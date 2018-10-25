Falcons’ D showing signs of recovery in 2 straight wins
ATLANTA (AP) — There is renewed optimism for Atlanta’s defense and new hope for the Falcons’ season that seemed lost following a 1-4 start.
The overall defensive statistics are still ugly, but two straight wins and improved play from fill-in starters combined to leave Falcons coach Dan Quinn upbeat during the team’s bye week.
“Let’s call it like it is, we hadn’t performed to the level that we wanted to defensively,” Quinn said Tuesday. “But this past week I really felt a shift take place. The guys that now have been playing together for a few weeks, I saw them rise to the occasion in that regard.”
Following the off week, the Falcons play at Washington on Nov. 4, followed by another road game at Cleveland.
For a team with six players on injured reserve, including three defensive starters, improved health is especially important for the Falcons (3-4). Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had two sacks in Monday night’s 23-20 win over the New York Giants after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.
“Getting Grady back out there is huge,” said wide receiver Julio Jones. “He’s a leader. What he brings to the defensive line and his energy is huge.”
Jarrett says the Falcons, only two years removed from their 2016 Super Bowl season, can still make a third straight playoff appearance.
“We understand that everything we want is still ahead of us,” Jarrett said. “We are going to approach it that way. We are not going to let one win stay on our mind too long, and we are not going to let a loss stay on our mind. … We have a long way to go and we are a group of tough guys that won’t give up.”
Rookie linebacker Foye Oluokun, gaining confidence and experience in his fill-in starter’s role after Deion Jones was placed on IR, had six stops against the Giants. Second-year defensive end Takk McKinley added a sack, giving him a team-leading 5 ½ for the year.
Atlanta gave up only two field goals through three quarters before allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Giants.
“It’s good. You always want to go into the bye week with a win,” said cornerback Desmond Trufant. “The last two weeks we got a win, so we just have to keep grinding the momentum and get healthy.”
It has been a rough first half of the season for Atlanta, especially on defense.
The Falcons are giving up 419.4 yards and 30.3 points per game, the third-highest averages in the league. Only Tampa Bay (32.7) and San Francisco (31.1) have allowed more points per game through seven weeks.
Before the spree of injuries, the defense was on the rise after allowing only 19.7 points per game last season.
The heart of the unit was ripped apart by injuries this season. Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen were placed on injured reserve in the first month of the season.
As new starters have become more comfortable in their roles, other players have healed. Jarrett and backup end Derrick Shelby, who had been out since Week 2 with a groin injury, returned against the Giants.
“Our ability to swarm to the ball felt different in this game,” said Quinn of the win over the Giants. “I thought it was one of the better performances by the defensive line overall, run game and pass rush. If we can make sure we stay true to our style, I think that’s a big thing.”
The Falcons placed right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve on Wednesday. Offensive guard Andy Levitre and running back Devonta Freeman also are on IR.
Jones (foot) and Freeman (groin) may return in the second half of the season, though Freeman may be a long shot.
Quinn said Jones, sidelined since the opening week, “is meeting all the markers” and “making terrific progress.” Even so, Quinn also said “We’ve still got a ways to go” before having the linebacker back on the field.
The Falcons are in last place in the NFC South, but Trufant says there is still time to make a playoff run.
“We always felt we were still in it regardless of how we started,” Trufant said. “We just had to get some momentum and find out what works for us and keep moving. There’s a lot of ball left and we can still do a lot of damage out there.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Brady eagerly looks forward to playing Bills on Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Brady is so looking forward to his annual trip to Buffalo the Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival.
"Another great win, 5-2. Got to get to 6-2," he said, walking alongside teammate Lawrence Guy following a 38-31 victory at Chicago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tom Brady is so looking forward to his annual trip to Buffalo the Patriots quarterback posted a video on social media playfully announcing his impending arrival.
“Another great win, 5-2. Got to get to 6-2,” he said, walking alongside teammate Lawrence Guy following a 38-31 victory at Chicago last weekend. And when Guy chimed in by saying, “6-2 on the way,” Brady responded with a wide-eyed: “Woo! Bills Mafia, here we come.”
Bills fans, who refer to themselves as the “Mafia,” naturally took Brady’s remarks as a taunt in advance of Buffalo (2-5) hosting New England on Monday night.
The more upset fans are, the better, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said.
“I think it’s perfect,” Hughes said. “I think that’s great to get our fans riled up, because we’re going to need all that anger, all that hostility.”
The young, patchwork and offensively challenged Bills could use whatever edge they can get for various reasons.
They’re already on their third starting quarterback, with Derek Anderson filling in for injured rookie Josh Allen; have scored just 81 points; and have lost by 22 or more three times, including a 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis last weekend.
Then there’s the prospect of facing Brady, who at 41, has every good reason to be upbeat given his career-long string of dominance over New England’s AFC East rival.
With a 28-3 record against Buffalo, Brady holds the NFL mark for most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. His 466 yards passing in a 40-32 win at Buffalo in 2015 are the most against the Bills. He threw five touchdown passes — four to Randy Moss alone — in having a hand in Buffalo’s most lopsided home loss, a 56-10 Patriots win in 2007.
And Brady also contributed to the Patriots racking up 580 yards offense — the most allowed by Buffalo at home — in a 52-28 win in 2012.
The past means nothing to the Patriots, who are 31-5 against Buffalo since 2000, when Bill Belichick took over as coach.
“It’s always tough in Buffalo,” Belichick said, discounting the fact the Patriots have won six straight at Orchard Park, New York, by a combined margin of 230-144.
The Patriots enters the game on a roll, having scored 38 or more points in winning four straight.
Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams took no exception to Brady’s remarks.
“Why wouldn’t the man be confident, right? I think that comes with good players,” Williams said, referring to Brady’s 201-57 career record. “Good players are confident. Great players are even more confident. That’s no shock.”
NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME
The Bills are 2-10 in their past 12 Monday night games, and have lost six straight since a 23-18 win at Miami in 1999. Buffalo hasn’t hosted a Monday night game since giving up a touchdown and field goal in the final 20 seconds of a 25-24 loss to Dallas on Oct. 8, 2007.
Buffalo is 0-13 in games played on either Sunday or Monday nights since a 2000 season-opening 16-13 win against Tennessee. Adding in Thursday and Saturday night games, Buffalo is a combined 3-18 since 2001.
UNDERDOGS AGAIN
Bills coach Sean McDermott shrugged when informed the Patriots opened as 11-point favorites.
“Is that new?” he said, before noting how the Patriots won the AFC championship last season and extended their NFL record by winning their ninth consecutive division title.
“Until you beat them, then they’re going to be favored. That’s how it works,” McDermott said.
MICHEL ON THE MEND
The Patriots will likely be without rookie running back Sony Michel, who hurt his left knee injury against Chicago.
Michel missed New England’s first two practices this week, and leads the team with 422 yards rushing and four TDs. His absence would leave the Patriots with James White and Kenjon Barner as the only healthy running backs on the roster.
MISTER MONDAY
Brady has no trouble getting up for Monday. His 48 career touchdown passes on Monday night are the fourth most in history behind Dan Marino (74), Brett Favre (69) and Drew Brees (50).
Brady also enters the matchup with Buffalo on the cusp of becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, counting playoffs. Peyton Manning tops the list with 579, Brady is second with 575.
RETIRING NO. 34
The Bills will honor Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas by retiring his No. 34 during halftime. He joins quarterback Jim Kelly and defensive end Bruce Smith as the only Bills player to earn the honor.
Thomas hopes his presence and Brady’s comments regarding Bills fans might spur Buffalo.
“The fans will be riled up now because of what Tom Brady said,” he said.
No matter the outcome, Thomas added: “It’ll be a special night. It absolutely means more than anything I could ever imagine right now at this point in my life.”
___
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Texans and Dolphins both missing receivers
HOUSTON (AP) — Both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were without a starting receiver on Thursday night with Houston's Keke Coutee out with a hamstring injury and Miami's Kenny Stills inactive because of a groin injury.
The Dolphins had feared that they'd also be without receiver Albert Wilson, who was dealing with
HOUSTON (AP) — Both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were without a starting receiver on Thursday night with Houston’s Keke Coutee out with a hamstring injury and Miami’s Kenny Stills inactive because of a groin injury.
The Dolphins had feared that they’d also be without receiver Albert Wilson, who was dealing with a hip injury this week, but he was active for Thursday’s game. The team announced earlier in the week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill would miss the game because of a shoulder injury, giving former Texan Brock Osweiler his third straight start in his place.
