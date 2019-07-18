Duval cards 14, shoots 91 in Round 1
Thirteen-time PGA Tour winner David Duval walked off the 18th green at Royal Portrush and the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday wondering what just hit him.
“Just done something I’ve never done as a professional,” Duval said in Portrush, Northern Ireland. “It was a long day, a rough day. A very unique, awful situation.”
Duval carded a career-worst 14 on a single hole and finished with a 91, six shots more than the 47-year-old ever previously needed in his worst round as a pro.
The 1991 Open winner played in four prior PGA Tour events this year and participated in a Korn Ferry Tour event last week in Colorado. As a past major champion, he remains exempt for The Open until age 60. Duval might feel as if he aged rapidly on Thursday.
On the par-5, 592-yard seventh hole, Duval hit two tee shots that weren’t found by marshals immediately. He was required to hit a provisional tee shot in the event neither of the first two balls could be located in the thick rough.
With no luck discovering the first two shots, Duval approached and hit what he thought was his ball — and fifth shot on the hole.
But it wasn’t his ball, and this fact wasn’t apparent until Duval already had hit the ball multiple times.
“I get up to the front of the green, I discover it was the wrong No. 2 Titleist,” he said. “I am at fault, I didn’t check it myself close enough. It happened to me once before — a marshal is standing right next to the ball. It’s just my mistake.”
The punishment was Duval returning to the tee box to start all over, plus a two-stroke penalty.
Six shots later, he rolled in for a 14.
“It’s fairly unsettling,” Duval said. “As a professional, if you play, you post your score. Is there some hint of embarrassment to it? I don’t know, but I teed off and what I shot at the end of the day, put it on the board.”
He wound up with three scores of triple bogey or worse on Thursday, a dubious accomplishment that hadn’t happened in the same round at The Open since 2003, when Duval shot 83 at Royal St. George’s.
–Field Level Media
Tiger struggles to opening 78 at The Open
Tiger Woods arrived at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week admitting his game was not as sharp as he would like entering the final major of the year.
The inconsistency in Woods’ game – and inability to control the shape of his shots – was on full display during a 7-over-par 78 on Thursday that left him 12 shots off J.B. Holmes’ first-round lead.
Woods will now have to post a very solid score on Friday just to reach the weekend.
Appearing to be holding off from some of his typically aggressive swings, Woods managed to get through the first four holes in even par including a miraculous par on the first hole.
“I’m not moving as well as I’d like,” Woods said. “Certain shots I just can’t hit. Father time, the procedures I’ve had … just the way it’s going to be from here on out. It’s why I’m not playing as often anymore on the PGA Tour.”
The highest opening round in The Open by an eventual champion in event history is 75.
Woods bogeyed the par-4 fifth hole, then doubled the par-3 sixth. Two more bogeys over the next three holes left Woods with a 5-over 41 on the front nine.
He added another bogey on No. 10 and one more at the 14th to drop to 7 over for the first time. In jeopardy of posting only the sixth birdie-free round of his major career, Woods rolled in a lengthy putt on No. 15 to finally gain a stroke back, raising his arms in a feigned celebration.
After a pair of pars, Woods pulled his drive left off the 18th hole. He chopped out of the rough, chipped onto the green and missed his par putt.
Woods will play in the morning wave Friday, with the cut line expected to fall around 2-over par depending on what type of weather conditions players face in the second round.
Woods was hardly the only marquee player to feel the wrath of Royal Portrush.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy hit his opening drive out of bounds en route to an 8-over 79, while Phil Mickelson stumbled to a 5-over 76.
–Field Level Media
Holmes alone in lead after first round at The Open
J.B. Holmes grabbed a one-shot lead after the first round of The Open Championship on Thursday while local favorite Rory McIlroy struggled at Royal Portrush Golf Club in the tournament’s return to Northern Ireland after a 68-year wait.
Holmes shot a 5-under-par 66, leaving him one stroke ahead of another local favorite, Ireland’s Shane Lowry, on a day when Phil Mickelson posted a 76 and Tiger Woods limped home with a 78. McIlroy, who shot a course-record 61 as a 16-year-old amateur at Royal Portrush in 2005, tumbled to a 79.
Holmes, a 37-year-old who has never won a major tournament, started his round with his only bogey at the par-4 first hole before delivering three birdies in the next four holes. He added birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 18.
