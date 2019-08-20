Eagles extend C Kelce through 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles extended center Jason Kelce’s contract by one year through 2021, the team announced Saturday morning.
No terms were announced, but Sirius XM reports the extension raises the value of Kelce’s deal over the next three seasons to $11 million annually, the highest average for an NFL center. Kelce had previously been set to make $6.5 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020.
“Obviously, it’s a tremendous gesture by the team,” Kelce told the team’s website. “They didn’t have to do anything like this. I’m really happy to be in Philadelphia — I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization. For everything to continue to go this (well), for the team to be how good it is, for the coaches to be as good as they are, I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation.”
Some had wondered if Kelce, 31, would consider retirement this offseason, but that appears to be at least a few years away.
The eight-year veteran is coming off of back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections and has started 73 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak among NFL centers. He also reached the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.
A sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2011, Kelce has started 110 games in his career with the Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders WR Brown files new helmet grievance
On the day Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reported back to work, multiple media outlets reported Monday that the veteran has filed a new grievance with the NFL in order to be able to wear the helmet of his choosing.
Earlier Monday, Brown attended team meetings, although a walk-through practice was apparently canceled, according to numerous media reports.
His attendance came the day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all in or all out.”
Brown has had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing. He already has lost one grievance against the NFL to wear the helmet he has used his entire career.
The new grievance reportedly centers on Brown maintaining he should be allowed the NFL’s standard one-year grace period to wear the helmet of his choosing after it was found to be unsafe.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday that his client “wants to be part of the team, he wants to practice, but he’d also like to do it with the helmet he’s worn his entire life.”
“He’s a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a big target. You talk about how many catches he’s had over the last six years, for example, this is his life. He’s risking everything. He’s got a family. He’s had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He’s had brutal hits.
“We’re just trying to find a way to work it out. We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, we’ve worked very closely with the NFL, but I hope people can appreciate, this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career. This is a major issue for him.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50,125,000 contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Rodgers back at practice, unsure about playing before opener
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Monday after being sidelined due to back tightness.
The soreness led to him missing last Thursday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. His status for this Thursday’s game against the Oakland Raiders also is murky despite general manager Brian Gutekunst saying Monday that he would like to see Rodgers play at some point in the preseason.
“It’s not like it’s a different sport, you know what I mean?” Gutekunst told reporters. “Football’s football. Again, we’d love to have him out there.”
Rodgers is adjusting to a new offensive system under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. The new leader appears to be OK if Rodgers doesn’t see any action prior to the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.
“I don’t think it’s going to make or break us one way or the other,” LaFleur said. “Again, I’ve got so much confidence in him and I know our guys do as well, and we’ve gotten a lot of good work, so I’m not overly concerned either way, whether he plays or not.”
Rodgers said he felt well during Monday’s practice and would play if that is what LaFleur decides.
“I do find it interesting that some teams get a pass this time of year,” Rodgers said. “The Rams don’t play (any starters) and not many people talk about that fact. Now, the counter would be, ‘Well, this is a new system.’ I get it, but we’ve spent a number of practices from May and June and training camp in July and now in August running this stuff, running unscripted periods, where he has to call the play in.
“I feel very comfortable in the offense conceptually, philosophically, enunciating the plays, getting us in the right formation, getting the checks within the play easily figured out. I feel very comfortable with it. If we didn’t play, I’d feel great going into Week 1. If we did, I wouldn’t really be worried too much about the results. If we go down and score a touchdown, it’s not going to give me any more confidence than I already have in the scheme. If we go three-and-out, it’s not going to dampen any confidence that I have in what we’ve established so far in the training camp practices.”
Rodgers was scheduled to play for about a quarter against the Ravens last week before the plan changed shortly before kickoff. He said his back is now feeling good and he was unsure when he hurt it.
“Sometimes you can sleep on it weird and wake up and it bothers you,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes in the weight room, you can do something. Or a throw. I feel like it was, the one day we had last week, Tuesday, it was a little colder than the other days we had. Sometimes when it goes from hot to cold, it can lock you up a little bit. But I don’t think there’s any specific moment. It certainly feels good now.”
Rogers has 42,944 passing yards and 338 touchdown passes in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.
–Field Level Media
Woods weighs selecting self for Presidents Cup team
Tiger Woods, while saddened to miss out on a chance to defend his Tour Championship title this week, might not be done with significant events this year.
As captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team for the matches scheduled for Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia, Woods will select four players to join the squad’s eight automatic qualifiers.
And Woods isn’t prepared to rule himself out as a one of his own captain’s picks.
“That’s up to myself and the vice captains and eight guys (already on the team),” Woods told reporters on Monday. “I’m going to keep an open line of communication with my players and my vice captains to find the four guys that they want to go down there with and who best fits the team.”
Woods has plenty of time to assess his options — and refine his play — will the captain’s picks not due to be made until early November.
“I’ll be playing with a lot of the guys (in Florida in the coming weeks),” Woods said. “They’re going to be getting ready for some of the fall events, we’ll have some matches, and that’s always fun because we’re able to talk trash and have a great time and try and get in one another’s pockets. That will be something that I will definitely rely on.”
Woods also is slated to play in the inaugural Zozo Championship near Tokyo, Oct. 24-27.
The eight players locked into the U.S. Presidents Cup team are Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau.
Other U.S. players who missed the top eight and likely to be considered for a captain’s pick by Woods are Tony Finau (ninth), Gary Woodland (10th), Rickie Fowler (11th), Patrick Reed (12th), Phil Mickelson (16th) and Jordan Spieth (27th).
As for the PGA Tour season that will conclude this week, Woods expressed regret at failing to qualify for the finale at East Lake in Atlanta. He tied for 37th on Sunday in the BMW Championship, ending the weekend 42nd in the FedEx Cup point standings. Only the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.
Last year, Woods won the Atlanta event by two strokes over Billy Horschel. He rode the momentum from that victory, his first since 2013, to capture the Masters in April, his first major title since 2008.
“It was disappointing not to make it (to East Lake this year), just the fact that last year culminated in a great win, and it turned into what happened, I’m sure, at Augusta, because I was able to prove to myself that I could win again. …
“I had come close a couple times and wasn’t able to take it over the line, and finally I was able to do that. Now I didn’t qualify for that event, to go back there, and I wouldn’t say quite defend it, but at least be a part of it and play in it. I wasn’t able to do that. So yeah, it is frustrating. It is disappointing.”
–Field Level Media
Patriots release punter Allen after six seasons
The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are releasing punter Ryan Allen, according to multiple reports on Monday.
The Boston Globe reported that Allen lost a position battle with rookie punter Jake Bailey, whom the Patriots chose with a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.
The 29-year-old Allen, who has been with New England for six seasons and signed a one-year deal in March, leaves with three Super Bowl rings.
Bailey began holding for kicker Stephen Gostkowski in practice, and also was the holder for Gostkowski in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Last season, Allen averaged 45.1 yards per punt. Over his six seasons, he has averaged 45.3 yards per punt. An undrafted free agent in 2013, Allen beat out veteran Zoltan Mesko to become the Patriots punter.
Bailey, 22, has played in two preseason games and has punted once in each — for 45 yards vs. the Detroit Lions and 54 yards vs. the Titans.
“Jake’s got a lot to learn,” said head coach Bill Belichick last week when asked about Bailey. “He has talent. He has done a number of different things from punting to holding to kicking off. Again, there’s a lot of situational things that fall within those areas of responsibility. We’re working our way through some of those and we’ll see how it goes.”
–Field Level Media
Former Ravens RB Collins faces drug, gun charges
Running back
Running back Alex Collins is facing three charges following his early morning arrest after a car accident near the team’s headquarters on Friday.
Collins was charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 bail just after midnight Saturday morning, according to ESPN.
He was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday afternoon, shortly after the team learned of the incident.
Collins was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. on Friday after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. Police reportedly found him asleep at the wheel of his Chevrolet Corvette and smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
According to the report, police found a glass jar holding about five ounces of marijuana and a handgun in the car. A subsequent search warrant on his home turned up a pair of rifles and a small amount of marijuana.
Collins told police he was giving a friend a ride home when he lost control of the car on the snowy road and had fallen asleep after calling for a tow truck.
Collins was a fifth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2016 and joined the Ravens the following year. In 25 games (22 starts) over two seasons in Baltimore, he has gained 1,676 total yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.
He was a star on the rise following the 2017 season, in which he rushed for 973 yards. But he struggled in 2018, running for just 411 yards, and wound up on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.
A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.
Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that second-year running back Gus Edwards is first on the depth chart at the position.
–Field Level Media
Report: Jaguars trying to trade Jackson, Hyde
The Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to trade defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Carlos Hyde with the hope of clearing cap space before the new league year begins March 13, ESPN reported Saturday.
Jackson, 29, is set to count $15 million against the cap in 2019, the fourth year of a six-year, $85.5 million deal he signed in free agency in March of 2016. Jacksonville can save $11 million against the cap by trading or releasing him. Any team acquiring Jackson would have him under contract for $40.5 million over the next three seasons, with the ability to move on without cap consequences at any time.
The Jaguars already restructured the contract of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, and they drafted Taven Bryan in the first round last year, leaving Jackson as the odd man out.
The seven-year pro had 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 12 QB hits last year in 16 games, though he was bumped out of the starting lineup in favor of Bryan late in the year. He has 18 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 42 QB hits in 48 games for Jacksonville, after tallying 14.5, 27 and 44, respectively in 62 games with the Denver Broncos.
Hyde, 28, was acquired in October from the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick, but he totaled just 189 yards on 58 carries (3.3 average) for Jacksonville. He has a career average of 4.0 yards per carry in five NFL seasons, totaling 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games.
Hyde is set to count $4.7 million against the cap in 2019, all of which can be saved by trading or releasing him.
–Field Level Media
Report: Rams RB Gurley has arthritis in knee
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was limited at the end of the season and in the playoffs due to arthritis in his left knee, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
The Rams had blamed soreness and inflammation for sidelining the 24-year-old workhorse back.
Head coach Sean McVay said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week that Gurley, who suffered a torn left ACL in 2014, would not need surgery.
McVay also said that stem cell treatment isn’t currently being considered, but he didn’t rule it out as an option.
The NFL has requested more information from the team about why Gurley was left off the Super Bowl injury report, a league source told Field Level Media.
Gurley largely gave way to C.J. Anderson in the postseason, but the company line from the Rams centered around McVay taking the blame for not getting Gurley more involved.
Gurley missed the final two regular-season games, dealing with the undisclosed knee problem, after rushing for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four scores.
Gurley returned for the playoffs — with 16 carries for 115 yards against Dallas — but had only a combined 14 carries and two receptions in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.
Gurley rushed just 10 times for 35 yards in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots.
Anderson, who signed with the Rams for the final two regular-season games, had 46 postseason carries. Gurley had 30.
Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns and 17 rushing scores during the regular season. He notched his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years since the Rams took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Kentucky TE Conrad (heart issue) leaves combine
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad left the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday after a heart issue was found during his physical. He will undergo further testing at home in Lexington, Ky.
“Today I was told that I would not be able to participate in the NFL Combine due to a heart issue that came up during my physical,” Conrad wrote on Twitter. “I am headed back to Lexington to receive a second opinion and get more tests done. The goal is to get cleared before March 22 for my pro day. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I won’t let this stop me from achieving my dream.”
NFL Network reported Conrad had an irregular heartbeat due to an issue with a heart valve.
Tight ends took the field Saturday morning to do athletic testing and go through workouts.
Conrad caught 80 passes for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns in 35 career games at Kentucky. Most outlets had previously pegged him as a late-round prospect.
–Field Level Media
Report: Pats DE Flowers rehabbing from shoulder surgery
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers underwent a recent shoulder surgery that sources characterized as a “cleanup” procedure, ESPN reported Sunday.
Set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month, the 25-year-old pass rusher led the Super Bowl LIII champions in sacks for the third straight year with a career-high 7.5 in 2018.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Flowers played in 15 regular season games and three postseason games last season, missing one contest due to a concussion.
A fourth-round pick in 2015 out of Arkansas, Flowers has recorded 21.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits in 46 career games.
Draft Analyst reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are the front-runners to sign Flowers. Miami hired former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores as their head coach last month.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots to release TE Allen
The
The New England Patriots will release tight end Dwayne Allen, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday.
The network’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter that the Patriots have shown interest in bringing him back at a lower price. Allen, who was entering the final year of a four-year deal signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, would have cost New England a $7.3 million cap hit in 2019.
Allen, who turned 29 last week, caught three passes for 27 yards in 13 games last season for the Super Bowl champions, mostly filling a role as a blocking tight end. His most productive season as a pass-catcher came as a rookie in 2012, when he had 45 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.
The Patriots acquired Allen in a trade in March 2017.
He has 13 catches in two seasons in New England, giving him 139 receptions in 86 career games (72 starts).
–Field Level Media
Schaub, Falcons agree on two-year extension
Quarterback Matt Schaub is sticking around as Matt Ryan’s backup after agreeing to a two-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Saturday.
Schaub has been Ryan’s backup for the last three seasons, a position that has required very little in-game action for the 37-year-old.
He’s appeared in a grand total of seven games and completed six of his 10 pass attempts.
“Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position,” head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement announcing the deal.
Schaub actually began his career in Atlanta as a third-round pick in 2004. He was traded to the Texans in 2007, where he started 88 of 90 games over seven seasons and compiled a 46-42 record.
For his career, Schaub has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 24,887 yards and 133 touchdowns against 90 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign OL Good to one-year extension
The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive
The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
The Raiders claimed Good off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 last season. He played in four games with three starts at right guard for Oakland. He also played two games, including one start, in Indianapolis before being cut.
The Colts selected the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Good in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Indianapolis, he played 26 games (20 starts) at both right guard and tackle.
Good, who turns 28 on March 8, played for three years at Mars Hill University where he was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference First Team selection.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs TE Kelce to be ready for camp after ankle surgery
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce underwent recent ankle surgery, but is expected to be healthy for the start of the season, NFL Network reported Saturday.
Kelce’s 103 receptions and 1,336 yards receiving were both 10th in the NFL this past season, while his 10 touchdown catches were tied for sixth best.
Kelce briefly held the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season after picking up 62 yards during a Week 17 victory over the Oakland Raiders, but later that day his record was topped by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
The ankle procedure was described as more of a “cleanup” that will force Kelce to miss at least some of the team’s spring workouts. The six-year pro is expected to be at full strength by the start of training camp.
Kelce, 29, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs out of Cincinnati in 2013, has played in 80 career games (73 starts) for the Chiefs with 410 receptions for 5,236 yards and 32 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys, DE Lawrence not close on deal
The Dallas Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus
The Dallas Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are running out of time to work out a long-term deal and are “not close” as a March 5 deadline looms, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence E. Hill Jr.
If the Cowboys don’t reach agreement by Tuesday, the deadline for franchise tags, they may be forced to use that option to keep him — albeit at a hefty price tag.
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence last season and he made $17.1 million. This year, under the franchise tag, he would earn $20.5 million.
The following year under the tag would be worth nearly $30 million.
But much like Le’Veon Bell in Pittsburgh, who was tagged two years in a row, Lawrence, 26, has been clear in his desire not to play under the franchise tag.
Lawrence is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal worth upward of that $20.5 million tag amount. The Star-Telegram also reported that if he does not receive an extension, he likely will skip the offseason program, minicamps, and perhaps training camp and some regular season games. He also could delay the shoulder surgery he needs.
The past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles. The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Bosa: ‘Big mistake’ if Cardinals pass him up at No. 1
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, whose junior season ended early because of a bilateral core muscle injury, said it would be a “big mistake” if the Arizona Cardinals use the first selection on someone else.
Speculation has been that the Cardinals could go for another defensive lineman or Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray at No. 1 — or a team could trade into that spot for the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.
“I wouldn’t say anything about Kyler,” Bosa said Saturday in his interview session at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“I would just say that I’m somebody who loves game more than anybody. I’m going to come in and I’m going to work every day, every practice, trying to find new things to better myself. If you do draft me, you’re going to have somebody who’s going to improve throughout my entire career.”
Bosa said he is healthy enough to do all the drills Sunday at the combine. He put up 29 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press on Saturday.
“I’ve been training at full speed for a couple of months, but actually feeling like myself, not feeling soreness, for probably a few weeks,” Bosa said.
Bosa played in just three games for Ohio State last season before suffering the injury, withdrawing from school in October to focus on his rehabilitation after surgery to repair torn muscles near his abdomen and groin.
Bosa said he has formal interviews scheduled with the top eight teams in the draft. The Cardinals at No. 1 and the San Francisco 49ers, who choose second, both need edge-rush help.
“They got really good interior guys right now,” Bosa said of the 49ers. “They just need help on the edge is what they told me. I think I would be a true defensive end there, hand in the dirt. That’s something I like about them, for sure.”
Bosa has a chance to exceed the draft selection of his brother, Joey, who went third to the Chargers in the 2016 draft.
Nick Bosa had 29 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks, in 29 games for the Buckeyes.
–Field Level Media
Rookie Clark leads by one with Singh lurking at Honda Classic
Rookie Wyndham Clark used a hot start and a nervy final 10 holes to take a one-shot lead and put himself into position for his first PGA Tour victory on Saturday after the third round of play at the Honda Classic.
Second-round co-leader Keith Mitchell, 56-year old Vijay Singh of Fiji, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee of South Africa are a shot behind with 18 holes to play at the PGA National Resort’s Champion course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
A total of 17 players are within four shots of Clark’s lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
Clark forged a 3-under-par 67 in the third round to finish 54 holes at 7-under 203. He had five birdies in his first seven holes, before a bogey on No. 9. Clark then played the back-nine, including the treacherous “Bear Trap” on holes 15-17, with a birdie and two bogeys> He closed by missing a 9-foot putt for birdie on 18.
“I didn’t know I was in the lead, but I knew I was playing well and I just tried to keep that going,” Clark told NBC Sports after the round. “I’ve been in final groups before as a junior, and in college, so this is similar – just more pressure and more people watching. I like big crowds, so I should be fine.”
Mitchell, the second-round co-leader, shot a 70 with two birdies and two bogeys on his card, while Singh’s third-round-best 65 featured six birdies (including four in a six-hole stretch on the front nine) and a bogey. Lee carded a 68 with four birdies and a pair of bogeys.
Clark, who was raised in Colorado and resides in Las Vegas, competed collegiately at Oregon and was Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2017 for a Ducks team that beat Texas to win the NCAA championship. He was also named GolfWeek Player of the Year, was a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award and was a semifinalist for the Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year award that season.
Clark earned his PGA Tour card via the Web.com Tour last year, where he had four top-10 finishes in 24 starts and finished 16th on the regular-season money list. In his first 10 starts this season, Clark’s best result was a tie for 10th at last week’s Puerto Rico Open, a result that earned him a spot in the field this week at PGA National.
“Having that cushion (from the front nine) makes you feel a little bit relaxed playing to the tough holes on the back side,” Clark said. “I made some errant shots and swings, but I knew if I just got it in play and got it on the green, I was going to have a chance to make par.”
Singh is in the hunt for his 35th PGA Tour title, and a victory would make him the oldest winner in PGA Tour history. Sam Snead currently has the record for oldest winner, at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open.
“I’m physically quite capable of doing it,” Singh said about his chances for a win. “Mentally, I’m going to go out there and see how my mind works. If I just don’t let anything interfere, I think I can do it.”
It’s been 11 years since Singh’s last PGA Tour win, the 2008 Deutsche Bank Championship, but he does have recent success on PGA Tour Champions, with four career victories, including three in 2018.
“Playing the Champions Tour, you’ve got to make a lot of birdies,” Singh said. “It’s all about making a lot of putts. That brings, I guess, aggression out of you.”
Rickie Fowler’s 66 in the third round moved him into solo possession of fifth place at 5 under.
Michael Thompson (66), first-round leader Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (69), Adam Schenk (68), Robert Castro (69) Ryan Armour (70) and two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (70) are tied for sixth, three shots off the lead.
“I’ve made one bad swing every day, and it’s definitely penalized me,” Koepka said. “I’ve had a double every day. So if I can clean that up and play mistake-free tomorrow and hit these putts a little bit harder, I think everything could fall my way.”
Six players – including rookie Kramer Hickok (66), Matt Jones of Australia (69) and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain (70) – finished the third round tied for 12th place at 3 under.
Schenk was accessed a two-shot penalty prior to the round for his caddie standing behind him once he took a stance in the bunker on the par-3 17th during Friday’s second round. Schenk played the shot without backing away, causing the violation and dropped from two strokes off the 36-hole lead to four back.
“You know, I broke the rule, so the intention was never to cheat, obviously,” Schenk said. “I had probably 15 minutes more to warm up after (I was told about the penalty) and played nicely today under the circumstances. Now you just try and forget about the whole thing, really, but what’s done is done.”
Second-round co-leader Sungjae Im of South Korea ballooned to a 77 on Saturday and dropped 50 spots into a tie for 51st.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs to tag LB Ford, listen to offers
The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to place their franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford and envision keeping him in the lineup, but they still could trade the 2018 Pro Bowl selection, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Chiefs’ decision to switch their base defensive scheme to a 4-3 this season under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would affect where Ford plays, with a probable move to defensive end in 2019 if the Chiefs keep him. Ford, who has spent five seasons with the Chiefs, played the position at Auburn and has the ability to be an edge rusher in a 4-3.
He has 30.5 career sacks with the Chiefs, including a personal-best 13 in 2018, when he attained career firsts by starting all 16 regular-season games and being selected to the Pro Bowl.
Ford earned approximately $8.7 million in 2018 after the fifth-year option of his contract was exercised. The one-year franchise tender is expected to be around $15.8 million for linebackers, and Ford said late last season that signing it would be a “no brainer.”
“He had an outstanding season,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in early February of Ford. “He was at the top of his game. Really, when we drafted Dee a few years ago, all those things that we envisioned for him, he kind of showed that he was that player.
“Obviously, Dee is a player that has done so much for us, in particular, last year. We’re excited about bringing him back. And then with (defensive lineman) Chris (Jones) and (wide receiver) Tyreek (Hill), you’re talking about two guys that are now eligible for extensions. They’re guys that we drafted and guys that have done tremendously in regard to just getting better year-in and year-out and being dominant players.”
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Express rally to beat Fleet for 1st win
Quarterback Zach Mettenberger completed 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score and a two-point conversion to lead the host Memphis Express to their first Alliance of American Football victory, 26-23 over the San Diego Fleet on Saturday.
Mettenberger, who was drafted out of LSU by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, brought the Express (1-3) back from a 20-15 halftime deficit as they scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. A 6-yard touchdown pass from Mettenberger, who made 10 starts for the Titans from 2014-15, to Terrence Magee with 6:08 remaining followed by the two-point conversion tied the score at 23-23.
The Express scored the winning points on a 45-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis with 2:46 left in the game. The final drive by the Fleet (2-2) was thwarted when quarterback Alex Ross was sacked and lost a fumble on third-and-7 with 1:49 remaining.
MacGinnis kicked three other field goals, from 46, 40 and 35 yards.
Terrell Watson led the Fleet with 43 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Apollos 20, Stallions 11
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert completed 22 of 34 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown as Orlando (4-0) remained undefeated by defeating host Salt Lake (1-3).
Charles Johnson had nine catches for 105 yards to lead the Apollos, who never trailed in the contest.
Gilbert, who was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft after a college career at Texas and SMU, played only briefly in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers after failed attempts with the Rams, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.
His 20-yard scoring toss to Donteea Dye Jr. in the third quarter gave Orlando a 14-3 lead following a two-point conversion. Akeem Hunt ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Elliott Fry kicked field goals of 43 and 42 yards for the Apollos.
The Stallions had a 41-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet and 14-yard scoring run by Joel Bouagnon.
–Field Level Media
QB observations: Haskins up-and-down, Lock flaunts talent
INDIANAPOLIS -- A small sample size of
INDIANAPOLIS — A small sample size of throws against air — made while wearing shorts and T-shirts and targeting unfamiliar receivers — is not going to make or break any player’s draft status, nor should it.
With those disclaimers acknowledged, scouts take every bit of available evidence into account in their evaluations, including Saturday’s quarterback throwing session. Here’s what stood out from the first group, which included upper-tier prospects Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, Drew Lock of Missouri and Daniel Jones of Duke, to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
1. With Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray not working out in Indy, the spotlight was mostly on Haskins, the most prototypical, big-armed pocket passer in the class. That skill set normally shines when throwing routes against air, but he ran a bit hot and cold.
Haskins showed good touch in college, but he struggled some with those throws on Saturday. When going up the seam and down the sideline on deep throws, he left some hanging in the air and short. At times, he looked like he was trying to throw with a bit too much ease. There were also a few misses on digs and deep outs, though lack of chemistry and timing with receivers can be a factor there.
Haskins still made plenty of great throws, especially back-to-back post-corner routes — dropping them perfectly over the receiver’s shoulder and softly into the hands — to end his day.
He met with New York Giants offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula for a brief workout before the session began, and there are plenty of reasons to think the Giants will be eyeing him closely up until draft day.
2. Lock and his arm came as advertised, with the ball popping out of his three-quarters delivery. He didn’t hum the ball throw after throw, but he got it there with plenty of zip despite rarely putting much oomph into it, even deep down the field.
Known for being scattershot at times in college, Lock showed inconsistency with a few misses. On the plus side, his feet looked comfortable and light underneath him, as he mostly stayed on balance and delivered with ease.
Showing polished mechanics is important for Lock given how wild he got at times at Missouri. He’ll need those improved habits to take hold when he’s back on the field and facing a live rush, which often caused him to drift and fade away in college.
3. Most have Daniel Jones as the third or fourth quarterback off the board, and likely in Round 1, but his tools are a step below the upper tier. That showed Saturday, as he needed to use extra power from his base when driving the ball downfield, and his deep throws came off his hand inconsistently.
He sailed a few throws high early on, and his placement was sporadic on dig routes, but he was sharper on the deep outs, showing good placement and touch.
Jones also looked comfortable and on balance in his footwork and was disciplined in his drops, consistently holding his eyes straight downfield before turning to target his receiver.
4. Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson might have the most raw talent in the class, as the 6-foot-7, 247 pounder showed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds earlier Saturday. His power arm certainly wowed, as you could practically feel the heat coming off the ball, but the lack of polish was equally as glaring.
Jackson has been overhauling his throwing motion with personal QB coach Jordan Palmer — younger brother of Carson Palmer — and the changes are still taking hold. At times, he looked like a golfer who just finished a lesson and was trying to repeat the new motions he just learned, looking mechanical and almost self-conscious. He flashed a funky hitch atop his drop and a looping motion while gathering to throw.
There were plenty of positives, as Jackson’s feet looked nimble, and he delivered several lasers with power and precision. But it’s clear he will be a massive project for whoever drafts him, and it might always be difficult to get each of his long levers moving precisely in concert together.
5. West Virginia’s Will Grier might have had the worst session of any quarterback, missing too many throws for a guy whose arm is less than elite. He often looked like he was trying to aim the ball rather than let it fly, and he missed in a variety of ways (high, short, behind, out in front).
He got a bit sharper late, and his footwork looked relatively comfortable as he dropped from under center, but that wasn’t enough to balance out the accuracy issues that plagued him much of the day.
Of the other quarterbacks, Penn State’s Trace McSorley started a bit slowly but came on strong with several sharp deliveries down the field. Washington’s Jake Browning doesn’t have a big arm, but he excelled on post-corner routes, dropping a pair of dimes to end his day.
North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley had his moments but didn’t show much zip and missed several throws. Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald struggled at times, often looking like he was trying too hard to power the ball to his target.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
