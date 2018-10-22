Ex-Panthers WR Carruth released from prison
Ex-Panthers WR Carruth released from prison
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday morning.
Carruth, 44, left the Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, N.C., at 8 a.m. ET without speaking to reporters gathered near the exit.
Carruth begins a nine-month post-release program as part of his sentence for plotting the Nov. 16, 1999, shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams, who died one month later.
Carruth’s son, Chancellor Adams, survived in Adams’ womb but the loss of oxygen and blood caused brain damage. Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother, has raised her grandson since his birth.
During the release program, Carruth is not permitted to leave the state without permission.
The 1997 first-round pick was an active NFL player when charges were brought in the Adams case.
–Field Level Media
BC-FBN–NFL Folo Stories,Advisory
Editors:
For your planning purposes, the AP will no longer provide "folo" stories with each NFL game. This will start Nov. 1, with the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The folo stories were game recaps that typically were sent between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET, hours
Editors:
For your planning purposes, the AP will no longer provide “folo” stories with each NFL game. This will start Nov. 1, with the Thursday night game between the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The folo stories were game recaps that typically were sent between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. ET, hours after each game. They had a slightly different angle to provide a fresh perspective for evening newspapers.
The AP will continue to cover each NFL game and provide multiple versions of each story with updated writethrus that can also be used for evening editions.
For any questions, contact Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org.
AP Sports
BC-FBN–Super Bowl Credentials,Advisory
Editors:
Credential requests for this season's Super Bowl are now being accepted by the NFL. The game is Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
All applications must be submitted online through www.nflcommunications.com. You must sign in to the website to access the application.
Only one application may be submitted for
Editors:
Credential requests for this season’s Super Bowl are now being accepted by the NFL. The game is Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
All applications must be submitted online through www.nflcommunications.com. You must sign in to the website to access the application.
Only one application may be submitted for each media organization. All applications must be submitted by the sports editor, sports director or photo editor.
The filing deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 14.
AP Sports
Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league's highest-scoring offense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn't come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn’t come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar play of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
At the end of New Orleans’ 24-23 victory, players from both teams had plenty reason to feel good about how they performed.
Everyone except Justin Tucker.
Tucker was 222 for 222 on conversion kicks until he shanked one to the right with 24 seconds remaining and overtime seemingly waiting for these two evenly matched teams.
“I can’t tell you exactly what happened,” Tucker said, “but at the end of the day I feel like I cost us the game.”
The missed kick gave Brees his first career victory over the Ravens, the only team he had not defeated. He joins Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to beat every club.
Brees threw his 500th TD pass to help the Saints (5-1) extend their winning streak to five. Manning, Favre, Tom Brady and now Brees are the only members of the 500 club.
Joe Flacco went 23 for 39 for 279 yards for Baltimore (4-3) and fashioned a wonderful late drive to put the Ravens just an extra point away from overtime.
Some other things to know about the Saints-Ravens game:
THE FOURTH ESTATE
Coach Sean Payton had the Saints go for it on fourth down four times during a 20-play game-opening drive, the lone unsuccessful attempt coming on the final try, when a fumble by Taysom Hill was recovered by the Ravens’ Michael Pierce at the Baltimore 6-yard line.
New Orleans was 4 for 5 on fourth-down conversions for the day, something Brees said set the tone early for the kind of offensive game they wanted to play.
“It gives you a lot of confidence, you know?” Brees said. “Feeling like he’s putting the ball in our hands to make the play and he’s got plays he likes. That makes us feel like we’re playing to win, not just playing.”
BROWN DELIVERS
Ravens receiver John Brown bounced back from two uneventful games with seven catches for 134 yards and the potential game-tying score with 24 seconds left.
Brown signed with Baltimore as a free agent in March after playing four years in Arizona. He leads the Ravens in yards receiving and touchdown catches (4).
“It was good just to be able to make the plays. The opportunity came to me,” Brown said. “You can take all those yards back, the touchdown back. I’d rather get the win.”
A DIFFERENT LOOK
Brees is a pure passer, so teams know what to expect from him. But Payton continues to integrate Taysom Hill, a second-year man out of Brigham Young, into the offense to give opponents a different look.
So far, the ploy has paid dividends.
“He made some big plays,” Payton said of Hill, who rushed three times for 12 yards. “He had a toss and he kept the ball. Look, he does so many different things. He’s a football player. When the game is over and it’s a grass field, his uniform is dirty.”
JACKSON’S SIX
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson scored his first NFL touchdown and gave the Ravens the lead when he carried the ball into the end zone with four seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was amazing. I’m in touchdown heaven, or football heaven, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “Man, I’m taking this ball right to the sideline and keeping it.”
Jackson was the second of Baltimore’s two first round draft picks this year. The Heisman Trophy winner in 2016 has appeared in every game but had not contributed a scoring play.
HOLD THAT LINE
With Josh LeRibeus subbing for Andrus Peat (head injury) at left guard and reserve tackle Jermon Bushrod inactive following the death of his infant daughter, the Saints knew they’d have to get a cohesive effort from the offensive line to prevent Baltimore’s barrage of blitzes.
Well, Terrell Suggs’ sack of Brees in the fourth quarter was the lone blemish on an otherwise spotless day of protection. And that came with LeRibeus missing time due to an ankle injury.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Former NFL player Rae Carruth out of prison after 18 years
Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers' 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence.
Carruth, now 44, was found guilty
Former NFL wide receiver Rae Carruth has been released from prison after serving 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers’ 1997 first-round draft pick was released Monday from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence.
Carruth, now 44, was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car, but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.
Adams fell into a coma and died less than a month later after the shooting.
The child she was carrying, Chancellor Lee Adams, was delivered by emergency cesarean section but suffers from permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.’s Hill with beer
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.'s Hill with beer
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
Patriots ban fan who doused K.C.’s Hill with beer
A day after a fan at Gillette Stadium threw beer onto Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, the New England Patriots on Monday announced they have identified the fan, banned him from their stadium and turned the matter over to law enforcement.
The incident happened with little more than three minutes remaining in the game Sunday night, after Hill scored on a 75-yard catch-and-run to tie the game at 40-40, his third touchdown of the game. As Hill sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone, his momentum carried him through the end zone and up against the railing of the end-zone seats.
He was immediately met with numerous middle fingers in his face before a fan threw beer into Hill’s face.
“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it, because it comes with the territory,'” Hill told the media after the game. “I’m not mad at all.”
Later Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, want to take legal action against the fan and are discussing options with the NFL and the players’ union.
“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”
The Patriots would respond with a 65-yard drive that culminated with a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a 43-40 win and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
–Field Level Media
ICYMI in NFL Week 7: Kaepernick, social issues back in news
Colin Kaepernick is no longer in the NFL — which, when one considers that Derek Anderson and Cody Kessler are getting snaps at quarterback, is fascinating — and the White House-driven conversation about pregame national anthems in the league largely has receded.
Still, on this given Sunday, both Kaepernick, and the ramifications of
Colin Kaepernick is no longer in the NFL — which, when one considers that Derek Anderson and Cody Kessler are getting snaps at quarterback, is fascinating — and the White House-driven conversation about pregame national anthems in the league largely has receded.
Still, on this given Sunday, both Kaepernick, and the ramifications of his protest movement about racial equality and social justice, were back in the news.
That’s because Kaepernick’s former teammate with the San Francisco 49ers, safety Eric Reid — who is still kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” with his current club, the Carolina Panthers — made his personal conflict with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins a very public matter.
First, Reid went out onto the field to jaw at Jenkins, who was near the Eagles logo before the game. They got in each other’s faces — Jenkins with a helmet on, Reid without — until officials, coaches and teammates separated the pair. Then, after the game, Reid did not shy away from telling reporters exactly what he thinks of Jenkins.
