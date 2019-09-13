Fangio, Broncos welcome Bears to Denver
First-year head coach Vic Fangio will face his former team — which still includes many friends — when the Denver Broncos host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
The 61-year-old Fangio spent the previous four seasons as the Bears’ defensive coordinator before the Broncos hired him for their top job during the offseason. Now, instead of working alongside Chicago head coach Matt Nagy, Fangio will try to frustrate him.
Nagy knows a big challenge awaits.
“We always reference (Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy) Reid as the ‘beautiful mind’ on offense, and I think you could easily say on defense that Vic has a beautiful mind,” said Nagy, who served as an assistant for Reid before joining Fangio and the Bears. “He’s a guy that is very, very, very intelligent football-wise. He understands the game really well.
“There are a lot of guys that are that way, but when you can teach it to the players so it makes sense to them and they can play fast, that’s probably one of his biggest strengths.”
Fangio downplayed the potential effect of his familiarity with Nagy and the Bears come Sunday.
“I was only there with them one year in their current offensive system,” Fangio said. “I don’t think it’s a tremendous advantage other than knowing the players.”
Chicago (0-1) must figure out a way to turn things around against Fangio and the Broncos after a disappointing season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears struggled badly on offense, scoring only three points on a field goal by Eddy Pineiro.
Meanwhile, Denver (0-1) also wants to avoid an early two-game skid. The Broncos will make their home debut after losing 24-16 on the road against the Oakland Raiders on Monday.
The matchup features a pair of hot-and-cold quarterbacks on opposite ends of their careers.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who turned 25 last month, is set to make his 28th start. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has shown glimpses of his potential, but he also has invited criticism with his difficulties reading defensive coverages at times.
Trubisky is confident that he and his teammates can regroup against the Broncos.
“All the mistakes we made, they’re fixable,” he told reporters.
For Denver, quarterback Joe Flacco will look for his first victory with his new team after spending the previous 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco has played against the Bears three times, posting a 1-2 record with five touchdown passes and four interceptions.
The 34-year-old got a vote of confidence this week from Broncos executive John Elway.
“You could tell that Joe knew what he was doing and had been there before,” Elway said during an interview with radio station KOA. “I think Joe would also tell you he wishes he could have some throws back, but again, he did a lot of good things and gave us a chance to win.”
Both teams feature star pass rushers in Khalil Mack of Chicago and Von Miller of Denver. Fangio also will rely heavily on second-year defensive end Bradley Chubb, who racked up a dozen sacks as a rookie in 2018.
The Bears could be without tight end Trey Burton, who missed last week’s contest and was limited in practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman also was limited because of an oblique muscle injury.
Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James is expected to miss a few weeks because of a left knee injury. Elijah Wilkinson will start in James’ place against the Bears.
–Field Level Media
Baseball
Baseball has the “Polar Bear” — Pete Alonso of the New York Mets — but the NFL has the “Polar Opposites”: the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.
The 1-0 Patriots, who visit the AFC East rival Dolphins (0-1) on Sunday, have won six Super Bowls, including three in the past five years.
Miami, meanwhile, hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1973 and hasn’t won a playoff game in 19 years. This past Sunday, the Dolphins fell behind 42-3 in the second quarter to the visiting Baltimore Ravens before losing 59-10. The Ravens scored touchdowns on six of their seven possessions — the only exception a punt Miami muffed and gave right back — embarrassing the Dolphins in their season opener.
The Dolphins are last in the NFL in everyone’s power rankings, and an ESPN analytics measure gives them a 45 percent chance of getting the first overall draft pick in 2020.
The Patriots, coming off an impressive 33-3 domination of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, are 19-point favorites against Miami. If that point spread holds, it would make Miami the largest home underdog since 1987, according to Pro Football Reference.
Dolphins rookie head coach Brian Flores knows firsthand how the New England machine operates. After all, he was with the Patriots organization from 2004 to 2018 in various capacities, most recently as linebackers coach and defensive playcaller.
“Continuity is the first thing that comes to mind,” Flores said when asked why the Patriots are so successful. “They also have good players and good coaches.”
One of those “good” players is Tom Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Flores coached against Brady in practice the past eight years, but he doesn’t believe it gives him any special insight.
“Not a lot of people get inside (Brady’s) head,” Flores said. “That’s why we love this game. We love challenges.”
