Ex-Raiders WR Cooper set to make Cowboys debut against Titans
Amari Cooper has been a quick study all week and his goal is to make a rapid impact.
The Dallas Cowboys surely could use the jolt as they enter Monday night’s contest against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.
Both teams are coming off byes with 3-4 records and the Titans have lost three straight games. Dallas has alternated losses with victories all season long and would like that trend to continue this week as Cooper makes his debut.
The 24-year-old receiver was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick, and the Cowboys are looking for immediate results.
“All the small things matter,” Cooper told reporters. “Communication. You have to just be on the same page, I would say. No matter what you’re doing, you have to be on the same page.
“I’ve picked up a lot (of the offense) so far. It’s not a bad translation. It’s easy to translate what I did in Oakland here.”
Cooper caught 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Raiders this season. The Cowboys gave up a first-round draft pick for Cooper based on what he displayed during his first two NFL seasons (2015-16) when he caught a combined 155 passes for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Dallas offense is averaging 20 points per game and the presence of Cooper should benefit quarterback Dak Prescott, who has topped 200 passing yards just three times this season. Overall, Prescott has passed for 1,417 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
It has been a rougher go for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown just three touchdown passes against five interceptions.
Mariota suffered an elbow injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins that caused numbness issues in the fingers of his throwing hand and also affected his grip. But he abandoned the glove he was wearing for this week’s practice sessions and said his right hand feels better.
His next task is figuring out to how to rev up an offense that ranks 30th in both scoring offense (15.1) and total offense (280.9) while routinely struggling in the red zone.
“When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “And I think on top of that it is being efficient on third down, especially in the red-zone area.
“There’s times we have a good drive going and we get stopped on third down in the red-zone area and we are not able to convert and score touchdowns.”
The two defenses are among the stingiest in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in scoring defense (17.6) and Tennessee stands third (18.1).
The Cowboys are third in total defense — allowing 313.7 yards per game — but may be without pass-rushing defensive lineman David Irving on Monday.
Irving was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice with what was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He has played in just two games this season and Dallas was hoping he was ready to contribute in the manner he did last season when he had seven sacks in eight games.
The Titans rank 11th in total defense (338.7) with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (3.5 sacks) leading the way.
Tennessee has dropped two games by one point during its three-game slide, and coach Mike Vrabel sees nothing easy about the matchup with Dallas.
“Defensively, they are doing a lot of things well,” Vrabel told reporters. “So it will be another big challenge.”
Meanwhile, Dallas parted ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander during the bye week and replaced him with Marc Colombo.
But standout guard Zack Martin said the players are part of the problem.
“We still have to play better and we still have a long way to go,” Martin told reporters. “But we’re going to get back to work and hopefully keep improving.”
Field Level Media
Cowboys DL Irving injures ankle during practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Thursday's practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing.
Irving was added to the team's injury
Irving was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) also didn’t participate in practice but is expected to start against the Titans.
Field Level Media
Paul Zimmerman, longtime NFL writer, dies at 86
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Paul Zimmerman, the longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer known as "Dr. Z" for his analytical approach, died Thursday. He was 86.
NBC Sports football writer Peter King confirmed Zimmerman's death. King worked with Zimmerman at Sports Illustrated, and completed Zimmerman's autobiography, "Dr. Z: The Lost Memoirs of an Irreverent
Zimmerman had three strokes in 2008 that ended his writing career after 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.
“When I started covering football in 1984, he was Peter Gammons and Bob Ryan and Tex Maule rolled into one,” King said. “His football knowledge was peerless. He knew the technical side and loved it, and he loved the personal side, too.”
Zimmerman briefly played college football at Stanford and Columbia, and covered the New York Jets for the New York Post for 13 years. He also worked for the Sacramento Bee, New York Journal-American and the New York World-Telegram & Sun before joining SI in 1979. His “A Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football” was published in 1970, and revised in 1984 as “The New Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football.”
Zimmerman was president of the Pro Football Writers of America during the 1982 season. He received the PFWA’s highest honor, the Dick McCann Award, in 1996 for a long and distinguished contribution through coverage. In 2014, the PFWA instituted the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.
Face to face: Browns GM to meet Chiefs team he helped build
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Dorsey's roughest week running the Browns will close with a reunion.
The Kansas City Chiefs were once his football family — before the feud.
On Sunday, Cleveland's first-year general manager will get an up-close look at the team he helped build into a Super Bowl contender playing against the
Dorsey served as Kansas City’s GM from 2013 to 2017, and was instrumental in the team drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 26 touchdown passes, and in just his second year, has become the face of K.C’s franchise.
Before he was fired by the Chiefs, Dorsey also selected running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce — a trio of options who have sped up Mahomes’ development.
“John picked ’em,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week. “Yeah. He picked ’em.”
It was an honest admission from Reid, who arrived with Dorsey in 2013 and appeared to win a power struggle when the GM was surprisingly let go in 2017, not long after the Chiefs gave their coach a contract extension.
The team has never given a direct reason for Dorsey’s firing.
On a conference call this week, Reid didn’t want to get into specifics about his relationship with Dorsey or why Brett Veach was promoted to replace him.
“I am friends with John. I have been friends with John. I will leave it at that,” Reid told Cleveland reporters. “Things happen, and it happened. I have the utmost respect for him. You just watch how he gets that thing turned around right there.”
Mahomes wasn’t with Dorsey for very long, but got to know him during the pre-draft process.
“Dorse is an awesome guy,” Mahomes said. “He is the guy who sent the pick in and got me. He is an awesome talent evaluator, as well as a guy. It was nice to get to know him for a little amount of time.”
In the 10-plus months he’s been on the job in Cleveland, Dorsey has disassembled the team’s roster, added talent through free agency and the draft and maybe found the team’s franchise QB in rookie Baker Mayfield.
There’s plenty of work ahead, but Reid believes the Browns have the right man in charge.
