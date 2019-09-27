Eagles’ Maddox haviing ‘precautionary’ evaluation
Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was strapped to a backboard and stretchered off the field late in the Eagles’ win in Green Bay on Thursday night, was able to move his arms and legs, the teams said on social media after the game.
A tweet from the Eagles said that Maddox, who collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo as they were trying to defense a Green Bay pass play, was sent to a hospital for “precautionary reasons.”
Trailing 34-27 with under two minutes to play, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers completed the pass to tight end Robert Tonyan at the Eagles’ 7-yard line. Tonyan ducked as he made the catch, and the two pursuing defenders collided.
Two plays later, however, on second-and-goal from the 3, the Eagles’ Craig James — who was on the practice squad a couple of days ago — broke up a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and linebacker Nigel Bradham made a saving interception.
–Field Level Media
Former DT Haynesworth needs kidney transplant
Former Tennessee
Former Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth announced Wednesday on Instagram he is “in dire need” of a kidney transplant and is looking for a donor.
Haynesworth, 38, posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a long message reading, “Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans.
“Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years… now the time has come family, friends and fans, I’m in dire need of a kidney… mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season(s) in retirement that my body has taken another major blow.
“First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message.”
Haynesworth revealed in a 2016 Nashville radio appearance that he’d had a brain aneurysm two years earlier.
The 15th overall pick in the 2002 draft, Haynesworth spent the first seven years of his career with the Titans, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in his final two seasons. He parlayed those campaigns into a record-setting, seven-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Redskins in March of 2009.
Haynesworth played just three seasons after that, appearing in 20 games with Washington, six with New England and seven with Tampa Bay before retiring after the 2011 season. He finished with 30.5 sacks in 123 games (92 starts).
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Rams’ Gurley unsure how knee will hold up
Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams’ primary ballcarrier, said he isn’t certain how his arthritic knee will hold up over the long haul. An “arthritic component” in his knee became problematic in the playoffs last season, when the team attempted to manage his workload on the fly.
“I’m just like, hey, we’re going to find out in training camp, you know? Once training camp comes, you’ve got the preseason, but you don’t have a lot in preseason,” Gurley told NFL Network.
Gurley said the lingering issue won’t cause him to change his playing style. However, NFL Network’s Terrell Davis, who retired in his prime because of knee issues, said the joint will eventually wear out.
The Rams drafted Darrell Henderson in the third round and matched an offer sheet to retain restricted free agent Malcolm Brown. Both will get more use as Gurley eases into the season.
–The Houston Texans will not hire a general manager for the 2019 season, instead opting to divide responsibilities among current front-office members, ESPN reported.
Going without a GM was reported as a possibility in mid-June, after the team stopped pursuing New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Texans are widely expected to renew their pursuit of Caserio when his contract expires next offseason, an endeavor that would be more difficult if the team hired a GM in the interim.
According to ESPN, Houston will divide the duties of fired GM Brian Gaine among several people for the 2019 season, including director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan, director of college scouting James Liipfert, senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen and newly hired executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby.
–The Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson in the fifth round of the NFL supplemental draft, giving up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Thompson was ruled ineligible for his senior season at Washington State due to a violation of NCAA rules, the school announced late last month.
Thompson had 191 career tackles (11.5 for loss) and six interceptions in 39 games with the Cougars. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season. He worked out in front of NFL scouts on Monday in Los Angeles, with reported times of 4.47 and 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Smith, 25, made 38 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups for Tampa Bay last season, when he had six starts among his 16 games played. Smith started 10 of 15 games in 2017, when he posted 62 tackles and five pass breakups. He was a fourth-round pick of the Bucs in 2016.
Smith can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to play in Tampa Bay’s game at the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 6.
–Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged placekicker Robbie Gould to sign a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers appears unlikely to produce a deal.
Gould told the San Jose Mercury News that he remains uncertain if he’ll report to the team for training camp or even the regular season, let alone come to terms on a long-term agreement by Monday.
Gould, a former Bears kicker, still lives in Chicago, and the Bears are stuck in the process of finding a reliable kicker, a tailspin that began late last season and continued into the last-second playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Eagles make 2 goal-line stands to thwart Packers
Two goal-line stands helped the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 34-27 on Thursday night.
Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and Jordan Howard ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles avoided a 1-3 start. It was their maligned defense, however, that saved the day with two big fourth-quarter stops.
With Philadelphia leading 34-27, the Packers had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with about 10 minutes remaining. The Packers threw it on all four plays – even with star receiver Davante Adams in the medical tent with a toe injury – but came up empty. On fourth down, quarterback Aaron Rodgers bought time to his right and threw to the back of the end zone to tight end Jimmy Graham, who couldn’t make a leaping grab.
The Packers got another chance, starting at their 11 with 5:02 remaining. Even without Adams, Rodgers completed seven passes to get a first-and-goal at the 7.
On the last of those completions, an 11-yarder to tight end Robert Tonyan with 1:06 to play, Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox was hit hard by a teammate, safety Andrew Sendejo.
Maddox stayed on the turf for several minutes before being carted off the field. One play later, with the ball at the 3 and about 30 seconds remaining, defensive back Craig James – who was on the practice squad a couple days ago – broke up a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and linebacker Nigel Bradham made the saving interception.
Rodgers threw for 422 yards as the Packers finished with a 491-336 edge in offensive yards.
The Eagles led 21-20 at the end of a wild first half.
The Packers came out hot again with their third opening-drive touchdown in as many games. A 58-yard reception by Adams set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones. Mason Crosby tacked on a field goal on the Packers’ next drive for a 10-0 lead, but Miles Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to set up Wentz’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.
A 40-yard catch by Adams helped put the Packers ahead 13-7 but the Eagles answered with Wentz’s 3-yard touchdown to tight end Dallas Goedert to lead 14-13.
A sack/strip by defensive end Derek Howard set up the Eagles on the Packers’ 17, and Howard waltzed in from the 1 to make it 21-13 with 59 seconds left in the half. Green Bay scored just before halftime on Rodgers’ 19-yard touchdown to receiver Geronimo Allison.
–Field Level Media
USWNT’s Lloyd, NFL kicker? ‘I could do it’
When diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Carli Lloyd attended a practice last week, her intention was not to audition to become an NFL placekicker.
But the United States women’s national team star wound up repeatedly drilling 40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers in soccer. Of course, there’s no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound men in women’s soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that proposition.
“Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me,” Lloyd said. “You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs to sign backup QB Moore
The Kansas
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
The Chiefs needed a new backup for Patrick Mahomes after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2007 and spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-17.
He has a career record of 15-15 as a starter, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,938 yards with 45 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Henne, 34, was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday and is not likely to return this season.
–Field Level Media
RB Elliott wants to be a Cowboy ‘for … life’
In an interview with Maxim published Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to play his entire career with the organization.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told Maxim. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”
Elliott is currently in a holdout over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. Reports indicate the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley.
The Cowboys are also juggling negotiations with multiple players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose deals expire after the 2019 season.
Owner Jerry Jones said he plans to keep Elliott and continues to reference his history of getting contracts done with holdouts before the starter of the regular season. Elliott’s current deal is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
In 2018, Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.
“It’s great being a Dallas Cowboy,” Elliott told Maxim. “The fanbase we have is the biggest in football, probably the biggest in sports. It’s a dream come true.”
–Field Level Media
Vikings activate CB Hughes from PUP list
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback
The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
The 2018 first-round pick has been working his way back from a torn left ACL suffered in a Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
Hughes finished his rookie season with 22 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also ran back two punts for 13 yards and four kickoffs for 107 yards.
Hughes rejoined the Vikings at practice Monday and will look to earn playing time behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.
–Field Level Media
Falcons’ 1st-rounder McGary returns to practice
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, returning from a heart procedure, went through his first full practice Monday and could play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night.
McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 draft, mostly worked with the second team at right tackle early in camp before undergoing cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary previously had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive. NFL teams were aware of his condition before the draft.
“It’s awesome,” he told reporters Monday about being cleared to practice. “It’s been really boring just having to sit in meetings and not getting to do anything in practice. The little bit of gratification you get throughout is gone. It’s been really awesome getting to play again.”
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
Coach Dan Quinn said he had anticipated McGary to compete for the starting job if healthy throughout camp, and it’s unclear how quickly the rookie can make a move or if he’ll play Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Part of getting ready to play is participating fully in practice and having the confidence to do that,” Quinn said. “We’ll take him all the way through today and tomorrow, but as far as the first day goes, he definitely hit all of the markers that we were hoping to hit. He looked good and felt (like) himself out there, so that was important.”
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Gruden ‘strongly’ believes LT Williams won’t be traded
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday he feels “very strongly” that the team will not trade left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 31, is in the midst of a holdout due to his dissatisfaction with the organization and would like to be traded.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams is healthy and ready to play after surgery to remove a growth on his head earlier this year.
According to reports, the seven-time Pro Bowler does not have any plans to report to Washington in the near future.
Williams has spent his entire career with the Redskins after being drafted fourth overall out of Oklahoma in 2010.
–Field Level Media
Reich rallies Colts behind backup QB Brissett
Andrew Luck will not
Andrew Luck will not suit up for the Colts this season, and head coach Frank Reich wants his Indianapolis locker room to embrace the reality and rally behind backup-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett.
“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate (Luck) was,” Reich said. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it’s not how good any one player is, it’s not. It’s about how good we are as a team.”
Luck announced his retirement from the NFL at age 29, ending a collective pining from Colts fans for his return from a latest injury setback — to his ankle/calf — in time for Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 8.
Luck will not be lining up for the Colts or any other team this season or the foreseeable future, not after officially announcing his retirement over the weekend and passing the proverbial baton to Brissett. Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. It was that volatile cycle of “injury, pain, rehab,” in Luck’s words, that led Brissett to this point.
“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions,” Brissett said. “Main thing is not being able to see Andrew every day. Ups and downs, but it’s on the way up now. … I was shocked (at Luck’s retirement). Then we had a long conversation. It was emotions going back and forth. You sit down with him and you understand his decision. He’s one of my good friends. It’s tough. He was like smiling at the end. That’s what helped me gain clarity and understand the situation. Seeing him smiling. I wish him the best. We’ll talk long after our football careers.”
Reich himself was a backup quarterback in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and knows what it’s like to deliver when your number is called. He’s also helped coach a backup into a starring role. As quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich aided in readying Nick Foles to replace injured starter Carson Wentz and eventually beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In this particular instance, the injury history of Luck helped Brissett get in plenty of work with the first-team offense. Reich estimated Brissett has taken more than 1,200 snaps with the starters since offseason workouts began.
“You can just feel his presence in the huddle and on the field,” Reich said. “The confidence that’s he’s had, the chemistry with his receivers. We all know Andrew and (wide receiver) T.Y. (Hilton) had a unique chemistry and connection. I can feel that developing. That’s been very important that Jacoby has taken all those reps.”
Hilton and Brissett were among the few who knew Luck was planning to address the team in the locker room on Saturday night. Hilton said the entire locker room, with more than 100 people inside, was dead silent during Luck’s comments that left most of the club in utter shock and disbelief.
“He’s ready,” Hilton said Monday of Brissett. “And I know he can’t wait to go out there and show he’s ready.”
–Field Level Media
U.S. heavy favorite to retain Presidents Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup
With the close of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the next marquee event on the men’s golf calendar is the 2019 Presidents Cup to be held Dec. 9-15 in Victoria, Australia.
U.S. captain Tiger Woods has yet to name his four alternates, but sportsbooks already see his side as the overwhelming favorite. For as many Ryder Cup struggles as the U.S. has suffered through over the past two decades, it has won the past seven Presidents Cups – often by large margins – and has not lost one since 1998.
The International Team is comprised of players from around the world, outside of Europe. The International side lost by a lone point in 2015, but the Steve Stricker-led U.S. team posted a resounding 19-11 win two years ago at Liberty National in Jersey City – the site of the first leg of this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
PointsBet is offering the U.S. as a -251 favorite, compared to +225 for the International team and a +1200 moneyline on a tie — which has happened only once time in the previous 12 Presidents Cups. DraftKings is event more bullish on a U.S. victory (-305), while offering the International team at +275 and a +1400 moneyline on a tie bet.
The Presidents Cup has been held biennially since 1994. It was moved to odd numbered years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks pushed back that year’s Ryder Cup.
Each team will be comprised of 12 players, with the first eight earning automatic spots through a points system.
This year’s U.S. team will be led by No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, No. 3 Dustin Johnson and No. 5 Justin Thomas. No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Xander Schauffele and No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau give captain Tiger Woods six players currently ranked in the top 10.
Woods, ranked No. 8, has not ruled putting himself on the team as well. Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar also qualified, with the next five players in the points standings being Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Woods, Chez Reavie and Kevin Kisner.
Captain Ernie Els’ International team is led by Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama and also includes Australians Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, China’s Haotong Li and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.
Woods and Els will make their captain’s picks the week of Nov. 4.
–Field Level Media
Report: Titans RB Lewis fined for lowering helmet
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL
There is no offseason when it comes to NFL fines.
A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport on Monday that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play in question, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite NFL players only receiving minimal preseason pay. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that veteran players receive $2,000 weekly from the beginning of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
Lewis, 28, reportedly played just 10 snaps in the game, recording four carries for 16 yards and one catch for 9 yards.
Lewis is entering his second season with the Titans after spending three years with the Patriots (2015-17), in addition to two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12). He also was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2014 but didn’t get into a game.
He started seven of 16 games in 2018, rushing for 517 yards on 155 carries while adding 59 receptions for 400 yards.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Reich rallies Colts behind Brissett
Andrew Luck won't play
Andrew Luck won’t play this season, and coach Frank Reich wants his Indianapolis Colts locker room to rally behind new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
“On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate (Luck) was,” Reich said. “At the same time, we can share an excitement and an enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us.”
Luck’s shocking retirement at age 29 on Saturday passed the proverbial baton to Brissett (5-12 as a starter). He was 4-11 with Indianapolis in 2017 when Luck missed the season with a shoulder injury.
–Tom Brady turned 42, signed a new contract and enters his 20th season in the NFL. In other words, he doesn’t entirely relate with Luck’s decision to retire before 30.
“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said on his WEEI radio spot. “He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time.”
Brady rebounded from a torn ACL in 2008, but his injury toll doesn’t match Luck’s. The former No. 1 overall pick had a lacerated kidney, an 18-month shoulder injury requiring surgery that cost him the 2017 season, and a leg-ankle issue that preceded his retirement.
–In an interview with Maxim, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy for life.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told the magazine.
Elliott is currently holding out for a renegotiated contract and training on his own in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that Dallas offered to make him the NFL’s second-highest paid running back.
–Companies are lining up to protect Antonio Brown with a custom-built helmet he’d be paid to wear, agent Drew Rosenhaus said of the Oakland Raiders wide receiver.
Rosenhaus said Brown was “going to move on” after a second grievance over his preferred — but no longer NFL-approved — headwear was denied.
The plan for moving on could include an endorsement with a company offering to craft a helmet to Brown’s preference.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he feels “very strongly” that the team will not trade seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams, 31, is in the midst of a holdout due to reported dissatisfaction with the organization. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams is healthy after surgery to remove a growth on his head earlier this year.
–A source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that the league fined Titans running back Dion Lewis $28,075 for unnecessary roughness and lowering his helmet in Tennessee’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the Patriots.
Despite Lewis going unpenalized on the play, the eighth-year veteran will still be docked big money despite players only receiving minimal preseason pay — reportedly $2,000 weekly for NFL veterans from the start of training camp through the week before the regular season starts.
–Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of cocaine possession and waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.
Chung, 32, was indicted earlier this month after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25. The Class B felony charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are signing quarterback Matt Moore after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against San Francisco, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Henne, 34, is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is not out for the season. Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with Carolina in 2007 and spent seven seasons with Miami (2011-17).
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, returning from a heart procedure, went through his first full practice and could play in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.
McGary, the 31st overall pick in the 2019 draft, mostly worked with the second team at right tackle early in camp before undergoing cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
–The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback Mike Hughes from the physically unable to perform list.
The 2018 first-rounder has worked his way back from a torn left ACL sustained in Week 6 against Arizona. Hughes finished his rookie season with 22 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
–The Cardinals signed defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, per a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with Oakland last season, posting 31 tackles and two sacks.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals sign veteran DT McDonald
The
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald on Monday, according to a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season and posted 31 tackles and two sacks.
Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick with Cincinnati in 2009, he has played in 112 NFL games with the Bengals (2010), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Raiders.
He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and has registered 279 career tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Blood clots may end season for Pats C Andrews
The New England Patriots may lose starting center David Andrews for the season because of blood clots in his lungs, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
Andrews, 27, reportedly has been hospitalized for treatment of his condition. Regardless if he can return in 2019, he is expected to be sidelined for a substantial portion of the season.
Entering his fifth NFL season, all with New England, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman started every game in the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2018.
One of the team captains last season, Andrews has played 60 of a possible 64 games in the past four seasons, including 57 starts.
Andrews was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. After starting every game for New England in 2016, another Super Bowl-winning campaign, he inked a three-year, $9 million contract extension in May 2017.
Ted Karras, 26, is the projected backup center behind Andrews. Karras, whose great uncle is College Football Hall of Famer Alex Karras, has played in 45 games (five starts) — although primarily at guard — since the Patriots took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Illinois.
–Field Level Media
NFL creates rule exception for Oakley’s helmet shield
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Oakley's Prizm Clear shield will be available for players to wear for this upcoming season. The
The NFL made an exception to its rules on tinted helmet shields after announcing a four-year partnership with Oakley on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Oakley’s Prizm Clear shield will be available for players to wear for this upcoming season. The Prizm Clear has only a slight color tint.
The NFL rulebook says tinted eye shields may only be worn if the league approves a request after being supplied medical documentation. However, the Prizm Clear shield is an approved exception.
Oakley has produced helmet shields for over 20 years. The brand signed 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II earlier this year in its first ever endorsement deal with an NFL player.
–Field Level Media
Gronkowski not planning return, partners with CBD company
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.
Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football on Tuesday.
The three-time Super Bowl Champion said he needed to recover after retiring from football due to all the injuries he accumulated in his career. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.
“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”
He said CBD has helped him feel much better, and will now advocate for its use in the NFL and other sports leagues. It is currently banned by the NFL.
Gronkowski also said he is healthy enough to play in the NFL. But that’s not the entire equation.
“Physically, I’ll be ready. I could play right now if I wanted to play, hands down,” Gronkowski said. “I can run fast right now, I’m feeling good. Physically-wise, I can do it. Mentally, desire-wise, it’s not there.”
Gronk said if he feels the desire and passion to return to football, he would do it, but he doesn’t see it happening.
“It could be the case in six months, it could be the case in two years, could be the case in three years, could be the case in three months,” Gronkowski said. “But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future.”
–Field Level Media
Report: USWNT’s Lloyd has offer to kick in NFL
Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports.
Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last Tuesday and with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens on a break in their workout, she repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through — and then went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
“The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster,” Galanis said.
Lloyd said earlier this week she was intrigued by the challenge.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
–Field Level Media
Texans’ O’Brien on RBs: ‘We have a good situation’
Houston Texans
Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien is still entertaining high hopes for his backfield in the wake of Lamar Miller’s season-ending injury.
“I think if you look at our running back situation right now, we have a good situation,” O’Brien said. “I think adding Duke Johnson was a good move. He’s been good in the meeting room, in practice, very professional attitude.
“We’ll see what happens. Anything can happen.”
His optimistic attitude notwithstanding, O’Brien saw Miller sustain a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee during Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston officially placed Miller on injured reserve on Monday afternoon.
Recent trade acquisition Duke Johnson is expected to see an increased workload for the Texans, who released fellow running back D’Onta Foreman on Aug. 4.
Johnson was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month, with the selection becoming a third-rounder if the 25-year-old is active for at least 10 games.
“I wouldn’t call him a third-down back,” O’Brien said of Johnson. “I think that he’s a sub-back in some things that he does because that’s how he’s been used in the past. I think with us he’ll be used in a lot of different ways, and he’s had a lot of snaps. He’s been out there playing a lot.
“… I don’t think it’ll be him exclusively. We’ve got a lot of other guys at that position that we can mix and match with.”
Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
The Texans also have running backs Taiwan Jones, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson and Cullen Gillaspia on the roster.
— Field Level Media
Tiger underwent surgery on left knee last week
Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had surgery performed on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.
“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr.Vern Cooley, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.
“We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Woods plans to return in late October to participate in the first-ever ZoZo Championship in Japan. He will also captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year.
“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”
–Field Level Media