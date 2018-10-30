FANTASY PLAYS: Waiver pickups for Week 9 in football
Now your fantasy skills and strategic planning are about to be truly tested. There are six teams on byes this week: the Bengals, Cardinals, Colts, Eagles, Lions and Jaguars.
You won’t be setting what you feel is a fully solid lineup. That’s why you have to deftly work the waiver wire at all positions.
RUNNING BACKS
ELIJAH McGUIRE, New York Jets (4.3 percent owned): The potential sparkplug is currently on injured reserve as he makes his way back from a foot injury, but he has been practicing for two weeks and could be activated very soon. Rookie Trenton Cannon did not seize an opportunity with Bilal Powell done for the season, as he totaled 22 yards from scrimmage at Chicago. McGuire could get a chance to complement the very inconsistent Isaiah Crowell upon his expected return.
DEVONTAE BOOKER, Broncos (11.6): Disappointing rookie Royce Freeman may continue to sit out with an ankle sprain, and Booker made the most of his touches in Week 8, totaling 101 yards from scrimmage. Phillip Lindsay is Denver’s clear lead back, but Booker can catch passes and is worth the waiver add as a bye week plug in point-per-reception formats.
JOSH ADAMS, Eagles (0.4): The Eagles running game has been mired in mediocrity this season without the departed LeGarrette Blount and the injured Jay Ajayi. Enter undrafted free agent Adams, who rushed for 61 yards on nine carries on Sunday. A big back with versatility and quickness, he is worth the waiver pickup to see If he can emerge in this situation and add a much-needed element of respectability in the Philadelphia backfield.
WIDE RECEIVERS
D.J. MOORE, Panthers (10.4): Veteran Torrey Smith sat out Sunday and the rookie took advantage, registering his best yardage total yet (90). Moore will be a very alluring streaming option against Tampa Bay this week, especially if Smith sits again. He is going to push for more playing time sooner or later anyhow, as he can be slippery against defenses in high percentage and key situations. His skill set also adds a needed catch-and-run element to the Carolina passing game.
DAVID MOORE, Seahawks (2.7): He should have already been picked up, but obviously fantasy owners needed more convincing that he can be a relevant producer. No more selling points are needed after four TD receptions in his past three games and a 97-yard outing in Week 8. Moore is effectively making the Seahawks forget Paul Richardson, as he has come on as their new downfield threat. He’ll need to generate more consistent yardage totals to be more than a WR4 in fantasy, but he is a terrific bye week replacement.
DEVANTE PARKER, Dolphins (21.6): An injury-plagued disappointment for three-plus seasons until his last outing, Parker resurfaced in a big way Thursday night and displayed the sort of promise that has tantalized fantasy owners since he arrived in the pros. In the most inspiring performance of his career so far, Parker caught six passes for 134 yards. Now he faces the highly vulnerable Jets secondary. If you use a free agent acquisition budget for waiver adds, don’t overbid on Parker just because of one game. But if you do land him, matchups with New York and Green Bay next do point to him being a very intriguing streamer.
TIGHT ENDS
JACK DOYLE (31.9): Many fantasy owners cut a player when he is injured, and while you can’t fault them for doing so in a 10-team league, Doyle should have received strong consideration to remain rostered in 12-team leagues and larger formats. Sometimes it is difficult to keep a player on your bench when bye weeks and other considerations make the roster squeeze tight. Doyle was never reported to be out for the season, so it was smart to stash him. He returned to catch six passes for 70 yards and a TD in Week 8 and even while sharing some targets with Eric Ebron, he should retain TE1 status in PPR leagues. Don’t pass over him as a waiver add just because he is on a bye.
ED DICKSON, Seahawks (0.5): A quadriceps issue kept him out of action until Week 8, and then he caught two passes for 54 yards and a TD in his Seahawks debut. Dickson is unlikely to rise above TE2 status, but Russell Wilson will look to his TE in scoring situations and will work him in occasionally enough otherwise to make him a bye week consideration. He’s a rental waiver add if you need one at the position.