“I think John is going to do a phenomenal job for you guys,” he said. “He has already done it. You have seen what he has done. You guys are in good hands.”
MAHOMES-MAYFIELD PART II
The previous time they squared off, Mahomes and Mayfield broke records and nearly the scoreboard.
Mayfield passed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, Mahomes had five and they rolled up over 1,700 total yards in 2016. Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 66-59 win over Texas Tech.
“That game was crazy, a lot of numbers, but I wish we’d have come out with a win at the end,” said Mahomes, who passed for 734 yards.
Mahomes also had another big number the Browns can’t let him duplicate.
“They were 20 of 25 on third down,” he said. “I think if we can keep them from completing 20 of 25 third downs, then we will have a better chance of winning.”
BUILT FORD TOUGH
Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was the AFC defensive player of the week after sacking the Broncos’ Case Keenum three times and stripping him twice of the ball. Ford has eight sacks this season and, perhaps more importantly, has remained healthy after a career marked by a series of nagging injuries in his first four seasons.
“Just to see him back enjoying the game and playing at the level he is, man, I’m just happy for the kid,” Reid said.
STRETCHING THE RULES
The Chiefs defended how they use downfield blocks on their run-pass options this week after the Broncos argued their offensive linemen are cheating. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he noticed several instances in which they headed downfield early, setting up blocks against the Denver linebackers and helping turn short gains into big ones.
“I haven’t heard that but I can tell you what we tell them. It’s timing and we keep it as precise as we can,” Reid said. “I always ask officials beforehand if there’s anything I need to tell my guys and that’s never been an issue.”
BRAGGING RIGHTS
Browns interim coach Gregg Williams raised some eyebrows by boasting he’s had other chances to coach since being fired in 2003 by Buffalo.
“I have had 11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs,” he said. “Four of them I did not even have to show up. Just sign the contract and come.”
It wasn’t clear if Williams was joking, but he stood by his comments.
The next day, new Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens took a playful jab at his colleague.
“I thought this was going to come up, but it didn’t come up and I want to address it,” Kitchens said to end his first news conference. “I have not been offered any head coaching jobs.”
Developing QB Rosen tops agenda for Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Halfway through Steve Wilks' initial season as head coach, the Arizona Cardinals have two victories.
Both have come against the lowly San Francisco 49ers. Things get tougher from here on out. After taking this weekend off, the Cardinals play at Kansas City. The schedule also features games at the
So wins are going to be hard to come by for a team that sputtered to a 2-6 start, topping 20 points in a game only once. So the main focus from this point forward is developing rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.
To offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rosen is simply “the kid.”
“The kid can really play,” Leftwich said. “His demeanor allows him to have success. Quarterbacking in this league is hard and when things go bad this kid tends to be fine. He’s OK in those situations. Like I said, he can really play and it’s just my job to get him in position that he’s doing the right things.”
Leftwich knows Rosen well. He was the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to coordinator after Mike McCoy was fired seven games into the season.
“I’m just trying to get him better,” Leftwich said. “Our goal is to come out here and get this kid better every day in every form and fashion. There’s not any specifics. I’m working on this kid the whole way, the whole way we’re just trying to install the things we need to install in him so this kid could be playing 15 or 20 years.”
Rosen took over the worst offense in the league late in the third game of the season (a home loss to Chicago) and has held the job ever since. He didn’t talk to reporters this week but praised Leftwich after Sunday’s 18-15 come-from-behind win over the 49ers.
“The one thing I think Byron is really good with is his demeanor,” Rosen said. “He’s played the game, he’s been in a lot of big-time situations, so I think he has really good timing with a lot of his play calls, he’s got really good poise. He’s a steading force for us on offense.”
The Arizona offense sputtered for three quarters before Rosen threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, a 13-yarder to Larry Fitzgerald and the game-winner, a 9-yarder to the back of the end zone to fellow rookie Christian Kirk, with 34 seconds to play.
The Cardinals were able to get running back David Johnson into open space a little bit more than they had, and the defense shut down San Francisco’s strong running game most of the afternoon.
Wilks, whose coaching experience is entirely on the defensive side of the ball, likes what he’s seen from Leftwich, who played nine seasons at quarterback in the NFL but is a relative newcomer to coaching.
“I think he’s going to continue to try to be creative in his approach and really try to put the guys in a position to be successful,” Wilks said.
Rosen approaches the coming weeks with that even-keeled confidence even though Leftwich is his fifth coordinator in four years, counting his time at UCLA.
The Cardinals also try to move on from the distraction of three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson’s request to be traded. He backed off the request after a meeting with team president Michael Bidwill and has two years left on his contract.
Wilks called on Peterson to speak in the huddle after the San Francisco win.
“What was said and what was talked about last week is in the past,” Wilks said. “Patrick is a captain. He’s a leader on this football team. Again, I want him to have a voice, and that’s what he wanted to do, and I gave him that opportunity.”
Notes: Wilks said he expects DT Corey Peters (ankle) and RG Justin Pugh (hand) to be back next week.
Sarkisian, Falcons try to find ways to establish the run
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is preparing for what could be his toughest challenge this season.
If he thought it was tough scoring on goal-to-go in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia, Sarkisian knows this week might be more difficult as Atlanta tries to avoid becoming a one-dimensional passing
Quarterback Matt Ryan needs a play-action threat to keep the Redskins (5-2) from locking down all afternoon on his receivers, so the Falcons (3-4) must find a way to establish the ground game against a tough defensive front.
The outlook does not look promising. The Falcons rank 30th in yards rushing. The Redskins rank second in defending the run.
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta’s top running back, was lost to groin surgery earlier this month. Starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco are out for the season with injuries.
“Each game takes on its own personality in essence,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “So it is beneficial when you can hang with it and stick with it, but there are times when we’ve got to do what is best for us right now. You just try to figure it out as it goes, and it’s all part of making those decisions at those moments when they come and try to do what’s best for the team.”
Sarkisian insists he won’t press if Atlanta struggles to run the ball early in the game. He plans to keep trying to mix it in on later drives.
The Falcons have one of the NFL’s premier passing games with Ryan throwing to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper, so the team will stick with what it does best.
“Sometimes to run the football you have to establish it at times and then finally something does pop, but there’s other times that this drive is so important right now, let’s do what is best for us at this moment right now,” Sarkisian said. “And that may be to run it more and that may be throw it more.”
The Redskins are loaded up front. Ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan have combined for 14 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Nose tackle Da’Ron Payne figures to make it a long day for guards Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland.
“There are a lot of twists and stunts and games that they do up front that make it challenging on your guys up front,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not always just the one-on-one rush. They start pairing two guys, three guys together, sometimes even all four of them together, so they really do it cohesively. The challenge for us is to make sure we’re protecting cohesively.”
Sarkisian likes how third-year veteran Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith have combined to fill Freeman’s spot. He thinks that Schweitzer has done a respectable job in five games for Levitre, and Garland, who started the final five games last season, has plenty of experience as he prepares to take over for Fusco.
Sarkisian was pleased with how Coleman responded on a third-and-1 run early in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s previous game, a narrow win over the New York Giants. Running off right tackle, Coleman sprinted for a 30-yard touchdown that’s one of the few rushing highlights for Atlanta this season.
“That type of explosiveness we know is there in our run game,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve just to keep hunting and pecking until it comes.”
Jones sees no reason to worry. He believes Atlanta will find ways to score regardless.
“The Redskins haven’t played the 2018 Atlanta Falcons, so we’re going in there and we’re going to try to run the ball,” Jones said. “We’re going to run. We’re going to pass. They’ve got to stop us on Sunday.”
Notes: Sanu (hip) was held out of practice a day after being a limited participant. … CB Robert Alford (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Coach Dan Quinn said he was injured against the Giants but didn’t want to come out. Isaiah Oliver will start if Alford can’t play. … PK Matt Bryant did not participate, and it appears likely that Giorgio Tavecchio will replace him for the second straight game.
Cowboys take open-week changes into meeting with Titans
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has a new No. 1 receiver and there's a fresh leading voice for the Dallas quarterback's blockers after the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper and fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander during an open week that was much busier than normal.
And there's little question about the
And there’s little question about the message owner and general manager Jerry Jones is sending as the Cowboys try to keep a perfect home season intact to offset their winless road mark in a Monday night visit from the Tennessee Titans, who share the same record (3-4) and sense of urgency because of a three-game losing streak.
“We’re more urgent because we’ve dug a hole here,” Jones said on his radio show. “In order to really be where we want to be, which that (is) in the playoffs, then we’ve got to be pretty strong in our success here. We don’t have time here. We don’t have the room to wiggle here.”
The Cowboys gave Oakland their upcoming first-round draft pick for Cooper because the receivers simply haven’t made the big plays the coaching staff and front office hoped would still be there despite the offseason release of Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Dallas dumped Alexander in the middle of his first season and promoted former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo because a front that has been among the NFL’s best for several years simply hasn’t been as good, with or without Travis Frederick. The four-time Pro Bowl center hasn’t played and remains out indefinitely with a nerve disorder.
Now it’s time to see how some midseason upheaval, which included bringing retired former offensive line coach Hudson Houck out of retirement to help Colombo, translates to the field.
“I don’t think it’ll be that much of a change,” right tackle La’el Collins said. “It’s more so just us being able to do a lot of different things that we’ve done in the past, just kind of getting back to us playing at a high level and being more effective.”
The Titans are also coming off the bye week , preceded by a solid bounce-back game for Marcus Mariota after he was sacked 11 times — one shy of the NFL record — in a shutout loss to Baltimore.
Mariota had a season-best 75 percent completion percentage (24 of 32) for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — the second one-point loss on the current skid.
Still, the Titans have the 30th-ranked offense and passing game in the NFL. And the Cowboys aren’t much better at 28th and 29th.
“I think everybody across the offense has a sense of urgency,” said Mariota, who turned 25 this week. “If we can carry that throughout the entirety of a game, I think we can be efficient. We can do well on third downs. We can score touchdowns.”
Some other things to know with the Titans and Cowboys set for a Monday night showdown:
STILL IN THE HUNT
Both teams have been fortunate not to lose touch with the top of their divisions.
The Titans have been overtaken by Houston’s five-game winning streak in the AFC South, but are just one loss behind the Texans (5-3) in the loss column. The Cowboys have the same number of losses as Super Bowl champion Philadelphia (4-4) and can pull back even with the idle Eagles in the NFC East. Washington has a shot at a two-game cushion in a visit to Atlanta.
THE RUNDOWN
The Titans are 19th in the NFL running the ball even with Derrick Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, and Dion Lewis in the backfield.
The Titans signed fullback Jalston Fowler to the roster after returning from their bye, and coach Mike Vrabel made it clear they want to run the ball better. Dallas star Ezekiel Elliott is coming off the second-worst game of his career, a 33-yard showing in a 20-17 loss to the Redskins.
DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN
Dallas is giving up just 17.6 points per game, second in the NFL and one spot ahead of Tennessee at 18.1. The Titans are the NFL’s best inside an opponent’s 20, while the Cowboys are second.
“It’s going to be the battle of the red zone,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Bend, but don’t break. That’s been our mentality on defense.”
INCORPORATING COOPER
Cooper spent several days with Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal in California. They went to a park in Oakland to work on routes, and Cooper had some video phone calls with Prescott to try to speed the process of learning one another.
NO MORE GLOVE
Mariota said he is no longer wearing a partial glove that he was using to help with lingering numbness and tingling after injuring his elbow in the season opener.
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring during 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens came back to his roots to get his Hall of Fame ring.
Owens was set to be presented with the ring during a halftime ceremony during Thursday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.
