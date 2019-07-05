Ex-Patriots LB Bruschi recovering from stroke
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on Thursday, his second.
“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well,” according to a statement issued Friday by his family. “Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”
Bruschi’s family said he was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.
Bruschi, now an ESPN analyst, had a stroke in February 2005, just days after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX, won by the Patriots. He was 31 at the time.
He missed the first six weeks of the 2005 season, then played in nine games and won the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Now 46, Bruschi played 13 seasons for the Patriots. He retired before the 2009 season and then went to work for ESPN.
“I had 366 tackles in the NFL as a stroke survivor,” he said on his retirement. “And I’m very proud of that.”
Following his first stroke, Bruschi founded Tedy’s Team to raise money and awareness about strokes. The organization has raised more than $5 million on behalf of the American Stroke Association since its founding.
He has run the Boston Marathon three times, including earlier this year.
–Field Level Media
DeChambeau charges to 2-shot lead at 3M Open
The inaugural
The inaugural 3M Open saw a player post a 9-under-par 62 score for the second day in a row, with Bryson DeChambeau riding his hot round Friday to the lead at the tournament’s midway point in Blaine, Minn.
The 62 at TPC Twin Cities marked the lowest round of DeChambeau’s career. Coupled with his first-round 66, he sits at 14-under 128, two shots clear of Canada’s Adam Hadwin.
Scott Piercy, who fired a 62 on Thursday, followed up with a 1-under 70, leaving him tied for third at 10 under with Sam Saunders (4 under on Friday), Brian Harman (4 under) and Sam Burns (5 under).
Saunders is the grandson of Arnold Palmer, who designed TPC Twin Cities.
Scott Brown (6 under on Friday), Kevin Streelman (6 under), India’s Arjun Atwal (3 under) and Australia’s Curtis Luck (6 under) share seventh place at 9 under. Atwal gained a place in the event through a Monday qualifying tournament.
DeChambeau opened on the back nine and made the turn in 3 under. Then he heated up on the front nine, registering six birdies from Nos. 1-8 before capping his bogey-free round with a par.
He missed only one green in regulation and was solid with the putter, even if he wouldn’t discuss why.
“That’s secret stuff, man,” he said of his putting in a post-round interview. “I’m not talking to you about that.”
DeChambeau added, “My main focus is driving it as well as I have. I mean, if I can keep doing that, the putts are going to drop. Some are going to miss. … You’re not going to be perfect, but if I can keep driving it well just like I have been, and become more and more confident, that’s the Bryson we saw last year.”
Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked player, shot a 1-over 72 on Friday, leaving him at 3 under — the last score that made the cut. He is tied for 70th place.
Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the fourth time in his past six starts, shooting 74-73-147. Nate Lashley, who earned his first career victory last week in Detroit, missed the cut after carding 69-73-142.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys DE Gregory to apply for reinstatement
Suspended defensive end Randy Gregory will petition the NFL for reinstatement in an attempt to get permission to join his Dallas Cowboys teammates at training camp later this month, according to a report.
The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Gregory has not yet filed the necessary paperwork with the NFL but intends to try to get a ruling before Cowboys veterans report to camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 25.
He was suspended indefinitely on Feb. 26 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.
Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last July. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.
This was Gregory’s fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he’s played (28).
Gregory tested positive for marijuana, which led to the suspension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in February.
Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.
Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas last season.
Given Gregory’s history of suspensions, commissioner Roger Goodell might not approve the request. He could, however, allow him to participate in training camp and preseason games but attach a fixed number of games to his suspension.
–Field Level Media
Piercy grabs 2-shot edge at 3M Open
Scott Piercy birdied four of the last five holes to grab a two-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.
The 40-year-old Las Vegas native carded a bogey-free, 9-under-par 62 at TPC Twin Cities to establish a two-shot edge over Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, and Sam Saunders joined South Korea’s Sungjae Im and India’s Arjun Atwal in a share for fourth place at 6 under.
Nine players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, are tied for ninth at 5 under.
Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked golfer, is tied for 18th at 4 under. The only other top-10 player in the field is DeChambeau (No. 8).
