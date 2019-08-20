Falcons’ Jones not worried about being highest-paid WR

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones says he is comfortable with his current contract situation and doesn’t care about being the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, ESPN reported Monday.

“I’m good. I’m comfortable with how everybody’s doing it,” Jones said when asked about the status of his contract talks. “There’s no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they’re going to get it done, we’ll get it done.”

Over the last five seasons (2014-18), Jones has the most receiving yards (7,994) and the second-most receptions (524) in the league, trailing Antonio Brown (576) in the latter.

Jones’ eight-year career average of 96.7 receiving yards per game is the highest in NFL history, with Odell Beckham Jr. the runner-up at 92.8 per game.

Yet the six-time Pro Bowl selection’s current salary is nowhere near the top of the chart among his peers. Jones, 30, has two years and $21 million remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million extension signed in August 2015.

According to ESPN, his current average salary of $14.25 million ranks 11th among receivers. Beckham tops the list at $18 million per year.

“Me, personally, I don’t really care about as far as being the highest-paid receiver, man,” Jones said. “It’s a number. We’ve got some other guys on the team. If we can do it in a way to get all the other guys to stay on the team … it’s a lot of ways you can do money.”

Jones has posted five straight seasons with at least 80 catches and 1,400 receiving yards. He needs 133 yards this year to surpass Roddy White (10,863) as the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.

“For us, he’s a model player, a model leader, and someone we want to have connected to our franchise for as long as he can play football,” team owner Arthur Blank told ESPN.

–Field Level Media