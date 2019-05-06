Fans vote S Harrison into Patriots’ Hall of Fame
In voting by New England fans, former safety Rodney Harrison was chosen to become the 29th player inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.
Harrison played the last six seasons (2003-08) of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots, helping them finish the 2003 and 2004 campaigns with back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
In Super Bowl XXXIX, his fourth-quarter interception ended Philadelphia’s final drive and clinched a 24-21 victory against the Eagles.
The hard-hitting Harrison registered 441 tackles, nine sacks and eight interceptions in 63 games for New England.
Before joining the Patriots, the two-time first-team All-Pro tallied 756 tackles, 21 1/2 sacks and 26 picks in 123 games with the San Diego Chargers from 1994-2002.
Harrison joins offensive tackle Leon Gray, selected by a 10-person senior selection committee in April, as the 2019 honorees. The date and time for the ceremony will be announced later.
–Field Level Media
Chargers QB Rivers in no rush to make new deal
Time, apparently, is on Philip Rivers’ side. The veteran quarterback, entering the final year of his deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, told reporters Monday that he would be content to play out the season without an extension to his current contract.
Asked if he feels any pressure to come to an agreement with the Chargers on a new deal before the 2019 season stars, Rivers said, “There really isn’t. I’m certainly thankful for that if that opportunity comes. I’m just fine right where we are. I’ve got this year left and under no immediate stress or urgency to get anything done. Even if it means playing it out, that’ll be just fine, it really will. We’ve got a good group here and a good thing going. Just kind of that this point focus on the one year at a time and kinda just take it from there.”
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, is in the final season of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and includes a no-trade clause.
In January, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco signaled that the team is committed to Rivers beyond next season anyway.
“I can tell you he’s not going anywhere,” Telesco said.
“He’s going to be here, but we’ll talk at the right point as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and kind of see how it all fits in. But yeah, he’s not going anywhere.”
Telesco recently reiterated that here’s no timetable to get the deal done.
“I’d be fine with it and we could look at it again in the early spring if that, in fact, is how it plays out,” Rivers said. “I really have no goal or see it playing a certain way. I really don’t. I’m very at peace with where it is right now. I’m under contract for this season and excited about this team and our opportunities.”
Rivers, coming off a 12-4 season that ended just short of the AFC title game with a playoff loss to the New England Patriots, threw for 4,308 yards (ranking eighth in the NFL) with 32 touchdowns (tied for sixth) and 12 interceptions. He finished fifth in the league in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), while getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.
“I couldn’t put a number on it, but I haven’t seen drop-off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago,” Telesco said in January. “In the six years I’ve been here, he’s even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky’s the limit, but for how long he wants to play, you’d have to ask him that but we’re really lucky to have him.”
Rivers has indicated he wants to still be with the Chargers when they open their new stadium in Inglewood in 2020.
–Field Level Media
Ware, Cowboys talk consultant role
DeMarcus Ware is ready to come
DeMarcus Ware is ready to come back to the Cowboys, especially if he can work a two-days-a-week schedule in Dallas.
Ware, the all-time leader in sacks in team history, said he is open to becoming a pass-rushing consultant with the Cowboys in a similar part-time role to the job he had with the Denver Broncos in 2018.
Ware and the Cowboys discussed the job last spring but couldn’t come to an agreement.
“We love DeMarcus Ware,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a special person. He was a special player for this organization for a number of years and everybody loves him. The coaches love him, his former teammates love him, obviously the Jones family loves him. We did talk about it (a consultant-type role) last year. It just has to work for both sides, what he’s looking for, what we’re looking for from a role like that. But suffice it to say he’s always welcome, and if we get to a point where it makes sense for both sides, we’ll definitely bring him back and get him involved. He’s a special guy.”
Ware worked voluntarily with the Cowboys last year, and said he saw benefits for both defensive linemen and offensive linemen.
