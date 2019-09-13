Falcons’ 1st-rounder McGary returns to practice
Falcons’ 1st-rounder McGary returns to practice
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, returning from a heart procedure, went through his first full practice Monday and could play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night.
McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 draft, mostly worked with the second team at right tackle early in camp before undergoing cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary previously had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive. NFL teams were aware of his condition before the draft.
“It’s awesome,” he told reporters Monday about being cleared to practice. “It’s been really boring just having to sit in meetings and not getting to do anything in practice. The little bit of gratification you get throughout is gone. It’s been really awesome getting to play again.”
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Coach Dan Quinn said he had anticipated McGary to compete for the starting job if healthy throughout camp, and it’s unclear how quickly the rookie can make a move or if he’ll play Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Part of getting ready to play is participating fully in practice and having the confidence to do that,” Quinn said. “We’ll take him all the way through today and tomorrow, but as far as the first day goes, he definitely hit all of the markers that we were hoping to hit. He looked good and felt (like) himself out there, so that was important.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos QB Lock thumb injury is ‘bad sprain’
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will miss time with what the team said is a badly sprained thumb following tests conducted Tuesday.
Lock left Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and X-rays taken at the scene were negative. Lock completed 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 40 yards before he landed on his thumb in the third quarter when he tried to pitch the ball as 49ers safety Marcell Harris took him to the ground.
“I’m definitely going to be careful. At the same time, the competitive side of me wants to get out there and keep proving myself to these coaches and to my teammates,” Lock said Monday night.
Lock, 22, was taken in the second round of the 2019 draft and is competing with Kevin Hogan to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco. Denver’s roster also includes Brett Rypien, an undrafted rookie who played collegiately at Boise State. His uncle, Mark, won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins.
–Field Level Media
Beckham Jr.: Giants sent me to Cleveland ‘to die’
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told Sports Illustrated the New
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told Sports Illustrated the New York Giants had better trade offers but chose to trade him to Cleveland “to die.”
“This wasn’t no business move,” he told writer Ben Baskin. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”
Beckham was acquired by the Browns for the Nos. 17 and 95 draft picks in 2019 and safety Jabrill Peppers. The San Francisco 49ers were among other known suitors, but general manager Dave Gettleman opted for the deal with Cleveland.
Not long after the trade, Beckham took to Twitter to agree with a fan who was upset the Giants didn’t give Beckham a proper goodbye after five years with the franchise.
“Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed,” he tweeted. “But outta respect what they did, was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter…. ITS LIFE”
Beckham, interviewed for this week’s SI NFL preview publication, also took a swing at the coach-quarterback combinations he had with the Giants, compared to the present with first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham said he considers the Browns’ setup ideal.
“I’ve never had that before,” Beckham said.
Gettleman has said the Giants did not sign Beckham to a five-year, $90 million contract before the 2018 season only to trade him. After the deal with the Browns, one he said was consummated over 10 hours of negotiations, Gettleman said the deal was not part of a plan. He also said he initiated only one trade call on Beckham, and it went to the Buffalo Bills after a deal for Antonio Brown fell through.
“This was a decision we didn’t enter into lightly,” Gettleman said after the trade. “Obviously, there is a lot of stuff that factors in. At the end of the day, in order for us to move Odell, the other team was going to have to knock it out of the park. It was just too much for us to pass up.”
–Field Level Media
Rodgers back at practice, unsure about playing before opener
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Monday after being sidelined due to back tightness.
The soreness led to him missing last Thursday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. His status for this Thursday’s game against the Oakland Raiders also is murky despite general manager Brian Gutekunst saying Monday that he would like to see Rodgers play at some point in the preseason.
“It’s not like it’s a different sport, you know what I mean?” Gutekunst told reporters. “Football’s football. Again, we’d love to have him out there.”
Rodgers is adjusting to a new offensive system under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. The new leader appears to be OK if Rodgers doesn’t see any action prior to the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.
“I don’t think it’s going to make or break us one way or the other,” LaFleur said. “Again, I’ve got so much confidence in him and I know our guys do as well, and we’ve gotten a lot of good work, so I’m not overly concerned either way, whether he plays or not.”
Rodgers said he felt well during Monday’s practice and would play if that is what LaFleur decides.
“I do find it interesting that some teams get a pass this time of year,” Rodgers said. “The Rams don’t play (any starters) and not many people talk about that fact. Now, the counter would be, ‘Well, this is a new system.’ I get it, but we’ve spent a number of practices from May and June and training camp in July and now in August running this stuff, running unscripted periods, where he has to call the play in.