One area of concern for the Patriots is the health of starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, who left Sunday’s game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury. As a backup plan, the Patriots this week signed offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse, who has played in 114 NFL games, including 72 starts.
Cannon’s injury is not considered a season-ending issue, but the Patriots are preparing as if they won’t have him on Sunday.
“Marcus is a good player,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “It’s going to be a big challenge (without him). Other guys have to step up and play well.”
New England’s offensive line has been in flux for several months. In March, starting left tackle Trent Brown signed with the Oakland Raiders for record money. Backup tackle Jared Veldheer retired in the spring, and starting center David Andrews — one of New England’s six captains — was ruled out for the year in August due to blood clots in his lungs, moving Ted Karras into a starting role.
When Cannon went down on Sunday, the Patriots switched left guard Joe Thuney to right tackle and put Jermaine Eluemunor — just acquired from Baltimore — at left guard. Backup tackle Korey Cunningham, who was deactivated for the Steelers game, could start against Miami, or Newhouse could be pressed into service immediately.
The other big story regarding the Patriots is the signing last week of highly controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had a falling out with the Steelers last year and was traded to the Raiders before earning his release there after various issues.
New England coach Bill Belichick signed Brown, and it is not yet known when/if he will make his Patriots debut.
To add to Brown’s issues, he was named in a civil lawsuit on Tuesday by a female trainer who said he sexually assaulted her three separate times in 2017 and 2018. Brown, through his attorney, has denied the allegations.
USA Today reported the league could consider placing Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list while it investigates the allegations. Belichick said the team is taking it “one day at a time” with Brown, who practiced for the first time on Wednesday.
For the Dolphins, there are two main injury concerns: wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip) and safety Reshad Jones (ankle). Neither player practiced on Wednesday.
–Field Level Media
Former NFL and college quarterback Ryan Mallett was arrested in Springdale, Ark., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a two-car accident.
The accident occurred on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. CT, according to Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor. Nobody in either car was injured.
Mallett, 31, a former star quarterback at Arkansas and native of Batesville, Ark., was arrested in Fayetteville in 2009 for public intoxication, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge and paying a fine.
Mallett was a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2011. He played in 21 games (eight starts) from 2012-17 while serving stints with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
Mallett completed 55.1 percent of his attempts for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He last saw action for the Ravens in 2017.
After beginning his college career at Michigan, Mallett transferred to Arkansas and passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns against 19 interceptions in two seasons (2009-10).
–Field Level Media
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle practiced Wednesday, and coach Sean McVay said he expected the veteran to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Weddle, signed by the Rams in the offseason, was in concussion protocol after leaving the team’s road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. He took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
“He’s feeling good,” McVay said, per ESPN. “I think he was asymptomatic, so he’s on track.”
Weddle, the team’s defensive signal caller, is in his 13th NFL season but first with the Rams. The Baltimore Ravens released Weddle, a two-time first-team All-Pro, in March, and the Rams quickly signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million deal.
–Field Level Media
Running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout didn’t affect the Los Angeles Chargers in their opener. Austin Ekeler made sure of that, scoring three touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Keeping Ekeler under control is a major concern for Detroit coach Matt Patricia in the Lions’ home opener on Sunday.
“He was a big part of their offense last year, too, when they would put the two-running-back sets out there,” Patricia said. “It really put the defense in a bind from that standpoint because he’s a passing-game threat.
“What really stands out to everybody that saw the game this past weekend is that he’s actually an outstanding runner. He’s really strong and powerful. He may not be big in size, but his lower-body strength is incredible.”
Ekeler gained 58 yards on 12 carries and 96 yards on six receptions, including a 55-yard score. Backup running back Justin Jackson added 57 more rushing yards on just six carries.
Gordon’s contract dispute thrust Ekeler, who scored six touchdowns in 14 games last season, into the spotlight.
The Chargers will have to lean even more on Ekeler with the loss of tight end Hunter Henry, who sustained a tibial plateau fracture to his left knee during the second half on Sunday. He is due to miss at least a month.
Henry was expected to be a big part of the offense after missing the regular season a year ago because of a knee injury. Virgil Green and Sean Culkin are the current backups on the roster.
“He’s taking it tough,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “Hunter wants to be out there with his teammates, he wants to play. Not being out there with them, he feels like he’s letting people down but he’s not. You can’t control these things.”
The Lions allowed 18 fourth-quarter points and had to settle for a 27-27 tie with Arizona in their opener.
An ill-advised timeout from the sidelines, which nullified a first down that would have clinched a victory in regulation, came back to haunt the Lions. That made the tie feel like a stinging defeat, especially with a tough stretch of games coming up.
Detroit plays at Philadelphia, vs. Kansas City, at Green Bay and vs. Minnesota after this week, sandwiched around a Week 5 bye. How the Lions respond to their late collapse could foreshadow where their season is headed.
“You probably don’t finally know the answer until the next Sunday,” Patricia said. “I will say this, I feel very confident right now that this team is in a good mental space as far as preparing for the Chargers. Guys were tired on Monday, but they really tried to come in and focus and just get all the corrections and move forward.”
Lynn believes the Lions have already made progress in Patricia’s second year as head coach.
“That defense is looking very stout,” Lynn said. “They had control of that game, and they let the Cardinals back in it in the fourth quarter, but that team looked to me like they’ve definitely taken the next step. They have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.”
One of the Chargers’ weapons, wide receiver Mike Williams, is dealing with a sore knee that caused him to miss practice Wednesday. The team signed undrafted rookie Anthony Johnson as a precautionary move. Cornerback Trevor Williams (quad) was placed on injured reserve this week, and the team signed Dontae Johnson to replace him.
The Lions could get top linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) back this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing the opener.
–Field Level Media
On the day
Reports: Raiders WR Brown files new helmet grievance
On the day Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reported back to work, multiple media outlets reported Monday that the veteran has filed a new grievance with the NFL in order to be able to wear the helmet of his choosing.
Earlier Monday, Brown attended team meetings, although a walk-through practice was apparently canceled, according to numerous media reports.
His attendance came the day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all in or all out.”
Brown has had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing. He already has lost one grievance against the NFL to wear the helmet he has used his entire career.
The new grievance reportedly centers on Brown maintaining he should be allowed the NFL’s standard one-year grace period to wear the helmet of his choosing after it was found to be unsafe.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday that his client “wants to be part of the team, he wants to practice, but he’d also like to do it with the helmet he’s worn his entire life.”
“He’s a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a big target. You talk about how many catches he’s had over the last six years, for example, this is his life. He’s risking everything. He’s got a family. He’s had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He’s had brutal hits.
“We’re just trying to find a way to work it out. We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, we’ve worked very closely with the NFL, but I hope people can appreciate, this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career. This is a major issue for him.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50,125,000 contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: BMW Championship (Justin Thomas)
THIS WEEK: Tour Championship, Aug. 22-25
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta (Par 70, 7,385 yards)
Purse: Winner: $15 million; 2nd: $5M; 3rd: $4M, 4th: $3M; 5th: $2.5M; 6th: $1.9M; 7th: $1.3M; 8th: $1.1M; 9th: $950,000; 10th: $830,000
Defending champion: Tiger Woods
FedEx Cup leader: Thomas
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (GC), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m. (GC), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)
NOTES: The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to the Tour Championship. … Woods failed to qualify and will not defend his title. … Thomas will start the tournament at 10-under par, with a two-shot advantage over Patrick Cantlay, who enters second in the Cup standings. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka will start at 7 under, followed by Patrick Reed (6 under) and Rory McIlroy (5 under). … The total bonus pool for this year’s FedEx Cup race is $70 million. … This is a no-cut event. … All players are guaranteed at least $395,000 for qualifying for the Tour Championship.
BEST BETS: Thomas (+221 by PointsBet) starts with a two-shot lead and is coming off a victory. However, despite a course-record 61 on Saturday, Thomas had a two-way miss off the tee on Sunday and managed to hold on. … Cantlay (+450) has a victory at the Memorial along with six other top-10s this season. If he can keep it straighter off the tee this week, no one is striking his irons better. … Koepka (+500) spent much of the season in the top spot and has a knack for bringing out his best in marquee events. … McIlroy (+750) has a pair of wins and more top-10s (13) than not (5) in 2019. He’s likely to make a strong run – but can he finish on Sunday?