“If I could come here at least two or three days a week,” Ware told the team’s official website. “Teaching them Wednesdays and Thursdays, teach the pass rushers how to pass rush, stopping the run — but then I always help the offensive line, like (left tackle) Tyron Smith, with their technique.”
The Cowboys brought in defensive end Robert Quinn to pair with Demarcus Lawrence and selected Joe Jackson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
NFL transactions: Panthers release S Searcy
The Carolina Panthers released
The Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Da’Norris Searcy on Monday.
Searcy, 30, appeared in only two games during his lone season with Carolina in 2018 and finished the season on injured reserve due to a concussion.
In 109 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2011-14), Tennessee Titans (2015-17) and Panthers, he has recorded 331 tackles, eight interceptions and 4.5 sacks.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, per NFL Media reports.
Williams, who played under new Bucs coach Bruce Arians in Arizona from 2014-17, rushed for 971 yards and four touchdowns in 37 games with the Cardinals.
The 27-year-old was out of the league last season after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs in September. He signed a futures deal with the Detroit Lions in January, but was cut last week.
–The Los Angeles Rams re-signed linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year deal.
Hager, 27, has appeared in all 64 regular season games since the Rams selected him in the seventh round in 2015. Playing mostly on special teams, he has 22 career tackles and one fumble recovery.
–The Green Bay Packers released second-year running back Lavon Coleman.
Coleman, 24, appeared in one game for the Packers as an undrafted 2018 rookie. He rushed for 2,000 yards and 12 TDs in four seasons at the University of Washington (2014-17).
–Field Level Media
Panthers to induct Smith, Delhomme into hall of honor
Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith will connect one more time as Carolina Panthers.
The team plans to induct Delhomme and Smith into its Hall of Honor along with offensive tackle Jordan Gross and tight end Wesley Walls. They will join linebacker Sam Mills, who had been the only player honored by the 25-year-old franchise. New owner David Tepper said the additions were “long overdue.”
“I mean, to have one player in the Hall of Honor after 25 years? It was time,” Tepper told Carolinapanthers.com. “It was past due time. One year in, when I got to know a little more about the team, a little more about the history, I think it was the right time.”
Smith is one of the most recognizable players in franchise history for his 13 years with the Panthers. Tepper called Smith via FaceTime, as he did the other three players, to let him know he would be inducted. Smith had 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns with the Panthers and finished his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Delhomme played 11 seasons in the NFL and seven with the Panthers, including the 2003 season that ended in a heartbreaking Super Bowl XXXVIII loss to the New England Patriots on Adam Vinatieri’s game-winner in Houston. He passed for 19,258 yards and 120 TDs with Carolina.
Gross played his entire 11-year career with the Panthers. Walls played 14 seasons, seven of them in Carolina.
–Field Level Media
Redskins QB McCoy likely out until training camp
Washington Redskins quarterback
Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy is not participating in the offseason program as he continues his recovery from a broken right leg.
Asked by reporters Monday when he expected McCoy to be ready to practice, head coach Jay Gruden replied, “Hopefully training camp.”
Whenever the 32-year-old McCoy returns, he will join a quarterback competition with Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.
Keenum was acquired in March in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Haskins was the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State.
McCoy appeared in three games (two starts) last season after starter Alex Smith was hurt. He completed 34 of 54 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions before fracturing his right fibula on Dec. 3 at Philadelphia.
McCoy has passed for 5,958 yards and 29 scores in 38 career games with the Cleveland Browns (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013) and Redskins (2014-18).
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton pleased with shoulder rehab
Carolina
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is pleased with his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and is optimistic that he will resume throwing before training camp.
“I’m feeling great now,” the former MVP told ESPN over the weekend. “I feel like I do have full strength right now. But me telling the doctor, that is different than, you know, whatever the clearance process may be.”
Newton, who turns 30 on Saturday, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the last two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he has not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
“Rehab is going unbelievable, especially for me during a time now, a lot of uncertainty,” Newton said. “For me, the human side of me is uncertain as well. But with the support cast from (team trainer Ryan Vermillion) .. and other people that have been working with me hands on daily, I have no doubt I’ll be ready to rock and roll when they expect me to be back.”
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
The Panthers recently drafted West Virginia quarterback Will Grier in the third round, the first time they picked a QB since taking Newton No. 1 overall in 2011.
–Field Level Media
Report: OL Incognito working out for Raiders
Veteran guard Richie
Veteran guard Richie Incognito is working out for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, NFL Network reported.
Incognito, 35, last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He announced his retirement in April 2018 due to health reasons.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” he told the Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito has started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills.
“Word is he’s in shape and feeling well in all aspects. Wants to play again,” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo tweeted Monday.
Last August, he was arrested during an incident at an Arizona funeral home following his father’s death. He pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 11 months of probation and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.
He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media
Bucs DT McCoy warns: ‘Don’t you ever question me’
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy voiced his displeasure
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy voiced his displeasure with percolating trade rumors, some of which have called into question the six-time Pro Bowler’s value to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McCoy, who isn’t attending voluntary workouts at the team’s headquarters, posted his response to rumors and concerns about his absence to Instagram on Sunday during a Cinco de Mayo workout.
“Cinco de Mayo. Everybody out, probably getting ready to drink, probably drinking right now. No matter. You want to question me? See what I do on Cinco de Mayo. I work. I work. And I’ve got my kids with me. How many people doing that? All-Pro on and off the field. Want to question me? ‘Is he going to be ready? Does he love football?’ What? Y’all crazy. Lost y’all mind. I work. Don’t you ever question me.”
New head coach Bruce Arians might have unintentionally set the rumor mill in motion. At the NFL Spring Meeting in Arizona, Arians said every player should be at One Buc Place for workouts in April and May if they’re committed to winning.
“I’ve gotta evaluate him,” Arians said of the 31-year-old McCoy in March. “Guy’s up there in age, it’s different. It’s usually the age when they’re getting paid the most, and production and [pay] don’t match. So we’ve gotta find that out.”
General manager Jason Licht responded to those comments and questions about where McCoy was during workouts by saying he’s “the last person I would worry about. He’s a consummate pro. He’s always been one.”
McCoy, the third overall pick in 2010, has three years left on his contract and has been a pillar on otherwise sub-par defenses for most of his career in Tampa.
The Cleveland Browns reportedly inquired about McCoy last month, but Licht shot down reports that he could trade the 2013 All-Pro.
“Gerald’s on our football team,” Licht said.
McCoy’s base salary in 2019 is $13 million as he crosses the midway point of the six-year, $95.2 million deal he signed in 2016. His base salary is $10 million next season and $10.432 million in 2022.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks LB Wagner prepared for Seattle swan song
Bobby Wagner expects 2019 to be his final season with the Seattle Seahawks.
The four-time All-Pro wants to retire as a Seahawk, he said, but grasps the reality that comes with paying your quarterback more than $35 million per season. Already Wagner watched the Seahawks let go of cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Michael Bennett, safety Earl Thomas and most recently trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I’m preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk. If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember,” Wagner told NFL Network.
Wagner’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2019 season, paying him $10.5 million in base salary.
Wagner will be 30 during the 2020 season. While his expiration date is debatable, his production with the Seahawks is undeniable. He has never posted fewer than 116 tackles in a season and averages more than 140. He has 17 takeaways and four defensive touchdowns in seven seasons with the Seahawks.
The market for inside linebackers exploded in March, sparked by the $85 million deal — $43 million guaranteed — the New York Jets handed free agent C.J. Mosley. Essentially, that deal set the free agent market for top inside ‘backers at the franchise-tag level. It’s not implausible that the Seahawks could turn to a tag game to retain Wagner in 2020.
However, Wagner said coach Pete Carroll’s assertion in March that the Seahawks are in contract talks with the linebacker are unfounded.
The contract of defensive tackle Jarran Reed is thought to be another priority for Seattle. But he’s coming off of sports hernia surgery, and the Seahawks are likely to want to see him on the field before moving ahead.
Wagner, following Sherman’s lead, represents himself and does not have customary player agent representation.
“Yeah there are several guys we would like to extend,” general manager John Schneider said. “Bobby has been incredible, so yeah, he’s a guy that has a year left on his contract. He is representing himself, so …”
Schneider admitted the sticky, often personal, nature of negotiations are worrisome to the Seahawks.
“Negotiating, it’s not fun, you know what I mean?” Schneider said before the 2019 NFL Draft. “And anytime you do them with a player you are going to have those conversations that are very direct, very blunt, and it’s a process you have to go through. I look at it like it’s kind of like a necessary evil … I’ve never been involved with anybody in 27 years of doing this where you come out of a negotiation and everybody feels like it just totally, ‘boy that was amazing’ you know what I mean? It never really happens that way.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins in talks with ex-Packers LB Perry
The Miami Dolphins are in talks with former Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry, the Miami Herald reported Monday.
Perry, 29, was released in March after a knee injury limited him to nine games and 24 tackles in 2018.
The Packers’ 2012 first-round draft pick played in 81 games (48 starts), registering 228 tackles, 46 quarterback hits, 32 sacks and seven forced fumbles.
Perry set career highs with 11 sacks and 52 tackles in 2016.
He was cut two seasons into a five-year, $60 million contract that included an $18.5 million signing bonus.
The Dolphins need help with the pass rush after parting ways with Cameron Wake (Titans) and Robert Quinn (Cowboys) this offseason.
Perry’s position coach in Green Bay last season was Patrick Graham, who is now the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
Homa bests weather, field for first win at Wells Fargo
Max Homa had to wait a little longer for his first PGA Tour victory but it was worth it when he won the weather-hindered Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Homa shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round, finishing at 15-under 269 for a three-shot victory.
With Homa on the 14th hole with a three-shot lead, play was suspended because of dangerous weather in what became a 62-minute suspension. He had a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th and then was stuck with his only bogey of the round on No. 16.
Homa, a 28-year-old Californian, had never finished better than in a sixth-place tie in a PGA Tour event and that came four years ago in the Sony Open.
Joel Dahmen (70) was the runner-up, while England’s Justin Rose (68) claimed third place at 11-under
Sergio Garcia made a move earlier in the day and rose into contention.
Beginning with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole, Garcia played five holes in 5-under to pull within three shots of the leaders. Then he stalled, with three bogeys and two birdies across the final seven holes.
Garica ended up with 68, sitting at 9-under for the tournament and tied for fourth place. He was joined by Jason Dufner (73), Rickie Fowler (68) and England’s Paul Casey (69).
Dufner headed to the last hole tied for second place until he shot a double-bogey 6.
Homa, Dufner and Dahmen began the final round tied for the lead after two weather-related delays lasting more than a combined two hours during Saturday’s third round.
Dahmen, 31, has no PGA Tour titles, though he tied for second in the John Deere Classic last year. This marked the second top-10 finish of the season for the former University of Washington product.
Defending champion Jason Day of Australia finished tied for 24th at 4-under. He finished with a 69 despite an eagle on the par-4 eighth hole.
Byeong Hun An withdrew with a neck injury. He was at even par through three rounds.
–Field Level Media
Romo will try to qualify for U.S. Open
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo seems to be getting serious about this golfing thing.
Now CBS’ lead football analyst, Romo will make a run to qualify for the 2019 U.S. Open, a process that begins with a local qualifying round on May 13 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Golfweek reported.
Two previous tries at earning a spot at the U.S. Open have failed, but he did reach the sectional qualifying round in 2010, when he was still in the NFL.
Romo will be paired with Matt Miller and Aaron Guanlao when he tees off for the local qualifying at 12:50 p.m. CT on May 13.
To advance to sectional qualifying, Romo will be among the golfers competing for eight spots at McKinney.
A tuneup for the qualifying round will take place May 9-12, when Romo will play at the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, his home course. He received a sponsor exemption in February.
“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said in a release from the tournament in February.
Romo, 38, has tried but never qualified for the Nelson, which will be his third PGA tournament.
The previous Tour appearances were both at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, where missed the cut each time. In this year’s tournament, he was in last place after the first round, then shot a second-round 80 to finish at 15 over.
Last fall, Romo reached the second round of qualifying on the Web.com tour. That followed his July win at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev.
The U.S. Open Championship will be played June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Brooks Koepka, the defending champion, is among 50 exempt players.
–Field Level Media
Dufner, Dahmen, Homa tied for Wells Fargo lead
Three golfers
Three golfers go into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship tied atop the leaderboard after there was little separation Saturday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Second-round leader Jason Dufner shot even-par 71 and finished the round in a tie with Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, who both shot 70s. The trio sits at 11-under 202 through 54 holes.
It turned out to be a race to finish the round before darkness after two weather-related delays pushed the competition into dusk. Dufner and Dahmen were the final golfers on the course.
Dufner was 2 over through 13 holes, with three bogeys against one birdie, but made birdie on Nos. 14 and 15 to get back to even.
Homa, 28, has never won on the PGA Tour, but owns two Web.com Tour victories. He lost his PGA Tour card after 2017 before regaining status on tour.
He held a three-shot lead during the back nine, but it dipped to one after he bogeyed No. 11. He fell out of the solo first-place spot with a bogey on the final hole.
Homa, who won the 2013 NCAA individual championship while at California, held the lead as long as any golfer in the third round. His 63 on Friday remains the low round of the tournament thus far.
After an erratic front side that included a double bogey, two bogeys, a birdie and an eagle, Dahmen birdied three of the first five holes on the backside. His bogey on No. 16 was costly, dropping him back to 1 under.
Pat Perez (66) is alone in fourth place at 10 under.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who turned 30 on Saturday, shot 68 to pull back into contention at 9 under. He was the first-round co-leader with a 66 before shooting 70 on Friday.
England’s Justin Rose (68) is sixth at 8 under, with countryman Paul Casey and Irishman Seamus Power another stroke back.
A mid-afternoon weather delay lasted 71 minutes. The next pause halted play for 66 minutes.
Spain’s Sergio Garcia shot 65 for the best score of the third round to move to 6 under for the tournament. He shares ninth place with four others, including Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed.
Defending champion Jason Day of Australia dropped out of contention by posting 74. He’s at 2 under for the tournament.
Gary Woodland told tournament officials that he was withdrawing after he completed the third round with 74. The reason listed was because of illness.
–Field Level Media
Brady, Garoppolo reunite at Kentucky Derby
Who
Who says there’s bad blood between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo?
They appeared to be brothers in arms Saturday, hours before the Kentucky Derby. Brady shared a group photo of himself on Twitter at Churchill Downs with Garoppolo, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, and other snazzy-looking representatives of the NFL.
Among the players in attendance were Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer and Matt Cassel, along with Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and former New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, who now coaches the Tennessee Titans.
Brady’s Twitter message was: “Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below.”
Also spotted at the 145th annual Run for the Roses were Brady’s coach, Bill Belichick, and the coach of their Super Bowl opponent, the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay, who had his picture taken with general manager Les Snead.
Brady and Garoppolo, who reported simmering tension led to the latter’s trade to the 49ers in 2017, weren’t the only NFL quarterbacks standing out in the crowd. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and a heavily bearded Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns were there, too.
Mayfield and Brady attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, a charity event, on Friday, which also included Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, two players who have been on the receiving end on many Brady passes.
Who knows? Maybe the elbow-rubbing with rich and famous NFL athletes before the race overshadowed the main event itself.
–Field Level Media
Steelers LB Shazier dances at his wedding
Seventeen months after doctors feared he might never walk again, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier danced at his wedding on Friday.
Shazier, 26, was partially paralyzed when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury while making a tackle during Pittsburgh’s win at Cincinnati on Dec. 4, 2017.
Shazier got married Friday in Pittsburgh to longtime girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez, with several of his teammates in attendance. Video posted on social media Friday night showed the couple dancing at the reception.
A 2014 first-round draft pick and two-time Pro Bowl selection (2016, 2017), Shazier has said his ultimate goal is to play football again.
The Steelers kept him on the roster in 2018 while he went through rehabilitation. Last month, Pittsburgh placed him on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List for the 2019 season.
Shazier has played in 46 games (41 starts) for Pittsburgh, registering 303 tackles, 25 passes defensed, 18 quarterback hits, seven sacks and seven interceptions.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kraft ordered to appear at next court date
Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was ordered to appear in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a hearing on the admissibility of video evidence in his prostitution and solicitation case.
Kraft, 77, asked through his attorneys for Judge Leonard Hanser to block the release of video evidence related to his visits to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The visits on Jan. 19 and 20 resulted in what prosecutors claim is Kraft paying for and receiving sex acts at the spa.
Hanser called on Kraft, who lives in Palm Beach part-time, to appear May 21. Kraft has not yet appeared in person.
Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, challenged the collection of evidence on the basis of what he argued is precedent in Martin County. Judge Kathleen Roberts ruled against video evidence obtained at two spas because officers also obtained footage of patrons attending the spa for legitimate — and fully legal — reasons.
–Tom Brady has made a habit of collecting Lombardi trophies and consistently rates as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL into his 40s, but he is not paid at market value by today’s standard.
Brady is the 18th highest-paid player at the position in annual average contract value at $15 million — less than half of what Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) can take home on deals they’ve signed in the past 18 months.
Still, the Patriots quarterback said in an interview Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he’s comfortable being the No. 2 earner in his own household, saying “… I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife [model Gisele Bundchen] makes a lot of money.”
–New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season after the team declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, a league source told ESPN.
Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has lost his starting job to C.J. Mosley, who played five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million deal with New York.
–Former Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and according to NFL Network, the contract can be worth $3 million and Brown is guaranteed $1.5 million.
Brown, 29, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans and has also played for the Buffalo Bills. He spent the last two seasons in Washington. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, when he had 149 tackles with the Bills.
–The Packers had two first-round picks in last week’s NFL draft and both have agreed to their rookie contracts.
Defensive end Rashan Gary, taken 12th overall, and safety Darnell Savage, taken 21st, are also the first two players taken in the first round to sign. Both players received the customary four-year deals allotted first-round picks, with a fifth-year team option that must be exercised before the start of the players’ fourth seasons.
–Nearly three years after he retired from the NFL over concussion concerns, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis has requested reinstatement to the league in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Pro Football Talk reported.
Davis, 29, played 72 games with the 49ers from 2010-16, but saw action in just one contest in his final season. The former first-round draft pick (11th overall) out of Rutgers missed the entire 2015 season after sustaining a concussion in 2014. Davis’ rights are still owned by the 49ers.
–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine was a victim after not being at the club’s rookie minicamp due to a gunshot wound.
Ballentine was shot in the buttocks and close friend and Washburn (Kan.) University teammate Dwane Simmons was shot and killed during the early morning hours last Sunday in Topeka, Kan. Ballentine was instructed to stay away from the minicamp by the Giants to heal physically and emotionally.
–Daniel Jones, selected sixth overall in the draft, was on the field with the Giants eight days after the Duke quarterback was put in a precarious position.
Jones, 22, will be the backup to Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback Eli Manning.
“This is a huge opportunity for someone like me. This was the place I wanted to be,” Jones said as the Giants began rookie minicamp. “To get the call, it was thrilling and I am happy to be here.”
–Field Level Media
Giants coach Shurmur: Ballentine is a victim
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear
New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur made it clear Friday that rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine was a victim after not being at the club’s rookie minicamp due to a gunshot wound.
Ballentine was shot in the buttocks and close friend and Washburn (Kan.) University teammate Dwane Simmons was shot and killed during the early morning hours last Sunday in Topeka, Kan.
Ballentine was instructed to stay away from the minicamp by the Giants to heal physically and emotionally.
“He was a victim of a crime, just like that could happen to any of us, so we’re here for him,” Shurmur told reporters. “Certainly, he’s going through the vigils and the funeral and the things that he has to go through. And we’re here to support him as he comes back to us. Thoughts and prayers go his way.”
Ballentine was a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants last Saturday. Shurmur didn’t have an update in terms of how Ballentine’s wound is healing.
“We haven’t seen him yet,” Shurmur said. “He got shot in the butt, so I don’t know. We’ll find out when he gets here. Certainly it might take a little bit of time (to fully heal).”
Shurmur said he is hopeful Ballentine will be at the team’s upcoming full-roster workouts, which begin May 13. If not, it isn’t a major deal in Shurmur’s eyes.
“This is a unique situation, and we want him to get full closure on his end,” Shurmur said. “So we’re sensitive to that. This is a real-life situation. It’s May. We play in September.”
Shurmur indicated he has inside knowledge of Ballentine’s character as his son, Kyle Shurmur, a quarterback who played at Vanderbilt, worked out with Ballentine.
“He’s a great young man,” Shurmur said. “We got to know him really well through the draft process. My son trained with him, so I have some intimate knowledge of what a great young man he is. It’s very unfortunate.”
Topeka police are still investigating the incident.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jets decline option for LB Lee
New York
New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season after the team on Friday declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, a league source told ESPN.
Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has lost his starting job to C.J. Mosley, who played five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a five-year, $85 million deal with New York.
The projected starters at inside linebacker for 2019 are Mosley and returning starter Avery Williamson. And according to sources at ESPN, the Jets remain open to a trade for Lee, but if he stays, will count $3.25 million against this year’s cap and has a $1.8 million base salary.
In 12 games, all starts, last season, Lee recorded three interceptions, the first of his career, including one for a touchdown. The former Ohio State linebacker, beginning his fourth season with the Jets, also had 74 tackles.
He was dealt a four-game suspension at the end of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, so his 2019 salary no longer is guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
Dufner leads Wells Fargo by 1 after shooting 63
Jason Dufner fired an 8-under-par 63 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.
With a 36-hole total of 11-under 131, he has a one-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen (66 on Friday) and Max Homa (63).
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, one of the first-round co-leaders, is five shots back, tied for fourth, after shooting 70 on Friday at Quail Hollow Club.
“I’ve been here before, it’s been a while,” Dufner told reporters. “It’s been awhile, but I kind of know what to expect. It will be a good challenge to see where I’m at, what I’m doing.”
Dufner, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour who matched his career-low round, was the winner of 2013 PGA Championship. But his most recent victory is the 2017 Memorial. Neither Dahmen, who was tied for the first-round lead with McIlroy, nor Homa have finished higher than ninth in a tour event.
Dufner’s round included an eagle and seven birdies, with three birdies over his final five holes.
“I’m just getting to that point where I’m kind of settled with everything,” the 42-year-old Dufner said. “Sometimes you make a change and it happens immediately. For me, that wasn’t the case.
“But kind of getting past all those changes and settling into playing some better golf instead of coming to tournaments wondering how I might play or how it might go or is this going to be the right change. Getting to where I feel more comfortable with that and I can just go out play free and play some good golf.”
Dahmen made six birdies and one bogey in posting his second consecutive 66.
Homa, a former NCAA champion who lost his tour card in 2017, matched Dufner’s 63 with eight birdies, four each on front and backs nines, and did not make a bogey to tie his career-low score.
McIlroy, who has twice won the Wells Fargo title (2010 and 2015), finished with a double bogey on No. 8 (his 17th hole) and a bogey on No. 9. Patrick Reed (69) is tied with McIlroy at 6 under after 36 holes.
“I turned a 66 into a 70,” McIlroy said. “Just need to try and shake off that bad start — sorry, bad finish. The greens are really, really firm. They’re not overly fast. So if you start missing greens, it can make it a little bit tricky.”
Phil Mickelson shot 76 after a 41 on the front nine, and with a 5-over 147 total, missed the cut for the first time in 16 Wells Fargo starts.
NOTES: Looking to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reed is a perfect seven-for-seven in cuts made at the event … Justin Rose, who has top-5 finishes in each of his last two starts at the event, posted a bogey-free 67 to move to 5-under 137 (T6) … Defending champion Jason Day (T6) is at 5-under 137 and six strokes back … Mickelson’s 6-over 41 on his outgoing nine marks his highest nine-hole score on the tour since posting a 9-over 44 on the back nine of the 2018 U.S. Open in the third round.
–Field Level Media
Understated QB Jones welcomes ‘huge opportunity’ with Giants
Daniel
Daniel Jones, drafted sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the field with the New York Giants eight days after the Duke quarterback was selected into a precarious position.
Jones, 22, will be the backup to Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback Eli Manning, a player no longer universally endorsed in New York. But the heir, based on rabid reaction since Jones was drafted last Thursday, has taken plenty of criticism himself. Jones tuned out those who are slow to buy into his potential and summed up his reaction as “thrilled.”
“This is a huge opportunity for someone like me. This was the place I wanted to be,” Jones said Friday as the Giants began rookie minicamp. “To get the call, it was thrilling and I am happy to be here.”
Jones got his hands on the voluminous playbook of head coach Pat Shurmur and briefly chatted last Friday with Manning, who is entrenched as the starting quarterback for 2019, general manager Dave Gettleman said.
In the days between, headlines and hot takes from sports talk radio and television talking heads have been unkind to Jones and Gettleman. The universal opinion seems to go something like this: No harm in drafting Jones, but he could’ve been available 11 picks later at No. 17. And maybe even at 30, where the Giants traded back into Round One on draft night.
“It would be hard to be completely unaware of a lot of that stuff and the way it works. I don’t focus on it,” Jones said with an unassuming grin. “There is a lot to focus on and a lot to learn right now. Being here, learning the offense and trying to pick up a bunch of stuff. I am not sure I can really afford to focus on a lot of that stuff.”
With the 17th pick, the Giants drafted Clemson nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence and Jones squared off as opponents in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“That’s my guy,” Lawrence said Friday. “Going to the game, watching film, obviously he is very talented. So that gave me a little more motivation to kind of go get him. He a great player, I think he deserved to go sixth, so that’s what happened.”
Jones did not take the bait when asked if he would try to win the starting job away from Manning, who along with Peyton Manning have served as mentors and sounding boards for Jones. Both Manning Brothers have worked with Duke coach David Cutcliffe.
“I think the first thing that I have thought is to understand how awesome it is to have a guy like Eli,” Jones said. “Keeping that in mind and making sure that every day I am learning from him. Also, focusing on improving myself, which is a big part of that process as well. It is a huge opportunity to learn and I am certainly mindful of that. I am looking forward to learning.”
The media throng gathered to grill Jones on Friday was unlike anything he’s experienced at Duke, ACC Media Days or bowl game press conferences. As one of the fresh centers of attention in one of the world’s most aggressive media markets, Jones said he’s not overwhelmed by the novelty or significance of this big new world.
“I think anyone that comes into New York, you can see that there is more attention than they have had previously. It is all part of it,” Jones said. “It is my job to make people believe in me and I understand that. There is a lot of work to do and I am excited to do that.”
–Field Level Media