This all stems from Reid’s split from Jenkins’ The Players Coalition after the group sought to get pregame demonstrations to stop if the NFL made charitable donations to causes they support. Reid also was bothered by Kaepernick’s exclusion from meetings on the issue.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid said Sunday. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. He sold us out.”
When Reid’s comments were relayed, Jenkins said: “I’m not going to get up here and say anything negative about that man.”
Kaepernick, meanwhile, tweeted out a message of support for Reid.
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s seventh Sunday:
UNFIT TO BE TIED
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had no interest in a tie. And when your offense is as vanilla and old-fashioned as his, maybe that makes sense — even if it means flying all the way back from London with a loss. When the Titans scored a TD to cut their deficit to 20-19 against the Los Angeles Chargers with 31 seconds left in regulation, the obvious move would have been to kick an extra point and figure you’ll take your chances in overtime. Vrabel went rogue, though, opting to try a 2-point conversion for the win, while risking defeat. Didn’t work: Marcus Mariota’s pass from the 1, following a penalty on the Chargers, was incomplete, and the Titans lost their third game in a row.
TUCKERED OUT
For 222 consecutive extra points in the regular season, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s aim was true. Somehow, No. 223 proved problematic. After Joe Flacco threw a 14-yard TD pass to John Brown with 24 seconds left to get Baltimore within a point against the New Orleans Saints, OT seemed to be a certainty. Except Tucker’s PAT swerved right of the goalpost, leaving his Ravens with a 24-23 loss. As the ball sailed awry, his jaw dropped and his eyes widened in disbelief. “Every kicker, every football player, is going to come across a moment, a challenging moment. You play long enough, you’re going to have a kick you want back,” Tucker said. “Tonight was that night for me.”
0-4 ON THE ROAD
Even Jerry Jones had nothing to say after this one. The Dallas Cowboys’ owner loves to offer his thoughts after games — win or lose — but he avoided the media after his club dropped to 0-4 on the road this season with a 20-17 defeat against the NFC East rival Washington Redskins. All sorts of things went wrong for the Cowboys, who are 3-0 at home: Ezekiel Elliott was held to 34 yards; Dak Prescott lost two fumbles, including one returned for a fourth-quarter TD that turned out to be the winning points; coach Jason Garrett appeared to be satisfied setting up a potentially tying field-goal attempt to force overtime rather than trying to get the ball in the end zone in the closing seconds; a rarely called penalty on the long snapper turned a 47-yard kick into a 52-yarder that Brett Maher doinked off the left upright.
___
AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Several 2017 playoff teams are underachieving this year
If anyone figured the 2018 NFL season would emulate 2017, they have positive proof through seven weeks that just isn't so.
Sure, the Patriots are an AFC power, even though they aren't overpowering anybody, and the Chiefs again won their first five games before losing. The Giants and 49ers are dredging the bottom
If anyone figured the 2018 NFL season would emulate 2017, they have positive proof through seven weeks that just isn’t so.
Sure, the Patriots are an AFC power, even though they aren’t overpowering anybody, and the Chiefs again won their first five games before losing. The Giants and 49ers are dredging the bottom of the NFC once more.
But take a look at the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. And the Jaguars.
The Titans, the Falcons and the Bills.
Don’t take a long look, though, because it’s pretty ugly.
It’s most unsightly in Jacksonville, where a locker room incident punctuated a third straight loss. The Jaguars, who led the Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game in January, are 3-4, and in the last three defeats are minus-8 in turnover differential. They’re minus-12 on the season, the offense has disappeared and quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in a 20-7 home loss to division-rival Houston.
Calais Campbell was seen holding back fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a carry-over from the screaming, shouting and finger pointing after the latest flop.
“We’ve got to do something, but the first thing we’ve got to do is stop turning the damn ball over,” exasperated coach Doug Marrone said. “Period. That would be the positive of how we can build.”
A defense that appeared ready to dominate this year has been inconsistent. Injuries have been a factor.
And the psyche seems damaged.
“Frustration’s a part of the game, and we’re emotional people and this is an emotional game,” Campbell said. “At the same time, I think these guys, this group of guys, we have a different kind of heart to us. At the same time, losing sucks, you know, especially losing three in a row. Stacking losses, that’s not who we are, that’s not what we want to be.
“But it is who we are ’cause that’s what’s going on right now. I do believe that we will get it fixed. We have no choice but to get it fixed.”
They’ll set about it in London against the Eagles , who blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter at home against Carolina. Another team with plenty of injuries, the Eagles’ resilient nature that carried them to the top is ebbing.
Like the Jags, the Eagles recognize it. They simply can’t get caught up in expectations.
“There’s enough pressure,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Just the game itself brings its own sort of pressure. We don’t have to go force anything. We don’t have to go looking for plays. Let the plays come to you and then make them when they come, and that’s where we’re at.”
Actually, where they are at is 3-4 — they lost only three times last season — trailing 4-2 Washington in a muddled NFC East. And now they head overseas.
“You just isolate this game in this week and move on to the next. You learn from it,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I sound like a broken record every time we lose up here, but it’s on to the next. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself, there is no time to be (ticked) about it. You have to learn from it quick and bounce back to next week.”
Tennessee showed some guts in going for a 2-point conversion in the final seconds, trailing 20-19 in London. It failed — twice, the first negated by a Chargers penalty.
The Titans (3-4) have dropped three in a row, too. Their offense has been awful and the rush defense weak.
They are hardly a lost cause, though. The Bills and Falcons probably are.
We would gladly give Atlanta a break because no team has been ravaged by injuries the way the Falcons have. For the first month of the season, they lost a starter or more per game, especially on D. Top runner Devonta Freeman now is on injured reserve.
No one gets a break in the NFL, however, and the fact star receiver Julio Jones has yet to find the end zone is emblematic of underachievement. At 2-4 in the highly competitive NFC South, the Falcons, who wasted away the 2016 championship with a second-half collapse in the Super Bowl, won’t be participating in the big game they will host in February.
Of all the struggling 2017 playoff qualifiers, the demise of the Bills was most predictable. From some strange roster decisions to the inability to replace key lost blockers to not building on potential momentum from their first postseason berth since the turn of the century, the Bills have been a mess. Like all of the teams discussed here, they’ve been struck by the injury bug. Unlike the others, they didn’t have the talent base to compete from the outset.
Turnover in the playoffs lineup happens each year in the NFL, of course. For every one of these disappointments thus far are the risers: the Bears, Ravens and Texans. Houston began the season with three defeats and now leads the AFC South.
“I think we started believing more,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We started the season 0-3. No one was negative. We all know we were really close to winning the game. We kept working and tuned out a lot of the outside noise.
“Anytime you win four games in a row you set a standard for yourself.”
Too bad some teams aren’t approaching the standards they set by making the playoffs last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chiefs celebrating blowout of Bengals, impressive 6-1 start
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It's hard to tell these days what's more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations.
Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both.
The latest victim was the Cincinnati Bengals, who watched Mahomes torch their banged-up
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s hard to tell these days what’s more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations.
Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both.
The latest victim was the Cincinnati Bengals, who watched Mahomes torch their banged-up defense for 358 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 Chiefs victory Sunday night. Kareem Hunt added three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill and Demetrius Harris also scored and Kansas City rolled up 551 yards total offense in the rout.
“We have an amazing time. It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Harris said with a smile. “It’s a lot of fun with the group of guys we’ve got, and we’re just taking advantage of it.”
That goes for those touchdown celebrations.
After catching his TD pass, Harris sprinted about 30 yards to what he thought was a camera well and jumped in as if it was a foxhole. It turned out to be a rough landing — it was actually some machinery — though he followed through with his routine by tossing the football as if it was a grenade.
“Bombs away and everyone get out of the way,” he said.
Later, Hill caught a TD pass in the corner of the end zone, sprinted to an official and fainted at his feet. Left tackle Eric Fisher ran over to provide CPR — as if the Chiefs offense needed resuscitation — and Hill popped to his feet. He did a backflip before racing back to the sideline.
Then there was the choreographed dance following another touchdown. Everyone knew the moves except Mahomes, who looked decidedly out of place as he danced along.
“It’s fun. We have a lot of young guys on the team that just have fun playing football,” he said. “But they didn’t tell me what they were doing, so I was just trying to go along.”
Yes, the Chiefs (6-1) were having all kinds of fun Sunday night.
The Bengals (4-3) were in no mood to laugh.
Andy Dalton was held to 148 yards passing with a touchdown and a pick-6, and Joe Mixon had 50 yards rushing, as the NFL’s worst defense held Cincinnati to 239 yards of total offense.
“Going in you have to do a really good job, first of all making first downs, to be able to make adjustments, to be able to tackle, to make plays in the open field, and we didn’t do a very good job of that,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “It just comes down to as simple as that.”
As the Chiefs continue celebrating their win, and the Bengals try to pick up the pieces from their second straight loss, here are some of the key takeaways:
BANGED-UP BENGALS
TE Tyler Kroft (knee), LB Nick Vigil (knee) and CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) missed the game with injuries, and they were soon joined by three more crucial pieces. LB Vontaze Burfict limped off with a hip injury, WR John Ross hurt his groin and TE Mason Schreck hurt his knee.
MILESTONE WIN
Chiefs coach Andy Reid picked up his 200th win, though he deflected any acclaim to the players and personnel who have helped him along the way. He needs one more win to tie Dan Reeves for eighth on the NFL’s career list. “He’s a great coach. You want to be around him,” Hunt said. “He is definitely one of the best coaches of all time.”
SUNDAY SLOWDOWN
While the Chiefs improved to 8-3 in Sunday night games, the Bengals were probably miffed when the game got flexed from its noon kickoff. Cincinnati dropped to 3-16 on Sunday night and has now lost nine consecutive games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Chiefs safety Ron Parker returned Dalton’s interception for a second-half score, giving the Chiefs two touchdowns in a span of 9 seconds. Parker had a feeling it was coming, too. “That’s what I was waiting on my whole career,” he said. “It was crazy. My daughter asked before the game like, ‘Daddy, how come you don’t score touchdowns?’ So that one was for her.”
CELEB SIGHTINGS
NASCAR star Clint Bowyer raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a strong run at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Then he raced to Arrowhead Stadium as a guest of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. The two met earlier this year and became fast friends, and Bowyer — a native of Emporia, Kansas — got the star treatment Sunday night complete with an autographed Mahomes jersey.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Donald dominates in Rams 39-10 victory over 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald ripped the ball out of Matt Breida's hands to set up one touchdown. He harassed C.J. Beathard with four sacks and several other hits that helped shut down San Francisco's offense.
Donald's dominance helped improve Los Angeles to 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald ripped the ball out of Matt Breida’s hands to set up one touchdown. He harassed C.J. Beathard with four sacks and several other hits that helped shut down San Francisco’s offense.
Donald’s dominance helped improve Los Angeles to 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a 39-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and showed that the defense can play as big a role in the success as the Rams’ high-powered offense.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that’s been like him in the NFL,” 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said. “He’s in a class of his own. At the end of the day, he’s still an NFL player and our job is to block him. He was really impactful today.”
That’s an understatement.
Donald used his brute strength to set up one of Todd Gurley’s three touchdowns with his fumble recovery in the first half for the Rams and got a couple of his sacks by just pushing offensive linemen into Beathard and knocking him down.
After recording no sacks in his first three games following a training camp holdout, Donald now has eight in the past four games, showing why he earned that $135 million, six-year contract this summer.
“You feel him and he did a great job affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways,” coach Sean McVay said. “He was great against the run, did a good job of being able to get to Beathard on a handful of occasions. But, our defense overall, Aaron was a big part of that.”
Donald had plenty of help on defense with Cory Littleton getting two sacks and a blocked punt for a safety ; Troy Hill and John Johnson III intercepting passes; and Samson Ebukam getting an early strip sack that Trevon Young recovered.
“One of the best defensive performances I’ve been around,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “It seemed like every time we sat down we got back up and went on the field. … It was just a lot of fun to watch.”
Here are some other takeaways from the game:
GURLEY’S DAY
Gurley ran for 63 yards, caught four passes for 23 and had his third three-touchdown game of the season. His 14 TDs this season tie Priest Holmes (2002, ’04) for the most through seven games in the Super Bowl era. His most memorable score was his last one when Goff somehow found him through traffic on a cross-field screen pass and Gurley broke a tackle from Reuben Foster and raced in for the 12-yard score .
“It didn’t play out quite the way we wanted it to,” Goff said. “That’s just me and him trying to make a play. He’s a great player, try to get him the ball and he made it work.”
TURN IT OVER
It’s hard to determine whether the 49ers are worse at creating turnovers or committing them. San Francisco ranks last in the league with three takeaways through seven games — tied for the fewest at this point in the season since the 1970 merger — and has committed the most with 18. The Niners have committed 14 turnovers since their last takeaway on Sept. 30 against the Chargers. Beathard has thrown seven interceptions and lost three fumbles in four starts.
“It’s inexcusable,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’s impossible to win in this league when you turn the ball over like we are and you when don’t get any.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Rams barely had time to celebrate this victory before fielding questions about what comes next. Los Angeles is starting a tough four-week stretch that starts with a home game against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay next week, followed by a trip to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints, a home game against Seattle, then a game in Mexico City against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
“I think we just have to keep building off of today’s game,” cornerback Troy Hill said. “It’s one of those things that we’ve been waiting for, and so now we just have to keep on stringing it together.”
BREIDA’S HEALTH
Breida has shown good sparks as the team’s main running back with 445 yards rushing and an NFL-best 6.5 yards per carry. But the second-year back has struggled to stay healthy as he has been hampered by shoulder, knee and ankle injuries. He was limited to five carries against the Rams after rolling his ankle but might need some time off to fully heal.
“I tried to keep on playing,” he said. “I have to be smart and not hurt my team at the same time. If I can’t go out there and go 100 percent, I have to let the guys that can do it.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Lions climb to .500 by beating Dolphins 32-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Caught from behind on a 71-yard run, Kerryon Johnson took some locker room ribbing, the kind that comes after a victory on the road.
Johnson rushed for 158 yards Sunday to help the Detroit Lions beat Miami 32-21. His teammates thought he should have had more, but
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Caught from behind on a 71-yard run, Kerryon Johnson took some locker room ribbing, the kind that comes after a victory on the road.
Johnson rushed for 158 yards Sunday to help the Detroit Lions beat Miami 32-21. His teammates thought he should have had more, but safety Reshad Jones ran him down after the Lions’ longest run in seven years.
“Look, since high school I’ve been caught from behind enough times for me to know that’s how it happens in life,” Johnson said. “But I haven’t run 71 yards in a long time, so I was proud of myself.”
The Lions (3-3) had lots of reasons to feel good after climbing to .500, their high-water mark so far this season. The Dolphins (4-3), by contrast, fell out of their first-place tie with New England in the AFC East.
Here are things to know about both teams:
GROUND GAME: The Lions netted 248 yards on the ground, their highest total since the Barry Sanders era in 1997, and averaged 7.1 per rush. The same team rushed for 39 yards in a season-opening loss to the New York Jets.
“When you go out and you can execute and do it the right way, it looks really good,” coach Matt Patricia said. “We’ve seen it when it doesn’t look so good.”
For the first time this season, the Lions had more rushes than pass plays. Quarterback Matt Stafford was fine with that, given the results.
“It’s incredible,” he said. “Our guys up front dominated. They played great. I thought our receivers in the back end blocked well, and then obviously our backs were awesome. It was a lot of fun to watch them do their thing.
“I haven’t been a part of too many of those, and it was a whole lot of fun.”
STAFFORD’S STATS
When he did throw, Stafford was a model of efficiency. He went 18 for 22 for 217 yards with two scores and no turnovers for a season-high rating of 138.1.
Stafford had his fifth game in row with at least two touchdown passes and a 100 passer rating. He threw four interceptions in opener, but has only one since.
FURTHER DEPLETED
The injury-plagued Dolphins lost two more key players. Dynamic receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half, and receiver Kenny Stills limped to the locker room with a minute left.
Wilson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client suffered a hip injury that appeared significant.
“I would say the best-case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks,” Rosenhaus said during his weekly appearance on South Florida’s WSVN-TV. “Worst-case scenario is he could possibly miss the rest of the season.”
There won’t be much time for any Dolphins to mend — they play Thursday at the Houston Texans (4-3), who earned their fourth consecutive victory Sunday by winning at Jacksonville.
“We’ll figure something out,” coach Adam Gase said. “It’s going to be a short week, but at the same time we’ll have enough guys to be ready to go.”
RUSHING THE PASSER
Detroit defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois had two sacks and two quarterback hurries. He said he was effective, in part, because the Lions’ ball-control attack allowed him to stay fresh by spending a lot of time on the sideline.
“I love the offense,” Francois said. “I love when they are running that ball, passing, and you just keep hearing ‘first down, first down, first down.’ I’m a big fan of our offense. Our offense did their job, ate the clock, ran the ball, controlled the game.”
MIAMI QBS
Brock Osweiler played well in his second start filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler went 22 for 31 for 239 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Tannehill is nursing a sore throwing shoulder, and Gase declined to shed any light on his status for the Texans.
“I don’t know yet because we haven’t gotten that far yet,” Gase said. “I was worried about today.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.
1st-place Skins look ahead to NYG after 20-17 win vs. Dallas
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As important as it was for the Washington Redskins to finally put together two consecutive victories, coach Jay Gruden knows that being in first place atop the NFC East at this point in the season is truly not really a big deal at all.
"It's great to get two
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As important as it was for the Washington Redskins to finally put together two consecutive victories, coach Jay Gruden knows that being in first place atop the NFC East at this point in the season is truly not really a big deal at all.
“It’s great to get two in a row, get the monkey off our back this year,” Gruden said, “but we have a long way to go before we start celebrating.”
The Redskins (4-2) extended their division lead by beating the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday, holding on when Dallas kicker Matt Baher put a 52-yard field-goal try off the left crossbar as time expired after a 5-yard penalty on his long snapper pushed the attempt back.
The result stopped Washington’s pattern of alternating wins and losses this season. It also allowed Gruden’s club — which began the day 18-18-1 since the start of the 2016 season — to briefly enjoy a rare cushion in the standings.
Dallas heads into its bye week at 3-4, the same record as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who also lost Sunday.
The fourth team in the division is the New York Giants, who take a 1-5 record into their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The Giants also happen to be Washington’s opponent next week.
Get this: The Redskins hadn’t won their opening NFC East game in any season since 2011.
“It’s pretty early to talk about that kind of stuff,” Washington quarterback Alex Smith said. “But you do realize that those division games, down the line, have huge ramifications.”
What we learned about the Cowboys and the Redskins moving forward:
COWBOYS BYE
The good news for Dallas is that it gets two weeks to try to work on all of its issues, from the inefficient offense, to the key penalties, to the week-to-week inconsistencies. “We got time now to fix it — over drinks,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence joked. The loss to Washington continued a real problem: The Cowboys are now 0-4 on the road, 3-0 at home. They host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) in their next game, on Nov. 5, then travel to play at Philadelphia on Nov. 11, and at Atlanta on Nov. 18.
AS ZEKE GOES …
When RB Ezekiel Elliott is held under 75 yards, Dallas is 0-3 this season and 0-5 for his career. He gained only 34 yards on 15 carries against Washington, and a Cowboys team that put up 40 points in a victory over the supposedly defensive-minded Jacksonville Jaguars was held to less than half that this time around. Getting that straightened out is a big must for Dallas. “Teams are going to game-plan around him,” center Joe Looney said about Elliott.
SAQUON’S NEXT
After limiting Elliott, the Redskins next challenge shapes up as taking on Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick who enters Monday with 438 yards, a 5.2 average per carry and four TDs. “Our defense, they’ll have a tough challenge, but they’re well-equipped to stop him,” Redskins RB Adrian Peterson said. “They did a great job at controlling the front (against Dallas). They’re going to have to do the same thing next week.”
PETERSON STILL DOING IT
Peterson was the better running back Sunday, even though he is 33, a full decade older than Elliott. Peterson, who was available for any team when he was signed by the Redskins in the preseason, gained 99 yards on 24 rushes against Dallas. “I think everyone else around is surprised; I’m not,” Peterson said. “I expect greatness from myself.”
SHAKY SMITH
There were quite a few mistakes made by Smith that wound up limiting Washington’s scoring and making things tougher on the team than they needed to be. He missed a wide-open Jeremy Sprinkle in the end zone on one first-and-goal situation that resulted in a field goal. Another poor pass to the end zone led to another field goal following first-and-goal. A third-down scramble on which he ended up out of bounds with 78 seconds left stopped the clock for Dallas before Washington punted. “If we do a better job in the red zone, then the game could have been different, ended up much different, not as dramatic,” said Smith, who was 14 of 25 for 178 yards and one TD pass. “We could have opened that up a little bit.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Eagles back to underdogs after 21-17 loss to Panthers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Now the Philadelphia Eagles can go back to being underdogs again.
After embracing that role last year and overcoming huge odds to win their first Super Bowl title, the Eagles haven't lived up to expectations as defending champions. They blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter and lost 21-17
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Now the Philadelphia Eagles can go back to being underdogs again.
After embracing that role last year and overcoming huge odds to win their first Super Bowl title, the Eagles haven’t lived up to expectations as defending champions. They blew a 17-0 lead in the fourth quarter and lost 21-17 to Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
“Pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax,” coach Doug Pederson said. “A lot of football ahead, too. Anything’s possible, anything can happen.”
Pressed on the topic, Pederson continued: “I think no one has really given us a chance, anyway. Whether we’re putting pressure on ourselves to perform, to play, whatever it is, live up to a certain expectation. … I think sometimes we force issues. We try to press just a little bit.”
Despite their struggles, the Eagles (3-4) are in the mix in the NFC East. They’ll quickly try to forget about their disappointing loss and focus on a trip to London to face the equally struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4).
“We put high expectations on ourselves every week,” Carson Wentz said. “My approach will never change, win or lose, on to the next week and that’s the way I’m approaching it.”
For Newton and the Panthers, this was a statement game.
The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for the first three quarters but rallied for an impressive win on the road in a hostile environment. It was the biggest comeback in franchise history.
“This is a confidence-booster for us,” Newton said.
Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and Julius Peppers sacked Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal the victory.
After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.
Some things we learned from Carolina’s comeback victory over the Eagles:
TROUBLE FINISHING
The Eagles wasted a 17-3 lead in the third quarter of an overtime loss at Tennessee in Week 4. They’re having trouble closing out games and beating teams they’re supposed to beat.
“It’s one play here, one play there that turns into big deals,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “Margin of error in this league is tight, especially against a good team.”
RESILIENT CAM
Newton wasn’t happy with his performance at the end of a 23-17 loss at Washington last week and vowed to he’d make the best of another opportunity. He threw three straight incomplete passes on the go-ahead touchdown drive, but took a hit on fourth down and still completed a 35-yard catch-and-run pass to Torrey Smith to reach the Philadelphia 34. A 22-yard pass to McCaffrey gave Carolina first down at the 4. Newton ran it to the 1, setting up the score to Olsen, wide open in the back of the end zone.
“There are a lot of people depending on me to put this team in the best situation and to a degree, I think I could have been better last week,” Newton said. “And this week we were in the same situation and I didn’t want to let anyone down.”
GROUNDED ATTACK
The Eagles got 55 yards rushing on 21 carries from running backs Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Corey Clement. They lost Jay Ajayi to a season-ending knee injury and Darren Sproles has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury. They could try to add a back before the trade deadline on Oct. 30.
SHORT MEMORY
Bradberry bounced back from the penalty on the final drive to help keep the Eagles out of the end zone.
“In my head, I knew they still had to score,” Bradberry said.
QUESTIONABLE PLAYCALLING
Instead of working on the clock, Pederson called nine passes and no runs on Philadelphia’s two possessions with the lead in the fourth quarter.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Except for one kick, Saints and Ravens are evenly matched
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league's highest-scoring defense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn't come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring defense and top-ranked defense, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens played to a near draw.
New Orleans didn’t come close to matching its average of 36 points, and the Baltimore defense finally wilted in the second half — thanks to the stellar play of Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
At the end of New Orleans’ 24-23 victory, players from both teams had plenty reason to feel good about how they performed.
Everyone except Justin Tucker.
Tucker was 222 for 222 on conversion kicks until he shanked one to the right with 24 seconds remaining and overtime seemingly waiting for these two evenly matched teams.
“I can’t tell you exactly what happened,” Tucker said, “but at the end of the day I feel like I cost us the game.”
The missed kick gave Brees his first career victory over the Ravens, the only team he had not defeated. He joins Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to beat every club.
Brees threw his 500th TD pass to help the Saints (5-1) extend their winning streak to five. Manning, Favre, Tom Brady and now Brees are the only members of the 500 club.
Joe Flacco went 23 for 39 for 279 yards for Baltimore (4-3) and fashioned a wonderful late drive to put the Ravens just an extra point away from overtime.
Some other things to know about the Saints-Ravens game:
THE FOURTH ESTATE
Coach Sean Payton had the Saints go for it on fourth down four times during a 20-play game-opening drive, the lone unsuccessful attempt coming on the final try, when a fumble by Taysom Hill was recovered by the Ravens’ Michael Pierce at the Baltimore 6-yard line.
New Orleans was 4 for 5 on fourth-down conversions for the day, something Brees said set the tone early for the kind of offensive game they wanted to play.
“It gives you a lot of confidence, you know?” Brees said. “Feeling like he’s putting the ball in our hands to make the play and he’s got plays he likes. That makes us feel like we’re playing to win, not just playing.”
BROWN DELIVERS
Ravens receiver John Brown bounced back from two uneventful games with seven catches for 134 yards and the potential game-tying score with 24 seconds left.
Brown signed with Baltimore as a free agent in March after playing four years in Arizona. He leads the Ravens in yards receiving and touchdown catches (4).
“It was good just to be able to make the plays. The opportunity came to me,” Brown said. “You can take all those yards back, the touchdown back. I’d rather get the win.”
A DIFFERENT LOOK
Brees is a pure passer, so teams know what to expect from him. But Payton continues to integrate Taysom Hill, a second-year man out of Brigham Young, into the offense to give opponents a different look.
So far, the ploy has paid dividends.
“He made some big plays,” Payton said of Hill, who rushed three times for 12 yards. “He had a toss and he kept the ball. Look, he does so many different things. He’s a football player. When the game is over and it’s a grass field, his uniform is dirty.”
JACKSON’S SIX
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson scored his first NFL touchdown and gave the Ravens the lead when he carried the ball into the end zone with four seconds remaining in the first half.
“It was amazing. I’m in touchdown heaven, or football heaven, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “Man, I’m taking this ball right to the sideline and keeping it.”
Jackson was the second of Baltimore’s two first round draft picks this year. The Heisman Trophy winner in 2016 has appeared in every game but had not contributed a scoring play.
HOLD THAT LINE
With Josh LeRibeus subbing for Andrus Peat (head injury) at left guard and reserve tackle Jermon Bushrod inactive following the death of his infant daughter, the Saints knew they’d have to get a cohesive effort from the offensive line to prevent Baltimore’s barrage of blitzes.
Well, Terrell Suggs’ sack of Brees in the fourth quarter was the lone blemish on an otherwise spotless day of protection. And that came with LeRibeus missing time due to an ankle injury.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns lose another close one, this time to Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hue Jackson figured there was no way the Cleveland Browns were going to lose.
Not on a 59-yard field goal in overtime.
The coach was surprised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even gave Chandler Catanzaro the opportunity, risking giving his team a shot to win with time running down in
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hue Jackson figured there was no way the Cleveland Browns were going to lose.
Not on a 59-yard field goal in overtime.
The coach was surprised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even gave Chandler Catanzaro the opportunity, risking giving his team a shot to win with time running down in the extra period.
“I said there was no way he’d make that, and he did,” Jackson said Sunday. “So they won.”
The longest ever kick in OT barely cleared the cross bar, ending Tampa Bay’s three-game losing streak.
Catanzaro missed an extra point in the first half and watched a potential game-winning 40-yard field goal sail wide right on the final play of regulation.
“I stuck to my same routine. The most important thing is not to try to change things too much,” Catanzaro said. “I know I just left the first kick out there a little bit to the right, and I just needed to trust it. So, that’s what I told myself.”
The Bucs recovered Jabrill Peppers’ fumble on a punt return near midfield, and Jameis Winston shrugged off sacks on consecutive plays before throwing 14 yards to DeSean Jackson to give Catanzaro a chance to win it.
The kicker was confident he would redeem himself.
“I think it’s part of my DNA. I’ve always kind of found a way to bounce back,” Catanzaro said. “I rarely miss two in a row. Even if it’s from 59, I was just looking for a shot. If it was from 66, I would have tried it.”
Baker Mayfield rallied the Browns (2-4-1) from a 14-point deficit, using Nick Chubb’s 1-yard TD and a 16-yard scoring throw to Jarvis Landry to pull even.
The No. 1 overall draft pick completed 23 of 34 passes for 215 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
The Browns defense scored a safety, forced four turnovers and sacked Winston four times.
It wasn’t quite enough to get Cleveland over the hump in its fourth overtime game of the season.
“It’s very frustrating any time you lose, especially because you could have done a lot of things better. That seems to be the moral of the season,” Mayfield said, adding that he also was surprised the Bucs went for the 59-yarder at the end.
“I’m thinking if he doesn’t make it, we’re getting the ball at midfield, we have less than 20 yards until our kicker is in comfortable reaching distance,” the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said. “That’s a great kick. You don’t see that very often.”
Some things to know about the Browns and Buccaneers:
WORKING OT
Cleveland has played four overtime games this season — most for a team since Arizona won all four it played in 2011, and tied for second-most in NFL history. The record is five in a season, set by Green Bay in 1983.
The Browns, 1-2-1 in OT this year, don’t have a road victory since winning in overtime at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015.
The Detroit Lions also dropped 24 in a row away from home from 2001-03.
The next opportunity to end the skid is next Sunday at Pittsburgh.
BETTER ‘D
Tampa Bay stopped a three-game losing streak that cost former defensive coordinator Mike Smith his job last week. The Bucs entered Sunday allowing a league-worst 34.6 points per game, ranked 31st in total defense, and dead last against the pass. They sacked Mayfield five times and allowed a season-low 305 yards in their debut under Smith’s replacement, former linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
“Every win is different, but this one felt good,” defensive end Carl Nassib said.
INCREASED WORKLOAD
Cleveland’s decision to trade leading rusher Carolos Hyde to Jacksonville for a fifth-round draft choice was driven by a desire to give rookie Nick Chubb more touches and also get Duke Johnson, one of the team’s top playmakers, more involved.
Chubb, who came in averaging 10.8 yards per carry, finished with 80 yards rushing on 18 attempts. He was targeted twice on passes, but did not have a catch.
“I thought he did well,” Jackson said, noting the rookie also had one big gainer called back because of one of 14 penalties assessed the Browns.
“We had way too many penalties … offensively and defensively,” the coach said. “We have got to get that squared away.”
FAMOUS JAMEIS
Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in his first home start since returning from serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct penalty. He also led the Bucs in rushing with 55 yards on 10 attempts, including a 14-yard TD run to make it 16-2 midway through the second quarter.
“It’s huge to get a big win, especially here (at home),” Winston said. “This is a tough league, so you get a win any way you possibly can get it. We can play better, especially myself. But when you win, everything is better.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bortles benched, Jaguars implode after 20-7 loss to Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles is no longer Jacksonville's starting quarterback.
Whether he regains the job in the next week is anybody's guess.
Bortles fumbled on the team's third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to AFC South rival Houston on Sunday.
Coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Bortles is no longer Jacksonville’s starting quarterback.
Whether he regains the job in the next week is anybody’s guess.
Bortles fumbled on the team’s third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to AFC South rival Houston on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone yanked Bortles after the second turnover — his eighth in three games — and gave former Cleveland starter Cody Kessler a shot.
Marrone gave no indication afterward if Bortles or Kessler would be under center when the reeling Jaguars (3-4) play a “home game” against Philadelphia (3-4) in London next week.
“It’s open,” Marrone said. “Who’s the starter at right tackle? Who’s the starter at center? Who’s the starter at receiver? Who’s the starter? Everything is open. We’ve lost three straight games and we can’t stop shooting ourselves in the foot for lack of a better expression. … We’ve got to do something, but the first thing we’ve got to do is stop turning the damn ball over. Period. That would be the positive of how we can build.”
Jacksonville’s third consecutive lopsided loss triggered quarterback indecision and heated commotion .
When the locker room doors opened for media members, Calais Campbell could be seen holding back fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. It was carry-over from an emotional postgame that included screaming, shouting and finger pointing.
“You all walk in here, you all see how it is in here, you all see how we vibe with each other, you all see how we vibe toward the coaches, you all see how it is,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “It is no secret what’s going on here right now. Ain’t nobody going to say it because we can’t. But it ain’t no secret what’s going on and it ain’t right right now.”
Ngakoue declined comment, as did safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback A.J. Bouye.
Their silence spoke volumes for a team that appears to be in upheaval — a huge fall after starting the season with Super Bowl expectations.
“I don’t speak on locker room business,” linebacker Telvin Smith said. “Don’t ask me locker room questions.”
Not everyone ducked the obvious.
“Be frustrated. Be frustrated all week. Change something,” defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “Change something you need to do. We need to look ourselves in the mirror and just fix it. I can’t sit here and tell you what we need to fix, what we need to do, what needs to be done. I don’t know. I just know that we need to be where we’re supposed to be and just . something needs to change.”
The Texans (4-3) don’t need to change anything after a fourth consecutive victory gave them a one-game lead in the division.
Deshaun Watson threw for a touchdown after making the 800-mile trip to Jacksonville on a private bus to avoid potential problems that flying and cabin pressure might pose to his bruised lung and injured ribs. Lamar Miller ran for 100 yards and a score . And the defense did the rest, forcing three turnovers and sacking Kessler four times.
Houston hosts Miami (4-3) on Thursday night.
“We were down and out and everybody was counting us out,” Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. “The thing is, we have guys on this team who understand that early on it doesn’t matter. We just put our heads down and kept working and now we have to continue to do the same thing.”
Here are some other things we learned about the Texans and Jaguars:
HAL STARTS
Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to practice this week following treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was in the starting lineup. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission last month. The game was emotional because his father, Andre Hal Sr., died Tuesday, a few days suffering a heart attack.
“This was good for my dad,” Hal said. “He wanted me back on the field and I know he was watching me there today. … People didn’t really think I’d come back, but I knew I would come back. It was cool seeing everyone kind of show some love to me.”
ONE-HANDED CATCH
DeAndre Hopkins won several one-on-one matchups against Ramsey. His best was a one-handed catch for 31 yards along the sideline in the first quarter.
“That catch at the beginning of the game really got us going,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He made some big plays for us. That’s Hop.”
ANOTHER SHUTOUT
The Jaguars failed to score in the first half for the third straight week, the first time they’ve done that in franchise history. They have been outscored 57-0 in the opening two quarters in losses to Kansas City, Dallas and Houston.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
NFL notebook: Jags’ QB job is open
NFL notebook: Jags' QB job is open
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles' second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to give Houston
NFL notebook: Jags’ QB job is open
The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles early in the second half of their 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans, putting in backup Cody Kessler.
Bortles’ second lost fumble of the game set up a Texans touchdown two plays later to give Houston a 20-0 lead with 10:50 left in the third quarter. When the Jaguars got the ball back, Kessler came out while Bortles remained on the sideline.
“Questions will be who is your starting QB next week, focus will be on that. For me, it is on everyone,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said afterward, adding the quarterback job is now open.
–Following a pregame skirmish and heated words before and throughout the Panthers-Eagles game Sunday in Philadelphia, Carolina safety Eric Reid ripped counterpart Malcolm Jenkins by calling him a sellout in a spat over the ongoing national anthem controversy.
Reid was the first player to kneel alongside then-San Francisco teammate Colin Kaepernick in 2016 during the anthem in protest of social injustice. Reid publicly split from the Players Coalition, co-founded by Jenkins, in dispute over Kaepernick not being invited to meetings, and brought his anger to the field Sunday.
Reid and Jenkins shouted at each other prior to warmups before an irate Reid was held back as the Eagles were introduced before the game. After Reid again kneeled during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” he charged Jenkins as captains approached midfield for the coin toss, with several players intervening.
–Drew Brees joined the exclusive 500 touchdown club with a play-action pass to tight end Ben Watson with 1:53 remaining in the first half at Baltimore.
The 1-yard toss gave the New Orleans Saints the lead over the Ravens and left Brees in the company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only NFL players in league history with 500 touchdown passes.
Brees, 39, is fourth on the all-time TD list. Manning (539) leads Favre (508) and Brady (504), who added his name to the list two weeks ago.
–The Dallas Cowboys have done extensive research into Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper as they consider trading for him before the Oct. 30 deadline, according to ESPN.
The Raiders reportedly have been adamant that they want a first-round pick in return for Cooper, and they’ve heard from other teams — including the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts — about the wideout as well.
–The Denver Broncos have been listening to trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, according to ESPN.
“A handful” of teams have reached out to Denver about Thomas, per the report. Denver has not rebuffed interest and intends to listen through the Oct. 30 trade deadline, although a trade is no certainty. The report adds that the Broncos have declined to listen to offers on wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
–With 110 receiving yards in Minnesota’s 37-17 road victory against the New York Jets, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the first player in the Super Bowl era to top the century mark in each of his team’s first seven games of a season.
Charley Hennigan is the only other player with 100-plus receiving yards in the first seven games, doing so with the Houston Oilers in the American Football League in 1961.
–New England Patriots running back Sony Michel left the second quarter of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears with an apparent left knee injury.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after fumbling when his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. No diagnosis was released afterward, but Pro Football Talk reported that Michel will undergo an MRI exam Monday.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear linebacker Kwon Alexander tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, multiple outlets reported.
He reportedly will undergo an MRI exam Monday after going down before halftime when his leg appeared to buckle on a non-contact play. He eventually limped off the field. The team ruled Alexander out shortly afterward.
–Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed two extra-point attempts for the first time in his career during Indianapolis’ 37-5 victory over the visiting Buffalo Bills, and he admitted after the win that his troublesome groin injury has flared up.
Vinatieri, 45, indicated that he will undergo an MRI exam. The flare-up occurred during a game that ended with Vinatieri needing just five points to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (2,544) for the most in NFL history.
–The agent of Miami receiver DeVante Parker referred to Dolphins coach Adam Gase as “incompetent” after Parker was a surprise inactive for the team’s 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Agent Jimmy Gould said Parker was healthy and wasn’t held out due to injury. Parker missed two games due to a quadriceps injury earlier this season. Leading up the Lions game, Parker was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week.
–Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Panthers drop champion Eagles to 3-4
NFL roundup: Panthers drop champion Eagles to 3-4
Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for
NFL roundup: Panthers drop champion Eagles to 3-4
Cam Newton threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen with 1:22 remaining as the Carolina Panthers completed the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat the host Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers (4-2) were dominated for the first three quarters before scoring three touchdowns in a 9 1/2-minute span after punting on all their other possessions. They overcame a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter after never previously escaping more than a 10-point, fourth-quarter hole.
Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and two touchdown passes in leading the comeback. Philadelphia’s final possession ended at the Carolina 14-yard line on a failed fourth down.
Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and directed the Eagles (3-4) on time-consuming drives that appeared to put them in ideal shape. Wentz completed 30 of 37 passes for 310 yards. He had a stretch when he completed a career-best 15 consecutive passes.
Rams 39, 49ers 10
Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard pass for a third score, helping Los Angeles go 7-0 for the first time since 1985 with a romp over San Francisco in Santa Clara, Calif.
Jared Goff threw two TD passes, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals, and the Los Angeles defense forced four San Francisco turnovers, leading the Rams to a road win in the California rivalry for the second consecutive season. Aaron Donald had four sacks and six tackles for loss.
George Kittle led all receivers with 98 yards on five receptions and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for San Francisco (1-6).
Saints 24, Ravens 23
Drew Brees engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, and Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker missed his first career extra point with 24 seconds left to allow visiting New Orleans to escape with a victory.
Brees, who had not beaten the Ravens (4-3) in four previous games in his 18 NFL seasons, brought the Saints (5-1) back with consecutive touchdown drives. Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the 500th of his career.
Flacco hit John Brown for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 24-23 in the last minute. However, with just a PAT needed to force overtime, Tucker pushed the kick wide right.
Patriots 38, Bears 31
Tom Brady tossed three touchdown passes, and New England held on at Chicago when the Bears’ late Hail Mary attempt came up a yard short.
Brady completed 25 of 36 passes for 277 yards with two touchdown passes to James White and one to Julian Edelman with one interception. New England (5-2) added two special teams touchdowns thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return by Cordarrelle Patterson and a 29-yard blocked punt return by Kyle Van Noy.
Mitchell Trubisky completed 26 of 50 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and two picks for Chicago (3-3). Trubisky and Jordan Howard each rushed for a score, while Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton each hauled in touchdown passes.
Redskins 20, Cowboys 17
Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired, and Washington held on to beat visiting Dallas.
Adrian Peterson rushed for 99 yards as the Redskins (4-2), who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, increased their lead in the NFC East.
Dak Prescott went in from a yard out with 1:37 left to pull Dallas within 20-17. After the Redskins’ three-and-out, the Cowboys (3-4) drove to the Washington 29. Maher lined up for a 47-yard field goal, but a snap infraction pushed Dallas back 5 yards. Maher’s ensuing kick hit the goal post.
Buccaneers 26, Browns 23 (OT)
After missing a chance to win the game in regulation when his 40-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired, Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal with 1:50 left in overtime to lift Tampa Bay over visiting Cleveland.
The Buccaneers (3-3) won despite committing four turnovers and allowing a safety. The Browns (2-4-1) participated in their fourth overtime game of the season.
Cleveland committed just one turnover, but it was costly as Jabrill Peppers fumbled a punt return in overtime to hand the ball back to the Buccaneers and Jameis Winston. The Bucs were able to gain only 7 yards in six plays, but that was enough for Catanzaro to earn redemption with the game-winning kick.
Chiefs 45, Bengals 10
Patrick Mahomes authoritatively recovered from his first defeat as an NFL quarterback, passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City trounced visiting Cincinnati.
Bouncing back from a last-second loss in prime time against New England, the Chiefs (6-1) built a 17-point halftime lead, scored on five of their first six possessions and totaled 551 yards. Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns and finished with 86 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving on 20 total touches.
A.J. Green had seven catches for 117 yards to lead the Bengals (4-3).
Lions 32, Dolphins 21
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes to tight end Michael Roberts as Detroit won at Miami.
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson also starred for Detroit (3-3), rushing 19 times for 158 yards. Matt Prater was perfect on four field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder with two minutes left to ice the victory as the Lions won their second straight.
Miami (4-3) was without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed his second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury.
Texans 20, Jaguars 7
Jadeveon Clowney posted a pair of sacks while Tyrann Mathieu recorded a late interception as Houston extended its winning streak to four games with a dominating defensive performance at Jacksonville.
The Texans (4-3) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South by limiting the Jaguars (3-4) to 259 total yards. Jacksonville dropped its third consecutive game, was held scoreless in the first half for a third straight week and benched quarterback Blake Bortles in the third quarter.
Bortles fumbled twice on scrambling attempts, and the Texans converted both of his turnovers into 10 points. Cody Kessler completed 21 of 30 attempts for 156 yards in relief of Bortles, who went 6 for 12 for 61 yards. Kessler was sacked four times.
Chargers 20, Titans 19
Philip Rivers tossed two long touchdown passes, and quick-strike Los Angeles survived a late challenge by Tennessee for a tight victory at Wembley Stadium in London.
Rivers found Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage and fired a 55-yard TD to a wide-open Mike Williams on the third play of the second half. It was the fourth straight win for the Chargers (5-2) and the third straight loss for the Titans (3-4).
Trailing by one with 31 seconds left, Tennessee scored and coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win. Mariota’s pass to Tajae Sharpe was incomplete, but a defensive holding penalty gave him another shot. However, his pass to Taywan Taylor was tipped and fell incomplete.
Vikings 37, Jets 17
Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, Latavius Murray rushed for two more, and Minnesota defeated New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cousins completed 25 of 40 passes for 241 yards. Murray gained 69 yards on 15 carries. Adam Thielen, the NFL’s leading receiver, caught nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to open a season with seven consecutive 100-yard games.
Dan Bailey made three of four field goal tries as Minnesota (4-2-1) collected its third straight victory. New York rookie Sam Darnold completed just 17 of 42 pass attempts for 206 yards. He threw a touchdown pass but was picked off three times for the Jets (3-4), who won their previous two games.
Colts 37, Bills 5
Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Adam Vinatieri moved within five points of the NFL’s all-time scoring record during Indianapolis’ rout over visiting Buffalo.
Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 126 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards and another score receiving for the Colts (2-5). Indianapolis, which scored 25 points off of five Buffalo turnovers, snapped a four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season.
The Bills (2-5), who failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season, played most of the game without Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, who was ruled out after getting upended and hitting his head on the turf running to the sideline on the opening drive.
–Field Level Media
Mahomes tosses 4 TD passes as Chiefs blast Bengals
Mahomes tosses 4 TD passes as Chiefs blast Bengals
Patrick Mahomes authoritatively recovered from his first defeat as an NFL quarterback, passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs trounced the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 Sunday night.
Bouncing back from a last-second loss in
Mahomes tosses 4 TD passes as Chiefs blast Bengals
Patrick Mahomes authoritatively recovered from his first defeat as an NFL quarterback, passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs trounced the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 45-10 Sunday night.
Bouncing back from a last-second loss in prime time against New England, the Chiefs built a 17-point halftime lead, scored on five of their first six possessions and totaled 551 yards.
Kansas City (6-1) preserved the best record in the AFC and remained one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. Cincinnati (4-3) blew a chance to grab the lead in the AFC North by taking its second consecutive defeat.
Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing last year as a rookie, scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving) and finished with 86 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving on 20 total touches.
Hunt scored on a 2-yard burst with 11:19 left in the third quarter to complete a 75-yard drive the Chiefs manufactured after taking the second-half kickoff. Just nine seconds later, safety Ron Parker jumped a route and intercepted the Bengals’ Andy Dalton for a 33-yard pick-six and a 38-7 bulge.
The Chiefs’ defense allowed 239 total yards after coming in with the worst average in the league (468.2 yards per game).
The Chiefs failed to force opponents to punt on 17 consecutive possessions before Cincinnati did so on its first two series. Faced with fourth-and-9 at midfield on its third possession, the Bengals attempted a fake, but up-man Clayton Fejedelem was smothered in the backfield.
Kansas City took over on the Cincinnati 32 and scored four plays later on a 15-yard throw to Hunt from Mahomes, who was 28 of 39 with one interception while posting his sixth straight 300-yard passing game. It was the duo’s second scoring connection after a 6-yarder ended the Chiefs’ first march, which covered 95 yards.
Dalton, who went 15 of 29 for 148 yards, connected with wide receiver A.J. Green four times on a 77-yard, second-quarter touchdown drive. The Bengals quarterback capped it with a 4-yard pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah, making it 14-7 midway through the period.
Green led all receivers with seven catches and 117 yards.
The Chiefs responded with 10 points inside the final two minutes for a 24-7 halftime lead.
–Field Level Media
Chargers expect injured RB Gordon to return after bye week
LONDON (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers believe running back Melvin Gordon will be able to return after the bye week from a hamstring injury that kept him out of their game against the Tennessee Titans.
Even without Gordon, the Chargers edged the Titans 20-19 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Gordon, who entered
LONDON (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers believe running back Melvin Gordon will be able to return after the bye week from a hamstring injury that kept him out of their game against the Tennessee Titans.
Even without Gordon, the Chargers edged the Titans 20-19 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Gordon, who entered the weekend third in the league with 466 rushing yards, was added to the injury report on Saturday. He was held out of practice a day earlier after the Chargers crossed the Atlantic for what coach Anthony Lynn said was a precautionary measure.
The running back warmed up before the game, but Lynn decided that he wasn’t ready for a full workload against Tennessee and hopes to have him back when Los Angeles travels to face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 4.
“Obviously, we’re better with Melvin Gordon, but I just felt like I had to protect him today because I don’t want this to be a lingering thing,” Lynn said. “I want to get him back for Seattle and he’s got a bye week off. He’ll be rehabbing and getting healthy, and hopefully, we’ll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks.”
The Chargers handed a first career start to second-year running back Austin Ekeler, who finished with 42 yards on 12 carries and also caught five passes for 26 yards.
Gordon ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the road win against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 14 and had surpassed 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games.
Behind Gordon, Los Angeles had the league’s fifth-ranked rushing offense at 137.3 yards per game but was held to just 47 yards on the ground by Tennessee’s 26th-ranked run defense.
“Frustrated,” Gordon said after the win. “I’ll be back next game.”
Here’s what else we learned in the Chargers’ victory:
PLAYING TO WIN
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he will continue to coach aggressively after the go-ahead 2-point conversion failed with 31 seconds remaining.
Vrabel has made several aggressive play calls since being hired as the Titans’ coach before this season and acknowledged that the decision to go for it was inspired in part by the team’s two-game losing streak.
“I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team,” Vrabel said. “I’m trying to find a way to win a football game and haven’t done a very good job the last three weeks.”
The Titans only allowed quarterback Marcus Mariota to be sacked twice after he was dropped 11 times in the 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the previous game, and Derrick Henry scored Tennessee’s first touchdown since the closing minutes of the road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 7.
“Getting in the end zone was a huge step forward for us, but obviously, it’s all for nothing if you don’t win the game,” left tackle Taylor Lewan said.
EYES ON THE PRIZE
Quarterback Philip Rivers said that the victory, which moved the Chargers to 5-2 this season, will galvanize the team as it prepares to chase down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
The Chargers have reached the playoffs just once in the last eight seasons and narrowly missed out last year after finishing 9-7.
“Everybody enjoys winning, but (this team enjoys) winning together,” Rivers said. “It’s as excited as I’ve seen a locker room postgame in a while — just the energy. It’s hard to win in this league.”
SHARPER IMAGE
Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe could return from the bye week with a greater role in the offense after catching seven passes for a career-high 101 yards, including five for 75 yards on third down, on Sunday.
“The more you perform and you make players, the more opportunities come your way,” Vrabel said. “Being able to convert third downs in this league is critical, and so Tajae has been a great asset for us to convert those.”
Sharpe, in his third year out of UMass, missed all of last season with a foot injury. He had not caught seven passes in a game since his debut on Sept. 11, 2016, when he had 76 yards in a 25-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Brady, Patriots hang on against Bears, win fourth straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are stacking up the victories and that's what matters most to them.
As for the aesthetics, they'll keep working on that.
"We need to make improvements," Brady said. "I think the more we're on the field, the more we can practice, the more
CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are stacking up the victories and that’s what matters most to them.
As for the aesthetics, they’ll keep working on that.
“We need to make improvements,” Brady said. “I think the more we’re on the field, the more we can practice, the more we can figure out where everyone fits and what we’re doing a good job at in general, those things start to sort themselves out. … But I’d certainly take building on the wins rather than losing games.”
Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Patriots hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 Sunday when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
The Patriots (5-2) won their fourth straight following a 1-2 start. Coming off a 43-40 win over Kansas City, New England came out on top when a swarming defense prevented White from crossing the goal line after he hauled in a heave from Trubisky on the final play.
That gave Chicago (3-3) its second loss in a row after winning three straight to grab sole possession of the NFC North lead.
Here are some things to know:
INJURIES ADDING UP
Already missing five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots might also have to get by without promising rookie running back Sony Michel.
He lost a fumble and had to be helped from the field after he was twisted around while getting tackled by Bilal Nichols on the first play of the second quarter. In the previous three games, Michel rushed for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
Gronkowski missed his first game because of ankle and back injuries.
WILD TIMES
Mitchell Trubisky’s accuracy came into question, but not his feet.
His career-high 81 yards rushing included a spinning, cross-field 8-yard TD run in which he initially scrambled back to about the 30. But he had two interceptions, should have had at least two more and finished 26 for 50 for 333 yards with two touchdowns.
The wildness was very apparent early against Patriot blitzes.
“Early on, it wasn’t just Mitch,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “Trust me. There were a lot of people that were out of rhythm.”
GOING DEEP
The Patriots had been lacking a bonafide deep threat in the passing game, but recently acquired Josh Gordon is starting to make an impact. He had a 55-yard reception to set up Brady’s 2-yard TD pass to James White to make it 38-24.
He now has 13 catches for 224 yards in four games with New England since a trade from Cleveland last month.
“We are just going to keep developing our confidence in one another, and he’s making great plays when I throw him the ball,” Brady said. “Just got to keep doing it.”
LACK MACK
Star pass rasher Khalil Mack was largely a nonfactor for the second straight game.
The two-time All-Pro made little impact after injuring his right ankle early in last week’s overtime loss at Miami. And it wasn’t much different going against Brady and the Patriots.
Mack had one tackle, and he failed to register a sack for the second week in a row. He spent most of the time on the right side of the line of scrimmage instead of the left, where he usually plays. And he often dropped back in coverage.
Chicago’s lone sack was by Roquan Smith.
“I don’t know if it affected him yet,” coach Matt Nagy said, referring to Mack’s ankle. “Obviously we didn’t feel it from our team as far as just getting the overall general pressure on (Brady).”
CATCH AND RUN
James White continues to give New England solid contributions in the receiving and running games.
He caught a team-high eight passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He also led New England with 40 yards rushing.
“You never know how a team is going to decide how to match up against you,” White said. “No matter who is covering me, I just try to win my match whether it’s a corner, safety, linebacker, D-ends. Just get open, man to man or find the right spot in the end zone and catch the ball and protect it.”
White leads New England for the year in receptions with 45 and has six TD catches.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL