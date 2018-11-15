Eagles deploy pressure, hope for best vs. Brees, Saints
It didn’t take long for Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to look at tape of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ mistakes – make that, his mistake – this season.
“I mean, he’s playing at an insane level right now,” Schwartz said of Brees, who has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just one interception. “I looked at his interception reel. That was one. Didn’t take us long to get through the sack and interception reel. His incompletions, didn’t take us long to get through those.”
Brees, 39, will pose a phenomenal challenge to the reeling Eagles’ defense Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The 8-1 Saints have rolled up eight consecutive victories – the longest winning streak in the NFL – and the 4-5 Eagles are hurting in the secondary, not a comfortable situation for any defense to be in against a quarterback who leads the league in completion percentage (77.3). Not counting kneeldowns, New Orleans has points on 16 of its last 19 possessions.
Starting cornerback Ronald Darby sustained a torn ACL in the Eagles’ 27-20 loss to Dallas last Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Fellow starting cornerback Jalen Mills may miss the next week or two with a foot injury.
The Saints are averaging a league-best 36.7 points a game, and they are doing it with the characteristic balance of a Sean Payton offense. Even though Michael Thomas is by far Brees’ favorite target – Thomas has 78 catches for 950 yards and seven touchdowns while the closest receiver to him, rookie Tre-Quan Smith, has 12 receptions – Brees is spreading the wealth.
“I’m just playing ball and trying to be a good decision-maker,” Brees said. “(Thomas) knows when he gets open, I get the ball to him. That’s the job of the quarterback – find the guys who are open and throw it to them.”
The Saints added to Brees’ potential targets this week by signing 13-year veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, who practiced Wednesday and may play Sunday despite not being totally familiar with the Saints’ offense.
“He’s a very smart, veteran guy,” Brees said of the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Marshall. “He’s very fluid. I’ve seen him in a lot of different offenses, and he really can be successful both as an outside receiver and as an inside receiver. He’s very versatile. He’s a big target with a big catch radius. Watching him run was pretty impressive.”
The Eagles have a sense of have Marshall might be used.
“I think he’s a red zone threat with his size,” said Eagles coach Doug Pederson, “and so I think that’s where we will see him a little bit is down there.”
The Saints have beaten five consecutive opponents who were in first or second place in their division at the time they played. The lone negative of the last three weeks has been the defense allowing a touchdown drive on the opening drive.
With the Saints scoring points video-game style – they have scored on 61 percent of their drives – their defense has not had to press.
“We do not have to be superheroes,” said linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Even though quarterback Carson Wentz has completed 71 percent of his passes with 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, the Eagles have scored more than 24 points in a game just once this season.
Vikings-Bears Preview Capsule
MINNESOTA (5-3-1) at CHICAGO (6-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 5-3-1, Chicago 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-52-2
LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Bears 23-10, Dec. 31, 2017
LAST WEEK — Vikings had bye, beat Detroit 24-9 on Nov. 4; Bears beat Lions 34-22
AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Bears No. 10.
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (28), PASS (8).
VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12).
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (12), PASS (20).
BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won four of five since loss at Rams on Sept. 27. … Minnesota has allowed average of 252.5 yards over last four games, winning three. … Vikings haven’t had full starting lineup available on defense since Week 2 at Packers. LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) has missed past two games, SS Andrew Sendejo (groin) has missed past four. …. QB Kirk Cousins grew up about 40 miles from Soldier Field in Barrington, Illinois. … FS Harrison Smith, who has four interceptions and six passes defended in 10 career games against Bears, is only player in league since 2016 with at least three interceptions and three sacks in same season. … Vikings WRs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs have three games each of 10-plus catches this season. Cris Carter has team record with four such games in 1994 and again in 1995. Thielen has eight games of 100-plus yards, already tying Randy Moss (2000 and 2003) for most in one season in team history. … Bears are on second three-game win streak of season, haven’t won four straight since six-game run in 2012. … Chicago dropped 10 in row against NFC North opponents before beating Detroit. … Chicago leads NFL with 16 interceptions, ranks second with 24 takeaways. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has tied franchise record with four 300-yard passing games this season. He threw for career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns with 148.6 rating last week. … LB Khalil Mack had two of Chicago’s six sacks against Detroit after missing back-to-back games with injured right ankle. … CB Kyle Fuller is tied for second in NFL with four interceptions. … WR Allen Robinson had six receptions for 133 yards, two TDs against Detroit after missing previous two games with groin injury. … Rookie WR Anthony Miller had career-high 122 yards on five receptions last week. … K Cody Parkey is coming off rough game, hitting uprights while missing two extra points and two field goals. … Fantasy tip: Though he will be tested by top-five defense, Trubisky appears to be settling in and is coming off one of his best games since Bears drafted him No. 2 overall in 2017.
Jets hit bye-week break with lots of uncertainty, fan unrest
NEW YORK (AP) — By the time Todd Bowles walked off the field at MetLife Stadium and disappeared into the tunnel, many New York Jets fans figured that was the last time they'd see him on their team's sideline.
Not quite. Not yet.
An embarrassing 41-10 loss to the equally lowly Buffalo Bills last Sunday brought out the venom from Bowles’ biggest detractors — the number of whom has quickly multiplied over the past several weeks. They hoped the bye-week break would bring about a change at the top in response to the team’s miserable 3-7 start.
Owner Christopher Johnson instead opted to not fire Bowles right now — much to the dismay of a large portion of the fan base.
“I understand,” wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said. “Everybody is frustrated. I understand the fans are frustrated. We’re frustrated. It’s understandable. We’re going to stick together. We’re going to stick with Todd. We’re going to have his back.
“And, we’re going to take the bye week, regroup and try to figure this (stuff) out.”
The Jets have six games left and will be hard-pressed to even match the 5-11 records they put up in each of the past two seasons. New York has two games against New England, including a home matchup out of the break, and meetings with Tennessee, Buffalo, Houston and Green Bay — no gimmes in the bunch.
The general feeling is that Bowles’ fate is, in fact, sealed and the Jets will embark on a coaching search as soon as the regular season ends.
“We have to own it and have a week to live with it,” Bowles said of having the bye after such a brutal loss. “They get some time off, make sure they rest up and get healthy. We’re going to come back and try to win six games, one at a time, and see who wants to play.”