“I feel very comfortable in the offense conceptually, philosophically, enunciating the plays, getting us in the right formation, getting the checks within the play easily figured out. I feel very comfortable with it. If we didn’t play, I’d feel great going into Week 1. If we did, I wouldn’t really be worried too much about the results. If we go down and score a touchdown, it’s not going to give me any more confidence than I already have in the scheme. If we go three-and-out, it’s not going to dampen any confidence that I have in what we’ve established so far in the training camp practices.”
Rodgers was scheduled to play for about a quarter against the Ravens last week before the plan changed shortly before kickoff. He said his back is now feeling good and he was unsure when he hurt it.
“Sometimes you can sleep on it weird and wake up and it bothers you,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes in the weight room, you can do something. Or a throw. I feel like it was, the one day we had last week, Tuesday, it was a little colder than the other days we had. Sometimes when it goes from hot to cold, it can lock you up a little bit. But I don’t think there’s any specific moment. It certainly feels good now.”
Rogers has 42,944 passing yards and 338 touchdown passes in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.
–Field Level Media
Reich: No practice for QB Luck this week
Andrew Luck's return to practice won't
Andrew Luck’s return to practice won’t happen this week, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday.
Luck is dealing with injuries to his left calf and high ankle and had previously been ruled out of playing in any preseason games. Reich has said he would like to identify a starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers by Monday.
Reich said the issue is a matter of “full speed movement vs. pain threshold” for Luck, according to The Athletic. Luck missed organized team activities in May because of the calf injury and began training camp last month on a limited basis before suffering a setback.
The Colts go into Saturday’s third preseason game with Jacoby Brissett as their starter. He started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017, with the team going 4-11 in those games.
–Field Level Media
Woods weighs selecting self for Presidents Cup team
Tiger Woods, while saddened to miss out on a chance to defend his Tour Championship title this week, might not be done with significant events this year.
As captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team for the matches scheduled for Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia, Woods will select four players to join the squad’s eight automatic qualifiers.
And Woods isn’t prepared to rule himself out as a one of his own captain’s picks.
“That’s up to myself and the vice captains and eight guys (already on the team),” Woods told reporters on Monday. “I’m going to keep an open line of communication with my players and my vice captains to find the four guys that they want to go down there with and who best fits the team.”
Woods has plenty of time to assess his options — and refine his play — will the captain’s picks not due to be made until early November.
“I’ll be playing with a lot of the guys (in Florida in the coming weeks),” Woods said. “They’re going to be getting ready for some of the fall events, we’ll have some matches, and that’s always fun because we’re able to talk trash and have a great time and try and get in one another’s pockets. That will be something that I will definitely rely on.”
Woods also is slated to play in the inaugural Zozo Championship near Tokyo, Oct. 24-27.
The eight players locked into the U.S. Presidents Cup team are Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau.
Other U.S. players who missed the top eight and likely to be considered for a captain’s pick by Woods are Tony Finau (ninth), Gary Woodland (10th), Rickie Fowler (11th), Patrick Reed (12th), Phil Mickelson (16th) and Jordan Spieth (27th).
As for the PGA Tour season that will conclude this week, Woods expressed regret at failing to qualify for the finale at East Lake in Atlanta. He tied for 37th on Sunday in the BMW Championship, ending the weekend 42nd in the FedEx Cup point standings. Only the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.
Last year, Woods won the Atlanta event by two strokes over Billy Horschel. He rode the momentum from that victory, his first since 2013, to capture the Masters in April, his first major title since 2008.
“It was disappointing not to make it (to East Lake this year), just the fact that last year culminated in a great win, and it turned into what happened, I’m sure, at Augusta, because I was able to prove to myself that I could win again. …
“I had come close a couple times and wasn’t able to take it over the line, and finally I was able to do that. Now I didn’t qualify for that event, to go back there, and I wouldn’t say quite defend it, but at least be a part of it and play in it. I wasn’t able to do that. So yeah, it is frustrating. It is disappointing.”
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Stills: Jay-Z’s role ‘doesn’t sit right with me’
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is the latest high-profile NFL voice to speak out against the role hip-hop entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter wants to play in a partnership with the league.
Stills, one of three NFL players who continue to kneel during the national anthem in a movement basically started by quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest social injustice, said Monday that Carter’s partnership with the league and the “we’ve moved past kneeling” comments the rapper made during an introductory news conference last week don’t “sit right with me.”
“He could have reached out to Colin,” Stills said. “He could have reached out to me. Some of the ways that he answered his questions, talking about ‘We’re moving past kneeling’ — like he ever protested. He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.
“I wonder how many common people that he knows or that he’s spoken to,” Stills continued. “I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things that people say to me. … To be able to speak on it and say we’re moving past something — it didn’t seem very informed.”
