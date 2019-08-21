Ex-NFL DE Williams arrested on trespassing charge
Former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Mario Williams was arrested in Texas on a trespassing charge.
Williams, 34, allegedly entered a woman’s home Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas, without her permission, according to court documents obtained by KHOU Channel 11.
Williams has a child with the woman, who filed a restraining order against him in May, per the report.
He was released on $100 bond and must undergo a court-ordered mental health or intellectual disability assessment.
The Houston Texans’ top pick in the 2006 draft, Williams earned four Pro Bowl selections during an 11-year career with the Texans (2006-11), Buffalo Bills (2012-15) and Miami Dolphins (2016).
He registered 97.5 career sacks, 399 tackles and 16 forced fumbles in 158 games (150 starts). Williams earned All-Pro first team honors in 2014 with Buffalo with a career-high 14.5 sacks.
D.J. downplays split with swing coach
Dustin Johnson downplayed the recent announcement of his split with swing coach Claude Harmon III as he prepares to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open ahead of next week’s U.S. Open.
Johnson announced over the weekend that he will work with longtime coach Alan Terrell and continue to work with Claude Harmon’s father, Butch, via video.
“I really haven’t had a coaching change,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve always worked with coach Terrell. I’ve always worked with Butch and Claude. So it’s not really a change.”
Claude Harmon also works with top-ranked Brooks Koepka, and texted Johnson from last week’s Memorial Tournament that he believed it was time to move on. Johnson, the world’s No. 2 player, worked with Terrell at the PGA Championship.
Johnson, who has one PGA Tour victory this season at the WGC-Mexico in February, finished second to Koepka at Bethpage Black last month.
Terrell recruited Johnson to Coastal Carolina in 2004 and runs his branded golf academy in South Carolina. Johnson also sends weekly swing videos to Butch Harmon, who decided last season to stop traveling the Tour.
Koepka is the two-time reigning U.S. Open champion, while Johnson is a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Either one could arrive in California next week as the No. 1-ranked player, depending on how the RBC Canadian Open plays out.
“I feel like I’m rested. I’m mentally sharp, and I’m ready to go for the last push through the end of the year,” Johnson said. “I’ve got a lot of really big tournaments coming up, and for me it’s just about putting myself into position to have a chance to win.”
Colts knew LB Okereke faced sexual assault accusation
Indianapolis Colts general manager
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted Wednesday that he knew linebacker Bobby Okereke faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015 at Stanford when the team selected the linebacker in the third round of April’s draft.
An independent student-run website at Stanford called The Fountain Hopper detailed Okereke’s situation on Tuesday and reported that the Colts knew of the allegation when they selected him.
A Title IX investigation in 2016 sided with Okereke so he didn’t face discipline.
According to Ballard, Okereke informed the Colts of the situation at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard said the team studied documents from the Title IX case and were comfortable with selecting Okereke.
“When we looked at it and talked about it and talking to the young man, an incident from four years ago, no discipline by the university and he was never charged with a crime,” Ballard told reporters. “And then you look at his track record from that point to now. Team captain. Lott Trophy quarterfinalist. He graduated with a degree in management and engineering. He’s working on his master’s.
“From 2015 to 2019, from everything we gathered and high recommendations that we got, it felt appropriate to take him.”
A New York Times story in December 2016 reported that an unnamed Stanford football player wasn’t disciplined by the school or football program after a disciplinary board of five panelists didn’t return the needed four votes to say a sexual assault had occurred. Ballard said Okereke told him he was the unnamed player.
Documents studied by the New York Times and The Fountain Hopper displayed that three of the five panelists believed a sexual assault occurred. The accuser was reportedly angry about the decision and eventually left Stanford to avoid having to see Okereke on campus.
“(These things are) very difficult,” Ballard said. “Not only from our perspective from trying to get the information, but from the university perspective. You have a he-said, she-said incident. I don’t want to sit here and act like we don’t have sensitivity for both sides of it.
“But as I’ve kind of said, it happened four years ago and because there were no charges or disciplinary actions by the university and then his track record from everything we know to this point has been good.”
Ballard said the Colts didn’t attempt to speak to the accuser or her lawyer because no disciplinary measures were taken.
The Fountain Hopper said the NFL didn’t respond to multiple requests for comments regarding the Okereke situation.
Okereke, a team captain, played in 51 games at Stanford and had 240 career tackles. He had 19 tackles for loss (including 10.5 sacks) and also forced three fumbles.
Report: Redskins’ Williams wants out over medical care
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t present Tuesday for the start of mandatory minicamp, and it was presumed he wanted a new contract.
One report Wednesday, however, said that isn’t the case at all. Instead, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Williams wants out of Washington because of how the team addressed surgery he had in April to remove a tumor from his scalp.
La Canfora said numerous sources confirmed that Williams’ issues with the Redskins are not related to money. Instead, he wants to be traded or released “due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them,” La Canfora wrote on Twitter.
Coach Jay Gruden addressed the report with the media on Wednesday and didn’t deny La Canfora’s reporting. He said he found out a few days ago that Williams wouldn’t be showing up at minicamp and said he hopes he changes his mind and rejoins the team.
“I’m just trying to focus on the guys that are here right now,” Gruden said. “I know Trent knows how much we need him and want him back. That’s the only thing I can do from here. As far as what happened with him and the doctors, that’s between he and the doctors, and hopefully we get that cleared up soon.”
Gruden gave his support to the doctors.
“I think our medical staff has done a good job,” he said. “Where the frustration might lie is the timing of the diagnosis. Maybe he wishes it was diagnosed a little bit sooner.”
Gruden would not discuss the specifics of the medical condition.
NFL Network reported in April that Williams had an operation to remove a growth or tumor on his head that doctors initially feared was malignant, but he was expected to be fully recovered for the season.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
The seven-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 before the start of training camp. Williams has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they made him the No. 4 overall selection in the NFL draft.
Reliable swing tackle Ty Nsekhe left Washington for Buffalo during free agency. Former New York Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers has been working as the first-team left tackle, and 2018 third-rounder Geron Christian is also competing for the swing tackle job.
Browns waive former LT Harrison after tardiness
The
The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday, a day after he missed the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
Harrison, 25, started the Browns’ first eight games in 2018 at left tackle — the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas’ retirement — as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.
Robinson was re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason.
Harrison was once considered a potential high draft pick after joining Texas as a top high school recruit, but he was suspended three times by the Longhorns and spent two years away from football before joining West Georgia in 2017. He starred at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine but still went undrafted.
Koepka ‘could care less’ about Canadian Open result
Brooks Koepka acknowledges that his debut appearance at this week’s RBC Canadian Open is geared specifically toward preparing for next week’s U.S. Open.
The world’s top-ranked player told reporters that “I’ve not touched a club” since winning last month’s PGA Championship. That victory marked Koepka’s fourth major title in the past eight majors, and the two-time defending U.S. Open champion’s sole concern this week is in sharpening his game for Pebble Beach.
“I could care less what happens (this week),” he said, per the Golf Channel. “I just want to feel good going into next week. As long as I can leave feeling confident, striking the ball very well, starting it where I want to, finishing where I want to, hitting some good putts … it doesn’t matter if they do go in or not. I just want to feel confident leaving.”
The Canadian Open benefitted greatly from the move to June from its traditional July slot. Pegged between two majors, it boasts a field featuring Koepka, No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 4 Rory McIlroy.
Koepka has played the week before all four of his major victories, including finishing no better than 30th the week before his two U.S. Open triumphs.
“The result doesn’t really matter this week,” he said. “It’s just how I feel I’ve played. Am I hitting enough good shots and really finding a rhythm?”
NFL notebook: LT Williams reportedly wants out of D.C.
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent
Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t present Tuesday for the start of the Washington Redskins’ mandatory minicamp, and it was presumed he wanted a new contract.
One report Wednesday, however, said that isn’t the case. Instead, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Williams wants out of Washington because of how the team addressed surgery he had in April to remove a tumor from his scalp.
La Canfora said numerous sources confirmed that Williams’ issues with the Redskins are not related to money. Instead, he wants to be traded or released “due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them,” La Canfora wrote on Twitter.
Coach Jay Gruden addressed the report with the media on Wednesday and didn’t deny La Canfora’s reporting. He said he found out a few days ago that Williams wouldn’t be showing up at minicamp and said he hopes he changes his mind and rejoins the team.
–Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he knew linebacker Bobby Okereke faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015 at Stanford when the team selected the linebacker in the third round of April’s draft.
An independent student-run website at Stanford called The Fountain Hopper detailed Okereke’s situation on Tuesday and reported that the Colts knew of the allegation when they selected him. A Title IX investigation in 2016 sided with Okereke, so he didn’t face discipline.
According to Ballard, Okereke informed the Colts of the situation at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard said the team studied documents from the Title IX case and was comfortable with selecting Okereke.
–The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison, a day after he missed the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”
Harrison, 25, started the Browns’ first eight games in 2018 at left tackle — the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas’ retirement — as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.
–The Baltimore Ravens agreed on a four-year rookie contract with first-round wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
Like all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option. No terms were announced, but the expected value based on Brown’s No. 25 draft slot is $11.8 million over the first four years.
Brown is recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his foot and has not participated in offseason practices, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans is recovering from a surgical procedure on his heel, not on the toe that ended his 2018 season, head coach Bruce Arians said on Tampa Bay WDAE radio.
Evans was in a walking boot when mandatory minicamp opened Tuesday, with many speculating it related to last year’s toe injury. Arians clarified Wednesday that it is a heel issue, and Evans will be in a boot for a few weeks.
Evans, 23, has started 19 of 24 games through two seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2017.
–Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey visited the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN reported.
Bailey, 30, has also visited the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. He had career highs of six sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season while playing mostly on the interior for the Chiefs.
–Former Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week, NFL Network reported.
Stewart, 30, was released by the Broncos to save cap space in March. He started 58 of 61 games over the last four seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.
–The Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker, releasing defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard and tight end Moral Stephens to make room on the roster.
Walton, 27, played in 36 games (four starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four years, making two sacks. Becker is an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio) who spent time briefly with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason.
–The Panthers signed former Bucs cornerback Javien Elliott, waiving guard Brendan Mahon to make room on the roster.
Elliott, 25, played in 36 games (seven starts) over the past three seasons, with one interception and two pass breakups.
NFL notebook: Bell works out at Jets' minicamp
Running back Le'Veon Bell
Running back Le’Veon Bell took part in on-field workouts at the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping most of the team’s spring voluntary workouts.
He worked with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in what was his first competitive football since January 2018, when he last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bell sat out last season in a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.
–All-Pro Todd Gurley likely won’t be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are going to incorporate a number of running backs into the game in 2019, including Darrell Henderson, their third-round draft pick in April.
“The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he’s had.” Rapoport said. “This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around.”
–All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired in San Francisco at age 31.
Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.
–Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams skipped the start of mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract with the Washington Redskins.
Williams has two years left on his existing contract worth $24 million, which includes base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.5 million in 2020.
Williams, who turns 31 before the start of training camp, underwent knee surgery last year and in April had an operation to remove a tumor from his head.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp and restated his desire to be traded.
Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program last month after reportedly telling the team he wanted to move on.
General manager John Dorsey has said that second-year back Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February.
–Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson tore his ACL during organized team activities and will miss the 2019 season.
Coach Frank Reich confirmed the injury to Patterson, a seventh-round pick from Ole Miss. The Colts were expecting him to compete for a backup job on the interior of their offensive line.
–The New England Patriots released tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal in April and was expected to compete for a role after the offseason retirement of star Rob Gronkowski.
Rapoport reported that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with personal issues that will take him at least a month to resolve.
–New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s request to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific” is getting slammed, particularly by two former New York Mets who were teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky.
Seaver, who is now battling dementia, never filed for a trademark of the nickname that first was popularized by the “Tom Terrific” cartoon. According to a USA Today report, Brady’s company, TEB Capital, has filed for two “Tom Terrific” trademarks, one for trading cards, posters and signed photographs, and another for clothing.
Report: Pryor joins Jags on one-year deal
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The quarterback-turned-wideout worked out for the Jaguars on Wednesday and is expected to report on Sunday.
Pryor played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
Pryor, who turns 30 next month, has 115 career receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and also has played with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Washington Redskins (2017).
His best season came with the Browns in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores. Since then, a series of injuries and too many dropped passes stalled his development as a receiver.
Pryor worked previously with current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo when both were employed by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.
Pryor was a three-year quarterback at Ohio State from 2008-10, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,177 yards with 57 TDs and 26 interceptions in 39 games.
He went 3-7 as a starting quarterback with the Raiders from 2012-13.
Moore leads with 65, Tiger 5 back at Memorial
Moore leads with 65, Tiger 5 back at Memorial
Ryan Moore reeled off four consecutive birdies to punctuate a bogey-free 65 during Thursday’s first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Moore blitzed the Muirfield Village Golf Club for seven birdies in all to lead by one shot over Jordan Spieth. A pack of five players another shot back at 5 under par includes former major champion Martin Kaymer of Germany and Bud Cauley, who is playing the event one year after being forced to withdraw following a car accident.
Tiger Woods is five shots off the pace, but he rallied to post a 2-under 70 with three birdies over his final five holes.
Moore, a key factor in the United States’ 2016 Ryder Cup victory, entered the week with little fanfare. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, one of four missed cuts in a 2019 season that has produced only one top-15 finish for the five-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Moore, 36, got his round rolling with a birdie on No. 2, then converted four consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-7 to make the turn in 5-under 31. He added a pair of birdies on the back nine.
“In the 5- to 8-foot range, they seemed to be lipping out (this season), and today they lipped in a couple of times,” Moore told reporters. “So it’s always nice to get that stuff going and get the momentum and keep the momentum, just makes you feel better.”
Spieth entered the week with strong momentum following a tie for third at the PGA and a tie for eighth at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Starting on the back nine, he built on that confidence with four birdies before making his turn.
After adding a birdie at No. 3, he drained a 36-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth hole. He would have finished the day even with Moore if not for a bogey on No. 8.
Spieth’s round included only 22 putts, but he did have two chip-ins to help that number.
“One of those days I didn’t necessarily play like a 6-under score, but it was still a really solid day,” Spieth told reporters. “I hit almost all the fairways, maybe missed one or two of them, and from there was able to get it on the greens. If I wasn’t, I was in a pretty good place most of the time. And then the putter was what I like to see.
“In the last few weeks, I’ve been putting pretty well. I made a long one today and kind of knocked all the ones in that I should have made.”
Woods also started on the back nine but made his turn in an uninspiring even par.
“It’s one of those days that could have easily flipped,” he told reporters. “Like I could have gotten a few more out of it. It was close to being easily a few more under par … It was soft enough, it was gettable. And I just didn’t quite do it.”
The most dramatic part to Woods’ opening round was his group being put on the clock after nine holes for falling a full hole behind. Woods was playing with England’s Justin Rose and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who has been oft-criticized for his deliberate playing style.
DeChambeau was also given a time warning with four holes to play — another one would have resulted in a one-stroke penalty. He double-bogeyed the next hole en route to carding a 2-over 74.
“People call me slow. I call myself quick with the stuff I do,” DeChambeau said, per the Golf Channel. “A lot of guys out here, they just see it and they hit it. And for me, I don’t want to do that because I feel like there (are) other variables I get hurt on.”
Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, finished another shot back at 3 over, as did fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Australia’s Jason Day.
Other notable scores included Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler at 3 under, Phil Mickelson at 2 under, and Justin Thomas, Australia’s Adam Scott and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama each at 1 under.
NOTES: The tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus, and Muirfield Village Golf Club was named after Muirfield, Scotland, where Nicklaus won the first of his three Open Championships in 1966. … Thomas played his first competitive round following a wrist injury that had sidelined him since he tied for 12th at the Masters. … Woods leads all players with five victories at the Memorial. Kenny Perry (three) is the only other player to win it more than twice. Woods is also the only player to successfully defend at the Memorial, winning three straight years from 1999-2001. … DeChambeau enters having missed his past three cuts. His last top-10 result in the United States came at the Sony Open in January.
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
San Francisco 49ers top rookie Nick Bosa will sit out the rest of organized team activities due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday.
The 49ers have three weeks of OTAs left and then will break for a month before training camp gets underway in July.
Bosa, drafted second overall in April, pulled up and limped off during one-on-one drills Tuesday, the second day of practices involving both rookies and veterans. He remained on the sideline through the end of practice to watch.
Before getting hurt, Bosa had worked primarily with the second-team defense in 11-on-11 drills.
The 21-year-old played in only three games as junior last season at Ohio State, suffering a core muscle injury in September and sitting out the remainder of the season to recover and prepare for the draft.
Bosa became the fourth first-round pick in his family last month, joining brother Joey Bosa (No. 3 in 2016) of the Chargers, father John Bosa (16th in 1987) and uncle Eric Kumerow (16th in 1988) of the Dolphins.
49ers S Ward breaks collarbone, out 8-12 weeks
49ers S Ward breaks collarbone, out 8-12 weeks
San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball Thursday during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.
That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.
A Northern Illinois product, Ward was the No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the 49ers. In both 2017 and 2018, his season ended in November because of a broken arm. The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March after he played out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
Ward has appeared in 51 games (31 starts) over five seasons and has 186 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
Fellow defensive back Richard Sherman gave Ward high praise for his versatility and work ethic in a story posted on the team’s website just Wednesday.
“He’s a great teammate, he’s a great player and he’s a great person,” Sherman said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t complain very often. If you said, ‘Hey, you’re playing D-line today,’ he’d be like, ‘OK cool, where do I stand?’ He’s a guy who goes to work, brings his hard hat every day and gets the job done. … He is a tremendous player.”
Finau leads, Spieth one back at Charles Schwab
Finau leads, Spieth one back at Charles Schwab
Tony Finau produced a blistering 6-under-par 64 on Thursday to take the early lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, with local favorite Jordan Spieth lurking close behind.
Spieth and Canada’s Roger Sloan share second place, one stroke back, after each shot 65 at Colonial Country Club.
Tied for fourth is a cluster of nine players at 3 under, including Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker. Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is among eight others at 2 under.
Finau reached 2 under with birdies at Nos. 3 and 4, and after a hiccup bogey at the fifth, he tacked on two more birdies at Nos. 7 and 8. He then strung together three in a row beginning at No. 11, sinking putts of 24 and 27 feet at the 12th and 13th, respectively, to get to 6 under before parring the final five holes.
The breakthrough for Finau — after he struggled to a final-round 79 at last week’s PGA Championship — coincided with a switch to a claw grip on his putter, something he said he’s considered for a while.
“It’s something that I’ve kind of been thinking,” Finau told PGA.com afterward. “It’s an itch I wanted to scratch. … To me, it was just perfect time. … If I feel like something is better, I’m not afraid to change, no matter the results.”
In addition to his long makes on the back nine, Finau holed birdie putts of 20 feet (No. 3) and 19 feet (No. 7) on the front nine, as well as a par putt of 20 feet at the 16th.
“I wanted to try something different, and it felt great out there today,” he said.
Like Finau, Spieth’s putter was red hot, as the Dallas native drained birdie putts of 30 and 46 feet and didn’t miss inside 15 feet all day. He sank a 73-foot chip shot for a birdie at No. 13.
“It’s nice to see some results off what I believe is the progress I’ve been making,” Spieth said afterward, per the Dallas Morning News. “At the same time, it’s one round. I’ve got to keep my head down and keep working.”
Spieth, the 2016 winner of the event, racked up eight birdies in the round, overcoming a double bogey at the par-4 18th when he found water with his approach shot. After he started on the back nine, the double bogey dropped him from 4 under to 2 under, but he birdied four more on the front, including No. 9 after a bogey at the eighth.
Sloan notched three birdies on each side, with the only blemish a bogey at No. 9.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England is tied for 95th among 121 players after shooting 74.
Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers
Ndamukong Suh signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.
Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, then moved on to Miami, where he signed in 2015 what then was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.
Suh has 56 career sacks and 166 QB hits in 142 games, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Just one of those honors has come since 2014, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
A member of the final draft class before the new CBA, Suh has made $138.7 million in his career, the second-most of any active non-quarterback behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ($163.3 million), who entered the league in 2004. He earned $14 million on a one-year deal with the Rams last season.
In Tampa Bay, he will replace six-time Pro Bowl selection Gerald McCoy — drafted one place behind Suh in 2010 — who was released. The cost savings for the Buccaneers on the salary cap is $3.25 million.
NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk 'ridiculous'
NFL notebook: Gase calls Bell trade talk 'ridiculous'
New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block, calling it “ridiculous.”
After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover. Asked if he thought the Jets overpaid for Bell, Gase replied, “No.”
“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.”
–Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to avoid league discipline despite a recent incident involving security guards at a Las Vegas music festival.
Elliott briefly was placed in handcuffs and detained by police, but he was not arrested. A video showing part of the incident was released by the gossip website TMZ.
“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting,” Jones said. “In terms of his status with us, (it) has not been impacted in any way.”
–Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is reciprocating the Cleveland Browns’ interest and will visit Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Cleveland general manager John Dorsey called the defensive tackle “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Other teams with reported interest include the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.
–San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball during organized team activities and will miss eight to 12 weeks, the team announced.
That would give Ward a chance to return early in training camp, which begins in mid July, and a good shot at being ready for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener.
The team also announced top pick Nick Bosa will miss the rest of OTAs with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars signed first-round defensive end Josh Allen to his four-year rookie contract. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.
Allen, chosen seventh overall, will make $22.7 million over four years, with the full figure guaranteed.
Allen sat out Thursday after bruising his right knee during the team’s first practice of organized team activities. He will sit out Friday as well.
“We’re just keeping him on the side, working,” head coach Doug Marrone told reporters before practice. “He’ll be fine. We’re not concerned about it.”
–The Denver Broncos signed first-round tight end Noah Fant to his rookie contract.
The deal is worth $12.6 million over four years, with $9.9 million fully guaranteed. Fant was chosen 20th overall last month after Denver traded down from No. 10.
–The Miami Dolphins signed free agent defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.
A third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 24-year-old Washington was waived by Buffalo after one game last season and joined the Cincinnati Bengals for four games. He has 4.5 career sacks in 35 games (21 starts).
–The New Orleans Saints worked out free agent running backs Rob Kelley, Javorius Allen and Fozzy Whittaker, the Times-Picayune reported.
Kelley started 16 games from 2016-17 in Washington, including a 2016 campaign with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Allen had 1,249 rushing yards and eight scores across four years in Baltimore. Whittaker played in 53 games for Carolina from 2014-17 before missing 2018 with a torn ACL sustained last May.
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who will be in Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns, and he informed other suitors of the pecking order on Thursday.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
Cleveland general manager John Dorsey confirmed he’d host McCoy on Friday. Dorsey, speaking Thursday after organized team activities, said he will continue to “turn over every rock.” Of McCoy, Dorsey said he is “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon. According to reports, the Browns have been interested in adding McCoy for months but didn’t offer a draft pick in exchange because they expected him to be released.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement when the team released McCoy. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
NFL notebook: Browns coach Kitchens changes tune on OBJ
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens changed his tune on Odell Beckham Jr. missing all but one of Cleveland’s 10 workouts permitted under NFL rules for organized team activities.
Kitchens previously said the Browns did not expect Beckham to attend all voluntary workouts with the understanding he was dealing with logistical matters related to his move from New York to Ohio.
But when Beckham opted not to attend more than one, Kitchens said Thursday on the second-to-last day of OTAs that the mercurial wide receiver has some serious catching up to do. What has he missed?
“A lot … the offense,” Kitchens said. Later he added of Beckham, “I just want to see him.”
–Quarterback Nick Foles is back at organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Foles was away from the team this week to be with his wife and daughter as the family mourned their miscarriage. Foles’ wife, Tori, posted a faith-filled message to Instagram explaining what the family was experiencing.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that the Jaguars were planning to give Foles as much time as he needed with his family while dealing with a personal matter.
–Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, a close friend of New York Jets head coach and acting general manager Adam Gase, is viewed as the favorite for the Jets’ general manager vacancy that was created when Mike Maccagnan was fired on May 15.
Peyton Manning said this week he was never contacted by the Jets about the opening. The possible interest was rumored thanks in part to Manning having played under Gase with the Denver Broncos and helping instruct Gase’s quarterbacks in the offseason since retiring.
With interviews beginning this week, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer was scheduled for the first interview among known candidates on Thursday. Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton are also on the list, with others expected to be contacted, per multiple reports.
–Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.
The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office said that between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with the NFL. Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of community service, repay the money and pay restitution.
Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008. In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
