field. The Packers won 26-21, with Rodgers (24 of 38 passing, 368 yards, two touchdowns) outdueling Brady (22 of 35 passing, 245 yards, two touchdowns).
“When played him in ’14, he had a great game against us,” Brady continued. “He just challenges the defense in a lot of ways. I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago. It’ll be great to play him at home this time. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Brady got the last laugh that season. Green Bay lost in overtime to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. Brady and Co. went on to beat Seattle in the Super Bowl.
“I wish we would have been there in ’14,” Rodgers said. “We were right there on the doorstep. That would have been a fun one. It’s great for the league and obviously great for NBC this week with their promos, but I think that’s the beauty of this league sometimes is you have players that are in different conferences and don’t get a chance to play each other a lot. Fans and media and the NFL can hope for certain things but that’s the beauty in our game. There’s a great parity – maybe not always with them because they seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot – but it’d be nice to get back there and play against him one more time.”
With five consecutive wins, the Patriots (6-2) again look like prime contenders in the AFC. Offensively, they’ve got a chance to be at full strength with rookie running back Sony Michel returning to practice after missing most of the last two games with a knee injury.
The Packers (3-3-1), on the other hand, face an uphill battle to get into the playoffs, let alone return to the Super Bowl. They traded punches with the undefeated Rams before losing 29-27 last week.
“When you have an opponent like that, especially that’s historically able to win games and play at a high level, it feels like going from a preseason to a regular-season game,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said. “We know who we’re facing and the type of coach and players they have.”
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers return to QB Fitzpatrick against Panthers
Buccaneers return to QB Fitzpatrick against Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have perhaps one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new starting quarterback for Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, but he has one of the top statistical lines in the
That’s part of the backdrop as Cam Newton tries to direct the Panthers to their third consecutive victory when the NFC South rivals clash.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will draw the start for the Buccaneers, replacing inconsistent Jameis Winston.
But Fitzpatrick began the season as Tampa Bay’s starter and he leads the NFL in passer rating (119.3), throwing for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He replaced Winston last week at Cincinnati after four interceptions, and nearly led the team to a win.
“That’s what we feel like we need to do this week to give ourselves the best chance,” coach Dirk Koetter said of the change. “It’s just for right now. The most important thing we’ve got is this week. We’ll just have to see how things go. I don’t like switching quarterbacks, it’s not in my makeup to switch quarterbacks, but we just feel like we’ve got to make the switch at this time.”
The Panthers (5-2) have turned some of their good numbers into success more often. Newton has thrown for 13 touchdowns this season, marking his highest total through seven games of a season in his career.
Confidence is brewing for the Panthers after they picked apart Baltimore, which had the league’s top-rated defense, last week.
“We possess a lot of issues for the defense and that’s what this offense was built for,” Newton said. “We have dynamic players all around the field and it’s great to see young guys step up.”
The veterans are coming through, too. Tight end Greg Olsen has two touchdown catches in three games since returning from a foot injury.
Tampa Bay (3-4) has lost four of its last five games.
Koetter said with Winston missing the first three games of the season while suspended, it was clear that Fitzpatrick was capable of handling the responsibilities. That’s part of the reason the coach was willing to make this change.
“For me, every game is different,” Fitzpatrick said. “Each game is its own individual piece.”
Plus, Fitzpatrick received the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the first two weeks of the season, so his success isn’t by happenstance.
“He’s done a really good job of putting the ball in the right spot, and we do have explosive players,” Koetter said. “He has said himself that in all his time playing he has never been on a team that has this many guys that can make plays.”
Koetter said the quarterback situation could change again.
“Long term is this Sunday,” he said. “I don’t even know who we play after Carolina.”
Carolina coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers can’t be overly consumed with who the Buccaneers have taking the snaps.
“Either way, I still feel they have tremendous offensive explosive ability. You’ve seen that,” Rivera said. “We’ll prepare for both quarterbacks. … We’ll prepare for what they do.”
The Buccaneers need to generate more momentum-shifting plays. They’re a combined minus-7 in turnover ratio the past two games.
“We’re not getting any (turnovers),” Koetter said. “We’ve got to get more (takeaways), but in the meantime we’d better quit giving it away. It’s as simple as that.”
The Buccaneers have had trouble controlling opponents’ passing attacks. Plus, Newton has been sacked only 10 times this season.
“I don’t think our pressure (on quarterbacks) is all that bad,” Koetter said, perhaps knowing that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is tied for second in the NFL with eight sacks.
Tampa Bay had a couple of new members of the injury report this week, leaving the statuses of receiver Mike Evans (knee) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (foot) in doubt after they missed midweek practice time.
Carolina swept the season series last year and has won eight of the last 10 meetings.
Texans WR Thomas returns to Denver in Houston debut
Texans WR Thomas returns to Denver in Houston debut
The haste with which the Texans responded to the season-ending injury of receiver Will Fuller not only resonated within their Houston locker room, it reverberated throughout the league.
Instead of hoping that internal options would suffice with just one game remaining
“I like his size, I like his route tree,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Thomas. “I think he can do a lot of different things. I like his intelligence, his experience. I don’t think there’s any substitute for experience. Obviously, he’s got good hands. There’s a lot of things to like about Demaryius Thomas.
“Out at the walkthrough (on Wednesday), we’re talking about a route and he’s like, ‘OK, so that’s like this,’ and this route that he used to run, maybe they call it a little bit differe nt. But, yes, like a rookie would never be able to say that. The experience that he has in different offenses definitely is a help.”
Thomas will make his Texans (5-3) debut on Sunday, oddly enough, against the Broncos (3-5) at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Thomas’ former franchise will honor him prior to the game in recognition of the 665 catches, 9,055 yards, and 60 touchdowns he amassed over 125 games.
“Very strange,” Thomas said. “It was strange to get traded first off, and then come here and get ready to play in the city that you’ve been playing for the last eight and a half years is very strange.”
The timing of the trade relative to the teams involved raised concerns over competitive advantages.
“I think game plan-wise, it’s probably irrelevant because he wasn’t here for the game plan meeting,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “Every game plan each week changes. So, he flew out (Tuesday) night. Our first game plan meeting is Wednesday, but I think for DT going against our corners, that’s going to be somewhat of an advantage. He’s going to know the guys’ weak points and vice-versa. Our corners have played against DT for a couple of years, so they should know his weak points. I think that part is relevant. I think the game planning stuff is irrelevant.”
–Field Level Media
Saints host Rams in battle of NFC heavyweights
Saints host Rams in battle of NFC heavyweights
Some are calling it a preview of the NFC Championship Game, and with good reason.
When the Los Angeles Rams put their 8-0 record on the line Sunday against the 6-1 New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, both teams realize how
But Saints coach Sean Payton, whose team has won six in a row, is trying to focus on what lies directly in front of him — a Rams team under coach Sean McVay that has virtually no weaknesses.
“When you see a team coming in here unbeaten, and you know they are in the NFC, you recognize the significance of the game,” Payton said.
Left tackle Terron Armstead said the Saints are trying to mentally prepare themselves for a difficult upcoming schedule that includes the Bengals, Eagles, Panthers (twice) and Steelers.
“We’ve got a good, strong run of (opponents) right now that feel like they can be playing in late December and January,” Armstead said. “We’re trying to take it one game at a time and not looking forward to any other opponents.”
The Rams defeated Green Bay 29-27 last week to keep their record clean, and they have done it with incredible balance. Running back Todd Gurley is an MVP candidate who leads the NFL in rushing yards (800) and yards from scrimmage (1,151).
“When you put that tape on, it’s Gurley from 28 yards, here is Gurley from 30 yards, here’s Gurley catching a screen for a touchdown,” Payton said.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also leads the NFL with 10 sacks, the only interior lineman in the top 10 in that category. The Rams added some pass-rush help on the outside this week with the trade-deadline acquisition of outside linebacker Dante Fowler from Jacksonville.
McVay said Fowler is expected to play even though he lacks experience in the Rams’ 3-4.
“As quickly as we can get him up to speed will be how much we will be able to utilize him, but we’re expecting him to be ready,” McVay said.
Fowler has 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.
“I want to show guys that I’m not just an elite pass rusher (but) that I’m a full-down player — first down, second down — that I’m very smart and help my defense achieve their goals,” Fowler said.
The Rams snapped an eight-game Saints’ winning streak last season with a 26-20 victory in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns, while Saints quarterback Drew Brees was held to 246 yards passing.
The Rams expect to regain the services of receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed the last two games with a knee injury. Kupp has caught 30 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns in six games.
The Saints likely will be without rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport, who suffered a toe injury in last week’s 30-20 victory over Minnesota while recording two sacks.