“Every time you come over here, it’s a unique experience,” said Holmes, who has won once this year at the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “You get the wind, the rain, and you play the ball on the ground a little bit more. You’ve got to be very patient, it’s a march.”
A group of 13 sits two shots back at 3 under par, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood.
Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in May and finished second at the U.S. Open in June, has won four major titles. His best finish at The Open was a tie for sixth in 2017. He finished tied for 39th last year at Carnoustie in Scotland, and he is looking to improve on that result by using a local caddie in this year’s tournament.
“It’s been relatively easy,” Koepka said of his transition to the course. “He just tells me where to hit it, and I go from there. It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s fun to be in his hometown. Never being here, it’s a special place.”
One player who knows the course well is Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, but the knowledge has not seemed to help. He opened with a quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 1, tied for his highest score on a hole at any PGA Tour event.
McIlroy also made a double bogey at No. 15 and a triple bogey at No. 18.
“It was obviously a disappointing day,” said McIlroy, who tied his highest ever first round at The Open. “I didn’t put it in the fairway enough to play.”
Mickelson, whose 2013 victory at The Open was the last of his five major titles, had three bogeys on the front nine and four more on the back nine.
Woods, a three-time winner at The Open, had six bogeys plus a double bogey at the par-3 sixth hole.
Lowry’s 67 was his lowest score in a major tournament. He made the turn at 3 under before recording a birdie at the par-4 10th hole, a bogey at the par-4 11th and another birdie at the par-5 12th.
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who is in the group at 3 under par, shot a 6-under-par 29 on the back nine, the 15th score of 29 or better in the history of The Open and the lowest score ever on the back nine. All six of the birdies came on his final seven holes.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy implodes with 79 at The Open
Rory McIlroy shot an opening-round 79 at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday, all but dashing dreams he’d win his first major title in five years in his home country.
“I would like to punch myself. I made a couple of stupid mistakes. I was pretty nervous on the first tee and hit a bad shot,” McIlroy said Thursday.
The World No. 3 entered the tournament as the favorite or co-favorite to win by most sportsbooks, but making the cut is not a guarantee after he opened with a quadruple-bogey on the par-4, 421-yard first hole.
The round got off to a disastrous start for the 30-year-old. His drive sailed out of bounds, into thick brush and he wound up with a quadruple-bogey 8.
McIlroy said he wasn’t rattled.
“It was almost as if that first tee shot settled me down a little bit,” he told the Golf Channel after the round. “It was like, ‘We can’t start much worse than this, so we might as well just get the head down and get going. I thought that I showed some resilience around the middle of the round. Made a couple of birdies, got it back a little bit. But, whenever you play your first and last holes in a combined 7-over par, it’s going to be a pretty tough day.”
He added a bogey on No. 3, a double bogey on No. 16 and a triple bogey at No. 18. Only two birdies sprinkled in the round kept him from an over-80 score.
He hit eight of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens and needed 32 putts to complete the round. This is the same course where as a 16-year-old amateur in 2005 he set the course record of 61.
That time, he didn’t have the weight of a nation on his shoulders, though he said he didn’t feel the extra pressure.
“I don’t think that was it. If anything, I think that people wanted it more for me than I … obviously I wanted it, and I wanted to play well,” he said.
He will enter Friday’s second round trying to make up some ground.
“I’m going to have to have a number in mind. I’d obviously love to be here for the weekend, and I need to shoot a pretty good score tomorrow for that to happen.,” he said.
The early leader on the day was Irishman Shane Lowry, who shot a 4-under 67. Six players trailed him by one shot, including Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
“It was tough all day,” said Garcia. “This course is playing difficult. It was quite breezy. So some tough holes out there. Obviously 18 we played into the wind and with rain, so that played really long.”
–Field Level Media
Broncos sign WR Dunbar
Broncos sign WR Dunbar
The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. on Thursday, filling out their 90-man roster.
Contract terms were not announced.
He takes the spot of Aaron Burbridge, who unexpectedly retired Wednesday at age 25 and was waived.
Dunbar, a 23-year-old Houston product who went undrafted in 2018, spent most of last year on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, appearing in just one game.
In college, he caught 180 passes for 2,430 yards, adding 11 touchdowns for the Cougars.
–Field Level Media
Missouri man fined $500 for aiming laser at Pats’ Brady
Missouri man fined $500 for aiming laser at Pats' Brady
A 64-year-old Missouri man who aimed a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and must pay a $500 fine.
Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit faced up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in April.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20.
A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.
Morgan has been banned for life from the stadium. He admitted in May in an interview with “Inside Edition” that, from his seat in the end zone, he aimed the laser at Brady in an effort to distract him.
–Field Level Media
Win or early flight home? Tiger props for The Open
Win or early flight home? Tiger props for The Open
Tiger Woods hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since the U.S. Open, and he admitted he didn’t feel particularly sharp as he arrived in Northern Ireland this week for The Open Championship.
Like most of the field, Woods isn’t very familiar with Royal Portrush, but he has worked diligently to learn the nuances of the rolling links course this week. Still, expectations are tempered, with Woods listed at 20-1 by PointsBet just hours before teeing off in the first round Thursday.
Woods could leave Northern Ireland ranked as high as No. 2 in the world with a victory at The Open Championship. But few would be highly surprised if he doesn’t even make the weekend, having played 10 total rounds on tour since winning the Masters in April.
That has created a bevy of interesting prop bets around his performance this week.
Tiger props by PointsBet:
–Finish Top 5: +380
–Finish Top 10: +185
–Finish Top 20: -110
–Round 1 Over/Under: 69.5
–Round 1 Leader (including ties): +3000
–To be the top USA player: +800
–Play in the final group on Sunday: +800
Those all lean toward how well Woods potentially can finish. For those who believe his game isn’t in shape to even stick around for the weekend, the moneyline bet on him making the cut is -501.
Props can also be on the outlandish side, and there are some entertaining options around Woods. Among them:
–Will be paired with Sergio Garcia in any round: +600
–To win The Open AND final shot made with the flagstick in: +2200
–To make a hole-in-one: +10000
Then there are the individual battles. No. 4 Justin Rose of England is one spot ahead of Woods in the world rankings. Italy’s Francesco Molinari is the defending champion. Xander Schauffele is the young American counterpart with a stellar — albeit short — history in 10 career majors.
Woods’ odds to finish higher than each at Royal Portrush:
–vs. Rose: -110
–vs. Molinari: -122
–vs. Schauffele: -120
–To beat all three: +250. Rose and Molinari are each +250 on the same bet, while Schauffele is +300.
Woods has been the most dynamic figure in golf for the past two decades. His ability to win the Masters this year and then play only sparingly since — without being in contention on a Sunday — has created a special kind of wagering dynamic.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Falcons sign LB Jones to hefty extension
NFL notebook: Falcons sign LB Jones to hefty extension
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple media outlets the extension is worth $57 million with $34 million guaranteed for injury. According to The MMQB, the deal includes an $11 million signing bonus, $13.45 million paid in 2019 and $35.5 million over the first three years, with $25.8 million guaranteed in full.
The annual average of $14.25 million makes Jones the second-highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, behind only the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($17 million). His guaranteed money also trails only Mosley ($51 million) at the position.
Jones, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, he had 244 tackles (14 for loss), six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in 31 games (29 starts) through two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017. He was limited to six games in 2018 due to a foot injury.
–Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will not hold out of any training camp practices after he agreed to terms on his rookie contract, multiple outlets reported.
A report Tuesday from 9News.com said negotiations between the sides had stalled, as Lock sought a “quarterback premium” — with additional guarantees or workout bonuses — to be paid more than fellow second-round rookie Dalton Risner, a guard taken by Denver one pick before Lock in April’s draft.
Risner, picked 41st, signed his rookie deal later Tuesday, worth $7.14 million over four years with a $3.2 million signing bonus. Based on the No. 42 draft slot, Lock’s deal is worth just over $7 million over four years with a $3.1 million signing bonus. Both players had portions of future salaries turned into workout bonuses, but Lock was not given a premium, per multiple reports.
–Running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will practice with the Broncos when on-field work at training camp opens Thursday.
Head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay is “ready to go” following offseason wrist surgery. General manager John Elway said Sanders will be eased into action after tearing his Achilles last season, but he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Meanwhile, the Broncos waived wide receiver Aaron Burbridge, whom ESPN reported opted to retire rather than report to training camp.
–A scheduled three-day bargaining session between the NFL and the NFL Players Association ended after one day, according to multiple reports.
The sides released a joint statement, saying, “(Wednesday’s) meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA’s Executive Committee and the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee will continue.”
Multiple media outlets reported the sides will reconvene on July 29. ESPN reported the scheduled sessions ended early because information emerged that needed to be discussed further with other owners, quoting a source saying, “big topics are tabled (for now). There is definitely a lot of work to be done.”
–Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant for Arizona Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.
Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.
The Cardinals immediately released Harrison after the allegations were reported by Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.
–The NFL suspended free agent cornerback Rashard Robinson for 10 games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy with several missed drug tests.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize and take full responsibility,” Robinson said in a statement to NFL Network. “I have no one to blame for my actions. I would like to apologize to my family and supporters.”
Robinson, who turns 24 next week, was suspended four games last year for a substance-abuse violation. He was waived by the New York Jets in May after playing in 10 games (one start) in 2018. A 2016 fourth-round pick of San Francisco, he started 14 of 28 games through his first two seasons with the 49ers and Jets, breaking up 15 passes.
–Field Level Media
Reports: NFL-NFLPA meetings cut short two days
Reports: NFL-NFLPA meetings cut short two days
A scheduled three-day bargaining session between the NFL and the NFLPA ended after one day, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
The sides released a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying, “Today’s meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA’s Executive Committee and the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee will continue.”
Multiple media outlets reported the sides will reconvene on July 29, rather than continuing with scheduled meetings Thursday and Friday.
ESPN reported the sessions ended early because information emerged that needed to be discussed further with other owners, quoting a source saying, “big topics are tabled (for now). There is definitely a lot of work to be done.”
The current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season, but sentiment around the league is that the NFL would like to reach agreement on an extension before the 2019 regular season begins in September.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy: Open’s return to Northern Ireland ‘bigger than me’
McIlroy: Open's return to Northern Ireland 'bigger than me'
Despite competing on home soil in Northern Ireland, Rory McIroy said there’s no added pressure to win this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
“I’m just treating this like any other Open Championship,” he said Wednesday, per SkySports.com. “I’ve played well here for the last few years, and I’ve played well on this golf course. So I’ve just got to go out and hit the shots and stay in the present. If I just keep putting one foot in front of the other, hopefully by Sunday night, that will be good enough.”
As the 30-year-old betting favorite prepared to try to snap his five-year major drought, he said the return of the tournament to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951 is “bigger than me.”
“This is a wonderful thing for this country and golf in general, and to be quite a big part of it is an honor and a privilege,” McIlroy said. “And I want to keep reminding myself of that, that this is bigger than me, right? This is bigger than me.
“If you can look at the bigger picture and you can see that, it sort of takes a little bit of the pressure off. I still want to play well and concentrate and do all the right things, but at the same time just having that perspective might just make me relax a little bit more.
“So I think no matter what happens this week, if I win or whoever else wins, having The Open back in this country is a massive thing for golf. And I think as well it will be a massive thing for the country.”
McIlroy set the course record at Royal Portrush with a 61 when he was only 16 years old.
McIlroy won his fourth and most recent major at the 2014 PGA Championship, the same year he won his only Open title at Royal Liverpool.
The world No. 3 begins his quest for the Claret Jug on Thursday, when he is paired with U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and England’s Paul Casey.
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos QB Lock agrees to terms
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock will not hold out of any training camp practices after he agreed to terms on his rookie contract Wednesday, Pro Football Talk reported.
A report Tuesday from 9News.com said negotiations between the sides had stalled, as Lock sought a “quarterback premium” — with additional guarantees or workout bonuses — to be paid more than fellow second-round rookie Dalton Risner, a guard taken by Denver one pick before Lock in April’s draft.
Risner, picked 41st, signed his rookie deal later Tuesday, worth $7.14 million over four years with a $3.2 million signing bonus. Based on the No. 42 draft slot, Lock’s deal is expected to be around $7 million over four years with a $3.1 million signing bonus.
Lock missed initial medical meetings as the team reported to camp on Wednesday, but the Missouri product agreed in time to practice when on-field work begins Thursday.
Once considered a possible top-10 pick, Lock will begin camp competing with Kevin Hogan for the backup job behind Joe Flacco.
–Field Level Media
Falcons sign LB Jones to four-year, $57M extension
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones to a four-year extension on Wednesday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told multiple media outlets the extension is worth $57 million with $34 million guaranteed. According to The MMQB, it includes an $11 million signing bonus, $13.45 million paid in 2019 and $35.5 million over the first three years. The $34 million in guarantees includes injury, with $25.8 million guaranteed in full.
