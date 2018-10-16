Falcons RB Devonta Freeman goes on IR with groin injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are placing running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a groin injury.
The team made the announcement Tuesday, another major setback in its injury plagued season.
One of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, Freeman is the fifth Atlanta player to go on injured reserve this season. He follows safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones and offensive guard Andy Levitre.
Freeman has slowed by a variety of injuries the last two seasons. This year, he missed three games with a bruised knee sustained in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia. When he returned for a game at Pittsburgh, he went down with a foot injury and also was bothered by groin soreness.
The Falcons didn’t think the groin problem was serious, but further tests showed Freeman needs a surgical procedure. The team is hopeful he will be able to return late in the season.
The first-round draft pick was hurt while being hit on both sides shortly after completing a pass in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston on Sunday.
The injury leaves Buffalo choosing between turnover-prone Nathan Peterman and newly signed veteran Derek Anderson to start Sunday.
Peterman has thrown four interceptions this season, including two in the final two minutes against Houston. The second-year player lost the starting job after faltering in a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
Anderson is a 12-year veteran who was lured out of semiretirement to sign with Buffalo last week to mentor Allen. The 35-year-old Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances with Carolina last season, and hasn’t started a game in nearly two years.
STATEMENT FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL ON THE PASSING OF PAUL ALLEN
Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad
New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.
Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.
Armstrong had 18 tackles and two more on special teams. Latimer had six catches for 108 yards, including three receptions for 52 yards against Philadelphia.
Fowler played for the Broncos from 2015-17. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught Peyton Manning’s final career pass, a two-point conversion in the Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50.
Fowler joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in April and was released on Sept. 1. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 10 and cut him less than a week later.
Deayon had six tackles in four games this season.
Rodgers leads Pack to comeback win over 49ers
Green Bay (3-2-1) remained undefeated at Lambeau Field. Three Packers receivers totaled 100-plus yards, with Adams leading the way with 10 catches for 132 yards.
San Francisco (1-5) squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers engineered the win in the final minute. He rushed for 21 yards up the middle of the field and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. He then completed passes along the sideline to Adams (two) and Equanimeous St. Brown to set up a short-range field goal by Crosby.
The drive proved to be an exclamation mark for Rodgers, who evened the score at 30 with 1:55 remaining in the fourth period. He lobbed a 16-yard pass to Adams, who leaped for the catch in the left corner of the end zone.
The 49ers led 24-20 at halftime.
San Francisco opened the scoring on a 3-yard run by Matt Breida, who matched his rushing touchdown total (two) from his rookie campaign in 2017.
Green Bay scored the next 17 points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Montgomery, a 29-yard field goal by Crosby and a 9-yard passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams.
The 49ers answered with a 67-yard pass from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Beathard heaved a perfect pass to hit Goodwin in stride down the middle of the field.
A 39-yarder by Crosby increased Green Bay’s lead to 20-14.
San Francisco responded with a 30-yard strike from Beathard to Goodwin to take the lead with 6:05 to go in the half. Robbie Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to increase the halftime lead to four.
Green Bay pulled within 24-23 early in the second half after Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal. The 49ers responded with a 44-yarder from Gould to increase the lead to 27-23.
Gould hit a 43-yarder to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter before Rodgers’ comeback.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Monday that he decided to blitz in hopes of pushing the Steelers (3-2-1) out of Chris Boswell’s range. The Steelers trailed 21-20 and could have won with a field goal.
“We just decided to go after them,” Austin said. “I want our guys to play aggressive, we’re playing to win, and they had a good play called.”
When Roethlisberger saw the Bengals had no safety guarding against a big play, he knew Brown would have a clear path to the end zone. He took the snap and quickly tossed it to Brown, who ran untouched for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight win in the series.
In the aftermath, the Bengals were left trying to pick up the pieces of a defense that lost numerous players and is headed to Kansas City for a game Sunday night. The Chiefs (5-1) have one of the league’s top offenses and are coming off a 43-40 loss to New England.
Linebacker Nick Vigil left in the first quarter with an injured left knee and is out indefinitely. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard hurt his right shoulder late in the first half and didn’t return. Safety Shawn Williams left with a concussion in the third quarter. Others were in and out of the lineup with injuries.
The defense starred in Cincinnati’s solid start, scoring three touchdowns and finishing off three games by getting turnovers. With a chance to end the Bengals’ streak of abysmal finishes against the Steelers, the defense failed to hold on.
The Steelers got the ball at their 23-yard line with 1:12 left and three timeouts. Roethlisberger completed passes of 8 and 10 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster. A holding call on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick provided a first down.
Roethlisberger completed another pass that Smith-Schuster turned into a 23-yard gain and put them in field goal range with 15 seconds left and two timeouts. That play put the Steelers in position to pull it out.
“That was one there that he found the hole in the coverage,” Austin said. “Every coverage has got a little bit of a weakness in it, and where they hit us was right behind the linebackers and just in front of the safeties.”
Although Boswell has struggled this season, he has never missed a kick at Paul Brown Stadium. He had a game winner with 14 seconds left in Pittsburgh’s 18-16 playoff victory in 2015. He had another on the final play of a 23-20 victory last December.
Austin decided to take a chance with a blitz, hoping to drop a runner for a loss or sack Roethlisberger, rather than leave Boswell in position to kick another game winner.
“I didn’t want to leave it into the field goal kicker’s hands and allow him because it’s not every day you block a field goal,” Austin said.
DEFENDING BURFICT: Coach Marvin Lewis declined again on Monday to address linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s latest hit to Brown’s head . Burfict hit Brown in the shoulder and helmet with his forearm as the receiver was being tackled by Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates.
Brown was shaken up and left the game for a couple of plays. The officials didn’t flag the play, but the NFL could discipline Burfict after reviewing it. Burfict was suspended by the league for hitting Brown in the head during the 2015 playoff game and was suspended for the start of the next season. He also was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for an egregious hit during a preseason game. He sat out the first four this year for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
“Everybody makes a comment on everything that 55 does,” Lewis said, using Burfict’s number. “They don’t comment on anything anybody else does, so let’s leave it at that.”
The injury to the first-round draft pick leaves McDermott having to decide between having turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman or newly signed 12-year veteran Derek Anderson start in Buffalo’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday. McDermott wouldn’t provide a hint as to who would start in Allen’s place.
Peterman threw two interceptions, with his first returned for the deciding touchdown with 1:23 left against the Texans.
Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.5 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
Agnew earned All-Pro honors last season, when he returned two punts for touchdowns. He’s averaged only 5.6 yards per punt return this season, but has also returned six kickoffs for an average of 27.8 yards.
The Lions selected Agnew in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
The 43-year-old Bryant is one of Atlanta’s most reliable offensive weapons. He has made all nine of his field goal attempts this season, including three from at least 50 yards.
His long kick Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped clinch a 34-29 victory. But Bryant immediately grabbed his hamstring, hobbled off the field and headed straight to the locker room.
The Falcons (2-4) face the New York Giants (1-5) next Monday night.
“I’m a big boy,” Nagy said. “I can handle the criticism.”
Of more concern than all of this with the New England Patriots coming to Soldier Field on Sunday is Mack’s health. He completed the game after suffering an ankle injury, but failed to record a sack for the first time this season.
Team medical personnel will evaluate his injury in the next few days, and Nagy said it won’t include X-rays.
Chicago’s defense looked entirely different without Mack 100 percent healthy. The pass rush never got to Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler, and the Bears’ league-best run defense was trampled by 35-year-old running back Frank Gore for 101 of Miami’s 161 rushing yards.
Missed tackles on Albert Wilson contributed to two shorter passes going for long touchdowns to cap off a nightmare afternoon in the heat for the Bears.
“I hope it’s an aberration, but we’ll discuss it and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said about poor tackling. “I think for our team and our players we like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. You know, why did this happen? And use it as motivation.
“So I hope it was just a one-time thing.”
Some turnovers took on a different form than in other games this season.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw one interception in the end zone, but for the first time the Bears offense had someone other than Trubisky lose a fumble.
Both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen lost the ball, Howard at the goal line and Cohen with the offense near midfield in pursuit of the winning points.
“We need to protect the football better,” Nagy said. “We need to have better ball security and try to win those turnover margins.”
Howard went for more than a quarter without a carry following his goal-line fumble, but Nagy said no punishment was involved and this was determined more by the game situation.
“Anytime somebody does that, a lot of times you’re in that mode where somebody fumbles the football and you want to give them the football right away,” Nagy said. “But for us, we were having success throwing the football in the second half and we just stuck with that.”
Despite the interception, Trubisky put up a strong second half and finished 22 of 31 for 316 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating for the season is 105.6.
“Mitch is playing really well right now, he’s playing really well,” Nagy said. “You’re seeing the growth of the players’ trust within each other, and his growth with these players.”
Nagy had to fend off questions about his overtime decision to run the ball on third down, rather than pass to try to get Cody Parkey a field goal try closer than 53 yards in overtime. Parkey missed it wide right.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Nagy said. “You pass the ball and get the first (down), and then who knows what goes on from there? In the end, I felt very comfortable with giving Cody Parkey a chance to make that field goal.
“And I’ll say this: Depending on the situations, I have ultimate trust in him to make that.”
The Bears remained in first place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record after the loss, and Nagy looked ahead with a positive attitude.
“This is not a ‘Debbie Downer’ organization,” Nagy said referring to the “Saturday Night Live character. “We’re a winning team, we lost that game, life goes on. How’re we going to get better?”
Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Leary will be placed on injured reserve.
“That’s a huge loss for us from a leadership perspective,” Joseph said. “From a player perspective, it’s a huge loss. You know, we have great depth in that room, obviously with (right guard Connor) McGovern and Max being starters now and (rookie) Sam Jones dressing on game day. So, we’ll see how that works out, but I feel good about that room. I do.”
General manager John Elway said on his weekly radio show that he’s searching for a roster replacement for Leary, but with a game Thursday night in Arizona that addition won’t be someone who can provide immediate help.
It’s the latest injury to a Jets secondary that is already without cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion).
The Jets also have some concerns at the wide receiver position with both Quincy Enunwa (sprained ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) leaving the game against the Colts with injuries.
This is the second straight year the Vikings have lost their top pick to an ACL injury in October. Running back Dalvin Cook went down in the fourth game last season.
Cleveland’s defense can’t afford to lose a player such as Schobert, who tied for the league lead with 144 tackles last season. The Browns gave up 246 yards rushing in Sunday’s blowout loss.
Christian Kirskey could slide over from outside linebacker to take Schobert’s spot.
Also, Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt Sunday and is done for the season. Streater got hurt in the first quarter and his injury is the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-depleted receiving unit.
He was expected to get more playing time while Rashard Higgins (knee) and Derrick Willies (collarbone) recover from their injuries.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
The Browns said Streater is “doing well” and team doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Streater does not need surgery at this time.
Willies had an operation on Monday to fix his collarbone after he broke it in practice on Friday. The team remains hopeful Willies will return at some point in 2018.
The injury situation could force the Browns to sign another wide receiver or make a trade. The team signed free agent Breshad Perriman on Saturday, but he did not have enough time to learn the offense and was inactive Sunday.
Tampa Bay has the NFL’s second-ranked offense and No. 1 passing attack, but is next to last in total defense and has allowed a league-high 34.6 points per game.
Koetter said in a statement said that “these decisions are always difficult, but our top priority here is to ensure that we do everything possible to help this team succeed.”
Smith is the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter was his offensive coordinator there and hired his old boss as defensive coordinator when Koetter became coach of the Bucs after the 2015 season.
Morgan played 19 snaps in the 21-0 loss to the Ravens before leaving the game. The nine-year veteran has started the past five games for the Titans (3-3), and he has 13 tackles with seven quarterback pressures this season.
Spain was hurt in the third quarter with 7:06 left, and he did not return. Spain, who has started 39 of his 41 games with Tennessee, was replaced by Corey Levin. Vrabel says they will know more on Spain later but are hoping to have him Sunday in London against the Chargers (4-2).
The situation is unusual because Gase said Tannehill’s shoulder got worse as last week progressed. Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago hours before kickoff, and replacement Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.
Gase quashed any potential quarterback controversy by saying Tannehill will return to the lineup when he’s healthy.
