Eagles closer to last place than repeating as champions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are closer to being the eighth defending Super Bowl champion to follow up with a losing record than becoming the ninth team to repeat.
A season that began with promise has been a major disappointment. The offense is inconsistent, the defense has wasted several leads in the second half, and a slew of injuries has left the team short-handed in key areas.
Still, the Eagles (4-5) are in the mix in a mediocre NFC East.
“There is a level of frustration, but listen, we’re very close,” coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “We’re so close in a lot of areas. You look at our output and production offensively, we’re very similar to where we were last year.
“The difference is creating turnovers on defense and then scoring in the red zone. That’s kind of what’s staring at us right in the face. We have to finish better, and we have to score more points.”
The Eagles have lost three straight games at home, including 27-20 to the Cowboys (4-5). They have four games remaining against division opponents, including two versus first-place Washington (6-3). Next up is a difficult game on the road against the New Orleans Saints (8-1). Philadelphia is a 9-point underdog.
“I never want to throw around the word desperate,” quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We realize where we’re at. We know where the division is at. We don’t want to overthink anything. We have a tough matchup against a great team. We’re cognizant of it. We’ll go there and give our best effort.”
Pederson spoke to the team’s leadership committee before practice to get a sense of morale and came away optimistic.
“They’re all disappointed obviously in the performance the other day,” he said. “They’re eager to get back on the practice field and they’re excited for this week and this opportunity. I think they understand what’s in front of them.
“They know that the sense of urgency in practice, it’s not a panic or anything other than just a sense of urgency of understanding your job, doing your job, doing it collectively, and making sure that they just focus on one play at a time. I really do feel like they’re in a good place and they’re positive about the future.”
The Eagles overcame several key injuries last season on their way to a 13-3 record and the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles, linebacker Jordan Hicks, special-teams captain Chris Maragos and Wentz each sustained season-ending injuries.
Already, running back Jay Ajayi, safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Ronald Darby are out for the rest of this season. Sproles has only played one game, wide receivers Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins are on injured reserve, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan hasn’t returned yet from offseason surgery, and Maragos also hasn’t come back.
“Last couple weeks it’s been really urgent around here,” Wentz said. “Urgency is always there. Every week is crucial and important.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the last champion to have a losing record the following season when they were 7-9 in 2003.
NOTES: CB Jalen Mills (foot), DT Haloti Ngata (knee), TE Joshua Perkins (knee), and Sproles (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday. T Lane Johnson (knee) and CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) were limited.
Receiver Deonte Thompson back with Bills for 3rd time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Perhaps, the third time in Buffalo will be the charm for receiver Deonte Thompson.
The Bills continued shuffling their roster during their bye week by signing Thompson on Wednesday, a week after the seventh-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Thompson returns to Buffalo a year after he had 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. He also appeared in one game for the Bills in 2014.
With 107 yards receiving in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017, Thompson was the previous Bills player to top 100 yards receiving before rookie Robert Foster had 105 in a 41-10 win at the New York Jets on Sunday.
Thompson had 14 catches for 124 yards in eight games with Dallas. He became the odd-man out in the Cowboys’ bid to shake up a sputtering passing attack.
Thompson fills one of the roster spots left open after receiver Terrelle Pryor and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman were released over the past two days.
At 3-7, Buffalo is off until hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
If Flacco can’t go, Jackson and RG3 ready to roll for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson isn't staying awake at night thinking about the prospect of making his first NFL start.
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain.
If Flacco can’t go, coach John Harbaugh likely will turn to Jackson, whose first pro season thus far has been spent taking a few snaps per game in run situations.
“I’m going into it just like any other week. Just preparing for whatever,” Jackson said. “Everything is still the same.”
Starting at quarterback for a team desperate to end a three-game skid might cause some rookies to squirm, but Jackson insisted he’s sleeping “like a baby.”
Flacco hurt his hip early in a 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 4. He had the bye week to recover, but is still receiving treatment, meaning his availability for Baltimore (4-5) against the Bengals (5-4) could come down to a game-time decision.
Harbaugh appears done talking about it.
“Rather than tip my toe in the water and start answering one question and then not answering the next one, I’m just not going to get into it. I’m just going to leave it alone,” he said. “I feel like we don’t owe anybody any answers.”
If Flacco can’t play, veteran Robert Griffin III will likely serve as backup to the rookie he’s been mentoring since summer. Griffin, like Jackson, was a running quarterback who had to make the transition into a passing league.
Griffin won the Heisman Trophy as a junior at Baylor and finished with 2,254 yards rushing with 33 touchdowns. Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 and finished with 4,132 yards on the ground with 50 touchdowns.
Now they’re together in Baltimore, trying to get the Ravens into the postseason.
“Everybody wants to be a part of a winner,” Griffin said. “This franchise has done a lot of winning; we just got to make sure that we get back to that.”
After sitting out last season, Griffin launched his comeback by signing in April with the Ravens, presumably to be Flacco’s backup. He dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart soon after Baltimore traded up to get Jackson in the first round.
Though he has 41 career starts (including playoffs), Griffin will likely serve as a backup Sunday if Flacco can’t play. At least he will be in uniform after spending the first nine weeks on the inactive list.
“I haven’t been OK not playing,” Griffin said. “I think if I was OK not playing, then I wouldn’t be the competitor that I’ve grown to be. But within that, you have to control what you can.”
He will do what he’s asked on Sunday, but makes no secret of his desire to start.
“It would be awesome,” Griffin said. “It’s been a heck of a journey, but coming here was the best thing I could’ve done. Knowing what it means to play like a Raven and growing with these guys has been something that’s been real special for me. If I get that opportunity to go out there and play, I’m going to make most of it and show these guys not only how hard I’ve been working, but how much I believe in them.”
