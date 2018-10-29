Eagles head into bye week on winning note
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip to London got the Philadelphia Eagles back on track. Now, they have a week off to get ready for the second half.
The defending Super Bowl champions are 4-4 following Sunday’s 24-18 win over struggling Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. But they’re right in the mix in the NFC East and have two games remaining against the division-leading Redskins (5-2).
“We were together for about 2 1/2 days, and it’s really good to be able to do that,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday about playing in London. “This is why it was a great trip. Great timing for the trip, obviously. The guys handled their business extremely well, treated it like a business trip, like we always do.”
Pederson gave the team a full week off instead of bringing them in for practice or meetings, saying: “I think just having the time off is really crucial.”
It should help some of the injured players. The list grew when right tackle Lane Johnson hurt his knee on the opening possession against the Jaguars and cornerback Jalen Mills suffered a foot injury. Pederson couldn’t provide an update on either because they weren’t evaluated by the medical staff.
Reinforcements could be on the way by the time the Eagles return to practice. Running back Darren Sproles is getting closer to returning after missing seven games with a hamstring injury. Wide receivers Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace and tight end Richard Rodgers are on injured reserve and two of them could be activated.
The team could make a move before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. Last year, personnel boss Howie Roseman acquired running back Jay Ajayi from Miami and Ajayi played an important role in the championship run. Carson Wentz could use more weapons and the defense needs help in the secondary.
“I’m very confident and comfortable with the guys we have,” Pederson said. “I’m very confident in those guys and in this group. We are constantly looking. If we can add value and if we can add talent anywhere on the team, we are going to look at that. Howie is going to look at that. And so, we’ll see. If it values the Eagles and helps us win games, we’ll see.”
The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) on Sunday night Nov. 11.
Browns fire coach Jackson, owner cites ‘internal discord’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson's failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
The Browns also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley and made defensive coordinator Gregg Williams their interim coach. Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.
Jimmy Haslam intimated the firings were prompted by an irreparable divide between Jackson and Haley, who squabbled behind the scenes and recently took their power struggle public.
“Hopefully we made a big step today,” Haslam said at a news conference with Dorsey. “It’s very troubling. It’s hard to win in the NFL; if anybody knows that, it’s us. And I think the message today is we’re not going to put up with internal discord, that we want people who are collaborative and work together.”
Jackson’s firing came a day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge. The Browns are 22-81-1 since the Haslams agreed to purchase them before the 2012 season.
The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002 amid a slew of coaching changes, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season. They tied Pittsburgh in Week 1, but were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Steelers.
Jackson is the sixth straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.
Haslam and Dorsey didn’t provide any details about the Jackson-Haley fracture and said the team’s focus is on the final eight games.
“We have a lot of football left in this season,” Dorsey said. “We have some very talented players on this team right now, as we speak. As we sat down and talked to the players today, I expressed that to them. I said, ‘You know what? We have a lot of football left here, you guys.’ And they understand that.
“But as I look at this thing, our job is to support Gregg and his staff right now, put those players in position to succeed. And we’re going to do this moving forward.”
For now, Williams is in charge as the Browns prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.
Williams went 17-31 in three seasons as Buffalo’s coach from 2001-03, but the animated assistant is perhaps best known for being suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal that rocked the New Orleans Saints.
Also, running backs coach Freddie Kitchens has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Haslam said Kitchens called plays during the team’s preseason game against Detroit.
Jackson was hired in 2016 by the Haslams, whose six years ownership have been marked by nearly constant change and bad football. The Haslams stuck by Jackson despite a 1-15 record in his first season and then after the Browns lost all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in league history to go 0-16.
But beyond the lopsided losses, quarterback changes and bad luck, the Browns have been constantly saddled with drama and dysfunction under Jackson, who came to Cleveland after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and went 8-8 as Oakland’s head coach in 2011.
Last week, Jackson’s offer to help Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in control.
Following Sunday’s game, Jackson downplayed any dispute with his offensive coordinator.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” Jackson said. “I never said I wanted to take over play calling. I said wanted to help, that’s it. But today it’s this big thing because sure, everyone is going to look and say what’s going on. The only thing that is going on is that we need to get better. We need to coach better, we need to play better.”
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.
Williams’ resume includes masterminding bounties scheme
Gregg Williams won a Super Bowl in New Orleans. He also was suspended for a year for organizing a bounty scheme with the Saints.
Williams, elevated from assistant to head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Hue Jackson was fired Monday, has quite the resume for his work building aggressive and usually successful
Gregg Williams won a Super Bowl in New Orleans. He also was suspended for a year for organizing a bounty scheme with the Saints.
Williams, elevated from assistant to head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Hue Jackson was fired Monday, has quite the resume for his work building aggressive and usually successful defenses. That resume, though, is tainted by what went down in New Orleans.
Williams, now 60, helped the Saints win their only Super Bowl as defensive coordinator from 2009-11. His unit, led by Will Smith, Jonathan Vilma and Darren Sharper, gave up lots of yards and often was bailed out by a top-ranked offense.
What that unit — and every one Williams handled whether as a D-coordinator or as head coach in Buffalo — had was an attacking style. Unfortunately, according to an NFL investigation, that led to head-hunting for money.
And to one-year suspensions in 2012 for Williams and his boss, Saints coach Sean Payton.
The NFL found that Williams put in place while in New Orleans a rewards system for hits on opponents with intent to injure, including increased payments for tackles that knocked an opposing player out of a game, called “cart-offs.” If the Saints’ defense knew of an opponent’s previous or lingering injury, they would target it.
Injuring such stars as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers drew “special” rewards, the league found.
Some players also said Williams did the same when he worked for the Bills and Redskins; others refuted that.
“I want to coach defenses that are respected, and they’re respected when they’re feared,” Williams said while working for the Saints. “None of the things we do is cheap. They’re aggressive. What we do is, we’re going to play hard, and here’s the deal, we’re not going to apologize. I’m not going to apologize for how hard our guys play and I’m not going to apologize if they’re trying to lay the wood on everybody. When the other team is worried about protecting themselves over protecting the ball, we all like that a lot better.”
The league suspension was handed down in March 2012 after Williams had been hired to oversee the St. Louis Rams’ defense. He subsequently was released by the Rams and sat out that year.
Tennessee brought him in for the 2013 season after the NFL ban was lifted, and he moved to the Rams in 2014. Williams was let go at the end of 2016 and joined the Browns under Jackson last year.
While in Buffalo, Williams had a 17-31 record in charge from 2001-03.
Wherever he has worked, Williams has been known for his defensive acumen and for his willingness to speak far more freely than most NFL coaches. That style generally has made him popular with his players — many of the Saints defended his approach when he was there — but his forthrightness also has led to harsh feelings with others.
With offensive coordinator Todd Haley also fired Monday, Williams was the only remaining assistant with NFL head coaching experience.
49ers doomed by another close loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Allowing a rookie quarterback to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and then botching a snap to cost a team a chance to get into range for a game-tying field goal might seem a bit improbable.
For the San Francisco 49ers, games like that have become far too typical
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Allowing a rookie quarterback to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and then botching a snap to cost a team a chance to get into range for a game-tying field goal might seem a bit improbable.
For the San Francisco 49ers, games like that have become far too typical in two years under coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco’s 15-12 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday was the team’s league-worst eighth in the past two years in games decided by three or fewer points as the 49ers (1-7) have too often been close but not quite good enough.
“It’s something we’ve got to do to get better and get over that hump,” Shanahan said. “It comes down to, you can do a lot of things throughout a game, but when it comes down to the end when we need to close people out and we need some closers to do that. We’ve had some opportunities to do it.”
They had plenty of chances against the Cardinals on Sunday, starting when they had the ball on first-and-goal at the Cardinals 4 trying to add to a nine-point lead.
A botched zone read led to no gain on first down on the last play of the third quarter, before Matt Breida was hit for a loss on second down and C.J. Beathard was forced to scramble for just 2 yards on third down. San Francisco settled for a field goal and a 15-3 lead.
That figured to be safe against the league’s lowest-scoring offense led by rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. But the Cardinals drove 75 yards and scored on a 13-yard TD pass to Larry Fitzgerald to cut the deficit to five.
The 49ers gained two first downs on the next drive before punting but seemed to be in good shape when they recovered a fumble with 4:44 to play. They got one first down on a penalty before Beathard was sacked on third down, leading to another punt and setting the stage for Rosen’s comeback in the final 2:16.
Rosen led the Cardinals on a 73-yard drive for the go-ahead score on a pass to Christian Kirk with 34 seconds left. The 2-point conversion made it 18-15 but the Niners managed to get the ball to the Arizona 45 before Erik Magnuson’s snap went over Beathard’s head to end the game.
“In order to win an ugly game in the NFL, you’ve got to be good on four-minute offense and four-minute defense, and we weren’t there at the end, Shanahan said. “We went into that game knowing that we had to protect the ball and not turn it over and hoping to get turnovers. We accomplished that goal. That’s why I think we had a very good chance to win at the end of the game.”
The Niners have three close losses this year, all after Beathard took over as starting quarterback in Week 4 following a season-ending knee injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.
They blew chances on both sides of the ball in all three of those losses, leaving plenty of blame to hand around.
After giving up the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of a 29-27 loss at the Chargers on Sept. 30, the offense went three-and-out on the next drive before Beathard threw an interception. The defense was unable to force a kick on the final drive and the Chargers ran out the clock.
The situation was even worse at Green Bay on Oct. 15 when the 49ers were unable to hold on to a 30-23 fourth-quarter lead against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. San Francisco had two three-and-outs with a chance to either run down the clock or add to the lead and allowed the Packers to drive 58 yards to the game-tying score.
Beathard then threw an interception with the 49ers driving for a go-ahead field goal and Rodgers drove the Packers from their own 10 into range for Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal in the final 1:07.
San Francisco almost blew another close game with Garoppolo at quarterback only to have a potential interception overturned by a defensive holding call on Detroit, allowing the 49ers to hold on for a 30-27 victory.
NOTES: Shanahan said there has been no movement on potential trades before Tuesday’s deadline, with receiver Pierre Garcon one of the players who has been discussed as a possible target for other teams. “I know those guys are talking nonstop right now and they’ll probably do it all the way up to the deadline tomorrow,” Shanahan said. … The 49ers had several players nursing injuries who would have missed practice if they had one: Beathard (right wrist), S Antone Exum (concussion), LB Reuben Foster (hamstring), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), G Mike Person (ankle), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf, heel), T Joe Staley (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder).
Fitzpatrick in, Winston out as Buccaneers’ starting QB
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston's inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Without speculating on what the move means for the young quarterback's future with the team, coach Dirk Koetter said veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead the NFL's No. 1 ranked
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston’s inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Without speculating on what the move means for the young quarterback’s future with the team, coach Dirk Koetter said veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Winston was benched after throwing four interceptions during Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Koetter said starting Fitzpatrick gives the Bucs the best chance this week against the Panthers, adding the change is “just for right now.”
Winston entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He has 11 turnovers — 10 interceptions and one fumble — in four games since returning from serving a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson's failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of
Bengals have 5 wins at midpoint despite worst defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — A four-interception, six-sack game usually leaves defensive coordinators thrilled.
Not this one.
Cincinnati let an 18-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. It was among the worst defensive performances in Bengals history — the Bucs piled up 576
CINCINNATI (AP) — A four-interception, six-sack game usually leaves defensive coordinators thrilled.
Not this one.
Cincinnati let an 18-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. It was among the worst defensive performances in Bengals history — the Bucs piled up 576 yards and had touchdown passes of 60 and 72 yards .
“There’s not many times I’ve been involved in a game where we had four turnovers, you score a touchdown, have six sacks and you’re in a dogfight,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Monday. “Usually it doesn’t happen that way.”
There’s nothing ordinary about this defense.
The Bengals (5-3) enter their bye week with one of the NFL’s best records despite having the worst defense in the league. They’re one of nine teams with at least five wins, trailing Pittsburgh by percentage points for the AFC North lead.
The defense has played a leading role in the wins, giving up a lot of yards, but scoring four touchdowns off turnovers.
A fumble return for a touchdown saved an opening win in Indianapolis. Joe Flacco’s fumble closed out a win over the Ravens the following Thursday. Touchdown returns off a fourth-quarter fumble and interception provided a win over the Dolphins.
Four interceptions of Jameis Winston — one returned for a score — put the Bengals up 34-16 late in the third quarter Sunday. Then, it all fell apart. The Bucs tied it on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s touchdown pass with 1:05 left. Randy Bullock’s 44-yard field goal on the final play won it.
“We gave up 500 yards,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “It’s a win, but it’s not a great win.”
The Bengals gave up 551 yards during a 45-10 loss in Kansas City the previous week. It’s the first time in franchise history that a Cincinnati defense has allowed 500 yards in back-to-back games. The 576 yards allowed Sunday were the fourth-most in club history.
At the season’s midpoint, the Bengals have given up the most yards and most points in the NFL. They also rank last in third-down defense. They’re on pace to give up 7,164 yards and 474 points, both of which would be club records. The Saints are the only team to allow 7,000 yards in a season — they allowed 7,042 in 2012. The 1981 Baltimore Colts hold the record for most points allowed with 533.
Injuries have played a role. The Bengals were missing cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil. All three are expected back at some point. Pass-rush specialist Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee in the first quarter.
The long passes were particularly troubling, with receivers getting open beyond the coverage for easy scores. It’s been a recurring problem that figures in those enormous yardage totals. Antonio Brown’s 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left gave the Steelers a 28-21 win on Oct. 14, when Pittsburgh piled up 481 yards.
Instead of closing out games, the Bengals have given up big plays in the fourth quarter.
“When you strike up the band like that, it’s hard,” coach Marvin Lewis said Monday. “That’s supposed to be us ringing the gong, not the other team.”
PRICE WILL START
Lewis said rookie center Billy Price will regain the starting job when he’s able to play, which could come after the bye week. Price partially tore a ligament in his right foot during the second game of the season and was in a protective boot for a month. He rejoined practice on a limited basis last week.
MUM ABOUT HUE
Lewis said he hadn’t yet been in contact with Hue Jackson, who was fired as the Browns head coach on Monday. Jackson was Lewis’ offensive coordinator before taking the job in Cleveland, and the two are close. The Bengals offered Jackson an assistant coaching job after he was fired by the Raiders in 2011.
Asked whether Jackson could rejoin the Bengals in some capacity now that he’s out of a job again, Lewis said, “I’m not going to make a headline. It’s unfortunate. Anything else?”
At 5-2, NFC East-leading Skins off to best start since 2008
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yes, the Washington Redskins are 5-2 for the first time in a decade.
And now, forget that the when they started that well in 2008, they ended up 8-8.
Yes, they're 5-1 against the NFC for the first time since 2005.
Yes, they're leading their division on the strength of
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yes, the Washington Redskins are 5-2 for the first time in a decade.
And now, forget that the when they started that well in 2008, they ended up 8-8.
Yes, they’re 5-1 against the NFC for the first time since 2005.
Yes, they’re leading their division on the strength of a three-game winning streak.
And, looking ahead, yes, they have an enviable schedule, with only one remaining foe currently holding a record above .500. Next weekend’s opponent, Atlanta , is 3-4.
There is still a long way to go, though, for a team that scores very little and passes rather poorly, getting by thanks to a terrific run defense and a strong rushing offense led by 33-year-old Adrian Peterson. That formula worked yet again Sunday in a 20-13 victory against the can’t-do-anything-right New York Giants. How sustainable is that approach?
“We feel good,” said Peterson, who gained 149 yards on the ground with a TD and caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Alex Smith, “but we can’t get too excited.”
Coach Jay Gruden acknowledges there is a plenty of room for improvement with Smith, acquired in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Kirk Cousins and signed to a $94 million, four-year contract.
Smith hasn’t thrown for more than 178 yards in any of the past three games. His completion percentage has been 60 or worse in four of the last five. His season passer rating of 91.3 ranks only 22nd among QBs with at least 100 attempts.
“We’re close. We missed some opportunities, of course. But we’re going to get there. Just a matter of (what) might be a missed throw here or there. Might be a poor route, maybe. Might be a protection issue,” Gruden said. “We’re just not quite in full sync right now at this time.”
Things looked rather bleak for the Redskins after a 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints dropped Gruden’s club to 2-2.
Look where they are now.
“I knew it was going to take some time, but finally we’re starting to get over that hump and starting to get over that hill,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “We’re just riding our tricycles down it.”
Notes: LT Trent Williams dislocated his right thumb against the Giants and the Redskins will try to figure out a way to allow him to move the thumb with a cast on. … S Troy Apke reinjured his hamstring and was put on injured reserve. Washington signed LB Cassanova McKinzy to their active roster from their practice squad and added DB Jason Thompson to the practice squad. … Other injuries: RB Chris Thompson (rib), RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder), LB Ryan Anderson (knee).
Manning wants to remain the Giants starting quarterback
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning isn't ready to hand over the job as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.
With fans and many in the media calling for him to be benched with the Giants off to a second straight 1-7 start, the 37-year-old Manning insisted Monday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning isn’t ready to hand over the job as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback.
With fans and many in the media calling for him to be benched with the Giants off to a second straight 1-7 start, the 37-year-old Manning insisted Monday he wants to play when New York takes the field against the 49ers in San Francisco on Nov. 12.
Before Manning spoke, Coach Pat Shurmur said the 15-year veteran remains his starting quarterback, but he will be evaluating everything during the upcoming bye week.
“I’ve always been a team player, and do kind of what I’m told,” Manning said. “I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I’m told differently.”
Bears TE Miller focuses on future on anniversary of injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Zach Miller is helping out wherever he can with the Chicago Bears. He is learning how to play the piano after teaching himself how to play guitar in college. He takes his children outside to play football and soccer.
In a lot of ways, life is pretty much
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Zach Miller is helping out wherever he can with the Chicago Bears. He is learning how to play the piano after teaching himself how to play guitar in college. He takes his children outside to play football and soccer.
In a lot of ways, life is pretty much the same for Miller as it was before he sustained a gruesome left leg injury in a loss at New Orleans . In some ways, it’s completely different.
“I’m certain it changed me a little bit,” Miller said Monday on the anniversary of the horrific play. “Perseverance, I’ve always felt I’ve had that, but this is just on another level. Patience for sure, sitting there for six months and your foot won’t move and you’re trying to move it, it teaches you a little bit of patience and I guess just the will to keep on fighting.
“Ton of positive things that I’ve gained out of this thing, and that’s just the way I look at it, opposed to all the negative stuff I suppose you could take with it.”
One year ago, Miller nearly lost his leg after he got hurt on a potential touchdown reception against the Saints. The veteran tight end dislocated his knee and tore an artery, but was walking on his own by late December.
The 34-year-old Miller had the last of nine surgeries for the injury in January. He is talking about running again and keeping open the possibility of returning to the field, but he isn’t sure how he would assess his progress.
“I don’t know if I’m ahead or behind because I don’t know the blueprint of this thing,” he said. “I’m very happy where I’m at. Just throughout it, I’ve made goals just to see if I could attain them. I hit ’em and I feel good where I’m at physically.
“I’ve been able to get back in the weight room and start doing some things that at least feel like I’m getting stronger and make me feel better. But I still have a long ways to go and I understand that challenge and I’m willing to accept it.”
Miller signed a futures contract with Chicago at the end of the 2013 season. After spending 2014 on injured reserve, he started 28 of 33 games while making 101 receptions for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns the past three years. He also spent three seasons with Jacksonville.
He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in June, and the team placed him on the physically unable to perform list. While he rehabs his leg, Miller is helping the team by watching video and offering his perspective whenever anyone needs any help.
“Zach is one of my favorite people I’ve been around in a long time,” first-year Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “I absolutely love the kid. He’s somebody that we feel very fortunate and lucky to have be a part of this family and this organization. The times that we get together and we talk, I mean just such a happy-go-lucky guy, good, good person.”
Miller said he is enjoying his role with the team, but isn’t sure if he wants to get into coaching. He’s focused on seeing how far he can go with his rehab.
Same goes for the anniversary of his injury.
“I don’t want to say this was a year ago. I made it through one year already. This isn’t we’re looking back at that,” he said. “We’re looking at kind of where I am now.”
Skidding Ravens hope to begin second-half surge vs Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens are to end their run of three straight years without a playoff berth, they're going to have to play a whole lot better in the second half of the season.
Baltimore staggered to the midpoint with a .500 record and two straight losses, including
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens are to end their run of three straight years without a playoff berth, they’re going to have to play a whole lot better in the second half of the season.
Baltimore staggered to the midpoint with a .500 record and two straight losses, including a 36-21 dud at Carolina on Sunday that showcased many of the team’s shortcomings: untimely penalties, a turnover-prone offense and a porous defense.
Fortunately for the Ravens, they still have time to get it right.
“We’re 4-4 in a .500 league, we’re a game out of first place and we’ve got our season in front of us,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We’d all like to have to a better record than we do right now. We probably should have a better record. But the record is what it is. That’s our starting point, that’s where we fight from.”
The second half begins Sunday with a home matchup against the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1), Baltimore’s biggest rival. If the Ravens are going to right the ship, this would be the ideal place to start.
“It’s perfect timing. It’s a game we need this week,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s all set up the way it’s supposed to be set up and organized the way it’s supposed to be organized from a big-picture standpoint.”
That Ravens were soaring just two weeks ago, when they rang up 11 sacks in a 21-0 rout of Tennessee. Last week, the defense got to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees only once, and Cam Newton escaped Sunday without being sacked.
Clearly, the opposition is making adjustments to offset the once-ferocious pass rush.
“Yeah, people are playing completely different,” Harbaugh said. “People aren’t going to drop-back pass and just let us rush the quarterback in coverage. So I think that’s the main thing. The game plans we’ve gotten in the last two weeks have been very different than the ones we’ve seen on tape.”
Baltimore’s offense has also struggled. Joe Flacco threw two interceptions, Alex Collins fumbled immediately after taking a handoff and the Ravens had another game in which they finished with a negative turnover differential.
“You can’t leave a guy unblocked and (let him) run into the backfield early in the game when you have a chance for a good play,” Harbaugh lamented. “Those end up being devastating plays. Those are the mistakes that we’ve got to clean up.”
After that game in Tennessee, the Ravens had won three of four to move to 4-2. Now, they’re just trying to remain upbeat.
“We are obviously not in the most ideal situation possible but we still have eight games left,” Flacco said. “There is obviously a bigger threat now to let this stuff affect you mentally, let it affect the team and how we are jelling together. So we have to combat that just by being ourselves and being as tough as we possibly can.”
The Ravens know they have to look forward, not back. Yet Flacco acknowledged that a 4-4 record at this stage is disappointing.
“Overall, when you look at us, you would think that we are pretty good,” he said. “There is no lying in this league. You are what your record says you are, and that’s the bottom line.”
Quinn not expecting trade-deadline activity from Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn isn't expecting moves before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
More than that, Quinn says he sees no need for the resurgent Falcons to seek help from a trade.
The Falcons (3-4) return from their bye week looking to continue momentum from two straight wins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn isn’t expecting moves before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
More than that, Quinn says he sees no need for the resurgent Falcons to seek help from a trade.
The Falcons (3-4) return from their bye week looking to continue momentum from two straight wins as they prepare to play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday.
“We really feel this team, where we’re at and how we can go and attack from here, we have the right men to do that,” Quinn said after Monday’s practice when asked about the trade deadline.
That’s a strong vote of confidence from the coach of a team with six starters on injured reserve — including both safeties and both offensive guards.
Quinn said he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have discussed inquiries from other teams but haven’t found a trade to pursue. “Not at this point,” he said.
Quinn and Dimitroff have been kept busy this season adjusting to the growing list of players lost with injuries.
The latest challenge comes on the offensive line.
Right guard Brandon Fusco suffered a broken right ankle in Atlanta’s win over the New York Giants on Oct. 22 and was placed on injured reserve last week. Fusco joined left guard Andy Levitre on IR. Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury in a Week 2 win over Carolina.
Wes Schweitzer has filled in for Levitre. Another veteran with starting experience, Ben Garland, will move up this week to replace Fusco at right guard.
Garland will face an immediate challenge against a Redskins defense that sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning seven times in Sunday’s 20-13 win .
“I was very impressed with the stoutness of their inside three guys,” Quinn said, naming nose tackle Daron Payne and defensive ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen. Ioannidis had 2 ½ sacks against the Giants.
Garland, who started three games last season, has experience at both guard spots and even has seen spot duty at defensive tackle.
“I’m confident playing left (guard),” Garland said. “I’m confident playing right. Center. It doesn’t matter. Tight end, fullback. Put me anywhere. I’m ready to go.”
The Falcons added depth to the line by signing Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor during their bye week. Pasztor, who can play either tackle position, played in seven games with Atlanta in 2017. Odhiambo, who will learn the offense while playing left guard, spent the last four weeks on the Colts practice squad.
Fusco is Atlanta’s sixth player to be placed on IR this season, joining Levitre, safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones and running back Devonta Freeman . Jones, who must sit out at least two more games, and Freeman could return later this season.
The bye week provided Quinn the rare opportunity to open a practice week without having to discuss a new injury. Instead, the news was positive.
Placekicker Matt Bryant, who missed the Giants game with a hamstring injury, has not been ruled out for this week. More will be known about Bryant’s status later in the week. Giorgio Tavecchio was the only placekicker on the field in the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters.
“He’s making a turn for the better,” said Quinn of Bryant. “… The thing I was fired up about is he’s closer than he was last week by quite a bit.”
Quinn said the bye week also came at a good time for wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and Calvin Ridley (ankle). “That’s the good news,” Quinn said, adding he was “hopeful we’ll be at full strength at receiver.”
Newton, Panthers’ offense hitting stride under Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Concerns over how Cam Newton might adjust to Norv Turner's offense have ceased.
The worries been replaced by talk of Newton being an MVP candidate again.
Newton is thriving in his first season under the 66-year-old offensive coordinator. The Panthers are 5-2 and picking up a head of steam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Concerns over how Cam Newton might adjust to Norv Turner’s offense have ceased.
The worries been replaced by talk of Newton being an MVP candidate again.
Newton is thriving in his first season under the 66-year-old offensive coordinator. The Panthers are 5-2 and picking up a head of steam on offense entering Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The eight-year quarterback combined for 271 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL’s top-ranked defense over the weekend as the Panthers dominated the Baltimore Ravens 36-21. Turner used all of his weapons — and a variety of misdirection plays — to keep Ravens defenders guessing instead of attacking.
Baltimore, which had 11 sacks against the Titans earlier this season, never got to Newton, and Carolina scored on four straight possessions to build a 24-7 halftime lead.
Afterward, Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only tip his hat to Turner.
“He did a great job scheming us up, keeping us off balance,” Harbaugh said. “He forced us to put certain personnel groups out there and then he had counters for it. He did a tremendous job.”
The misdirection plays left the Ravens befuddled at times, as Newton pitched out to wide receivers, used fake handoffs to running back Christian McCaffrey to set up the passing game and a naked bootleg to score a walk-in touchdown.
Asked why defending Carolina’s misdirection offense was so difficult, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith held up one hand and said, “Look at my hand. Now if I smack you with this (other hand), you won’t see it coming. That’s how it works.”
A big reason the Panthers were smacking the Ravens was the emergence of rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team’s speedy first-round draft pick.
The Maryland product compiled 129 yards of offense in the first 2 ½ quarters, the beneficiary of the Ravens focusing their attention on stopping other playmakers like McCaffrey, tight end Greg Olsen, wide receivers Devin Funchess and Curtis Samuel and former 1,000-yard rusher C.J. Anderson.
Newton spread the ball around, targeting eight different receivers, leaving the Ravens unable to focus on stopping one player.
“That’s huge for us, because when you do that, it’s like, ‘OK, who are you guys going to try to lock down?'” Rivera said. “… This week (Moore) had a lot of success, and maybe next week he won’t because they’ll be trying to double up on him, and that may leave somebody else open.”
The Panthers are getting exactly what Rivera was hoping for when he made the decision to jettison long-time offensive coordinator Mike Shula this past offseason in favor of Turner, whom he coached under in San Diego.
“I understood what offensively we could become,” Rivera said. “We had a chance to follow coach in Minnesota and how he worked with Teddy Bridgewater, who has a lot of the similar traits as Cam. So that was going to be an easy transition for us.”
Turner’s son, Scott, returned to the team as the quarterbacks coach, too.
He’d designed many of the plays back in 2001 when Newton joined Carolina as the No. 1 overall pick and was thrust in the mix right away.
The biggest difference now is how many playmakers Newton has to work with, and that the QB has only been sacked five times in the last five games.
“We have three or four guys who are really fast on the offensive side,” Rivera said. “It is the most speed we’ve had and because of that you see things opening up.”
Newton’s numbers through seven games are impressive.
He’s completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his passes and has 17 combined touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s on pace to be sacked a career-low 21 times, largely because he’s getting the ball out of his hands quicker than ever in Turner’s offense.
Rivera said it’s too say if Newton is playing as well as he did in 2015 when he combined for 45 touchdowns and won league MVP honors while helping the Panthers to the Super Bowl.
“The proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year,” Rivera said. “We’ll see. He is playing well and I think we are playing well as a unit.”
Cowboys fire OL coach Alexander after less than half season
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.
Alexander's dismissal was announced Monday after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.
Alexander’s dismissal was announced Monday after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye over the weekend. Alexander was an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bengals for 23 years before he was hired by Garrett last offseason.
Former Cowboys offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, will take over as offensive line coach. The team also said former offensive line coach Hudson Houck was returning to work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory role.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been sacked 23 times this season.
Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins thriving with team-first attitude
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sammy Watkins was supposed to be a game-changing star when the Buffalo Bills drafted him fourth overall in 2014, the kind of speedy wide receiver that could make plays all over the field.
It never worked out that way.
Watkins had a 1,000-yard season and was reasonably productive,
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sammy Watkins was supposed to be a game-changing star when the Buffalo Bills drafted him fourth overall in 2014, the kind of speedy wide receiver that could make plays all over the field.
It never worked out that way.
Watkins had a 1,000-yard season and was reasonably productive, but he never quite hit the stardom that was expected of him. And along the way, he gained a reputation for being demanding, difficult and at times downright sulky as the number of passes that went his way reached a nadir.
“I was young and kind of ego-tripping,” Watkins said, quite matter-of-factly, after helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-23 on Sunday to complete a season sweep.
The 25-year-old Watkins played a big part in the win, too. He caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores, and drew some of the attention from the rest of the Chiefs’ stars, who all seemed to produce at crucial times as Kansas City continued its dominance of the AFC West.
So what changed between Watkins in Buffalo and Watkins in Kansas City? What has enabled a guy with blazing speed, strong hands and physical size to finally become a breakout star?
Well, mostly maturity.
“I kind of went to the Rams last year and I was in the same situation with a lot of other weapons. I learned a lot,” Watkins said. “It’s not about me or any one guy on this team.”
The Chiefs’ decision to sign Watkins in free agency raised some eyebrows, not only because they had pressing needs elsewhere but because their offense was already quite potent. They had a star-in-the-making in Tyreek Hill, the reigning NFL rushing champion in Kareem Hunt and one of the best tight ends in the game in Travis Kelce, so adding Watkins to the mix seemed to be superfluous.
But they wound up signing him to a $48 million, three-year deal anyway, then listened as all the pundits criticized the move throughout the summer and right into training camp.
Nobody is criticizing it much these days.
“His approach has been unbelievable,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He just comes out, works hard. He’s not concerned with how many catches he has or any of that. For a big-time receiver, that’s unique. He knows there’s only one ball and we have a bunch of pretty good players, and when you have an opportunity, be a part of that. He’s done that. He’s done a nice job of that.”
Watkins was relatively quiet in an opening win over the Chargers, but he had six catches for 100 yards the following week at Pittsburgh. He had his first TD catch in a win over the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium, then had his best game to date against the Broncos on Sunday.
One was a crafty buttonhook route, where Watkins found a soft spot in the middle of the Denver defense and ran untouched 10 yards for the score. The other was a 13-yard touchdown reception.
The fact that both came in the red zone is hardly a surprise: That’s where Watkins is dangerous.
“It feels great,” he said, “not just to score two times but to get the win. To do it at a high level and just go out there and play my style of game, running around, having fun, throwing some good blocks and have everybody catch a lot of balls.”
Sounds like a team-first player, rather than the me-first guy Watkins used to be.
“It’s always good to see Sammy go off,” Kelce said. “He brings such a confidence in everything he does. You’re happy for the guy because of the type of person he is and how hard he works during the week. It’s awesome to see him have a day like he had.”
Notes: Reid said Monday he hadn’t heard the comments made by the Broncos claiming that the Chiefs stretch the rules offensively by getting their offensive linemen too far downfield on their run-pass option plays. “I always ask officials beforehand if there is anything I need to tell my guys and that’s never been an issue,” Reid said. … Reid did not have any injury updates Monday, though he did say LB Frank Zombo (hamstring) was probably the most serious of them. LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and WR Tyreek Hill (groin) also left Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
AP source: Terrelle Pryor visits with Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted the New England Patriots on Monday night. ESPN.com first reported Pryor’s visit to Buffalo.
Pryor has seven seasons of NFL experience, and played six games this year with the New York Jets before being sidelined by a groin injury. He was released on Oct. 20 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.
Pryor has been used as mostly as a receiver at the NFL level, and had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns with the Jets. He also has experience at quarterback, which is the position he played during a three-year career at Ohio State.
The Bills have needs at both positions.
They lack experienced depth at receiver behind starter Kelvin Benjamin. As for quarterback, newly signed 13-year veteran Derek Anderson is starting in place of rookie Josh Allen, who is listed week to week with a sprained right elbow.
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens could miss time with bruised ribs suffered in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.
Hitchens left the game with the injury and is considered week to week.
The Chiefs also lost lead receiver
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens could miss time with bruised ribs suffered in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Hitchens left the game with the injury and is considered week to week.
The Chiefs also lost lead receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) in the game. There was no word Monday on the severity of Hill’s injury.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid rarely updates injury status until the league-required injury report is first due on Wednesday.
Free safety Eric Berry (heel), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not play Sunday.
Status of Dolphins’ Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Status of Dolphins' Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has resumed throwing a football, but his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets remains unclear due to the injury to his passing shoulder.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase hopes to know the answer by Wednesday
Status of Dolphins’ Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has resumed throwing a football, but his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets remains unclear due to the injury to his passing shoulder.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase hopes to know the answer by Wednesday in terms of whether or not Tannehill will be the starter.
“He’s in position where he can throw a football,” Gase told reporters on Monday. “We’re gaining strength in that area. … It’s just a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”
Tannehill has missed the past three games since suffering the injury. The ailment was revealed on Oct. 12, two days before Miami played the Chicago Bears.
Tannehill has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. If he remains sidelined versus New York, Brock Osweiler will make his fourth straight start.
Osweiler has passed for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Osweiler threw for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Bears on Oct. 14. He threw for 239 yards and 241 over his last two starts, both losses.
“He has done a great job,” Gase said of Osweiler.
Also, the status of receiver Kenny Stills (groin) remains uncertain. He missed last Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Stills has 16 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
However, Gase indicated wideout DeVante Parker will not be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, despite rumors over the last several weeks.
Parker had nine catches for 134 yards against Houston as the Dolphins were without Stills and Albert Wilson (hip, IR).
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door, according to multiple reports.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door, according to multiple reports.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and is 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports.
The offense’s struggles and disagreements between Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach, and Haley had created tension over the last few weeks. Haley, who was a head coach in Kansas City from 2009-11, appeared to be a possible candidate to be interim head coach after Jackson’s firing before news of his own departure emerged.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Sooners, was asked Monday on the Big 12 conference call if he had interest in the opening in Cleveland.
“Right now, I could care less about the NFL. The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching (in Norman),” said Riley. “I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”
Jackson hired Haley to run the offense in January.
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, ESPN reported.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, ESPN reported.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
Recent turmoil with offensive coordinator Todd Haley might have played a part in general manager John Dorsey’s decision.
Field Level Media will have more on this developing story.
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week's game against the
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was limited in practice all week.
While the Patriots are massive favorites — most sportsbooks are giving the Bills 14 points at home — Gronkowski has many incentives to play. He earns a roster bonus for every game in which he is active, and also has up to an additional $3.3 million available via incentives based on his stats this season.
He will make the full amount if he hits three of the following four categories: 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, at least 70 catches, at least 1,085 receiving yards or at least nine touchdowns. With last week’s missed game, Gronkowski is currently on pace for 65 catches, 1,013 yards and 2.5 touchdowns, though he has played 91.0 percent of the snaps.
Among those out for the Patriots on Monday is rookie running back Sony Michel, who injured his knee in Chicago. He was downgraded from questionable to out on Sunday, along with right tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive end Geneo Grissom.
