Film Study: Shaq Barrett’s star turn in Tampa

Only one undrafted player has ever won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award since it was introduced in 1971.

Since James Harrison accomplished that feat in 2008, every single winner was a former first-round pick, all drafted 16th or higher.

But through four weeks of the 2019 regular season, a player who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent is the clear leader. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett might be a longshot to win — name recognition and market size are key factors — but his success this year is no fluke.

Let’s start with the obvious stat for pass rushers, which can often be overrated: sacks.

Barrett has 9.0 through four games, most in the NFL by three and tied for the most through four games since sacks became official in 1982. While that pace is impossible to maintain, Barrett’s sacks haven’t been overly lucky.

Of the nine, only one would be deemed a “clean-up” sack, after Daniel Jones held the ball too long in Week 3. Only one has come against a non-offensive lineman — a Week 1 takedown of Jimmy Garoppolo where Barrett beat running back Raheem Mostert.

The other seven all came quickly and against offensive tackles, with Barrett employing a dizzying array of moves to collect them. In Carolina, he beat Daryl Williams with a cross-chop to rip, then a push-pull dip-and-rip, then a bull rush up-and-under. Against the Giants, he used a stutter inside counter, then a mesmerizing Euro-step 2-hand swipe, and then a double stutter (outside-inside-outside) to whip $62 million man Nate Solder.

Barrett sealed Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams with a spin inside of Rob Havenstein, strip-sacking Jared Goff for Ndamukong Suh to score on the recovery. That was Barrett’s lone sack on Sunday, but it was far from his only impact play.

On third-and-6 early in the second quarter, he beat Havenstein with a hand swipe dip-and-rip and hit Goff’s arm as he released, producing a lollipop throw that Jordan Whitehead intercepted. Barrett also dipped around Austin Blythe’s block for a tackle for loss early in the third. Then on fourth-and-2 late in the third, he undercut Goff’s screen pass and tipped it to himself for an interception.

All told, Barrett had a hand in three takeaways, all three of which led to Bucs touchdowns. He also threatened Goff on nine other occasions — including a sack Goff spun out of and another where teammate William Gholston got the sack first — and drew a hold by Andrew Whitworth.

Barrett’s nose for the ball is nothing new.

A week earlier against the Giants, he forced two fumbles that Tampa Bay recovered and narrowly missed forcing two more. One — after he spun inside Solder — was ruled a strip-sack and a Bucs recovery before being overturned to an incomplete pass on review. On the other, Barrett got a piece of the ball on a swipe, but Daniel Jones somehow hung onto it and wriggled out.

You might wonder how nobody offered this soon-to-be star more than the one-year, $5 million deal the Bucs gave Barrett during free agency in March, but the Denver Broncos valued him highly. Denver reportedly nixed a trade for Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas in 2015 when the Browns insisted Barrett be included. The second-year undrafted free agent totaled 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in just 497 snaps that season as a part-time starter for the injured DeMarcus Ware.

The Broncos planned to re-sign Barrett over former first-round bust Shane Ray, but fortune dropped Bradley Chubb in their lap at No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft. That sent Barrett to the market a year later, and while Tampa Bay got a bargain this year, it won’t be long before Barrett cashes in big.

The sixth-year pro surely won’t have 36 sacks, or perhaps even half that. The three others with nine sacks through four games finished with 22 (Mark Gastineau, 1984), 15 (Kevin Greene, 1998) and 13.5 (Kabeer Gbaja-Biamilla, 2001).

Likewise, Barrett won’t maintain his sack-to-QB-hit ratio (9-10), as players tend to turn about 45 percent of QB hits into sacks. (To be fair, three of Barrett’s sacks — all strip-sacks — are not included in his 10 QB hits because the quarterback didn’t go to the ground.)

Barrett will probably see increased attention, as well as fewer opportunities. The Bucs have faced an NFL-high 193 QB dropbacks through four games, most in the league by 16. Teammates could beat him to the punch more often, after combining for just two of the team’s 11 sacks thus far.

But while the numbers will dip, the film shows a top-flight defender who has earned every bit of his production.