Griffin wants to win, and his main contribution toward that end has been to make the 21-year-old Jackson a better quarterback.
“It’s been great. I didn’t think I’d be a big brother at 28,” Griffin said. “I’ve got two older sisters, I’m the baby of the family, but it’s been great to take Lamar under my wing and kind of be that big-brother figure to him. His future is very bright.”
FANTASY PLAYS: Lineup decisions based on opponent tendencies
Through 10 weeks of the NFL season we now have a better idea of the strengths and weaknesses of NFL teams and their defensive identities.
While NFL head coaches game plan how to exploit these weaknesses, savvy fantasy owners do the same thing to gain an edge in daily fantasy tournaments.
There are four teams allowing 23-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through 10 weeks of the season and the gap from the fourth to the fifth place team is nearly as large as the gap from the fifth place to the 20th place team. New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Atlanta have all emerged as defensive units that allow consistent production to opposing quarterbacks. The Saints are a particularly unique case as they have been a top 5 rush defense and funnel opponents toward the pass. The Eagles travel to New Orleans this week to play in the SuperDome, often referred to as “The Coors Field of DFS” due to the high-scoring matchups, just like what fantasy baseball players see from Colorado.
Carson Wentz projects as a top QB option in a matchup where the Eagles have a 24-point team total and a need to throw if they’re trailing. DailyRoto has Wentz projected for the highest passing yardage of any QB on the Week 11 main slates, expected to throw for 300-plus yards and two touchdowns with upside for more. The Saints defense has also allowed the most PPR points to opposing pass catchers and both Alshon Jeffrey and Zach Ertz can be paired comfortably with Wentz in tournaments. The duo has combined for 56 targets over the previous three weeks and should be in line for another strong workload. While it remains to be seen how quickly Golden Tate can pick up the Eagles offense, his emergence would hurt Nelson Agholor more than Jeffrey or Ertz.
The Raiders, Patriots, Bucs and Panthers all average double digit points allowed to opposing tight ends. With DFS pricing tighter, the highly variant tight end position has been a popular position to save salary. At just $2,900 on DraftKings, Arizona’s Ricky Seals-Jones should provide value and salary relief for fantasy lineups. Since Byron Leftwich took over playcalling, Seals-Jones has drawn 13 targets in the last two games and finished with double digit fantasy points in Week 10. Betting on Seals-Jones is also a bet against the depth of the tight-end position as a whole, allowing daily players to spend up on high volume wideouts and running backs.
Among running backs, Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas also has value for tournaments against an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks as a bottom five defense against opposing RBs. Zeke is one of the true workhorse backs, seeing 90 percent of the Cowboys snaps at running back, virtually all of their RB carries and he also projecting for an 18 percent share of targets in Week 11. With high ownership going to Saquon Barkley, Melvin Gordon and Alvin Kamara, using Elliott could be a contrarian play that pays dividends.
NFL Week 10 Expert Handicapper Notes from Scott Spreitzer
We finished the weekend 9-5-1 this past week. We’re also on a 24-11 CFB run the last 5 weeks and we’re 40-21-1 with our last 62 NFL plays overall. We have a 7-Unit CFB Main Event Game of the Month on Saturday and 6- and 5-unit NFL plays going on Sunday! We enter on a 12-1-1 CFB/NFL top plays run. Be sure to grab it all this week!
NFL WEEK 10 RECAP:
JAGUARS 26-29 COLTS: Bortles 26-38-320-2. Fournette 53 yards 24 carries…56 rec yards, TD. Bortles still throwing too many passes for my blood. Indy 29 first half points…held scoreless in the 2nd half. Luck 21-29-285-3-1. Jags turnover inside the Colts 25 in the final minutes. Lost 5 straight games…trail Texans by 3 games in the division. Colts 36 ppg during 3 game winning streak. Luck 3 or more TD passes in 6 straight games.
BILLS 41-10 JETS: Bills 4 starting QBs last 5 games. Jets 4 straight losses. 4th losing streak of 4 or more games in 4 seasons under Todd Bowles. Barkley 15-25-232-2. L.McCoy 113 yards 26 carries 2 TD. Foster & Jones 11 combined rec 198 yards, 1 TD. Bills had 1 TD and 11 turnovers previous 3 games…5 TDs and 0 turnovers against the Jets. McCown 17-34-135-0-2.
FALCONS 16-28 BROWNS: ATL had 73 plays to Cleveland’s 50…but Browns averaged 8.5 yards per play…thanks in part to the 90+ yard run by Nick Chubb 20-176-TD. Mayfield’s best game as a pro 17-20-216-3-0. 9 different players with a catch – and the most by any player was 4. Jones, Hooper, Sanu 23 rec between the 3 of them…another big statistical day for Matt Ryan 38-52-330-2-0.
LIONS 22-34 BEARS: Bears snapped 10-game divisional losing streak. Trubisky 23-30-355-3-0…and 1 rushing TD (17 TD, 4 INT last 6 games). Big time miscommunication in the Lions’ secondary. Allen Robinson 6 rec 133 yards 2 TD. Miller 5 rec 122 yards, 1 TD. Stafford 25-42-274-2-2. Kerryon Johnson held in-check again 14 carries 51 yards, TD. Stafford sacked 6 times…(16 sacks in 2 games without Golden Tate to open up the field). Bears 6-3…11 points from a 9-0 record. 33 ppg during 3 game win streak. Bears 6 games with 3 or more takeaways — best in the NFL.
CARDINALS 14-26 CHIEFS: Mahomes 21-28-249-2. Kareem Hunt 16 carries 71 yards. Tyreek Hill 7 rec 117 yards 2 TDs. Kelce 6 rec 46 yards.
Rosen 22-39-208-1-2. David Johnson 21 carries 98 yards RD…85 rec yards, TD. AGAIN – YOU CAN RUN on the Chiefs. AZ is the only team without 100 yards rushing on the season…but if Johnson gets 1 more carry. AZ has failed to top 18 points in 8 of 9 games.
PATRIOTS 10-34 TITANS: Tennessee sacked Brady 3 times and put constant pressure on him. Brady 21-41-254 (Brady with just 1 TD pass last 3 games). Edelman 9 rec 104 yards. Gordon 4 rec 81 yards. Mariota 16-24-228-2-0 (3rd game with 2 or more TD passes…team is 3-0). Henry & Lewis 31 combined carries 115 yards 2 TDs. Davis 7 rec 125 yards TD. Pats failed to reach the red-zone in the 2nd half…0 points final 9 possessions. Worst loss since a 41-14 loss to KC in Sept 2014. The next week NE was +1 vs. Cincy and won 43-17…the 1st of a 7 game win streak…and won the SBOWL that season. 7-3 worst NE start in 5 years…lost in the conf championship to Denver that season. Tenn 13-3 last 16 home games. Out-rushed NE 150-40. Mike Vrabel knew to rush Brady up the middle and take away the middle. Tenny put a ton into this one win…@ Colts next week.
CHARGERS 20-6 RAIDERS: Big LAC TD pass with :20 left in the half to go up 10-3. Early 3rd…Melvin Gordon 66 yard TD pass and catch…screen…Raiders missed tackled inside the first 10 yards (Gordon 5 straight games with 120 or more scrimmage yards…first Charger since LT). Derek Carr 4th & 5 inside Charger 20 with 4 min to go…throws a pass in the turf to avoid a sack…4th down…Carr is all messed up between the ears at this point…making mental mistakes galore. Rivers only QB with 2 or more TD passes in every game this season. LAC 6 game winning streak. Held 5 straight opp’s to fewer than 20 points. Raiders 10 ppg during 5 game skid.
DOLPHINS 12-31 GREEN BAY: Packers got the ground game going early. Aaron Jones 145 yards 15 carries 2 TDs. Rodgers 19-28-199-2-0 (17 TDs 1 INT this season). Osweiler 23-37-213-0-1. Gore 13 carries 90 yards. 9 quarters without an offensive TD for Miami. Fins 5th double digit loss this season. Allowing 34 ppg during 4 game skid. Allowed 150 or more rush yards 5 times this season…worst in the NFL. GBAY 4-0-1 home…0-4 road. Packers @ Seattle on Thursday.
SKINS 16-3 BUCCS: Story of the game: Buccs 501 yards on 7.5 yards per play, but scored just 3 points (1st team in NFL history to score 3 points or fewer with 500 yards of offense). Held Skins to 286 yards. Alex Smith 19-27-178-1. A. Peterson 19 carries 68 yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick 29-41-406-0-2. Godwin & Rodgers 15 combined rec 205 yards. Buccs were 0-5 in the red zone. Skins 6-0 when rush for 100 or more yards. Held 6 opp’s to fewer than 18 points. Buccs -19 turnover margin this season…worst in the NFL. Buccs 7 straight games with -2 or more turnover margin…2nd longest in NFL history.
SAINTS 51-14 BENGALS: Brees 22-25-265-3-0…1 rush TD (Brees 21 TDs only 1 INT season). Ingram 13 carries 104 yards 58 rec yards 1 TD. Kamara 12 carries 56 yards 2 TD. Michael Thomas 8 rec 70 yards 2 TDs. Dalton 12-20-153-1-2. Saints 6 TDs 3 FGs first 9 possessions. 5-0 on the road this season. 5 games with 40 or more points. Cincy has allowed at least 30 points 5 games this season…allowing nearly 40 ppg last 4 games.
SEAHAWKS 31-36 RAMS: C.Kupp out for season. R. Wilson 17-26-176-3-0. 92 yards rushing. Wilson 6 TDs 0 INTs vs. Rams…62 points scored…0-2. Penny 12 carries 108 yards (you CAN RUN on the Rams). Seattle 273 rushing yards on 8 yards per carry (6 straight games with at least 150 yards rushing). Goff 28-39-318-2-0. Gurley 16 carries 120 yards TD. Cooks 10 rec 100 yards 1 rush TD. SEA 4-5…5 losses by 25 points. Rams can clinch NFC West next week with a win over KC and a Sea loss to GB. Aaron Donald 8.5 sacks last 4 games. (When Aqib Talib returns).
COWBOYS 27-20 EAGLES: Too many secondary injuries for the Eagles and the offensive line wasn’t healthy. Philly 421 yards and 6.8 yards per play. Dallas 171 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Elliott 151 yards rushing on 8 yards per carry. Dak 26-36-270-1-0. Amari Cooper targeted 10 times…6 grabs…opens up the field. Wentz & Ertz had big numbers for Philly.
NY GIANTS 27-23 SAN FRANCISCO: Total combined yards played out like an Under…but the game went Over on the final TD. Eli 19-31-188-3-0. Nick Mullens 27-39-250-1-2 INTs. Giants had film on Mullens, which wasn’t the case the previous week. NYG offensive line finally protected Manning for the most part…and the team ran for 4 yards per carry.
Scott Spreitzer has spent 25+ years in the world of sports betting and he’s been one of the few bettors/handicappers to be accepted and sought after on several national radio shows as the key go-to analyst with a Vegas perspective. Scott dominates the ESPN national airwaves during football season. He’s the featured bettor/handicapper on the Dari and Mel show, appearing every football Saturday for the past four years with Dari Nowkhah and Mel Kiper, Jr., a show heard on over 300 ESPN affiliates. Scott doubles back every Sunday morning on ESPN National’s NFL Sunday Countdown with Kevin Winter (4 years running). And he kicked off this past football season each and every Friday as the regular betting expert on the Mike Golic, Jr., show. Scott’s even had his Vegas-centric information repeated on college football live game broadcasts by the likes of Kirk Herbstreit. If you tune into ESPN national on football weekends, you’re bound to hear Scott.
NFL Week 10 Stat Recap Table: QB, RB and WR
Aaron Jones revitalizes the Packers' running game. The Titans stun the Patriots in Tennessee. Ben Roethlisberger has a career day.
Notable Performances
- Ben Roethlisberger tossed for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns
- 6 quarterbacks threw 2 interceptions
- Zach Ertz, Tyreek Hill, Allen Robinson all had 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns
- 8 Players with 100+ rushing
Browns interim coach Williams will get shot at full-time gig
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed to be the team's next coach.
Dorsey said Williams deserves the chance to be considered for the full-time job. The Browns have split their two games under Williams, and Dorsey has been impressed with how the team has been focused and disciplined the past two weeks.
Dorsey has never headed a coaching search and understands the importance of getting this one right for a franchise that has undergone major upheaval in recent years.
He’s been telling himself every day, “don’t mess this up.”
Dorsey wouldn’t reveal who in the organization is helping him with the search, but said the team will not use an outside firm.
Brees, Peppers, Davis, Gates among sportsmanship nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — Veterans Drew Brees, Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates and Vernon Davis are among the 32 nominees for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly won the Rooney Award last year. Before that, winners were running back Frank Gore, then with the Indianapolis Colts; defensive back Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders; and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. Gore is nominated again this year, by Miami.
This year’s nominees:
Arizona Cardinals — DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons — C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens —S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills— DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers— DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears —C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals— WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns —OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys— QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos —DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions— LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers— CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans— CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts— QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars — DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs— WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers — TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams —RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins— RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings— DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots — WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints —QB Drew Brees
New York Giants —TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets— DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders —QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles —QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers —G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers —T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks —WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans —QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins —TE Vernon Davis
NFL Week 11: Over and Under Best Bets
This NFL season, with sports betting expected to be a more common and accepted practice, we're making a point to look beyond point spreads and analyze often-neglected totals. As part of that approach, we're offering up our favorite bet over and favorite under each week.
Over and Under Best Bets
Over of the week: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Total: 51
The main rationale behind this over is that I don’t believe the desperate Detroit Lions will go down without a fight in a must-win home game, while the Carolina Panthers are likely to bounce back on extra rest after a poor performance in Pittsburgh.
Basically, Detroit and Carolina are due for strong performances, and this should be a close game between two teams with star quarterbacks.
The Lions scored 26 points against the New England Patriots at home and then put up 31 on the Green Bay Packers two weeks later. They have it in them, but they’ve also given up at least 24 points in three consecutive games.
The Panthers defense has surrendered 28-plus points in back-to-back weeks, while the offense has averaged 33 points per game the last three weeks.
Don’t be surprised if both teams hit the 30-mark Sunday at Ford Field.
Predicted score: Panthers 35, Lions 30
Under of the week: Houston Texans at Washington Redskins
Total: 42.5
I was shocked to see Houston and Washington generating a total above 40. Four of Houston’s last five games have contained 36 or fewer points, while four of Washington’s last five games have contained 40 or fewer points. Why should we expect them to combine for more than that Sunday in Washington?
Both defenses rank in the top seven in terms of points allowed per game. And while the Houston offense has shown some signs of life, this’ll be a challenge on the road. Meanwhile, the Redskins’ offensive line is in shambles, which is why they’ve scored just 30 total points the last two weeks against awful defenses (Atlanta and Tampa Bay).
I don’t think either team will score 20 points in this one.
Predicted score: Texans 17, Redskins 13
Good luck, we’re all counting on you.
Previous results
Last week: 2-0
2018 season: 14-6
Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL since 2007 and is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America, despite the fact he actually lives in Canada. The Toronto-based sports journalist’s work can also be seen at Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, Awful Announcing and The Guardian. He can be found on Twitter @brad_gagnon
Thursday Night Preview – Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite record books
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with another record on his resume and the Kansas City Chiefs another win toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
He didn't have much chance to savor any of it.
Mahomes quickly learned that the stepfather of his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, had died after a medical emergency during the game. Mahomes quickly skipped out on the postgame celebration and joined Matthews, who posted the sobering news on her social media accounts that evening.
“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote in the caption of a photo. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my stepdad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 (percent) he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us, cheering loud that his Chiefs won today!”
Mahomes is not expected to miss any preparation for Monday night’s showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he would be fine if it happens.
The Chiefs were off Tuesday and Wednesday, giving Mahomes and his family time to cope.
“We’re sorry to hear about what took place,” Reid said. “Prayers and blessings are with the family. I talked to Patrick and they’re doing well for the circumstances that took place. As they go through this mourning period our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
This season has already been a whirlwind for Mahomes, who was thrust into the starting job after the trade of Alex Smith to Washington and whose ability was justifiably questioned.
He was a product of the Texas Tech offensive system. His big arm was tempered by problems with his accuracy. He had leadership abilities, but could they translate from college to the NFL?
Mahomes has answered all those questions every week.
He threw six touchdown passes in a game. He led the Chiefs to tough road wins over the Chargers and Steelers, and went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in New England. He has thrown so few interceptions that any questions about his decision-making have been left in September.
With two more TD passes against the Cardinals, he broke the franchise single-season record of 30 that Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson set during the 1964 season — with six games to go.
“Pat is just a competitor,” Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt said, “and a great guy and he’s always trying to win. We needed all 31 of those touchdowns and he got them.”
Well, the Chiefs probably didn’t need all of them.
The Chiefs have scored 353 points through their first 10 games, the most in club history, and have been held to fewer than 30 only twice. Three times they’ve scored more than 40, including their 43-40 loss to the Patriots that remains the only blemish on their record.
To put into perspective just how good Mahomes has been this season, consider this: He threw for 249 yards against the Cardinals for a passer rating of 125.4, the eighth time this season he’s been over 100.0 — the third most in a single season in franchise history.
Yet some people considered the end of his streak of eight consecutive 300-yard passing games to be a relative disappointment, as if he failed to live up to some otherworldly expectation.
His teammates certainly weren’t in that camp.
“That’s something I’d do on ‘Madden,'” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said of Mahomes’ TD record. “For him to come in and do that, that’s amazing. A lot of people doubted him, saying he wasn’t going to do this or wasn’t going to do that. He’s shutting a lot of people up right now and I’m proud of him. He’s just got to continue to move forward and stay humble. He’ll be all right.”
He’s been far better than that this season.
Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have made the 23-year-old Mahomes the front-runner to win the league’s MVP award, ahead of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Rams running back Todd Gurley. And if he keeps going at his current rate, he will no doubt continue to rewrite the Chiefs record book.
Maybe even the page that lists the Chiefs’ rather unimpressive postseason history.
“Listen, he’s had a heck of a year,” Reid said. “Comes out every day bringing energy and he makes sure that he has his things in order. When he does that, and he’s got a lot on his plate as far as responsibility goes to run that offense, and he takes care of that. He’s in a position where he can make everyone better around him, and he’s doing that. I’m proud of him.”
Jets’ frustrated Adams: ‘I’m a winner. It’s just tough’
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Adams was still having a tough time trying to process everything two days later.
The New York Jets playmaking safety absolutely can't stand losing, and the team's embarrassing 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Matt Barkley-led Buffalo Bills on Sunday stung him.
“We just want to get back to that winning feeling,” Adams said Tuesday during his weekly paid radio spot on WFAN. “Golly, I hate to say it, man, but I felt like I almost forgot what it feels like. And I’m a winner. It’s just tough.”
The Jets (3-7) have lost four straight as they hit the bye week with speculation surrounding the future of coach Todd Bowles, who appears will remain in his job for now. Beyond this season, however, would seem unlikely.
Adams has been vocal in his support of Bowles, repeatedly saying it’s on the players to execute on the field. He said in an interview with Bleacher Report during the offseason that when he arrived to the team as a first-rounder out of LSU, there was a questionable culture surrounding the Jets in which they were used to losing and not everyone put out a full effort.
He was asked on WFAN’s “Carlin, Maggie & Bart Show” if that culture had changed, and Adams pulled no punches.
“Honestly, I could sit here and sugarcoat everything, but things have not changed,” he said. “Obviously, we’re still losing. And I’m not saying that we have guys like that in the locker room, but at the same time, it’s not changing. It hasn’t changed and we’ve been losing. At the end of the day, we’re going to get it fixed. Soon, the sun will shine.”
It would be difficult for Adams to spin anything in a positive light when the team has seven losses, and he again made it clear he fully supports Bowles. But, his remarks certainly won’t help his coach in the eyes of the Jets’ brass.
Adams acknowledged that the Jets prepared during practice last week to face rookie Josh Allen as Buffalo’s starting quarterback — despite Allen missing the three previous games with an injured elbow — and there was little film on Barkley, the fourth-stringer who wasn’t named the starter until Saturday.
Barkley, who hadn’t played since the 2016 season finale while with Chicago, threw two touchdown passes to lead the Bills to a rout.
Adams acknowledged that he didn’t have his best performance, but said the Jets lacked energy in the game and he saw “people were down” on the sideline. But he wouldn’t say whether he thought the team quit Sunday.
“Just know one thing: As long as I’m on the team, I will not let that happen as best I can, and I damn sure won’t quit,” Adams said.
He also added that he spoke to teammates at halftime — “there were definitely some words said” — when the Jets were trailing 31-3.
“We just got whooped, man,” Adams said. “It’s really as clear as day.”
Adams is generally considered one of the main emotional leaders on the team, despite being in just his second season. He said he was heading home to Louisiana for a few days before the team gets back together for work next Monday.
“A lot of frustration, a lot of emotions,” Adams said. “I’ve got to be around family, man. I’ve got to get down south and just clear my mind. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m happy. I’m not happy with what’s going on. Obviously, no one is in the building. I always say this: I classify myself as a winner no matter what. It’s very tough to go out there and come up short.
“I’ve got to get away, man. I’ve got to go home and just be around my loved ones.”
FANTASY PLAYS: Week 11 waiver adds with 6 teams on bye
Six teams — including all of the AFC East — are off this week. But besides the Patriots, no other team has essential fantasy starters to replace.
RUNNING BACKS
JAYLEN SAMUELS, Steelers (Owned in 0.2 percent of leagues): Le’Veon Bell is no longer relevant in Pittsburgh, so now is the time to grab James Conner’s handcuff. When Conner left last week’s game against the Panthers, Samuels scored his first NFL touchdown. This is the time of year to start cutting players from your bench that you will never comfortably start and roster the immediate backups of your best RBs.
THEO RIDDICK, Lions (19.5): He has started to re-emerge since the Lions traded Golden Tate, working in the slot and replacing the departed WR as a key target to move the chains. Riddick is purely an add in point-per-reception leagues, but a viable one. The upside is not high, but with 13 catches for 96 yards in his last two games, there is an adequate floor for your flex spot.
RASHAAD PENNY, Seahawks (13.1): The rookie delivered his best performance to date in Week 10, rushing for 108 yards on a dozen carries and registering his first NFL scoring run. Penny displayed the explosive abilities that made him a first round pick. But you have to be patient with him, as Chris Carson may return to the mix and Mike Davis is the team’s best receiver at RB. Penny may ride your bench in the near future as part of a committee, but Carson is oft-injured and Penny may eventually ascend because he is the most talented RB of the three.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ANTHONY MILLER, Bears (13.4): Another potentially explosive rookie, Miller is healthy and starting to make his presence felt in the rapidly improving Chicago offense. He came through with his best performance so far in Week 10, catching five passes for 122 yards and a TD. Miller has scored twice in his last three games and three in his last five. He has yet to display a wider range of his big-play skills, and he may soon approach fantasy WR3 status.
DONTE MONCRIEF, Jaguars (15.1); Fantasy owners seem to avoid Jacksonville WRs as a rule, but Moncrief has at least performed respectably enough to make him a quality bye week and injury fill-in. In a dire situation, if you have to start Moncrief, he will provide good enough PPR numbers. He has four double-figure PPR performances in his past six games, and two of those have been 20-point outings.
JOSH REYNOLDS, Rams (1.1): Cooper Kupp is done for the year with a knee injury, so you have to take a cautious flier on Reynolds again, who was mediocre in terms of catches and yardage last time Kupp was out but did deliver a two-TD game in Week 8. Reynolds will be fourth, and maybe even fifth in targets for the Rams now, but you have to take a waiver shot on a player with more possible opportunity in a great offense.
TIGHT ENDS
JONNU SMITH, Titans (0.6): Marcus Mariota has started to raise his game recently, and Smith has been involved enough to make savvy fantasy owners raise an eyebrow. Smith has scored in each of his past two games and has the abilities to start contributing more often on key passing downs.
GERALD EVERETT, Rams (1.4): The Los Angeles tight ends could also benefit from the absence of Kupp. Everett scored in Week 10 and along with Tyler Higbee, could start to get more offensive attention from Jared Goff in the weeks ahead.
NICK VANNETT, Seahawks (9.5): He has scored in two consecutive games, as he is getting more attention from Russell Wilson in red zone situations. He’s not much more than a TE2 in fantasy but can certainly fill in on a bye week.
QUARTERBACK
LAMAR JACKSON, Ravens (6.7): Injury issues and mediocre play appear to be putting Joe Flacco on the hot seat. While Robert Griffin III could get a chance to move in first, Jackson should get his chance if the Ravens get booted out of the playoff race soon, and his dual threat abilities will make him an intriguing fantasy option.
Report: Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City in jeopardy
Monday night's marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City
Monday night’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs reportedly could be relocated from Mexico City to Los Angeles or postponed due to unsafe field conditions.
The playing surface at Azteca Stadium is “a mess” and the safety of the players is a significant enough concern that the league is considering a venue change, ESPN reported Tuesday.
“We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night,” said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.
Two recent events apparently damaged the hybrid playing surface, a combination of grass and synthetic filler. The stadium hosted a large music concert on Nov. 7 and a soccer match on Saturday.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the league would announce a final decision, although ESPN reported that NFL officials are expected to meet at the stadium on Tuesday to review the surface.
The Chiefs and Rams share the best record in the NFL at 9-1.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Jones calls Riley interest ‘speculation’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday denied reports that he is interested in Oklahoma Sooners head
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday denied reports that he is interested in Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
“That would be total drawing it out of the air,” Jones said during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “Totally speculation.”
Riley’s name came up Sunday when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Cowboys “have an affinity” for Riley “if they move on from Jason Garrett.”
On Sunday night, Garrett likely boosted his job security by leading the Cowboys (4-5) to a 27-20 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Garrett, 52, has been the head coach in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season, compiling a 71-58 record with two postseason appearances (2014, 2016).
Riley’s name pops up frequently in NFL coaching conversations. The 35-year-old Lubbock, Texas, native led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a Rose Bowl appearance in his first season as head coach in 2017. This season, No. 6 Oklahoma is 9-1 heading into Saturday’s game against Kansas.
–Field Level Media
Seven From Sunday – Week 10
- Four quarterbacks – Pittsburgh’s BEN ROETHLISBERGER (158.3), Cleveland’s BAKER MAYFIELD (151.2), New Orleans’ DREW BREES (150.4) and Chicago’s MITCHELL TRUBISKY (148.6) – have recorded a passer rating of at least 145 (minimum 20 attempts) through Sunday afternoon.
The four quarterbacks with a 145+ passer rating (minimum 20 attempts) in Week 10 are the most in a single week in NFL history, surpassing the previous high of three which occurred four different times, most recently in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
- The NEW ORLEANS SAINTS defeated Cincinnati, 51-14, at Paul Brown Stadium, marking the team’s eighth consecutive win. The Saints have scored at least 40 points in five games this season and joined the 2013 Denver Broncos and 2000 St. Louis Rams as the only teams in NFL history to score 40 or more points in five of its first nine games of a season.
Saints quarterback DREW BREES completed 22 of 25 (88 percent) for 265 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 150.4 passer rating and added a rushing touchdown in the win. Brees, who has 509 career touchdown passes, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (508) for the second-most passing touchdowns in league annals. Only PEYTON MANNING (539) has more career touchdown passes.
New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA had 102 scrimmage yards (56 rushing, 46 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the Saints’ win. Kamara, who played in his 25th career game on Sunday, recorded his ninth game with at least two touchdowns since entering the league in 2017. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers CURTIS MARTIN (10) and STEVE VAN BUREN (10) and EDGERRIN JAMES (10) have more multi-touchdown games in their first 25 career games in league history.
Saints wide receiver MICHAEL THOMAS had eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Thomas has 274 catches in 40 career games and surpassed ODELL BECKHAM, JR. (266) for the most receptions by a player in his first 40 career games in NFL history.
Thomas (78) is tied with Minnesota’s ADAM THIELEN (78) for the league lead in catches this season. Thomas and Thielen joined JULIO JONES (80 catches in 2015) and Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON (75 in 2002) as the only players in NFL history with at least 75 catches in their team’s first nine games of a season.
- Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES completed 21 of 28 passes (75 percent) for 249 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.4 passer rating in the Chiefs’ 26-14 victory over Arizona.
Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 31 touchdown passes this season, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer LEN DAWSON (30 touchdown passes in 1964) for the most touchdown passes in a single season in franchise history.
- Indianapolis quarterback ANDREW LUCK completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 123.5 passer rating in the Colts’ 29-26 victory against Jacksonville.
Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past six games and is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least six consecutive games with three or more touchdown passes in a single season, joining TOM BRADY (10 consecutive games in 2007) and PEYTON MANNING (eight in 2004). Brady and Manning were each named Associated Press Most Valuable Player in those respective seasons.
Colts tight end ERIC EBRON had three catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the victory. Ebron joined New England’s ROB GRONKOWSKI (two receiving, one rushing on December 4, 2011 vs. Indianapolis) as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least two touchdown catches and one rushing touchdown in a single game.
- Cleveland rookie quarterback BAKER MAYFIELD threw three touchdown passes and rookie running back NICK CHUBB had 209 scrimmage yards (176 rushing, 33 receiving) with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Browns’ 28-16 win over Atlanta.
Mayfield completed 17 of 20 passes (85 percent), including his first 13 pass attempts of the game, for 216 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 151.2 passer rating in the win. Mayfield is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record a passer rating of at least 150 on 20 or more pass attempts in a single game.
Chubb scored on a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history and the second-longest touchdown run by a rookie in NFL history. Only the Steelers’ BOBBY GAGE (97 yards in 1949) has a longer touchdown run as a rookie.
- Buffalo running back LE SEAN MC COY rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills’ 41-10 victory at the New York Jets.
McCoy has 10 career games with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, joining ADRIAN PETERSON (17) as the only active players with at least 10 such games.
Bills quarterback MATT BARKLEY passed for 232 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 117.4 passer rating in his Buffalo debut.
Barkley’s 117.4 passer rating is the second-highest by a Bills quarterback making his team debut behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM KELLY’s 119.8 rating on September 7, 1986 (minimum 20 attempts).
- Other notable performances from Sunday include:
- Arizona wide receiver LARRY FITZGERALD had six catches for 50 yards in the Cardinals’ Week 10 loss at Kansas City.
Fitzgerald has 15,952 career receiving yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer TERRELL OWENS (15,934) for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer JERRY RICE (22,895) has more career receiving yards.
- New England quarterback TOM BRADY passed for 254 yards in the Patriots’ loss at Tennessee.
Brady appeared in his 300th career game (including the postseason), joining Pro Football Hall of Famer BRETT FAVRE (326) as the only quarterbacks in league annals to appear in 300 career games.
- Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY had 160 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 40 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in the Rams’ 36-31 win against Seattle.
Gurley has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Rams’ first 10 games this season and joins Pro Football Hall of Famers O.J. SIMPSON (14 games in 1975), LENNY MOORE (14 in 1964) and ELROY “CRAZY LEGS” HIRSCH (10 in 1951) as the only players in league annals to score a touchdown in each of their team’s first 10 games of a season.
- Atlanta wide receiver JULIO JONES had seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons’ loss at Cleveland.
Jones, who has 10,094 career receiving yards, reached 10,000 receiving yards in his 104th career game, surpassing CALVIN JOHNSON (115) for the fewest games in NFL history to reach the milestone.
Jones has 45 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (45) for the most such games by a player in his first eight career seasons.
Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell a no-show as deadline approaches
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Le'Veon Bell watch is almost over for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 26-year-old and the Steelers have been unable to come to terms on a new long-term contract in each of the past two offseasons. Bell, a two-time All-Pro, was scheduled to make $14.4 million this year under the terms of the franchise tag, but he has already forfeited $8.5 million.
Bell can become a free agent in March.
Pittsburgh is rolling even with Bell out of the lineup. The Steelers have won five straight games heading into a visit to Jacksonville on Sunday.
Heisman Trophy Winner Props: Updated through Week 11
Tua Tagovailoa's odds decreased, but he's still the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy Winner Props
Hue Jackson back in Cincinnati, helping to run defense
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hue Jackson has landed back in Cincinnati, where he'll help head coach Marvin Lewis try to resurrect the Bengals' historically bad defense.
It’s Jackson’s third stint with the Bengals. He was their offensive coordinator before the Browns hired him as head coach after the 2015 season. Jackson was fired last month after winning only three games in Cleveland.
The Bengals (5-4) are on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.
Patriots face growing list of issues heading into bye week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have been adept at masking most of their issues this season.
But recent injuries, mounting issues on the offensive line and mistakes on defense returned during a 34-10 loss at Tennessee on Sunday.
It left coach Bill Belichick with a refrain he repeated both after the game and again Monday when asked for his assessment.
“None of it was good enough,” he said.
It’s also brought back a small cloud of uncertainty about the prospects of a team that now enters its bye week facing the task of playing catch-up to a 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs team for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
“You better learn from a game like this, because the weeks get harder and harder,” receiver Julian Edelman said following Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got to fix it because this is when you start separating or you start falling behind.”
Tom Brady put together an MVP season in 2017 despite losing Edelman to a preseason knee injury. He was able to do it largely because of the strong seasons from tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Dion Lewis and receiver Brandin Cooks.
And despite a slow start, the defense was strong down the stretch, ending the regular season allowing just 18.5 points per game.
Fast-forward to 2018 and so much has changed following roster changes in the offseason.
Lewis signed with the Titans in free agency, creating a hole at running back that the Patriots have had trouble plugging. Cooks was traded and Brady has yet to develop consistent chemistry with a revamped group of receivers that has also had injuries.
As a result, Brady spent a good portion his 300th career NFL game Sunday under increasing pressure. He was sacked three times and hurried a total of six times by the Titans. He’s only been sacked 16 times this season, but he’s working harder in the pocket.
Brady already has seven interceptions in 2018, one fewer than he had in all of 2017. They haven’t all been the result of pressure from the defense. But he’s had more overthrows working behind an increasingly injury-battered line that may be missing the leadership of free agency departure Nate Solder at left tackle.
Trent Brown, who the Patriots acquired to fill Solder’s spot, has started all 10 games and been solid. But he’s now part of a growing list of offensive linemen nursing injuries.
Brown missed the final drive of the first half against the Titans because of illness. LaAdrian Waddle replaced him for that series, with Brown returning early in the third quarter. But Brown left again with an injured back.
Even more concerning for the Patriots (7-3) was the sight of Edelman leaving with an ankle injury. Gronkowski, who sat out Sunday, has now missed two of the last three games with ankle and back injuries. His backup, Dwayne Allen, could also miss some time after injuring his knee against Tennessee.
Brady tried to lean on Josh Gordon, who has shined in recent weeks since his trade from Cleveland. But Gordon had just four catches on 12 targets against the Titans.
It added up to Brady being held without a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. His passer rating is down from 102.8 last season to 94.8 this season.
Defensively there are concerns, too. After finding a groove in the second half of 2017, the Patriots haven’t quite turned the same corner with linebacker coach Brian Flores calling plays following the departure of former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. They are allowing 24 points and giving up 381 yards per game and continue to struggle with mobile quarterbacks.
Brady said this upcoming bye week must feature a lot of self-assessment.
“I think the coaches will do a lot of self-scouting. I think we as players have to do the same thing,” he said. “Hopefully we learn from it. All of these games are a little bit different. … The ones that we’re going to play will be a little bit different. Winning football takes a lot of things. It takes a lot of good performances from a lot of people. Losing football is the exact opposite.
“Winning in the NFL is hard. You can’t just show up expecting to win.”
Bears supporting Parkey after tough day against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — This time, the Chicago Bears were good enough to overcome a tough day for Cody Parkey.
That might not be the case very soon.
A day after Parkey missed two extra points and two field-goal attempts in a 34-22 victory over Detroit, coach Matt Nagy reiterated he has no plans to take a look at another kicker this week. But he acknowledged Parkey’s performance is only going to take on greater importance as the NFC North-leading Bears try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since after the 2010 season.
“The end of this regular season, these are huge now. You got to make them,” Nagy said Monday, “and it’s just too important, they’re too crucial.”
The most remarkable part of Parkey’s trouble against Detroit might have been how he missed the four kicks, finding an upright each time.
After Chicago scored on its first drive, Parkey kicked the extra point off the right upright. He hit the left upright on an extra point in the second quarter. On consecutive Chicago drives in the third quarter, Parkey rattled the right upright on a 41-yard field goal and again on a 34-yard attempt.
“I don’t think I’ve hit the post four times in my whole life and I’ve been kicking probably for 15 years,” Parkey said right after Chicago’s third straight win.
It got so bad that the crowd roared when the Bears went for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown later in the third. But Parkey’s teammates offered their support.
“Everyone has a bad game every once in a while, so we’re going to rally around him, continue to have his back,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, “and I know next week when we need it he’s going to make a big kick and we’re not even going to think twice about it. We’re a family in that locker room, we have each other’s back no matter what.”
Parkey connected on 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 extra points last season with Miami, prompting Chicago to give him a four-year deal in free agency worth a little more than $15 million. It included a signing bonus of $2.25 million and a fully guaranteed base salary for the first two years, making it unlikely the Bears will cut him.
The 26-year-old Parkey has missed five field goals in 18 attempts this season. The empty extra points were his first two in 32 tries.
Nagy chalked up the performance to a bad day.
“You go back to a few weeks ago when Mason Crosby missed a few for Green Bay and then the next week he ended up kicking the game winner,” Nagy said. “It’s just a crazy cycle and it’s just a matter of your patience that you have with it and fortunately for us yesterday we did have the lead. … But now, he also needs to take the next step of trying to figure out how he can get better and we’ll go ahead and do that.”
One way might be some practice time at Soldier Field, one of the NFL’s toughest spots for kickers because of its proximity to Lake Michigan. Nagy said they are discussing the possibility.
How quickly Parkey can recover from his difficulties against Detroit could be huge for Chicago (6-3), which hosts Minnesota on Sunday night. The Vikings have won four of five and are second in the division with a 5-3-1 record.
The Bears and Lions play again on Thanksgiving in Detroit, and Chicago also hosts Green Bay and visits Minnesota before the season ends. Asked about balancing support for Parkey with any frustration with his performance, Nagy said he believes in being honest.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat anything and he wouldn’t want that from me,” he said. “So we’ll have our own conversations and keep it between us, but I’ll always handle it as best as I can for the team and for him and then just stick with my gut.”
