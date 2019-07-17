Ex-Bucs DE Ayers announces retirement
Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a nine-year NFL career.
Ayers, a 33-year-old who last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, announced the decision on Facebook, also posting a highlight video from his college and pro career.
A first-round pick (18th overall) out of Tennessee by the Denver Broncos in 2009, Ayers underwhelmed in Denver with 12 sacks and 37 QB hits over five seasons, starting 27 of 72 games.
He then joined the New York Giants in 2014 and impressed with 14 sacks and 36 QB hits in 24 games over two seasons, including career highs of nine and 22, respectively, in 2015. With the Bucs, he had 6.5 sacks and 19 hits in 2016 before slipping to two and 16, respectively, in his final season.
Ayers finishes his career with 34.5 sacks in 120 career games (59 starts).
Rose: New majors schedule is 'too condensed'
Britain’s Justin Rose criticized professional golf’s new tighter schedule for its four major tournaments, saying the timeline makes too many concessions to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s too condensed,” Rose told reporters Tuesday about playing the four majors from April (the Masters) to July (the Open Championship this week). “I also think it’s pretty much driven by the FedEx Cup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.
“For me, a major championship should be the things that are protected the most. That’s how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. Thirty or 40 years ago, there wasn’t a FedEx Cup, so if you’re trying to compare one career to another career, Jack (Nicklaus) versus Tiger (Woods), it’s the majors that are the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”
The big change this year was moving the PGA Championship from August to May, slotting in between the Masters and the U.S. Open in June.
Last year, the FedEx Cup playoffs were held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23. This year, the playoffs have been pared from four tournament to three and will wrap up Aug. 25, meaning the conclusion to the PGA Tour season no longer has to compete for attention with the NFL regular season.
Rose, who tied for third at the U.S. Open, said he didn’t play in any subsequent events before this week’s final major because of the condensed schedule.
“As a professional in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that’s involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month,” he said. “I think we’re all trying to adapt. It’s about trying to peak, valley and peak again in such a short period of time. This is unchartered territory for me to take time off between majors.”
Vikings RB Thomas suspended three games
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas for three games on Tuesday for violating its policy on substance abuse.
Thomas pled guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge — a felony — in May, stemming from a January arrest after police found more than 143 grams of marijuana at his apartment. He received three years of probation as part of the plea deal.
Thomas will miss games vs. Atlanta, at Green Bay and vs. Oakland before being eligible to rejoin the team ahead of Week 4’s game at Chicago.
The 23-year-old played in five games as an undrafted rookie in 2018, rushing for 30 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 21 yards. Of his 88 snaps, 59 came on special teams.
Broncos WR Sanders limited to start camp
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Tuesday he will be limited when the team opens training camp later this week, as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles sustained last December.
“We’re going to take our time,” Sanders told reporters. “I don’t even know if I’ll do the conditioning test (Wednesday). As far as practice, I’m definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump.”
Sanders did not say if he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his goal remains to be healthy for Week 1, which he deemed a “realistic” timeline earlier this month.
Players report to camp on Wednesday, with practices beginning Thursday.
Sanders, 32, tore his Achilles in practice after 12 games last season, finishing with 71 catches for 868 yards and four scores. He has 118 catches for 1,423 yards and six scores over the last two seasons, after topping 75 catches, 1,000 yards and five scores in each of the previous three seasons and earning two Pro Bowl nods.
The 10th-year veteran is entering his sixth season in Denver and the final year of his contract, in which he’s due $10.25 million.
NFL notebook: Steelers' Conner reflects on cancer diagnosis
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed he was told he was close to death when diagnosed with cancer as a student at Pitt in 2015.
Speaking recently on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast hosted by former Duke pitcher Mike Seander — better known as hip-hop artist Mike Stud — Conner said he sought medical attention when he was having trouble sleeping as he recovered from a torn MCL in his junior season.
“I’m rehabbing for that, trying to make a comeback before the season ends,” Conner, 24, said. “And then I’m rehabbing and (stuff and I get) night sweats, bro. I’m getting like 15 minutes of sleep at night, going through it. Sleep, who (doesn’t) love sleep? That’s the worst (stuff) in the world. … And so I get some tests done, and I got tumors surrounding my heart … I got tumors growing all around it, and it’s pressing.”
Doctors diagnosed Conner with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found tumors in his neck and chest.
“The doctor told me I had a week left,” Conner said. “He said, ‘You got about a week. If you (don’t) get this treated, you (have) about a week at the rate it’s growing.'”
–A contract staredown could become a stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.
The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.
9News.com’s Mike Klis reported that negotiations had stalled, and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing. Klis added that Lock is pushing for additional guarantees or larger workout bonuses. Later Tuesday, Risner agreed to terms on his contract, leaving Lock as the only possible holdout.
–Former Philadelphia Eagles safety and special teams ace Chris Maragos announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons, as he underwent his third knee surgery since 2017.
The 32-year-old tore his ACL during the 2017 season and hasn’t played since, spending all of last season on the PUP list before being released by the Eagles in February. He announced on Twitter he was having his third surgery on the knee Tuesday.
An undrafted product out of Wisconsin, Maragos played in 99 games (three starts) for San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia, spending his last four seasons with the Eagles. Over his last six seasons, 80.9 percent of his snaps came on special teams.
Report: 'Pawn Stars' helped May recover Super Bowl rings
Former NFL offensive lineman Mark May will recover his two Super Bowl rings after a hotel employee was arrested trying to sell them at the shop featured on cable’s “Pawn Stars.”
May last wore the rings at a charity event in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February, when he stayed at a Phoenix hotel. After they were reported to be missing, the hotel’s lead engineer, 43-year-old Marcel Behnert, later took the rings to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, according to a story from ABC15 in Phoenix.
The shop, which uses a sports memorabilia collector named Diamond Don, called May about the potential transaction on May 2, and the shop alerted Mesa police a day later.
Mesa police said Behnert was asking to sell the rings — engraved with May’s name and his jersey number from title teams with the Washington Redskins in the 1982 and 1987 seasons — for a combined $12,000.
“When someone comes in like that, they smell a rat if you don’t have a receipt or if you don’t have a story or proof of ownership,” May told ABC15. “Once (the pawn shop owners) smelled a rat, they turned it over to Diamond Don, and he’s like, ‘No, I know Mark May. I know that he’s not pawning his rings to give them to some guy.’
“The bottom line of the story is the integrity of the guys on Pawn Stars for what they do and their due diligence. When you watch their show, they say, ‘If you don’t have proof, we don’t want it.'”
Authorities in Mesa and Las Vegas worked with the shop to get Behnert to return to the store, where he was arrested by undercover officers, charged with theft and trafficking in stolen property. Police said watches belonging to May were also found in a safe in Behnert’s home, according to ABC15.
May, a former ESPN analyst who lives in the Phoenix area, told the TV station that he will reclaim his rings from the Las Vegas police next week.
“I thought they were gone forever,” May said. “I attribute (their recovery) to probably four or five things. One is luck. I’m lucky to get them back. Two, good police work by the Las Vegas Police Department. Three, the integrity of the Pawn Star guys and Diamond Don.
“And four, probably greed and stupidity by the guy who was trying to sell them — one, to a pawn shop, because nationwide, they’re all connected when something like that comes up. And two, to do it on television when they tell you point blank: If you don’t have a receipt or you don’t have a proof of ownership, and it’s something that’s high-priced, we’re not interested.”
Golf Glance: McIlroy seeks major glory in native land
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: John Deere Classic (Dylan Frittelli)
THIS WEEK: The Open Championship, July 18-21
Royal Portrush – Dunluce Links, Portrush, Northern Ireland (Par 71, 7,344 yards)
Purse: $10.75 million (Winner: $1.935 million)
Defending champion: Francesco Molinari
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar
Television: Thursday-Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (GC), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (GC), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC).
NOTES: The field includes three Northern Ireland natives: Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke. McIlroy (32 under) holds the lowest score in relation to par at The Open since 2014. … Royal Portrush has hosted only one previous Open (won by Max Faulkner in 1951). … Americans have won the first three majors of 2019. They have not won all four in a year since 1982. … Gary Woodland attempts to become the first player to win the U.S. Open and The Open in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2000. … Woods is competing for the first time since last month’s U.S. Open. He is one win shy of tying Sam Snead’s record of 82 career PGA Tour titles and is three majors shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18. … No. 1 Brooks Koepka is attempting to become just the fourth player to win at least five majors before turning 30 (Nicklaus, Woods, Bobby Jones). He can also become the first player under 30 to finish first or second in all four majors in a single year. Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, grew up in Portrush. … Molinari seeks to become just the seventh player to successfully defend an Open title since World War II. … Twenty of the past 21 major champions entered the week ranked within the top 25 in the world.
BEST BETS: McIlroy (+900 on PointsBet) set a course record with a 61 at Royal Portrush in the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur, at age 16. He has geared his entire 2019 schedule around winning a major in his native country and has four consecutive top-five finishes in The Open. … Jon Rahm (+1400) is coming off a victory two weeks ago as he seeks his first career major title. … Xander Schauffele (+2500) finished T2 last year and has four top-5s and a T6 in 10 career starts in majors. … McDowell (+8000) is the only Portrush native in the field. On a course very unfamiliar to most players in the field, McDowell estimates he has played it “300 to 500 times.”
THIS WEEK: Barbasol Championship, July 18-21
Keene Trace GC – Champions, Lexington, Ky. (Par 72, 7,328 yards)
Purse: $3.5 million (Winner: $630,000 – based on 2018)
Defending champion: Troy Merritt
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (GC). Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (GC).
NOTES: Former major champions Jason Dufner and John Daly are in the field. Daly withdrew from The Open after being denied the use of a power cart. … 2011 FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas is in the event for the first time. … Kentucky native Kenny Perry, 58, makes his seventh Tour start of 2019. … The event is in its second year at Keene Trace, with the Champions course one of only two on Tour that end in a par 3.
NEXT WEEK: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Marathon Classic (Sei Young Kim)
THIS WEEK: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, July 17-20
Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Par 71, 6,561 yards)
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
CME Race to the Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Wednesday: 4-6 p.m. ET; Thursday-Friday: 8-10 p.m. (tape delay); Saturday: 6-8 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the first official team event in the history of the LPGA Tour. The field will include 71 two-player teams competing in foursomes and four-ball formats, including two pairs of sisters: Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Jessica and Nelly Korda. The first and third rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot) with the second and final rounds being four-ball (best ball) format. The field will be cut to the top 35 teams and ties following the second round. … Suzann Pettersen makes her return to competition following the birth of her first child last August. The 2019 Solheim Cup vice-captain is paired with captain Catriona Matthew.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Senior Players Championship (Retief Goosen)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open, Lytham & St. Annes, Lancashire, England, July 25-28.
Steelers RB Conner: Doctors gave me 'about a week' to live in '15
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed he was told he was close to death when diagnosed with cancer as a student at Pitt in 2015.
Speaking recently on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast hosted by former Duke pitcher Mike Seander – better known as hip-hop artist Mike Stud – Conner said he sought medical attention when he was having trouble sleeping as he recovered from a torn MCL in his junior season.
“I’m rehabbing for that, trying to make a comeback before the season ends,” Conner, 24, said. “And then I’m rehabbing and [stuff and I get] night sweats, bro. I’m getting like 15 minutes of sleep at night, going through it. Sleep, who [doesn’t] love sleep? That’s the worst [stuff] in the world … And so I get some tests done, and I got tumors surrounding my heart … I got tumors growing all around it, and it’s pressing.”
Doctors diagnosed Conner with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found tumors in his neck and chest.
“The doctor told me I had a week left,” Conner said. “He said, ‘You got about a week. If you [don’t] get this treated, you [have] about a week at the rate it’s growing.'”
After sending cancer into remission and rehabbing his knee, Conner returned to the Panthers in 2016, gaining 1,394 all-purpose yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
The Steelers selected Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After carrying the ball just 32 times as a rookie, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, taking over for holdout Le’Veon Bell.
In 2018, Conner had 973 rushing yards and added 497 receiving yards and 13 scores. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.
Reports: NFLPA filing grievance vs. Texans on Clowney's behalf
Jadeveon
Jadeveon Clowney is a defensive end based on snap counts from the 2018 season, but the Houston Texans used the franchise tag designation for an outside linebacker — a savings to the team of about $1.7 million in 2019 salary.
That’s why the NFLPA plans to file a grievance on Clowney’s behalf, according to multiple reports.
Clowney, 26, was given the franchise tag to keep him from free agency before the March deadline. The team entered an outside linebacker designation, which carries a one-year tender value of $15.43 million. Clowney will play at a rate of $15.9 million for next season based on the required increase over his 2018 salary.
A franchised defensive end carries a $17.128 million tag.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Clowney played 729 snaps at defensive end in 2018. He played more at defensive tackle (101) than outside linebacker (33).
The Baltimore Ravens and Terrell Suggs, listed as a defensive end and outside linebacker, encountered a similar situation in 2008 over a difference of about $800,000.
Free agent RB Collins undergoes leg surgery
Free agent running back Alex Collns is recovering from surgery for a broken leg, delaying his opportunity to catch on with a team before the start of the NFL season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the injury took place about two weeks ago but it’s unknown how the injury occurred. In an Instagram post on Monday night, Collins said he isn’t giving up on resuming his NFL career.
“I refuse to be discouraged,” wrote Collins, who most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens. “Instead, I have faith and am optimistic about the process. I believe that all that has happened is making me physically and emotionally stronger, and is necessary for me to succeed in life.”
Seattle drafted Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks that year, carrying the ball 31 times.
He joined the Ravens a year later, leading the team in rushing yards (973) and yards from scrimmage (1,160). He shared the duties with Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon in 2018, and scored eight touchdowns and gained 411 rushing yards before ending the season on injured reserve with a foot injury.
The Ravens waived Collins in March after he was arrested following a car accident near the team’s headquarters. He was charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.
Rapoport reported that with Collins’ legal case close to settled, teams had expressed interest and he was expected to play in 2019.
Report: Broncos in stalemate with second-round QB Lock
Contract staredown could become
Contract staredown could become stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.
The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.
According to 9News.com’s Mike Klis, negotiations stalled and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing.
Risner has not signed as his agent resists having a player on the same roster, taken one spot later in the draft, take home more money or a greater guarantees.
Both are due to report Wednesday with the first on-field workout scheduled for Thursday.
The NFL slotting system dictates the outlay of money for all players in any slot in the draft. Based on that system, Risner would get a four-year contract worth $7.1 million, including a signing bonus of $3.214 million.
Lock would get a four-year deal worth $7 million and a $3.119 million bonus.
Koepka enters Open Championship with local ace on the bag
Brooks Koepka admits he’s looking for inside information and insight from his locally grown caddie, longtime bagman Ricky Elliott, at The Open Championship this week.
Two practice rounds into his stay at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, site of The Open, Koepka realized much of the gallery wasn’t stalking the No. 1-ranked player in golf.
“I probably hear more, ‘Ricky! Hey, Ricky, what’s going on?’ than anything,” Koepka said of Elliott’s popularity in Portrush. “I’m sure he’ll have quite a bit of friends and family out. It will be a special week for him, for sure.”
Elliott is Koepka’s full-time caddie and has been since the 2013 PGA Championship. But he grew up in Northern Ireland, has a low round of 65 on the course to his credit and said he can’t even count the number of rounds he’s walked on the grounds.
“Luckily my caddie has played this golf course I can’t tell you how many times, so that’s a big advantage,” Koepka said. “Every hole I just step up on, ‘You tell me what to do, you’ve played it more than anybody.’ So just let him figure it out.”
Koepka, who has four major victories and has finished first or second in the first three majors of the 2019 season, is the favorite to win in the minds of many players taking part in the event. Koepka is scheduled to hit his first tee shot at 1:04 p.m. (8:04 a.m. ET) on Thursday, paired with 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Shubhankar Sharma of India.
Between now and then, a number of players have been angling for Elliott’s time. And Koepka’s.
That includes three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods, who said Koepka is ghosting him. Woods admitted he was aware of Elliott’s edge at Portrush, which is hosting the event for the first time since 1951.
“I’ll tell you a funny story. I texted Brooks congratulations on another great finish,” Woods began. “What he’s done in the last four major championships has been unbelievable. He’s been so consistent, so solid. He’s been in contention to win each and every major championship. So I said, ‘Hey dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?’ I’ve heard nothing.”
Woods laughed off the story, but Koepka is a steely eyed competitor. There are secrets everywhere on the links at Portrush, and Elliott knows most of them. Even so, he said he’s still measuring the difference between his own shot lines and those he’ll experience this week on Koepka’s bag.
“Brooks hits the ball a lot different than the lines I hit it on,” Elliott said. “I’ll have to work with the yardage book a little bit.”
Koepka, who spent Friday at Elliott’s childhood home with their families, wants nothing more than to hand Elliott the Claret Jug on Sunday afternoon, then celebrate a major title together with Elliott at the renowned Harbour Bar.
“There would be nothing cooler. Put it this way, I don’t think when he grew up that he ever thought there would be an Open Championship here. And to top it off, I don’t think he ever thought he’d be a part of it,” Koepka said. “To be caddying and to be able to win one here … he’d be a legend, wouldn’t he? He already is.”
Woods on Masters: 'It took a lot out of me'
In the week of the Masters this spring, Tiger Woods said he knew he was ready for the challenge, and he walked away wearing his fifth green jacket.
He said Tuesday that he doesn’t have as much confidence in his game as he enters The Open Championship this week.
“It’s not quite as sharp as I’d like to have it right now,” Woods said at his pre-tournament news conference. “Today it was a good range session. I need another one tomorrow. And hopefully that will be enough to be ready.”
Woods played seven practice holes Tuesday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, which is hosting The Open for the first time since 1951.
“My touch around the greens is right where I need to have it,” he said. “I still need to get the ball – the shape of the golf ball a little bit better than I am right now, especially with the weather coming in and the winds are going to be changing. I’m going to have to be able to cut the ball, draw the ball, hit at different heights and move it all around.”
Woods has played in just nine tournaments this season, winning only at Augusta National. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished in a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open.
The 43-year-old Woods said returning to his pre-Masters form has proved difficult.
“Well, getting myself into position to win the Masters … It took a lot out of me. That golf course puts so much stress on the system,” Woods said. “It was a very emotional week and one that I keep reliving. It’s hard to believe that I pulled it off and I ended up winning the tournament.”
Woods previously won The Open three times, most recently in 2006.
NFL notebook: Falcons reach deal with DT Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.
Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.
That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.
–Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal, beating the deadline for franchise players to receive a new contract.
Animosity between Gould and the 49ers seemed to be a roadblock after he was given the prohibitive franchise tag in March, limiting his ability to sign elsewhere. Gould stated at the time that moving closer to his family — which maintained residence in Chicago — was a top priority.
Gould, 36, requested a trade and was miffed when the 49ers showed heavy interest in Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who re-signed with New England.
–Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans did not reach an agreement on a contract at the deadline for franchise players to sign a new deal.
Clowney, by rule, will earn the $15.97 million one-year tender value for linebackers. However, he is expected to file a grievance to seek to be listed as a defensive end, which would bump his franchise-tag value to $17.13 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Houston’s front office is operating without a general manager, but the Texans had shown no signs of progress in negotiations with Clowney for months.
–The New York Giants suspended second-year safety Kamrin Moore pending further investigation into his weekend arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident.
Moore, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman’s neck before punching her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home in Linden, N.J., on Thursday night, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
The woman was taken to a hospital by a friend and suffered injuries to her neck and face with “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to NJ.com.
–Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have his sixth surgery since losing his left arm in a car crash earlier this month, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, told Rapoport that doctors believe this will be the 22-year-old’s final operation and he could be released from the hospital next week.
Norton, who played for the University of Miami, has been hospitalized since suffering career-ending injuries in the July 4 accident. Norton was cited with making an improper lane change, per a Florida Highway Patrol report.
–Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith no longer is wearing a brace on his surgically repaired right leg, the next step in his comeback from a devastating injury he sustained last November.
His wife, Elizabeth, announced the news on her Instagram account, saying he no longer was wearing the external fixator that was designed to keep his leg in place during his recovery from a compound fracture.
Following the injury in the Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans, Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his broken tibia and fibula, but then he experienced an infection and was hospitalized until Dec. 16. The 35-year-old veteran said he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
–Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement.
Morgan, 30, posted 44.5 career sacks with the Titans. He was drafted 16th overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010. He played the final year of a four-year, $27 million contract in 2018 and was hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.
He logged 106 career starts and 54 tackles for loss.
–The Oakland Raiders signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, who could provide valuable depth at the position.
Cooper, 29, a North Carolina product, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Cooper’s career has been injury-plagued, limiting him to just 46 career games (31 starts) in six seasons. He missed his entire rookie season with a broken leg, and injuries limited him to a combined nine games in 2016 and 2018.
–Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling retired after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.
The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2011. Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018.
Boling blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.
Raiders sign former first-round pick Cooper
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, who could provide valuable depth at the position.
Cooper, 29, a North Carolina product, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Cooper’s career has been injury plagued, limiting him to just 46 career games (31 starts) in six seasons. He missed his entire rookie season with a broken leg, and injuries limited him to a combined nine games in 2016 and 2018.
He played two seasons with Arizona (2014-15), followed by single seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.
The Raiders will be without guard Richie Incognito, who was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Montay Crockett. The team signed the 25-year-old in June.
He has never appeared in an NFL game, despite spending time in the Cardinals, Redskins, Jacksonville and Green Bay organizations.
Open odds favor McIlroy's home cooking
Rory McIlroy has been blunt about how much it would mean to him to win the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland.
The world’s No. 3-ranked player built his summer schedule around peaking for this week’s highly-anticipated final major of 2019. McIlroy, who has 11 top-10s in 14 starts this year, has not competed in the United States since tying for ninth place at the U.S. Open.
He traveled to Europe for last week’s Scottish Open, where he tied for 34th, but has remain undeterred in his confidence of being a huge factor at Royal Portrush. McIlroy has far more experience at the undulating links course than any of the other marquee players.
That history – and his strong play throughout 2019 – is why McIlroy is either the favorite or co-favorite by most sportsbooks entering the week. While PointsBet list McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at +800 on Monday, FanDuel (+900 McIlroy, +1000 Koepka) and William Hill (+800, +900) give a slight edge to McIlroy.
It’s heady stuff for the 30-year-old who hasn’t won a major in five years and who will have enormous pressure on his shoulders this week.
Koepka has won four majors during that span and enters as the No. 1 player in the world. No. 2 Dustin Johnson has finished second at each the past two majors. He is +1400 by PointsBet, +1500 by William Hill and +1600 by FanDuel.
PointsBet actually has Jordan Spieth (+1200) as the third betting favorite, despite the Texan entering the week at No. 38 and having taken time off since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship last month. The odds illustrate the varying analysis of the state of Spieth’s game, FanDuel lists Spieth at a modest -280 to even make the cut and the 10th betting favorite to be the top finisher from the United States (+1900).
Jon Rahm, coming off a win at the Irish Open two weeks ago, is the third betting favorite by William Hill (+1500) and FanDuel (+1600). Tiger Woods, who arrived at Royal Portrush over the weekend, is +1400 by PointsBet, +1600 by William Hill and +1800 by FanDuel.
FanDuel is also offering a wide range of Prop Bets, from finishing position to individual matchups.
FanDuel Prop Bets:
–Top 5 Finish: McIlroy +900, Koepka +1000, Rahm +1600, Johnson +1700, Woods +1800,
–Top 10 Finish: McIlroy +105, Koepka +115, Johnson +150, Rahm +160, Justin Rose +175, Woods +220
–Match Betting: McIlroy -128 vs. Koepka +104; Rose -122 vs. Woods +100; Xander Schauffele (-118) vs. Francesco Molinari (-106)
–Top USA Player: Koepka +470, Johnson +650, Woods +850, Schauffele +1000, Patrick Cantlay +1300
–Make Cut: McIlroy -1050, Koepka -900, Johnson -750, Rahm -750, Woods -430
–Make Cut (Highest Odds): David Duval +240
Outright Winner Odds (PointsBet)
Rory McIlroy: +800
Brooks Koepka: +800
Jordan Spieth: +1200
Dustin Johnson: +1400
Tiger Woods: +1400
Jon Rahm: +1400
Justin Rose: +1600
Francesco Molinari: +1800
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
Rickie Fowler: +2500
Justin Thomas: +2500
Adam Scott: +2500
Jason Day: +2800
Henrik Stenson: +2800
Bryson DeChambeau: +2800
Patrick Cantlay: +3000
Sergio Garcia: +3300
Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
Alex Noren: +4000
Paul Casey: +4000
Phil Mickelson: +4000
Matt Kuchar: +4000
Patrick Reed: +5000
Louis Oosthuizen: +5000
Tony Finau: +5000
Marc Leishman: +5000
Zach Johnson: +5000
Matt Wallace: +5000
Graeme McDowell: +5000
Gary Woodland: +5500
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
Ian Poulter: +6000
Tyrrell Hatton: +6600
Bubba Watson: +6600
Shane Lowry: +6600
Bernd Wiesberger: +6600
Eddie Pepperell: +7500
Branden Grace: +8000
Webb Simpson: +8000
Paul Dunne: +8000
Brandt Snedeker: +8000
Danny Willett: +8000
Russell Knox: +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8000
Thomas Pieters: +8000
Chris Wood: +10000
Jimmy Walker: +10000
Kevin Chappell: +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen: +10000
Ryan Fox: +10000
Kevin Kisner: +10000
Haotong Li: +10000
Cameron Smith: +10000
Byeong Hun An: +12500
Emiliano Grillo: +12500
Ryan Moore: +12500
Brian Harman: +12500
Luke List: +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500
Beau Hossler: +12500
Daniel Berger: +15000
Charl Schwartzel: +15000
Kevin Na: +15000
Jason Dufner: +15000
Keegan Bradley: +15000
Padraig Harrington: +15000
Joost Luiten: +15000
Alexander Levy: +15000
Peter Uihlein: +15000
Dylan Frittelli: +15000
Si Woo Kim: +15000
Kyle Stanley: +15000
Charley Hoffman: +15000
Alexander Bjork: +17500
Hudson Swafford: +17500
Austin Cook: +20000
Ross Fisher: +20000
Russell Henley: +20000
Jorge Campillo: +20000
Charles Howell: +20000
Ernie Els: +20000
Jeunghun Wang: +20000
Danny Lee: +20000
Grayson Murray: +20000
Satoshi Kodaira: +25000
Stewart Cink: +25000
Mikko Korhonen: +25000
Paul Lawrie: +25000
Shubhankar Sharma: +25000
Todd Hamilton: +50000
Darren Clarke: +50000
Mark Calcavecchia: +50000
David Duval: +50000
Tom Lehman: +50000
Giants suspend S Moore following alleged assault
The
The New York Giants suspended second-year safety Kamrin Moore on Monday pending further investigation into his weekend arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident.
Moore, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman’s neck before punching her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home in Linden, N.J., on Thursday night, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
The woman was taken to a hospital by a friend and suffered injuries to her neck and face with “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to NJ.com.
Police were not called to the scene. The woman, who had been dating Moore since January, filed a complaint with the authorities on Saturday, per NJ.com.
New Orleans drafted Moore in the sixth round out of Boston College in 2018. After being waived by the Saints on Sept. 1, he was claimed by the Giants and played 10 snaps in two games as a rookie.
Bengals G Boling retires after eight seasons
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.
The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2011.
“After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons,” Boling said in a statement. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”
Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018.
“Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to,” said Bengals president Mike Brown in a statement. “As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities.”
Boling blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.
Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons and
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.
Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.
That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
Jarrett was ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He had 52 tackles and a career-high six sacks in 14 games.
Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.
Redskins QB Smith walking without brace
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith no longer is wearing the brace on his surgically repaired right leg, the next step in his comeback from a devastating injury suffered last November.
His wife, Elizabeth, announced the achievement on her Instagram account on Monday, saying he no longer was wearing the external fixator that was designed to keep his leg in place during his recovery from a compound fracture.
“The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy,” she wrote. “Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”
Following the injury in the Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans, Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his broken tibia and fibula and then suffered from an infection and was hospitalized until Dec. 16.
The 35-year-old veteran told a Washington, D.C., reporter last month that he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
“That’s the plan,” Smith told Angie Goff on her Oh My Goff podcast. “There are steps I’ve got to conquer before I get there. … Learning to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. Throwing isn’t a problem, but dropping, moving around, change of direction.”
He said then that everyday events for most were milestones for him.
“The steps I’m at now are lifestyle steps,” he said. “I’m still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I’m walking on the field. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that’s a real possibility.”
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
LB Morgan announces retirement at age 30
Linebacker Derrick
Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement on Monday.
Morgan, 30, posted 44.5 career sacks with the Titans. He was drafted 16th overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010.
“It’s been real,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been playing this game since I was 9 years old. Over the years it’s brought a lot of struggle, triumph, adversity and joy to my life. It’s help shape me into the man I am today. But for the longest the game was ‘who I was’..it was my IDENTITY. I didn’t know who Derrick Morgan was outside of this game. I tried to shake this reality in a business that tells you your value IS your performance. However the one thing that helped me evolve as a man over the years was knowing that I couldn’t play this game forever..that there was life after football. I realized early on the importance of this platform and my goal has been to use it for good.”
Morgan played the final year of a four-year, $27 million contract in 2018 and was hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.
“I wanted to leave the game on my OWN terms. And over 9 years, 5 head coaches, 9 surgeries, and seeing a locker room turn over multiple times I am thankful to say that I accomplished both of these goals,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.
He logged 106 career starts and 54 tackles for loss.