Owens spent the first eight seasons with the
“This is awesome,” Owens said before the game, while wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket. “This is an opportunity to give something to the fans. Ever since I left in 2003 and went on and did some great things, but this is where it started my first eight years of my career.”
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, to hold his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens said he was upset at the voters who made him wait three years for the honor, saying he believed they brought in off-field issues into their deliberations instead of focusing solely on what Owens did as a player.
“No regrets at all,” Owens said about his decision to skip the ceremony. “If anybody knows who Terrell Owens is outside the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career. They know what I did. I stand by what I did. … When they tried to bring other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, that was an issue for me. My stats spoke loudly. They spoke for themselves.”
Owens had a mostly sensational 15-year career playing for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He played eight years with the 49ers before bouncing around the league as he frequently wore out his welcome at all of his stops along the way.
But he always produced, ranking second all-time to Jerry Rice in yards receiving (15,934) and third to Rice and Randy Moss with 153 touchdown catches. He was a five-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowl pick and one of the most entertaining players of his generation.
“I can’t look back and say I would have done anything differently,” he said. “I wanted to be a 49er for the rest of my career if that could happen, But not many people start and finish where they started. Look at Jerry (Rice), look at Joe Montana.”
Owens was part of eight playoff teams but only reached the Super Bowl once after joining the Eagles in 2004. He gave a heroic performance in Philadelphia’s 24-21 loss to New England, catching nine passes for 122 yards after defying doctor’s orders and returning to play on his surgically repaired ankle 6½ weeks after an operation.
Owens had many memorable moments in his career, but the one that stands out most for him from his time with the 49ers came in a playoff game Jan. 3, 1999, against Green Bay.
After dropping several passes early in the game, Owens caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a play dubbed “The Catch 2,” as the sequel to Dwight Clark’s game-winner in the 1981 NFC title game against Dallas.
Owens then was selected an All-Pro for the first time the following season.
“That was a big catalyst for my career,” he said. “For me to come up with a big play at that particular time was monumental, very key for the development of me. It helped my confidence.”
Mutual admiration defines Rams-Saints clash for tops in NFC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton has seen plenty of road hazards in the nearly 13 years he's lived in New Orleans, a city where streets routinely crack and buckle atop the spongy landscape of drained swamp and marsh.
That could explain the metaphor at the forefront of Payton's consciousness when
“You see a team coming in here unbeaten, and you know they are in the NFC, and you recognize the significance of the game,” Payton said. “But I look at it more from a team perspective. And I look at it more from, ‘Man, this is the next challenge.’
“So we just stare, in this city, at the pothole in front of us. That’s the one we got to worry about. Not the ones that are there coming up beyond that,” Payton continued. “And this one sits square in the middle of the street.”
Rams coach Sean McVay should take the pothole comparison as a compliment. It’s clear the 54-year-old Payton admires what the Rams’ 32-year-old, similarly offensive-minded head coach has accomplished in just his first season-and-a-half as a head coach.
“I am a huge fan of Sean’s and I have gotten to know him and have a ton of respect for what he has done going on his second year,” Payton said of McVay, adding that he “absolutely” makes a point of watching the Rams throughout the season.
“They’re a must-watch team,” Payton said.
The admiration is mutual when McVay discusses Payton’s offense.
“I look at their tape every week, see what they’re doing,” McVay said. “I also appreciate the aggressive nature that coach Payton comes after people.
“That mindset of never being afraid to fail and always attacking is something that we try to do,” McVay added. “It demonstrates a confidence and belief in your players.”
Some other story lines surrounding the Rams-Saints showdown, the winner of which will have the inside track to the No. 1 playoff seeding in the conference:
COACH-QB COMBOS
The Saints have been among the NFL leaders in offense since Payton arrived in New Orleans and recruited then-free agent Drew Brees to join him in 2006.
Currently, the Saints rank eighth in yards per game (389.9) and second in points per game (33.4). The Rams offense, with 2016 top overall draft choice Jared Goff under center, rank second in yards (442.6) and third in scoring (33).
Each team’s head coach-QB tandem mirror one another in that Payton and McVay both call offensive plays, putting a premium on their communication and relationship with their quarterbacks. The difference is that Payton and the 39-year-old Brees have been together far longer, and Brees has set prestigious NFL passing records .
“Those guys are two of the best ever to do it together,” the 24-year-old Goff said. “Me and Sean (McVay) have a great relationship, and hopefully it’ll continue to grow.”
DEFENSIVE DISPARITY
The Rams already had the league’s eighth-ranked defense before the addition of edge pass-rusher Dante Fowler at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. In seven games with Jacksonville this season, Fowler’s highlights included two sacks and a forced fumble. It’s unclear how much he’ll play right away, but is expected to rotate into the game on some passing downs.
“I don’t really know how they’re going to use him yet, but I watched some film on him,” Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “He’s a good athlete, a good player, so I’ll be prepared.”
The Saints rank 23rd in total defense — 28th against the pass — but have been opportunistic. Defensive back P.J. Williams’ past outing in Minnesota was a case in point. He was beaten several times on Minnesota receptions, but also helped force a fumble that resulted in one TD and ran back an interception for a score.
FULL KUPP
The Rams’ biggest lineup addition this week might not be Fowler: They expect to have receiver Cooper Kupp back in uniform after a two-game absence with a knee injury.
The second-year target’s presence would be a boon for Goff, who found Kupp for a team-leading 869 yards receiving last season.
GOFF’S RETURN
Goff made his second career start at the Superdome in 2016. While those woebegone Rams were routed 49-21 , Goff emerged with the highest passer rating in any game of his rookie season, along with his first three NFL touchdown passes.
“It maybe gave me some confidence knowing that being in a hostile environment like that and being able to make plays was something that I saw myself do and was able to kind of grow from that experience,” Goff said.
Now a smooth leader of McVay’s well-oiled offensive machine, Goff gets his chance to show the Superdome faithful what he has learned since.