Also inactive for Houston was safety Andre Hal (shoulder), who made his season debut last week after going into remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.
Other inactive players for Miami were cornerback Torry McTyer, defensive ends Cameron Malveaux and Charles Harris, tackle Sam Young and tight end A.J. Derby.
Also out for Houston were cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Shareece Wright, linebacker Brian Peters, guard Zach Fulton and tight end Ryan Griffin.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Wright thrilled to rejoin Seahawks after setback in rehab
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When he first underwent knee surgery in mid-August, K.J. Wright targeted the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 game against Dallas for his return.
It made sense. The procedure was relatively minor and the amount of recovery time should have been sufficient for Wright to be able to play at least
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When he first underwent knee surgery in mid-August, K.J. Wright targeted the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 3 game against Dallas for his return.
It made sense. The procedure was relatively minor and the amount of recovery time should have been sufficient for Wright to be able to play at least some against the Cowboys.
“I was running within two weeks,” Wright said. “But I think I went a bit too hard.”
It’s now Week 8 and Wright is finally set to make his season debut when the Seahawks travel to Detroit on Sunday. A month later than he expected, Wright’s return should help solidify a position that’s used four different players through Seattle’s first six games.
If Wright can play at the level he has for most of his career, his return is a major boost for a defense that has held three of its last four opponents to under 20 points, including a 27-3 rout of Oakland in Seattle’s last game.
“We’ve been playing together for seven years, so we have a communication that can’t be replicated,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “He makes plays and he’s going to make adjustments and things of that nature. I’m extremely excited to have him back. I think the last time you saw him, he was making big hits and all that stuff, so that’s what I’m expecting from him.”
Wright said it was a very simple movement that led to his injury during pregame warmups before Seattle faced Minnesota in the third preseason game. Wright said he was doing a shuffle move when his leg gave out momentarily. He didn’t really think much of it and went on to play in the game without any problems.
It was afterward, when he told trainers his knee was a little sore, that concerns started to grow. Wright initially balked when told he needed to undergo an MRI, but soon learned the concerns were justified.
“I was like, ‘I don’t need the MRI,’ but once they showed what happened, it showed that it was messed up and I had to get it repaired,” Wright said.
While Wright was out, the Seahawks used four different players to try to fill his spot. They started rookie Shaquem Griffin in the opener against Denver, but it was obvious Griffin wasn’t ready for the role. Seattle signed Mychal Kendricks, but he lasted only three games before being indefinitely suspended by the league for his guilty plea on federal insider trading charges. Austin Calitro also got a look, but the most promising option may have been Barkevious Mingo.
Signed by Seattle to play strongside linebacker and rush the quarterback in passing situations, Mingo showed a knack for playing behind the line of scrimmage and covering in space.
“It’s a tremendous boost for him in his career, too, to be able to play behind the line of scrimmage as he grows to do that,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It really will help him. I don’t think anybody’s seen him do that very much and (we’re) surprised that it’s come so easy to him, but we’ll continue to work on with it.”
The emergence of others at weakside linebacker and the time missed with injury has heightened questions about Wright’s long-term future in Seattle. He’s in the final year of his current contract and Wright said not having future security crossed his mind briefly in the immediate aftermath of his surgery.
“When I got hurt it did cross my mind like, ‘Damn, this is the worst timing,'” Wright said. “But when you get hurt and you miss some ball, all you care about is football, and the contract stuff will handle itself. I just want to play. The money is the money — whatever. I just want to play ball, be out three with my guys, and just do what I love.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Versatile Van Noy finds home, place on Patriots defense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick will probably never see it, but Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy left a thank you note on social media for his coach anyway on Thursday
"Happy anniversary to me and my trade day! What a day that turned out to be!" Van Noy wrote on Twitter to
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick will probably never see it, but Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy left a thank you note on social media for his coach anyway on Thursday
“Happy anniversary to me and my trade day! What a day that turned out to be!” Van Noy wrote on Twitter to commemorate the two-year anniversary of his trade from the Detroit Lions.
Among the hashtags at the end of the post were “thanksbill,” a digital shout-out to his notoriously social media averse Patriots coach.
It’s also was a continued celebration of a journey to New England that Van Noy said he considers to be “a blessing.”
Van Noy was still trying to find his place in the NFL in 2016 when he got the call that he had been dealt to the perennial Super Bowl contender.
Two years, two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl ring and contract extension later the linebacker has grown into one of the Patriots’ key cogs on defense.
“It’s big time,” Van Noy said. “Happy to be a part of this.”
Despite often being the odd man out with the Lions after they drafted him in the second round in 2014, Van Noy arrived in New England and almost immediately found himself being put to use alongside linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
Van Noy played both middle and outside linebacker during his seven regular-season appearances in 2016 and was on the field for all three playoff games, including the comeback Super Bowl win over Atlanta.
Those efforts were rewarded last season when the Patriots signed him to a two-year, $11.7 million contract extension.
“Kyle has a lot of versatility for us. He can do all of the things really that a linebacker needs to do,” Belichick said. “Play the run, rush the passer and play in coverage. He does a good job at all of them and his versatility has been valuable for us.”
Van Noy has validated the faith Belichick showed in him.
His 73 combined tackles ranked third on the team in 2017 and his 5½ sacks were second only to Trey Flowers’ 6½.
Van Noy also saw his responsibilities increase, including being given the responsibility of wearing the wired helmet to receive the defensive calls from the sideline.
The Patriots have struggled to limit teams this season, giving up 400 or more yards in five of their seven games. But Van Noy has remained one of their most consistent players as they’ve tried to work through their issues.
He has started all seven games and is second on the team with 36 total tackles. He also has one of the Patriots’ 10 interceptions.
In addition, Van Noy has shown value on special teams, scooping up Hightower’s blocked punt in the third quarter at Chicago last week and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown in New England’ 38-31 win.
The Patriots will need a similar output as they prepare for their fourth road game of the season at Buffalo on Monday. New England’s win at Chicago is its only win away from Massachusetts this season.
Van Noy said sharing the field with Hightower has made him a better player.
“Playing with someone like him, obviously he’s an incredible player,” Van Noy said. “We know what each other’s doing.
“I’ve played his position. He’s played mine. So it’s easy to know what each other has to do. We play off each other. He can count on me and I can count on him. … We try to have that foundation for the rest of the guys.”
Notes: Rookie RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and OL Brian Schwenke did not participate in practice on Thursday. It is the second straight day that Michel and Rowe were absent from practice this week. Michel was helped off the field in last week’s win at Chicago and eventually carted to the locker room after he had his leg pinned underneath him on a tackle by Bears lineman Bilal Nichols. Rowe continues to be dogged by the groin issue that has contributed to him missing three games this season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower
Redskins look to take advantage of struggling Giants
Redskins look to take advantage of struggling Giants
The Washington Redskins are division leaders, and the New York Giants are a disaster.
When the NFC East rivals get together Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J., Washington will be attempting to strengthen its grip on the division while nudging the Giants
Redskins look to take advantage of struggling Giants
The Washington Redskins are division leaders, and the New York Giants are a disaster.
When the NFC East rivals get together Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J., Washington will be attempting to strengthen its grip on the division while nudging the Giants deeper into the abyss.
The Redskins will be facing an opponent who is 1-6 for the second straight season and appears to be careening towards another 3-13 record or even worse, though it’s hardly quarterback Alex Smith’s focus.
“I’m not going to get too wrapped up in that,” Smith said Wednesday. “Who knows how they’ll take it? Maybe it’s going to fire them up if anything.”
Washington (4-2) is seeking its fourth division title in the last 20 years. The Redskins hold a one-game lead over Dallas and Philadelphia despite a 126-121 point differential that is the lowest among division leaders.
The Redskins got their first two wins by a combined 32 points but have won their last two by a total of nine points. Washington has followed a 43-19 blowout loss at New Orleans with a 23-17 win over Carolina and 20-17 win over Dallas.
“We feel as if these games should not be as close as they have been,” Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “I mean these are two great teams we’ve been playing, but we leave a lot of plays out there.”
Guiding the Redskins to their solid start is action in the trenches, with an effective rushing game and a productive run defense.
Two weeks ago, the Redskins limited Christian McCaffrey to 20 rushing yards and Carolina to 81. Last week, they kept Ezekiel Elliott to 33 yards and the Cowboys’ ground game to 73.
Meanwhile, the Redskins will keep handing it off to Adrian Peterson, who has one 100-yard game so far but has approached 100 yards in the three other wins. He finished with 99 last week.
The Giants continued their nightmarish season with a 23-20 loss at Atlanta on Monday. New York fell despite Eli Manning throwing for 399 yards and receivers Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. finishing with 167 and 143 yards, respectively.
In response to the latest loss, the Giants dealt cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans on Tuesday and traded defensive tackle Damon Harrison to Detroit on Wednesday.
And now various tabloids are writing how this is the end of the line for Manning, who is dealing with ineffective offensive line play for the second straight season while struggling with mobility in the pocket.
“I haven’t thought about the trade scenario,” Manning said on his weekly WFAN appearance Tuesday. “Hey, this organization is the only team I played for and the only thing I know. I love the Giants. It’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”
Manning also appears to be getting second-guessed by first-year coach Pat Shurmur, who appeared to yell “Throw it to Odell” when Manning threw elsewhere on an unsuccessful fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
NFL fires official after blown call
NFL fires official after blown call
The NFL has fired down judge Hugo Cruz for poor performance.
Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and
NFL fires official after blown call
The NFL has fired down judge Hugo Cruz for poor performance.
Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and while the Browns’ defenders expected the play to be whistled dead, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season because of performance in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. He became an NFL official in 2015.
The NFL Referees Association released a statement criticizing the NFL’s decision.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” the statement said. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the Grievance process.”
NFL officials are graded on their performance on every play, and the league previously has suspended or re-assigned officials following errors.
Cleveland wound up losing that game 38-14, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett highlighted that play in a recent rant about officiating in the league.
“It was so obvious,” Garrett said. “To my mind, he’s moved, nobody else has moved and the ball hasn’t moved, so it’s kinda textbook. The flag should be up. I don’t understand how you don’t see it. That’s his job is to look down the line and see when people are jumping offside or false-starting, but I’ve got to keep on finishing the play.”
That play came with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, and the touchdown turned the score from 14-3 to 21-3.
“Momentum matters in the game,” Garrett said. “No doubt. And a six-point turnaround, a seven-point turnaround like that where it could’ve been a sack or maybe a forced fumble if you keep on playing, or just a no play at all, to a touchdown, that’s a huge difference. There were a couple missed calls like that, and that’s not on Okung — he’s just doing his job.
“It’s on the ref and to him to have that kind of integrity to call that play when it comes.”
–Field Level Media
Bucs out of tailspin, Bengals in 1 as midpoint approaches
CINCINNATI (AP) — With their defense unable to stop anybody, the Buccaneers fired their coordinator and got a better showing — and a slump-busting win — the next time out.
The Bengals won't be doing anything so drastic, even though they've got significant issues that came to the forefront during their second-worst drubbing
CINCINNATI (AP) — With their defense unable to stop anybody, the Buccaneers fired their coordinator and got a better showing — and a slump-busting win — the next time out.
The Bengals won’t be doing anything so drastic, even though they’ve got significant issues that came to the forefront during their second-worst drubbing under coach Marvin Lewis. All they can do is hope players get healthy and things get better before it all slips away.
Their matchup Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium could be a pivotal moment heading into the season’s midpoint.
“I still believe we’re in great shape,” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said. “I don’t think we’re a bad team or we’re coming off a week we can’t overcome. But we’ve got to tighten up now.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide that cost defensive coordinator Mike Smith his job. He was replaced last week by former Bucs assistant coach Mark Duffner, who simplified the game plan. The Buccaneers held Cleveland to 305 total yards and had five sacks during a 26-23 overtime victory .
The showing was encouraging, and so is the upcoming schedule. Tampa Bay is nearing the end of a stretch of four road games out of five, with one more at Carolina next week. Then the Buccaneers play four of five at home.
“How we won the game Sunday — if we continue doing that, I think we’ll be fine,” said defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who has had a sack in each of the last five games.
It’s not so clear cut for the Bengals (4-3), who have squandered much of their fast start with a last-minute home loss to Pittsburgh and a 45-10 loss at Kansas City last Sunday night. The defense got shredded for 551 yards, the offense managed a season-low 239 total yards, and there were missed tackles and botched plays that figured in their second-biggest margin of defeat during Lewis’ 16 seasons.
The game on Sunday begins a favorable stretch for the Bengals: four of five at home. They’ve already fallen out of first place in the AFC North and can’t slip any more behind.
“This game is important for us, and we want to end the first half of the season the right way,” quarterback Andy Dalton said.
Five things to watch at Paul Brown Stadium:
BETTER D
The Buccaneers’ defense was much better vs. Cleveland, but it still ranks last in pass defense. Middle linebacker Kwon Alexander and backup linebacker Jack Cichy suffered season-ending knee injuries against the Browns, forcing a shuffle at the position. Adarius Taylor moves from outside linebacker to the middle, and Devante Bond — who rejoined the team last week after being released in September — takes over at the outside spot.
“That’s a great linebacker we lost,” Pierre-Paul said of Alexander.
THIRD TIME
Jameis Winston makes his third start since returning from a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Buccaneers’ offense is ranked No. 1 in the league. Winston threw for 365 yards against the Browns but was sacked four times, threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble, a reminder of his biggest problem: turnovers.
“It’s costing us points and putting us at risk,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said.
DALTON’S CHALLENGE
Dalton got off to his best start since 2015 , throwing for 11 touchdowns in the first four games. The offense has stalled in the last three, with Dalton throwing for only four touchdowns. The Bengals have been hurt by the loss of two tight ends and running back Giovani Bernard. They were one-dimensional in the drubbing at Kansas City, with receiver A.J. Green accounting for 110 of their 139 total yards in the first half. They’ll be looking to get running back Joe Mixon and the other receivers more heavily involved against the Buccaneers.
“A.J. is going to get his — he deserves it, and he should,” Dalton said. “He’s a big part of why this offense has been successful throughout the years. But if we can spread the ball around, it helps.”
FLAT AND FLATTENED
The Bengals’ defense played its sloppiest game in Kansas City, with missed tackles helping the Chiefs pile up those 551 yards. Cincinnati’s defense is ranked second to last in the league in yards allowed and third worst in points allowed.
“We’ve just got to have that fire,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “We didn’t play with enough fire.”
OLD FRIENDS
Lewis and Bucs coach Dirk Koetter have been close friends since they were teammates at Idaho State from 1978-80. They were in each other’s weddings. They remain close even as they get set to try to beat each other.
“When you’re playing each other, I don’t know if you’d say it’s special because both guys want their team to win,” Koetter said. “We’ll be rooting against each other.”
___
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
New Cardinals coordinator brings strong Arians influence
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A disciple of Bruce Arians is now in charge of the Arizona Cardinals offense.
Whether Byron Leftwich can awaken that slumbering unit remains to be seen.
But Arians' influence is undeniable.
After a lot of lobbying, Arians talked Leftwich into taking a job as a coaching intern two seasons
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A disciple of Bruce Arians is now in charge of the Arizona Cardinals offense.
Whether Byron Leftwich can awaken that slumbering unit remains to be seen.
But Arians’ influence is undeniable.
After a lot of lobbying, Arians talked Leftwich into taking a job as a coaching intern two seasons ago. Last year, he promoted Leftwich to quarterbacks coach.
When Arians retired as Cardinals head coach after last season and Steve Wilks was hired, Leftwich stayed on as quarterbacks coach. And when Wilks fired Mike McCoy last week, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.
“B.A., he’s the reason I’m here,” Leftwich said Thursday in his first meeting with reporters since getting the new job. “It was just special that he gave me this opportunity. He’s been trying to get me to do it forever and he gave me the opportunity and once I saw it I fell in love with it.
“He knew the way I cared about football. He knew how much time and energy I put into this thing. I’m glad he got me into this thing because I love every minute of it right now.”
Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen sees the Arians influence.
“Byron is sort of a B.A. descendent, and he (Arians) is sort of a ghostly legend in this building here,” Rosen said. “I think he’s putting in some new stuff but also pulling on some past knowledge. I am looking forward to what we are about to do with him.”
Leftwich, like Rosen, was a first-round draft pick at quarterback, chosen seventh overall out of Marshall by Jacksonville in 2003. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, the last three with Pittsburgh. Arians was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for two of those seasons, and they developed a bond that continues to this day.
When he finally convinced Leftwich to take a coaching job, Arians let him call plays last year for a pair of preseason games.
“He was outstanding,” Arians said in an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “He was always a play ahead. You could tell he was a quarterback and a really, really smart one. He had such a great rapport in that room. I know Carson Palmer leaned on him heavily.”
Leftwich inherits an offense that ranks last in the NFL in total yards and yards rushing and next-to-last in yards passing. Just what alterations he can make for Sunday’s game against San Francisco is uncertain.
“It’s tough to change a lot in a week but there is things that we can do,” Leftwich said. “It’s not really about doing a bunch of different stuff. It’s about getting these guys. It’s about Josh, it’s about the growth of Josh but it’s about the other 10 guys also. We’ve just got to play better and we’ve got to practice better.”
His main focus is the development of Rosen.
“I mean he’s a young quarterback. This kid’s 21 years old. This is the National Football League,” Leftwich said. “I’ve been there. I know what he’s going through. I know what he’s thinking. We’re just trying to get him there, get him there as quickly as possible, getting him there as safe as possible and just teach him the things that he’s going to need to play consistently for a long time in this league.”
Leftwich said his playing career mirrored that of Rosen in the early years.
“I really like this kid,” he said. “I think this kid can really play football.”
Leftwich is Rosen’s fifth offensive coordinator in the past four years.
“It’s not fun. If I could prefer it, I would have one offense, but that’s not really how it all worked out,” Rosen said. “So, I’m just going to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
But Leftwich said he’s not throwing a lot of new material at Rosen.
“I’m not changing this thing up,” he said. “I’m not going to put this kid in a situation where he’s out there and doesn’t have an understanding of what he’s doing. I’m just trying to give him a better understanding of what he’s doing, just put him in better positions so he can have a lot of success in this league.”
Arians, in his radio interview, had one prediction for the Leftwich offense.
“One thing I’ll bet,” Arians said. “It’s a very teachable game plan and the guys will know exactly what’s expected of them.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers, Cardinals match ugly 1-6 records in NFC West game
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One thing for certain about Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals: No team in the NFL will have a worse record than the team that loses this one.
The 49ers and Cardinals stagger into the game at 1-6. San Francisco has lost five in a
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One thing for certain about Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals: No team in the NFL will have a worse record than the team that loses this one.
The 49ers and Cardinals stagger into the game at 1-6. San Francisco has lost five in a row since its lone win of the season, a victory over Detroit on Sept. 16, back before quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Arizona’s lone win came at San Francisco on Oct. 7.
It’s been a particularly tumultuous week for the Cardinals. They fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last Friday, replacing him with quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich. And three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson asked to be traded, only to back off the request following a meeting with Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
When times are tough, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said, coaches learn a lot about their players.
“Everyone is motivated when things are easy,” he said. “When things get really tough is when you find out who people truly are. Sometimes that is a necessity when you are trying to build a team and build an organization the right way. We went through a lot of it last year, and I thought we did have some pretty strong guys because we were able to start out 0-9 and finish 6-10.”
Arizona’s first-year coach Steve Wilks made the change at coordinator with his team ranked last or nearly last in the NFL in virtually every offensive category. But how much can be done in one week of practice with a new coordinator?
“I think he is trying to ease in,” Wilks said. “He’s not trying to, he says, ‘go cold turkey on it’ and switch everything. I think it’s going to be a slow, gradual process.”
When Arizona beat the 49ers 28-18, San Francisco dominated the game statistically but turned over the ball five times to zero for the Cardinals.
Here are some things to consider when the 49ers face the Cardinals:
PROTECT THE BALL
No team has been worse at protecting the ball than the 49ers and no team has been worse at taking it away. That has added up to the five straight losses. The Niners rank last in the league with three takeaways — tied for the fewest after seven games since the 1970 merger — and have committed the most with 18. San Francisco has committed 14 giveaways since its last takeaway on Sept. 30 against the Chargers.
“We can’t run away from it,” Shanahan said. “We keep talking about it, keep harping on it. We just go back to work and keep trying to get better.”
ROSEN’S COORDINATOR
Leftwich is the fifth coordinator that Arizona rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has had in the past five seasons.
“It’s not fun. If I could prefer it, I would have one offense, but that’s not really how it all worked out,” he said. “So, I’m just going to do the best I can with what I’ve got.”
Rosen is coming off his roughest outing, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice in last Thursday night’s 45-10 loss to Denver. He continues to talk positively, though.
“I think what I have right now is a really good football team,” he said. “We are all underperforming a bit, but like I said in the past, I am very happy that we’re a really good football team playing not so well, as opposed to hitting our potential as a team take maybe doesn’t have as much potential.”
WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?
The 49ers have struggled to generate much production from their wide receivers this season, with the group combining for just 64 catches for 798 yards through seven games. Several San Francisco receivers have been slowed by injuries, with Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis all dealing with various ailments that have kept them out at times from practice and games.
“It definitely makes it a little bit tougher just not having the same guys getting the same reps every week,” quarterback C.J. Beathard said. “It’s nice to have a routine, same guys in there. Obviously, it would help to have everyone healthy as it would at any position, but that’s part of football and you’ve just got to go with the guys that you have in there and trust in them.”
ROOKIE RECEIVER
While Arizona’s offense has been awful, Christian Kirk is off to a good start to his NFL career.
Kirk, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M who grew up in suburban Phoenix, leads NFL rookie wide receivers with 28 catches. He is on pace for 64 receptions, which would be second most in Cardinals history: Anquan Boldin caught 101 passes as an Arizona rookie in 2004.
LEFTWICH’S RISE
Leftwich has made a rapid rise to coordinator in his coaching career. He was a coaching intern under Bruce Arians two seasons ago and was promoted to quarterbacks coach by Arians last season.
When Wilks replaced Arians, he kept Leftwich in the QB coaching job.
___
AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Redskins’ Norman pushes back on Eric Reid’s ‘sellout’ claim
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pushed back Thursday on Eric Reid's criticism of Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition.
Reid and Jenkins had a heated exchange before Sunday's game between Reid's Carolina Panthers and Jenkins' Philadelphia Eagles.
Jenkins co-founded The Players Coalition, a group focused on racial and social justice.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Redskins cornerback Josh Norman pushed back Thursday on Eric Reid’s criticism of Malcolm Jenkins and The Players Coalition.
Reid and Jenkins had a heated exchange before Sunday’s game between Reid’s Carolina Panthers and Jenkins’ Philadelphia Eagles.
Jenkins co-founded The Players Coalition, a group focused on racial and social justice. Reid, a former member, took issue with the group’s direction and expressed his concerns following the Panthers’ 21-17 win.
“You have fiction people, and then you have non-fiction people,” said Norman, who is part of the Coalition’s leadership. “The ones who are actually in the room are the non-fiction people, people who actually know the facts of everything, the details.”
Reid, who signed with the Panthers in September, separated from the socially active coalition last fall and was critical Sunday in part because of the organization’s ties to the league.
The league is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves players.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin (Kaepernick),” Reid said Sunday. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. (Jenkins) sold us out.”
Following Washington’s practice Thursday, Norman spoke for nearly 10 minutes on the issue.
“(Reid) was part of (The Players Coalition) at one point in time. He went to the direction, of, ‘OK, if Kaepernick is not the leader, then this is all for none.’ Our take was, ‘I’m sorry, but if guys voted for (Kaepernick) to be that, then OK, so be it. But it wasn’t that.'”
Kaepernick did not attend a meeting between players and owners last fall.
“(Kaepernick) started something at that time which everybody saw, but what did he do with that?” Norman said. “Where was the ball carried from that? What is it doing now? I’ve got facts to where guys are doing things in the Players Coalition that is making changes, making true changes in what is going on right now.”
Norman took Reid calling Jenkins a sellout personally.
“Come on. He’s not only coming at (Malcolm), he’s coming at our whole entire group, The Players Coalition. My thing is if guys were going to follow (Kaepernick), they would have done it. That’s my whole thing. But if you don’t have a direction of where you’re going with the whole thing, how (are) we going to follow you? I can’t follow you to the abyss. … You’ve got to have a plan.”
Norman said he attempted to call Reid multiple times this week. The two played on the same field Oct. 14 when Washington hosted Carolina, but the coalition was not discussed, according to Norman.
“(Reid) saw me the week before he did everything in Philly. He could have said that. I just feel like that all is for show. The truth of the matter is it’s all about the facts.
“We’ve got the facts, and there is nothing you can tell me anything different. I don’t care about the outside noise or what the people say. They can say whatever they want to, but you’re not just about to come up in this group and just talk about (this) and think nobody else is going to say nothing about it.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Struggling Bills offense faces daunting challenge
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a red non-contact jersey on the team's grass practice field, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy worked on a limited basis Thursday as he makes his way back from a concussion.
With or without their top playmaker, the Bills and their sputtering offense will be challenged to
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing a red non-contact jersey on the team’s grass practice field, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy worked on a limited basis Thursday as he makes his way back from a concussion.
With or without their top playmaker, the Bills and their sputtering offense will be challenged to keep up with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Monday night.
The primetime matchup — Buffalo’s first home game on Monday night in a decade — features one of the best offenses in the league against one of the worst.
“I think it’s an opportunity to come on a big stage against a great football team to get the ball rolling and do something special,” Bills receiver Zay Jones said. “Especially at home.”
Scoring and producing on offense has been difficult for the Bills this year.
Buffalo’s 81 points through seven games is the third-lowest total over that span in franchise history and the lowest since 1977, when the Bills had 75 points and started 1-7.
In comparison, the Patriots have scored 86 points in the second quarter this season.
The Bills are 31st in total offense, 32nd in points per game and 32nd in passing. Buffalo’s average of 129.4 yards passing per game is 47.2 yards behind last year’s Bills team, which ended the year 31st in passing.
Buffalo averages 11.6 points per game, while the Patriots average 30.6 points per game.
The biggest issue for Buffalo has been at quarterback, where veteran Derek Anderson is set to make his second straight start after signing with the team to provide a leadership role earlier this month.
That came after a disastrous start to the season by opening day starter Nathan Peterman and disappointing play from rookie Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in the draft.
Allen is out with an elbow injury.
Buffalo’s passing game showed some signs of life in the first half of Sunday’s 37-5 loss to Indianapolis with Anderson before struggling. Anderson had three interceptions and lost one fumble while throwing for 175 yards.
It’s a tough spot for Anderson, who signed with Buffalo on Oct. 9.
“I’m just continuing to grab information as we go,” Anderson said. “(Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) keeps asking me every day, ‘You good?’ Yup, I’m good. Everything we’re doing, I’m staying up to speed with and trying to grab anything extra that I can as we go and kind of get it on the fly.”
Anderson, 35, recognizes the difficulty in trying to keep up with the high-powered Patriots.
“They’re a good football team, there’s no question about that,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately I have to just play their defense. That’s my focus this week.”
There were some small positives for the Bills in their loss to the Colts. The offense topped 300 yards for the first time this season with 303 yards.
Anderson’s 175 yards passing against Indianapolis were the team’s most since Josh Allen’s 196 yards against Minnesota.
The Bills also received a spark from backup running backs Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. Ivory had 81 yards on 16 attempts (5.1 average) against Indianapolis while Murphy had 53 yards on four attempts, including a 30-yard gain.
“Obviously we know who we’re playing,” Jones said. “The Patriots have a good defense so we can’t overlook them either. So just stay on track with things that we have planned.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Von Miller switches tactics, buttering up Chiefs
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — No promises from Von Miller to kick butt this week. Just some buttering up instead.
And a lightening up of the mood prior to addressing the Halloween party he hosted that became the talk of the town over some curious costumes and backup quarterback Chad Kelly's trespassing arrest following
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — No promises from Von Miller to kick butt this week. Just some buttering up instead.
And a lightening up of the mood prior to addressing the Halloween party he hosted that became the talk of the town over some curious costumes and backup quarterback Chad Kelly’s trespassing arrest following the annual team-bonding get-together.
Denver’s star linebacker praised the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) on Thursday in stark contrast to his proclamation last week about the Broncos (3-4) kicking some behinds in Arizona.
Although the fired-up Broncos backed up Miller’s smack talk with a 45-10 rout of the Cardinals, Miller wasn’t about to issue a similar warning ahead of the game this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I would love to come out here and make a prediction like I did last week, but you can’t kid yourself, the Chiefs, they have a great football team,” Miller said. “They’re great all the way around. Defense. Coaching. Quarterback. Offense. They’re great all the way around. It’s definitely going to take our best effort, our best game, to win this one.
“And I definitely think we can do it,” Miller added. “I have faith in all my brothers and our coaches. It’s going to be a fight like it was last week. And the same energy we had last week we’ve got to carry it over this week and if we can do that, I know we’ll be all right.”
Miller knew he’d also be asked about the Western-themed Halloween party he hosted Monday night . So, as he stepped up to the outdoor riser for his weekly news conference, Miller “accidentally” tripped in front of all the cameras and cellphones to lighten the mood.
“Oh, did you all get that on film?” Miller asked as he picked himself up, chuckling.
Some of Miller’s teammates were shown on social media depicting drug-addicted characters and entertainers at Miller’s annual Halloween party on Monday night. And backup quarterback Chad Kelly was kicked off the team Wednesday following his post-party arrest on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
“Nobody likes bringing people together more than me. I enjoy spending time with my teammates whether it’s dinner on Friday nights or meetings at my house or dinner with your wives on Thursday. Or Halloween parties. I like to bring people together,” Miller said.
“It was a private event. It was safe. I had team security there. I had my own private security there,” Miller added, noting that members of the Denver Outlaws lacrosse team, the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings were in attendance along with Broncos players and their significant others.
“It was a private Halloween party. And it was a safe event and of course we got the news about Chad,” Miller said. “I care about Chad as a person. The party was separate from his issues. I love the guy. I wish the best for him.”
The Broncos filled Kelly’s roster spot by promoting speedy receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad and signing former Colorado State QB Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.
Despite his comedic timing and well wishes for Kelly, Miller stuck to the Broncos’ theme about focusing solely on the Chiefs, who beat them 27-23 a month ago in Denver when the slippery Patrick Mahomes kept side-stepping Denver’s pass rush to lead Kansas City to a fourth-quarter comeback.
“You would think after you scrambled around a lot and then you came back to the line that you wouldn’t have that same energy,” Miller said. “But he’s just like all the great scramblers, just like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he’s able to do it time after time You would think the magic wears off but he just keeps going harder and harder. So, hats off to those guys.
“But the Broncos, we’re going to be ready to go on Sunday.”
That was as close to a promise as Miller would make.
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb have combined for 8½ sacks over the last two games, giving the Broncos confidence they’ll be able to disrupt Mahomes, who’s only been sacked eight times all season.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he’s paying extra attention to hydration this week so he doesn’t have to leave the game for IVs like he did in the fourth quarter last month, a big factor in Mahomes throwing for 153 yards over his final two drives after being held to 151 through 3½ quarters.
“I’m the one running after the guy,” Miller said. “So, if Chris feels like that, you can only imagine what the (pass) rushers feel like.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
AP sources: NFL fires down judge Cruz for poor performance
The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told The Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the move.
Cruz, a part of referee
The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz on Thursday for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told The Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly announced the move.
Cruz, a part of referee Carl Cheffers’ crew, was involved in a missed call in the Chargers-Browns game that led to a Los Angeles touchdown on Oct. 14. Chargers tackle Russell Okung false-started on the play and nothing was called. But he was fired for his overall work over a sustained period, not just for one specific play.
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
“The NFL has a troubling history of knee-jerk reactions with an eye on public relations, and clearly it has not learned from past mistakes,” NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green, a former referee, said in a statement. “The NFLRA will protect the collectively bargained rights of all officials and will challenge this reckless decision through the grievance process.”
Cruz’s firing was first reported by FootballZebras.com, a website dedicated to officiating which said it’s the first in-season firing by the league of an official because of performance in the Super Bowl era.
There has been a wave of criticism of officiating this season by team executives, coaches, players and the media. Several times, teams have been told by the league that a call was missed, although that has happened in past years, too.
The league does hand out fines to players for egregious hits, even when they have not been penalized in a game.
In all, the NFL has 121 officials and 17 officiating crews. Because there are extra officials not working each week, filling Cruz’s spot shouldn’t be an issue.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Broncos ready for 2nd shot at slowing down Chiefs’ offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos did everything right in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago, holding Patrick Mahomes and their high-powered offense in check for 30 minutes.
Everything unraveled after the break.
The Chiefs found their rhythm behind their stable of offensive stars, their
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos did everything right in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago, holding Patrick Mahomes and their high-powered offense in check for 30 minutes.
Everything unraveled after the break.
The Chiefs found their rhythm behind their stable of offensive stars, their defense began to stop Broncos rookie running backs, and Kansas City mounted a second-half charge that resulted in yet another victory over its biggest rival in what has become a one-sided series.
Now, the Chiefs (6-1) are ready to go for the season sweep Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I think both sides will take what they did well a month ago,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, “but what we did last time won’t be good enough to win this time. What we did last time was play good enough football to lose the game. We can’t go in with the same plan and mindset.”
The mindset for the Broncos (3-4) these days is to build some midseason momentum. They’re coming off a 45-10 shellacking of the Arizona Cardinals, and a victory over the front-running Chiefs would go a long way toward positioning them for a playoff run.
No wonder Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. called it a season-changing opportunity.
“It is,” added Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “Think about it: Go to Arrowhead, beat these guys, a team that’s at the top of our division right now, coming off a big-time game in Arizona. This is a game where we sit back and say, ‘OK, was Arizona a fluke or are we really good?’ That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”
There’s been nothing fluky about the Chiefs’ hot start.
Their only loss came in a shootout in New England, and they bounced back in fine fashion by walloping the Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 last week. Mahomes continues to throw touchdown passes by the handful, and his array of weapons has made trying to stop the Chiefs a veritable nightmare.
“You want to score every single time you’re out there. That’s what we believe in this offense we can do,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully we can keep that success going.”
That goes for both sides of the ball. The Chiefs’ maligned defense played by far its best game of the season last week, holding Andy Dalton and the Bengals’ offense to 239 yards total.
“If we can get teams one-dimensional and let the guys on the back end do what they do,” Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland said, “we’re going to have a good shot at winning a lot of games, especially with the offense we got.”
As the Broncos head to Kansas City for an AFC West showdown, here are some key story lines:
BARTERING BRONCOS
For the first time in a decade, the Broncos are seen as potential sellers instead of buyers ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Prominent names bandied about have included Harris, WR Demaryius Thomas, LB Brandon Marshall and CB Bradley Roby.
Joseph says general manager John Elway hasn’t conveyed any trade talks to him, and “that makes it rumor. That makes it gossip. And that makes it right now something that we can’t worry about.”
DENVER DISTRACTIONS
Besides the trade talk, the Broncos dealt with the drama of backup quarterback Chad Kelly’s dismissal following his arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass.
“We have a great locker room. We have a close-knit football team and their focus is the Chiefs,” Joseph said. “They all feel bad for Chad. They will support Chad as their former teammate. But we have one focus and that’s the Chiefs on Sunday morning.”
CHUGGING CHUBB
One of the reasons Mahomes was able to escape the pocket and do damage on the run in the first matchup with Denver was that rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb had trouble setting the right edge on defense. But he’s hit his stride with five sacks in his last two games.
“We’ve got to be able to finish strong,” Chubb said.
O-LINE TURNOVER
The Chiefs are poised to have another starting offensive line combination after losing C Jordan Devey to a torn pectoral muscle. He was already playing in place of Mitch Morse, who remained out with a concussion. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is also out with a broken leg, all of which means recently signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen could start against Denver.
“We’ll just see how that goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We’ll see how it rolls.”
MORE FROM MAHOMES
This will be the eighth NFL start for Mahomes and already his third against the Broncos. He made his NFL debut against them in Week 17 last season.
“I mean, you get a little more familiar with a defense whenever you play them a lot, especially playing them this last game. They threw a ton at me, a ton of different blitzes and looks,” he said. “It’s something that I’m going to be able to take into this next game.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Struggling Eagles, Jaguars try to save seasons in London
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — This was supposed to be a potential Super Bowl preview abroad.
The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC runner-up.
Instead, they went to London looking to save their seasons.
Both teams are 3-4 and desperate for a victory. The Eagles blew a 17-0 lead in the
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — This was supposed to be a potential Super Bowl preview abroad.
The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC runner-up.
Instead, they went to London looking to save their seasons.
Both teams are 3-4 and desperate for a victory. The Eagles blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter last week at home in a loss to Carolina. The Jaguars have lost three in a row and four of five.
“We’re losing games by just a couple of plays,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, pointing to the defense’s failure to make stops on fourth downs on the losing drives against Tennessee and the Panthers. “It’s coming down to two, three plays, and we’re sitting here at 5-2 instead of 3-4. We’re only talking about a couple of plays and this thing is different. I have so much confidence in this football team and coaching staff that we’re going to get this fixed.”
The Jaguars have much bigger issues.
There was conflict in the locker room following the latest loss in which quarterback Blake Bortles was benched. Bortles will start against the Eagles, and perhaps a players-only meeting and a trip out of the country will allow the guys to bond.
“We have a mature group of guys at each group to understand containment and say things aren’t going to get out of hand,” Jags safety Tashaun Gipson said. “We just know what we’ve got to do.”
The Eagles are playing their first game in Wembley Stadium, while the Jaguars have made the trip for the sixth consecutive season; they play one home game in England annually.
“We’ve been over there a few times and we know how to handle it,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said.
Here are some things to know about the NFL’s final game of its 2018 London series:
HYDE’S DEBUT
Former Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde will make his Jaguars debut, and the team expects him to bring a physical style to an offense that has lost its identity. The Jaguars are built to run the ball with Leonard Fournette, who will miss his sixth game because of a hamstring injury.
With Fournette’s absences pilling up, the Jags traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns for Hyde last Friday. Hyde watched the loss to Houston, seeing clearly where he’s needed.
“I run angry, downhill, smash-mouth,” he said. “That’s been my game ever since I started playing this game, so I think I’ll fit in perfect here. … If we can move the ball in the right direction and convert those third downs, keep the drives alive and give the defense a break, it would be helpful.”
CARSON CRITICISM
Carson Wentz has been excellent for the Eagles since returning in Week 3 following knee surgery that forced him to miss the playoffs. Wentz has 10 touchdowns, only one interception, and a career-high 70.8 completion percentage. But even though he was 30 of 37 against the Panthers, Wentz misfired on his final two passes in the red zone and got sacked on the last play.
“I know this: I want the ball in Carson’s hands at the end of the game,” Pederson said. “I want him having control of helping us win a football game, and then the guys doing their jobs.”
TAMING TURNOVERS?
The Jaguars spent considerable time in practice this week working on protecting and punching out the football, all part of coach Doug Marrone’s plan to limit turnovers and force takeaways. Jacksonville is minus-12 in turnover differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
“We’re not playing like we want to play or should play,” Marrone said. “We have to get out there with a lot of enthusiasm.”
SPREADING IT AROUND
Wentz is throwing most of his passes to tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. They have caught 31 passes in the past two games. Everyone else has combined for 25 receptions.
“When everyone is touching the ball they’re able to play with more confidence,” Ertz said.
STARTING TIME
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett had to adjust to a new role after the Eagles acquired him from Seattle, but he’ll get more playing time because of season-ending injury to Derek Barnett.
Barnett had three sacks in the past four games. Rookie Josh Sweat should also see action off the bench.
___
AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this story.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jets’ new WR Matthews eager to earn trust, contribute
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rishard Matthews didn't like his diminished role in Tennessee's new offense, so the wide receiver gambled on himself.
He asked to be traded or released — and the Titans cut him. Matthews then waited for a team to sign him.
It took four weeks to find another job.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rishard Matthews didn’t like his diminished role in Tennessee’s new offense, so the wide receiver gambled on himself.
He asked to be traded or released — and the Titans cut him. Matthews then waited for a team to sign him.
It took four weeks to find another job. Now he’s a member of the New York Jets , eager to help his new squad in any way he can.
“I fully understand the position I’m in,” Matthews said. “I put myself in this position. I expressed that as well. I played special teams to make it in this league. I don’t mind doing that, I don’t mind taking reps off the guys throughout the week so they could be fresh for the game. Whatever I’ve got to do to get their trust and contribute, I’m all for it.”
The 29-year-old Matthews comes to the Jets to provide a potentially big boost to a receiving group that needs some help.
Quincy Enunwa will miss his second game in a row with a sprained ankle that could keep him out a few more weeks.
Robby Anderson hasn’t practiced this week, also because of an ankle injury that coach Todd Bowles described as “kind of in between” a high and low sprain. Terrelle Pryor was released last Saturday with a groin injury.
That leaves only veterans Jermaine Kearse and Andre Roberts, who’s New York’s primary returner, along with youngsters Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett.
“No. 1, he’s a veteran,” offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said of Matthews. “He really likes the game. He’s been here studying his tail off, and he’s got great size, got great length, he’s been productive in the league and he just understands the professionalism of the sport.”
Matthews signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans in August after leading them with 1,740 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns combined over the past two seasons.
An undisclosed injury caused him to miss offseason workouts, minicamp and the Titans’ first three preseason games. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list before the regular season, but never found a consistent role in new coordinator Matt LaFleur’s offense. He had just three catches for 11 yards in three games before Tennessee released him when it couldn’t deal him.
“That’s just a situation that’s in my past now,” Matthews said. “It is what it is. That situation happened and I wish nothing but the best for those guys.”
Matthews had workouts with the Jets, Browns and Cardinals in the weeks after he was released, but wasn’t immediately signed. He said in an interview that he thought he probably wouldn’t be signed by anyone this season.
“I wouldn’t say surprised,” Matthews said of joining the Jets. “I guess I was just letting my feelings out at that given moment. Yeah, that was last week and I’m happy to be here and I’m just trying to learn as much as I can so I can contribute right away.”
Matthews has been putting in extra work on the field with Sam Darnold, trying to quickly build a bit of a rapport with the rookie quarterback.
There are some familiar faces for Matthews in New York. He and Kearse were roommates at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in 2012 — Matthews was a seventh-rounder by Miami; Kearse went undrafted before signing with Seattle.
Jets linebacker Avery Williamson played with Matthews for two years in Tennessee, and is happy to have the receiver on his side.
“He had a lot of great catches, man,” Williamson said. “You put the ball in his area, he’s going to go up and get it. I’m definitely glad to have him out here. Once he gets back and used to playing again and continues to learn the system, I feel he’s going to be a great asset for us. I mean, he’s a tough guy. I’ve seen him make some catches where he takes some tough hits and he holds onto the ball well.”
Matthews has 228 catches for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in six-plus seasons. With the Jets so thin at receiver, there’s a good chance Darnold could be looking for Matthews plenty in Chicago on Sunday.
“I didn’t know much before he came here, but I know that he is a great player,” Darnold said. “I know that we can kind of fit him everywhere. We can kind of put him in different spots and he’s able to so far just in the first days. He’s learning the offense like crazy.”
NOTES: C Spencer Long missed his second straight day of practice with knee and finger injuries. If he can’t play Sunday, Jonnothan Harrison or Dakota Dozier would start in his place. … CB Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) remains sidelined. … CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/foot) and LT Kelvin Beachum (back) were limited after sitting out Wednesday. … Also limited were: S Marcus Maye (broken thumb), CB Buster Skrine (concussion) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot). … Darron Lee was a full participant after missing practice with an illness.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions hope Snacks Harrison can help stuff Seahawks on ground
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions boosted their chances of slowing down Seattle's running game and contending in the NFC North with one major move.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn acquired Damon "Snacks" Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick, adding one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen to
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions boosted their chances of slowing down Seattle’s running game and contending in the NFC North with one major move.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn acquired Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick, adding one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen to help right away. He began practicing with his new team Thursday.
“It shows we want to win now,” Detroit defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois said. “Bob is always up to something. He’s not trying to win later, or to rebuild.”
The timing seems perfect for the Lions, who host the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle has emerged as one of the NFL’s best running teams, helping it win three of four after losing the first two games of the season. The Lions have been one of the league’s worst against the run, and yet have overcome the weakness well enough to also win three of four after starting 0-2.
Suddenly, Detroit’s defense got better on the ground thanks to the 6-foot-5, 355-pound Harrison.
“Snacks has been a big-timer for a long time,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Big presence. Really good in the running game and disruptive in the pass rush, too.
“So, it’s a great get for them.”
Here are some other things to know about a matchup of 3-3 teams at Ford Field:
SPREAD THE WEALTH
Carroll has made clear Chris Carson will be the starting running back. That does not guarantee Carson will get the vast majority of the carries because Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny also merit playing time.
Carson is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has two 100-yard games. Davis also has a 100-yard game and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Penny ran for nearly five yards per carry in limited action in Seattle’s last game against Oakland and is getting six-plus rushing attempts per game.
Even with quarterback Russell Wilson carrying the ball just a few times per game on average, Seattle ranks seventh in the league in rushing with 127.8 yards per game.
Detroit, in the pre-Harrison average, gave up 139.3 yards rusher per game to rank No. 30 against the run.
EFFICENT SCORING
Detroit tight end Michael Roberts is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. That’s quite a feat considering he has caught just four passes, on four targets, in the three games he has been healthy enough to play in his second season.
The Lions drafted Roberts in the fourth round last year after he led the nation in touchdowns by tight ends, scoring 16 at Toledo.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t control the red zone in college, and I’m doing what they brought me here to do,” Roberts said.
BYE BACK
The off week appeared to fall at a good time for the Seahawks. They are expected to have linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson on the field for the first time this season. Wright has been out since having knee surgery following the third preseason game. Dickson missed all of training camp and the first six games with upper leg injuries that landed him on the non-football injury list.
Seattle found capable replacements for Wright in Barkevious Mingo and Austin Calitro. Dickson’s return should boost a position group that’s seen attrition with Will Dissly’s season-ending knee injury and Nick Vannett’s lingering back problems.
Seattle also should have rookie defensive lineman Rasheem Green back after missing three weeks due to a lingering ankle injury.
WHAT A RUSH
The Lions are No. 11 in rushing offense, averaging 122.3 yards, a dramatic improvement from ranking last in 2017. Rookie Kerryon Johnson ran for a career-high 158 yards in last week’s win at Miami, taking advantage of holes created by the improved offensive line.
“We have to build upon the good performances because nobody will care if we aren’t consistent,” offensive tackle Taylor Decker said. “Our improved running game has taken the wind out of the sails of pass rushers. We’re making them play the run and the physical play can wear those pass rushers out eventually.”
MICHIGAN MAN
Seattle defensive end Frank Clark set career highs with 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in the last game, a 27-3 win at Oakland. He earned NFC defensive player of the week honors for the performance that was made even more impressive because he missed much of the second half when he was sick.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage
LB Reuben Foster struggles in year 2 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Reuben Foster was one of the few bright spots as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, flashing the ability that made him look like a defensive building block for years to come.
After an offseason of legal issues and a two-game suspension to start this season, Foster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Reuben Foster was one of the few bright spots as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, flashing the ability that made him look like a defensive building block for years to come.
After an offseason of legal issues and a two-game suspension to start this season, Foster has been unable to deliver in year two for the 49ers (1-6) and is a contributing factor in the team’s defensive struggles.
Foster has been missing tackles and struggling to generate big plays for a San Francisco defense that is tied for the fewest takeaways through seven games in NFL history.
“Reuben is still trying to get back to where he finished last year,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s not there yet. I think he’s had times where he shows it, but his consistency needs to improve and he knows that, I know that. He did miss his second offseason for things that we all know about, which is on Reuben. Then when he got here, knowing he was going to be suspended those first two games, he didn’t get as many reps there toward the end and things like that. I think there is a little bit of rust to him, not that that’s an excuse. That’s what he needs to do to find a way to get that rust off. We haven’t yet, but I expect him to as this year goes.”
Foster missed more than a month of the offseason program after two arrests that led the 49ers to tell him to stay away from the facility while he dealt with the legal problems. Most of those charges were eventually dropped, with Foster having to complete a first-time offender diversion course on a marijuana charge and being sentenced to two years’ probation, 232 hours of community service, and $235 in fines for a weapons charge.
But Foster missed practice time and then was suspended for the first two games of this season. He hasn’t looked like the impact linebacker he was as a rookie but his coaches remain confident in his ability.
“He missed the first couple of games of the year and it’s not going the way he wants and all that stuff. I do think he’s moving in the right direction,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “He did have his best practice of the year yesterday. He’s going to be fine. I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Foster has 10 missed tackles in his five games, according to SportRadar, which is tied for the second-most in the league over that span. He also has failed to record a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery or interception, and has just three tackles for losses.
“I’d say average,” Foster said when asked to assess his play. “But it can get a lot better. That’s what I’m keying in on, to focus and get better.”
Foster’s play has been impacted a bit by a sore shoulder that has bothered him the past three weeks. Foster fell in the draft in part because of concerns about his right shoulder that have proved to be an issue early in his career.
He has tried to play through the pain, although it has appeared on video that there are plays where he doesn’t have much use of his right arm. Foster said he had an MRI on the shoulder and believes he can keep playing through it and won’t need surgery after the season.
“It’s on and off,” he said. “I’m just still going to fight through it. It’s just a shoulder.”
NOTES: Richard Sherman said he expects to play this week after missing the last game with a calf injury that he expects will linger all season. … RB Matt Breida (ankle), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee) and WR Pierre Garcon (shoulder, knee) were among the players who didn’t practice.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Carr, Raiders reeling heading into game vs. Colts
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders were flying high the last time they faced the Indianapolis Colts.
Carr threw three touchdown passes to lead Oakland to its 12th win of the season on Christmas Eve in 2016, but got knocked out late in that game with a broken ankle.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders were flying high the last time they faced the Indianapolis Colts.
Carr threw three touchdown passes to lead Oakland to its 12th win of the season on Christmas Eve in 2016, but got knocked out late in that game with a broken ankle. That has sent the Raiders into a downward spiral they still haven’t escaped.
The Raiders (1-5) are reeling as they head into Sunday’s game against the Colts (2-5), having traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas earlier in the week after previously dealing away star pass rusher Khalil Mack before the season.
The trio of Carr, Cooper and Mack were the foundation pieces in Oakland, but now only Carr remains and the team is once again rebuilding.
“For me, being in my fifth year, it’s hard if I’m being honest,” Carr said. “Just going out there, I feel like we’ve had to do this a couple of times in my early five years. That part is hard. At the same time, it doesn’t change my mindset.”
The Raiders have gone just 7-17 since that victory over the Colts and changed coaches, with Jon Gruden coming in this season to replace the fired Jack Del Rio.
Carr’s level of play has also dropped, with him throwing 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his 21 games since then, compared to 38 TD passes and 13 interceptions in the previous 21 games.
“I definitely feel like a better player,” Carr said. “I’m smarter. I know more. Talent-wise, I think after last year just recovering from injury, I’m back to my strength and my speed how I want it to be. Absolutely I believe that I have nothing but the best out in front of me. I really do believe that.”
Colts coach Frank Reich, who was an assistant in the AFC West with the Chargers for Carr’s first two seasons in the NFL, had plenty of praise for Carr even if his production has dropped of late.
“He has really good arm talent,” Reich said. “He sees the field really well. He can make all the throws. He can drive the ball all over the field. He can throw the touch pass. I just think he shows good instincts. I think he has good feel in the pocket. This is a guy who I think can put a lot of points on the board leading an offense.”
Here are some other things to watch for Sunday’s game:
LINING UP
Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the offensive line a focal point during the offseason. It shows. For the first time this season, the Colts used the same starting five in consecutive games and they delivered by paving the way for Marlon Mack to rush for a career high 126 yards. It’s only the fifth 100-yard game during Andrew Luck’s seven NFL seasons. Also, Luck has been sacked only once in his last 125 pass attempts after getting sacked 166 times in his first 77 career games.
“We must stay vigilant in all areas and we’ve got a great challenge against an aggressive Oakland defense, a defense that’s tough to figure out,” Luck said.
WHERE’S THE BEAST?
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve this week with a groin injury, leaving a big void in Oakland’s offense. Lynch leads the Raiders with 372 yards rushing. Now the bulk of the load will go to Doug Martin, whose 3.0 yards per carry the past three seasons is the lowest in the NFL among players with at least 150 attempts. Third-down back Jalen Richard could also take on a bigger role as a runner, and DeAndre Washington figures to get his first action of the season after being hampered by a knee injury in training camp.
“You can’t bring another Marshawn Lynch into the game, but we have a solid group of backs who can get the job done,” Richard said.
MITCHELL’S RETURN
Colts safety Mike Mitchell was out of the league until two weeks ago. Now, he’s about to make his first trip back to the Black Hole since he left Oakland in 2012. And while Mitchell said he enjoyed the fans while he was there, the AFC’s reigning defensive player of the week isn’t sure what to expect. But the Raiders’ second-round draft pick in 2009 is just glad to have found a home.
“I could be winning an award this week, they could be calling for my head next week,” Mitchell said. “I just take everything with a grain of salt.”
JUST FOR KICKS
The final game of Gruden’s first stint as Raiders coach ended with a kick by Adam Vinatieri. On a snowy night in New England on Jan. 19, 2002, Vinatieri kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Patriots to a 16-13 victory.
The game was most notable for the “Tuck Rule,” which turned a potential game-sealing strip sack in regulation for Oakland into an incomplete pass, setting the stage for Vinatieri to tie the game with an improbable 45-yard field goal in the snow. Vinatieri is still kicking and needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points). But Vinatieri’s status is in doubt this week because of an injured groin.
___
AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns coordinator Haley says ‘on same page’ with Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley's vast experience as an NFL coach — and kid — has taught him not to overreact.
Stay calm, stay the course.
So when coach Hue Jackson said following last week's overtime loss in Tampa Bay that he wanted to be more involved in Cleveland's
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s vast experience as an NFL coach — and kid — has taught him not to overreact.
Stay calm, stay the course.
So when coach Hue Jackson said following last week’s overtime loss in Tampa Bay that he wanted to be more involved in Cleveland’s offense — a seemingly pointed shot at his top assistant — Haley said he never blinked.
He chalked up Jackson’s remarks to postgame emotions.
“Yeah, that’s what it sounded like, and we talked about it,” Haley said Thursday.
“This is an emotional game. It is not for everyone. Coaching in the NFL, especially being in that spot, is not for everyone. It is a high-pressure, high-stress job, and we’ve just got to keep doing what we know is right.”
Haley, who is in his first season under Jackson following six successful years in Pittsburgh, said he wasn’t bothered by the coach’s comments and welcomes help — from anyone.
“I’ve been around a long time in this league, been around a lot of different personalities,” said Haley, whose father, Dick, served as the Steelers director of player personnel for two decades.
“One thing that I will never be is reactionary. I am here for one purpose, and that is to help this offense, continue to grow this offense and continue to develop this offense. We are all on the same page. Nothing has changed.”
Haley said Jackson’s input has been the same as usual this week as the Browns (2-4-1) prepare to face the Steelers (3-2-1).
“He sits in a number of meetings and everybody gives their idea,” Haley said. “When they are good ones, we go with it.”
Cleveland’s offense has had some issues, including too many penalties, missed assignments, slow starts and poor finishes.
The Browns haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and they’ve bogged down at key moments, which have resulted in two overtime losses and a tie — with Pittsburgh in Week 1.
After the Buccaneers beat the Browns on a 59-yard field goal in OT last week, Jackson admitted he was “fuming” when Cincinnati’s former offensive coordinator declared he would jump in and do whatever was necessary to fix Cleveland’s offensive problems.
Jackson didn’t regret saying what he did, but was concerned Haley might misunderstand his motives.
“I do not think I was worried that he would take my comments the wrong way,” said Jackson, who is 3-35-1 in two-plus seasons.
“I was worried that he would take what everybody was saying and writing and the way that everybody made it out to be the wrong way. You always have to handle those things very quickly and privately. We did, and we move on. He has been great.”
Haley said he’s put the matter with Jackson behind him and is absorbed with developing rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, a young receiving group whose names he often confuses and winning.
“My sole focus is on trying to get this offense to be as good as it can as fast as it can as fast as I can,” Haley said. “That is all in the rearview mirror. Everybody is on the same page. Everybody has the same goal in mind. That is to score enough points to win.”
Haley also dismissed comments made by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who surmised his former coach was probably not happy with Jackson.
“It is all perception,” he said. “I am misunderstood a lot of times. I have learned to accept it, and what matters to me is that these guys respect, do what they are supposed to do and get better. That is what I take pride in.”
On Sunday, Haley will make his first bus trip to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field as the enemy.
Raised in a proud Steelers household, he knows all about the rivalry with Cleveland. He’s also been schooled on the importance of blocking out distractions.
“I was trained by my father during the season,” he said. “We did not get a newspaper at the house. He would not let the Post-Gazette be delivered in season because he said anything you read may affect what you are trying to do. I was a little kid and that stuck with me.”
NOTES: Haley said last week’s trade of running back Carlos Hyde “was a jolt.” The Browns dealt Hyde to Jacksonville two days before their game with the Bucs. … Jackson remains confident C JC Tretter (ankle) and Damarious Randall (groin/ankle) will play Sunday. Randall, who has moved from free safety to cornerback, had high praise for Steelers WRs Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. “I’m a big fan of both of them,” he said. “I love the way they play the game — toughness, grit and fight that they have each and every play.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL