Ex-Raiders WR Cooper set to make Cowboys debut against Titans

Amari Cooper has been a quick study all week and his goal is to make a rapid impact.

The Dallas Cowboys surely could use the jolt as they enter Monday night’s contest against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams are coming off byes with 3-4 records and the Titans have lost three straight games. Dallas has alternated losses with victories all season long and would like that trend to continue this week as Cooper makes his debut.

The 24-year-old receiver was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick, and the Cowboys are looking for immediate results.

“All the small things matter,” Cooper told reporters. “Communication. You have to just be on the same page, I would say. No matter what you’re doing, you have to be on the same page.

“I’ve picked up a lot (of the offense) so far. It’s not a bad translation. It’s easy to translate what I did in Oakland here.”

Cooper caught 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Raiders this season. The Cowboys gave up a first-round draft pick for Cooper based on what he displayed during his first two NFL seasons (2015-16) when he caught a combined 155 passes for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Dallas offense is averaging 20 points per game and the presence of Cooper should benefit quarterback Dak Prescott, who has topped 200 passing yards just three times this season. Overall, Prescott has passed for 1,417 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

It has been a rougher go for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown just three touchdown passes against five interceptions.

Mariota suffered an elbow injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins that caused numbness issues in the fingers of his throwing hand and also affected his grip. But he abandoned the glove he was wearing for this week’s practice sessions and said his right hand feels better.

His next task is figuring out to how to rev up an offense that ranks 30th in both scoring offense (15.1) and total offense (280.9) while routinely struggling in the red zone.

“When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “And I think on top of that it is being efficient on third down, especially in the red-zone area.

“There’s times we have a good drive going and we get stopped on third down in the red-zone area and we are not able to convert and score touchdowns.”

The two defenses are among the stingiest in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in scoring defense (17.6) and Tennessee stands third (18.1).

The Cowboys are third in total defense — allowing 313.7 yards per game — but may be without pass-rushing defensive lineman David Irving on Monday.

Irving was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice with what was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He has played in just two games this season and Dallas was hoping he was ready to contribute in the manner he did last season when he had seven sacks in eight games.

The Titans rank 11th in total defense (338.7) with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (3.5 sacks) leading the way.

Tennessee has dropped two games by one point during its three-game slide, and coach Mike Vrabel sees nothing easy about the matchup with Dallas.

“Defensively, they are doing a lot of things well,” Vrabel told reporters. “So it will be another big challenge.”

Meanwhile, Dallas parted ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander during the bye week and replaced him with Marc Colombo.

But standout guard Zack Martin said the players are part of the problem.

“We still have to play better and we still have a long way to go,” Martin told reporters. “But we’re going to get back to work and hopefully keep improving.”

–Field Level Media