Broncos rookie edge rusher Chubb making up for slow start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bradley Chubb has made up for a slow September start in a big way.
The Denver Broncos' rookie edge rusher was honored as the NFL's top rookie defender for the month of October after collecting 16 tackles, 12 of them solo, 5½ sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 pressures,
He joined Von Miller (November 2011) and linebacker D.J. Williams (December 2004) as the only Broncos to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award.
“I’m nowhere near where I want to be,” Chubb said Thursday. “I’m happy for the achievement, but … I want to be 8-0 right now with multiple rookie of the months. This is my first one, so I’m still hungry to get more and for this team to get more wins.”
The Broncos (3-5) host the Houston Texans (5-3) on Sunday.
Chubb said it took him a few games to get used to being chipped by tight ends and running backs.
“It’s different because in college it’s pretty much 1-on-1 the whole time,” Chubb said. “I feel like I’m more comfortable now.”
And making quarterbacks uncomfortable.
Chubb is only the seventh rookie since 1982 to record at least 5½ sacks over a three-game span and the first since Aldon Smith of the 49ers did it in 2011.
Miller said he figured his pass rushing partner would quickly hit his stride after his September struggles, especially in covering tight ends for the first time in his life.
Miller compared Chubb to a prodigy .
“When you talk to him, you’re not really talking to a rookie. He understands the language,” Miller said. “He may not be able to talk back and speak to you in the same language, but he definitely understands it and he’s a quick learner, fast learner, mature beyond his age.
“I’m extremely excited about where he’s at with his career and the hot start that he’s had,” Miller added. “For him to get Defensive Rookie of the Month is huge. Not too many rookies out there are playing like him. He’s got two more months and Defensive Rookie of the Year is in the bag for him.”
Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.
Chubb has seven sacks at the midway point of the season , putting him on pace to challenge for the rookie sacks record of 14½ set by Tennessee’s Jevon Kearse in 1999.
Miller said one of the first things he advised Chubb to do after the Broncos selected him with the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft was to write out his goals.
Among the goals Chubb scribbled down were “sack record, win Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Miller said. “He even had goals five years down the road. A guy with that type of mentality and that work ethic, he’ll definitely get all of the goals that he wrote on his paper.”
It’s become a race between Chubb and Miller, who has eight sacks, to get to the quarterback, like last week when they sandwiched Patrick Mahomes.
“I feel like every pass play we have an internal race to the quarterback,” Chubb said. “We might not say it out loud, but we want to get there first.”
Notes: RB Royce Freeman (ankle) returned to practice but didn’t participate in any team drills Thursday. … S Su’a Cravens could be activated off IR Friday. “He’s a guy who can play a (dime) linebacker position and also cover a tight end,” coach Vance Joseph said. “I think his skill set and his body type will help us play better defense.” … Joseph said Jared Veldheer (knee) will replace sub Billy Turner at right tackle Sunday. The Broncos are also considering having one of them move to the left side occasionally to give LT Garett Bolles a break. Bolles has been whistled 17 times for holding in his first 1½ seasons after leading the NCAA in holding calls his one year at Utah. … With ILB Brandon Marshall still nursing a sore knee, the Broncos are preparing Alexander Johnson to make his NFL debut this weekend.
49ers release QB Savage, Mullens expected to start
The San Francisco 49ers released quarterback Tom Savage on Thursday, hours before game against the Oakland Raiders.
The move leaves San Francisco with two quarterbacks for the contest in C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens. Beathard has been considered a game-time decision due
Mullens is slated to start the game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mullens never has taken an NFL snap.
Releasing Savage appears to be an indicator that Beathard has been cleared to play.
The 49ers also activated safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Dekoda Watson (hamstring) from injured reserve and promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the practice squad.
Harris was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 3. A Florida product, he was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Watson was put on the list on Sept. 8. He played in 14 games for the 49ers last season and had three tackles.
Moseley was signed as an undrafted free agent in May. He played collegiately at Tennessee.
Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kirk Cousins and his family moved from Illinois to Michigan, his allegiance to the Bears was well-established.
Leaving Chicagoland, Cousins wondered aloud to his dad whether they'd be required to become fans of the Lions and the other Detroit-area teams.
"He said, 'Kirk, you can take the boy out
Loyal to the Bears they remained, but inside Michigan’s borders the Lions always received top TV billing. So Cousins moved through his teenage years and on to college at Michigan State with more than adequate coverage of the Lions, a clear familiarity that has only deepened now that Cousins has joined a different team in the NFC North in Minnesota.
The Vikings (4-3-1) will host the Lions (3-4) on Sunday, the first time Cousins, who’s second in the NFL with 2,521 passing yards, will face his home state’s squad as a division rival.
“I think with every game we play, I can point to something about the team or an opponent on the team or a coach or whatever it might be that makes you feel like you’re living a dream,” Cousins said, “and certainly going against the Detroit Lions is no different being that I grew up in that state.”
With the Bears (4-3) and Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) bunched in, too, this game will be the first of several in the second half of the season to shape a tight race.
“Division games count for two,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “You get the win, and they get the loss. They’re big games, and the more you can go and win those, whether on the road or at your place, the better. We have a big stretch of them coming up.”
Here are some other key angles to follow with the game:
MATCHING MEGATRON
Adam Thielen leads the NFL with 74 receptions and 925 yards for the Vikings. With at least 100 yards in each of the first eight games, Thielen has tied Lions legend Calvin Johnson for the longest streak in league history. Johnson’s run was in 2012, when he set the all-time NFL record with 1,964 yards.
As a football-loving kid living in Minnesota, Thielen naturally tried to emulate Cris Carter and Randy Moss. But Johnson was another star wide receiver he closely watched. Johnson, who retired after the 2015 season, wore No. 21 in college at Georgia Tech. So did Thielen at Detroit Lakes High School, not coincidentally.