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Ladies Scottish Open (Mi Jung Hur)
THIS WEEK: CP Women’s Open, Aug. 22-25
Magna Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
Purse: $2.25 million (Winner: $337,500)
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET; Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Henderson was the first Canadian golfer to claim the women’s national championship since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. … Ko leads the Tour in official money ($2,281,131), scoring average (69.034) and greens in regulation (79.6%). … Players from South Korea have won 11 of the first 24 tournaments in 2019. … Ko is the only three-time winner this season. … The average age of winners this year is 24.54. … Brittany Alomare (257.5 points) currently holds the eighth and final automatic qualifying spot for the United States Solheim Cup team. Ally McDonald (250.5) is No. 9, followed by Cristie Kerr (224.5).
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Doug Barron)
THIS WEEK: Boeing Classic, Aug. 23-25
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Par 72, 7,264 yards)
Purse: $2.1 million (Winner: $315,000)
Defending champion: Scott Parel
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron
Television: Friday, 8-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the 15th playing of the Boeing Classic. … Parel claimed his first Champions tour title with a closing 9-under 63 on Sunday last year, winning by three shots over Kevin Sutherland. … Seattle native Fred Couples is coming off a 63 in the final round last week. … Sutherland shot a 60 in the second round last year and led the field by hitting 47 of 54 greens in regulation. … Reteif Goosen has not finished worse than T-14 in seven Champions starts.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Aug. 30-Sept. 1
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The contract extension is the latest success for Smith, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 second round after he suffered a devastating knee injury, including ligament tears and nerve damage, in a bowl game while at Notre Dame.
He sat out all of 2016, made 81 tackles in 2017 while making six starts and then started every game last season with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
Smith, 24, would have been a restricted free agent after this season. He and second-year pro Leighton Vander Esch, 23, give the Cowboys a strong, young core at linebacker.
Smith’s extension comes amid much attention on the contract status of the team’s Big 3 on offense — running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Elliott is holding out of training camp with two years left on his deal. Prescott reportedly turned down a $30 million per year extension and is seeking a contract worth $40 million per year. Cooper is playing in the final year of his rookie contract at $13.9 million.
Cooper isn’t holding out, but he hasn’t played in the preseason because of a heel injury, and he is likely to skip the final two games before the season-opener, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the Cowboys moved defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford off the physically unable to perform list, allowing both to participate in individual drills at practice.
Lawrence, recovering offseason shoulder surgery, signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees in the offseason. Crawford has been working his way back from hip surgery.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
The five-year deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed, executive vice president Stephen Jones said during a press conference.
“I wanted to be a part of the most prestigious brand in the world,” Smith said at the press conference. “Eventually, I’m going to be a captain for the Dallas Cowboys.”
The contract extension is the latest success for Smith, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 second round after he suffered a devastating knee injury, including ligament tears and nerve damage, in a bowl game while at Notre Dame.
He sat out all of 2016, made 81 tackles in 2017 while making six starts and then started every game last season with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
“He has never complained, never quivered, never missed a workout and he’s never quit,” owner Jerry Jones said during the press conference.
Smith, 24, would have been a restricted free agent after this season. He and second-year pro Leighton Vander Esch, 23, give the Cowboys a strong, young core at linebacker.
Smith’s extension comes amid much attention on the contract status of the team’s Big 3 on offense — running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Stephen Jones said he is “very confident” the club can sign the trio. He said there is enough money left to sign all three.
“Our doors are always open for business,” Stephen Jones said.
Elliott is holding out of training camp with two years left on his deal. Prescott reportedly turned down a $30 million per year extension and is seeking a contract worth $40 million per year. Cooper is playing in the final year of his rookie contract at $13.9 million.
Cooper isn’t holding out, but he hasn’t played in the preseason because of a heel injury, and he is likely to skip the final two games before the season-opener, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Smith is hoping the threesome will soon be landing their own new deals.
“They’re my brothers. I love them. I want to be teammates with them,” Smith said.
Also on Tuesday, the Cowboys moved defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford off the physically unable to perform list, allowing both to participate in individual drills at practice.
Lawrence, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, signed a five-year, $105 million contract that includes $65 million in guarantees in the offseason. Crawford has been working his way back from hip surgery.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Shawn Poindexter likely suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday.
Shanahan said Poindexter likely suffered an ACL tear. Poindexter was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam to formally confirm the extent of the injury.
Poindexter was hurt while covering a punt in the second half. He had help while limping off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
Poindexter is an undrafted rookie from Arizona. He caught 67 passes for 1,135 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons at the school.
The 49ers will sign receiver/returner Chris Thompson to fill the opening, according to Shanahan.
Thompson was cut by San Francisco earlier this month. He played in 13 games for the Houston Texans in 2017 and had five receptions for 84 yards, while averaging 21.7 yards on 17 kickoff returns and 6.5 yards on six punt returns.
–Field Level Media
Andrew Luck's return to
Andrew Luck’s return to practice won’t happen this week, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday.
Luck is dealing with injuries to his left calf and ankle and previously had been ruled out of playing in any preseason games. Reich has said he would like to identify a starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers by Monday.
Reich said the issue is a matter of “full speed movement vs. pain threshold” for Luck, according to The Athletic. Luck missed organized team activities in May because of the calf injury and began training camp last month on a limited basis before experiencing a setback.
–Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown practiced with an approved helmet, putting aside a second grievance with the NFL over his headwear — at least for one morning.
Brown reportedly filed a second grievance with the league on Monday in order to use his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — hoping to get a one-year grace period. His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and a newer model he found failed NFL testing.
An arbitrator will hear Brown’s grievance on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
–The Dallas Cowboys reached a long-term agreement with linebacker Jaylon Smith. The five-year deal is worth $64 million with $35.5 million guaranteed, executive vice president Stephen Jones said.
Smith sat out all of 2016 due to a knee injury sustained in college. In 2017, he made 81 tackles while starting six games. He started every game last season and finished with 121 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks, plus two forced fumbles.
–Zero yards, 0.0 passer rating and one first step to forget. That was Jimmy Garoppolo’s return for the San Francisco 49ers in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, his comeback from a torn ACL.
Garoppolo was pulled after three series with one completion in six attempts for no gain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was definitely to get him more work. “Obviously a little frustrated, but it’s the NFL,” Garoppolo said.
C.J. Beathard spelled Garoppolo, but Shanahan said he expects to see his first-team offense for at least a few quarters against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
–Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss time with what the team said is a badly sprained thumb.
Lock left Monday’s game against the 49ers. X-rays taken at the scene were negative, but he had more tests Tuesday. Lock completed 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 40 yards before he landed on his thumb in the third quarter when he tried to pitch the ball as 49ers safety Marcell Harris took him to the ground.
–San Francisco wide receiver Shawn Poindexter likely sustained a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Poindexter, an undrafted rookie from Arizona, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam to formally confirm the extent of the injury.
–Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told Sports Illustrated the New York Giants had better trade offers but chose to trade him to Cleveland “to die.”
“This wasn’t no business move,” he told writer Ben Baskin. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”
Beckham was acquired by the Browns for the Nos. 17 and 95 draft picks in 2019 and safety Jabrill Peppers. The San Francisco 49ers were among other known suitors, but general manager Dave Gettleman opted for the deal with Cleveland.
–Baker Mayfield offered his usual no-holds barred opinion when discussing the Giants drafting Daniel Jones, telling GQ he “can’t believe” New York selected the Duke quarterback sixth overall in April. “Blows my mind,” Mayfield added.
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Jones was drafted by the Giants after Mayfield’s former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, went first to the Arizona Cardinals.
–Settlement of a class-action lawsuit that claimed the NFL’s Rams misled fans about the intention to stay in St. Louis could allow the team’s former Missouri-based fans to recoup a 25 percent refund on tickets and merchandise.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the details of the settlement include purchases from April 21, 2010, to Jan. 4, 2016. Refunds could be worth up to $25 million. Each of the former fans who filed the original suit will receive $5,000, and attorney fees are projected to be separate at a value of $7 million.
–Field Level Media
Justin Thomas will begin the Tour Championship with a two-shot advantage on Thursday, and sportsbooks like his odds of converting that lead into his second FedEx Cup title on Sunday.
Thomas is the odds-on favorite by most every book, with the lone difference being by how much.
Coming off a victory at the BMW Championship that vaulted him to No. 1 in the standings heading into the Tour Championship, Thomas will tee off at 10-under par in the first round. Patrick Cantlay will be 8 under, followed by Brooks Koepka (7 under), Patrick Reed (6 under) and Rory McIlroy (5 under).
Thomas is being offered at +221 by PointsBet to win the tournament, while DraftKings has him at +250. DraftKings is also offering Thomas at -278 to finish in the top five and -1000 to finish in the top 10.
Cantlay (+450 by PointsBet) is followed by Koepka (+500) and McIlroy (+750), but the book likes Jon Rahm’s odds (+1300) better than Reed’s (+1600), despite Reed coming off a victory just two weeks ago. DraftKings has both players at +1700. Rahm has six top-10s in his past seven events, including a win at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The Tour Championship is a no-cut event with only 30 players.
DraftKings is offering a +3300 prop bet that an albatross will be made in the tournament, a +450 bet that it will go to a playoff (-770 for a No Playoff bet) and a +1400 bet for any individual round that a hole in one will be made.
The book is also offering several bets on the winning margin that take on an extra element with the weighted start: After a Playoff (+450), by one stroke (+300), by two strokes (+400), by three strokes (+500) and by four or more strokes (+150).
Winning Odds (PointsBet)
Justin Thomas: +221
Patrick Cantlay: +450
Brooks Koepka: +500
Rory Mcilroy: +750
Jon Rahm: +1300
Patrick Reed: +1600
Webb Simpson: +2200
Dustin Johnson: +2500
Xander Schauffele: +2500
Adam Scott: +3300
Hideki Matsuyama: +3300
Justin Rose: +4000
Tony Finau: +4000
Matt Kuchar: +5000
Rickie Fowler: +6000
Paul Casey: +6600
Gary Woodland: +7000
Abraham Ancer: +7000
Tommy Fleetwood: +9000
Kevin Kisner: +9000
Brandt Snedeker: +10000
Bryson DeChambeau: +15000
Louis Oosthuizen: +20000
Marc Leishman: +20000
Im-Sung Jae: +20000
Chez Reavie: +25000
Corey Conners: +25000
Lucas Glover: +25000
Jason Kokrak: +25000
Charles Howell III: +30000
–Field Level Media
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL’s committee on social justice at the behest of players, according to former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.
Long said Ross was removed as players determined the inaction of the committee necessitated changes.
“The one thing I really disagree with Eric on is that the coalition hasn’t done anything,” Long said. “The coalition is autonomous. We don’t work for the owners. In fact, we just got Stephen Ross to agree to be off of our working group. We can make decisions like that.”
Long continued with defense of the committee’s decision on Twitter.
“He held a fundraiser for a guy who called protesting players ‘sons of bitches’ + campaigned for them to lose jobs. The working group is directly involved. You can see how that’s a conflict of interest that transcends politics. I respect SR’s work w RISE. Don’t get it? Can’t help.”
Ross, who has been outwardly criticized by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills for supporting Donald Trump, released a statement through the Dolphins saying he stepped down to focus on his work with RISE — Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.
“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts on RISE,” the team said in a release.
Ross defended his fundraising efforts on the president’s behalf as part of the “democratic process” to “engage directly and support things I deeply care about.”
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
The team did not announce terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is worth up to $24 million. Grant was entering the final year of his contract in 2019, in which he is owed $720,000.
A sixth-round pick in 2016, Grant has 34 career catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games.
A standout on special teams, the 26-year-old has returned 59 punts for 583 yards and two touchdowns and 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards and one score. Grant’s 102-yard kickoff return against the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 season opener was the longest in the league last season.
–Field Level Media
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown practiced on Tuesday with an approved helmet, putting aside a second grievance with the NFL over his headwear — at least for one morning.
“It’s a certified helmet, so he’s all in and ready to go. That’s my understanding,” coach Jon Gruden said during a post-practice press conference. “I’m really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”
Brown reportedly filed a second grievance with the league on Monday in order to use his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — hoping to get a one-year grace period. His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and a newer model he found failed NFL testing.
An arbitrator will hear Brown’s grievance on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Brown missed practice Sunday, after which Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all in or all out.”
Before Tuesday, Brown had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
Gruden indicated that Brown’s feet are fine.
“Good. He’s really good,” Gruden said.
“He’s shown great retention of what we’re doing. He didn’t miss the offseason program. He’s been here in meetings. Just good to have him back. He’s in great shape; he’s running hard and running good routes.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50,125,000 contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
The Miami Dolphins are giving wide receiver Jakeem Grant a four-year extension worth up to $24 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
A sixth-round pick in 2016, Grant has 34 career catches for 471 yards and four touchdowns in 42 games.
A standout on special teams, the 26-year-old has returned 59 punts for 583 yards and two touchdowns and 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards and one score.
Grant’s 102-yard kickoff return against the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 season opener was the longest in the league last season.
–Field Level Media
The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller on
The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday.
A former Ohio State star and a native of Springfield, Ohio, Miller recorded 34 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 career games with the Houston Texans.
Miller was converted from quarterback at Ohio State to slot receiver after being selected by the Texans with a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old Miller landed on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles last season before being waived on Saturday after the club lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement.
Miller joins a crowded receiver corps in Cleveland that consists of offseason acquisition Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies, D.J. Montgomery, Damon Sheehy-Giuseppi and Damion Ratley.
Receiver Antonio Callaway will serve a four-game suspension to open the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 30, following the Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.
Cleveland waived tight end Mik’Quan Deane with a non-football illness designation in a corresponding move.
–Field Level Media
Former No.
Former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on a trespassing charge.
Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman’s home Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained by KHOU Channel 11.
Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him in May, per the report.
He was released on $100 bond and must undergo a court-ordered mental health or intellectual disability assessment.
The Houston Texans’ top pick in the 2006 draft, Williams earned four Pro Bowl selections during an 11-year career with the Texans (2006-11), Buffalo Bills (2012-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016).
He registered 97.5 career sacks, 399 tackles and 16 forced fumbles in 158 games (150 starts). Williams earned All-Pro first team honors in 2014 with Buffalo with a career-high 14.5 sacks.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had surgery performed on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr.Vern Cooley, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.
“We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Woods plans to return in late October to participate in the first-ever ZoZo Championship in Japan. He will also captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year.
“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”
–Field Level Media
Field
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: CP Women’s Open (Jin Young Ko)
THIS WEEK: Cambia Portland Classic, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore. (Par 72, 6,476 yards)
Purse: $1.3 million (Winner: $195,000)
Defending champion: Marina Alex
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. ET; Friday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: Ko makes her first appearance at the event coming off her fourth victory of 2019. She has not missed a cut in her past 25 starts and has two four-event streaks of top-3 finishes. Ko has finished outside of the top 25 only three times in her past 25 events. … No. 2 Sung Hyun Park is also making her Portland debut after having a five consecutive T-10 streak snapped last week. … Alex used a final-round 65 last year to overtake Georgia Hall for her first career LPGA Tour victory. She is attempting to join Kathy Whitworth, Annika Sorenstam and Brooke Henderson as the only players to successfully defend at the event. … There are 10 combined players from the USA and Europe Solheim Cup players in the field. … Henderson holds the tournament scoring record of 267 (-21) in 2015. … Players from South Korea have won 12 of the first 25 events on Tour this year.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Boeing Classic (Brandt Jobe)
THIS WEEK: Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Par 70, 7,086 yards)
Purse: $2.35 million (Winner: $352,500)
Defending champion: Scott McCarron
Charles Schwab Cup leader: McCarron
Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: McCarron is the two-time defending champion. He carded a hole-in-one as part of a final-round 63 last year, winning by one shot over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett. … Jerry Kelly has nine Top-10s this season and is coming off a T3 at the Boeing Classic. … Davis Love III is in the field for the second consecutive year (T13 in 2018) as he seeks his first career Champions victory. … Former major champions Michael Campbell and Shaun Micheel were late additions to the field along with Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
–Field Level Media
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was quick to extend his legs rather than flex his arm last season.
Jackson, however, said in a recent interview that he expects to throw the ball considerably more in 2019.
When asked by Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday what the ideal ratio of run-to-pass would be for the club, the 22-year-old Jackson replied, “Probably throwing, probably 30 passes a game.”
“Running, I probably won’t have as many attempts as last year,” he added. “We have a great backfield, and we’re just going to take what the defense gives us and take advantage of it and just go from there.”
Jackson did not record a single game with 30 passing attempts during his eight starts in his rookie season in 2018. He topped out at 25 in a 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25.
By comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the league by averaging 42.2 pass attempts per game. Coincidentally, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco attempted 42.1 passes per contest prior to be injured and later benched in favor of Jackson last year.
Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).
“Last year was, (when) a lot of things break down, I’d just use my legs,” Jackson said. “Not trying to force anything, force turnovers or anything like that. I’ve been working on ball security this year. I had a lot of fumbles — fumbles that really shouldn’t have fumbles, but it happens. It’s going to be a drastic change this year.”
— Field Level Media