Piercy was 1-under par through seven holes before he recorded birdies on four of the next five holes — a feat he repeated at the end of his round.
“Just made those midrange putts,” Piercy said, according to the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press. “Those 10-footers and 15-footers. Just made a few of those and it really helped things go. …
“I was thinking 5 under would be nice. You always get one guy or two guys that go really low. I just happened to be that guy today.”
Piercy just missed matching his career-best round, a 61 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2013. He has a 1-for-8 record in emerging with a win after leading or co-leading an event following the first round, having recorded a victory in the 2012 RBC Canadian Open.
His most recent PGA Tour win came in the 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event in which he was partnered with Billy Horschel. Piercy’s most recent solo title came at the 2015 Barbasol Championship.
Matsuyama would have ended up within a stroke of the lead had he not carded his lone bogey of the day on his final hole, the par-4 ninth.
Hadwin produced eight birdies — including four in a row at one stretch — and one bogey.
Phil Mickelson struggled to a 3-over 74, thanks in large part to a triple bogey on the par-5 18th hole. He is tied for 133rd in the 156-player field.
The 3M Open is the first non-major PGA Tour event in Minnesota since the 1969 Minnesota Golf Classic. The most recent Tour event in the state was the 2009 PGA Championship, at Hazeltine.
–Field Level Media
Dophins’ DT Norton has arm amputated after crash
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated after he was involved in a multi-car crash in the Miami area early Thursday morning.
Norton’s agent Malki Kawa confirmed the severity of the situation in a Twitter post Thursday.
“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Kawa posted. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”
The former University of Miami standout was listed in critical condition at a Miami hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The impact of the crash was so severe that Norton’s arm had to be amputated by paramedics at the scene, according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the Dolphins said in a post to the team’s Twitter account Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”
Norton, who turned 22 on June 7, was signed off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad last year and was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster this summer. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman had 84 tackles in three seasons at Miami in college, including five sacks.
Norton, who has not played in an NFL game, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen dies at 38
Former University of Kentucky and New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 38.
Lorenzen had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an kidney and heart issues and an infection.
Former University of Kentucky and New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 38.
Lorenzen had been hospitalized over the past few days due to an kidney and heart issues and an infection.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. “We appreciate all the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy.”
Lorenzen played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards, and was a member of the Super Bowl XLII-winning team.
“Jared was a great teammate and friend,” Manning said. “I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.”
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for Lorenzen after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
“Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant,” the New York Giants said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much. Just as our organization and our fans did.”
–Field Level Media
Redman earns special temporary membership on PGA Tour
The PGA Tour granted
The PGA Tour granted Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up in last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, a special temporary membership for the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Redman, a 21-year-old native of Raleigh, N.C., will have unlimited sponsor exemptions throughout the season as he attempts to earn his PGA Tour card for next season.
He qualified for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in the Monday qualifier by shooting a 62. By finishing in second place at 19-under par, he earned enough non-member FedExCup points – 300 — to qualify for the temporary membership to go with a check for $788,400.
Redman must earn at least as many non-member points as the golfer sitting at No. 125 in the final 2018-19 FedExCup standings to earn his tour card. That spot currently is occupied by Daniel Berger with 275 points.
On the year, Redman has amassed 344 non-member FedExCup points.
Redman, who played two seasons at Clemson before turning pro, is the third player on the tour as a special temporary member this season, joining Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England.
–Field Level Media
Former Giants QB Lorenzen gaining ‘traction’ in hospital
Former New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen was said to be gaining "traction" Wednesday, a positive sign after being hospitalized last week with heart and kidney issues, as well as an infection.
"Jared's overnight was uneventful and that is a good
Former New York Giants backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen was said to be gaining “traction” Wednesday, a positive sign after being hospitalized last week with heart and kidney issues, as well as an infection.
“Jared’s overnight was uneventful and that is a good thing,” Lorenzen’s family said in a statement through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio. “He remains on dialysis. He continues to maintain his ground. His cardiac and renal issues remain however his treatment has been effective.
“Jared is still very sick … but (is) developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers.”
Lorenzen remains in the intensive care unit after being admitted to the hospital Friday.
Lorenzen, 38, played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards.
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for Lorenzen after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
–Field Level Media
Bowlen family to receive Hall of Fame memorabilia
The family of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will be given the ring and gold jacket he was scheduled to receive upon induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.
Bowlen was elected to the 2019 Hall of Fame class last winter but passed away on June 13 at age 75 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
When deceased people have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame previously, families have not been give the priceless memorabilia, which is the organization’s policy.
Hall of Fame spokesman Pete Fierle told 9News in Denver on Tuesday that Bowlen’s items already were in the works at the time of his death.
“Pat Bowlen is the first individual to pass away between the time he was elected and formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Fierle said in a statement. “The process was underway to create his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.”
The Bowlen family intends to display the items in the lobby of the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center, according to 9News.
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis said he supports the Hall of Fame’s decision in the Bowlen case and added he hopes other families will receive the same consideration.
“It opens the door to making it right for other families, like Junior Seau’s and Kenny Stabler’s,” Davis told ESPN. “There’s no reason I should have my father’s ring and Bruce Allen (son of former coach NFL George Allen) does not have his. As a new member of the NFL owners Hall of Fame Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for the families.”
Seau, Stabler and George Allen all were elected for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after their deaths.
–Field Level Media
Elliott avoids suspension for May incident in Vegas
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be disciplined for an incident in May in Las Vegas in which he was handcuffed but not arrested, the NFL announced Wednesday.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.
The NFL said it conducted a “comprehensive investigation” into the May 18 incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival and spoke to security personnel and other witnesses with direct involvement. TMZ posted a video of the incident displaying Elliott leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over.
“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future,” the NFL statement said. “He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.”
Elliott and Goodell met on Tuesday and the Dallas star posted a note on hit Twitter account afterward, saying he needs to make better decisions. He also said he apologized to Kyle Johnson, identified as the security guard involved in the confrontation, at the time of the incident.
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott wrote. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Elliott, who turns 24 on July 22, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Garrigus: ‘I don’t cheat the game’
Robert Garrigus will make his first PGA Tour start at this week’s 3M Open following a three-month suspension levied by the Tour in March.
Garrigus was suspended after a failed drug test due to elevated levels of THC, one of the active ingredients in marijuana. The 41-year-old told the Golf Channel this week that he was using prescribed marijuana to treat knee and back pain, and that he had been monitoring his THC levels during the fall and winter to make sure he stayed within Tour guidelines.
Garrigus did not appeal the suspension, but he does believe there needs to be a discussion around how the Tour views the use of marijuana vs. other drugs.
“I wasn’t trying to degrade the PGA Tour in any way, my fellow professionals in any way. I don’t cheat the game,” Garrigus told the Golf Channel. “I understand HGH (Human Growth Hormone), anything you are trying to do to cheat the game you should be suspended for 100 percent. Everything else should be a discussion.”
Garrigus’ lone Tour victory came in 2010. He is playing on conditional status this season, and he entered 2019 ranked 362nd in the world. He had dropped to 433rd following his most recent Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open, and Garrigus plummeted to 603rd after making a pair of starts on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour the past two weeks.
The Idaho native owns a marijuana farm in Washington state, one of several to have legalized recreational marijuana use in recent years. He plans to meet with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at next week’s John Deere Classic.
“If you have some sort of pain and CBD or THC may help that, and you feel like it can help you and be prescribed by a doctor, then what are we doing?” Garrigus said. “If you are doing marijuana, then we should be testing for alcohol, too. If you can buy it in a store, then why are we testing for it? That’s my opinion.”
He will play the first two rounds of the inaugural 3M Open with Lucas Glover and Brandon Harkins.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Nike pulls shoe after Kaepernick’s criticism
Nike has scuttled its plans for a Fourth of July-themed sneaker that was to bear a Revolutionary War-era flag, a design that NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick disliked, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.
Kaepernick said the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, as the shoe was called, would be “an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery,” according to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal, the first to report on the cancellation.
Nike released multiple statements Tuesday about its decision. The first statement indicated that the company decided against releasing the shoe because “it featured an old version of the American flag.”
Later in the day, Nike said, “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was angered by Nike’s decision, saying that “words cannot express my disappointment” in one of several tweets. He went to tweet that Nike “has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.”
Ducey further said he would withdraw state support for a Nike facility proposed for the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz. The $184 million plant would have employed more than 500 people, according to the New York Times.
Nike asked retailers to send back the shoes with the U.S. flag on them, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company has unveiled an Air Max 1 shoe in red, white and blue, which “updates the legendary design with patriotic colors.”
The original U.S. flag, which included 13 stars along with 13 red and white stripes, was designed by seamstress Betsy Ross upon being commissioned by George Washington in 1776.
Lisa Moulder, the director of the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, said, “People just see it as a symbol of early America and the founding of our nation. In Betsy’s time, the flag was strictly utilitarian, a military tool.”
Moulder said the Betsy Ross House draws more than 1,000 visitors a day.
–Field Level Media
Koepka, Thomas commit to WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Top-ranked
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka and defending champion Justin Thomas have committed to play in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that will take place July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
They join fellow top-10 players Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who had previously committed to the event.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood, currently ranked No. 20, also confirmed he will be in the field.
Thomas won last year’s invitational event in Akron, Ohio, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, while Koepka said he enjoys playing at TPC Southwind.
“It’s always a great spot to go back to,” Koepka said in a statement. “It’s a special place, everything that St. Jude does for the kids, and to be able to go to the hospital and spend time with them, it’s incredible to see the smiles on their faces especially through what they’re going through.”
Thomas will be defending his event title while competing on a course new to him.
“I’m excited to get there, especially for a WGC,” Thomas said on a conference call with reporters, per Golfweek. “I’ve always watched the tournament on TV and it looks like a fun little course. It rewards good golf and penalizes bad golf, which I think is great.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Elliott issues apology for Vegas incident
After meeting with NFL
After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for his actions at a Las Vegas music festival and vowed to “make better decisions.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott posted on Twitter. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
The two-time NFL rushing champion apologized to Kyle Johnson, the security guard he got into a confrontation with at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival on May 18.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
There was no immediate word from the commissioner’s office about whether Elliott will face a suspension or other penalty for the incident, during which Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL QB Wright shot, in stable condition
Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in a domestic dispute, police said.
The incident took place Monday afternoon in Concord, N.C.
“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” according to a police news release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition.”
According to police, the former boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend and Wright, 43, got into an argument when the man dropped off his daughter with her mother, and shots were fired. The Concord Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
Wright, a North Carolina native, played his college football at South Carolina (1995-98), where he completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 5,641 yards with 38 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
In the NFL, he played parts of six seasons from 2000-07 with the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. He appeared in 31 games, starting 19 of them, and had an 8-11 record. He started seven games for the Ravens in both 2003 and 2005.
Wright completed 54.9 percent of his NFL passes and threw for 20 touchdowns to go with 25 interceptions and a 66.3 passer rating.
–Field Level Media
Report: NFL, union to ramp up CBA negotiations
Negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association are expected to heat up this month as the two sides try to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before the start of the season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The existing CBA will expire after the 2020 season.
A group of league owners and players have met three times this year and plan to sit at the negotiating table as many as four times this month, ESPN said.
Both sides seem optimistic that they can reach an agreement before the current CBA expires. The owners also are set to begin renegotiations of their television deals soon.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL QB Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea Monday on a domestic violence charge involving his wife in Spokane, Wash.
The incident occurred Sunday, when police said they were dispatched to an area near a bank where Rypien’s wife was lying in the grass. A witness said she was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her.
He was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
Spokane NBC affiliate KHQ reported that Rypien, 56, told the court Monday he and his wife were arguing in the car and he “only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face” while he was driving. Rypien said he was just trying to see the road.
In March 2018, Rypien went public about his troubles and revealed that he once attempted suicide as a result of mental health issues he believes originated from his days of playing football.
Rypien, who played collegiately at Washington State in Pullman, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1988-1993), Cleveland Browns (1994), St. Louis Rams (1995, 1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Indianapolis Colts (2001). He passed for 18,473 yards, 115 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.
He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, where the Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 in January 1992.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Elliott, Goodell to discuss Vegas incident
NFL commissioner Roger
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will meet Tuesday in New York to discuss an incident involving the running back that occurred in Las Vegas in May.
TMZ posted a video allegedly showing events that took place early May 18 at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas. The video shows a man identified as Elliott pushing a security guard against a metal railing and to the ground. Elliott then is handcuffed but not arrested.
The incident is reviewable under the league’s personal conduct policy, especially given Elliott’s previous six-game suspension that followed allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend. Under the league policy, a player doesn’t need to be arrested or convicted to face a penalty.
In the aftermath of the incident, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t expect Elliott to face any discipline and downplayed the incident.
“In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way,” Jones said in May. “And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”
Cowboys executives have indicated a desire to extend Elliott’s contract past 2020, when it is due to expire.
Elliott, who turns 24 this month, rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
Elliott won the NFL rushing title twice in his first three years in the league.
–Field Level Media
Lashley wins by six in Detroit for first career title
DETROIT – Nate Lashley, in just his 33rd career start on the PGA Tour, capped a wire-to-wire performance on Sunday with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, his first Tour victory.
Lashley took home the $1.314 million winner’s check, locked up his Tour card for at least then next two years and secured a spot on the British Open at Royal Portrush in three weeks.
Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to finish six back of Lashley. The winner of Monday’s open qualifier, Redman was playing in just his second PGA Tour event of the season and locked up a spot in the British Open in three weeks while securing his Tour exemption for the rest of the season.
Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach were another shot back at 18 under, while six players finished at 17 under, including 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2012 FedEx Cup champion Brandt Snedeker.
Lashley’s final round wasn’t nearly as sizzling as his first three, as he fired bogey-free rounds of 63 on Thursday and Saturday, sandwiching a 67 in the second round. But considering he entered Sunday with a six-shot lead, Lashley essentially just had to avoid a blowup.
He did so with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine before cruising home for the victory that he said this week would be “life-changing.”
Lashley was the last man in the field, getting in as the third alternate after a withdrawal from David Berganio on Wednesday. He became the first alternate to win a Tour event since Vaughn Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Ex-NFL QB Lorenzen hospitalized
Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, battling an infection as well as heart and kidney issues.
His family released an update on his condition late Saturday through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
"On Friday, June 28th
Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, battling an infection as well as heart and kidney issues.
His family released an update on his condition late Saturday through Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
“On Friday, June 28th Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before. Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him,” the statement began.
It continued: “He is fighting with every thing he has and his immediate family is by his side.”
Lorenzen, 38, played four seasons at Kentucky (2000-03) and led the SEC in passing yards (3,687) as a freshman. He still holds the Wildcats’ record for career passing yards with 10,354.
Despite his collegiate success, he was undrafted in 2004 and later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, backing up Eli Manning in 2006-07. He appeared in four games, completing four passes for 28 yards.
Because of his weight, which was listed at 285 pounds in his NFL career, he was nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty.” Weight continued to be an issue for him after retirement and he said it climbed to more than 500 pounds.
In 2017, he launched The Jared Lorenzen Project, a videotaped weight-loss journey. He lost about 100 pounds within the first year.
–Field Level Media
Tiger to skip inaugural 3M, return for The Open
Tiger Woods confirmed that he will not play in next week’s 3M Open and will return to competition for The Open Championship in Northern Ireland beginning July 18.
Woods has not played since tying for 21st at the U.S. Open earlier this month. He wasn’t expected to play in next week’s inaugural event in Blaine, Minn., despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month after remaining out of competition following his win at the Masters in April.
Woods told ESPN that he plans to “enjoy some family time” and will prepare for the year’s final major at Royal Portrush by playing at home.
He is ranked No. 5 in the world and needs one win to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories, but has acknowledged that at 43 years old, he needs to plan his schedule carefully — especially with the new schedule featuring six prominent events — including all four majors — over six consecutive months.
Woods has won 15 major championships, including three Opens (2000, 2005, 2006).
–Field Level Media