Known for his work with the community in past years, Stills, a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, added, “I felt like (Carter) really discredited Colin and myself and the work that’s being done in our communities. What’s fueling everything now is division. I wish it was handled in a different way.”
Before a preseason game on Friday, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled in silent protest. After the loss to the Buffalo Bills, he slammed Carter’s role.
“Jay-Z made a money move. He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting,” said Reid, a former San Francisco 49ers teammate and close friend of Kaepernick. “That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”
Reid also suggested the NFL is using Carter as cover for Kaepernick still not having an NFL job.
“The (injustice) that’s happened to Colin, they get to say, ‘Look, we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we’re with Jay-Z,'” Reid said.
Carter defended the entertainment deal his company made with the NFL last week during a press conference with commissioner Roger Goodell as the league makes Roc Nation its “official live music entertainment strategists,” with the group expected to play a major role in major events like the Super Bowl halftime show.
“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice,” Carter said. “In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There (are) two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?'”
Regarding Carter, Stills added on Monday, “I’m going to try to give this man the benefit of the doubt for now, but it doesn’t sit right with me. It’s not something I agree with or respect.”
–Field Level Media
Mostert, 49ers race past Broncos
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for third-quarter touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers posted a 24-15 win over the host Denver Broncos on Monday in preseason action.
Mostert, who finished with six carries for 58 yards, ran 30 yards for his TD, bursting up the middle, cutting right and then sailing to the end zone untouched. Wilson added a 1-yard scoring run.
San Francisco starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played three series, resulting in an interception and two punts. He completed just 1 of 6 passes for 0 yards.
Garoppolo’s backup, C.J. Beathard, went 5 of 11 for 81 yards for the 49ers (2-0).
Joe Flacco connected on 7 of 11 passes for 59 yards while playing the first quarter for the Broncos (1-2).
“A lot of things felt good,” Flacco told the ESPN broadcast midgame. “I’m excited about how it went overall. We just have to clean up a couple of those things that we messed up.”
Denver quarterback Kevin Hogan threw an interception but also ran 24 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. He completed 5 of 15 passes for 40 yards.
–Field Level Media
Book expects Cowboys to bet big on Prescott
Contracts are newsworthy in Dallas, but the interest in final numbers for the Cowboys’ trio of stars set to cash in is garnering wide interest.
In particular, bettors are pondering just how rich the Cowboys will make quarterback Dak Prescott before his contract expires at the end of the season.
Bovada is offering a prop bet on whether Prescott’s deal will exceed $32.5 million annually amid reports he’s aiming to be the highest-paid player at the position.
In addition to Prescott, the Cowboys need to pile their pennies to renew deals with wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Of the three, Prescott appears to be the most likely to be signed before the start of the 2019 regular season on Sept. 8. It’s a common tactic from owner/GM Jerry Jones, who has offered nothing but praise for Prescott while Cooper (foot) is on injury watch and Elliott is pounding the weights in Mexico as a contract holdout.
Bovada sets the odds at -120 for Prescott’s deal to have an annual average value of $32.5 million. Over $32.5 million per season was the same value as of Tuesday morning.
The number is important because it hovers over the value of Philadelphia Eagles MVP candidate Carson Wentz.
Per multiple reports, it’s important to the Prescott camp to achieve a contract above the value of division rival Wentz.
Prescott hasn’t missed a game in his three seasons, and the former fourth-round pick is 32-16 in the regular season with two division titles and two Pro Bowl selections. Wentz has missed eight regular season games, undergone reconstructive knee surgery and is 23-17 as a starter with zero playoff starts.
Wentz is well ahead of Prescott in current MVP odds. Prescott is +5000 in a tier with Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Elliott.
Wentz checks in at +1200 via PointsBet, which is seventh overall and between Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) and Tom Brady (New England Patriots).
–Field Level Media
Mayfield: ‘Can’t believe’ Giants drafted Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield offered his usual no-holds barred opinion when discussing the Giants drafting Daniel Jones, telling GQ he “can’t believe” New York selected the Duke quarterback sixth overall in April.
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Jones was drafted by the Giants after Mayfield’s former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, went first to the Arizona Cardinals.
“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said when a Sportscenter segment about the Giants aired during one of his interviews with the magazine. “Blows my mind. … Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”
The Giants’ decision to draft Jones early in the first round was viewed a relative surprise, given Jones’ 17-19 record as a three-year starter for the Blue Devils. However, 38-year-old Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and Jones has drawn universal acclaim from teammates in his first training camp. During two preseason games, Jones completed 16 of his 19 passes and led a pair of touchdown drives.
Mayfield has not held back when asked for his opinion on team and league headlines. For example, he ripped former teammate Duke Johnson for requesting a trade — typically it’s taboo for one player to comment on another player’s contract situation or trade request — and chided Giants fans when the Browns traded Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.
Jones is not expected to start ahead of Manning this season but could force his way onto the field if Manning falters.
For their part, Jones and his coach, Pat Shurmur, seemed unfazed on Tuesday by Mayfield’s comments.
“[Baker] is in a long line of people that criticized that move,” Shurmur told reporters. “That’s not original commentary, is it? … I know [Jones] is a winner. Don’t confuse calm and composed for a guy who is competitive and a winner.”
Jones added his comments about Mayfield.
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it, and I enjoy watching him play,” the rookie said, per the New York Post.
–Field Level Media
49ers QB Garoppolo on stinker: ‘It’s the first step’
Zero yards, 0.0 passer rating and one first step to forget.
That was Jimmy Garoppolo’s return for the San Francisco 49ers in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, his comeback from a torn ACL.
Garoppolo was pulled after three series with one completion in six attempts for no gain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was definitely to get him more work.
“Obviously a little frustrated, but it’s the NFL,” Garoppolo said. “Unfortunately, we don’t get to play the whole game right now so I only get so many plays. You wish you could be out there for more so we could bounce back. But it is what it is. It’s preseason right now, so we just have to take it in stride.”
C.J. Beathard spelled Garoppolo, but Shanahan said he expects to see his first-team offense for at least a few quarters against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
“He’s had a year off football, and before that he only played about eight games total,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo. “The more he can play, the better. I wish we could have kept him out there longer today but you risk everyone else too, so I had to get those guys out of there.”
Acquired by the 49ers from the New England Patriots in 2017, San Francisco bet the farm on Garoppolo with a five-year contract worth $137 million. Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 last season and is still working his way back.
“Anxious to get out there and everything but nothing too crazy,” Garoppolo, 27, said. “It’s something I haven’t done in a year obviously, so got to knock the rust off and everything and thankfully we have a short week this week so we can bounce back quickly but it’s the first step of getting back into it.”
–Field Level Media
St. Louis-based Rams fans win class-action suit
Settlement of a
Settlement of a class-action lawsuit that claimed the NFL’s Rams misled fans about the intention to stay in St. Louis could allow the team’s former Missouri-based fans to recoup a 25 percent refund on tickets and merchandise.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the details of the settlement include purchases from April 21, 2010, to Jan. 4, 2016. Refunds could be worth up to $25 million. Each of the former fans who filed the original suit will receive $5,000, and attorney fees are projected to be separate at a value of $7 million.
Judge Timothy Boyer granted preliminary approval of the settlement in St. Louis on Monday.
The Rams originally claimed “no damage” was done when the team opted to relocate to Los Angeles.
In 2016, St. Louis residents James Pudlowski, Louis C. Cross III, Gail Henry and Steve Henry filed the suit, which claimed the Rams purposefully misled fans. Those fans would not have bought the tickets or merchandise had they known the Rams were planning their 2016 move, they claimed in the suit.
A separate suit filed by personal seat license holders was also settled. Fans face a Friday deadline to sign up for reimbursement settlements.
The ticket and merchandise settlement announced Monday will cover only purchases made from the Rams, unless fans have receipt of other purchases, not to include tickets purchased on the secondary marketplace.
–Field Level Media
Patriots release punter Allen after six seasons
The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are releasing punter Ryan Allen, according to multiple reports on Monday.
The Boston Globe reported that Allen lost a position battle with rookie punter Jake Bailey, whom the Patriots chose with a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.
The 29-year-old Allen, who has been with New England for six seasons and signed a one-year deal in March, leaves with three Super Bowl rings.
Bailey began holding for kicker Stephen Gostkowski in practice, and also was the holder for Gostkowski in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Last season, Allen averaged 45.1 yards per punt. Over his six seasons, he has averaged 45.3 yards per punt. An undrafted free agent in 2013, Allen beat out veteran Zoltan Mesko to become the Patriots punter.
Bailey, 22, has played in two preseason games and has punted once in each — for 45 yards vs. the Detroit Lions and 54 yards vs. the Titans.
“Jake’s got a lot to learn,” said head coach Bill Belichick last week when asked about Bailey. “He has talent. He has done a number of different things from punting to holding to kicking off. Again, there’s a lot of situational things that fall within those areas of responsibility. We’re working our way through some of those and we’ll see how it goes.”
–Field Level Media
Cardinals sign veteran DT McDonald
The
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald on Monday, according to a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season and posted 31 tackles and two sacks.
Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick with Cincinnati in 2009, he has played in 112 NFL games with the Bengals (2010), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Raiders.
He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and has registered 279 career tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
USWNT’s Lloyd, NFL kicker? ‘I could do it’
When diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Carli Lloyd attended a practice last week, her intention was not to audition to become an NFL placekicker.
But the United States women’s national team star wound up repeatedly drilling 40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers in soccer. Of course, there’s no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound men in women’s soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that proposition.
“Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me,” Lloyd said. “You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs to sign backup QB Moore
The Kansas
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
The Chiefs needed a new backup for Patrick Mahomes after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2007 and spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-17.
He has a career record of 15-15 as a starter, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,938 yards with 45 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Henne, 34, was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday and is not likely to return this season.
–Field Level Media
RB Elliott wants to be a Cowboy ‘for … life’
In an interview with Maxim published Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to play his entire career with the organization.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told Maxim. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”
Elliott is currently in a holdout over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. Reports indicate the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley.
The Cowboys are also juggling negotiations with multiple players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose deals expire after the 2019 season.
Owner Jerry Jones said he plans to keep Elliott and continues to reference his history of getting contracts done with holdouts before the starter of the regular season. Elliott’s current deal is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
In 2018, Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.
“It’s great being a Dallas Cowboy,” Elliott told Maxim. “The fanbase we have is the biggest in football, probably the biggest in sports. It’s a dream come true.”
–Field Level Media
Vikings activate CB Hughes from PUP list
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
The 2018 first-round pick has been working his way back from a torn left ACL suffered in a Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Hughes finished his rookie season with 22 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also ran back two punts for 13 yards and four kickoffs for 107 yards.
Hughes rejoined the Vikings at practice Monday and will look to earn playing time behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans RB Lewis fined for lowering helmet
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL fines.
A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on Monday that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play in question, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite NFL players only receiving minimal preseason pay. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that veteran players receive $2,000 weekly from the beginning of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
Lewis, 28, reportedly played just 10 snaps in the game, recording four carries for 16 yards and one catch for 9 yards.
Lewis is entering his second season with the Titans after spending three years with the Patriots (2015-17), in addition to two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He also was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2014 but didn’t get into a game.
He started seven of 16 games in 2018, rushing for 517 yards on 155 carries while adding 59 receptions for 400 yards.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Blood clots may end season for Pats C Andrews
The New England Patriots may lose starting center David Andrews for the season because of blood clots in his lungs, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
Andrews, 27, reportedly has been hospitalized for treatment of his condition. Regardless if he can return in 2019, he is expected to be sidelined for a substantial portion of the season.
Entering his fifth NFL season, all with New England, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman started every game in the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2018.
One of the team captains last season, Andrews has played 60 of a possible 64 games in the past four seasons, including 57 starts.
Andrews was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. After starting every game for New England in 2016, another Super Bowl-winning campaign, he inked a three-year, $9 million contract extension in May 2017.
Ted Karras, 26, is the projected backup center behind Andrews. Karras, whose great uncle is College Football Hall of Famer Alex Karras, has played in 45 games (five starts) — although primarily at guard — since the Patriots took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Illinois.
–Field Level Media
Falcons owner ‘hopeful’ for Jones deal by Week 1
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
“I’ve said this publicly and privately to Julio and Julio has said the same thing to me, both privately and publicly,” Blank said. “We expect Julio to be a Falcon for life and we have no reason to think that’s going to change at all. “The negotiations continue to move along in a positive way. It’s a big contract and it’s complex and what have you. It takes a little more time than we’d like. Probably a little more time than he would like, but I know we are in a good place.”
Between Blank and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the Falcons have voiced plenty of hopeful optimism about signing Jones. First, the team wanted a deal before training camp. Now, another deadline is quickly approaching. Blank said negotiations are “serious” between the two sides.
“We’ll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations,” he told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “It’s our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season.”
Jones has two years remaining on his deal, which owes him $9.6 million in 2019 and $11.4 million in 2020. He signed a contract adjustment as training camp opened last July — giving him $4.4 million, including $2.9 million from his 2019 salary, up front — and the team reportedly promised to do a full extension this offseason. That came after Jones missed the Falcons’ entire offseason program and threatened to hold out into training camp.
The 30-year-old again missed voluntary workouts this summer, but he showed for mandatory minicamp. He told reporters in April he isn’t concerned with being the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
But Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect that to happen in light of the new deal for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas worth $100 million.
Bleacher Report reported in late March the Falcons and Jones were closing in on a four- or five-year deal averaging $20 million annually, but nothing has developed since.
Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection — fifth in a row — after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).
–Field Level Media
