Eagles, Jags not at full strength for London game
Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Jacksonville Jaguars will be at full strength when they meet Sunday in London.
For Philadelphia, running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle/knee) have been ruled out. Safety Corey Graham (hamstring) also is out, although he did make the trip to London.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) also is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Peters have been limited in practice but are expected to play on Sunday.
The veteran Sproles, 35, played in the first game of the season but suffered a hamstring injury in practice and has been out since. Coach Doug Pederson told reporters he is confident Sproles will return this season, which is expected to be his last. He announced in July that he would retire after the 2018 season.
Jacksonville is again without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The Jaguars expect Carlos Hyde, acquired Oct. 19 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, to debut in London. Fournette is targeting a return in Week 11 after the bye week.
The key injury for the Jaguars is cornerback A.J. Bouye, who is sidelined this week by a calf injury. Fellow cornerback Tyler Patmon is also out for Sunday’s game, while D.J. Hayden is listed as doubtful.
Jones sees a future for Cooper with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper on Friday, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick,
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broke his silence on Amari Cooper on Friday, saying he expects the young wide receiver to be in Dallas for the long haul.
Cooper, acquired Monday from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, is recovering from a concussion. Dallas is on bye this week, and Cooper was also off in Week 7 during Oakland’s bye.
Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, said that he wouldn’t have given up a first-round pick if he didn’t expect Cooper to have a long-term impact — and an immediate impact as well.
“He’ll definitely change the dynamics of the offense. There’s no question about it,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
Jones also said that he kept quiet because he knew he couldn’t keep the trade secret.
Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year.
Cooper is under contract through the 2019 season. The former first-round pick is owed $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week he expects to see Cooper stepping on the field in two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver.
“It’s going to require overtime by him, by the coaches, to get him going,” Garrett said Tuesday in a radio interview with 105.3 FM in Dallas. “But we do benefit from having the bye and having a few extra days.”
Dallas has been without a true lead receiver this season after tight end Jason Witten retired. Dez Bryant held the lead receiver designation in Dallas until he was released in April.
Texans WR Fuller done for season with torn ACL
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The burgeoning third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in
Wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL he suffered in the Houston Texans’ 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The burgeoning third-year wideout suffered the injury trying to make a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter, according to the Houston Chronicle.
An MRI on Friday confirmed the injury, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien broke the news to the media during a press conference.
“I feel terrible for Will,” O’Brien said.
The 24-year-old Fuller caught a 73-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game and had five catches for 124 yards overall before leaving.
In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
For his career, he has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games.
Bengals LB Burfict to miss game versus Bucs
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Burfict has played in
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hip injury.
Burfict was injured during the third quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Burfict has played in just three games this season. He missed the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
Burfict, who has 17 tackles this season, struggled against the Chiefs by missing four tackles prior to leaving with the injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters on Wednesday, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Earlier this season, Burfict was fined $112,000 for two plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers that the NFL defined as unnecessary roughness.
Also slated to miss Sunday’s game are running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), receiver John Ross (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (knee). Center Billy Price (foot) is doubtful and also figures to sit out.
Long snapper Clark Harris cleared concussion protocol and will play against Tampa Bay.
Colts K Vinatieri expected to play despite groin injury
Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against Oakland.
The Colts worked out three kickers -- Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet -- this week as Vinatieri received treatment.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has been slowed by a groin injury, is expected to play Sunday against Oakland.
The Colts worked out three kickers — Kai Forbath, Cairo Santos and Taylor Bertolet — this week as Vinatieri received treatment.
Vinatieri, 45, missed two extra points last week in a 37-5 win against Buffalo last Sunday. That’s the first time in his 23-year career that he missed more than one in a game.
He enters Sunday’s game five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen’s all-time NFL scoring record of 2,544 points.
Texans’ Will Fuller out for season with torn knee ligament
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Will Fuller has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season.
He was injured during the fourth quarter of Houston's win over Miami on Thursday night. He became entangled with a defender and tumbled to the ground.
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday he doesn't
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Will Fuller has a torn knee ligament and will miss the rest of the season.
He was injured during the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over Miami on Thursday night. He became entangled with a defender and tumbled to the ground.
Coach Bill O’Brien said Friday he doesn’t know when Fuller will have surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Fuller had a season-high 124 yards receiving with a 73-yard touchdown on Thursday before the injury. He had 503 yards receiving and four touchdowns in seven games this season. The third-year player was a first-round pick in 2016.
It’s unanimous: Kuechly repeats as AP’s best inside ‘backer
DALLAS (AP) — L-u-u-u-u-u-ke, and this time it's unanimous.
Luke Kuechly was voted the NFL's top inside linebacker by The Associated Press for the second straight year Friday, with all 10 members of the panel picking the Carolina star first.
The top three remained unchanged from a year ago, with Seattle's Bobby Wagner
DALLAS (AP) — L-u-u-u-u-u-ke, and this time it’s unanimous.
Luke Kuechly was voted the NFL’s top inside linebacker by The Associated Press for the second straight year Friday, with all 10 members of the panel picking the Carolina star first.
The top three remained unchanged from a year ago, with Seattle’s Bobby Wagner second followed by C.J. Mosley of Baltimore. Kuechly got seven of 11 first-place votes in 2017, and Wagner picked up the other four. No such split this time.
“Hands down the top linebacker in the game,” wrote Barry Wilner, the AP’s lead NFL writer based in New York. “Kuechly is destructive against the run, savvy and versatile against the pass. A leader by example.”
While injuries — most notably concussions — limited Kuechly for two seasons and ultimately ended a three-year All-Pro run in 2016, the five-time Pro Bowler was back in All-Pro form last year. Kuechly had 125 tackles and three interceptions while tying a career high with five quarterback hits.
“Kuechly has been one of the top inside linebackers ever since entering the league and only injuries have slowed him down,” wrote AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow, based in San Francisco.
The 27-year-old missed just one game last year with a concussion and helped Carolina get back to the playoffs, with the Panthers losing a wild-card game to New Orleans.
Kuechly played a career-low 10 games in 2016, the only time the Panthers have missed the playoffs in the past five seasons with Kuechly as their defensive anchor.
“Carolina’s do-everything LB is the best in the business once again,” wrote Denver-based AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton.
Seven of the 10 second-place votes went to Wagner, who finished with 76 points to 69 for Mosley.
Wagner is the central figure in the Seahawks trying to move on from the Legion of Boom era since safeties Kam Chancellor (neck injury) and Earl Thomas (broken leg after contentious holdout) have likely played their final games in Seattle, while cornerback Richard Sherman has moved on to San Francisco.
The 28-year-old Wagner has one sack and one tackle fewer than Kuechly since the start of the 2014 season. He’s coming off consecutive All-Pro seasons, including career highs in tackles (168) and QB hits (13) in 2016.
Wagner had 13 tackles for loss and another 13 quarterback hits last year while battling hamstring issues, and had a groin injury early this season.
“Wagner is right up there with Kuechly in terms of making an impact whenever he’s on the field, and he has become even more important for Seattle without the Legion of Boom,” wrote New York-based AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak.
Mosley was a walk-in starter as a rookie first-round pick in 2014, the last time the Ravens made the playoffs. They missed the postseason for a third straight year in 2017 despite a career-high 132 tackles from Mosley.
Tied for second in the AFC North with Cincinnati, Baltimore is the only NFL team allowing fewer than 300 yards per game. Opponents are averaging 281 yards.
“Baltimore is playing smothering defense and looking much like the 2000 squad that won a Super Bowl, and Mosley is a key piece to this unit,” wrote Tennessee-based AP Pro Football Writer Teresa Walker.
New England’s D’onta Hightower was a distant fourth with 37 points, followed by Benardrick McKinney of Houston (31), Dallas’ Sean Lee (28) and Deion Jones of Atlanta (21). Miami’s Kiko Alonso (20 points), Telvin Smith of Jacksonville (19) and Washington’s Zach Brown (15) rounded out the top 10.
The rankings:
1. Luke Kuechly, Carolina
2. Bobby Wagner, Seattle
3. C.J. Mosley, Baltimore
4. D’onta Hightower, New England
5. Benardrick McKinney, Houston
6. Sean Lee, Dallas
7. Deion Jones, Atlanta
8. Kiko Alonso, Miami
9. Telvin Smith, Jacksonville
10. Zach Brown, Washington
Eagles’ Jenkins: Headlines, spotlight won’t stop activism
SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins does not believe the heated exchange he had with the Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid diminishes the impact of his fight for racial and social justice.
Jenkins, the face of the Players' Coalition, and Reid, a former member, shouted at each other during and after
SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins does not believe the heated exchange he had with the Carolina Panthers’ Eric Reid diminishes the impact of his fight for racial and social justice.
Jenkins, the face of the Players’ Coalition, and Reid, a former member, shouted at each other during and after the Eagles’ 21-17 home loss on Sunday.
Reid branded Jenkins a “sellout” after the game and said he “co-opted the movement” started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick because the group of players has chosen to work with the NFL to further its cause.
“What happens on the field or whatever headlines, that (work) doesn’t stop,” Jenkins said Friday after the Eagles completed their final practice prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. “There’s been work all across the country in so many different areas and by so many players that an incident like that, it might grab headlines and it might grab the attention of what people want to report, but the work that we do has never been contingent upon what we do.
“Right now, the big focus is on voting and getting people out to the polls this November and we continue to do that. We’ve got people doing PSAs, writing op-eds, getting involved with the issues in their local markets, and so no, I don’t think it’s a distraction at all.”
Reid, who joined Carolina last month, broke away from the coalition a year ago in part because of its support from the league. The NFL plans to commit $90 million over the next seven years to further social causes.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, a member of the coalition, responded on Thursday to Reid’s comments, saying he does not recognize that the group is “making true changes” with its advocacy.
Jenkins, who chose not to address Reid’s comments after the game, said he was not aware of what Norman said but was proud he expressed his support publicly.
“The support most likely comes because everything we’re doing is not just me,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, I think as kind of leader, my face gets put out there and my name gets repeated over and over again, but it’s a coalition for a reason.
“There are guys all around the league that are doing work, whether directly or indirectly, because of us, and I think that’s something to be proud of. I think Josh is obviously one of those guys that is happy to be a part of the things that we’re doing.”
Eagles’ Pederson wants return to winning ways in London
SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers that his players would galvanize over the rest of the season and grow closer.
What better way to achieve that goal than to have them spend nearly four days together in a foreign country?
"I
SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after the 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers that his players would galvanize over the rest of the season and grow closer.
What better way to achieve that goal than to have them spend nearly four days together in a foreign country?
“I think this trip right here is a great time for us to be away as a football team,” Pederson said Friday as the Eagles prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. “That’s obviously something that we need — being together like this for a couple days.”
Philadelphia (3-4) fell to its third loss in four games after they collapsed late, giving up a 17-0 lead against the Panthers after three quarters before allowing 21 unanswered points.
That fourth-quarter muzzling was troublesome for both the offense and the defense. The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season in part because they had one of the highest-scoring units in the NFL, but they have scored only 22 points per game this season, nearly six points off last season’s pace, and their pass defense has allowed 269.7 yards a game, the ninth-worst in the league.
Losing starting safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, and his replacement, Corey Graham, to a hamstring injury a week later, certainly hasn’t done Philadelphia’s secondary any favors.
But after losing all four games this season by a touchdown or less, including three of the last four by a combined nine points, quarterback Carson Wentz believes the trip across the Atlantic can be a springboard for success.
“I mean, as a quarterback and just the leaders in general, it’s really on a lot of us to get everyone going again and recognize that record … doesn’t matter,” Wentz said. “The goal is to go 1-0 every week, and especially the division we’re in, that’s kind of wide open. At this point in the year, not where we want to be, but we still have the whole season in front of us.”
Philadelphia’s opponent, the Jaguars (3-4), will be playing in London for the sixth consecutive season and have won their last three games at Wembley.
Pederson said the familiarity of the international trip may help them, but after making the trip as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2015, he doesn’t believe it provides much of an advantage.
“I mean, they’re familiar with the city and familiar with the travel … but I think both teams are in the same situation today, feeling the same things,” Pederson said.
He also drew parallels between the Eagles’ trip to London and their week last year in Los Angeles, where they stayed between road games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
Wentz, who tore the ACL in his left knee after the win over the Rams, joked that he hoped the outcome on Sunday wouldn’t be similar to the one last season.
But he did recognize Pederson’s point and hopes the intangible benefits will one day pay off.
“It’s a unique week,” Wentz said. “Bonding over here is definitely a big plus on trips like this, for sure.”
Notes: RB Jay Ajayi, who was born in London and moved to Maryland when he was 7, joined the Eagles for the trip despite tearing the ACL in his left knee in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 7. Ajayi, who played in his hometown last season for the Miami Dolphins, was honored with an exhibit at the Museum of London on Wednesday. … Pederson said Graham and NT Haloti Ngata (calf) are likely to be game-time decisions on Sunday.
Report: Texans WR Fuller might have torn ACL
Report: Texans WR Fuller might have torn ACL
Wide receiver Will Fuller left the Houston Texans' 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins under his own power Thursday night, but the team is bracing for bad news a day later.
The Texans fear the burgeoning third-year wideout suffered a torn anterior
Report: Texans WR Fuller might have torn ACL
Wide receiver Will Fuller left the Houston Texans’ 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins under his own power Thursday night, but the team is bracing for bad news a day later.
The Texans fear the burgeoning third-year wideout suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament trying to make a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter, according to Houston Chronicle.
Fuller will undergo an MRI on Friday to assess the damage.
The 24-year-old Fuller caught a 73-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game and had five catches for 124 yards overall before leaving.
In seven games this season, Fuller has racked up 503 yards receiving on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
For his career, he has 107 catches for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 games.
Miller’s big game helps Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Miller's second big game in a row helped the Houston Texans to their fifth straight win.
This one, a 42-23 victory Thursday night over the Dolphins, meant a little more to the running back because of his ties to South Florida. Miller was born and grew up in Miami
HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Miller’s second big game in a row helped the Houston Texans to their fifth straight win.
This one, a 42-23 victory Thursday night over the Dolphins, meant a little more to the running back because of his ties to South Florida. Miller was born and grew up in Miami before attending college at Miami, was drafted by the Dolphins in 2012 and spent his first four seasons with the team.
Miller had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.
“It felt good,” Miller said. “I was speaking to the guys before the game and today I just had a different type of juice. I got a lot of rest last night. So today was just good. The offensive line did a great job and I’m just thankful.”
He’s the first Texan to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games since Arian Foster in 2014.
Miller’s 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter tied the game at 7. He had a 19-yard run earlier in the drive to set up the score.
He had a 58-yard run early in the third quarter on his way to another 100-yard game. He hadn’t had one since 2016 before last week against Jacksonville.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson raved about Miller’s recent work and said it’s helped make things easier for him.
“It starts with the run game,” Watson said. “They’ve got to respect it. They’ve got to get seven men in the box, sometimes eight men in the box and then they kind of open up the passing game. So the safeties are very aggressive and we can get behind those guys using our speed and our talent with Will (Fuller), Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), Tyler (Ervin) and Keke (Coutee) when he’s healthy.”
The winning streak, which leaves the Texans in first place in the AFC South, comes after they opened the season 0-3. Miller is impressed with how the Texans worked together to turn things around, but he isn’t surprised.
“It just shows the type of guys we have in this locker room,” Miller said. “When we lost three games straight everybody still came in with the same mindset to get better. I think every week we’ve just been improving and building that bond and that chemistry, and we’ve just got to keep it going.”
Some things to know about Houston’s win over the Dolphins:
TANNEHILL’S STATUS
Brock Osweiler started his third straight game in place of Ryan Tannehill, who is out with an injured shoulder. Coach Adam Gase was asked if he thought Tannehill would return on Nov. 4 when the Dolphins host the Jets.
“I don’t know,” he said. “We’re still going through the process with his rehab stuff. I’ll worry about that next week.”
Osweiler won his first start after Tannehill’s injury, but Miami has lost the last two games with him in charge of the offense.
Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception on Thursday night.
Though his time with the Texans didn’t go well, he insisted that he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the organization.
“There was no negative emotion or anything like that,” he said. “In fact, it was great to see a lot of the guys.”
TEXANS INJURIES
Several Texans sustained injuries on Thursday night. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph injured his ankle in the first quarter, linebacker Zach Cunningham also left in the first quarter with a knee injury and receiver Will Fuller left the game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter.
Joseph said he had a sprained ankle, but the coach Bill O’Brien said he didn’t have any details on the severity of the injuries to Cunningham and Fuller after the game.
HOPKINS’ HANDS
Hopkins has developed a knack for making one-handed catches look routine. He had one last week against Jacksonville and added another one on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Texans, his eye-popping grab against the Dolphins didn’t count.
Hopkins reached back and grabbed the ball with one hand and weaved it between his legs in the air before crashing to the ground. But it was brought back after he was called for pass interference.
Hopkins said that he watched the replay several times and didn’t think that he pushed off.
“It was hand battling,” he said. “The guy had two hands, he was off-balance. So I think that somebody owes me an apology. I don’t know who it is but somebody owes me an apology.”
___
Miami’s defense struggles in loss to Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase couldn't hide his irritation with the team's defense after a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
"We've got to get better fast," he said.
The Dolphins allowed a season high in points on a night Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson matched a career
HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase couldn’t hide his irritation with the team’s defense after a 42-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
“We’ve got to get better fast,” he said.
The Dolphins allowed a season high in points on a night Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson matched a career best with five touchdown passes, including ones of 73 and 49 yards.
When asked if second-year defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s job was at stake, Gase said he hadn’t considered making a major change to his defensive staff. But added that the coaches need to evaluate why the defense is giving up what he called a “massive amount of yardage.”
“They try to get everything patched up as fast as possible,” Gase said of the staff. “These guys were hired because I liked them when we were coming into the situation we were in. I trusted Matt to get this thing going in the right direction.
“There were a lot of good things that had happened over the last two years,” he continued. “We’ve just got to figure out where are out issues. Is it players? Is it schemes? We have to evaluate that, and we can’t be afraid to change if we have to.”
Miami’s rush defense, which entered the week ranked 29th in the NFL by allowing 136.7 yards a game, allowed Houston another 188 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry. Former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller had 133 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
Linebacker Cameron Wake, a five-time Pro Bowler, defended Burke, saying: “He’s good,” and placed most of the blame on player performance.
“There’s no magic pill, there is no secret — it’s defense,” Wake said. “Each player has a gap or a man or a zone, whatever it is. At some point, the ball is going to get there, and someone is accountable for that. Every man for 60 minutes has to be there. We’ll find that guy who’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
After a 3-0 start to the season with wins over the Titans, Jets and Raiders, the Dolphins have slumped to fall to 4-4.
“We didn’t get this one, but at the same time, four weeks ago, everybody was all flowers and cotton candy and puppies and all that,” Wake said. “It’s not a situation where the sky is falling, but you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror, each man from top to bottom and ask: ‘What is your role and are you fulfilling that role?'”
With starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill still sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Dolphins turned to Brock Osweiler for a third straight game. In his return to Houston, where he spent one season, Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Receiver DeVante Parker had 134 yards on six catches.
“We need to learn from it and get back to work,” Osweiler said. “Coach Gase just told us in the locker room that we need to hone in on the details of our system, and he’s exactly right.”
After Thursday’s loss, Gase said he didn’t know if Tannehill would be healthy in time for Miami’s next game on Nov. 4 against the Jets and that he’d worry about that next week.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Watson, Texans stay hot, drop defenseless Dolphins
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season, completing
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes, and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the visiting Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season, completing 16 of 20 attempts for 239 yards. He led the Texans (5-3) on three scoring drives that elapsed less than a minute on the clock, including a pair of two-play, second-half marches that sandwiched the second of three field goals from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake with 4:55 left in the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt an 11-point lead.
On the second play of Houston’s next possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 just 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard touchdown pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered 2 yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 16-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21 of 37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Houston’s Joel Heath enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and instead drove for a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake. The sequence gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 2-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception, and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
–Field Level Media
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at NRG Stadium.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season,
Deshaun Watson tossed a season-best five touchdown passes and the Houston Texans extended their winning streak to five games with a 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday at NRG Stadium.
Watson delivered a performance reminiscent of his breakthrough yet injury-shortened rookie season, completing 16 of 20 attempts for 239 yards. He led the Texans (5-3) on three scoring drives that elapsed less than a minute on the clock, including a pair of two-play, second-half marches that sandwiched the second of three field goals from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders.
After Miami (4-4) closed the deficit to 21-17 on a trick play — receiver Danny Amendola completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Kenyan Drake at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter — Watson connected with Will Fuller on a 73-yard touchdown pass that rebuilt the 11-point lead.
On the second play of the ensuing possession, Watson found DeAndre Hopkins alone in the secondary for a 49-yard pass play that extended the advantage to 35-20 11 seconds into the fourth. Watson and Hopkins hooked up again on a 2-yard pass later in the final quarter.
Watson also tossed a pair of scoring strikes to rookie tight end Jordan Thomas, the second of which covered two yards and followed a 58-yard dash by running back Lamar Miller. Thomas’ first touchdown, a 13-yarder at the 14:14 mark of the second quarter, capped a two-play, 36-yard sprint that followed a Justin Reid interception of Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.
Osweiler finished 21-of-37 for 241 yards. His fumble late in the first half, returned by Texans cornerback Natrell Jamerson for a score, was reversed upon review into an incomplete pass.
Miami caught another break earlier in the game when a dubious personal foul penalty on Joel Health enabled the Dolphins to erase a 42-yard Sanders field goal and precluded a 12-yard touchdown run from Drake that gave Miami a 7-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.
But Miller, who rushed for 133 yards, covered 33 yards on five carries on the subsequent possession for Houston, and his 1-yard touchdown pulled the Texans even. Reid followed with his interception and the Texans scored again 77 seconds later, securing the lead for good.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker finished with six receptions for a career-high 134 yards.
The Texans, who entered play 31st in red-zone efficiency, finished 4-for-4 in the red zone.
|Third
Watson throws 5 TDs as Texans beat Dolphins 42-23
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Houston Texans to their fifth straight victory, 42-23 over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Texans (5-3) have left their 0-3 start behind with their longest single-season winning streak since reeling off six victories in a
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Houston Texans to their fifth straight victory, 42-23 over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Texans (5-3) have left their 0-3 start behind with their longest single-season winning streak since reeling off six victories in a row in 2012.
Watson threw touchdown passes of 13, 2, 73, 49 and 2 yards to give him 34 career scoring passes to move ahead of Dan Marino (32) for second-most through in NFL history after 15 games.
Miami’s Brock Osweiler, who had one tough season in Houston after signing a $72 million contract in 2016, threw for 241 yards with an interception in his third straight start in place of injured starter Ryan Tannehill.
Kenyan Drake had a touchdown run and touchdown reception for the Dolphins (4-4). They lost for the second straight week.
Rookie Jordan Thomas caught the first two touchdown passes of his career, DeAndre Hopkins had 82 yards receiving and two scores and Will Fuller added 124-yards receiving and a touchdown.
Texans running back Lamar Miller, who grew up in Miami and spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard game.
Houston led by 8 when Watson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 35-20.
Watson found the speedy Fuller in front of the defense for a 73-yard touchdown that left Houston up 28-17 late in the third quarter. It was the longest touchdown pass of Watson’s career and the longest reception of Fuller’s. Fuller has caught 11 touchdown passes in 11 career games with Watson.
The Dolphins used a 41-yard field goal to cut the lead to 28-20 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. That score came after a drive featuring a crazy 46-yard pass by Osweiler . He threw the ball to Jakeem Grant, who lost it after being hit by two Texans defenders, but it sailed down the field and into the hands of DeVante Parker for the big gain.
A 58-yard run by Miller got the Texans to the 9-yard line early in the third quarter. Houston extended the lead to 21-10 when Watson found Thomas again, this time on a 2-yard pass.
The Dolphins used some trickery later in the third quarter when Osweiler pitched a lateral to Danny Amendola, who threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Drake to cut the lead to 21-17.
Hopkins scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard reception with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but his most impressive play of the night came on a catch that didn’t count. Hopkins reached back and grabbed the ball with one hand and weaved it between his legs in the air before crashing to the ground. But it was brought back after he was called for pass interference.
INJURIES
Houston CB Johnathan Joseph injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. … ILB Zach Cunningham left in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return. … Fuller left the game after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter.
ANTHEM
Miami defensive end Robert Quinn again raised his right fist during the anthem as he has done in past weeks.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host the New York Jets on Nov. 4.
Texans: Visit Denver on Nov. 4.
Another Minneapolis Miracle? Saints sure hope not
The last time the Saints and Vikings hooked up, folks in Minnesota were toasting Stefon Diggs with steins of Surly, and people in Louisiana were crying in their gumbo.
They get together again in prime time, a nice treat to finish off a Sunday with several intriguing matchups.
New Orleans sure hopes there's
The last time the Saints and Vikings hooked up, folks in Minnesota were toasting Stefon Diggs with steins of Surly, and people in Louisiana were crying in their gumbo.
They get together again in prime time, a nice treat to finish off a Sunday with several intriguing matchups.
New Orleans sure hopes there’s no second Minneapolis Miracle.
“This is not a revenge game,” Drew Brees insists, referring back to the playoff loss in January. “It’s a different season. These are new teams, even though there’s a lot of similar personnel. It’s a new season, new team, new mindset. So listen, it’s a very good opponent that we are playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ at their place. It is a tough environment (and) a tough place to play. We understand we’re going to need our best game, our best execution to win.”
The Saints (5-1) have been doing a lot of winning since being upset by Tampa Bay in their opener. Last week they won in a “tough environment” against a playoff-caliber team at Baltimore. Now they get the Vikings (4-2-1), who have been spotty but lead the NFC North and are 14-3 at home vs. New Orleans.
The Vikings might feel equipped enough to get into a shootout with Brees, but when you listen to their coach, Mike Zimmer, who has a defensive background, he knows his side will be tested. It’s uncertain if the Vikings will have end Everson Griffen available as he returns from dealing with mental issues that sidelined him for almost six weeks.
“I think as the game goes on, Brees gets a much better feel of what the defense is trying to do throughout the course of the ballgame with him,” Zimmer says.
“A guy like him who has seen everything — he sees everything anyway — but he’s seen so many different looks that he can kind of decipher things quickly on the move. I think that’s part of it, and he’s got good players, too. Michael Thomas is good, (Alvin) Kamara is good, (Mike) Ingram is good. They have a lot of good players.”
The weekend began Thursday night with Houston’s 42-23 home victory over the Miami Dolphins. Deshaun Watson matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Texans to their fifth straight victory after opening 0-3. Miami has lost two straight to drop to 4-4.
Off are Dallas (3-4), Tennessee (3-4), Atlanta (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-2).
Green Bay (3-2-1) at Los Angeles Rams (7-0)
Talk about shootouts, this has the makings of one.
Green Bay comes off a bye, which means Aaron Rodgers is healthier and could have more targets to connect with. Still, the Packers rank fourth in passing and A-Rod has 332.8 yards passing per game and 12 touchdowns, one pick.
But the Packers opened as the biggest underdog of his career. That’s because the NFL’s only unbeaten team has been unstoppable with the ball and pretty stingy without it.
Oh yeah, the Packers don’t cover particularly well in the secondary.
Running back Todd Gurley leads the NFL with 88 points, 686 yards rushing, 144 carries and 956 yards from scrimmage. DE Aaron Donald co-leads with eight sacks, comes off four sacks, six tackles for loss against San Francisco.
Denver (3-4) at Kansas City (6-1)
The Chiefs have won six in a row in this series and, like the Rams, have a dynamic, versatile offense. But they also rank last in yardage allowed on defense, so Denver might not be totally overmatched.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid won his 200th game last week vs. Cincinnati. Reid would tie Dan Reeves for eighth in NFL history with another victory. To get it, he will rely on second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL in TD passes (22) and 25-yard-plus completions (26). He has a franchise-record six consecutive 300-yard passing games.
Baltimore (4-3) at Carolina (4-2)
Carolina exhibited its resilience and staying power by rallying from 17 points down in the fourth quarter at Philadelphia last week. It was the largest comeback in franchise history, and now the Panthers are home, where they’ve won eight straight.
The challenge is huge against Baltimore, which fell at home by one point to New Orleans when Justin Tucker — only the league’s career kicking leader — missed an extra point for the first time. That final-seconds miscue shouldn’t camouflage that the Ravens lead the league in defense. Baltimore has allowed 101 points, lowest total through seven games since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. The Ravens have allowed the fewest yards (280.6 per game) and fewest points (14.4).
Seattle (3-3) at Detroit (3-3)
Two teams that started ugly and have begun to look a lot more attractive.
Seattle has gone physical with the run game and on defense and, despite being in retooling mode, seems ready to challenge for a wild-card playoff berth. Pete Carroll’s bunch protects the ball, too, with only six giveaways.
The Seahawks are playing for the first time since the death of owner Paul Allen.
Detroit seems to have discovered a running game: Rookie Kerryon Johnson ran for a career-high 158 yards at Miami last week. But Seattle’s D is stingy on the ground.
Philadelphia (3-4) vs. Jacksonville (3-4) at London
Two teams beginning to look ugly, particularly the Jaguars, who had locker room discord after last week’s loss to Houston that included QB Blake Bortles getting benched. Coach Doug Marrone is sticking with Bortles for now and there was a players-only meeting Monday in hopes of clearing the air. This is the sixth straight year Jacksonville is playing a home game in London.
Following their collapse against Carolina, the Eagles probably welcomed getting far out of town. It’s their first trip to London for a game.
The Eagles lead the NFL in time of possession, averaging more than 33 minutes. But with Jacksonville’s secondary undermanned, Carson Wentz could look to the air. He has thrown 173 consecutive passes without an interception.
New England (5-2) at Buffalo (2-5), Monday night
ESPN must have liked the idea of the Bills, coming off their first playoff berth since before ESPN was created — well, not quite — against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Instead, this could be a classic rout. Consider these numbers:
—The Patriots are 31-4 in the past 35 meetings.
—Brady holds the NFL career wins record by a quarterback against one opponent with a 28-3 record.
—New England is 7-0 in night games against the Bills.
—The Patriots have scored 21 or more points in the first half in each of the past four games this season to match a franchise-best streak, and the Bills have allowed 24 or more points in the first half three times.
Cleveland (2-4-1) at Pittsburgh (3-2-1)
Another lopsided rivalry, though this game has some cachet because the Browns tend to play the Steelers tough before losing. They tied to open the season.
The Steelers come off a bye. They have won the past 14 meetings at Heinz Field; Cleveland’s last victory in Pittsburgh came in October 2003. Plus, the Browns have lost 24 straight road games, two shy of the NFL record owned by the Lions (2007-10). And the Browns are 6-32-1 overall against Pittsburgh since 1999, when Cleveland re-entered the NFL.
The Browns lead the NFL with 20 takeaways, but they have scored only 31 points off those turnovers.
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is 22-2-1 all-time against the Browns and unbeaten at home. He’s an Ohio native.
Washington (4-2) at New York Giants (1-6)
The New York tabloids already are projecting which college quarterback the Giants will draft after they finish near the bottom of the standings for a second successive season. Maybe if they had anyone who could pass protect, the conversation wouldn’t be so stilted against Eli Manning, who barely has time to look downfield as he sets up to throw.
In comes surprise NFC East leader Washington, which ranks fifth in defense and has one of the top candidates for Comeback Player of the Year in Adrian Peterson. The veteran has 95-plus yards rushing in four of six games.
Tampa Bay (3-3) at Cincinnati (4-3)
It’s natural to wonder about the Bengals’ psyche after again blowing a lead at home to Pittsburgh, then getting hammered in Kansas City. They took the second-most-lopsided loss in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons with that 45-10 debacle at the Chiefs. They had only one drive longer than 50 yards and a season-low 239 yards gained.
Tampa stopped a three-game skid as dramatically as possible. Chandler Catanzaro made a 59-yard FG — the longest in OT since 1974 — for a 26-23 win over the Browns.
The Buccaneers lead the NFL in total yards per game (449.5) and yards passing per game (364).
New York Jets (3-4) at Chicago (3-3)
A few weeks ago, the Bears sure were representing the city of big shoulders well, reviving talk of the Monsters of the Midway on defense, looking like a burgeoning power on offense. Then came a pair of losses and the Bears plummeted from the top of the NFC North to the bottom.
Chicago led the league with 18 sacks through the first four games. The Bears have one since. Star Khalil Mack has no sacks in the past two games while being limited by an ankle injury, after getting five in the first four outings.
Jets first-rounder Sam Darnold is learning how difficult a rookie QB’s life can be. He’s coming off his worst game as a pro with three interceptions. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads the league with 10 interceptions to go with one of the NFL’s worst completion rates (56.1 percent) and passer ratings (74.3).
Indianapolis (2-5) at Oakland (1-5)
The teardown of the roster continues in Oakland, where Jon Gruden dealt his top receiver, Amari Cooper, to Dallas.
Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck seeks his fifth straight game with at least three TD passes. Luck has 15 TDs in his past four games. Oakland is last in the league with seven sacks.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri needs five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record (2,544 points) but is plagued by an injured groin.
San Francisco (1-6) at Arizona (1-6)
The Cardinals have won eight of the past nine in this series, including three weeks ago.
San Francisco is minus-15 in turnover margin, worst in the NFL.
Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy this week, replacing him with QBs coach Byron Leftwich. Star WR Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to pass Terrell Owens into second place in NFL career yards receiving.
Report: Bowlen’s brother seeks change in Broncos’ leadership
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen's brother has filed a motion in Colorado District Court to remove the three-person trust that is currently controlling the team, the Denver Post reported Thursday.
Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s brother has filed a motion in Colorado District Court to remove the three-person trust that is currently controlling the team, the Denver Post reported Thursday.
Bowlen relinquished day-to-day control of the club in 2014, acknowledging at the time he had Alzheimer’s disease. A trust headed by team president and CEO Joe Ellis has run the club since.
Bill Bowlen said he wants to remove the trust “due to their failure to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family, and the Broncos,” the newspaper reported. Bill Bowlen sold his stake in the Broncos to Pat in 2002, who the petition says owns 76 percent of the team. Another brother, John, owns the rest of the team.
“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades. Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened,” Bill Bowlen said in a press release.
“I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in. They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.”
Pat Bowlen has seven children, and two of his daughters – Beth Bowlen-Wallace and Tiffany Bowlen – have expressed interest in controlling the team.
Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, released a statement Thursday night. “We have not seen this lawsuit and first learned of it through a media report tonight.
“Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting this complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace. The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”
NFL notebook: NFL fires official who blew obvious call
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
Down judge Hugo Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false
An NFL official has lost his stripes, having been fired for poor performance.
Down judge Hugo Cruz was on the officiating crew in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers played the Browns in Cleveland. Cruz failed to call a false start on Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, and while the Browns’ defenders expected the play to be whistled dead, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.
According to FootballZebras.com, which tracks football officiating, he is the first official fired during the season for performance issues in the Super Bowl era. The website was the first to report the news on Thursday.
Cruz has not worked a game since that one. He became an NFL official in 2015.
–Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a “slap in the face” to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss and later accused Jenkins of being a “sellout” to the coalition and the movement, started by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s social justice protests.
“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.”
–Already thin at cornerback, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that injured A.J. Bouye and Tyler Patmon would not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bouye, a Pro Bowl selection last season, injured his calf in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session. Patmon injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and has not practiced this week.
The Jaguars have a bye next week, giving the injured players more time to recover before the Week 10 game at the Indianapolis Colts.
Redskins’ Norman: Reid’s actions are ‘slap in the face’
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Thursday called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a "slap in the face" to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Thursday called comments from Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid earlier this week a “slap in the face” to the Players Coalition.
Last Sunday, Reid confronted Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins during the pregame coin toss and later accused Jenkins of being a “sellout.”
“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.
“For him to take a shot like that … he’s not only taking a shot at him, he’s taking a shot at everyone in the Players Coalition.”
Reid, who signed with the Panthers in late September, was teammates with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Reid was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem that season in protest of social injustice.
Jenkins had been one of the first NFL players to join them, but the Eagles’ co-captain and co-founder of the Players Coalition stopped his anthem protest after the league agreed to make donations of about $90 million to causes in a joint venture meant to help find a solution to last year’s red-hot controversy.
Reid publicly split from the Players Coalition last year, disagreeing with Jenkins over Kaepernick not being invited to meetings, and brought his anger over the situation to the field Sunday in a series of incidents.
The two players shouted at each other before warmups, and an irate Reid had to be held back from Jenkins as the Eagles’ defense was introduced prior to the game. After Reid again knelt during the anthem, he charged Jenkins as the captains approached midfield for the coin toss, with several players separating the two.
After the game, Reid stated his position and frustration about Jenkins.
“We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin,” Reid said. “I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It’s cowardly. He sold us out.”
Reid accused Jenkins of using the protests and controversy as a way for the NFL to fund the Players Coalition, which negotiated money earmarked from the NFL over seven years to help address causes of social justice.
Bengals, Dalton seek revival against high-scoring Bucs
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a serious beatdown when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start.
The Cincinnati Bengals look to bounce back from a serious beatdown when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Bengals (4-3) were trampled 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend to lose their second straight game after a strong start. But quarterback Andy Dalton is not dismayed by the recent slump.
“We’re doing whatever it takes to win. That’s what it comes down to,” Dalton, who has thrown 15 touchdown passes, said on a conference call. “We want to score as much as we can and make it easier on the defense. We want to make it easier for us as a team to get the win.
“Our mentality hasn’t changed, and it’s not any different.”
Tampa Bay (3-3) ended a three-game slide by beating the Cleveland Browns 26-23 in overtime last Sunday.
Yet the happiness over the victory was tempered by the loss of star linebacker Kwon Alexander to a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said during a press conference. “It’s just very unfortunate.”
It certainly is a rough development for a unit that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense (32.7 points per game) and 29th in total defense (417.5 yards per contest).
The ineptitude cost Mike Smith his job as defensive coordinator on Oct. 15 and he was replaced by Mark Duffner.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (6.0 sacks) has been a bright spot and he has recorded at least one sack in five straight games, one shy of the franchise mark set by Simeon Rice in 2002.
“His energy and effort is terrific — I love the guy,” Duffner told reporters of Pierre-Paul. “I just can’t say enough about how hard he plays. He comes out and he does it the right way. He’s certainly got great talent. A lot of people have talent, but he’s been able to turn that talent into production largely because of his attitude and his desire to make plays — to be a playmaker.”
Cincinnati’s defense will be tasked with slowing a Tampa Bay attack that leads the NFL in total offense at 449.5 yards per game. The Buccaneers are eighth in scoring offense (27.8) as opportunities have been squandered with the team ranking 30th in turnover margin at minus-9.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for a total of 760 yards in two starts since replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter.
The Bengals rank 31st in total defense (429.4) and 28th in scoring defense (29.0). Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who has struggled since returning from suspension, had four missed tackles in the loss to the Chiefs and is now nursing a hip injury.
“He hasn’t played as well as he has in the past,” Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis told reporters, before making it clear he didn’t want to discuss the topic further when he received a follow-up question.
“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” Lewis said. “It’s not relevant.”
Lewis was much more chatty when the topic turned to Koetter, his former college teammate at Idaho State from 1978-80.
“It’s very unique, having sat in class with Dirk for years,” Lewis said. “I kind of grew up eating Thanksgiving dinner at his home, and I went to high school football games with his mother when his dad was coaching and his brother was the quarterback. Then later on, I worked for his father. So it’s a little bit unique. His dad coached and mentored us all the way through.”
Tampa Bay has won six of the past seven meetings.
