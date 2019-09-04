Falcons owner: Jones extension ‘very, very close’
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic on Tuesday that the team and wide receiver Julio Jones are “very, very close” to a new contract.
“I’d be surprised and disappointed if we didn’t get it done this week,” Blank said, per The Athletic. “I think it’s very reasonable to assume it will get done this week.”
Jones is scheduled to meet the media on Thursday, and the Falcons open the regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Blank told reporters last week he was hopeful the sides could reach an agreement before the regular season began, saying the process had taken “a little more time than we’d like.”
Jones, 30, has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020.
He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp and has been present throughout the preseason. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But general manager Thomas Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Field Level Media
Agent: Cowboys, Elliott ‘very close’ to deal
Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup for Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is “very close.”
“I think Zeke is showing he’s committed by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. We’re talking. They’re committed and we’re committed. That’s why we are here.”
Initial chatter Tuesday indicated the sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers set price in trade talks for Gordon
The Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers are seeking a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in a potential trade for running back Melvin Gordon, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
The team informed his representation that talks regarding a contract extension for the holdout running back have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday.
ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that one team has had preliminary communication with the Chargers about a trade.
Gordon, a first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Rams, Goff close to four-year extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports.
The deal “will be done in the coming days” and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.
Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Head coach Sean McVay said last week that Goff would be signed long term if the Rams had their way.
“If all things come together,” McVay said. “We’ll get a chance to look at that, but we that know Jared is very important. We feel great about him as our quarterback.”
Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie agreement. His cap figure was $8.9 million. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked up, meaning the new years on the deal are 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz. He agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million in guarantees. Goff and Wentz are represented by the same agency.
General manager Les Snead said at the start of training camp Goff was his top priority.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rams, Goff reportedly close to extension
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that
Rams quarterback Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension that would tie him to Los Angeles through 2024, according to multiple reports.
The deal “will be done in the coming days” and is expected to have an annual average value of $32 million per season, NFL Network reported Tuesday night.
Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, guided the Rams to the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Goff, 24, is scheduled to earn $4.3 million in 2019 as part of his rookie agreement. His $22 million player option for next season was already picked up. The deal puts him in the same ballpark as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, Carson Wentz, who agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with $107 million in guarantees.
–Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time to play in Week 2.
DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Pod” that he thinks Williams could return as soon as Week 2 at home against Dallas — or extend his absence to Week 8.
“I think he comes sooner rather than later,” Hall added. “I think he reports, and I think he’s a part of this football team.”
–HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans for the release of a documentary featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the film will air Dec. 10.
Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship of more than 30 years.
–San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
–The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year extension, putting him under contract through 2021. The NFL Network reported the total value of the deal is $10.3 million.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
–Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20 million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
–The Green Bay Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade with the New York Giants. Multiple outlets reported the sides swapped conditional seventh-round picks.
–Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Bengals sign RB Bernard to 2-year extension
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard
The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year extension on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2021.
The team did not announce contract figures, but NFL Network reports the total value of the deal is $10.3 million and includes a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million for 2019, plus a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March.
“He’s an invaluable player for us,” head coach Zac Taylor told the team’s website of Bernard. “We define what a Bengal is and he fits that description. He’s a physical and hungry accountable teammate that will do everything he can to help his teammates and that’s exactly what Gio has done for us.”
“It’s a blessing, number one, to be able to play for a long time and, number two, to be at the same place so long,” Bernard added.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He rushed for 211 yards and three scores and caught 35 passes for 218 yards in 12 games last season as the backup to starter Joe Mixon.
–Field Level Media
Packers acquire LB Goodson from Giants
The Green Bay Packers acquired
The Green Bay Packers acquired fourth-year linebacker B.J. Goodson in a trade Tuesday with the New York Giants.
The compensation was not announced, but multiple outlets reported the sides swapped conditional seventh-round picks.
The Packers, who kick off the season Thursday night at Chicago, were thin at inside linebacker with Oren Burks sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle.
Goodson, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2016 out of Clemson, registered 116 tackles in 37 career games with New York.
Goodson, 26, started 13 of his 15 games and tallied 61 tackles, two interceptions and a half-sack in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Redskins’ Williams could return Week 2
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time to play in Week 2, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Pod” that he thinks Williams could return as soon as Week 2 at home against Dallas — or extend his absence to Week 8.
“I think he comes sooner rather than later,” Hall added. “I think he reports, and I think he’s a part of this football team.”
NFL Network reported Williams will not return for this week’s regular-season opener at Philadelphia, but “there is a possibility” he could be back next week.
Hall said on “Hail to the Pod” last week that Williams had told him there was “zero chance” he would report for Week 1. But Hall said Tuesday that the sides could iron out their issues soon, noting that team president Bruce Allen has been amenable to Williams’ complaints about the team’s medical staff.
“Bruce said he’d make adjustments for Trent when it came to the medical staff,” Hall said. “It’s just about getting those two guys together and figuring out what that is. These guys aren’t very far off.”
Hall added that Allen offered to fire members of the medical staff with whom Williams has a problem, but the veteran does not want to be responsible for employees losing their jobs.
Williams, 31, has been absent all offseason, upset with the team following a tumor scare and also reportedly seeking an alteration to his contract. He has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has started 119 games for Washington since being drafted fourth overall in 2010.
Allen said last week he expected Williams to play for the Redskins this season. The team reportedly has rebuffed all trade offers for Williams, including a package from the Houston Texans that included Jadeveon Clowney before the edge rusher was dealt to Seattle over the weekend.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars, on Dorian watch, cancel Wednesday practice
Hurricane Dorian watch is on, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to stay home on Wednesday.
The Jaguars announced practice would be canceled, and all team employees, including players and coaches, are encouraged to stay home with their families.
Evidence or Dorian’s devastation became more clear in the Bahamas, though the exact path of the storm remained uncertain Tuesday as it weakened from Category 5 status.
The current plan for the Jaguars will be to make a call on Thursday’s practice schedule in the next 24 hours. Tentatively the team plans to be at the facility for a noon practice.
The Jaguars are scheduled to open the regular season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are operating under a state of emergency until further notice, and other teams could be impacted later in the week.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic (Hannah Green)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic (Wes Short, Jr.)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
–Field Level Media
Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice on Tuesday, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ragnow had not practiced since hurting his ankle in the Aug. 23 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. After initial concern about the injury, it was diagnosed as a minor sprain.
Ragnow, 23, moved to center this season after starting all 16 games at left guard as a rookie. He was the Lions’ first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and cornerback Rashaan Melvin stretched with the team but sat out the portion of practice that was open to the media. Hand has been out since the first week of camp, while Davis and Melvin were hurt against Buffalo.
The Lions don’t have to issue an official injury report until Wednesday.
Detroit also announced Tuesday it released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
HBO, NFL Films unveil Belichick-Saban documentary
HBO Sports and NFL
HBO Sports and NFL Films unveiled plans Tuesday for the release of a documentary featuring New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Titled “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” the film will air Dec. 10.
Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, and Saban, a six-time NCAA national champion, will be featured in the 90-minute film highlighting their friendship of more than 30 years. The pair met in the late 1980s and worked together on the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff from 1991-94, where Saban was the defensive coordinator under Belichick, the head coach.
The film’s goal is to provide viewers with a closer look into both men’s coaching blueprints and outline their lessons learned over the years.
“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden — symbols of success not just in sports, but in life,” NFL Films CEO Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football, but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal
Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
With skill-position stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper pining for a payday of their own, the Cowboys locked up another young starter by extending Collins’ deal and solidifying their offensive line.
Collins, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after NFL teams passed on him in the draft days after he was questioned in the murder of a former girlfriend. By the time the investigation showed Collins wasn’t involved, he was already a member of the Cowboys’ roster, signing a three-year, $1.5 million contract.
Owner Jerry Jones promised to redo that initial deal, and followed through with a two-year, $15.4 million contract in 2017.
Collins began his NFL career at guard but has solidified the right side of the line as a bookend to All-Pro Tyron Smith on the left side.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
General manager John Lynch said Saturday that Bosa’s week of practice would determine his Week 1 status. All signs Monday pointed to the 21-year-old being ready, and he punted any previous hesitation shown over playing in the opener.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Bosa has had three significant injuries in one year and hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 15 in Ohio State’s win over TCU. He sustained a core muscle injury in that game and shut it down for the entire 2018 college football season.
He missed a chunk of offseason workouts with a hamstring strain and had only 12 NFL practices under his belt as of Monday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan snapped back at questions about Bosa’s durability this summer, but did not entirely rule out the concept of a snap count for Bosa until the team is confident he’s ready to be turned loose.
–Field Level Media
Chargers sign C Pouncey to one-year extension
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey to a one-year extension through 2020 on Tuesday.
He was entering the final year of two-year, $15 million contract signed in March 2018. Multiple outlets reported the value of the extension at $9 million.
Pouncey, 30, started all 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Chargers in 2018. He played 954 of L.A.’s 995 offensive snaps.
“From day one, Mike has been everything we thought he’d be and more,” general manager Tom Telesco said. “He’s an unquestioned leader, both in the locker room and on the field, who has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike. His relentless work ethic — there have been times where we’ve had to fight to keep him off the practice field — and toughness are contagious. Mike’s dependability is invaluable, and we’re excited to have secured our Pro Bowl center through the 2020 season.”
Miami’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey started 93 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars, WR Pryor reach injury settlement
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached an injury settlement after he was released last week with a minor hamstring strain.
Pryor, according to NFL Network, is now considered healthy and as an unrestricted free agent will be open to sign with any team.
Pryor was placed on the reserve/injured list prior to being released on Aug. 30, making him eligible for an injury settlement.
The well-traveled wide receiver had 16 total receptions in eight games last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
The former Ohio State quarterback had 1,007 receiving yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
Bears ready for another round with Rodgers, Packers
Bears ready for another round with Rodgers, Packers
By virtue of his dominance and a near resurrection in last season’s opener, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might as well be a bleep word for Bears fans.
