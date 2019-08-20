Falcons tag DT Jarrett
Falcons tag DT Jarrett
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett remains with the Atlanta Falcons, but a long-term extension is on hold after the team used the prohibitive franchise tag on their 25-year-old star.
“Jarrett is obviously our priority,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Hopefully that is done sooner rather than later.”
Using the franchise designation assures Jarrett of a one-year deal worth nearly $15 million for 2019. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract extension.
Asked last week if the Falcons were considering the franchise designation for Jarrett, Dimitroff made it clear the goal was a long-term extension. But they ran out of time ahead of Tuesday’s tag deadline.
“As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority,” Dimitroff said in a team release. “Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window.”
When he elaborated last week in Indianapolis, Dimitroff said he hoped both sides would take the tag as a positive maneuver because it assures they’re staying together.
“The good thing is he’s going to be with the Atlanta Falcons. It is our focus and will continue to be our focus right now. Confident that that’s going to get done. He will be with us,” Dimitroff said.
Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who doesn’t turn 26 until April, was ranked the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He has completed his budget-friendly four-year rookie deal valued at $2,527,853.
He had 52 tackles and six sacks last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars expected to sign QB Foles
Report: Jaguars expected to sign QB Foles Report: Jaguars expected to sign QB Foles
The Jacksonville Jaguars “absolutely expect” to sign quarterback Nick Foles when NFL free agency opens on March 13, Les Bowen of philly.com reported Sunday.
No other teams have emerged as serious suitors since the Philadelphia Eagles announced they would not use the franchise tag on the former Super Bowl MVP, according to the report.
Foles, 30, was 6-2 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs over the last two years as a replacement for injured starter Carson Wentz.
Jacksonville is expected to move on from quarterback Blake Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014. The Jaguars slipped to 5-11 last season after reaching the AFC Championship Game after the 2017 season.
Jacksonville’s new offensive coordinator is John DeFilippo, who was Foles’ quarterbacks coach during the Eagles run to a Super Bowl LII title.
–Field Level Media
Thomas calls out golf organizations on social media
Thomas calls out golf organizations on social media Thomas calls out golf organizations on social media
The USGA has invited Justin Thomas to have a sit-down chat after the golfer criticized golf rules on social media.
On Saturday, golfer Adam Schenk received a two-stroke penalty for action on the 17th hole of Friday’s round of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The penalty was for Schenck’s caddie standing behind him and was announced by the PGA Tour on Twitter.
Schenk’s bogey on the par-3 hole turned into a triple bogey.
Thomas retweeted the post, adding a brief sarcastic comment directed toward the USGA, and then engaged with golf fans and explained what he thinks of the new caddie rule.
“My problem with the rule is that unless a caddie is clearly lining a player up (which is very obvious), I don’t see how there’s any benefit to it. Doesn’t make the game any better in my eyes. That being said, we know the rule and have to be careful to go by it,” Thomas tweeted.
Eventually, the USGA public relations account responded to the 25-year-old Thomas, who is No. 3 in the world golf rankings, via this Twitter post:
“Justin, we need to talk. You’ve cancelled every meeting we’ve planned with you, but we are reaching out again. We were at the first 5 events, and tournaments last year, and your tour has had a seat at the table for 7 years. We’d love nothing more than to give you a seat. Call us.”
Thomas responded that he agreed, adding he hopes that “the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport. The rules are rules, no getting past that. Just hoping going forward, communication is had and ALL GOLFERS benefit from any changes.”
–Field Level Media
Mitchell birdies 18 at Honda Classic for first PGA win
Mitchell birdies 18 at Honda Classic for first PGA win Mitchell birdies 18 at Honda Classic for first PGA win
Keith Mitchell has never faced the kind of pressure he was up against over the final stretch of holes at PGA National Resort’s daunting Champion course on Sunday, but he hardly blinked, calling on his preparation and ball-striking prowess to end up where he’s never been before on the PGA Tour.
Mitchell calmly rolled in a 16-foot birdie putt on the closing hole to finish at 9-under-par 271 and garner a one-shot victory, his first on the PGA Tour, at The Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Mitchell, playing in the next-to-last group, fired a 3 under 67 that featured six birdies (four of them in the final seven holes) and three bogeys under wild and windy conditions at the home of the “Bear Trap,” holes 15-17, which is considered one of the toughest three-hole stretches on the circuit.
Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending U.S. Open champion, fired a 66 on Sunday to finish at 8-under par and in a tie for second with Rickie Fowler, who carded a 67 in the final round.
“I was just trying to focus on what was going on,” Mitchell told NBC Sports after the win. “My mind started wandering a bit there toward the end, but I was trying to focus on the final putt itself and the read and to clear my mind of everything else.
“I’ve been close (in the past) and I’ve let my emotions take over,” Mitchell added. “I bogeyed the first two holes, but I told myself ‘I’m not letting this happen again.’ I wanted to stick it out, use what I’ve learned over the past couple of years. I was playing great down the stretch.”
Ryan Palmer carded a 63 early in the day to assume the lead in the clubhouse and then waited to see Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, match his total about 90 minutes later after a 66. They both ended up in a tie for fourth, two shots in back of Mitchell.
Fiji’s Vijay Singh, who at the age of 56 was making a bid to become the oldest-ever winner on the PGA Tour, finished alone in sixth after an even-par 70. Third-round leader Wyndham Clark shot a 72 on Sunday and ended up tied with tied for seventh with Kyoung-Hoon Lee of South Korea (71) at 5 under.
The 27-year-old Mitchell, who was born in Tennessee and played collegiately at Georgia, is in his second season on the PGA Tour. Until this week, his best finish was a runner-up at last year’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. Mitchell’s best result this season was at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea, where he tied for 14th.
Mitchell took the lead on the 15th hole with a three-foot birdie putt after a nerveless tee shot over the water on the first hole of the “Bear Trap.”
Koepka and Fowler eventually joined him at 8 under but had to settle for second as Mitchell laid up on his second shot on the par-5 18th after finding the bunker off the tee. He then wedged his approach to close range and rolled in the winner.
Koepka, who finished his round with a two-putt birdie on the par 5 closing hole, then waited about an hour as the final groups completed play to find out he finished second.
“I played good today, just left a couple putts short,” Koepka said. “I told myself I wasn’t going to do that, and it ended up costing me. Every tournament you’re in contention, you’re not concerned about anything else other than trying to get the job done. It felt like that. I came pretty close.”
Fowler, whose win at last month’s Waste Management Open was his fifth victory in his PGA Tour career, birdied three of the final four holes to post a 67 and into a short-lived tie for the lead.
“I’m proud of the way I kind of fought through things,” Fowler said. “I didn’t drive it quite that well today but hit some quality golf shots when I needed to, and nice to finish with three birdies in the last four.
“I knew what Keith was going through on the last, having been there, and it’s not easy, winning out here, especially your first. So seeing him make that putt, it’s cool.”
Mitchell was in awe seeing his name alongside Koepka and Fowler on the leaderboard.
“These guys are awesome, and I know Brooks is young and Rickie is young but they’ve been out here a long time,” Mitchell said. “I’ve watched them in junior golf and in college, and just having my name next to theirs is an honor.”
Jim Furyk (67), Jason Kokrak (68), and Spain’s Sergio Garcia (69) tied for ninth at 4 under.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: San Antonio gives Birmingham first loss
AAF roundup: San Antonio gives Birmingham first loss
AAF roundup: San Antonio gives Birmingham first loss
Former Baylor defensive back Orion Stewart picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter, and the visiting San Antonio Commanders held on for a 12-11 win over the Birmingham Iron on Sunday afternoon.
Stewart, who spent time with several NFL teams including the Denver Broncos and New York Giants but never appeared in a game, sealed Birmingham’s first loss of the season when he intercepted quarterback Luis Perez. The turnover spoiled a comeback attempt by the Iron, which pulled within a point after a rushing touchdown by former NFL running back Trent Richardson and a successful two-point conversion from Perez to DeVozea Felton.
Quarterback Logan Woodside completed 11 of 25 passes for 106 yards for San Antonio (2-2) and Trey Williams rushed for the Commanders’ lone touchdown. Richardson rushed for 15 yards on eight carries for Birmingham (3-1).
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Late field goal gives Atlanta first win
AAF roundup: Late field goal gives Atlanta first win AAF roundup: Late field goal gives Atlanta first win
Kicker Younghoe Koo, who formerly kicked for the then-San Diego Chargers, booted a pair of field goals — including the game-winning 33-yarder with 1:03 remaining that gave the Atlanta Legends their first win of the AAF season in upsetting the host Arizona Hotshots 14-11 on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz.