The one player everyone’s eyes will be on is rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, whose right foot strain kept him out of the debacle against Buffalo. Bowles said the No. 3 overall pick is also now out of the walking boot he was in last week during practice, a positive sign that he could perhaps soon return.
Darnold’s development will again be at the top of the list of priorities, regardless of the job status of Bowles and his staff. The former USC star has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions and struggled in three straight losses before his injury.
“I think it’s just me, at some moments in the game, getting in my own head,” Darnold said. “I’ve just got to stay true to my progressions, stay true to the confidence that I normally have and just go out there and sling it.”
Darnold has shown some positive signs, making some impressive plays while also receiving rave reviews from his coaches for his ability to mentally digest the game.
He has made lots of mistakes, too, as he struggles through rookie growing pains. But Darnold is far from the only one having issues.
Jeremy Bates’ sluggish offense ranks 29th in the NFL and has been inconsistent. Injuries to receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa haven’t helped, neither has the shaky offensive line play. The running game has also been mostly grounded the past few games since gaining 323 yards against Denver in Week 5.
“Right now, we’re not scoring touchdowns,” Bates said. “That’s my responsibility to get our players to score touchdowns and I’ll do a better job at that.”
That’s the resounding feeling all around the facility, from the coaches to the players to general manager Mike Maccagnan, whose spotty record in the draft and free agency has contributed to a lack of roster depth.
While first-rounders Leonard Williams, Darron Lee and Jamal Adams — and even Darnold — are starters and major contributors, only 12 of the 22 players drafted from 2015-17 remain on the roster. The bulk of the crop from those draft classes should be major depth pieces now, namely wide receivers ArDarius Stewart (third round, 2017) and Chad Hansen (fourth, 2017). Instead, the Jets will look to make a big-time splash in free agency next offseason with about $100 million in salary cap space.
“This is an offseason we feel really good about,” Maccagnan said. “We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re going to do a lot more work on the pro free agency.”
Staying patient is a tough task for most Jets fans. After all, they’ve been doing that for 50 years, since the franchise’s one and only trip to the Super Bowl.
Anger and frustration are the prevailing emotions right now among the team’s most dedicated followers. And, the Jets insist they’re right there with them.
“Imagine if it’s your job, how much more upset you are,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “So I think that’s the case for us. I think that’s what I would say, is that we feel the same way. We’re probably even more so than them because it’s our livelihood and this is the game that we love. So when you go out and play like that, we’re upset about that and it’s unacceptable.
“We want to find a way to make it different. That’s the main thing.”
Struggles aside, Bills GM not veering from rebuilding plan
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little money to spend and few impact players interested in signing with the Bills given the uncertainty at quarterback this past offseason, general manager Brandon Beane understood Buffalo's offense was going to struggle.
Little did he realize how much.
“There’s nobody that goes into a season and looks for either side of the ball to have a down year and to be statistically where our offense is,” Beane told The Associated Press during a wide-ranging interview before Buffalo entered its bye week.
He then recalled something former coach John Fox once said when the two worked together in Carolina.
“There’s nobody going to rescue you in-season,” said Beane, in his second year in Buffalo. “You’ve got to dig out of it yourself. And all you can do is put your head down and keep working.”
Much of the heavy lifting will have to wait for the offseason when Buffalo is projected to be more than $90 million under the NFL’s salary cap, plus a current stockpile of 10 draft picks.
Otherwise, a year after ending a 17-year playoff drought, the Bills (3-7) are realistically out of this year’s postseason conversation because of a young, patchwork lineup dragged down by an anemic offense that’s had four starters at quarterback.
Whatever life that journeyman Matt Barkley breathed into the Bills during a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday, the 451-yard, five-touchdown outing that the Bills generated barely moved the needle on an offense that ranks 31st in total yards and points, and last in yards passing.
The struggles reflect a combination of issues including:
— Breaking in rookie quarterback Josh Allen.
— Unexpected offseason personnel losses, such as center Eric Wood being diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury, and left guard Richie Incognito forcing his way off the team after being unhappy with taking a pay cut.
— Beane’s intent to shed high-priced contracts in trading quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland and left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and not re-signing linebacker Preston Brown and cornerback E.J. Gaines.
And there was one mistake the general manager owns up to making.
Beane misjudged the team’s lack of experienced depth at quarterback after trading AJ McCarron to Oakland a week before the start of the season, leaving Buffalo with second-year player Nathan Peterman as the starter, and Allen as the backup.
Once Allen was forced to take over after Peterman reverted to his turnover-prone ways midway through a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore, Beane waited until Week 5 to lure Derek Anderson out of semiretirement.
“Yes. One hundred percent. That’s on me, and nobody else,” Beane said. “I should’ve known better. I tried to push it off a couple of weeks. It was a mistake that I regret.”
At least Anderson was on the roster in time to step in two weeks later after Allen sprained his right throwing elbow in a 20-13 loss at Houston. Even then, Anderson struggled in throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles in his next two starts before being sidelined by a concussion.
Peterman was cut this week, while Allen has resumed practicing and is in line to reclaim the job once Buffalo returns to host Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
Though the Bills will likely endure more downs than ups with Allen over the final six weeks, Beane and McDermott stress the rookie’s development is critical to the team’s needs beyond this season.
McDermott raised eyebrows when explaining his long-term vision following a 22-0 loss at Green Bay, in which Buffalo managed 145 yards and Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
“There’s going to be some of these moments. As hard as it is, you’ve got to understand where we are in the build,” McDermott said. “We’re trying to develop a culture here. The culture, to me, trumps strategy.”
There’s no magic wand Beane can wave to speed up the process, which was evident this past offseason in failing to add talent on offense.
It’s not as if he didn’t try.
“We were in on guys on offense. But it got to the point where they were either higher than we thought they were valued,” Beane said. “Or there were cases where we lost out. A guy wanted to go where there was an established quarterback.”
Though Beane didn’t name which free agents the Bills expressed interest in landing, one is receiver John Brown, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore.
The Bills were also interested in receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, who signed with Chicago. In 2017, the Bills were interested in re-signing Robert Woods, before realizing they weren’t in a position to get into a bidding war for a player who eventually signed a five-year, $34 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
Instead, Buffalo committed its limited resources on defense in signing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, pass-rusher Trent Murphy and cornerback Vontae Davis, who abruptly quit the team at halftime during a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Difficult as it’s been, Beane isn’t veering from his plan, and confident the Bills will improve.