The annual average of $14.25 million makes Jones the second-highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, behind only the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($17 million). His guaranteed money also trails only Mosley ($51 million) at the position.
Jones, 24, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. A second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, he had 244 tackles (14 for loss), six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in 31 games (29 starts) through two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.
Last season, Jones was limited to six games after sustaining a foot injury in Week 1, going on injured reserve before returning late in the season. He finished with 53 tackles (one for loss), two picks and six pass breakups.
Jones’ rookie contract was worth $4.5 million over four years. He was set to make $1.1 million in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Atlanta Falcons training camp primer
New faces: G James Carpenter, G Jamon Brown, G Chris Lindstrom, DE
New faces: G James Carpenter, G Jamon Brown, G Chris Lindstrom, DE Adrian Clayborn, OT Kaleb McGary, TE Luke Stocker, S J.J. Wilcox
They’re gone: RB Tevin Coleman, OT Ryan Schraeder, CB Robert Alford, K Matt Bryant, DE Bruce Irvin, CB Brian Poole, LB Brooks Reed, DT Terrell McClain, CB Justin Bethel
2019 snapshot: The Falcons went into the offseason with plans to overhaul two key areas: the coaching staff and the offensive line. They fired coordinators Steve Sarkisian (offense), Marquand Manuel (defense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams), bringing back former O-coordinator Dirk Koetter, turning the defense over to head coach Dan Quinn and hiring Ben Kotwica to run special teams. Koetter’s success with QB Matt Ryan from 2012-14 is encouraging, and Quinn could whip the defense into shape, but that’s a lot of turnover to manage.
Atlanta then threw major resources up front, signing Brown and Carpenter to multi-year deals and adding Lindstrom in the first round to provide three possible starting options at guard. At right tackle, the Falcons released Schraeder, extended Ty Sambrailo (three years, $14.3 million) and traded back into the first round for McGary. Altogether, the rash of moves felt too aggressive, and now the pressure is on for the unit to perform.
On defense, the pressure is on key pieces Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Ricardo Allen to get and stay healthy, as few players were added other than Clayborn. Alford and Reed were released, and it was surprising to see Poole — an undrafted rookie who ascended to a starting role — untendered as a restricted free agent. With franchise-tagged DT Grady Jarrett still in need of a long-term deal, Quinn’s defense has several questions still unanswered.
Worth the investment?
–At 8.5, the over/under win total for the Falcons is enticing. Matt Ryan is 34 but he’s surrounded by great weapons. If Atlanta avoids the injury epidemic that hit last season, the Falcons are capable of getting to 10 wins.
–Ryan is 10th in MVP odds at FanDuel, and his prolific passing numbers give supporters all the reason they need to go that route. But the +2600 is not a pure value when you consider some of the potential for quarterbacks behind Ryan to climb these ranks in-season.
Bottom line: The O-line should be fixed, but the coaching changes might not solve everything. More depth on defense would have helped.
–Field Level Media
Sanders, Lindsay ready for start of Broncos camp
Running back Phillip Lindsay
Running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will practice with the Denver Broncos when training camp opens Thursday.
Head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Lindsay is “ready to go” following offseason wrist surgery.
General manager John Elway said Sanders will be eased into action after tearing his Achilles last season, but he will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Lindsay, who turns 25 next week, made the Pro Bowl and rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns as an undrafted rookie in 2018.
Sanders, 32, had 71 catches for 868 yards and four scores in 12 games before suffering the season-ending injury in practice in early December.
The two-time Pro Bowl wideout has posted three 1,000-yard seasons and has 535 receptions for 7,024 yards and 37 touchdowns in 127 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-13) and Broncos.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos training camp primer
The Denver Broncos are the first team
The Denver Broncos are the first team to report to training camp in 2019, with an abundance of newcomers checking in at the team’s Englewood headquarters Wednesday.
New faces: QB Joe Flacco, OT Ja’Wuan James, DB Kareem Jackson, CB Bryce Callahan, TE Noah Fant, G Dalton Risner, QB Drew Lock, DT Dre’Mont Jones, OLB Dekoda Watson
They’re gone: C Matt Paradis, CB Bradley Roby, OL Billy Turner, OLB Shaquil Barrett, OLB Shane Ray, LB Brandon Marshall, S Darian Stewart, OT Jared Veldheer, DT Domata Peko, TE Matt LaCosse, G Max Garcia, CB Tramaine Brock
2019 snapshot: Firing Vance Joseph meant admitting an error from two years ago, but the Broncos appear to have upgraded the staff. Not only did they get defensive whiz Vic Fangio — whom players raved about during offseason practices — but Fangio nabbed Kyle Shanahan pupil Rich Scangarello to run the offense and pried decorated O-line coach Mike Munchak from the Steelers. Still, GM John Elway’s approach felt a bit too aggressive in other areas.
He traded a fourth-round pick for Joe Flacco, whom the Ravens might have otherwise cut, and spent wildly on James (four years, $51 million) and Jackson (three years, $33 million), who might mostly play safety.
Jackson’s contract fueled a contract dispute with CB Chris Harris Jr. that required a $3 million raise to resolve. Callahan’s (three years, $21 million) was a more palatable deal, and Fangio should have what he needs in the secondary, but would the money have been better spent on Paradis and the O-line?
Elway used a few trades to assemble a strong draft class, getting early-impact players in Fant and Risner and still landing a possible answer at QB in Lock, but he might have been better off trading for Josh Rosen or drafting Dwayne Haskins. The third QB taken by Elway in the top two rounds, Lock must perform if Flacco struggles.
Worth the investment?
–Denver has an over/under win line of seven. In this AFC West, even getting to .500 is not a sure thing for this crew.
–More than 50 players have better odds than quarterback Joe Flacco (+15000) to win the 2019 NFL MVP award. Take those odds only if you are looking for a lotto ticket’s chance in the MVP field.
Bottom Line: Denver could be improved on the coaching staff, at QB and in the secondary, but Elway might have to accept a rebuild at some point.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Cardinals' Harrison facing assault charges
Police in
Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Arizona Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.
Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after being released by the Cleveland Browns.
Harrison, who played high school football in North Carolina, started eight games as a Cleveland rookie in 2018 after going undrafted.
Harrison finished his collegiate career at West Georgia after reportedly being suspended three times in one year at the University of Texas.
Bleacher Report first reported on the felony warrant being issued, and the story was later confirmed by Yahoo! Sports.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Bucs DE Ayers announces retirement
Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday,
Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a nine-year NFL career.
Ayers, a 33-year-old who last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, announced the decision on Facebook, also posting a highlight video from his college and pro career.
A first-round pick (18th overall) out of Tennessee by the Denver Broncos in 2009, Ayers underwhelmed in Denver with 12 sacks and 37 QB hits over five seasons, starting 27 of 72 games.
He then joined the New York Giants in 2014 and impressed with 14 sacks and 36 QB hits in 24 games over two seasons, including career highs of nine and 22, respectively, in 2015. With the Bucs, he had 6.5 sacks and 19 hits in 2016 before slipping to two and 16, respectively, in his final season.
Ayers finishes his career with 34.5 sacks in 120 career games (59 starts).
–Field Level Media
Rose: New majors schedule is 'too condensed'
Britain’s Justin Rose criticized professional golf’s new tighter schedule for its four major tournaments, saying the timeline makes too many concessions to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“It’s too condensed,” Rose told reporters Tuesday about playing the four majors from April (the Masters) to July (the Open Championship this week). “I also think it’s pretty much driven by the FedEx Cup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.
“For me, a major championship should be the things that are protected the most. That’s how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. Thirty or 40 years ago, there wasn’t a FedEx Cup, so if you’re trying to compare one career to another career, Jack (Nicklaus) versus Tiger (Woods), it’s the majors that are the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”
The big change this year was moving the PGA Championship from August to May, slotting in between the Masters and the U.S. Open in June.
Last year, the FedEx Cup playoffs were held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23. This year, the playoffs have been pared from four tournament to three and will wrap up Aug. 25, meaning the conclusion to the PGA Tour season no longer has to compete for attention with the NFL regular season.
Rose, who tied for third at the U.S. Open, said he didn’t play in any subsequent events before this week’s final major because of the condensed schedule.
“As a professional in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that’s involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month,” he said. “I think we’re all trying to adapt. It’s about trying to peak, valley and peak again in such a short period of time. This is unchartered territory for me to take time off between majors.”
–Field Level Media
Vikings RB Thomas suspended three games
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas for three games on Tuesday for violating its policy on substance abuse.
Thomas pled guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge — a felony — in May, stemming from a January arrest after police found more than 143 grams of marijuana at his apartment. He received three years of probation as part of the plea deal.
Thomas will miss games vs. Atlanta, at Green Bay and vs. Oakland before being eligible to rejoin the team ahead of Week 4’s game at Chicago.
The 23-year-old played in five games as an undrafted rookie in 2018, rushing for 30 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 21 yards. Of his 88 snaps, 59 came on special teams.
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Sanders limited to start camp
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Tuesday he will be limited when the team opens training camp later this week, as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles sustained last December.
“We’re going to take our time,” Sanders told reporters. “I don’t even know if I’ll do the conditioning test (Wednesday). As far as practice, I’m definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump.”
Sanders did not say if he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his goal remains to be healthy for Week 1, which he deemed a “realistic” timeline earlier this month.
Players report to camp on Wednesday, with practices beginning Thursday.
Sanders, 32, tore his Achilles in practice after 12 games last season, finishing with 71 catches for 868 yards and four scores. He has 118 catches for 1,423 yards and six scores over the last two seasons, after topping 75 catches, 1,000 yards and five scores in each of the previous three seasons and earning two Pro Bowl nods.
The 10th-year veteran is entering his sixth season in Denver and the final year of his contract, in which he’s due $10.25 million.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Steelers' Conner reflects on cancer diagnosis
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner revealed he was told he was close to death when diagnosed with cancer as a student at Pitt in 2015.
Speaking recently on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast hosted by former Duke pitcher Mike Seander — better known as hip-hop artist Mike Stud — Conner said he sought medical attention when he was having trouble sleeping as he recovered from a torn MCL in his junior season.
“I’m rehabbing for that, trying to make a comeback before the season ends,” Conner, 24, said. “And then I’m rehabbing and (stuff and I get) night sweats, bro. I’m getting like 15 minutes of sleep at night, going through it. Sleep, who (doesn’t) love sleep? That’s the worst (stuff) in the world. … And so I get some tests done, and I got tumors surrounding my heart … I got tumors growing all around it, and it’s pressing.”
Doctors diagnosed Conner with stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found tumors in his neck and chest.
“The doctor told me I had a week left,” Conner said. “He said, ‘You got about a week. If you (don’t) get this treated, you (have) about a week at the rate it’s growing.'”
–A contract staredown could become a stalemate between the Denver Broncos and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.
The Missouri product reportedly insisted through his agent on being paid a “quarterback premium” and getting a higher-value contract than left guard Dalton Risner, who was the 41st pick by Denver, one slot ahead of Lock.
9News.com’s Mike Klis reported that negotiations had stalled, and a holdout from one or both second-rounders could be in the offing. Klis added that Lock is pushing for additional guarantees or larger workout bonuses. Later Tuesday, Risner agreed to terms on his contract, leaving Lock as the only possible holdout.
–Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he will be limited when the team opens training camp later this week, as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles sustained last December.
“We’re going to take our time,” Sanders told reporters. “I don’t even know if I’ll do the conditioning test (Wednesday). As far as practice, I’m definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump.”
Sanders did not say if he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his goal remains to be healthy for Week 1, which he deemed a “realistic” timeline earlier this month.
–Veteran defensive end Robert Ayers announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a nine-year NFL career.
Ayers, a 33-year-old who last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, announced the decision on Facebook, also posting a highlight video from his college and pro careers.
Ayers finishes his NFL career with 34.5 sacks in 120 career games (59 starts), including a career-high nine sacks in 2015 with the New York Giants.
–The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas for three games for violating its policy on substance abuse.
Thomas pled guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge — a felony — in May, stemming from a January arrest after police found more than 143 grams of marijuana at his apartment. He received three years of probation as part of the plea deal.
Thomas will miss games vs. Atlanta, at Green Bay and vs. Oakland before being eligible to rejoin the team ahead of Week 4’s game at Chicago.
–Former Philadelphia Eagles safety and special teams ace Chris Maragos announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons, as he underwent his third knee surgery since 2017.
The 32-year-old tore his ACL during the 2017 season and hasn’t played since, spending all of last season on the PUP list before being released by the Eagles in February. He announced on Twitter he was having his third surgery on the knee Tuesday.
An undrafted product out of Wisconsin, Maragos played in 99 games (three starts) for San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia, spending his last four seasons with the Eagles. Over his last six seasons, 80.9 percent of his snaps came on special teams.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment