Falcons’ 1st-rounder McGary returns to practice

Rodgers back at practice, unsure about playing before opener

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Monday after being sidelined due to back tightness.

The soreness led to him missing last Thursday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. His status for this Thursday’s game against the Oakland Raiders also is murky despite general manager Brian Gutekunst saying Monday that he would like to see Rodgers play at some point in the preseason.

“It’s not like it’s a different sport, you know what I mean?” Gutekunst told reporters. “Football’s football. Again, we’d love to have him out there.”

Rodgers is adjusting to a new offensive system under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. The new leader appears to be OK if Rodgers doesn’t see any action prior to the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.

“I don’t think it’s going to make or break us one way or the other,” LaFleur said. “Again, I’ve got so much confidence in him and I know our guys do as well, and we’ve gotten a lot of good work, so I’m not overly concerned either way, whether he plays or not.”

Rodgers said he felt well during Monday’s practice and would play if that is what LaFleur decides.

“I do find it interesting that some teams get a pass this time of year,” Rodgers said. “The Rams don’t play (any starters) and not many people talk about that fact. Now, the counter would be, ‘Well, this is a new system.’ I get it, but we’ve spent a number of practices from May and June and training camp in July and now in August running this stuff, running unscripted periods, where he has to call the play in.

“I feel very comfortable in the offense conceptually, philosophically, enunciating the plays, getting us in the right formation, getting the checks within the play easily figured out. I feel very comfortable with it. If we didn’t play, I’d feel great going into Week 1. If we did, I wouldn’t really be worried too much about the results. If we go down and score a touchdown, it’s not going to give me any more confidence than I already have in the scheme. If we go three-and-out, it’s not going to dampen any confidence that I have in what we’ve established so far in the training camp practices.”

Rodgers was scheduled to play for about a quarter against the Ravens last week before the plan changed shortly before kickoff. He said his back is now feeling good and he was unsure when he hurt it.

“Sometimes you can sleep on it weird and wake up and it bothers you,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes in the weight room, you can do something. Or a throw. I feel like it was, the one day we had last week, Tuesday, it was a little colder than the other days we had. Sometimes when it goes from hot to cold, it can lock you up a little bit. But I don’t think there’s any specific moment. It certainly feels good now.”

Rogers has 42,944 passing yards and 338 touchdown passes in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

–Field Level Media