Rookies, such as Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Taron Johnson and guard Wyatt Teller, are gaining valuable on-field experience. The cap situation is being resolved, though Beane stressed he’s going to be “judicious” in spending, while continuing to focus on building through the draft.
“You can’t just all of a sudden abort the mission because you’re 2-7 and start doing this or just trading away assets to bring in a guy,” he said, before the win at New York.
“It will hurt you in the future, and you’re going to regret it,” Beane added. “We are frustrated. But I am wired that when you put a plan in place, you see the plan out.”
49ers 2017 draft class struggles in second year in NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As Eli Manning drove the New York Giants down the field for the game-winning touchdown in the latest loss for San Francisco, two players expected to be foundation pieces for the 49ers defense were only spectators.
While the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in September probably ended any realistic chances of the 49ers being contenders this season, the lackluster production from coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch’s first draft class has been a major negative this season as the 49ers (2-8) head into the bye week with the second-worst record in the NFL.
When the Niners return next week for the final six games, those second-year players such as Thomas, Foster and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon need to show they can be foundation pieces the team expected when they were drafted in the first three rounds.
“I want them to sit there and really think of what their goals are for the rest of the half,” Shanahan said of his message to the entire team. “Do they want to solidify themselves as a starter, a backup? Do they want to be a part of it here? Do they want to be one of the answers or a solution to what we’re going through? And really when they think about all that and they understand it all and what they want, which I’m sure they all have high aspirations, I want their actions to come back and show that.”
The second-year players haven’t shown that yet. Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has struggled even to get onto the field in pass-rushing situations. He lacks the speed to come off the edge and hasn’t shown the ability to be one of the team’s top inside rushers so he has been mostly relegated to being only a base defender.
Thomas’ only sack of the season came when Oakland’s Derek Carr ran out of bounds instead of throwing the ball away two weeks ago. Thomas has just three other quarterback pressures the past seven games.
The Niners traded back into the first round in 2017 to select Foster 31st overall. He showed great promise in 10 games as a rookie, but was suspended the first two games this year following off-field issues in the offseason. He hasn’t been an impact player once he returned as he has been hampered in part by shoulder and hamstring injuries.
Foster has no sacks, interceptions, fumble recoveries or forced fumbles in his career and has 10 missed tackles already this year, with his tackle efficiency ranking fourth worst among linebackers with at least 200 snaps.
“He’s going to be fine,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “I get it, in this day and age, with everything needs to happen now. But, I promise you, Reuben is going to be just fine when this is all said and done. Second-year player, to push the panic button is way, way premature in my mind.”
Saleh says he believes the second season can be toughest on a player as outside influences can make them forget what made them successful as rookies.
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman sees that mostly as a crutch that needs to be avoided.
“Everybody hears about the rookie wall and the sophomore slump,” he said. “Those things can happen. It can be a slippery slope. You can go downhill in a hurry.”
The team’s other third-round pick C.J. Beathard, was benched after struggling in place of Garoppolo. Fourth-round running Joe Williams was cut before the season after never suiting up for the team and two of the bright spots from last year, fifth-round receiver Trent Taylor and seventh-round safety Adrian Colbert, have regressed.
About the only success so far from that class has been fifth-round tight end George Kittle, who has emerged as a star in his second year, ranking third among all tight ends with 50 catches for 775 yards this season.
“I believe that we can get more out of our guys,” Shanahan said. “I believe that’s up to myself, I believe that’s up to coaches and I believe it’s up to the players. I think there are guys that are doing some good things. But, even the guys who are doing the best, I still think there’s even more.”
Rested Texans ready for injury-ravaged Redskins
The Houston Texans go
The Houston Texans go for their seventh straight win on Sunday when they visit the Washington Redskins in a matchup of division leaders.
The Redskins (6-3) come in with a two-game lead in the NFC East while the Texans (6-3) roll in a game in front of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South and coming off a bye.
“Obviously, I think everybody has confidence in their ability to go out there and play well, but I also think our team understands that this is a very humbling league,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “This is a league, like I always say, it’s a short walk. It’s a short walk from where you are right now to where you were when you were 0-3.”
Washington is coming off a bizarre 16-3 win at Tampa Bay. The Redskins allowed 501 yards of offense but forced four turnovers – two fumbles and two interceptions – that helped keep the Buccaneers out of the end zone.
The Redskins are off to their best nine-game start since 2008 and their plus-11 turnover differential is their best since late 2012. The defense is tied for fourth in the NFL in points allowed (19.4).
Playing without three starters on the offensive line and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, the Redskins managed one touchdown on Sunday and haven’t topped the 20-point mark in their last four games. Quarterback Alex Smith has thrown 10 touchdown and three interceptions and has a 90.7 passer rating.
“I think the last couple weeks against Atlanta and Tampa Bay we had too many drives we are wasting on penalties or dropped passes or self-inflicted wounds and that’s what we have to get rid of,” coach Jay Gruden said. “Then, make the plays that present themselves.”
Crowder could return Sunday, but running back Chris Thompson and tackle Trent Williams remain out, and kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) did not practice Wednesday.
Houston’s defense is allowing 20.4 points per game (seventh in the NFL). They’ve held four of their last five opponents to 17 points or less.
“Certainly, they are one of the most disruptive fronts in football. I think when you talk about just creating problems, penetration. They’re all over the place,” Smith said. “They obviously are really, really talented. They get up the field.”
That said, the former Chief is 4-1 against the Texans, including 3-1 since O’Brien took over.
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins leads the AFC with 63 catches, good for 894 yards and seven touchdowns. O’Brien used the bye week to integrate recently acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas into the offense and hopes to expand his role. He caught three passes in his Texans debut.
“We’ve got to be able to use him more, even more than we did,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very smart guy, excellent pro. He was in here last week, meeting extra on Thursday, Friday, trying to get some more of the offense down.”
Deshaun Watson boasts a passer rating of 100.7 and contributes to a running attack that’s gaining 120.2 yards per game.
Houston switched return men during the bye, waiving running back/receiver Tyler Ervin and claiming DeAndre Carter off waivers from the Eagles.
The last time the teams met was O’Brien’s debut, a 17-6 Texans win in Week 1 of 2014. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Houston quarterback and safety D.J. Swearinger, enjoying a standout season for the Redskins, notched his first career sack for the Texans.
Swearinger was waived after two seasons and said this week he blames O’Brien for how things ended.
“I hope D.J. has a great game but I hope he plays within himself and doesn’t do too much extra-curricular activity things,” Gruden said.
Colts QB Luck shoots for 10-0 mark vs. Titans
Records can be misleading.
Look at the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts. Or take a quick glance at the 5-4 Tennessee Titans.
While it might not register as a marquee matchup, there is a lot on the line. The AFC South matchup involving two teams staring up at the Houston Texans who have won six straight and sit atop the division could begin a finishing kick to the postseason or a setback that means no playoffs.
Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis could very well be the most intriguing game of the week and certainly the most-watched game of the year between teams with a 4-5 and 5-4 record.
Tennessee has won two straight and boast the NFL’s leading scoring defense. On offense, quarterback Marcus Mariota is healthy, wide receiver Corey Davis’ talent is beginning to bloom and running back Derrick Henry is running with force.
During the Titans’ modest two-game win streak, Mariota has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 468 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 122.2 quarterback rating.
“I think it’s a lot of things,” head coach Mike Vrabel explained to the team’s website why Mariota had been playing better. “I think protection has probably been better. I think the routes have probably been better. I think his understanding of the offense, and what he is seeing is better. And I guess probably some of his health.”
Health has been a big reason for the resurgence of the Colts with Indianapolis winning three straight. Andrew Luck is looking like the Andrew Luck who set the league on fire in his first two seasons.
“Andrew is playing right now at an elite level,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said as the team prepared to host the Titans. “The next step is to elevate the game of everyone around you, which he is doing. That’s what an elite quarterback does.”
The team has fully bought into Reich’s approach to how the game should be played.
“You believe in your coaches and they have good plan for you,” Luck said. “They’ve done that all year and appreciate Frank’s attitude and that trickles down.”
The offensive line has been superb at pass protection –Luck has not been sacked in four games. For the season, he’s thrown for 2,472 yards and 26 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.
Tight end Eric Ebron (39 receptions, 463 yards and nine touchdowns) has emerged as Luck’s favorite targets, but by no means the only one. T.Y. Hilton (29 receptions, 430 yards, four touchdowns) is still around and a dangerous deep threat.
Marlon Mack shoulders the load on the ground with 410 yards and three touchdowns.
The Colts’ offense faces a severe test against one of the league’s surprise units, the Titans’ defense.
Under first-year coach Vrabel, Tennessee is giving up a league-low 16.8 points per game. In last week’s demolishing of New England, the Titans held Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense to 284 total yards.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” Reich said. “Their defense is No. 1 in the league in lowest quarterback rating against them when they pressure. When they blitz, they’ve been pretty good.
“But we’ve been pretty good” picking up the blitz and making defenses pay, Reich added.
Luck has had phenomenal success against the Titans – he’s never lost to Tennessee. The Titans did win both games last season, but Luck did not play.
“He’s a baller, man,” defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said of Luck. “And he never gives up. … (I played against him) twice (in college), and lost to him twice. And now I’ve played him so many times here and lost to him every time here. We definitely have to get after him.”
“He’s 9-0 vs. us, and we definitely want to end that streak,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. “Vrabes mentioned in a team meeting room. … (Luck) definitely has that confidence when he plays us, so we need to end that.”
–Field Level Media
Colts add former Falcons CB Collins to practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins to their practice squad on Thursday.
Collins, 25, has served multiple league suspensions since the Falcons drafted him in the second round out of LSU in 2015. Atlanta released him last November and he was suspended for the first 10 games in 2018.
Collins has played in 24 games (eight starts) and registered 43 tackles and two interceptions.
It is potentially a low-risk, high-reward signing for Indianapolis, which ranks 24th in the NFL in passing defense (268.4 yards per game).
In a corresponding move, the Colts released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Broncos back from bye, visit quietly contending Chargers
After being set adrift for nearly a month, the Los Angeles Chargers finally return home this weekend to the NFL’s smallest venue.
Five weeks, four games, two countries and the franchise’s best nine-game start since 2006 has brought unity, as the Chargers enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos on a six-game winning streak. Their 7-2 record is just a notch below a trio of one-loss NFL teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
“When you’re traveling like that, you have to build a bond with your teammates,” Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said. “It’s just dope, man, because I’m enjoying winning. I’m not gonna lie to you. The plane rides back from the previous years, guys were quieter, they were in their own world. Flying home [Sunday night], I was soaking it all in, looking at everybody laughing.”
After games at Cleveland, London (against the Tennessee Titans) and Seattle, last weekend’s 55-minute flight home from Oakland was an easy one. The game, not so much. The Chargers did just enough, fighting off low energy to pull out a 20-6 victory against the Raiders.
The Broncos, meanwhile, have been trending in the opposite direction. Denver has lost two consecutive games and six of its last seven, but will be coming off a rejuvenating bye week that helped them to recover from some key injuries.
There is a sense that the Broncos might be closer to getting on a roll than their 3-6 record would suggest. They took a tough 19-17 defeat to the Houston Texans last weekend, while also enduing a pair of recent three-point defeats to the Chiefs and Rams. In between, they thrashed the Arizona Cardinals 45-10.
“It’s those one or two plays a game that we usually make that we haven’t been making,” defensive end Derek Wolfe said. “We’re losing a ton of close games. That shows you that we’re a lot better team than we were last year. It’s just one of those things where the ball doesn’t roll our way sometimes. We’re losing by two or three points, dumb penalties, dumb mistakes and just things that we need to get cleaned up. Us leaders need to step it up.”
Injured Broncos players on offense that could return Sunday include running back Royce Freeman (ankle) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee). Possible reinforcements for the defense include cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) and safety Darian Stewart (neck). Stewart, Roby and Freeman all participated in practice Wednesday.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is getting closer to a return from a foot injury and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel (hip), defensive end Chris Landrum (hip) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (ankle) were full participants in practice. Linebacker Kyle Emanuel (hip) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) did not practice.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys and Falcons fight to keep playoff hopes alive
A victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta last November started a 6-2 closing run by the Falcons that gave them an NFC wild-card berth.
If either of the teams is going to make the playoff this season, it will likely have to mount an even better finish to the regular season.
The host Falcons and Cowboys each come into Sunday’s game with disappointing 4-5 records, but it may be Dallas that has the most realistic postseason hopes this year.
The Cowboys have a shot at the NFC East title as well as a wild-card spot and are coming off an encouraging 27-20 victory at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
“It was absolutely mandatory that we went and got this win,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said afterwards. “We wanted to keep our hopes up for winning this division and making the playoffs.”
The Falcons, meanwhile, took a step in the other direction as they saw a three-game winning streak snapped with a dismal 28-16 loss at the lowly Cleveland Browns and have virtually no chance of catching the streaking New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.
“I told the team I thought we took a step back,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “That’s tough to see and tough so say. I also told them that we have to regroup.”
Atlanta has beaten the Cowboys in their last three meetings, but the Falcons didn’t have to deal with Elliott, who was serving a suspension, in last year’s 27-7 victory that featured eight sacks of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Elliott rushed for 151 yards last week against the Eagles and the Falcons’ tackling issues were exposed again against the Browns, as rookie Nick Chubb gashed them for 176 yards on the ground.
Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deon Jones is eligible to return for the Falcons after spending eight weeks on IR with a broken foot, but he is unlikely to play against Dallas.
“We will put him out there when he’s 100 percent,” Quinn said.
The Cowboys have yet to win consecutive games this season, so it won’t be easy to put together the winning streak they likely need to reach the postseason.
“We have another big challenge going to Atlanta this week, going against a very good football team,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s where our focus is.”
Just 13.9 percent of teams that have started 4-5 have historically qualified for the postseason.
“For the rest of the season our backs are going to be against the wall,” Elliott said. “We have to do the best we can to go out there and try to win every one of these last games. I’m sure those guys on the other side are the same way.”
The Falcons were in the Super Bowl just two years ago and this season’s title game is in Atlanta. Ravaged by injuries, the team has been a major disappointment, but fans were holding out hope until the debacle in Cleveland.
“We were all (ticked) and disappointed,” Quinn said. “But just like when were 1-4, we didn’t plan on staying there. We certainly aren’t backing off what we think we can get done this season.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars try to avoid sinking against streaking Steelers
Seemingly drama-proofed by what appears to be a string of tumult to outsiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Jacksonville with a chance to push their win streak to six games.
Pittsburgh (6-2-1, leading the AFC North) lost twice to the Jaguars last season and has good reason to tighten its focus.
As for the drama train, it appeared to derail Tuesday. Running back Le’Veon Bell did not sign the Steelers’ franchise-tag tender by a 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline, and he is no longer eligible to play in the NFL this year. His status had been an ongoing question since training camp.
“The good thing is, we don’t have to talk about it anymore,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday.
What’s more, Bell’s highly capable fill-in, second-year back James Conner, was a full participant in practice Wednesday after going through concussion protocol.
“I felt good. I felt like me again, back to normal,” said Conner, who ranks third in the NFL with 771 yards rushing, with 10 touchdowns, along with 387 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Roethlisberger was named AFC offensive player of the week after he had a perfect passer racing in a 52-21 win over Carolina last Thursday, going 22 of 25 for 328 yards and scoring passes to five different players.
Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert still wasn’t practicing as of Wednesday after missing three straight games, four overall, because of a knee injury. Also out of practice Wednesday was defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who hyperextended his elbow against Carolina last Thursday.
There’s no denying some measure of drama cloaks the Jaguars entering this matchup.
Jacksonville (3-6) has lost five in a row – including 29-26 Sunday against Indianapolis — to drop from first to last in the AFC South. Talkative cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars vaunted defense have looked merely mortal in recent outings.
It’s not likely to get easier against the streaking Steelers.
“You know if you don’t show up and you are not ready to play then they are going to knock you on your ass,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.
Marrone added, though, that he was encouraged by what he saw at Wednesday’s practice in spite of the losing skid.
“The focus is making sure we can carry this stuff over (to the game),” he said. “We have to do a good job of carrying it over to the game. When you don’t play well in this league you want to get to that game, so you can get that bad taste out of your mouth and prove it. Sometimes those weeks are so long to be able to get there.
“The players seem to have that type of attitude right now of wanting to go out there and play knowing they are going to play a heck of a football team in Pittsburgh.”
Jacksonville made a move Tuesday, signing Patrick Omameh to work at either guard or tackle after he was released by the New York Giants. Omameh started 16 games for the Jaguars at left guard last season, then signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent.
Three Jaguars sat out Wednesday because of injuries: nose tackle Eli Ankou (calf), left tackle Josh Walker (foot/ankle) and cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), although Marrone said Walker could practice Thursday.
–Field Level Media
Panthers, Lions fight to elude another loss
The Carolina Panthers need to fix their leaky
The Carolina Panthers need to fix their leaky defense to have any chance of winning the NFC South Division. A matchup against the reeling Detroit Lions could be a good place to start.
The Panthers got picked apart in a Thursday night tilt at Pittsburgh, allowed 52 points, as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw five touchdown passes and had only three incompletions.
It wasn’t just breakdowns in the secondary. Carolina’s pass rush was ineffective, which allowed Roethlisberger to settle into a comfort zone.
“We’re playing a lot of young guys, and a lot of different guys too, now,” coach Ron Rivera told the Charlotte Observer. “That’s part of it, getting a feel for one another as well. And sometimes it’s clicked and it has clicked very well.
“Probably the inconsistency of the pass rush is the young guys that we are using. It’s difficult when you don’t have that continuity from the start, so these guys are developing that rapport,” he added. “Defensively, we have to continue to roll these guys until we find something that I think really clicks on the pass-rush side.”
The loss to the Steelers snapped the Panthers’ three-game winning streak. They’ll now head to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington told the Observer that his unit is lacking in all phases.
“We need consistency in all areas,” he said. “When you have the outcome that we had, you have to look at everything. You have to look at our run defense. You have to look at our inability to get off the field on third down (and) our pass rush.”
Carolina (6-3) trails New Orleans by two games in the division. It’s still in good shape for a wild card berth.
Running back Christian McCaffrey was a bright spot in Pittsburgh, scoring all three of the team’s touchdowns while gaining a combined 138 yards.
The Lions (3-6) are last in the NFC North after losing their three consecutive games in lopsided fashion.
Their secondary also took a beating in the last game, as Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passed for 355 yards and three scores in a 34-22 Bears victory.
