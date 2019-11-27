Falcons place RB Smith on injured reserve

NFL notebook: Mahomes to start vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday.

Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play “unless something happens” prior to the game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

The Chiefs split two games with Matt Moore starting in place of the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, who sustained a dislocated right kneecap in Kansas City’s 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17.

Mahomes, 24, has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception this season.

–Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will return from a one-game absence to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Dan Quinn announced.

Ryan, 34, sustained a sprained ankle in the Falcons’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20. He sat out Atlanta’s 27-20 setback to the Seattle Seahawks the following week, marking his first missed start since Dec. 20, 2009.

Atlanta running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out.

–Listed as questionable by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision for the Sunday contest against the Miami Dolphins, coach Frank Reich announced.

The Colts want him to see how Brissett’s left knee feels during warmups before determining his status for action against the Dolphins. An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage.

–Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper officially is listed as questionable for the Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cooper, who injured his left knee in the Cowboys’ 37-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, underwent an MRI this week, and the results showed no structural damage. He was a limited participant Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) was ruled out for Sunday.

–Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and nose tackle Linval Joseph have been ruled out for Sunday.

Thielen missed his third straight practice with a hamstring injury and is considered “week to week,” according to coach Mike Zimmer. Joseph, who has an ailing knee, was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a nonparticipant one day later.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) also will not play against Dallas.

–Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his second straight game when he sits out Sunday against the visiting Rams.

Conner has been nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder sustained in the waning moments of Pittsburgh’s 27-14 victory over the Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) was listed as a limited participant Friday. He is questionable to face the Rams.

–The New York Giants ruled out tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard for their Sunday game against the New York Jets.

Engram is nursing a sprained left foot and will miss his second game of the season. Shepard has been sidelined since Oct. 6 with a concussion sustained in New York’s 28-10 loss to the Vikings.

Center Jon Halapio (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Sunday while offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back) is doubtful.

–Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice, one day after sitting out the session due to an illness.

Jackson looked no worse for wear, according to multiple media outlets. He was throwing passes and moving without issue during the early portion of practice open to the media.

–Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for the Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team said Vernon missed practice for the third straight day while nursing a knee injury. Eric Murray will miss his second consecutive game after undergoing knee surgery.

–Quarterback Luke Falk filed an injury grievance through the NFL Players Association against the Jets, the New York Daily News reported.

Falk is the second player to file a grievance against the Jets in the past three weeks, joining Kelechi Osemele. The former offensive lineman was released on Oct. 26 after undergoing shoulder surgery that was not authorized by the team.

Falk, 24, started two games in relief of ailing quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian. In his last game, Falk was sacked nine times and intercepted twice in a 31-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 6.

–The Washington Redskins won’t pay disgruntled offensive tackle Trent Williams the remaining $5.1 million of his base salary, ESPN reported.

The team put Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday, which gave Washington the option to decide whether to pay the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Williams can file a grievance to contest the decision.

–Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort agreed to terms on a contract that extends through the 2021 season.