It was in the 2018 opener that Rodgers’ legend in the NFC North rivalry grew by quantum bounds. Down and out with a knee injury in the first half, Rodgers returned after halftime and rallied Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to knock off Chicago 24-23. The Bears devoured Rodgers in the second meeting, recording five sacks and grabbing the 24-17 victory.
“They stuffed us pretty good,” Rodgers said.
But Rodgers is 16-5 in the all-time matchup with a passer rating over 100 and a 45-10 TD-to-INT ratio. Even if that history means very little in the opener of the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, it’s safe to assume Rodgers will be ready for the primetime showdown. Wide receiver Davante Adams has seen the 35-year-old quarterback flip the switch to regular-season mode.
“I’ve definitely seen the switch,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the antennae up. It’s always a laser focus, but it heightens a little bit. From me being around here six years now, I can tell the difference. He’s ready to go.”
Green Bay unveils a new version of Rodgers — one in which he has full control of the offense at the line of scrimmage, a la Peyton Manning — under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers and fired coach Mike McCarthy had a competitively contentious relationship, a major reason there’s a new man in charge with the Packers. Another reason? The Packers’ 6-9-1 record in 2018.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason, and he said the Bears and other early season opponents accustomed to the decidedly West Coast system McCarthy installed have no idea what’s coming from the Packers’ offense.
“When they play Green Bay, it’s not just what they’ve seen for years – which was tough to stop,” Rodgers said. “Now we’re throwing new things at them with personnel groupings and motions and alignments and movement and adjustments that they haven’t seen from us. I’m obviously really hopeful that we’re going to go out and play really well, but I do feel like this is just the beginning for this offense and there’ll be a lot of room to grow.”
The Bears, who finished the 2018 season at 12-4, are looking for growth out of their quarterback in 2019. Mitchell Trubisky, who had multiple opportunities in the fourth quarter to squash Rodgers’ rally last September, enters his third season in the NFL with a division title in his back pocket and expectations for more trophies in the near future.
“His confidence is really high right now,” Bears center Cody Whitehair said. “He sees the field a lot better being in Year Two. The 2.0 step he’s taken in the offense has really helped him.”
The Bears are heavily reliant on a defense that led the league in scoring, takeaways and stopping the run, and third in total yards. Offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy had to bring in a new coordinator to replace current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, and he found a veteran in former Ravens defensive coordinator and Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.
Pagano is expecting a jump in production from recent first-round draft picks at linebacker in support of Khalil Mack, who had a forced fumble, interception and touchdown at Green Bay in his Bears debut last year.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was the team’s top performer in the offseason and second-year linebacker Roquan Smith is flashing undisputed star potential. He played only eight snaps at Lambeau Field last season.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Pagano said. “I feel like that kid has been around for a long, long time. He’s mature beyond his years, and he understands the game, and I think it’s really slowing down for him in a short of time that he’s been with his organization and played at this level. You know, everything you ask Roquan to do, physically he’s able to do it, whether it’s being a downhill inside linebacker, playing between the tackles.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs overtake Patriots as Super Bowl favorite
New England is now
New England is now the runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs in updated Super Bowl odds at Westgate’s Superbook in Las Vegas.
The defending champion Patriots (6-1), who defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship, are a close second to claim the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020. Kansas City is 5-1.
Several books are still running with New England as the Lombardi Trophy best bet. Many of them put Bill Belichick’s bunch narrowly ahead of the Chiefs, including PointsBet, Fan Duel and DraftKings.
One of the most popular tickets is on AFC underdog Cleveland, with the Browns climbing from 22-1 in March all the way 8-1 this week at MGM. A dramatic offseason transformation that brought Pro Bowl talent in Odell Beckham Jr. and an insanely stocked defensive line has bettors flocking to the Browns and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.
PointsBet has taken more than half of its Super Bowl bets on Cleveland.
“We get absolutely throttled if [the Browns] win the Super Bowl,” said Matthew Chaprales, head of content for PointsBet, told ESPN. “It’s the biggest liability on the books since we came online in the U.S., and, frankly, it’s not even close.”
At Caesars, only the Chicago Bears are a more popular Super Bowl LIV bet than the Browns. The Bears are currently offered anywhere from 8-1 to 12-1 at major sportsbooks.
One team whose odds are dipping best on limited action is the NFC champion Rams. Los Angeles, 6-1 in March, can be had for as low as 15-1 at some books. The Rams are still running No. 6 at DraftKings and Sugarhouse.
–Field Level Media
Jets promote longtime exec Elhai to team president
The New York Jets promoted longtime
The New York Jets promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president Tuesday, four days after Neil Glat stepped down from the position to become a senior adviser.
Elhai, 43, is in his 20th year with the team, including the past five years as the senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel.
The promotion means the Jets enter the 2019 season with a new president, new head coach (Adam Gase) and new general manager (Joe Douglas).
Elhai will oversee the team’s business side and report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. He also will work with Gase and Douglas “to integrate football and business operations,” according to a team statement.
The Jets also promoted Brian Friedman from senior vice president and chief financial officer to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is in his 11th year with the organization.
–Field Level Media
