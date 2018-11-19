Eagles S Jenkins flips off Saints coach during blowout

NFL notebook: Redskins QB Smith sustains ugly injury

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith broke his right tibia and fibula against the Houston Texans on Sunday and will require immediate surgery, Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the game.

Smith was carted off the field during the third quarter, his right lower leg in an air cast, after being sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson. His right foot got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly.

The team announced shortly afterward that Smith would not return, calling it an ankle injury. Smith completed 12 of 27 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six, before departing.

Colt McCoy replaced Smith at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Jordan Reed on his first attempt to cut Washington’s deficit to 17-14 late in the third quarter. Washington took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Adrian Peterson, but the Texans rallied for a 23-21 victory.

–For the second time in seven weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick was pulled after throwing his third interception, this one in the end zone, early in the third quarter against the New York Giants. He was 13 of 21 for 167 yards, no touchdowns and the three picks as the Bucs trailed 21-7.

Winston entered and led four consecutive scoring drives to cut the deficit to three on two occasions. He ended the day 12 of 16 for 199 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, which came on a last-ditch effort to rally with 23 seconds left. The Giants held on to win 38-35.

–Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota sustained an elbow injury at the end of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return.

The team ruled him questionable to return, but he did not, as backup QB Blaine Gabbert played the rest of the Titans’ 38-10 loss.

Mariota was making his eighth start of the season. He missed two starts earlier in the year with an elbow injury, which had caused nerve issues and affected his grip, forcing him to wear a two-fingered glove on his throwing hand until two weeks ago.

–Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken from Lucas Oil Stadium to a local hospital during the game against the Colts due a medical issue.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that Pees, 69, was “doing OK” but would remain hospitalized overnight for tests.

Pees was calling plays from the press box when medical help was summoned. He walked out of the box under his own power but was then asked to sit in a wheelchair to leave the stadium.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement denying a report that they are likely to trade star defensive back Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.

The statement was in response to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a league source and an NFL general manager.

–Cleveland general manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job.

Dorsey issued the statement after Schefter reported the team was hoping to interview Rice.

Rice also weighed in, posting on Facebook that she’s not ready to be a coach but adding that the NFL needs to work on developing a talent pool of women who could do the job.

–Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and defensive backs Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox were injured during the first half at the New Orleans Saints.

Kelce was quickly ruled out with an elbow issue, and Maddox was also ruled out with a knee injury. Jones (ankle) returned to the game.

–Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson sustained a knee sprain against the Carolina Panthers but does not have a torn ACL, according to an NFL Network report.

Per the report, Johnson will have an MRI exam Monday. The Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

–Colts center Ryan Kelly left the game against the Titans with a knee injury and did not return.

The severity of the injury was unclear, but Kelly will have an MRI on Monday, according to coach Frank Reich.

–Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget was carted to the locker room with a right knee injury during the game against the Denver Broncos and was ruled out.

Liuget was able to limp off the field before being carted to the locker room.

–Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell is believed to have ruptured his left Achilles against the Arizona Cardinals, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

LaFell was hurt on a leaping 24-yard catch in the third quarter. He was unable to put weight on the foot and was carted off the field, with the team quickly ruling him out.

The Raiders were already without wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant. Oakland entered the game with four healthy receivers, including former practice-squad rookies Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall.

–Field Level Media