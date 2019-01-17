Ex-lineman Martin to stand trial for threats against Incognito

Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was ordered to stand trial on three felony counts by a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge on Wednesday, stemming from an incident last February in which he allegedly threatened former NFL teammate Richie Incognito and two former high school classmates.

Martin’s social media post from Feb. 22 was ruled to possess enough evidence for the 29-year-old Martin to answer to the charges, judge Shellie Samuels said at a preliminary hearing, according to the New York Daily News.

The Instagram post displayed Martin with a 12-gauge shotgun resting on a motel bed with 19 shells scattered around the weapon. The social media handles for Incognito, fellow former Dolphins teammate Mike Pouncey, and two former classmates at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles were tagged into the post, which featured #MiamiDolphins on the gun handle and #HarvardWestlake on the barrel.

It also had this message: “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

Martin left the Dolphins in the middle of the 2013 season and accused Incognito of bullying him. An NFL investigation later found that Incognito was one of three players who bullied Martin and Incognito was suspended for eight games.

Martin has experienced his own issues and his lawyer, Winston McKesson, said those troubles were the reasons for the social media post. He said Martin checked himself into a facility shortly after posting the image.

“He was struggling with his own demons. That’s what this is,” McKesson said in court, claiming the post wasn’t specific enough to be a criminal threat.

Judge Samuels disagreed with the argument.

“It does say suicide or revenge. That does sound equivocal on its face,” Samuels said. “However, on the photo, there are 19 shells. Suicide would take one shot. Nineteen shells is a mass shooting, killing more than one person, revenge.

“I think that’s unequivocal enough to be a criminal threat.”

Martin remains free on $210,000 bail and his next court date is Jan. 30, according to the Daily News.

Earlier, a Los Angeles Police Department detective testified that Martin’s web surfing on Feb. 9 showed he pulled up a story about Incognito just hours before ordering the shotgun from American Gun Works.

Court testimony also disclosed that Incognito was in such great fear when he learned of the post on Feb. 22 that he drove two hours north from Scottsdale, Ariz., to meet with an FBI agent.

Meanwhile, Harvard-Westlake closed the school on Feb. 23 as a precaution after being informed of Martin’s post.

