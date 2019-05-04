Dufner leads Wells Fargo by 1 after shooting 63

Jason Dufner fired an 8-under-par 63 on Friday to take the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

With a 36-hole total of 11-under 131, he has a one-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen (66 on Friday) and Max Homa (63).

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, one of the first-round co-leaders, is five shots back, tied for fourth, after shooting 70 on Friday at Quail Hollow Club.

“I’ve been here before, it’s been a while,” Dufner told reporters. “It’s been awhile, but I kind of know what to expect. It will be a good challenge to see where I’m at, what I’m doing.”

Dufner, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour who matched his career-low round, was the winner of 2013 PGA Championship. But his most recent victory is the 2017 Memorial. Neither Dahmen, who was tied for the first-round lead with McIlroy, nor Homa have finished higher than ninth in a tour event.

Dufner’s round included an eagle and seven birdies, with three birdies over his final five holes.

“I’m just getting to that point where I’m kind of settled with everything,” the 42-year-old Dufner said. “Sometimes you make a change and it happens immediately. For me, that wasn’t the case.

“But kind of getting past all those changes and settling into playing some better golf instead of coming to tournaments wondering how I might play or how it might go or is this going to be the right change. Getting to where I feel more comfortable with that and I can just go out play free and play some good golf.”

Dahmen made six birdies and one bogey in posting his second consecutive 66.

Homa, a former NCAA champion who lost his tour card in 2017, matched Dufner’s 63 with eight birdies, four each on front and backs nines, and did not make a bogey to tie his career-low score.

McIlroy, who has twice won the Wells Fargo title (2010 and 2015), finished with a double bogey on No. 8 (his 17th hole) and a bogey on No. 9. Patrick Reed (69) is tied with McIlroy at 6 under after 36 holes.

“I turned a 66 into a 70,” McIlroy said. “Just need to try and shake off that bad start — sorry, bad finish. The greens are really, really firm. They’re not overly fast. So if you start missing greens, it can make it a little bit tricky.”

Phil Mickelson shot 76 after a 41 on the front nine, and with a 5-over 147 total, missed the cut for the first time in 16 Wells Fargo starts.

NOTES: Looking to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reed is a perfect seven-for-seven in cuts made at the event … Justin Rose, who has top-5 finishes in each of his last two starts at the event, posted a bogey-free 67 to move to 5-under 137 (T6) … Defending champion Jason Day (T6) is at 5-under 137 and six strokes back … Mickelson’s 6-over 41 on his outgoing nine marks his highest nine-hole score on the tour since posting a 9-over 44 on the back nine of the 2018 U.S. Open in the third round.