“Unfortunately, it’s been a multitude of things that have gone wrong through the last several games,” first-year coach Matt Patricia said.
Injuries are also piling up, as wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (knee), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (ankle) and tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) sat out Wednesday’s practice. Guard T.J. Lang was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Patricia’s defense will need to have more success against Cam Newton than it did against Trubisky. Newton has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each game since getting shutout in the opener.
“It’s difficult from a defensive perspective to handle him,” Patricia said. “From snap one until the end of the game, it’s always a challenge.”
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken a beating over the last two weeks against division rivals Minnesota and Chicago, getting sacked 16 times. If Jones can’t play on Sunday, finding an open receiver could prove difficult.
Detroit dealt its top receiver, Golden Tate, to Philadelphia just before the trade deadline.
–Field Level Media
Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Tim Green, later a broadcaster for Fox Sports, was diagnosed with ALS.
Green was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and the 17th overall draft pick in 1986.
Green started 71 games in the NFL and retired in 1993. He worked for Fox and on Good Morning America, penned a book, “The Dark Side of the Game: My Life in the NFL,” and earned his law degree.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, breaking down nerve cells until muscles lose function.
–Field Level Media
Broncos-Chargers Preview Capsule
DENVER (3-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Chargers by 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Broncos 3-5-1, Chargers 5-4
SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 65-51-1
LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Broncos 21-0, Oct. 22, 2017
LAST WEEK - Broncos had bye, lost to Houston 19-17
AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 23, Chargers No. 5
BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (17).
BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (26), PASS (10).
CHAGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (13).
CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (17).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … Broncos have won two of past three in series . Denver hoping for better post-bye run after franchise-worst eight-game skid last year. … RB Phillip Lindsay leads all rookie rushers with 591 yards on 110 carries for 5.4-yard average. … Rookie RB Royce Freeman, who’s missed two games with sprained ankle, returns this weekend. He has 4.4-yard average and four TDs. … Broncos are fifth in league with 45 plays of 20 yards or more. . LBs Von Miller (9) and Bradley Chubb (8) have most sacks by pass-rushing duo. Chubb has 6 1-2 sacks in past four games. . Denver leads league with three blocked kicks (punt, field goal and extra-point attempt). . Chargers are league-best 13-3 since Week 9 last season. Their six-game winning streak marks 11th time since merger they had streak of six or more. . QB Philip Rivers has thrown two or more TDs in nine straight games. Only five QBs in league history have string of 10 or more games. . RB Melvin Gordon third in AFC with 1,033 scrimmage yards. He has at least 120 yards and TD in five straight games. . WR Keenan Allen has four touchdowns in past five games vs. Denver. . LB Melvin Ingram has sack in three straight games. . Chargers allowing just 15.5 points per game during winning streak. … Fantasy tip: Broncos QB Case Keenum has thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of past five past games.
Buccaneers-Giants Preview Capsule
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE - Giants by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD -Tampa Bay 3-6, New York 4-5
SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 14-7
LAST MEETING - Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23, Oct. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK - Buccaneers lost to Redskins 16-3;
AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 26, Giants No. 28
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (29), PASS (1).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (15), PASS (29).
GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (15).
GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (18).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs have lost three in row and six of seven. … RB Jacquizz Rodgers had 108 yards from scrimmage last week, 83 rushing and 25 receiving. … WR Mike Evans has 13 catches for 217 yards and TD in two games against Giants. … WR DeSean Jackson has scored five touchdowns in last six games against New York, three receiving, two punt returns. … WR Chris Godwin had seven catches for 103 yards last week. … Rookie DT Vita Vea had first sack last week. … DE Carl Nassib has four sacks in last four games. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had 58½ sacks and 13 forced fumbles in eight seasons with Giants. He has eight sacks with Bucs this season, two less than Giants’ total. … Giants snapped five-game losing streak last week, looking for consecutive wins for first time since December 2016. … QB Eli Manning threw three touchdowns in win over Niners. He aims for fifth straight game with two or more TD passes against Bucs. … RB Saquon Barkley is only player in NFL with 500-plus yards rushing (586) and 500-plus yards receiving (530) despite working behind weak O-line. Barkley has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven of eight games, ranks third overall with 1,016 yards from scrimmage on season…. WR Odell Beckham Jr., has 20 catches for 352 yards and three TDs in last three outings. … S Landon Collins had team-high nine tackles last week and leads team with 71 tackles. … LB B.J. Goodson had first two career interceptions against Niners. … Fantasy tip: Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks second in NFC, averaging 314.1 yards passing. Fitz threw for 406 yards last week, his fourth 400-yarder of season. Despite missing three starts, his 17 TD passes match Giants’ TD total as team. Giants have not had sack in last two games.
Titans-Colts Preview Capsule
TENNESSEE (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Colts by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tennessee 6-3, Indianapolis 4-4-1
SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 31-16
LAST MEETING - Titans beat Colts 20-18, Nov. 26, 2017
LAST WEEK — Titans beat Patriots 34-10; Colts beat Jaguars 29-26
AP PRO32
TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (15), PASS (30).
TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10T), PASS (6).
COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (16), PASS (12).
COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23T), RUSH (14), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Tennessee has won six straight against division foes. … Titans have league’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points, and have allowed league-low 16 TDs. … Tennessee also has second-half shutouts in back-to-back weeks and NFL’s No. 1 red-zone percentage, allowing TDs on 34.8 percent of drives inside 20. … Titans are coming off largest margin of victory since Sept. 13, 2015. … Darius Jennings leads NFL with 35.9-yard average on kickoff returns. … Titans are least-penalized team in NFL (41). … Titans WR Corey Davis had 125 yards receiving last weekend for second 100-yard game of career. … RB Derrick Henry has run for at least one TD in three straight games. … RB Dion Lewis needs two receptions to set single-season career high, 20 yards rushing to reach 2,000 in career, and 13 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in career. … QB Marcus Mariota can achieve career best by throwing two TD passes in three straight games. … Colts were swept by Titans last season after winning 11 straight in series. … Indy has won three straight overall and is seeking four in row since Nov. 2014. … Win would give Colts more victories this season than last. … QB Andrew Luck is perfect 9-0 all-time against Titans. … Luck has thrown TD pass in league-high 32 straight games, and at least three TD passes in six straight. Dan Marino (seven) is No. 3 in league history in that category. … Luck needs one 300-yard game to break tie with Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Kurt Warner for most in player’s first seven seasons (30), and three TD passes to tie Jim Kelly (161) for No. 8 in first seven seasons … Luck has not been sacked since Oct. 4 in career-best 185 attempts. … K Adam Vinatieri can break George Blanda’s NFL record for most career regular-season wins (209). Vinatieri entered NFL one year before Titans coach Mike Vrabel and was teammate of Vrabel’s for five seasons in New England. … Eric Ebron leads all NFL tight ends with nine TD catches this season and had 11 total in first four seasons, all with Lions. … Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne will become 15th inductee of Colts’ Ring of Honor. … Fantasy tip: Expect Colts to continue looking for mismatches, even against NFL’s top scoring defense.
Texans-Redskins Preview Capsule
HOUSTON (6-3) at WASHINGTON (6-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Redskins by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 4-5, Redskins 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2
LAST MEETING —Texans beat Redskins 17-6, Sept. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Texans had bye, beat Broncos 19-17 on Nov 4; Redskins beat Buccaneers
AP PRO32 RANKING —Texans No. 9, Redskins No. 11
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (11), PASS (18)
TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (6), PASS (16)
REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (10), PASS (25)
REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (25)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have won past two meetings. Redskins last beat Texans in 2006. … AFC South-leading Houston has won six in row since 0-3 start. … QB Deshaun Watson’s 36 touchdown passes are second most in NFL history in first 16 games after Kurt Warner’s 39. … Watson has back-to-back 200-yard passing games but has not thrown for 300-plus since Week 5. … Only five teams have allowed more sacks than Texans’ 30. … RB Lamar Miller has 100-plus yards rushing and TD in two of past three games. … WR DeAndre Hopkins coming off 10 catches for 105 yards and TD in Week 9. … Hopkins’ four games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus yards and TD are most in league since start of 2017. … Hopkins has five TD catches over past four games. … WR Demaryius Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in Texans debut vs. Broncos after trade from Denver. … DE J.J. Watt has nine sacks in past seven games. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has three sacks in past three games. … S Justin Reid had career-high nine tackles vs. Broncos. … Redskins lead NFC East by two games over Eagles and Cowboys. … QB Alex Smith had 100.5 rating and TD pass last week at Tampa Bay. … RB Adrian Peterson has 251 yards rushing and TD in three career meetings. … WR Josh Doctson has TD catches in back-to-back games. … Jordan Reed is one of four tight ends with 200-plus catches and 20-plus receiving TDs since 2015. … Redskins’ defense has forced turnover in 13 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … DL Matt Ioannidis leads team with 7 1-2 sacks. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has sacks in consecutive home games. … S D.J. Swearinger facing Houston team that drafted him in second round in 2013 and cut him after two seasons. Swearinger tied for second in league with four interceptions. … Fantasy tip: Injury to Redskins CB Quinton Dunbar opens up possibility of big game for Thomas even as Josh Norman shadows Hopkins.
Cowboys-Falcons Preview Capsule
DALLAS (4-5) at ATLANTA (4-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Falcons by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 4-5, Atlanta 3-6
SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-11
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Cowboys 27-7, Nov. 12, 2017
LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 27-20; Falcons lost to Browns 28-16
AP
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 15, Falcons No. 19
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (5), PASS (28).
COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (9).
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (30), PASS (2).
FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (30).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ Falcons won last three games in series, including home games in 2017 and 2012. … Cowboys’ last win over Falcons came on Oct. 25, 2009, 37-21 at Dallas. … Cowboys looking for second straight 2018 road win following 0-4 start away from home. … Ezekiel Elliott second in NFL in rushing, behind Rams’ Todd Gurley, after 151 yards rushing and 187 scrimmage yards against Eagles last week. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads Dallas with 6 ½ sacks. He had sack in last meeting and looking for third straight game against NFC South team with sack. … WR Michael Gallup averaging 18.3 yards per catch, second highest among NFL rookies. … LB Leighton Vander Esch third among NFL rookies with 74 tackles, including team-high 13 last week with first career interception. … Former Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn had six of team’s eight sacks in last season’s win over Cowboys. … QB Matt Ryan has seven games with QB rating over 100 and six games with more than 300 yards passing this season. … WR Julio Jones fastest player in NFL history with more than 10,000 yards receiving, passing mark in 104th game last week. Calvin Johnson reached 10,000 yards in 115 games. … Jones leads NFL with 1,040 yards receiving. … S Damontae Kazee had NFL-leading fifth interception last week, career high. … Falcons’ 51.3 percent success on third downs ranks second in NFL, behind Colts’ 52.4, and is highest in franchise history. … Fantasy tip: Dallas QB Dak Prescott is taking greater advantage of his running skills. Prescott passed for 270 yards with TD and ran for TD last week. He has nine TDs, six passing and three rushing, in last four games.
Zach Ertz on record-setting pace for tight ends
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in Philadelphia's victory over New England in the Super Bowl and hasn't stopped making receptions.
Ertz is on pace to have a record-setting season for tight ends.
Carson Wentz's favorite target has 75 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.
“Zach is a tough cover for whoever they put on him and we trust him to make plays and get open and he does a good job of it,” Wentz said.
Ertz had 14 receptions for 145 yards and two TDs but the Eagles lost to Dallas 27-20 on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s a look inside more numbers entering Week 11:
DREW’S DAY: Drew Brees threw his 509th touchdown pass to move past Brett Favre for second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is first with 539. Tom Brady has 505. Brees also completed 22 of 25 passes (88 percent) in New Orleans’ 51-14 win at Cincinnati. His 77.3 completion percentage this season is better than his record-setting mark of 72 percent last year.
MORE ACCURACY: Five quarterbacks have a completion percentage over 70 percent: Brees, Kirk Cousins (71.3), Derek Carr (71.3), Matt Ryan (71.1) and Wentz (71.0). It had happened only nine times previously in NFL history.
CAPTAIN ANDREW: Andrew Luck has at least three TD passes in six consecutive games for the Colts. Only Brady and Peyton Manning had a similar streak. Brady reached 10 games in 2007 and Manning did it in eight straight in 2004.
IMPRESSIVE QBS: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (158.3), Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield (151.2), Brees (150.4) and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky (148.6) had a passer rating over 145 (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10, surpassing the previous high of three done four times previously.
MORE MAHOMES: Patrick Mahomes broke Len Dawson’s Chiefs single-season record by throwing his NFL-leading 31st TD pass in only his 10th game.
TB12 MILESTONE: Brady played his 300th game, including playoffs. He’s second behind Favre, who played in 326 games.
ROOKIE’S RUN: Nick Chubb’s 92-yard touchdown run in Cleveland’s win over Atlanta was the longest rushing TD in franchise history and the second-longest by a rookie in NFL history. Bobby Gage had a 97-yard TD run for the Steelers as a rookie in 1949.
T.O. TOPPED: Larry Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second place on the all-time list for most yards receiving. Fitzgerald has 15,952. Jerry Rice is first with 22,895.
MOVE OVER, MEGATRON: Julio Jones reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than anyone, doing it in his 104th game. Calvin Johnson had been the fastest at 115 games.
ODELL’S OLD NEWS: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had eight catches for 70 yards and two TDs against the Bengals. His 274 catches through 40 career games is most at this point of a career. Odell Beckham Jr. had 266 receptions in his first 40 games.
600 CLUB: The Redskins need one more win to become the fifth franchise in league history to have 600 regular-season wins, joining the Bears (755 wins), Packers (741), Giants (689) and Steelers (620).
NFL notebook: Big Ben never heard back from Bell
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed Wednesday that he texted Le’Veon Bell ahead of the Tuesday deadline for Bell to sign his $14.5 million tender or sit out the season, but never heard back from the running back.
“I was hoping he was going to show up, and if he decided not to I (wished) him nothing but the best,” Roethlisberger told reporters at his locker. “He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own on what they want to walk away from.”
When asked whether he could ever see himself missing a season of football while in his prime, Roethlisberger said, “It would be tough. … Part of the great thing about this sport is this band of brothers, this group of guys in here. Being with them is kind of what keeps me coming back here, just so many years, too. But like I said, to each their own. Each guy has their own motives and motivations and I can’t comment on him.”
–Pittsburgh running back James Conner was a full participant in practice, despite still being in concussion protocol, according to NFL.com. Conner sustained the concussion Nov. 8 in the Steelers’ 52-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said he was hopeful Conner would play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would need to clear concussion protocol by Saturday to be eligible.
–Joey Bosa, who has been sidelined all season with a foot injury, returned to the practice field for the first time in more than two months.
Bosa, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters prior to practice that while he was “very excited” to see Bosa back on the practice field, his participation would be limited.
There has been no indication whether Bosa has a chance to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Lynn said.
–The New Orleans Saints will lose left tackle Terron Armstead, a key piece of their offensive line, for the next three to four weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Armstead reportedly sustained a pectoral injury in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Jermon Bushrod.
Armstead, 27, was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and is considered among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
–Interim Cleveland Browns coach Gregg Williams “deserves” to be considered for the permanent position, general manager John Dorsey said.
Williams went 17-31 in Buffalo during his only other head coaching stint. Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start.
ESPN reported Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement with owners Jim and Dee Haslam signing off on the finalists.
–Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is set to practice for the first time this season.
Foreman has been recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained last November. His removal from the PUP list opens a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team and the Texans can decide to either reinstate him to the roster or put him on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.
–While the Arizona Cardinals await MRI results on injured safety Budda Baker, they signed a pair of corners to add some defensive depth.
Arizona added David Amerson on Tuesday night and Leonard Johnson on Wednesday. Amerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and also played for the Oakland Raiders.
Johnson, 28, was an undrafted free agent when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He also spent time with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.
–The NFL has used its flexible scheduling option to move two December games to prime time.
The league announced that it is moving the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh game on Dec. 2 to the Sunday night slot, and on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Rams will play at Chicago at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Arizona’s Rosen, Seattle’s Mingo draw praise from coaches
Arizona
Arizona Cardinals: No team wants to put its rookie quarterback under regular pressure, as Arizona has with Josh Rosen this season, but the Cardinals have been pleased with how well Rosen has handled it. “Quarterbacking in this league is hard,” interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters. “When things get bad, this kid tends to be fine.” Rosen added that he has always emphasized the ability to stay strong in the face of pressure. “It’s definitely a point of pride for me, to stand in the pocket and not get flustered,” he said. “Whenever I see ghosts, I get mad at myself. That’s what quarterback is all about.” The No. 10 overall pick is also intent on maintaining a high standard despite his team’s 2-7 record. “It’s about consistency,” Rosen said. “You kind of want to be a rock for other guys who may be looking for some sort of steadying force.”
Los Angeles Rams: A day after their Monday night matchup with the Chiefs was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles over field quality concerns, the Rams had another — more minor — schedule change made. The NFL announced the Rams’ Week 14 visit to Chicago has been flexed into prime time, meaning L.A. will play on Sunday Night Football in back-to-back weeks, including hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. That will give the Rams the maximum of five prime-time games this year, after they had previously played in a total of 12 since 2008. The last time the franchise played more than two prime-time games in a season was in 2004, Marshall Faulk’s second-to-last season.
San Francisco 49ers: Meanwhile, the 49ers are done playing under the lights this year after playing in consecutive prime-time games the last two weeks, on Thursday night in Week 9 and Monday night in Week 10. The NFL announced that San Francisco’s Week 13 visit to Seattle has been flexed out of the Sunday night slot and into the typical late afternoon start, with the Chargers-Steelers game moving to SNF. The Niners will play their final five games in that late afternoon slot after a Week 12 visit to Tampa Bay in the early window. Including their Monday night game in Week 6 at Green Bay, the 49ers played three prime-time games this season after having a total of three over the last two years.
Seattle Seahawks: One surprisingly important contributor for the Seahawks this season has been a former first-round Cleveland Browns draft bust, linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Playing on a two-year, $6.8 million free agent deal, Mingo has played 333 of Seattle’s defensive snaps (59.5 percent) and 207 snaps on special teams (83.1 percent), notching 26 tackles (three for loss) on defense and four more on special teams. “He has done a really good job of spreading his availability across the board,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s a great (special) teams player… he’s been a rusher, he’s been an outside guy playing Sam linebacker, he’s played the Will backer spot for us, nickel, done some specialty things in rushes as well. …He’s been a really fantastic addition and surprised us in so much versatility.”