QUARTERBACK
RYAN FITZPATRICK, Buccaneers (6.0): The QB position has enough quality depth that many owners don’t need to trade for one or visit the waiver wire for them too often. But Fitzpatrick has regained the starting job in Tampa Bay and it’s no secret that his defense and lack of a consistently reliable running game will prompt him to fling the ball frequently. It seemed like some time ago that Fitzpatrick opened the season with three 400-yard games, and he is always capable of a stinker outing. But the statistical upside remains very tempting. Just don’t make the potential mistake of starting him over a top-level QB based simply on the other passer having a less friendly matchup. Fitzpatrick’s track record indicates you are always in for a possible roller coaster ride with the journeyman.
Jaguars trade pass-rusher Fowler to Rams for 2 draft picks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dante Fowler is headed to an actual Super Bowl contender.
The slumping Jacksonville Jaguars traded the fourth-year pro and 2015 first-round pick to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.
The move gives the Rams an even more formidable front, which already had Aaron
The move gives the Rams an even more formidable front, which already had Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.
The Jaguars received a third-round draft pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020, decent compensation for a backup who would have become a free agent at the end of the season.
The rise of Yannick Ngakoue made Fowler expendable in Jacksonville. The team opted last year to not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Fowler was the third overall selection in 2015.
Fowler has two sacks in seven games while playing limited snaps behind Ngakoue. Fowler was suspended for the regular-season opener because of an arrest in 2017.
Fowler and Ngakoue also were involved in a post-practice fight in training camp, which resulted in Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey getting suspended from the team for a week.
Fowler’s troubles have been well documented.
He also was arrested twice in as many years, including in 2017 for hitting a 55-year-old man. Fowler eventually pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges. The case was closed in March, with Fowler sentenced to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service.
The NFL suspended him without pay for the opener, a one-game penalty that cost him $214,000.
Fowler also was arrested in 2016, although those charges were eventually dropped.
Fowler insists he’s matured through it all, ready to focus on football and his future. He calls himself “a teddy bear off the field but a monster on the field.”
“Just want to show people that the past, them three years, my rookie year coming in and all that, that learning experience is, that chapter is over with and it’s just about being a professional, being a grown man and just being the player that I want to be,” he said in September. “How I want my legacy to be? That’s honestly what it is. That’s honestly what I want my goals to be this year.”
Fowler notched a career-high eight sacks last season, plus two more in the AFC championship game at New England. He averaged one sack for every 46.6 snaps played, better than Jaguars All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell (55.2) and Ngakoue (59.4).
“When you watch me on film, even though I might be coming off the bench, they’ll be like, ‘That guy, he has a future,'” Fowler said. “That’s all I want to do. I want to go out there and put great tape out there, being fundamentally sound, playing fast and physical, getting to the quarterback, being stout in the run game.
“I don’t want to just be known as a pass-rusher. I want to be known as a guy that’s going to get sacks and get 6-10 tackles a game. That’s just the type of player I am. So, I just want people to know that I’m known as a complete player on the field and I’m a professional and I’m a guy that cleaned up his act and left that past in the past. I’m ready to move on from that.”
Seahawks release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose role within the offense had diminished significantly.
Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver David Moore has developed into the No. 3 pass-catching option behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.
Coach Pete Carroll was asked about Marshall’s role on Monday, and he made note of how little the Seahawks passed in the win over Detroit.
“We threw the ball 17 times and there’s not a lot of chances, so it just didn’t work out for him,” Carroll said. “He’s been working hard.”
Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall. He appeared fully recovered from the major ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.
The Latest: Elway says trading Thomas good for all involved
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on moves at the NFL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
___
2:20 p.m.
John Elway says the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans is good for the Denver Broncos and for Thomas.
The move not only clears a $15 million salary cap hit from Denver's
John Elway says the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans is good for the Denver Broncos and for Thomas.
The move not only clears a $15 million salary cap hit from Denver’s books next year, but it clears the way for young receivers to get more playing time, especially rookie Courtland Sutton but also rookie DaeSean Hamilton and second-year pro Tim Patrick.
Plus, Elway says, Thomas is going to a contender. The Texans lead the AFC South after following their 0-3 start with five consecutive victories.
The Broncos are 3-5 after getting swept by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Englewood, Colorado.
1:17 p.m.
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
1:08 p.m.
The Denver Broncos traded nine-year veteran Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans.
Thomas won’t have to wait long to play his old team — the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5) this weekend.
The Broncos will also send a 2019 seventh-rounder to Houston and will receive fourth and seventh-round picks in the 2019 draft.
The Texans found themselves thin at wide receiver when they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn knee ligament and have had trouble keeping rookie Keke Coutee on the field.
In a conference call with Denver media on Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he knew nothing of the trade talks for Thomas, saying, “I’ve been in meetings all day game planning.” Besides, he added, that’s general manager Brian Gaine’s department, not his.
Cowboys’ Jones defends Garrett attending WS game
Cowboys' Jones defends Garrett attending WS game
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not concerned about head coach Jason Garrett traveling to Los Angeles to attend Game 3 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, despite some external criticism.
Garrett attended the game, which lasted for a World Series-record 18 innings, on Friday during the Cowboys’ bye week, sitting behind home plate and hanging out with country singer Brad Paisley.
His presence drew criticism from former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, who said on Sunday’s pregame show on Fox, “I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there’s work to be done.”
The Cowboys’ coaches were given time off through the weekend, and the players were not required to return from the bye until Wednesday, with the Cowboys’ next game on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Jones said he’s not concerned about Garrett being distracted or putting in any less than his utmost effort.
“No one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren’t playing football on that particular weekend and so everyone takes that into account,” Jones said. “But as far as, again, going back to Jason. I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic.”
Garrett, 52, is 70-57 as the Cowboys’ head coach in eight-plus seasons.
His tenure is already 47 games longer than any of the other six Cowboys head coaches since Jones bought the team. Johnson coached 80 games with Dallas before parting ways with the team in March of 1994 after winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood
The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday.
Hood's agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
Miami is expected to utilize Hood at both defensive end and tackle.
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in run defense by allowing 143.1 yards per game, and are also allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
In Miami’s last game, Houston’s Lamar Miller rushed for 133 yards and the Texans had 188 as a team.
The Dolphins allowed 248 on the ground to the Detroit Lions the previous contest. Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158.
Miami created roster space on Monday by waiving safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested in driving incident
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested in driving incident
New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.
Lauletta, 23, was the Giants’ fourth-round draft choice in April. With the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants (1-7), there’s been speculation coach Pat Shurmur soon would turn to Lauletta.
“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”
Lauletta has not appeared in a game this year. The Giants have a bye week and next play Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks release WR Marshall
Seahawks release WR Marshall
The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Marshall "absolutely" wants to continue playing.
In his career, Marshall has 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. The former Central Florida star spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos before playing two years for the Miami Dolphins in 2010-11.
Marshall played for the Chicago Bears from 2012-14 before moving on to the New York Jets for two seasons.
–Field Level Media
Eagles acquire Lions WR Tate for 3rd-rounder
Eagles acquire Lions WR Tate for 3rd-rounder
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick on Tuesday, both teams announced.
"It's been real DETROIT! I'll love ya forever. Philly Philly let's get it!!" Tate tweeted.
Tate posted 416 catches for 4,741 yards and 22 scores in 71 games across four and a half seasons with the Lions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.
The Eagles’ receiving corps has been thinned by injuries this year, with both Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins on injured reserve after Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Tate is due about $3.7 million in salary over the remainder of the season and will be able to hit free agency in March. He has topped 90 catches in each of the past four seasons and gone over 1,000 yards in three of them.
The move will mean more work for second-year Lions wideout Kenny Golladay, who has moved into the starting lineup and received more snaps (88.2 percent) than Tate (79.4 percent) this season.
Golladay, who turns 25 on Saturday, has 30 grabs for 477 yards and three scores, already meeting or surpassing his totals from his rookie season.
It’s the second consecutive year in which the Eagles have acquired a former Pro Bowler before the trade deadline. Last year, they sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.
Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos
Texans acquire WR Thomas from Broncos
The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks, general manager John Elway confirmed Tuesday.
Thomas’ name had been common in rumors and reports as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approached. The longest tenured player on the Broncos’ roster, he will coincidentally play his first game on a different team back in Denver, as the Texans visit the Broncos this Sunday.
The Texans needed another wide receiver with Will Fuller lost for the season after sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament last Thursday. NFL Network reported that Houston is not necessarily done looking at wide receivers, as the Texans are still considering a trade for Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett, who has barely played since New England acquired Josh Gordon.
Thomas, who turns 31 on Christmas Day, has 36 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season, but he became expendable with the emergence of second-round rookie Courtland Sutton in Denver. Denver also likes fourth-round wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who is dealing with a minor knee injury at the moment.