–Field Level Media
Ravens, Steelers clash for control of AFC North
Ravens, Steelers clash for control of AFC North
The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs the past three seasons, have lost three of their past four games to sit at .500 -- and yet are upbeat about a crucial game, a visit Sunday from the AFC North leaders, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Huge game here at our stadium. It means a lot,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ve got our season in front of us. We’d all love to have a better record than we do right now – we probably should have a better record – but the record is what it is. So that’s our starting point. That’s where we fight from.”
Baltimore (4-4) is coming off a 36-21 loss to Carolina.
“I don’t know if ‘concern’ is the word. We are disappointed and this is obviously going to be a really tough test for us,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “We are going to have to see what we are made of here, see how we rally and come together as a team.”
Flacco is tied for the NFL lead with 42.8 pass attempts per game and Baltimore ranks eighth at 282.6 passing yards a game.
Flacco’s counterpart, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, is dealing with a broken index finger on his left (non-throwing) hand, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin pointed out that Roethlisberger finished a 33-18 win over Cleveland despite the injury and doesn’t expect it to sideline the quarterback.
Pittsburgh (4-2-1) ranks second with 318.1 passing yards a game, and the Steelers have struck a solid balance with second-year back James Conner, who was named AFC offensive player of the week.
“It’s nice, but the ultimate goal is to be playing in January,” Conner said.
Conner is the first player in team history to rush for two touchdowns in three straight games. He also is still something of a fill-in as Le’Veon Bell continues to sit out because he has not signed the team’s franchise tag tender.
“I think he’s handling it like a professional,” Roethlisberger said of Conner. “The whole Le’Veon stuff can’t be easy, but I finally think he’s not looking over his shoulder. ”
The Steelers moved to the top of the division during their bye week based on the Ravens and others losing, and then put down Cleveland 33-18 last weekend.
Baltimore broke away from a 14-14 halftime tie in Week 4 to beat Pittsburgh 26-14.
At the league’s trade deadline Tuesday, Baltimore acquired running back and return man Ty Montgomery from Green Bay for reportedly a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, while the Steelers stood pat despite many calls for them to bring in a cornerback.
Montgomery fell out of favor with the Packers for a costly turnover in a loss to the Rams.
It was thought Pittsburgh might seek an upgrade at corner opposite Joe Haden after Artie Burns was benched from play on defense and only used on special teams against Cleveland, although Tomlin explained that Burns was suffering the consequences of showing up late for a Saturday walk-through. The Steelers made no trades.
Coty Sensabaugh started over Burns against Cleveland but sustained a toe injury. He is day to day and did not practice Wednesday. Pittsburgh offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert missed the Browns game because of a knee injury, but he practiced Wednesday and indicated he is hopeful he will play against Baltimore.
Several Ravens did not practice Wednesday – offensive linemen Alex Lewis, James Hurst, Bradley Bozeman and Ronnie Stanley, safety Tony Jefferson, cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey, and linebacker C.J. Mosley – but it appeared that several of them have a good shot at playing.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Schwartz will return to Cleveland with streak intact
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mitchell Schwartz was chosen by Cleveland in the second round of the 2012 draft with the idea he could be the next Joe Thomas, or at the very least learn from the Browns' star offensive tackle.
Well, he did learn a lot of lessons. The biggest may have
Thomas once played 10,363 consecutive snaps over the span of 11 seasons before hurting his left arm in a game against Tennessee. The streak that began with Week 1 of his rookie year and survived a slew of injuries, including torn and strained knee ligaments and multiple high ankle sprains.
Schwartz, who returns to Cleveland for the first time on the opposing sideline Sunday, has his own incredible streak going now that he’s with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After playing every snap his first four seasons with the Browns, and continuing it during the past two-plus seasons in Kansas City, the snap count is up to 6,870 over the course of 104 games.
“He’s done a heck of a job being able to endure,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He had a good teacher he learned from, too, in Thomas. He had a nice streak going before he got hurt. Mitch has been tremendous. He’s one of the smartest linemen I’ve ever been around.”
Schwartz filled a massive need when the Chiefs signed him to a $33 million, five-year deal, and he has met all expectations. Not only did he help protect Alex Smith during some of his best years, and is now keeping young quarterback Patrick Mahomes clean during his breakout season, Schwartz also paved the way for Kareem Hunt to win last year’s NFL rushing title as a rookie.
So far, the Chiefs have allowed just 10 sacks — one behind the New Orleans Saints for the fewest in the league — while leading the NFL in scoring and a number of other offensive categories. Delving deeper into the numbers, the Chiefs have a league-high 13 carries of at least 10 yards while running behind Schwartz on the right side of the offensive line.
In other words, the soft-spoken Schwartz is a big reason why Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing and Hunt is fourth in the league in yards rushing.
“Those two tackles are really good players, Schwartz and (left tackle Eric) Fisher. They’re the best we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “They’ve blocked us one-on-one from time to time and they win a lot against us.”
That may be the most incredible part of Schwartz’s success rate: It has come against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, including Broncos linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, he has to deal with the Chargers’ Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, and until this past offseason, Raiders star Khalil Mack and his teammate Bruce Irvin.
“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to play and coach with a number of offensive linemen, and those guys never get the credit that they deserve,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “They get all the negative flack when they give up a sack or something, but those guys are the ultimate team players because they are going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Even if it means playing through bumps and bruises to keep a consecutive snaps streak going.
Schwartz acknowledged this week that it will be odd returning to Cleveland, where he learned from one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game. He has good memories from playing with the Browns, even if they never won enough, and he’s looking forward to seeing some old friends.
Once the game begins, though, Schwartz is only worried about helping Kansas City keep winning.
“We just keep trusting. No one gets upset, starts screaming or any of that stuff,” Schwartz said. “We’re a pretty good offense and if we go out there and do our jobs, it’s pretty hard to stop us.”
Notes: Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), C Mitch Morse (concussion) and LB Frank Zombo (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. LBs Justin Houston (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (ribs) were limited.
Titans-Cowboys Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (3-4) at DALLAS (3-4)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 4-3, Cowboys 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 8-6
LAST MEETING — Cowboys 26, Titans 10, Sept. 14, 2014
LAST WEEK — Both on byes; Titans lost to Chargers 20-19, Cowboys lost
AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 21; Cowboys No. 18
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30)
TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (9)
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (4), PASS (29)
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (9), PASS (3)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans 11-6 when playing on Monday night, and have won five of six. Cowboys playing in 80th Monday night game, second all-time. … Cowboys have won three of past four in series. … Series record is 3-3 since Tennessee left Houston. … Cowboys allowing 17.6 points per game, second-fewest in NFL, while Titans third at 18.1. … Titans have won three games by three points apiece this season, and two losses on current three-game skid are by a point each. … Titans playing three of next four games on road. … Titans RB Dion Lewis had career-high 155 yards from scrimmage in last game. Had 93 scrimmage yards, TD in last Dallas meeting in 2015 while with Patriots. … QB Marcus Mariota averaging 253 yards passing with 24 TDs, 7 interceptions in 12 career games against NFC. … WR Tajae Sharpe had career-high 101 yards receiving in last game. … LB Jayon Brown has 7 tackles, 1 sack in three of past four games. … Titans S Kevin Byard has one interception this season after tying for NFL lead with eight in 2017. … Titans have 34 penalties this season, second-fewest in NFL. … Cowboys seeking 4-0 home record. … WR Amari Cooper making Dallas debut after trade with Oakland going into open week. Has 239 yards receiving, TD in three career games against Titans. … Cowboys fired OL coach Paul Alexander during open week, promoted assistant line coach and former Dallas lineman Marc Colombo. … RB Ezekiel Elliott held to 33 yards rushing, second-fewest of career, in last game. … QB Dak Prescott has won both previous Monday night games with five TDs, 0 INTs, 146.4 rating. … Rookie WR Michael Gallup had career-high 81 yards receiving, first TD catch in last game. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has gone three straight games without sack after getting at least half-sack in each of first four. … Fantasy Tip: Elliott has at least 100 yards rushing, TD in each of past two home games.
Packers-Patriots Preview Capsule
GREEN BAY (3-3-1) at NEW ENGLAND (6-2)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 7 ½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 3-4, Patriots 5-3
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 6-5
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Patriots 26-21, Nov. 30, 2014
LAST WEEK — Packers lost to Rams 29-27, Patriots beat
AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 12, Patriots No. 3
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (21), PASS (5).
PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (22), PASS (5).
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (14), PASS (22).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Regular-season series tied 5-5. … Patriots hosting Packers for first time since 37-27 win at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 19, 2010. … Packers’ win in 2014 was lone previous meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as starting quarterbacks. They combined for 613 passing yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s five-point victory at Lambeau Field. … Rodgers (103.6) and Brady (97.6) rank first and third, respectively, in NFL history in career passer rating and are only active players with multiple AP Most Valuable Player Awards (Brady three, Rodgers two). … Packers won lone playoff meeting, defeating Patriots 35-21 in Super Bowl during 1996 season. … Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s 134 overall wins are most in the NFC and second only to Patriots coach Bill Belichick for most wins in NFL since 2006. … Rodgers has at least two TD passes in five of his past six games vs. AFC. … WR Davante Adams has 31 catches for 373 yards and three TDs in past four games vs. AFC. Since 2016, he’s one of two receivers (Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown) with at least 2,500 yards receiving (2,572) yards and 25 or more TD catches (28). … LB Clay Matthews has three sacks and forced fumble in four career road games vs. AFC East. … Patriots looking for 10th straight home victory. … Brady has 300 or more passing yards in three of his past four games. He has eight TD passes and no interceptions in his past three games against Green Bay. … RB James White had 94 yards from scrimmage and rushing TD in Week 8. Looking for his fourth game with at least 90 scrimmage yards. White has four TD catches in his past three games vs. NFC. … TE Rob Gronkowski had seven catches for 98 yards in last meeting. … DE Trey Flowers has seven tackles for loss and four sacks in his past seven at home. … Fantasy Tip: Brady has thrown for at least 300 yards 14 times in Sunday night games.
Rams-Saints Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-0) at NEW ORLEANS (6-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Even.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 4-3-1, New Orleans 5-2
SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 41-32
LAST MEETING — Rams beat Saints 26-20, Nov. 26, 2017
LAST WEEK — Rams beat Packers 29-27; Saints beat Vikings
AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 1, Saints No. 4
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (7).
RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (10).
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (17t), PASS (9).
SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (1), PASS (28).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Game features teams with top two records in NFC. … Rams coach Sean McVay, Saints coach Sean Payton both were college QBs with offensive coaching backgrounds as NFL assistants before first and only NFL head coaching jobs. Both have highly productive QBs in Rams’ Jared Goff and Saints’ Drew Brees. Rams tandem much younger, less experienced: Payton is 54 and Brees 39; McVay is 32 and Goff 24. Payton and Brees together since 2006, McVay and Goff since 2017. … Goff passed for 295 yards, three TDs, no INTs last week. Had 354 yards passing, one INT, in last meeting. … Goff has won past seven starts on road with 13 TDs, five INTs. … RB Todd Gurley had 195 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 81 receiving), TD catch last week. Leads NFL with 15 TDs. … Brandin Cooks ranks third in NFL with 18.4 yards per catch in first season with Rams, was Saints 2014 first-round draft choice. … DT Aaron Donald had two sacks last week, his eighth career multi-sack game. Leads NFL this season with 10 sacks. … Brees has 1,045 yards passing (348.3 per game), eight TDs, no INTs in past three at home. … Brees is NFL’s all-time leading passer with 72,435 yards, ranks fourth all-time with 502 TD passes. … WR Michael Thomas has 32 catches for 343 yards (114.3 per game) and three TDs in past three at home. … Since 2016, Thomas one of two WRs (Antonio Brown) with at least 250 catches and 3,000 yards receiving. … DE Cameron Jordan has sack in past two at home. … DT Sheldon Rankins had first career multi-sack game with two last week vs. Vikings. … Fantasy Tip: Saints RB Alvin Kamara had rushing, receiving TDs last week and has 10 TDs in 11 career home games.
Texans-Broncos Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (5-3) at DENVER (3-5)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 1 ½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 3-5, Denver 3-4-1
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 4-2
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Texans 27-9 on Oct. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Texans beat Dolphins 42-23; Broncos lost at Chiefs
AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 10, Broncos No. 23
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (11), PASS (18).
TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (12).
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (20).
BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (27), PASS (11).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — WR Demaryius Thomas (36 catches, 402 yards, 3 TDs) visits Broncos five days after Texans acquired him from Denver to replace Will Fuller (ACL). … Thomas played in 135 games for Denver, including playoffs, since 2010. … Texans fifth team since 1970 merger to win five consecutive games following 0-3 start. … QB DeShaun Watson last week completed 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards with five TDs and zero interceptions for 156.0 passer rating. … Watson’s four games with four or more TDs since entering league in 2017 tied for second-most in NFL. … RB Lamar Miller only NFL player with 500 yards rushing in each of last six seasons. … WR DeAndre Hopkins has four TD catches in last three games. … Hopkins and Steelers WR Antonio Brown only players in NFL with 400 catches and 40 TDs since 2014. … TE Jordan Thomas had two TD catches vs. Dolphins last week. … DE J.J. Watt has eight sacks in last six games. Watt had 2 ½ sacks in only career game at Denver on Sept. 23, 2012. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has multiple sacks in last two road games. … S Tyrann Mathieu has sacks in two consecutive games. … Broncos QB Case Keenum tied for league lead with 10 interceptions. … Keenum appeared in 10 games for Texans from 2012-14, passing for 2,195 yards with 11 TDs and eight interceptions. … In four home games this year, Keenum has averaged 279.5 yards passing. … Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay coming off career-high 95-yard rushing game despite two 20-plus-yard gains wiped out by penalty. Lindsay leads NFL rookies with 531 yards rushing. … WR Emmanuel Sanders now Broncos’ No. 1 option with Thomas traded. Sanders has TDs on rush, receptions and pass this season. … Rookie WR Courtland Sutton coming off career-best 78-yard game. He’ll start with Thomas on Texans. … LB Von Miller has 5 ½ sacks, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery at home this season. … LB Bradley Chubb named Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. Leads all rookies with seven sacks. … S Dymonte Thomas had first career sack last week. … RB Devontae Booker rushed for 78 yards on just nine carries at Kansas City last week. … Fantasy Tip: Hopkins could be big beneficiary of Thomas’ addition, but he’ll go up against star CB Chris Harris Jr. this week while Thomas gets to work against lesser CBs.
Chargers-Seahawks Preview Capsule
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-2) at SEATTLE (4-3)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 1 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 3-4, Seattle 4-2-1
SERIES RECORD —Seahawks lead 26-24
LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Seahawks 30-21, Sept. 14, 2014
LAST WEEK - Chargers were on bye, beat Titans 20-19
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 5, Seahawks No. 11
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (10).
CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (16), PASS (18).
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (5), PASS (27).
SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (17), PASS (4).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First meeting since Chargers relocated to Los Angeles. … First meeting in Seattle since 2010. … Chargers have won four straight and coming off bye after beating Titans in London. … Chargers one of three AFC teams averaging 400 yards per game on offense. … QB Philip Rivers tied for third in NFL with 17 passing TDs and has 117.8 passer rating. … Rivers will start 200th straight game. Tenth player since 1970 to have start streak of 200 games. … Rivers passed for 455 yards in last game in Seattle, second-most in career. … RB Melvin Gordon has 14 total touchdowns in past 10 road games. … Gordon and Austin Ekeler have combined for 1,283 yards from scrimmage. Ekeler averaging 7.5 yards per touch. … WR Tyrell Williams coming off consecutive games with 118 yards receiving and with three total TD catches. … TE Antonio Gates has four TDs in three career games vs. Seahawks. … Chargers have allowed only 10 sacks, second in NFL. … DE Melvin Ingram seventh on franchise career sacks list with 38 ½. … S Derwin James has 3 ½ sacks, needs one more to set rookie record for most sacks by defensive back. … Seahawks have won four of five, begin stretch of six of nine games at home to close regular season. … QB Russell Wilson had perfect passer rating of 158.3 in win over Lions. Wilson was 14 of 17 for 248 yards and three TDs. Was first QB in franchise history to post perfect passer rating. … Wilson has 11 TDs and zero INTs in past five home games. … RB Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards and TD last week. Is one of four players with three games of at least 100 yards rushing this season. … WR Tyler Lockett has matched career high of six TD catches. Has TD catch in four straight. … WR David Moore had career-high 97 yards receiving last week and TD catch. Moore has four TD catches in 11 receptions. … Seahawks second in NFL with plus-10 turnover differential. … Seahawks currently rank fourth in scoring defense (18.7), fourth in pass defense (219.0) and fifth in total defense (327.3). … Held Lions to 34 yards rushing last week, fewest allowed since holding Arizona to 27 yards rushing in Week 17 of 2015. … Fantasy Tip: Wilson may not be throwing a lot, but has nine TD passes and one INT in his last three games.
