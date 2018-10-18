Eagles’ Wentz limited in practice with back injury
Eagles’ Wentz limited in practice with back injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of four players limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.
Coming off a Thursday night win over the New York Giants and with a few extra days of rest before the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Wentz did not fully participate in practice because of a back injury.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team expects Wentz to practice without restrictions Thursday. The Eagles’ third-year passer missed this season’s first two games after recovering from a season-ending left ACL injury last December.
The three other players who did not complete a full practice Wednesday were tackle Jason Peters (biceps), defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf).
Six Eagles were sidelined for all of Wednesday’s practice — tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), plus linebackers D.J. Alexander (quadricep) and linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee).
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals' (expletive) in Thursday night's game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn't expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. "I hope not, from a
Arizona Cardinals: A day after Broncos linebacker Von Miller said his team would kick the Cardinals’ (expletive) in Thursday night’s game, Arizona head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he doesn’t expect his guys to need the bulletin-board material for motivation. “I hope not, from a standpoint of trying to get guys ready to play football,” Wilks said. The 1-5 Cardinals will be without guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring) for the game, while guard Justin Pugh is questionable with a hand injury. Safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) is also out, while cornerback Jamar Taylor (back) is questionable.
Los Angeles Rams: As they prepare to meet for the third time as head coaches, Sean McVay lamented that he can’t talk football as much with good friend Kyle Shanahan as much as he used to, now that they lead division rivals. “Any time that we cross paths at the combine or whatever it might be, we always enjoy talking ball, and it doesn’t have to be anything where you’re giving your secrets away,” McVay told reporters. “We certainly still talk. I know that I feel like I wish he wasn’t in our division and we didn’t have to play twice a year so that we could be a little bit more open with our dialogue. … But, we’re fortunate to even be in these roles. So we’ll take it, but I would prefer not to have Kyle Shanahan in our division, if you ask me.”
San Francisco 49ers: The offense took a big step forward last week in scoring 30 points against the Green Bay Packers, and while it wasn’t enough for a win, Shanahan is optimistic about the group with the return of wideout Marquise Goodwin from injury. “We’d been missing Quise a lot,” Shanahan said. “He’s been battling to get back. … He played very well for us, not just the plays he made, but he blocked very well and did a lot of good things when he wasn’t getting the ball. That loosens up the coverage for everyone. Quise does a good job and he also helps out other people and helps our run game.” Goodwin totaled 126 yards and a pair of scores on four catches against Green Bay.
Seattle Seahawks: Seattle hit its bye coming off its best game of the season, a 27-3 romp over the Raiders in London, and defensive end Frank Clark capped the triumph by being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Clark hounded rookie tackle Kolton Miller to rack up 2.5 sacks, including two sack-fumbles that were recovered by teammates, in just 29 defensive snaps as he battled an illness. In a contract year, Clark now has 5.5 sacks this season, best on the team and 1.5 shy of the NFL lead (J.J. Watt, Danielle Hunter).
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
"The guys need me," HIlton said earlier in the day. "So I'm here for them."
Hilton was listed as
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
“The guys need me,” HIlton said earlier in the day. “So I’m here for them.”
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Buffalo Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play against the Bills, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. He eclipsed 100 yards in his most recent game, a 37-34 overtime loss against the Houston Texans on Sept. 30.
As he had missed just two games in his first six seasons, which included four Pro Bowl selections, Hilton told reporters he is eager to work back into shape.
“Just watching it on TV not being there with them, you know, it hurts me,” Hilton said. “It hurts me a lot.”
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won't be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London's Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
Shad Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, won’t be adding the home of English soccer to his portfolio.
Khan announced Wednesday that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week.
“At this moment, following last week’s FA council hearing, it appears there is no definitive mandate to sell Wembley and my current proposal, subsequently, would earn the backing of only a slim majority of the FA Council, well short of the conclusive margin that the FA chairman has required,” Khan said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, given where we are today, I’ve concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA Chairman to sell Wembley Stadium. Until a time when it is evident there is an unmistakable directive from the FA to explore and close a sale, I am respectfully withdrawing my offer to purchase Wembley Stadium.”
FA chief executive Martin Glenn said in a statement, “At a recent meeting with Mr. Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal. Wembley Stadium is an iconic venue that is revered around world and it will continue to thrive under the ownership and direction of The FA.”
Khan also owns a London-based Premier League soccer team, Fulham FC, but he reportedly was not planning to move the club’s base to Wembley. The Jaguars have played at Wembley five times since 2013, and they are due to play the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles there on Oct. 28.
In future years, the NFL is scheduled to play four games a year in London, two at Wembley and two at Tottenham Hotspur’s under-construction stadium in North London.
Wembley serves as the home of the England national soccer team as well as playoff rounds of the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Football League.
Denver Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that head coach Vance Joseph's job could be in danger if he doesn't right the ship soon.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver's home loss to the unbeaten Los
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.
“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”
“We [made an in-season coaching change] in 2010, I think,” Ellis added, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in that season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”
–Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions in Miami as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Tannehill had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to questionable on Friday. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday.
–Newly signed quarterback Derek Anderson will start Sunday for the Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis, coach Sean McDermott announced. “It’s the right decision for our football team right now,” McDermott said.
Rookie starter Josh Allen is out indefinitely with an elbow sprain, and McDermott chose not to turn to interception-prone Nathan Peterman, who started the season at quarterback but quickly was benched in favor of Allen.