Legends quarterback Aaron Murray, a former fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, completed 20 of 33 passes for 254 yards while rushing seven times for 54 yards. Atlanta’s lone touchdown came on a 9-yard run from ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson, who ran for 43 yards on nine carries.
The loss dropped Arizona (2-2) into a first-place tie with the San Antonio Commanders in the Western Conference, while Atlanta (1-3) snapped its three-game losing streak to start its season.
Commanders 12, Iron 11
Former Baylor defensive back Orion Stewart picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter, and visiting San Antonio held on for a one-point win over Birmingham.
Stewart, who spent time with several NFL teams including the Denver Broncos and New York Giants but never appeared in a game, sealed Birmingham’s first loss of the season when he intercepted quarterback Luis Perez. The turnover spoiled a comeback attempt by the Iron, who pulled within a point after a rushing touchdown by former NFL running back Trent Richardson and a successful two-point conversion from Perez to DeVozea Felton.
Quarterback Logan Woodside completed 11 of 25 passes for 106 yards for San Antonio (2-2) and Trey Williams rushed for the Commanders’ lone touchdown. Richardson rushed for 15 yards on eight carries for Birmingham (3-1).
–Field Level Media
DLs Sweat, Banogu break Combine records
DLs Sweat, Banogu break Combine records
Mississippi State's
DLs Sweat, Banogu break Combine records
Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second 40-yard dash Sunday to set a modern record (since 2003) for defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The previous mark was 4.44 seconds, shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton from Hampton (2004), per NFL Research.
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30.0 TFL in 2017-18.
At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Sweat’s time was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
Sweat wasn’t the only prospect who broke a record in Indianapolis on Sunday.
TCU’s Ben Banogu set a new event record for defensive linemen in the broad jump with a leap of 11 feet, 2 inches.
Banogu ranked second in the Big 12 with 18.0 tackles for loss in 2018 and added 57 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Horned Frogs.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: DLs Sweat, Banogu break records at showcase
NFL notebook: DLs Sweat, Banogu break records at showcase
Mississippi State's
NFL notebook: DLs Sweat, Banogu break records at showcase
Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat ran a blazing 4.41-second 40-yard dash Sunday to set a modern record (since 2003) for defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The previous mark was 4.44 seconds, shared by North Carolina State’s Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton from Hampton (2004), per NFL Research.
Sweat ranked among the SEC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in each of his two seasons with the Bulldogs, tallying a combined 22.5 sacks and 30.0 TFL in 2017-18. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Sweat’s time was faster than all but one of 23 running backs tested.
Sweat wasn’t the only prospect who broke a record in Indianapolis on Sunday. TCU’s Ben Banogu set a new event record for defensive linemen in the broad jump with a leap of 11 feet, 2 inches. Banogu ranked second in the Big 12 with 18.0 TFL in 2018, adding 57 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Horned Frogs.
–Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence injured his left hamstring running the 40-yard dash at the combine, ESPN reported.
After clocking a time of 5.05 seconds in his first 40 attempt, the 6-foot-4, 342-pound prospect suffered the injury on his second try and did not complete the workout. NFL Network ranks Lawrence as the No. 31 player available in the 2019 NFL Draft.
On Saturday, he led all defensive linemen invited to the showcase with 36 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press. Clemson’s pro day is scheduled for March 14.
–Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds in Indianapolis, the fourth-fastest time by any 300-pound player at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound prospect’s time trailed only Jaye Howard (4.82 in 2012), Luis Castillo (4.80 in 2005) and Tank Johnson (4.69 in 2004) among 300-pounders, per NFL.com.
Williams, a potential top-5 draft pick, tallied 8.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 15 games last season at Alabama. The Crimson Tide standout ran faster than Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (5.04 seconds) this weekend.
–The Dallas Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are running out of time to work out a long-term deal and are “not close” as a March 5 deadline looms, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
If the Cowboys do not reach agreement by Tuesday, the deadline for franchise tags, they may be forced to use that option to keep him — albeit at a hefty price tag.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence last season and he made $17.1 million. This year, under the franchise tag, he would earn $20.5 million. The following year under the tag would be worth nearly $30 million.
–New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers underwent a recent shoulder surgery that sources characterized as a “cleanup” procedure, ESPN reported.
Set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month, the 25-year-old pass rusher led the Super Bowl LIII champions in sacks for the third straight season with a career-high 7.5 in 2018.
Draft Analyst reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to sign Flowers. Miami hired former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as their head coach last month.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars “absolutely expect” to sign quarterback Nick Foles when NFL free agency opens on March 13, Les Bowen of Philly.com reported.
No other teams have reportedly emerged as serious suitors since the Philadelphia Eagles announced they would not use the franchise tag on the former Super Bowl MVP. Foles, 30, was 6-2 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs over the last two years as a replacement for injured starter Carson Wentz.
Jacksonville expects to move on from starter Blake Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014. The Jaguars fell to 5-11 in 2018 after reaching the AFC Championship game a year earlier. New Jacksonville offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Foles’ quarterbacks coach during the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl LII title.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ex-Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine
Report: Ex-Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine Report: Ex-Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine
Former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield tore a pectoral muscle during a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, per multiple reports Monday.
The injury occurred as defensive backs went through repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press Sunday in Indianapolis. Sheffield was on his seventh rep when he screamed out in pain.
At the 2018 combine, Ohio State center Billy Price also suffered a torn pec, but the Cincinnati Bengals made him the No. 21 overall pick of the draft.
Sheffield’s injury means he will miss Monday’s defensive back workouts, including running the 40-yard dash, which would have allowed him to show off his speed. At Ohio State, he ran track last spring and set Ohio State’s record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.663.
Entering the combine, Sheffield was projected as a middle- to late-round draft pick.
Sheffield started his career at Alabama but transferred to Blinn Junior College before playing two seasons at Ohio State, where he had 75 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Johnson, Park reclaim No. 1 world rankings
Johnson, Park reclaim No. 1 world rankings Johnson, Park reclaim No. 1 world rankings
Dustin Johnson officially reclaimed the No. 1 spot from England’s Justin Rose in the official world golf rankings released Monday.
Both players were idle this week, but Johnson moved 0.0008 points ahead of Rose based on the two-year rolling system. Brooks Koepka moved past Justin Thomas for the No. 3 spot following his tie for second at the Honda Classic.
Rickie Fowler tied Koepka in the first event of the Florida swing, which allowed him to move past Xander Schauffele and Spain’s Jon Rahm to No. 7.
Koepka and Fowler were preparing for a three-way playoff at the Honda Classic until Keith Mitchell rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Mitchell’s first career PGA Tour victory vaulted him 94 spots to a career-high 68th.
Only three of the top 20 players were in last week’s field. Tiger Woods, who has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain, remained No. 12.
Kurt Kitayama won the Al Mouj Golf tournament for his second victory on the European Tour this season, which moved him to a career-high ranking of 105.
–South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park reclaimed the top spot in the Rolex Rankings following her victory at the HSBC World Championship in Singapore. She moved past Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn.
Australia’s Minjee Lee is followed by South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Inbee Park in the top five. Japan’s Nasa Hataoka moved up one spot ahead of Lexi Thompson, the top-ranked American at No. 7.
–Vijay Singh has decided to stay in Florida and play in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational rather than defend his title at the Hoag Classic on the Champions tour.
Singh, 56, was in the final group at PGA National on Sunday, but his attempt to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour fell short as he finished in sixth place. Singh won his first Champions event at the event in Newport Beach, Calif., last year, which then was known as the Toshiba Classic.
“We are extremely disappointed the defending champion is not coming back to play this year,” said Jeff Purser, executive director of Hoag Charity Sports and the Hoag Classic, per the Orange County Register.
–Field Level Media
Auburn CB Dean is fastest at combine
Auburn CB Dean is fastest at combine
Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean ran
Auburn CB Dean is fastest at combine
Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, posting a time of 4.30 seconds Monday on the final day of the event in Indianapolis.
He edged out the 4.31 times of Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella and Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell.
Dean’s time is the fastest at the combine since Washington receiver John Ross ran the 40 in 4.22 seconds in 2017.
Dean has overcome multiple knee injuries — including a torn ACL in 2013 in high school — that were serious enough that he didn’t pass Ohio State medical evaluations after signing with the Buckeyes as a four-star prospect in the 2015 class.
He was cleared to play at Auburn by the famed Dr. James Andrews. Dean redshirted in 2015 and suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2016 preseason camp before making a total of 73 tackles in the past two seasons, with both of his interceptions coming as a redshirt junior in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Tiger (neck) withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger (neck) withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational Tiger (neck) withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger Woods will not play in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing a “neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks.”
Woods, who has eight victories at the event at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla., made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play,” he wrote. “My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.”
“I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I’m disappointed to miss it.”
Woods, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2017, is hoping to be ready for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on March 14-17.
Woods, 43, has played in three events in 2019, with three top 20 finishes, including a 10th-place finish in his most recent event, the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City, which ended Feb. 24.
The 14-time major winner won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013.
Woods made a charge in the event last year while in the early stages of his comeback from back surgery before settling for a tie for fifth. Woods has already set his sights on the April 11-14 Masters Tournament saying he is trying to be careful to not play in too many or too few events leading up to the first major of the year.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
Cowboys put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys are putting the franchise tag
Cowboys put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys are putting the franchise tag on pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive season, the team announced Monday.
The Cowboys and Lawrence have been talking about a long-term deal, but the sides were “not close,” according to multiple reports Sunday.
Dallas tagged Lawrence last season, when he made $17.1 million. He would earn $20.5 million under the franchise tag in 2019.
Lawrence, 26, has been clear in his desire not to play under the franchise tag, setting up a potentially contentious offseason. The deadline to sign a player to a multi-year deal after a franchise tag is July 15.
Lawrence is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that if he does not receive an extension, he likely will skip the offseason program, minicamps, and perhaps training camp and some regular-season games. He also could delay the shoulder surgery he needs.
In the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
Report: Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys will put the
Report: Cowboys to put franchise tag on DE Lawrence
The Dallas Cowboys will put the franchise tag on pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive season, the team announced Monday.
The Cowboys and Lawrence have been talking about a long-term deal, but the sides were “not close,” according to multiple reports Sunday.
Dallas tagged Lawrence last season, when he made $17.1 million. He would earn $20.5 million under the franchise tag in 2019.
Lawrence, 26, has been clear in his desire not to play under the franchise tag, setting up a potentially contentious offseason. The deadline to sign a player to a multi-year deal after a franchise tag is July 15.
Lawrence is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that if he does not receive an extension, he likely will skip the offseason program, minicamps, and perhaps training camp and some regular-season games. He also could delay the shoulder surgery he needs.
In the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine
Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine Ohio State DB Sheffield tears pec at combine
Former Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield has a partially torn pectoral muscle and ended the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine prematurely and wearing a sling.
Sheffield was hurt during a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, but told NFL Network on Monday that he will not require surgery.
The injury occurred as defensive backs went through repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press Sunday in Indianapolis. Sheffield was on his seventh rep when he screamed out in pain.
At the 2018 combine, Ohio State center Billy Price also suffered a torn pec, but the Cincinnati Bengals made him the No. 21 overall pick of the draft.
Sheffield’s injury took him out of the mix for Monday’s defensive back workouts, including running the 40-yard dash, which would have allowed him to show off his speed. At Ohio State, he ran track last spring and set Ohio State’s record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.663. However, Sheffield returned from medical testing in a sling and cheered other NFL draft hopefuls from the sideline.
Entering the combine, Sheffield was projected as a middle- to late-round draft pick.
Sheffield started his career at Alabama but transferred to Blinn Junior College before playing two seasons at Ohio State, where he had 75 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks place franchise tag on DE Clark
Seahawks place franchise tag on DE Clark
Seahawks place franchise tag on DE Clark
The Seattle Seahawks used the franchise tag for the first time since 2010, putting one on defensive end Frank Clark, the team announced Monday.
Clark had a team-high 13 sacks in the 2018 regular season and 32 in the past three years.
The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. If none is reached, they can’t negotiate again until after the season.
Clark, 25, was a second-round pick out of Michigan in the 2015 draft. He earned $943,938 in the final year of his rookie deal last season and will receive a huge bump in 2019 one way or another. He would make $17.128 million under a franchise tag for a defensive end.
Clark told The News Tribune in Tacoma, Wash., in January that he expected to remain with the Seahawks this season, if not beyond.
“At the end of the day, I just feel like whatever’s in my coach’s plans, whatever’s in our guys’ plans, I think they are going to take care of it,” Clark said after the Seahawks lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.
Seattle has been successful in negotiating contract extensions for most of its stars this decade, including quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman.
The last player to receive the franchise tag was kicker Olindo Mare in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Alabama DL Williams clocks impressive 40 time
Alabama DL Williams clocks impressive 40 time Alabama DL Williams clocks impressive 40 time
Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds on Sunday in Indianapolis, the fourth-fastest time by any 300-pound player at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound prospect’s time trailed only Jaye Howard (4.82 in 2012), Luis Castillo (4.80 in 2005) and Tank Johnson (4.69 in 2004) among 300-pounders, per NFL.com.
Williams, a potential top-5 draft pick, tallied 8.0 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 15 games last season at Alabama.
The Crimson Tide standout ran faster than Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (5.04 seconds) this weekend.
Williams was also faster than previous Combine participants such as J.J. Watt (4.84 at 290 pounds in 2011), Geno Atkins (4.85 at 293 in 2010) and Daron Payne (4.90 at 311 in 2018), per ESPN Stats & Info.
–Field Level Media
Report: Clemson DT Lawrence injures leg running 40
Report: Clemson DT Lawrence injures leg running 40 Report: Clemson DT Lawrence injures leg running 40
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reportedly suffered an apparent leg injury while finishing his first and only attempt in the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 5.05 seconds.
The 6-foot-4, 342-pound prospect had an ice pack on his left quad and will not participate in any more workouts Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones.
The network ranks Lawrence as the No. 31 player available in the 2019 NFL Draft.
As a junior in 2018, Lawrence registered 7.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks but was suspended for the College Football Playoffs after a failed drug test. The Tigers (15-0) went on to win the national championship.
Clemson’s pro day is scheduled for March 14.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs still shopping OLB Houston
Reports: Chiefs still shopping OLB Houston Reports: Chiefs still shopping OLB Houston
Not so fast on the idea that the Kansas City Chiefs have released Justin Houston. Multiple reports indicated Monday that the outside linebacker remains on the team, which is still exploring its options.
The Chiefs continue to look for a trade partner for Houston, according to the NFL Network.
With notable pass rushers getting hit with franchise tags Monday — the Houston Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney, the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence, the Seattle Seahawks’ Frank Clark — the market for Houston could be on the rise, at least for the time being.
Houston, 30, had nine sacks and 37 tackles last season, but that is far below the 22 sacks and 68 tackles he had in 2014. Following that season, the Chiefs signed the University of Georgia product to a six-year, $101 million deal that has not paid full dividends.
Houston has not recorded more than 9.5 sacks in any of the four seasons under the deal. He has 30 combined sacks over the last four seasons. If Houston is released, it would free up $14 million in cap space for the Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants, S Collins set for split
Report: Giants, S Collins set for split Report: Giants, S Collins set for split
Three-time Pro Bowl safeties under the age of 26 are rarely set free on the open market in the NFL, but Landon Collins will escape the franchise tag and become a free agent, NFL Network reported Monday.
Collins, a four-year pro, can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. The Giants have until Tuesday to use the franchise tag on him.
Kim Jones, who covers the Jets and Giants for NFL Network, said Monday in a report from Indianapolis on the final day of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine that the team loves the player but wants him back only at its price.
Projections for the 2019 salary cap number at safety put the one-year salary next season at $11.15 million.
The New York Daily News also reported there is expected to be a “significant market” for the former Alabama safety if he’s allowed to hit free agency.
Collins, 25, ended last season on injured reserve because of torn labrum in his left shoulder. He still led the team with 96 tackles, despite missing the final four games.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Collins has 428 tackles and eight interceptions in 59 games, all starts.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ravens to let LB Mosley hit free agency
Report: Ravens to let LB Mosley hit free agency Report: Ravens to let LB Mosley hit free agency
Baltimore linebacker C.J. Mosley is inching closer to seeing what his value is on the open market.
The Ravens will not use their franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowl player, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
If the Ravens don’t tag Mosley by Tuesday, he can become an unrestricted agent on March 13.
The franchise tag for a linebacker comes with a $15.443 million salary for 2019, which figures to be beyond what Baltimore wants to spend for an inside linebacker, the position at which Mosley spends most of his time. The inside position isn’t as valued in NFL salary structures as an edge spot.
Baltimore is expected to keep negotiating with the 26-year-old, even if he hits free agency.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” coach John Harbaugh said at a team news conference in late January.
“There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens selected Mosley, an Alabama product, with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons, he has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries.
Mosley earned $8.7 million in the 2018 season, when he helped the Ravens lead the NFL in total defense.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment