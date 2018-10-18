Eagles look to make another statement vs. Panthers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles made a statement last October when they beat Carolina on the road in Week 6.
They’re trying to do it again this season, this time at home.
Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles (3-3) are back to prove-it mode after a so-so start. The Panthers (3-2) are also looking to establish themselves as playoff contenders when they play in Philadelphia on Sunday.
“We were fortunate enough to come away way with a victory on the road,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said about a 28-23 win in a Thursday night game on Oct. 12, 2017. “This year, it’s no different. Two good football teams. Two aggressive style defenses. So it’s going to have to be a complete game if we expect to win. It’s going to be a really good test for us to see where we are in Week 7.”
Both teams were 4-1 when they met last time. The Eagles already have matched their loss total from last season but they’re coming off a dominating 34-13 win at the Giants on Oct. 11. The Panthers lost at Washington 23-17.
“There’s no reason to panic,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We’re just going to keep working hard and trying to improve.”
Some things to watch between the Panthers and Eagles:
TORREY’S RETURN
Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith was a starter for the Eagles last season and caught a touchdown pass on a flea flicker in the NFC championship game against Minnesota. He said he has no hard feelings over being traded to Carolina after only one season in Philadelphia. Pederson praised Smith’s leadership ability.
“He’s a great leader. Great man, first of all,” Pederson said. “He brings explosiveness, he can still run, he can still get open.”
CONTAINING CAM
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Cam Newton is difficult to tackle when he runs the ball. He has 208 yards rushing and a team-high three TDs on the ground.
“We have to make sure we do our job,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “If you don’t, that’s when Cam gets out and he beats you. He’s a big boy. You just have to make sure you go get him, bring him to the ground, tackle well. We have to be aggressive but play smart, too.”
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Newton is “more of a power running back than half the running backs they have.”
THE BODYGUARD
Eagles nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn’t expected to miss a game despite tearing his right biceps. Pederson said there’s no risk to a further injury and he doesn’t see a need to rest the 36-year-old Peters. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters after the two-time All-Pro had season-ending knee surgery last season. He performed well enough to help Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.
CHESS MATCH
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is eager to match wits with four-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.
“You game plan against difference makers and he’s one of those guys,” Kelce said. “Not only is he an incredibly gifted athlete but mentally he’s as sharp as they come. He does a phenomenal job as the orchestrator of that defense.”
DINK AND DUNK
Newton has completed only one pass that traveled more than 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage this season. He is also averaging just 6.8 yards per completion. But Newton’s completion percentage under first-year offensive coordinator Norv Turner is a career-best 65.9.
“When we get into the logistical things of football and what the defense is giving and what they aren’t, you just can’t go down and chuck the football downfield and just expect, ‘Well, we didn’t take shots in the game,'” Newton said. “Whatever Norv and his offensive staff calls, it’s my job as a quarterback to execute it.”
Jets don’t have revenge in mind for snub by Vikings’ Cousins
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins is coming to MetLife Stadium as a villain in purple and gold.
The details of his free agency journey after six years in Washington were captured in a documentary series recently posted by the Vikings. It led to some harsh takes by New York-area media for using the Jets as leverage, and will undoubtedly result in plenty of boos from scorned fans when Cousins takes the field Sunday. And, the veteran quarterback is ready for it all.
“Criticism is going to be a part, especially when you’re going into an opposing team’s media climate,” Cousins said. “They’re going to find ways to criticize.”
Oh, and fittingly, New York is holding a Marvel-sponsored promotion Sunday with a Hulk (the Jets, of course) vs. Thor (the Vikings, of course) theme.
As everything turned out, though, Jets fans can’t be too disappointed by the snub.
After being turned down by Cousins, New York focused fully on the draft. The Jets swung a stunning deal with Indianapolis to move up to No. 3 overall and ended up grabbing Sam Darnold.
“Either you get him or you don’t,” coach Todd Bowles said. “We didn’t have him and we are happy with Sam. I’m sure they are happy with Kirk.”
Cousins has the Vikings off to a 3-2-1 start , and has thrown 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions. His 185 completions rank second in the NFL, one behind Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck.
The Jets know, in the back of their minds, that Cousins could’ve been doing that for them. Still, they insist there are no hard feelings or a sense for delivering some revenge.
“I don’t pay any attention to that,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said. “The guy’s a competitor. He came from a position that he didn’t really like and made the most of it. I don’t hold anything against him.”
Meanwhile, Darnold has shown nice progress the last few weeks and made the Cousins situation a distant memory .
The 21-year-old rookie was 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns with an interception last week in a 42-34 win over Indianapolis. His 80.0 completion percentage was the highest by a Jets rookie in a single game, and Darnold looks for his third straight outing with at least two TD passes.
“Yeah,” Darnold said, “everything worked out for the best, I think.”
Here are some other things to know as the Jets host the Vikings:
HOME COOKIN’
The Jets are looking to sweep a three-game homestand after wins against the Broncos and Colts. And they’ll try to do it against a team they’ve never lost to at home.
New York is 8-2 in 10 all-time meetings with Minnesota, including 5-0 at home.
“It’s huge,” Darnold said. “I think it’s safe to say we want to win every single game we play, but definitely on a homestand, winning every single game that we get at home because our fans are amazing.”
THRIVING RICHARDSON
The Vikings are tied for fifth in the NFL with 18 sacks, with defensive end Danielle Hunter tied with Houston’s J.J. Watt for the league lead with seven sacks apiece. The presence of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, the 2013 first-round draft pick by the Jets, has been a boost to an already stout front four.
Richardson is tied for eighth in the NFL with 10 quarterback hits, and has taken on more double-team blocks than he expected, allowing Hunter and his other teammates more space to disrupt the opposing backfield.
The last two years of Richardson’s tenure with the Jets were rocky , but after a one-season stop in Seattle he has felt settled in Minnesota despite playing on a one-year, prove-it contract.
“A good situation, a good team, good family oriented guys, good coaching staff,” Richardson said. “Can’t really beat it.”
DEALIN’ WITH THIELEN
The Jets will be missing safety Marcus Maye on Sunday because of a broken thumb, but he’s not the only concern in the secondary. Cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and Buster Skrine (concussion) are uncertain to play, which means New York will have to get creative against Vikings receiver Adam Thielen.
Thielen leads the NFL with 58 catches — the most by a player through the first six games in league history — and 712 yards receiving. He also has 100 or more yards receiving in every game.
Rookie Parry Nickerson and veteran Darryl Roberts could end up seeing a lot of Thielen.
“Whether you double him, triple him, single him or play zone, he finds a way to get open and get it done,” Bowles said.
AN ANSWER FOR Q
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the game with a sprained ankle that could sideline him for a few weeks.
It’s a big blow to the offense — especially Darnold, who had developed a nice rapport with him. Enunwa leads the team with 22 catches and 287 yards receiving.
Jermaine Kearse, who led New York in receptions last year, might be the immediate beneficiary. He caught a season-high nine passes for 94 yards last week.
HUNTING FOR QUARTERBACKS
Hunter, who will turn 24 on Oct. 29, has 32½ sacks in 52 career regular-season games.
His prowess, plus the emergence of third-year defensive end Stephen Weatherly, helped the Vikings overcome the unexpected absence of three-time Pro Bowl pick Everson Griffen, who remains away from the team indefinitely for mental health reasons . Hunter has played 216 of a possible 239 snaps in four games Griffen has been inactive.
“I think Danielle can play a million plays if he wanted to,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s built like Adonis.”
Panthers rookie WR working on ball-protection techniques
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers drafted wide receiver D.J. Moore in the first round this past April because of his ability to make plays after the catch.
The Panthers are not fazed by the miscues, and coach Ron Rivera plans to continue to target the speedy Moore.
“This is all about building confidence,” Rivera said. “D.J. is going to be a part of what we do for a long time. …. I’m not too concerned about punishing players for making mistakes as much as we are about developing and making sure they are learning and growing.”
Moore spent the week “learning” by watching film of other receivers and how to carry the ball and how not to carry the ball. He’s been working on his technique in practice with coaches.
“Young guys have to learn the hard way sometimes,” Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said. “There is a certain way you have to carry the ball when you are in traffic. You do have to understand, particularly on the punt return, that there are five guys around you, and you are not getting out of that mess — so just get down.”
Moore is hoping a return to his hometown of Philadelphia on Sunday will help turn things around.
“Every time I get the ball I just have to have two hands on the ball once I get in traffic,” Moore said.
The Panthers (3-2) would have a tough time keep Moore off the field because he is so dangerous when he has the ball.
He showed off his speed, quickness and big-play potential in Week 2 when he caught his first NFL pass over the middle from Cam Newton and turned it into a 51-yard touchdown, seemingly shifting to a different gear while outrunning the defense to the end zone.
But he’s drawn some criticism early this season because his numbers don’t match up to Atlanta wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was drafted 26th overall — two spots behind Moore. Moore has 10 receptions for 162 yards and one score in five games. Ridley has 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns in six games, although he has the luxury of playing opposite one of the game’s best wide receivers in Julio Jones.
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess said any concern over Moore is unwarranted, and that people simply need to allow him to develop.
“I tell him all of the time, he’s an athlete. He’s a playmaker,” Funchess said. “When he breaks a tackle, you all love him; if he drops the ball you all hate him. But once he gets in a rhythm and gets comfortable he’s going to be all right.”
The even keel Moore doesn’t let much get to him, and he’s not about the start now.
Moore said most of his family is outspoken, but he and older brother don’t show their emotions too often. He doesn’t watch any NFL games when he’s not playing, instead spending his free time watching cartoons on Nickelodeon or the Disney Channel. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dubbed him “Sleepy” because he looks like he’s about to fall asleep.
So the 6-foot, 215-pound Moore isn’t stressing over a couple of mistakes.
“I just have to go out there and help the team win and not turn the ball over,” Moore said. “That’s the main goal for this week.”
Cowboys WR Terrance Williams gets 3-game substance abuse ban
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a ban he will serve while on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot.
But Williams will miss at least three more games after that while on injured reserve. His first possible game is Dec. 9 at home against the Eagles.
Williams was arrested in May on a charge of public intoxication in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, where team headquarters is located. The case was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course.
Titans get in work at home before leaving late for London
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Kamalei Correa had one crucial tip for how the Tennessee Titans can best handle the franchise's first trip to London for a regular-season game:
Sleep as much as possible on the plane.
The Titans (3-3) practiced at home Thursday before heading to the airport for the nonstop flight to London. Coach Mike Vrabel joked that the reason for the later departure was because his passport didn’t arrive until Thursday. The real reason was much more practical for a franchise that has played outside the United States only twice, both preseason games, with the last in 1994 in Mexico City when still the Houston Oilers.
“We wanted to try to keep everything as normal as possible,” Vrabel said. “We have a great facility here. Guys like to sleep in their own beds, they like to see their wives, they like to see their kids. That’s part of their routine. I felt like after talking to some people, you could do it either way.
“You could go over there and you can spend a week over there, you could arrive Friday morning, and we’re excited.”
The Titans shipped some equipment to London by ship during the summer, taking advantage of having bought extra gear last year when the team spent a week in Arizona between games out West.
This is the second trip to London for the Chargers, who played in London in 2008, and for their coach Anthony Lynn. He spent the entire week in England on his first trip. This time, Lynn has checked out how other teams have approached the trip and chose to give his team more time to sleep and game plan before traveling. The Chargers (4-2) stayed in Ohio after beating the Browns last weekend and also are flying to London on Thursday.
“Hopefully, it works,” Lynn said. “Anytime you’re on a plane that long, it’s not ideal to get off and go through things. But, like I said, we’ll get there Friday and we’ll have Friday to relax, and Saturday to recover, and go play the game on Sunday.”
Correa played in London last season while with the Ravens. Safety Johnathan Cyprien, currently on injured reserve, played in London with the Jaguars. Linebacker Will Compton, who is dealing with an injured hamstring, and safety Kenny Vaccaro also have played in London with other teams.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been on plenty of long airplane rides, and he agrees with his fellow Hawaii native that sleep is the best approach to deal with jetlag. Mariota has had enough practice that he says he sleeps well on planes. The Titans will have seats that stretch out to help them sleep.
The Titans will have some time Friday night and Saturday for potential sightseeing, and many of the players have family also traveling. Taking care of business is the Titans’ main focus. They’ve lost two straight and need a win going into their bye to keep themselves atop the struggling AFC South.
“This will be my first time in London, so I’m excited. The team is excited,” safety Kevin Byard said. “But the main thing is to go out there and get a W, and that’s what we want to go do.”
Notes: LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) practiced fully for the first time since hurting his shoulder Sept. 30. Vaccaro (elbow) was limited for a second straight day. DL Bennie Logan also practiced fully. Compton, LB Derrick Morgan (shoulder) and LG Quinton Spain (right shoulder) did not practice.
Vikings RB Cook, DE Hunter miss Thursday’s practice
Dalvin Cook's anticipated return Sunday against the New York Jets might have hit a roadblock Thursday.
That’s not the only worry for Minnesota.
The Vikings’ top three defensive linemen were all sitting Thursday. Everson Griffen, who remains away from the team, did not practice, but more concerning is the absence of his primary replacement, Danielle Hunter. Hunter missed practice with a groin injury.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, listed on the injury report with knee, ankle and shoulder issues, sat out for the second consecutive day, as did two other starters: offensive tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo.
QB Wentz practices, Eagles get OT Johnson back
Quarterback Carson Wentz completed Thursday's practice without incident as the Philadelphia Eagles also welcomed back right tackle Lane Johnson.
Johnson has been slowed by an ankle injury and was a game-time decision last week before he made the start against the New York Giants.
Johnson is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Sunday, along with left tackle Jason Peters. Peters was hurt in the Week 6 win at New York but intends to play through torn biceps.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was limited Thursday with a calf injury and running back Darren Sproles remained out with a hamstring injury.
Falcons WRs Ridley, Sanu sit out Thursday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan operated without two of his top targets in practice on Thursday when Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley were sidelined due to injuries.
Head coach Dan Quinn sounded optimistic on Thursday that both Sanu and Ridley could be on the field for the primetime game.
Ridley has a team-leading six touchdowns and 22 receptions. Sanu also has 22 catches and three touchdowns this season.
Giants sign WR Coleman to practice squad
The New York Giants have signed former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.
The wide receiver now is with his fourth team in three months. He worked out with the Giants on Wednesday.
In 19 NFL career games, Coleman has 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.
In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Browns CB Gaines enters concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Thursday and will miss Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We understand what the challenge is,” Jackson told reporters. “They have 16 touchdowns passes. That’s how they score. They’re going to throw the football.”
Gaines, 26, is in his first season with the Browns following stints with the with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, and the Buffalo Bills. He has one interception and three passes defensed in five games this season.
NFL notebook: Dolphins’ Tannehill not facing surgery
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" in his recovery from a shoulder injury and is unlikely to play next Thursday against the Houston Texans, according to a report by ESPN.
Reports: Raiders fined for injury report violation
The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for violating the league's injury report policy regarding guard Kelechi Osemele, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The Raiders are off to a disappointing 1-5 start in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching.
Texans WR Hopkins (foot) misses Thursday’s practice
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sat out practice Thursday as he continues to battle a lingering foot injury.
Hopkins spoke to reporters Thursday and expressed excitement toward matching up against Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this weekend.
“I love it. He’s competitive,” Hopkins said. “He matches up against me well, better than a lot of other corners.
“I love playing guys that are at that level, at the All-Pro level. That’s what I play football for, the challenge to go up against guys like that.”
Hopkins, 26, is third in the league with 657 receiving yards this season. He has caught 44 passes, three for touchdowns.
Thursday’s practice also saw cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) and Shareece Wright (shoulder, hand, groin) limited after being full participants Wednesday. Cornerback Aaron Colvin, offensive lineman Zach Fulton and linebacker Brian Peters didn’t practice a second consecutive day as they each deal with ankle injuries.
Talkative Jalen Ramsey goes quiet after back-to-back losses
Q: Where is the confidence level this week on defense? Still have confidence you guys can bounce back?
A: We’ll see.
Q: What are your thoughts about going up against Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins?
A: Same as usual.
Q: What’s that?
A: Same as it’s always been. My past two years, y’all have asked me the same question. Well, last year y’all asked me. Next question.
Q: Is Hopkins one of the guys you like going up against?
A: Yeah.
Q: Why?
A: Uh, just a good matchup.
Q: You guys have always had confidence and now it’s, ‘We’ll see’. Why such a change?
A: We’ve still got confidence, but we’re going to see how the game goes.
Q: What did you see from quarterback Deshaun Watson in the opener last year and on tape this year?
A: Really good.
Ramsey spoke for a little more than a minute Thursday. His media session after the loss to the Cowboys was a few seconds longer.
Neither compared to the verbose jabs Ramsey has taken against Kansas City “return specialist” Tyreek Hill and New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore in recent weeks.
The third-year player and fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft also ripped several NFL quarterbacks in an interview with GQ magazine this summer.
Ramsey called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen “trash” and said Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was “overrated.” Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck and Eli Manning of the New York Giants also got less-than-stellar reviews. Ramsey called Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger “decent at best.”
Ramsey also praised several QBs, including Watson.
A few weeks later, Ramsey upset a number of hockey players and their fans by saying he could play in the NHL despite having never skated.
The Tennessee native has 21 tackles and two pass breakups this season, part of a defense that allowed 802 yards, 63 points and 49 first downs in consecutive road losses to Kansas City and Dallas.
Patriots’ Brady looking to stay unbeaten against Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Tom Brady has five Super Bowl championships, three NFL MVP awards and more victories than any quarterback in a career spanning nearly two decades.
One thing he doesn't have: a loss to the Bears. Not that he wants one.
The Bears are 0-4 and one of five teams never to beat him, along with Atlanta (5-0), Dallas (4-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0). And he isn’t slowing down at 41 years old.
“I admire his competitiveness and just following his journey and what he’s had to overcome to be able to get where he’s at,” Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “It’s very admirable and doing it this long this well over a long period of time is pretty incredible.”
Brady already had more victories than any quarterback when the Patriots (4-2) beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 last week. That made him the first with 200 regular-season wins.
Brady came through , passing for 340 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. He also helped set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard winning field goal, and the Patriots amassed season highs in points and yards (500).
The Bears (3-2) lost 31-28 in overtime at Miami after winning three in a row. They remained in sole possession of the NFC North lead, though star pass rusher Khalil Mack injured his right ankle.
Trubisky threw for 316 yards, three TDs and an interception last week. He has 670 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception over the past two games.
“I think he’s done a good job of getting ball to the players that are open or in space and letting them be playmakers,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He has a lot of them. That’s the quarterback’s job is to deliver the ball to the playmakers and let them go. I think he’s done a good job of that. He’s a tough kid, which I respect. That’s what we would ask our quarterbacks to do, to make plays to help our team win, to get the ball to the players that are open and in space. It’s not about stats.”
Here are some things to know as New England goes for its fourth straight win and Chicago tries to avoid its first losing streak:
MACK HURTING
Mack’s ankle would be a big concern no matter who the Bears were playing. The fact that they’re facing Brady and the Patriots only adds to it.
Mack stayed in against Miami after being injured early in the game. But the two-time All-Pro’s streak of at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the first four games ended.
With Mack less than 100 percent, the defense wasn’t the same.
Chicago never sacked Brock Osweiler. The Bears got run over by Frank Gore for 101 yards. And defenders missed tackles on Albert Wilson , turning two shorter passes into long touchdowns.
HOME AND AWAY
New England is 0-2 away from home, while the Bears are 2-0 at Soldier Field.
With a loss, the Patriots would match their worst road start since 1995. Chicago hasn’t been 3-0 at home since winning its first four at Soldier Field in 2012.
ROOKIE WATCH
The neck injury to Rex Burkhead in Week 3 and his subsequent injured reserve designation created a hole at running back for the Patriots. Rookie Sony Michel has stepped up to fill the gap nicely.
After not scoring a rushing touchdown over the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots have seven over the last three. Michel has four of them, including two 100-yard rushing games.
Michel’s production has helped bolster an offense that has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. The Patriots averaged just 19 points per game in their first three, losing twice. Michel missed all four preseason games with a knee issue and said he’s gotten more comfortable each week.
PICKING IT OFF
New England’s defense has an interception in all six games in 2018. It is the first time the team has had six consecutive games with a pick since 2013, when it did it in eight straight.
The team record for most games to start the season with at least one interception is 11 in 1985. The Patriots intercepted Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes twice in their 43-40 victory last week.
YARDWORK
Chicago’s Tarik Cohen eyes his third straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.
He caught seven passes for 90 yards and ran for 31 against Miami coming off a career performance two weeks earlier vs. Tampa Bay. The second-year pro set personal highs in yards receiving (121) and yards from scrimmage (174) against the Buccaneers.
Bengals add CB Russell with secondary depleted by injuries
CINCINNATI (AP) — With their secondary depleted by injuries, the Bengals signed cornerback KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad Thursday for an upcoming game in Kansas City.
Safety Shawn Williams also suffered a concussion during the game. He was cleared on Thursday and had a limited practice.
The Bengals waived receiver Auden Tate to open a roster spot. The seventh-round pick was inactive for the first six games.
Cincinnati (4-2) also is missing linebacker Nick Vigil, out indefinitely with an injured left knee.
Vinatieri hoping to score big as Bills, Colts square off
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri is preparing for Sunday's game just like all the others.
The 23-year veteran needs 10 points to break Morten Andersen’s record (2,544) — though you wouldn’t even know it from Vinatieri’s unflappable demeanor. He’s so focused on ending Indy’s four-game losing streak, he hasn’t bothered contemplating a celebration.
“I’m not an overly charismatic guy when it comes to certain things like that. I don’t have a dance or a celebration or any of that stuff lined up,” he said. “The crazy thing is it usually happens in the middle of a game and I try to stay super focused in, not wanting to be a distraction to team.”
So far, he’s stuck to the plan.
When he broke Andersen’s career field goals mark in a Sept. 30 loss to Houston, Vinatieri’s teammates looked more excited than the traditionally stoic kicker.
And whenever the next record falls — against Buffalo (2-4) this weekend, next week at Oakland or sometime after Indy’s bye on Nov. 4 — those who know Vinatieri best say he’s earned the right to do his own thing.
“We probably don’t appreciate him enough,” quarterback Andrew Luck said. “The most impressive thing is his approach, his humility, how he prepares. He’s great. I certainly feel fortunate to play with him and it’s one of the things I look forward to telling my kids and grandkids about.”
The Bills understand just how good Vinatieri has been through the years.
For the first nine seasons of Vinatieri’s career, Buffalo faced him twice a season as an AFC East rival. In fact, two of Vinatieri’s 27 game-winning field goals came against the Bills and his postseason prowess helped turn a young soccer player, Stephen Hauschka , into a fan of the Patriots, Vinatieri and kicking.
“His picture was in my dorm room, a signed photo of him kicking in the snow game and it’s still in my parent’s house in my old room,” said Haushcka, Buffalo’s kicker.
“I wasn’t like one of those crazy fans, but I look up to the guy. I think anybody does and what he’s been able to do. The fact that he’s able to still do it in his mid-40s is really impressive.”
Andersen, who played high school football in Indy, has held the record since December 2006 and Vinatieri is the only other player to top the 2,500-point mark. Vinatieri also is the only player in league history to score 1,000 points with two different franchises.
But now, with the league’s oldest player at age 43, on the verge of history again, he doesn’t want to make it about himself. He’d just rather help the Colts earn their 300th victory since moving from Baltimore to Indy in 1984.
“I just want to stay focused on football,” Vinatieri said. “I don’t want it to be a reason for a lull in momentum. I love the fact that guys are happy and excited, I love to be a part of that, too, I just don’t have a bunch of good dance moves or any crazy stuff.”
QUARTERBACK CHANGE
Josh Allen’s sprained right elbow is a major setback for Buffalo. Coach Sean McDermott ruled out the rookie quarterback Wednesday and announced 35-year-old Derek Anderson will get the start one week after coming out of retirement.
The truth is, McDermott didn’t have many options. Backup Nathan Peterman has thrown four interceptions in less than four full quarters this season, including two in the final two minutes of last week’s loss to Houston.
BILLS REUNION
Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas are among a group of former Bills players expected to attend Sunday’s game and they’ll be watching a former teammate, Frank Reich, coach from the opposite sideline.
It’s the first time Reich will serve as a head coach against the team he once led to one of the greatest playoff comebacks in league history.
“It’s a really close-knit group,” Reich said, before responding to a question about the 32-point rally he engineered against Houston in January 1993. “It’s crazy, it’s so long ago. I know it’s on television every now and then, but it’s not something I talk about very much.”
DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING
The Bills’ defense has improved dramatically since allowing 75 points in the first six quarters of the season.
Buffalo has forced two or more takeaways in each of its past four games while picking off five passes and recovering six fumbles. The red-zone defense also has limited opponents to four TDs and four field goals in the past nine drives inside the 20-yard line.
WORKING MAN
Luck is 186 of 288 in six starts this season and leads the league in both categories. His 16 TD passes are second in the NFL and he’s thrown at least one TD pass in 29 consecutive games — one short of tying Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history.
But Luck also shares the league lead in another category, interceptions (eight).
Jets’ Rodgers feeling better after ‘procedure’ for illness
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says he is feeling better following a "procedure" to help deal with an unspecified illness.
Rodgers declined Thursday to provide details about the exact nature of his illness, saying he preferred to keep it private.
Bowles announced on Oct. 5 that Rodgers was dealing with a “serious” illness after visiting the doctor the previous day. Rodgers underwent tests and the procedure and was able to do some office work at the team’s facility last week.
He surprised the players by attending the game last Sunday and broke down the team’s postgame huddle in the locker room.
Haley on Giants’ roster and going home to see mom
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie cornerback Grant Haley could not have picked a better time to be elevated from the practice squad to the New York Giants' roster.
The Giants (1-5) are heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons (2-4) on Monday night.
For the past five or six years, Neal-Haley has been fighting a rare liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). It damages the bile ducts and causes the liver to deteriorate over time. There is no cure. She needs a new liver.
“We’ve been working on that, finding different donors, having people tested,” Haley said Thursday before going out to practice. “It’s been important to me to reach out and use my social media presence to help in any way possible. She has been my biggest supporter and there for everything I have been through. For me as a son, it’s only right for me to do the same.”
Neal-Haley had open heart surgery in January and her condition now makes her eligible to get a new liver.
There is a Facebook page aimed at finding a donor (@liverforcarla).
Haley said his mother still goes to work every day, although one of her new jobs is finding tickets for Monday night. The family needs about 10 and probably more for friends.
If active, the game will be his NFL debut.
“With the family there, this is special,” said Haley, who also has a younger brother and sister. “My mom, she is excited. She is looking for tickets. She has been loving and supporting. Now for a moment like this, it’s special for her, everything she is going through. I am in a blessed position and I can’t be more thankful for the opportunity.”
Haley, whose father, Leon Jr., is a dean at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville, has overcome some adversity to get into this position. He was not drafted and signed with the Giants as a free agent. He had a good training camp and was in the final cuts. The Giants immediately added him to the practice squad, where the minimum salary was $7,600 weekly.
He will make more than $28,000 weekly on the 53-man roster.
Being on the 10-man practice squad was an adjustment after training camp.
“I looked at the situation and you get to go against Odell (Beckham Jr.) and Shep (Sterling Shepard) every day, why not take advantage of that and continue to grow your skillset?” Haley said. “Once I did that, then it started being fun out there and normal. I’m glad I used that as a growing experience to be ready when my number was called.”
Haley was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants’ home games and watched the away contests on television. It admittedly was a strange feeling after starting 36 of 49 games at Penn State. All he could do was root for his teammates.
He took notes though and worked hard. Now he might get a chance to go against receiver Julio Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan, guys he watched on television when he was home in Atlanta.
“Mom will definitely be there,” Haley said.
NFL fines Raiders $20,000 for improper injury report
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have been fined $20,000 for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele to out for a Week 5 game.
The Raiders lost to the Chargers in the road game, 26-10.
Osemele has been bothered by a knee injury and also did not play in Oakland’s game at London on Sunday, a loss to Seattle.
Browns starting CB Gaines to miss game with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting cornerback E.J. Gaines has a concussion and will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Gaines had started the past two games after starter Terrance Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.
T.J. Carrie will move into Gaines’ starting spot alongside rookie Denzel Ward and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will move to nickel back.
Gaines signed with the Browns in March as a free agent after playing for Buffalo last season. He had two tackles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Also, center JC Tretter missed practice with an ankle injury, but Jackson is confident he’ll play this week.