“With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field, and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him,” Elway told 9News Denver of the trade. “It was best for both sides. We weren’t going to do this unless we got value. We weren’t taking less than a fourth.
“I told him he will always be a Bronco. I know he wanted to finish his career with the Broncos and that didn’t work out, but when he’s finished he’ll go up in our Ring of Fame.”
The Broncos will save about $4 million against the cap this season and $14 million in 2019, the final year of Thomas’ five-year contract.
A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas went to four Pro Bowls and racked up 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 career games (111 starts) with the Broncos. He ranks second in team history in receiving yards, third in catches and third in total touchdowns.
The deal leaves Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. as the longest tenured players on Denver’s roster. Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in 2011, while Harris joined the team that year as an undrafted free agent.
–Field Level Media
Falcons sign Beadles to fortify O-line
Falcons sign Beadles to fortify O-line
The Atlanta Falcons signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett on Tuesday.
Beadles began his career in Denver and spent four years with the Broncos before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He signed with the 49ers two years later, but started only five of 16 games in 2017 and was released in a salary cap-saving move over the spring.
Bennett, 25, has appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles, including one for loss. The former Ohio State star played in 13 games for the Jaguars in 2015, recording 10 tackles, but appeared in only one more over the past two years.
Steelers QB Roethlisberger fractures left index finger
Steelers QB Roethlisberger fractures left index finger
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a fractured left index finger during Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Roethlisberger’s practice time could be hindered due to the injury, according to Tomlin. He normally takes Wednesday’s practice off and participates in the full session on both Thursday and Friday.
Roethlisberger passed for 257 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-18 victory over Cleveland.
Overall, he has passed for 2,290 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos traded nine-year veteran Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
Thomas won't have to wait long to play his old team — the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5) this weekend.
The Texans found themselves thin at wide receiver when they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn knee ligament and have had trouble keeping rookie Keke Coutee on the field.
In a conference call with Denver media on Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he knew nothing of the trade talks for Thomas, saying, “I’ve been in meetings all day game planning.” Besides, he added, that’s general manager Brian Gaine’s department, not his.
Veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood signs with Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who are seeking to upgrade a poor run defense.
The Dolphins made the move Tuesday.
Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.
The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.
Seahawks LB Kendricks gets 8-game suspension
Seahawks LB Kendricks gets 8-game suspension
The NFL has decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, according to multiple reports.
He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league's personal conduct policy.
Kendricks will be credited for three games he already missed, meaning he will be eligible to play again on Dec. 10 when the Seahawks meet the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football.”
The suspension begins immediately and Kendricks can return to the team on Nov. 12 for meetings and practices. He may appeal but has not indicated if he will do so. As it stands, he will be back for the playoff run for the Seahawks (4-3).
In August, federal authorities charged Kendricks with the crime, alleging Kendricks had made $1.2 million illegally through tips from an acquaintance. After the news of his involvement broke, he was released by the Cleveland Browns, whom he signed with in the offseason.
The Seahawks signed Kendricks last month to a one-year contract worth almost $750,000, and he played in three games before the suspension was handed down Oct. 7. On the season, he has 15 tackles and two sacks.
Kendricks entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. Under federal guidelines, he could be sentenced to between 30 and 37 months in prison, according to ABC News.
Kendricks has repaid the money he made through the insider trading and apologized, saying, “I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”
NFL to schedule 4 London games in 2019
NFL to schedule 4 London games in 2019
London will play host to four NFL games in the 2019 season, the league's United Kingdom office announced Tuesday.
The league did not say which teams would play and did not disclose the game dates.
Three NFL games were played in London this year. There have been 24 regular-season games played in London since the league began scheduling games there in 2007. All but three of the NFL’s 32 teams have made at least one London trip.
Reports: Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested
Reports: Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested
New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for an alleged traffic offense Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.
Lauletta, 23, was the Giants’ fourth-round draft choice in April. With the struggles of quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants (1-7), there’s been speculation coach Pat Shurmur soon would turn to Lauletta.
“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with Kyle,” a Giants official said. “We are still gathering information.”
Lauletta has not appeared in a game this year. The Giants have a bye week and next play Nov. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires immediately
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires immediately
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring immediately.
A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.
He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.
Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.
NFL to play 4 regular-season games in London next year
LONDON (AP) — The NFL says it will play four regular-season games in London next year, two at Wembley Stadium and two at the new stadium being built for Premier League team Tottenham.
The NFL did not say which teams would be making the trip, or when the games will be played.
The NFL started playing games in London in 2007. Since then, the league has staged 24 regular-season games in the British capital and 29 of the 32 teams have made the trip at least once.
McCoy laments 13-yard outing in Bills 25-6 loss to Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ever since he topped the 10,000 career yards rushing mark last season, LeSean McCoy set a "12K or bust" objective.
“I’ve had bad games, but this? The flow of the season and everything is bad,” McCoy said following a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. “I’m 30 years old. I’ve been playing since high school. This stuff has never happened to me. Yeah, it’s tough.”
McCoy, who has missed one game with a groin injury, has just 257 yards rushing through eight games. That’s 20 yards more than he had in his first two games with Philadelphia in 2013, when McCoy finished with an NFL-leading 1,607 yards rushing.
What hurts even more is being part of an anemic offense that is doing very little in supporting a defense that limited Tom Brady and the Patriots to scoring four field goals through three quarters.
“It’s tough. And you see the defense out there just grinding, it’s so frustrating,” said McCoy, who did lead the Bills with 82 yards receiving. “We don’t do nothing on offense, and it’s not fair on them.”
Buffalo lost its third straight and dropped to 2-6 in which it has scored just 87 points.
As for New England, Brady was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season. And yet the Patriots secured their fifth straight win and improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2 courtesy of James White scoring on a 1-yard run and defensive back Devin McCourty returning an interception 84 yards for a touchdown four minutes apart in the fourth quarter.
The interception was the turning point.
Trailing 18-6, the Bills responded with what was initially ruled a touchdown, when tight end Jason Croom appeared to make a diving, one-handed catch in the end zone. The 25-yard catch was negated when replays showed Croom never had possession.
Two plays later, McCourty jumped in front of Derek Anderson’s attempt to hit tight end Charles Clay over the middle.
“Those are bonus points. It’s hard to count on those,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “It was a big play for us. They were driving in the red area and it turned it around.”
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN
With a win on Monday night out of the way, the Patriots can look ahead to hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for a Sunday night showdown. It’ll mark just the second time Brady and Rodgers will face each other as starters. And Green Bay won the last meeting, 26-21, in 2014.
“Aaron’s one of the best to ever play, so it’ll be exciting,” said Brady, who finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards passing against the Bills.
PATTERSON ON THE RUN
With rookie running back Sony Michel out with a left knee injury, the Patriots leaned on Cordarrelle Patterson to help their ground game. Patterson finished with a team-best 38 yards rushing.
White had 15 yards rushing, and added 10 catches for 79 yards. He now has 55 catches in becoming the NFL’s ninth running back to top 50 in his first eight games.
SPUTTERING BILLS
The Bills have scored just seven touchdowns this season, and two in their past five. Buffalo also hasn’t scored a touchdown in the first half since rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on 14-yard run in a 13-12 win against Tennessee on Oct. 7.
Kicker Stephen Hauschka accounted for all of Buffalo’s points by hitting 51- and 47-yard field goals.
ANDERSON HURT
The Bills might be down yet another quarterback after Anderson was escorted off the field after being sacked with 1:25 left. Coach Sean McDermott couldn’t provide any details on Anderson’s injury because the player was still being evaluated.
The 35-year-old went 22 of 39 for 290 yards passing with an interception and a lost fumble in making his second start in place of rookie Josh Allen, who is listed week to week with a sprained right elbow. Buffalo’s only other quarterback is Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering in the first half of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
BY THE NUMBERS
Brady improved to 29-3 against the Bills, extending his NFL record of most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. … The Patriots have won at least six of their first eight for the sixth straight year. … The Bills are off to their worst start since losing their first eight games in 2010. … The Bills have lost seven straight games on Monday night since a 23-18 win at Miami in 1999.
Montgomery and Gurley both kept Rodgers on the sideline
Ty Montgomery gets the Bonehead Award for Week 8 for keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.
Todd Gurley gets the Egghead Award for Week 8 for keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.
Rodgers never got a shot at his 22nd career game-winning drive because Montgomery ignored instructions to take a knee for a touchback and instead took the kickoff out of the end zone .
That was a bad move as far as clock management goes, and it quickly turned into a downright destructive decision when linebacker Ramik Wilson blew him up at the 20-yard line, jarring the ball loose and smothering it.
“That play didn’t lose the game,” Rodgers said, “but it took away an opportunity to win.”
Moments later, Gurley, cognizant that a missed extra point would leave Green Bay within striking distance, stopped running with a clear path to the end zone , allowing the Rams to run out the clock and keep Rodgers stewing on the sideline.
“That’s the situational awareness we talk about,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Unselfishness.”
Both Gurley and Montgomery had been told exactly what to do in the very situations in which they found themselves.
“Sean told me to remind everyone we don’t want to score, just get down if we get a chance to score,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said.
“That’s something that we talk about, but Todd probably would have done that on his own,” McVay said. “But when we send it in we say, ‘All right, this is a situation where if we get the first down we’re going down, we don’t want to score.’ But smart players find a way to just make it happen when it comes down to it.”
Gurley said, “We go over this stuff every week. We know what to do in what situations. That’s what makes us the team that we are: unselfish players, situation masters.”
For the Packers then, that was a selfish player and a situational disaster.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery had been told not to take the ball out of the end zone, leaving Green Bay with the chance to stop the clock twice as Rodgers drove the Packers downfield for a chance to retake the lead.
“The plan there is to stay in the end zone,” McCarthy said.
And put the ball back in Rodgers’ capable hands, the game on his broad shoulders.
Montgomery left L.A. without talking to reporters but he had plenty to say Monday about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from a teammate about costing his team a chance to beat the Rams.
Montgomery, now a third-string running back and kick returner, denied the accusations in an NFL.com story in which an unidentified teammate said he had thrown a tantrum when he was taken out of the game on the previous series and “ran it out anyway” because he was upset.
“It’s very frustrating that the perception in the media now is no one has my back. I’m insubordinate. I’m a cancer, whatever is out there,” Montgomery said, adding that he has gotten threats online.
He said he made a split-second decision to defy his coaches’ orders to take a touchback when he caught the kickoff 2 yards deep and worried he might be too close to the goal line to take a knee.
McCarthy gave no indication that the Packers were planning to cut Montgomery, who also said he’s unsure of his role on the team with fellow running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams getting more snaps.
“I don’t fully understand what my role is right now, what I’m supposed to be doing,” Montgomery said, “how I’m supposed to help this team.”
He sure found a way to hurt his team.
Other takeaways from Week 8 included a 22-yard shank that Denver’s rookie punter blamed on a blown whistle that apparently came from the stands, a double firing in Cleveland and the Jacksonville Jaguars living it up in London in the wee hours before losing again.
SHRILL SHANK
Colby Wadman might be the second punter replaced in Denver this season. Wadman blamed a whistle on his 22-yard shank that gave Kansas City the ball at the Broncos 32 and led to Kareem Hunt’s TD that put the Chiefs ahead 30-14 in the third quarter Sunday.
“He heard a whistle somewhere, but he’s got to follow through with the kick,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph lamented. “That short field killed us.”
Joseph said he didn’t hear a whistle.
“I did not but the players heard whistles,” Joseph said. “And again, come on! Whatever! Kick the ball!”
Also in that game, the Broncos had a beef with several flags that were thrown — negating three 20-yard-plus gains — and some that weren’t — like the ones when the guards were blocking 5 yards downfield only to see Patrick Mahomes throw to a wide-open Travis Kelce.
And then there was linebacker Reggie Ragland’s sack of Case Keenum that wasn’t flagged even though it was a textbook example of the “body weight” rule that’s been such a hubbub this season.
BROWNS BREAKUP
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam thought hiring a high-profile offensive coordinator like Todd Haley would help Hue Jackson.
It did — it helped get him fired .
“Sometimes the best plans do not work out,” Haslam said Monday after firing both Jackson and Haley hours apart after the pair’s feud went public, threatening to turn a turnaround season into another one of those Cleveland catastrophes.
Jackson won just three of 40 games over two-plus seasons after the Browns (3-5-1) lost their 25th consecutive road game, one shy of the NFL record.
JAGUARS JUSTICE
Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was a big misunderstanding.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the four men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, but did not clarify the details. The Jaguars said in a statement that the players were detained because they did not pay their bill, but would not comment further.
Their 24-18 loss to the Eagles hours later at Wembley Stadium, their home away from home, left last-place the Jaguars at 3-5.