Anderson, 35, is in his 13th season in the NFL and spent four seasons in Cleveland, one in Arizona and seven with the Carolina Panthers.
–Leonard Fournette did not practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a signal that he might not play for the third straight week because of the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.
Fournette has missed four of the last five games with a hamstring injury. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Fournette will try to practice Thursday. The Jaguars (3-3) lost their past two games, and Fournette has yet to finish a game this year.
Fournette’s replacement, T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle), also missed practice Wednesday. Veteran Jamaal Charles, signed last week, and rookie David Williams are the other running backs on the Jacksonville roster.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice on after missing the past two games with chest and hamstring injuries.
Hilton was listed as a full participant as the Colts prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Bills. Neither Hilton nor Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed that Hilton would play, but Andrew Luck’s top target acknowledged the team could really use him in uniform.
“I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself,” Hilton said. “So, for me, I’ll give it a test today. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.”
–Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is focusing on listening and learning, which has resulted in increased quality on and off the field.
“When you have people working together, listening to one another and that level of respect, I think everyone feels better,” Goodell said as the NFL fall owners meetings wrapped.
Goodell said overall quality and competitiveness are up across the league with a margin of victory on pace to be the third- or fourth-closest in NFL history. While some are concerned with growing protection of quarterbacks, Goodell said the focus on player safety is coming through in every game.
–Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
–Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that he has abandoned his 600 million pound bid to buy London’s Wembley Stadium from the Football Association.
The FA’s leadership was due to vote on Khan’s proposal next week, and Khan did not expect enough support in his favor.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
"If you practice like
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds prepares every week as if he is a starter.
With Cooper Kupp not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a knee injury, Reynolds will finally get to take his mindset literally.
“If you practice like you’re a starter or prepare like you’re a starter, you know, you’re pretty much a starter,” Reynolds said Wednesday.
“You know everything. You know your assignments. You know what you’re supposed to do, and that’s like 95 percent of offense. If you know what you are doing then you’ll be pretty good.”
In his second season out of Texas A&M, Reynolds proved his worth as a reserve against Seattle in Week 5 when Kupp got a concussion late in the second quarter. Reynolds had two receptions for 39 yards and one carry for 10 yards, all on three consecutive plays during Los Angeles’ first possession of the third quarter.
When quarterback Jared Goff called the fly sweep, Reynolds was still tired from making his first catches of the season. But the whole sequence confirmed that Reynolds was capable of playing without a drop-off behind the three starters in Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.
“I kind of just chuckled and was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be fine,” running back Todd Gurley said.
For Reynolds, who had played just nine of the Rams’ 267 offensive snaps through the first five games, the quick introduction got him right in the flow of the game.
“I wasn’t used to three plays in a row like that from being a backup kind of guy,” Reynolds said. “But definitely being able to go in there and get those catches, it builds some confidence for me leading through the rest of the game and it helped a lot.”
Reynolds was pressed back into action when Kupp sprained his knee at Denver on Sunday, though he did not make as much of an impact as the previous week. He had one reception for a 2-yard loss and had another pass hit him in the facemask, bouncing up in the air and being intercepted.
It was only the sixth turnover of the season for the Rams, something Reynolds credits to Goff’s timing and the overall rhythm of the offense. He is still getting used to it after playing nearly 60 percent of snaps the past two games.
Still, Reynolds has made substantial strides in his overall understanding of coach Sean McVay’s offense.
“I’m able to work things out,” Reynolds said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with the offense and knowing my assignments, so it definitely slows the game down for me.”
The difference will be on display this week, as McVay effectively ruled out Kupp from the Rams’ third straight road game.
To add depth at receiver, the Rams signed free agent Nick Williams on Tuesday. Williams has familiarity with some of the terminology and schemes McVay uses after playing in Washington, Atlanta and Tennessee. Williams most recently worked with former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur in a stint with the Titans earlier this season.
The addition of Williams became even more important as Reynolds was limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough because of a hand injury. Despite leaving the locker room with his hand wrapped in ice, Reynolds was looking ahead to a possible matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.
“He’s an elite athlete, but at the same time I’m a player,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to have to compete. I’m not starstruck.”
NOTES: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Matt Longacre (back) and LG Rodger Saffold (knee) did not participate Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn't expected to miss a game despite tearing his biceps.
The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday's practice, but coach Doug Pederson says "there's no concern with injuring him any further" and "he'll be ready to go" for Sunday's game against Carolina.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn’t expected to miss a game despite tearing his biceps.
The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but coach Doug Pederson says “there’s no concern with injuring him any further” and “he’ll be ready to go” for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters in the starting lineup after the two-time All-Pro tore an ACL last October and missed Philadelphia’s run to a Super Bowl title. Vaitai has filled in this season when Peters has left a couple of games because of various injuries.
The Eagles have two games remaining before a bye week, but Pederson says he isn’t planning to rest Peters.
Is Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals a must-win for Vance Joseph and his 2-4 Denver Broncos?
Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that the time for action -- i.e. drastic changes on the coaching staff, including Joseph -- may
Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis indicated Wednesday that the time for action — i.e. drastic changes on the coaching staff, including Joseph — may be near if the team can not right its season quickly.
In acknowledging concern over nearly 10,000 no-shows in Denver’s home loss to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams last weekend, Ellis did not shy away from alluding to possible changes if the Broncos continue to struggle on the field and at the gates.
“I understand it, between weather and performance, these things happen,” Ellis told The Athletic on Wednesday from the NFL owners meetings in New York. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop talking about how we need to do things differently and actually do things differently.”
Coming off a 5-11 season in Joseph’s rookie campaign, the organization’s plan for 2018 included a strong draft and big-money signing of quarterback Case Keenum. So far this season, the new mix has not translated into more wins.
When pressed last week before the Rams game on whether changes needed to be made, Ellis portrayed confidence is saying the Broncos “know what needs to be done to fix” their issues. While at the time Ellis praised Joseph, the CEO stopped short of promising no drastic measures.
“We’re all pulling for him and supporting him and we’ll see where this goes,” Ellis told reporters about Joseph.
Wednesday in New York, Ellis sounded open to an in-season coaching change, if the Broncos could not rebound soon.
“We did it in 2010, I think,” Ellis told The Athletic, referring to Josh McDaniels being fired with four games remaining in the season. “So we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m trying to stay focused on one game at a time and see where we go from there, and having conversations with [general manager] John Elway and see where we go.”
Heading into this Sunday’s game against 1-5 Arizona, the Broncos will be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week and will be placed on injured reserve.
Dallas Cowboys: When DallasCowboys.com reported Tuesday that the organization, according to sources, is pondering offering head coach Jason Garrett a contract extension, fans went wild on social media. Owner Jerry Jones denied the report on a local radio show, but it was clear by
Dallas Cowboys: When DallasCowboys.com reported Tuesday that the organization, according to sources, is pondering offering head coach Jason Garrett a contract extension, fans went wild on social media. Owner Jerry Jones denied the report on a local radio show, but it was clear by the fans’ reactions that they think the Garrett era has run its course in Dallas. Garrett is in his ninth season and has a 70-56 career record, including 3-3 this season. The Cowboys have qualified for the playoffs in two seasons during his run, going 1-2. The reaction of one fan on Twitter: “If he gets one we should all boycott. He’s horrible.” And another: “Don’t fear fam. Couple more losses will do it. … We wasted too many talents as an organization. At one point we had 9 dudes in the pro bowl at the same time and still did nothing.”
New York Giants: As the Eli Manning era limps to its eventual end in New York, there’s a lot of talk about his replacement. And there’s a thought that the Giants might not want to draft and develop a quarterback, but instead acquire a veteran to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and a productive corps of receivers, as well as running back Saquon Barkley. One name the Giants have been linked to is Oakland signal-caller Derek Carr, who might become available if the 1-5 Raiders are ready to hit the reset button. Carr has four years and about $78 million left on his deal; the Raiders could save $15 million against the cap by parting ways with him this offseason.
Philadelphia Eagles: Quarterback Carson Wentz missed practice Wednesday with what was termed a minor back injury, but he’s expected to practice Thursday and play Sunday when the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers. ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Wentz was believed to have muscle spasms. That’s a relief for the Eagles, who had a long list of players miss practice on Wednesday: LB D.J. Alexander (quad), CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related), LB Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), S Corey Graham (hamstring), OT Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and RB Darren Sproles (knee).
Washington Redskins: Quarterback Alex Smith, acquired in the offseason, still is finding his way in the Redskins offense and trying to build some chemistry with the team’s receivers. Coach Jay Gruden told reporters this week that Smith, who has thrown for 1,205 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, needs to be quicker in making his decisions. “I think the critical side of me, the coaching side of me, there are some things we’ve got to clean up,” Gruden said. “Get his eyes in certain progressions a little bit quicker and maybe get off some a little bit quicker. Sometimes he hangs on too long giving guys too much of a chance where he needs get off of them, get to the next guy. But for the most part, I thought he improved from last week to this week and there is still some improvement to do for everybody across the board. I like where he’s at. I like that he’s buying in and he’s learning.”
Atlanta Falcons: With starting running back Devonta Freeman (groin) on injured reserve, the club is hoping Tevin Coleman can find his stride. The fourth-year pro has a team-leading 260 rushing yards but has tallied 35 or fewer in four of six games. Coleman's best game was
Atlanta Falcons: With starting running back Devonta Freeman (groin) on injured reserve, the club is hoping Tevin Coleman can find his stride. The fourth-year pro has a team-leading 260 rushing yards but has tallied 35 or fewer in four of six games. Coleman’s best game was a 107-yard effort against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Rookie Ito Smith is also an option and has 102 rushing yards on the campaign but he has just 27 on 14 carries over the past two games. Smith has recorded a rushing touchdown in three straight games. Getting the ground game clicking is a priority with Atlanta ranking 29th in the NFL at 86.0 rushing yards per game.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have a road test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they look to end an early season trend. Carolina is 3-0 at home but lost both its road contests, including a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins last weekend. The three-turnover showing wasn’t a good sign for a team that believes it can advance deep into the playoffs this season. “We’ve got a great group of guys that are coming together, obviously,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “But you’ve got to win football games, and that’s probably the biggest thing. You can put up all of the points you want, put all the yards up but people won’t look at you (as great). To me, it’s as simple as that. We had a little bit of a setback last week. We will bounce back from it.”
New Orleans Saints: The team is coming off a bye but receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is still struggling with the knee injury that caused him to miss the Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins. Ginn didn’t practice on Wednesday, nor did rookie defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Ginn’s absence against the Redskins opened the door for rookie Tre’Quan Smith, who caught two touchdown passes — including a 62-yarder on the play in which quarterback Drew Brees set the all-time record for career passing yardage. Smith had three receptions for 111 yards in that contest and figures to be part of the game plan whether or not Ginn is healthy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: New defensive coordinator Mark Duffner’s first task is getting the unit to be more stingy in terms of other teams lighting up the scoreboard. The Buccaneers are last in the NFL in scoring defense (34.6), prompting the firing of Mike Smith earlier this week. Duffner, who was defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-02, is happy to get another opportunity at age 65. “I think every coach has aspirations to take on more responsibility,” Duffner told reporters. “I’ve been a defensive coordinator in the NFL before and I’ve been a college head coach, so is this something I was dying to do? I just love coaching. I like working with young men and trying to help them get better.”
Denver Broncos: Trying to end a four-game losing streak Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz., the Broncos will be without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), third cornerback Adam Jones (quad), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and safety/special teamer Dymonte Thomas (chest). Also part
Denver Broncos: Trying to end a four-game losing streak Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz., the Broncos will be without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), third cornerback Adam Jones (quad), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and safety/special teamer Dymonte Thomas (chest). Also part of that group is left guard Ronald Leary, who was lost for the year with a torn Achilles last week and will be placed on injured reserve. While it won’t help this week, Denver could get reinforcements soon in safety Su’a Cravens and wideout Jordan Taylor, who returned to practice this week. Recovering from meniscus surgery, Cravens can be activated from injured reserve in two weeks, while Taylor has been on the PUP list after having offseason surgery on both hips.
Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs’ offense has been one of the league’s very best, but some hiccups in the red zone in Foxborough last week have Andy Reid & Co. focused on improvement as the Bengals come to town. “I take responsibility for that,” Reid said. “We want to score touchdowns. I love [kicker Harrison] Butker, but I would rather score a touchdown.” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shouldered the blame for the issues against the Patriots after he missed a few throws. “You can’t miss like Kareem (Hunt) on that seam route and Tyreek (Hill) on the deep cross and (Travis) Kelce on the corner,” Mahomes said. “I know they’re tough throws on some of those, but when you play really good teams, and we are playing a really good team this week, we’ve got find ways to get in that end zone.’
Los Angeles Chargers: With the Chargers’ struggles to draw interest from fans since their move to Los Angeles, the viability of the team remaining in L.A. was a topic of discussion at league meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to ESPN. Per the report, the topic was not brought up formally, but there were many side discussions about the Chargers’ issues building a fan base. The team initially targeted a goal of generating $400 million in revenue once it moved into the new stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but that target is expected to be cut to $150 million, per ESPN, with much of the projected cut accounted for in lowered ticket prices.
Oakland Raiders: With the Raiders in turmoil at 1-5 and new head coach Jon Gruden showing he’s not afraid to make changes, trade rumors have begun flying surrounding recent first-round picks Amari Cooper, Karl Joseph and Gareon Conley. Some have even speculated about the future of quarterback Derek Carr, whom the Raiders made the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time when he signed an extension in June of 2017. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora suggested the team could look to trade Carr near the NFL Combine, guessing the New York Giants as a possible destination. Parting ways with Carr after the season would save Oakland $15 million against the cap and leave a dead-money charge of $7.5 million.
Rivers, Chargers determined to keep win streak going
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll with a three-game winning streak.
Philip Rivers is determined to keep the momentum going, even with an overseas trip and a game in London looming.
"The guys have been great and we know we're in kind of a groove right now,"
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are on a roll with a three-game winning streak.
Philip Rivers is determined to keep the momentum going, even with an overseas trip and a game in London looming.
“The guys have been great and we know we’re in kind of a groove right now,” the 36-year-old quarterback said. “This is a different week, but our mindset is whatever you normally do, just do it. We want to keep this going.”
The Chargers returned to the practice field Wednesday, brimming with confidence after their 38-14 victory over the Browns three days earlier. The decisive win raised their record to 4-2 and kept them one game behind AFC-leading Kansas City.
The team remains in Cleveland and is training at suburban Baldwin Wallace University, hoping to maintain some normalcy before its Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in England.
“We practiced today at the same time that we’ll play (6:30 a.m. Pacific time), so that should help our bodies get accustomed to the time change,” said Rivers, who has thrown 15 touchdowns and has the second-best passer rating in the NFL at 115.1.
“As a player, Wednesday always feels like the start of the workweek — and we were all ready for it today. The challenge will be Thursday night to Friday morning with us flying all night to get to London.”
Los Angeles linebacker Denzel Perryman joked that avoiding jetlag will be easy, saying, “If you get some sleep medicine, you’ll be all right.”
The fourth-year pro turned serious when asked if the Chargers’ focus was where it should be, namely stopping Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.
“It’s a different environment and different weather here, but we got some good work done today,” Perryman said. “We know Tennessee has got a lot of nice weapons and an explosive offense with a nice duo back there. And Mariota, he can run and pass, so he’s a difficult matchup. But we’ll be ready for them, no doubt.”
The extended road trip has taken on special significance for Rivers, who has only played in London once in 15 pro seasons. He threw a costly late interception in the Chargers’ 37-32 loss to New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2008.
Rivers noted this will likely be his last game in England, given his age and the league’s rotation of all 32 franchises for international games.
“It’s been 10 years, but shoot, I remember everything about it,” he said. “Staying right next to the stadium before the game, and every time the ball went in the air, there were oohs and aahs.
“That was one of the first times the NFL had been to Wembley, so it’s a little more common now, but I’m sure we’ll see a lot of Chargers and Titans fans there supporting their favorite teams.”
Making this trip even more important, a win would make Los Angeles 5-2 on the season, which Rivers has only experienced twice before in 2006 and 2014. The latter team faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs.
With Melvin Gordon now one of the top running backs in the league and standout defensive end Joey Bosa expected back in early November from a left foot injury, Rivers doesn’t want to let this opportunity slip away.
“We’ve got a chance to get to 5-2 and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to get there,” he said. “If you had told us back in August we’d be in this position, we’d have taken it. We feel pretty good about ourselves right now.”
NOTES: Chargers coach Anthony Lynn expects linebacker Jatavis Brown (groin) and kicker Caleb Sturgis (right quadriceps) to be game-time decisions. Michael Badgley made his NFL debut filling in for Sturgis against the Browns, making all five of his extra points and his lone field-goal attempt. … C Mike Pouncey (knee), WR Travis Benjamin (foot), TE Virgil Green (ribs), NT Damion Square (shoulder) were limited in practice, while Bosa and LB Kyzir White (knee) remain out.
Saints’ already potent offense widening options
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — No team has done more to limit Saints running back Alvin Kamara's influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself.
That was by design, and Kamara says he's OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning.
"I'm not worried about touches, whether
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — No team has done more to limit Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself.
That was by design, and Kamara says he’s OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning.
“I’m not worried about touches, whether it’s a lot or a little,” Kamara said after practice Wednesday. “Just take advantage of the plays that come.”
The Saints relied heavily on Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas in the first month of the season, when Kamara had more than 600 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage and Thomas made 42 catches for 445 yards.
In the most recent game before their Week 6 bye, the Saints demonstrated in a lopsided victory over Washington that they no longer need to do that.
Suddenly, quarterback Drew Brees had more options when deciding where to go with the ball. That development could make it considerably harder to defend an offense that twice put up more than 400 yards and at least 40 points before running back Mark Ingram or rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith had touched the ball once this season, and before fellow receiver Cameron Meredith, seen as a key acquisition in free agency, had made as many as two catches.
“Everybody on the offense can make a play at any moment,” said Kamara, whose six carries for 24 yards and three catches for 15 yards against Washington represented by far his lowest production this season. “We’re a good offense and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whose team hosts New Orleans on Sunday, said the Saints have “two of the premier backs in the whole game” and an offense that is “back to full strength.”
“It kind of completes the picture that the Saints have for their offense,” Harbaugh said.
Meredith, who missed last season with a knee injury after leading Chicago in receiving in 2016, did not make his first catch with the Saints until Week 3, when his 11-yard touchdown was his only reception of that game. During the two games that followed, he caught eight passes for 103 yards.
“The more time we get together as a unit, it’s only going to progress,” Meredith said. “We’ve got young guys who are learning on the fly. All of that stuff is going to play a part.”
Smith made his first catch in Week 4, then caught three passes in Week 5 for 111 yards, including touchdowns of 62 and 35 yards.
Ingram rushed 16 times for 53 yards and two TDs, and also caught two passes for 20 yards, in his 2018 debut after serving a four-game suspension for use of a banned substance.
Meanwhile, New Orleans has found opportunities to further stress defenses by inserting Taysom Hill into games as a change-of-pace, read-option QB.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he expected his offense to eventually become more diversified as the season wore on and will “continue to look at that and keep finding ways to mix and match who’s in the game and how we can get them the ball.”
That has long been Payton’s strong suit, Brees said.
“Everybody has their package of plays, the things that they’re going to know stone cold so that when they go out there they can play with a ton of confidence and everybody knows that their opportunity can come at any moment,” said Brees, who has completed 78 percent of his passes for 1,658 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
“One game it’s one guy carrying the load in the backfield for 100-plus yards and a couple touchdowns. The next game it might be the tight end position. The next game it might be a young guy like Tre’Quan coming up with two touchdown catches — three catches for over 100 yards. You just never know. And all those guys understand the importance of their role every week.”
Brees said the re-introduction of Ingram, combined with the emergence of Smith and Meredith, should only make it easier for the Saints’ offense to adjust during games to the way they’re being defended.
“We try to paint the picture for each guy that, ‘Hey, we’re not sure what we’re going to get (defensively), but if we start getting this, man, this is your opportunity,” Brees said.
Cowboys look to solve road puzzle with trip to Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Well more than half of Dak Prescott's sacks and all four of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's interceptions have come on the road.
There are plenty of other numbers to illustrate the stark contrast between the Cowboys at home and away from AT&T Stadium, starting with the symmetrical records of
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Well more than half of Dak Prescott’s sacks and all four of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s interceptions have come on the road.
There are plenty of other numbers to illustrate the stark contrast between the Cowboys at home and away from AT&T Stadium, starting with the symmetrical records of 3-0 and 0-3.
While a visit to NFC East-leading Washington on Sunday is a chance for at least a tie for first place along with their first winning record this season, the Cowboys would probably view it as a road breakthrough more than anything.
“We’ve talked about it all year,” right guard Zack Martin said. “It’s usually been reversed. We’ve usually been better on the road than we have at home. I think the biggest thing is our communication on the road has not been anywhere near how it’s been at home.”
Communication speaks to the protection issues with Prescott, whose passer rating is more than 40 points lower on the road — 67 compared to 108.
Toss in the NFL’s second-lowest road scoring average (12.3 points per game), and the Cowboys haven’t given themselves much of a chance in losses at Carolina to open the season, followed by Seattle and Houston. They’ve alternated road and home games — and losses and wins — all season.
Dallas has transformed into one of the NFL’s youngest teams over the past couple of seasons, and coach Jason Garrett has mentioned youth a few times when asked about the difficulties away from home. The question is whether it’s the primary reason.
“Possibly, but that’s irrelevant,” Garrett said. “What’s relevant is we have to do a better job of it. At times on the road, when we were all together and communicated well and everybody was on the same page, we executed pretty well. But there are too many examples in each of those games where we didn’t do that.”
While the passing yardage is close to the same, it’s somewhat misleading because the Cowboys struck for big plays early in home wins over the New York Giants and Jacksonville and turned to the running game to protect leads in the second half.
And there’s something to be said for the rushing attack, which the Dallas offense is built around, being reliable on the road. The Cowboys are averaging 119 yards on the ground in the three road defeats.
The only time Ezekiel Elliott, second in the NFL in rushing, was truly shut down was the 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He averaged a season-low 2.7 yards per carry, and when he was stuffed on third-and-1 in overtime, Garrett was criticized for punting from the Houston 42-yard line. The Texans drove to the winning field goal.
“That’s our focus this week is going into this game, having great communication and starting fast, putting points on the board,” Elliott said.
The Cowboys are converting less than 25 percent of third downs on the road, which is partly explained by long-yardage situations caused by penalties.
There also have been several instances of silent counts gone awry, with linemen getting slow starts on snaps and causing problems for Prescott. The third-year QB has been sacked 13 times on the road compared to six sacks at home.
“Up front it’s being on the same page with the calls and communicating, whether it be different snap counts or different line calls when it’s real loud, or different signals to different guys,” Martin said. “That’s really what’s killed us the first three road games.”
The Cowboys also had two big changes to their line — one expected and one not. Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is out indefinitely with a nerve disorder and won’t be eligible to play for at least seven more games. Rookie Connor Williams is starting at left guard.
“From Carolina to where we are now, I think we’ve come a long way,” Martin said. “I think guys are getting a lot more comfortable in there. We still have a long way to go. I think we’re making progress week by week and that’s what you want to see.”
NOTES: DE David Irving was limited in practice while still dealing with personal issues. He’s been in a custody battle involving his daughter. … WR Tavon Austin (groin) and LB Joe Thomas (foot) didn’t practice. Both injuries could be long-term issues. … LB Sean Lee (hamstring) was limited. The question with the 2016 All-Pro is whether to keep him out a fourth straight game for the extra healing time that goes with the open week after playing the Redskins.
Manning teams up with Bryant for NFL version of ‘Detail’
Peyton Manning will be doing analysis of NFL games this season after all.
ESPN and Kobe Bryant's Granity Studios announced Wednesday that Manning will be part of a football edition of the "Detail" franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday.
Bryant said during a phone
Peyton Manning will be doing analysis of NFL games this season after all.
ESPN and Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios announced Wednesday that Manning will be part of a football edition of the “Detail” franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday.
Bryant said during a phone interview with The Associated Press that he started discussions with Manning once “Detail” premiered last April.
“I had an idea in the back of my mind once I came up with it on where it can expand to other sports,” Bryant said. “Peyton was the perfect choice. He seemingly spoke a foreign language while on the field but he can outline what he is seeing and why they are making adjustments.”
“Detail” debuted with 10 episodes during the NBA playoffs, often focusing on one player. The football iteration will carry the same blueprint. Manning’s first episode analyzes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen’s game last week against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Films will also work in collaboration with Granity Studios in producing and editing the series. Bryant said the series is an extension of Manning watching game film and saying what he usually wrote in his notebook.
Manning was courted by Fox and ESPN for their Thursday and Monday night packages but he declined. Whether this is a first step toward him exploring a role as a full-time analyst beginning next season remains to be seen.
“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”
The NBA and the NFL aren’t the only sports that “Detail” will focus on. A UFC edition will debut next year when ESPN takes over as the rights holder. Bryant is also interested in adding baseball and soccer editions.
Bryant said a second season of NBA “Detail” is on track to debut after the All-Star break in February.
“I had fun looking at it analytically because that is hard to turn that off,” Bryant said. “It is taking everything as is but seeing how film should be looked at. There is a curiosity in watching the game and the broad concepts. Then everything opens up as a young kid and athlete.”
Bryant was in Minneapolis on Wednesday but said he is excited to see LeBron James’ home debut with the Lakers on Saturday against Houston.
“I think they are going to do better than what most people think. It is an exciting time for LA and to have that energy back,” Bryant said.
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back
Just four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is practicing with the team again.
Hal has been on the non-football illness list since his diagnosis in early June. With the lymphoma in remission and Hal back at practice, the Texans have 21 days to decide whether to activate him as part of the 53-man roster.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team was excited Wednesday morning when it was announced that Hal would be practicing.
The team announced June 8 that Hal had been diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma. It was diagnosed after Hal reported he had blurry vision while practicing, and the cancer was discovered in his armpit and stomach.
“I had my faith in God,” said Hal, who elected not to do chemotherapy with hopes of returning to the field sooner. “I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away.”
Hal, a product of Vanderbilt, was selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 games with the Texans (38 starts) and has nine career interceptions.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, and
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions as he continues to battle a right (throwing) shoulder injury, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.
Tannehill did not throw during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, and backup Brock Osweiler was expected to take all of the first-team reps, per the Miami Herald. Osweiler, who started Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, met the media at the podium on Wednesday, part of the normal routine for the starting quarterback.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the team’s handling of Tannehill’s injury and how it was disclosed on injury reports last week, according to multiple reports. Such investigations are not uncommon, particularly when involving prominent players, but there is reason to believe the Dolphins’ injury report last week was inaccurate.
Tannehill had been listed on the report as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday, when he was designated as questionable to face the Bears. However, NFL rules require a designation of limited when a player is unable to take all of his normal reps, which Gase has said was the case for Tannehill on Thursday, as Osweiler took some first-team reps during that practice.
If the NFL finds rules violations, it can levy punishments that include fines of the team or people involved, suspension or the docking of draft choices.
Osweiler went 28 of 44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime win over the Bears, though an incredible 274 of his yards came after the catch. He was just 7 of 16 with both interceptions on throws that traveled at least 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill, 30, has lost multiple games due to injury in three consecutive seasons after starting the first 77 games of his career. He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a sprained ACL and all of last season after the ligament tore fully.
Baltimore Ravens: The No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the NFL led by Drew Brees is up next for the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense. Baltimore gives up less than 13 points per game and hasn't allowed a second-half touchdown all season. Safety Eric Weddle is
Baltimore Ravens: The No. 1-ranked scoring offense in the NFL led by Drew Brees is up next for the Ravens’ top-ranked scoring defense. Baltimore gives up less than 13 points per game and hasn’t allowed a second-half touchdown all season. Safety Eric Weddle is in the crosshairs when Brees is on the other side, a challenge he’s ready to embrace. “It’s a fun challenge,” said Weddle. “The great ones always bring out the best in you, and they can bring out the worst in you too. If you make a mistake, it’s a touchdown. So that’s the pressure you like, especially for myself.”
Cleveland Browns: Leading tackler Joe Schobert said his hamstring is not “as bad as it could be,” but he will not return to the field this week, missing his first game of the season when the Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside linebacker Christian Kirksey will start in the middle, but the Browns haven’t determined who will fill the starting spot outside this week. According to Pro Football Focus, Schobert leads the NFL among linebackers in coverage this season. Schobert identified fifth-round rookie Genard Avery as the most likely starter outside this week.
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton enjoyed seeing Patrick Mahomes perform when the teams met last preseason and is not surprised to see his “arm talent” getting national notice in his second season. “He’s obviously been showing it all year,” Dalton said. “He’s playing really well and at a really high level. That’s the biggest thing everybody knew about him when he was coming out.”
Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie first-rounder Terrell Edmunds is six games into his NFL career and said he is understanding the importance of taking care of his body. “We’ve been non-stop ever since last college season,” Edmunds said. “Straight into draft workouts, minicamp and into the season. We’ve already played 10 games. Our whole college season is already done right now. We’ve got a whole lot of football left right here.” Edmunds said he will return home during the bye week to “get some good meals in” after living with his brother during the season.
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled while playing with a chest injury in last Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills, and he said Wednesday that his health is vastly improved. "I'm cleared to do everything, so I'm good," Watson declared. The second-year pro isn't concerned about
Houston Texans: Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled while playing with a chest injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills, and he said Wednesday that his health is vastly improved. “I’m cleared to do everything, so I’m good,” Watson declared. The second-year pro isn’t concerned about the pounding he has taken this season. Watson said little ailments don’t bother him and that his track record shows he will be ready on game day with the exception of suffering two serious knee injuries. “I played through a lot of injuries before as a young kid through high school,” Watson said. “Never missed a game until I got to college where ACL was the issue and then last year, same. ACL was the issue that kept me out. Outside of that I was just always on the field playing.”
Indianapolis Colts: Receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the practice field Wednesday as a full participant after missing the previous two games with chest and hamstring injuries. It is a welcome sight with the team mired in a four-game slide and the passing attack being hindered with dropped passes. “Yeah, but at the same time, I’ve gotta make sure I’m healthy,” Hilton said when asked if he is feeling the pressure to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “I don’t wanna go out there and hurt myself. So, for me, I’ll give it a test. We’re in a must-win game, so I’ve gotta be out there.” Hilton has 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns this season, and his presence would be a boost with wideouts Ryan Grant (missed practice Wednesday) and Marcus Johnson (placed on injured reserve) suffering ankle injuries during last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are in an antsy mood after being outscored 70-21 over their past two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, and coach Doug Marrone was on the warpath during Wednesday’s practice. “There is no way anyone in this building should be comfortable,” Marrone said. “We earned that right to be where we are. We’re the ones that put us where we are.” Quarterback Blake Bortles is fine with the heat Marrone is putting on the players leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans. “Coach Marrone felt like we needed to push that a little bit and that’s what we did today,” Bortles said. “I thought it went well. We got a lot of good reps in and it’s obviously hotter. That’s the camp feel, and I thought it was good.”
Tennessee Titans: Cornerback Malcolm Butler (one interception) hasn’t made much of an impact in his first season with the team, and he is attempting to make changes. Butler said he went back and studied his 2014 rookie film with the New England Patriots and he found some motivation while dissecting the video. “Just to see where you started out, how hungry I was back then,” Butler said. “That fire has to get back in me, and it is back in me now. It’s lit, man. I’m ready to go out there and practice right now, and play on Sunday. I am pissed (with my performance), but nobody can change that but me — no coach, no player, no teammates, no scheme, no nothing. I have to change that, and that is what I am going to do. That is what they got me here for.”
Vikings DT Richardson ‘all business’ against old team Jets
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Sheldon Richardson's NFL career began smoothly with the New York Jets, until off-the-field trouble and locker-room conflict precipitated his eventual departure.
Guided by some important gains in maturity, Richardson has found a niche two stops later in Minnesota. This weekend, when the Vikings visit the Jets, he'll have his
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Sheldon Richardson’s NFL career began smoothly with the New York Jets, until off-the-field trouble and locker-room conflict precipitated his eventual departure.
Guided by some important gains in maturity, Richardson has found a niche two stops later in Minnesota. This weekend, when the Vikings visit the Jets, he’ll have his first opportunity to vent any bad feelings with a winning performance against his old team for trading him.
As outspoken as Richardson has been at times, this was not a subject he was willing to touch when reporters asked him about his return to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
“Another game. I never put myself above the team,” Richardson said. “Whatever personal vendetta I have is between me.”
As for the deal that sent him to Seattle for the final year of his rookie contract, right before the 2017 regular season?
“It’s a business,” said Richardson, who played one season for the Seahawks, became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Vikings .
Richardson played up to his first-round draft pick status by winning The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2013. Then he had a career-high eight sacks and was picked for the Pro Bowl in 2014, the last season under coach Rex Ryan before Todd Bowles took over.
Richardson served a four-game suspension in 2015, though, for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for the 2016 season opener for an arrest in his home state of Missouri for driving at high speeds and resisting arrest.
Then there was his conflict with wide receiver Brandon Marshall and the public criticisms he expressed that contributed to some bad team chemistry.
“I did some things for me to get out of there for them to trade me,” Richardson said, “and other than that I put it on myself, nobody else.”
Richardson continued his candid reflection before practice on Wednesday, acknowledging the character development he has undergone.
“It was kind of self-inflicted wounds,” he said. “It’s just now me overcoming my personal battles in life. They got me out of there, and that changed everything around there. That’s pretty much it. I pretty much grew from everywhere. Every point, every phase of my life, I grew from it.”
Richardson had only one sack last year for the Seahawks, his first season in a primarily 4-3 scheme after playing in a 3-4 system with the Jets that saw him playing some at outside linebacker. With the Vikings, Richardson has settled in nicely at the three-technique position next to Linval Joseph.
He has only one sack, but less-tangible contributions in pass pressure and run disruption are more important to making coach Mike Zimmer’s system work. Richardson is tied for eighth in the NFL with 10 quarterback hits, and there’s no coincidence that defensive end Danielle Hunter is thriving off his presence inside taking on frequent double-teams.
“I’ve been really impressed with Sheldon. Not just his play, but the way he’s come in here and tried to learn the techniques we’re trying to teach him,” Zimmer said. “His professionalism, how he handles himself in the meetings, he’s been really good with everything.”
Bengals’ defense tries to pick itself up vs Chiefs’ offense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times and got hit only once. When the Bengals' defense went with an all-out blitz in the closing seconds to try to get a hand on him, Big Ben threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to win the game.
The Bengals' defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times and got hit only once. When the Bengals’ defense went with an all-out blitz in the closing seconds to try to get a hand on him, Big Ben threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to win the game.
The Bengals’ defense had one of its worst performances against its biggest nemesis, a big reason why Pittsburgh was able to pull out a 28-21 win . Up next is an even better offense, this time in a daunting place on the road.
Oh, and they’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on a Sunday night, a prime time slot in which they have rated horribly for years. The Bengals have dropped their past eight games on Sunday night, when they’re 3-15 overall.
“Any time you want to be one of the great ones on the defense or you want your defense to have a statement-type game, you have to do it against the best offenses in the league,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “And right now, they’re putting up those points like they’re one of the best offenses in the league. So you’ve got to go out there and put it on ’em.”
The Bengals (4-2) barely even got close to Roethlisberger in their most disappointing showing of the season. They allowed him to complete 32 passes for 369 yards without being sacked. James Conner ran for 111 yards. The Steelers piled up 481 yards overall.
Compounding the bad day: Several players got hurt, forcing the Bengals to rely on backups on the final series. Brown was able to get off the line unchallenged to make the decisive catch on a quick slant and then run untouched to the end zone.
Their defense is depleted by injuries heading to Kansas City (5-1), which also is coming off a last-minute loss, 43-40 at New England . Linebacker Nick Vigil is out indefinitely with a knee injury, safety Shawn Williams is in concussion protocol, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Four other defensive players were limited in practice Wednesday because of injuries, although they’re likely to play on Sunday.
“It makes it harder, yeah, but we’ve got 1a and 1b,” Dunlap said.
The game matches two of the NFL’s worst defenses. The Bengals rank 29th overall in yards allowed, and the Chiefs are last .
On offense, Kansas City ranks fifth behind Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 18 touchdown passes and is fifth with a 112.2 passer rating. His 23 completions of at least 25 yards are the most in the league as well.
The Bengals know they can’t have another game with little pass rush from the line.
“We’re going to keep trying to dial it up,” defensive end Jordan Willis said. “That probably could be the main reason why we didn’t win the game — not keeping the quarterback in the pocket. Skip to this week. Mahomes, when gets out of the pocket, that’s when he’s most dangerous. So if we don’t keep him in the pocket, it could be a similar situation.”
DALTON SORE: Andy Dalton was listed with a sore back on the injury report, but he practiced fully. Receiver John Ross also had a full practice after missing Sunday’s game with a sore groin.
PRICE OUT OF BOOT: Rookie center Billy Price has been cleared to begin rehabilitation on his right foot, which has a partially torn ligament. He had to wear a protective boot for four weeks while it healed. There’s no timetable for when he could return.
STILL NO GIO: Running back Giovani Bernard is still being held out of practice because of knee and toe injuries. He’s been sidelined the past two games.
