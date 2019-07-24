Elite field brings varied odds for WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Brooks Koepka has four major titles on his resume – twice as many as the rest of his career total of PGA Tour victories combined, as the world No. 1 player has acknowledged a keen focus on the majors.

Dustin Johnson has been on Koepka’s heels for the No. 1 ranking, but has scuffled through an underwhelming summer. He hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in any of his past four events and has struggled to close on Sunday when in contention several times this year.

Rory McIlroy spent the better part of the last year gearing up for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, only to miss the cut in his home country.

There are plenty of reasons to cast doubt on putting money on any of the top three players in this week’s field at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude at in Memphis, Tenn.

It’s equally hard to bet against any of them, either.

Koepka owns at 68.70 career scoring average at TPC Southwind, while Johnson is at 67.75 in 20 career rounds, including a victory during the final regular PGA Tour stop last summer.

Johnson is the favorite by BetStars at 8/1, while he is the co-favorite with Koepka at 8/1 by FanDuel and at 9/1 along with McIlroy by PointsBet.

Even with Tiger Woods, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Open champion Shane Lowry taking the week off, the field is typically loaded for a WGC event.

Spain’s Jon Rahm is the fourth betting favorite by all three books: 11/1 by FanDuel and BetStars and 12/1 by PointsBet. Justin Thomas is technically the defending champion, despite the event moving from Akron’s Firestone Country Club. He’s the fourth betting favorite: 12/1 by BetStars and 14/1 by the other two.

PointsBet is also offering The Field at -200 against a winner from the group of Koepka, Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas or Jon Rahm (+155)

There are any number of reasons to look at other marquee players with better payoffs. England’s Justin Rose will play TPC Southwind for the first time, but it’s a tee-to-green course that suits the former No. 1’s game very well, and he’s 18/1 by BetStars, 20/1 by PointsBet and 22/1 by FanDuel.

Looking further down the list at excellent ball strikers, you can find big potential returns on players like Louis Oosthuizen (50/1 by PointsBet). The South African was in contention at The Open last week before settling for a T20.

Uneasy about putting all your proverbial eggs in one betting basket in a stacked field? PointsBet is also offering various props for finishing placement.

PLACE BETTING TOP 5

Dustin Johnson: +215

Rory Mcilroy: +221

Brooks Koepka: +240

Jon Rahm: +275

Justin Thomas: +320

PLACE BETTING TOP 10

Dustin Johnson: -103

Rory Mcilroy: +100

Brooks Koepka: +100

Jon Rahm: +121

Justin Thomas: +150

PLACE BETTING TOP 20

PLACE BETTING TOP 20

Brooks Koepka: -286

Dustin Johnson: -286

Rory McIlroy: -286

Jon Rahm: -223

Justin Thomas: -200

You can also have fun with some tournament head-to-head matchups, including:

Dustin Johnson (vs. Rory McIlroy): -125

Rory McIlroy (vs. Dustin Johnson): -106

Brooks Koepka (vs. Patrick Cantlay): -125

Patrick Cantlay (vs. Brooks Koepka): +100

Jon Rahm (vs. Justin Thomas): -134

Justin Thomas (vs. Jon Rahm): +100

–Field Level Media