“He could block, he could run short routes, he could run deep routes, and he’d catch everything,” Thielen said. “When people were draped all over him, he’d still make the plays. I just remember a lot of games where Stafford would just throw the ball up, and there’d be three guys on him and he’d still come down with the ball.”
With Stefon Diggs another dangerous option for Cousins, limiting Thielen has been even more of a challenge for opponents.
“We’re going to have a hard time trying to handle him,” coach Matt Patricia said. “He runs really good routes. He has great change of direction. He can get vertically very quick. He understands zone coverage — he can sit down and find the open space — and he has great hands. So definitely will be a big issue for us.”
GOLDEN’S GONE
Though Johnson caused the Vikings secondary plenty of problems over his nine years in the league, Golden Tate did his share of damage, too.
In the first four wins by the Lions over the Vikings since Zimmer was hired in 2014, twice in his first year and twice in 2016, Tate totaled 228 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches while being targeted 38 times. That included his game-winning somersault into the end zone in overtime in Minnesota in 2016, after Vikings standouts Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith missed their attempts to tackle him.
Last season, the Vikings limited Tate to just seven receptions for 36 yards over their two matchups. Now he’s gone, having been traded to Philadelphia .
“I was surprised about that. He was their main guy on third downs. He was great with yards after the catch,” Rhodes said, adding: “It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Oh, let me check MY phone.'”
GRIFFEN GETTING GOING
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has 7½ sacks in eight games against the Lions since becoming a starter in 2014, made his season debut last week after missing five games to seek mental health treatment. Griffen played 37 of 53 snaps against New Orleans.
“My No. 1 goal is just to keep on going out there and knocking the rust off more and more each day, but I’m feeling good,” Griffen said.
GAME ON THE GROUND
After finishing last, third-to-last and last in the NFL in rushing over the previous three years, the Lions have revived their long-languishing ground game with the arrival of rookie Kerryon Johnson. With an average of nearly 110 yards per game, they’re 16th in the league this week.
“It’s mostly what the offensive line’s doing. No matter how good a running back is, he needs the offensive line, period,” Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. “Ain’t too many Barry Sanders in the league.”
Veteran CB Tramon Williams in mix at safety for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is in the mix to replace the traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety for the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said Williams will play some safety, though he did not classify it as a full-time move for now.
The Packers are preparing
The 35-year-old Williams is in his second stint with the Packers after returning this past offseason to the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL in 2007 as an undrafted second-year player out of Louisiana Tech.
Williams brought a veteran presence to a young cornerback group. Now he could help at safety after Clinton-Dix, a fifth-year starter, was traded this week to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round draft pick.
Williams, a 12-year pro, started two games at safety while with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Teammates have marveled about the veteran’s leadership skills and fitness to stay in the league so long.
“He can find the football and he plays with good vision and has a good sense of when to break and just the understanding of football,” Pettine said. “He’s played in the slot, he’s played outside. So there’s no reason to think that he can’t, at times, help us at safety.”
Jermaine Whitehead, who was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury, and Josh Jones are other options for increased playing time at safety to replace Clinton-Dix alongside Kentrell Brice.
The health of rookie Jaire Alexander, who played well against the Rams, and veteran Bashaud Breeland, will help at cornerback especially if coach Mike McCarthy elects to use Williams at safety. Breeland hasn’t played yet since joining the Packers as a free agent in late September after being listed with a hamstring injury.
Williams said that he has a chance to get a different perspective and survey the whole field as a safety.
“I think that’s going to help out a lot because that’s one thing that I do is study. I do study offenses, I do study formations, I do study people,” Williams said.
“Where they get lined up on the field, it tells you a lot of things, so I better communicate to guys all over the field, which was one of the things that I recognized when I play inside.”
NOTES: Alexander and QB Aaron Rodgers (left knee) were full participants in practice after being limited on Wednesday. … LB Nick Perry (ankle) returned to practice as limited after missing Wednesday. … The Packers added a groin injury to go with Geronimo Allison’s sore hamstring on the status report. Allison was limited a second straight day.
Trubisky excelling under Nagy as Bears set to play Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bears coach Matt Nagy need not worry about any R-rated remarks that might have been picked up by the microphone he wore in a win over the New York Jets last week.
"Is it good or bad?" asked Nagy, who had forgotten he was miked up in the
Nagy generated rave reviews, with the series of clips shedding further light on how the first-year coach has spurred second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s development as the Bears travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
“I’m going to challenge you right now these two quarters for greatness,” Nagy told Trubisky on the sideline at halftime. “You take this thing over right now.”
Trubisky responded by overseeing three consecutive scoring drives in which the Bears turned a 7-3 lead into a 24-10 win.
He called the pep-talk inspiring.
“When he says that, I think it just makes us more goal-oriented,” Trubisky said. “I think it really just honed me in, made me focus more.”
Trubisky has been on a roll.
His 1,814 yards passing in seven games are 379 yards shy of his total in 12 games last year. He has been especially sharp the past four games with 1,233 yards passing and 13 touchdowns — the most over that span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947.
Coupled with an opportunistic defense, which ranks second in the NFL with 17 takeaways, the Bears (4-3) are off to their best start in five years.
The Bills (2-6), by comparison, are off to their worst start since 2010, and coach Sean McDermott has had difficulty coaxing much out of a patchwork offense.
They haven’t scored a touchdown in two games, and managed just 87 points all season.
And now Buffalo faces the prospect of starting turnover-prone Nathan Peterman on Sunday, with rookie Josh Allen (sprained throwing elbow) ruled out for a third consecutive week, and Derek Anderson dealing with concussion-related issues.
This would mark Peterman’s second turn at starting this season, and after he went 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions through two-plus quarters of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve been through, all the lessons I’ve learned, and ready to be better from them,” said Peterman, who has 10 interceptions in 84 career passing attempts, including a brief playoff appearance. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to get us a win.”
PRYOR COMMITMENT
Receiver Terrelle Pryor is in position to make his Bills debut five days since signing with Buffalo, and 10 days after being released by the New York Jets.
After saying he felt “underused” during his six-game stint in New York, ending with a groin injury, Pryor is confident he make an immediate impact in Buffalo.
“I expect high things from myself, and I expect high things from the offense,” he said. “Just because we lost some games doesn’t mean we can’t win or can’t put things together. I believe.”
LINING UP
The Bears have a big hole to fill at right guard after Kyle Long hurt his foot last weekend. Eric Kush or rookie James Daniels, who have split time at left guard, are candidates to fill the job. Another option is Bryan Witzmann, who signed three weeks ago. Witzmann started 13 games last season in Kansas City, where Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
UNCERTAIN HOMECOMING
Khalil Mack’s return to Buffalo is up in the air with the Bears star pass rusher’s status uncertain due to an injured right ankle. Mack emerged as a star during a four-year career at the University at Buffalo, which was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. He went on to be selected fifth overall in the 2014 draft by the Raiders, before Oakland dealt Mack to Chicago before the start of this season.
WILDCAT MEMORIES
Nagy wasn’t surprised to see Bills running back LeSean McCoy taking a few snaps in the wildcat formation during a 25-6 loss to the Patriots on Monday.
“He’s done that going back to Bishop McDevitt in Pennsylvania in high school,” Nagy said. “I got to see him do it.”
Nagy was an Eagles assistant coach when Philadelphia drafted McCoy in 2009.
STALLED MCCOY
McCoy declined to speak to reporters after Buffalo’s first two practices this week since expressing his frustrations after managing just 13 yards rushing against New England. Though he had a season-best 82 yards receiving, McCoy managed 1 yard on his final 11 carries.
He has not scored in nine consecutive games dating to last season, since scoring a TD rushing and receiving in a 24-17 win over Miami on Dec. 17.
Steelers-Ravens II: Different month, same pressure to win
BALTIMORE (AP) — In each of the last two years, the Baltimore Ravens have been eliminated from playoff contention with late-season losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For the first time since 2014, these AFC North rivals will wrap up the season series before December. That doesn't mean Sunday's game is any less important
“You know you have eight games left, and 4-4 is not where you want to be, obviously,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “Doesn’t mean your season is over, it just means that every game now is so much more critical.”
Baltimore is only one game behind the first-place Steelers (4-2-1), who have won three straight since losing to the Ravens on Sept. 30. But the last thing the Ravens need now is to drop under .500 with a third successive defeat.
“If you do math, and you’ve been through these playoff things, it gets sticky if you’re 9-7,” Smith said. “It gets sticky if you’re 10-6, so you know that you really want to go in there and win 11 games, at least. Being 12-4 is really the goal.”
Unless the Ravens run the table, a highly unlikely occurrence, they’re at least going to have to perform much better than they have lately to end a run of three consecutive seasons without a playoff berth. Coming off a 36-21 loss at Carolina, Baltimore can jump into contention with its first sweep of the Steelers since 2015.
“The sky is not falling,” safety Eric Weddle said. “It’s great that we get to go against Pittsburgh, a divisional opponent, knowing we have to play at a high level.”
The Steelers would love nothing more than to pad their lead in the AFC North, and at the same time make it that much tougher for the Ravens to reach the postseason.
“It’s a big game for us. It’s a division game. It’s a road game. It’s Baltimore. Pick one, or all of the above,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “We have respect for this rivalry and our participation in it, and we’re preparing with that in mind.”
More things to know about the Steelers-Ravens matchup:
CRUISING CONNER
The Steelers are getting along just fine without wayward running back Le’Veon Bell, thanks in large part to second-year back James Conner .
Conner is averaging 175.3 yards of total offense during Pittsburgh’s winning streak, a surge that started after Conner carried the ball just three times in the second half against Baltimore.
“I’m just doing what I love to do,” Conner said.
CLOSE SHAVE
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco showed up at practice this week without the beard he’s worn for the first eight weeks of the season.
“I’ve been thinking about cutting it about every night for two weeks,” Flacco said. “It’s not like we’ve been winning with it. So, we’ve all got a little bit of superstition in us, I guess.”
Perhaps he should have cut it a week ago. Flacco had his worst game of the season against the Panthers, going 22 for 39 for 192 yards, with one TD pass and two interceptions.
BROWN DELIVERS
No active player has more catches (94) and yards receiving (1,149) against the Ravens in the regular season than Steelers wideout Antonio Brown.
Covering Brown will serve as a litmus test for Smith, who began the season serving a four-game suspension and hasn’t quite gotten his A-game going yet.
“Every game you’re going to go against somebody’s best,” Smith said, “but when you go against one of the guys they name as top in the league, it’s a chance to show what you’ve got and kind of peg yourself for where you’re at.”
Surprisingly, Brown has only four career TDs against the Ravens.
BURNED BURNS
Time may be running out for Pittsburgh cornerback Artie Burns. The former first-round pick is enduring an uneven season and was benched last week for missing a walkthrough
Burns might have to play out of necessity if Coty Sensabaugh’s toe injury continues to linger. Burns shrugged off his issues, but Tomlin offered a stern rebuke of the 23-year-old’s tardiness.
“He was late, and we wanted to be focused with the guys who were wired-in appropriately where they needed to be in the hours leading up to kickoff,” Tomlin said. “And so, he suffered the consequences of that.”
Pittsburgh’s secondary in general needs to play better than it did in the first meeting, when Flacco passed for 363 yards and two TDs.
HELLO, NOVEMBER
The Ravens went 1-3 in October, but have cause for optimism because they’re 30-12 in November since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008.
“Don’t jinx it,” Flacco said when told of the stat.
Then he might not want to know the Ravens are 7-0 at home in November against the AFC North under Harbaugh.
Cowboys DL Irving injured during practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury during Thursday's practice, according to the NFL Network.
X-rays were negative but Irving is slated to undergo further testing.
Irving has played in just two
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) was set to be a limited practice participant but is expected to start in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Chiefs LB Houston closer to return
Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old linebacker has not played since the Chiefs' Week 5 win against Jacksonville. His availability for Sunday's game at Cleveland
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22.0 sacks in 2014.
Bucs QB Winston coming to grips with benching
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's starting quarterback, the job that typically
“I don’t think I’ve ever been benched,” Winston told reporters on Thursday. “I just have to keep working hard. Like I’ve said, every year my goal is to get better and better, and right now, I’m not getting the job done, so I have been replaced and I’m moving forward, yeah.”
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
The season began with him as a spectator after he drew a three-game suspension for inappropriately touching a female Uber driver. The fourth-year pro came off the bench in relief of Fitzpatrick in Week 4 and has never been able to put things together.
He tossed two interceptions against the Chicago Bears in his relief outing and was inserted as the starter the following week. But Winston threw two more interceptions in each of his first two starts.
Last Sunday’s four-interception outing against the Cincinnati Bengals was the tipping point. Winston was pulled and Fitzpatrick had the “FitzMagic” working as he nearly rallied Tampa Bay to a win.
It was an easy call for Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter to turn to Fitzpatrick this week. He said the change was made because Fitzpatrick gives the team a better chance to win.
“I didn’t expect it,” Winston said, “but one thing about me, I can be honest with myself in terms of playing on the field, and turnovers.
“… If you turn the ball over at any level — college, high school — it’s going to put your team in a bad position to win and we need to win as a team. I definitely understood why coach Koetter went with Fitz.”
That leaves Winston running second-team repetitions in practice and wondering when he will get another chance.
He maintains that he will rebound from the situation.
“It’s a setback,” Winston added. “But it’s a minor setback for a major comeback. It just tells you that you’ve got to continue to get better. I’ve never been in this situation before, so I have to learn from it and I have to grow from it. I have no choice.”
Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Raiders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens will make his NFL debut as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Oakland Raiders.
The 49ers said Mullens will start Thursday night against Oakland after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last week. Beathard was unable to do much all week in practice,
Mullens joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi last year. He spent all of 2017 on the practice squad and then got called up to the active roster in September when starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Mullens has not taken an NFL snap and has worked mostly with the scout team in practice before this week.
The Niners also made several roster moves before the game. They activated safety Marcell Harris and linebacker Dekoda Watson from injured reserve to fill open spots on the active roster. They also promoted cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the practice squad and waived quarterback Tom Savage.
San Francisco also signed receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and defensive back Greg Mabin to the practice squad and released receiver Aaron Burbridge from the practice squad.
Steelers secondary faces challenge in rematch with Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Haden knows about losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback has been on the losing end of 11 of his 14 games against Baltimore. Ten of those 11 came when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He's only lost to the Ravens once with the Steelers, 26-14
That one felt different. So will the game Sunday, where the Steelers secondary will look to take another step in a third straight game against an AFC North rival.
“I think being here and (in Cleveland), (the Steelers are) at the top of the division most of the time, seeing who can win it and fighting for the division winner,” Haden said.
“So I think that’s just a little different toward the end of the season, knowing these games (against Baltimore) could be big when we get to the end, determining who can get to the playoffs.”
The secondary could obviously be better than it was in the previous matchup, Haden said. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler agreed.
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns against a Steelers secondary that allowed an average of 305 passing yards through its first four games.
“We have to make sure, as much as we can, that we keep the ball in front of us,” Butler said. “We can’t give up easy touchdowns. Teams go up, we have to make them go up by (field goals) and not let them go up by seven, if we can.”
Ravens wide receiver John Brown had 116 yards and one touchdown on just three receptions in the first matchup against Pittsburgh. Haden knows that can’t happen again.
“He’s a small dude, obviously. He’s small, really fast,” Haden said. “You have to make sure you keep him in front of you. He can really beat you. … He had those two deep balls on us, so we have to contain that.”
If Pittsburgh’s past three games are any indication, the defensive backs might have a better chance against Brown this time.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was held without a catch until the fourth quarter of a 41-17 loss to the Steelers in Week 5, when he had a season-low 62 yards. The following week, A.J. Green caught seven of his 12 targets for 85 yards in a 28-21 Cincinnati Bengals loss to Pittsburgh.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 39 yards on eight receptions in the Steelers’ 33-18 win last Sunday.
Haden matched up against each of those three. He wouldn’t say who would be responsible for Brown from Pittsburgh’s secondary, which is expected to have cornerback Artie Burns in the mix after using him exclusively on special teams against Cleveland.
Burns was disciplined after arriving late to a team walkthrough Saturday.
Cornerback Mike Hilton, whom Haden called one of the Steelers’ best players, said no matter who is called upon, limiting Brown is a must for Pittsburgh.
After missing the first matchup with an elbow injury, Hilton also said he has a plan for Sunday.
“There were certain things I did see,” Hilton said. “I feel like I’ll be able to, I’m not going to say make every play, but help control the outcome of that play. So personally, I feel like from what I saw from the last game and what I’ve seen up until now, I have a solid idea what to expect.”
NOTES: QB Ben Roethlisberger (left finger), LB Bud Dupree (illness) and C Maurkice Pouncey (did not practice Wednesday/coaches’ decision) were full participants Thursday. … CB Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and OL Marcus Gilbert (knee) were limited. … OL Ramon Foster (coaches’ decision) did not practice.
Dolphins’ Gase offers passionate defense of Tannehill
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase is offering a passionate defense of Ryan Tannehill, saying his beleaguered quarterback has showed improvement that continued into the start of this season.
Tannehill will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday against the New York Jets because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Gase dismissed those detractors in the media and elsewhere who argue it’s time for Miami (4-4) to find another quarterback. Gase said that in his first season as Miami’s coach in 2016, Tannehill made progress, and then played even better in the first three games this year.
