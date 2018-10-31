Dolphins’ Tannehill ruled out of Sunday’s game against Jets
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.
The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.
FANTASY PLAYS: New key roles for those left after NFL trades
This has been one of the more active NFL trade deadlines for fantasy purposes.
Fans of Houston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are assuredly excited by their new players, picking up Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery. However, it’s the teams that traded those players that will likely provide the most opportunity for fantasy value.
DENVER BRONCOS
The Broncos shipped Thomas to the Texans, which will condense the target share within this offense. The primary beneficiaries are Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, as the Thomas departing removes 20 percent of the team’s targets this season and one of its top red zone threats.
Sanders’ role won’t change much. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders has taken 64.5 percent of his snaps in the slot. He’s been very successful there, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 76 percent of his targets. Look for similar production for Sanders moving forward but with a better floor/ceiling combination on volume.
On the other hand, Sutton gets a huge boost. Despite being Denver’s third receiver, Sutton already accounted for 22 percent of the team’s air yards, just behind 25 percent for Thomas. With his target share likely moving from the low teens to around 20 percent and much of that volume coming down the field, the ceiling here has expanded significantly for the rookie out of SMU.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions sent their most targeted wideout in Tate to the Eagles, removing a whopping 27 percent of the team’s targets from their offense. The clear beneficiaries here are Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay. Neither will take Tate’s role out of the slot, but they should each receive a boost in volume. Given the efficiency and profile of each wide receiver, that boost is going to have a meaningful impact.
Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per target and historically has a TD rate well above the league average for wide receivers. He’s the big play receiver with a 15.5 average depth of target (aDOT), which measures how far downfield players are when they are thrown the ball.
While the second year receiver Golladay also has big play ability down the field, his 12.3 aDOT indicates he runs more shorter routes than Jones, which accounts for the much higher catch rate. At 6-4 with speed, Golladay sees the larger jump in ceiling in this offense.
Tate’s direct role in the offense may be filled by T.J. Jones or undrafted free agent Brandon Powell. That will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward, and both players are worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
It’s finally going to be the Aaron Jones show in Green Bay. The second year back has the most athletic upside of the team’s options. He has burst and agility and produce well in college, both in terms of yards per carry and percentage of team yards and touchdowns.
Out of the bye week, Jones already looked like the primary back for Green Bay, playing 32 snaps to 13 for Jamaal Williams and six for Montgomery. With Montgomery sent to the Ravens, there’s one less competitor for touches in the Green Bay offense.
Lions sign linebacker Kelvin Sheppard
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Kelvin Sheppard.
The Lions also announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive end Alex Barrett to the practice squad and released tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad.
The moves come one day after Detroit traded standout receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick . Coach Matt Patricia said that deal was a difficult decision, and he has confidence in the players still on the team. The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.
Sheppard made six starts for the New York Giants last season and 11 in 2016. He’s also played for Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo. He was drafted by the Bills in 2011.
Bears may place Kyle Long on injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears right guard Kyle Long has a tendon injury in his right foot, and the team is deciding whether to put him on injured reserve.
Coach Matt Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowl lineman is “week to week.” The Bears could place him on IR with the intent to return in eight weeks if they don’t think he could be back sooner.
Long was hurt in the closing minutes of the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into him while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run.
Nagy said the injury was not the same as the severe injury to his right ankle in 2016 that required surgery.
Chiefs’ Dee Ford lining himself up for big payday next year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dee Ford insists he isn't motivated by money, and considering he's making nearly $9 million this season, the Chiefs linebacker is probably telling the truth when he claims he has everything he needs.
Well, he'd better start building a list wants.
Well, he’d better start building a list wants.
After four years spent scratching at his potential, only to have injuries get in the way, the former first-round draft pick is having a breakout season in a contract year.
Ford has three more sacks and forced two fumbles in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, giving him eight sacks for the season — second most in the NFL behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Ford also is tied for the lead in forced fumbles with the Broncos’ Von Miller, J.J. Watt of the Texans and Khalil Mack of the Bears, leaving the Chiefs linebacker in fairly heady company.
“I put a lot of work into this game, into my craft,” Ford said. “Money is not the motivator. The game is the motivator, and the privilege to be able to play at a high level.”
That’s because Ford hasn’t been able to do that much of his career.
He spent the first two seasons fine-tuning his craft as a backup to Justin Houston and Tamba Hali, two established veterans. Then when he finally got his chance to shine, Ford racked up 10 sacks in nine games before a hamstring injury derailed his 2016 season.
He was off to another good start last year before a herniated disk in his back required season-ending surgery after just four games, and raised questions about his future in Kansas City.
Could he stay healthy? Had he developed enough to warrant a long-term deal?
The Chiefs wanted an answer to the first question before dealing with the second, so they used their fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
At the time it seemed like a curious decision, given how productive he had been, but so far the big check Ford is earning seems like a bargain.
“It’s great to see because he’s worked so hard to be back where he can play and be strong enough to endure a season,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
“You’re pulling for him. Those are the guys you pull for. I’m glad he’s having success. Like everyone in the room, we’re glad he’s doing his thing. For the kid, the hours he has spent in the training room getting himself back, I’m happy as can be for him.”
Ford had a sack in Week 1 against the Chargers. He had sacks against the 49ers, Broncos and Jaguars, too. In fact, he’s had at least one sack in six of the first eight games this season with the highlight his three-sack performance against the Broncos’ Case Keenum last weekend.
“He’s different. He has that advantage to him. Guys off the jump are scared of him,” fellow Chiefs linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon said. “They are always jumping back, trying to run with him. Guys assume I’m slow so sometimes I can get them. Dee is just different.”
Even more important has been the fact that he’s stayed on the field.
Ford left the game against San Francisco with a groin injury, and an MRI taken the next day revealed a minor strain. But while anxious Kansas City fans spent the week wondering whether Ford had sustained yet another long-term injury, he was back on the field the next week in Denver.
Now, whether it’s motivation or not, Ford is lining himself up for a hefty payday.
Mack set the pass-rush market last offseason when the Bears gave him a $141 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed. Miller and Houston also signed contracts potentially worth nine figures, though their guarantees are far less.
Or, the Chiefs could franchise Ford and pay him roughly $17 million for next season rather than fork over that kind of long-term money.
Regardless, it figures to be an expensive check should Kansas City decide to write one.
Notes: Strong safety Eric Berry (heel), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. … LB Justin Houston (hamstring) and WR Tyreek Hill (groin) returned to practice, though Reid said both were being cautious. … Free safety Daniel Sorensen (broken leg) is making progress after coming off injured reserve but is still not ready for game action. “He came out of last week good,” Reid said, “so we’ll give him a little bit more.”
Raiders-49ers Preview Capsule
OAKLAND (1-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-7)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — 49ers by 3 1/2.
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 2-5, San Francisco 2-6
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 7-6
LAST MEETING — Raiders beat 49ers 24-13, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Colts 42-28; 49ers lost at Cardinals 18-15
AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 32, 49ers No. 31
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (11).
RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (22).
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (25).
49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (21).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Final scheduled meeting between Bay Area teams before Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. Teams split eight meetings as neighbors in Bay Area. … Combined .133 winning percentage lowest ever for prime-time game played after October. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s first NFL job was on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa in 2004-05. … Raiders and 49ers tied for worst in league with three losses in games led in fourth quarter. Oakland outscored by NFL-worst 51 points in fourth quarter; 49ers rank second worst at minus-36. … San Francisco third team since merger to start 1-7 or worse in three straight seasons. … 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had first career turnover-free start last week. Beathard 1-9 as starter with 17 giveaways. … Beathard nursing sore wrist and could miss game. … Backup Nick Mullens never taken snap in NFL. … San Francisco ranks last in NFL in takeaways (5), second worst in turnover margin (minus-13). … Niners allowed 31 sacks, third worst in NFL. Raiders last in NFL with seven sacks. … Derek Carr became fifth Raiders QB with three TD passes, one TD run in game last week. … Raiders allowed 218 points, most through seven games for franchise since 1961. … Oakland allowed at least 200 yards rushing, recorded no sacks in game for first time last week since 2010. … Fantasy Tip: Raiders allowed TD catches to three TEs last week vs. Colts. San Francisco’s George Kittle ranks third among TEs with 37 catches, 584 yards receiving.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he’ll play for Redskins this weekend
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — New Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he will "be suited up this weekend" to play for the NFC East leaders, whether it's on defense or special teams.
At his introductory news conference Wednesday, a day after arriving in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, Clinton-Dix said he is “real close” with Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger. The two worked out together in Miami during the offseason.
Clinton-Dix also said he admired late Redskins safety Sean Taylor and models his game after him.
Washington acquired Clinton-Dix for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. His contract expires after this season.
The Redskins host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Owens to get Hall of Fame ring at halftime of 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Terrell Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at a ceremony during the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Oakland Raiders.
Owens will be presented the ring Thursday night at halftime by Hall of Fame president David Baker. Owens will wear his gold Hall of Fame jacket and his bronzed bust will be on hand for the ceremony.
Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, because he was upset he had to wait three years to receive the honor. Instead, he held his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Owens played eight of his 15 seasons with the 49ers. He ranks second all-time with 15,934 yards receiving to go along with 1,078 catches and 153 touchdown receptions.
Bills sign QB Matt Barkley, bring back punter Colton Schmidt
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to address a banged-up and thinly experienced position ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears this weekend.
In a separate move Wednesday, punter Colton Schmidt returned to the Bills. He was signed to replace rookie Corey Bojorquez, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Barkley has been out since hurting his left knee in the Cincinnati Bengals’ preseason finale. He was placed on injured reserve and then released on Sept. 12.
The Bills are in need of quarterback help with rookie starter Josh Allen missing his third game with a sprained right elbow. Veteran backup Derek Anderson’s status is uncertain after he suffered a concussion in a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
That leaves Buffalo in a position to start turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman against the Bears.
Barkley has a 1-5 NFL career record as a starter since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of Southern California.
Reserve running back Taiwan Jones also was placed on IR with a neck injury.
Jaguars QB Bortles has shoulder injury, team signs Jones
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles injured his non-throwing shoulder against Philadelphia in London last week but is expected to play Nov. 11 at Indianapolis.
Nonetheless, the Jaguars (3-5) signed free agent Landry Jones to take some repetitions during the team’s bye week. Jacksonville worked Jones out before the loss to the Eagles.
Jones fills an open roster spot created when the team traded defensive end Dante Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
A fourth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, Jones has appeared in 18 games and is 3-2 as a starter. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Bortles hasn’t missed a start since taking over the job early in the 2014 season. He played through a right wrist injury last season.
NFL notebook: Packers deal pair at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday's deadline.
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of Montgomery and the release of linebacker Albert McClellan to clear a roster spot, reportedly will trade the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the running back.
Clinton-Dix, who turns 26 in December, is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after the Packers took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. He has three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season.
Montgomery’s trade came two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return with two minutes left in regulation and the Packers trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 29-27. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery was supposed to take a touchback if the kickoff reached the end zone. The Packers did not get the ball back, as the Rams ran out the clock.
–The Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and the Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.
–The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick.
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year free agent contract he signed in March 2014.
–The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.
The New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans each reportedly made offers as well, but none approached the value of a fourth-round pick.
–The New York Giants considered trading safety Landon Collins before Tuesday’s deadline, but their asking price was too high to complete a deal, according to an SNY report.
Per the report, the Giants were seeking at least a 2019 second-round pick and possibly a low-round pick in 2020. The report added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among teams that made offers, and the bidding got as high as a third-round pick.
–Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson sustained a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
The Bills, still without rookie Josh Allen, who is recovering from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow, signed free agent Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, but coach Sean McDermott would not say if Pryor would be an option to play QB.
–Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fractured his left index finger during Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns, coach Mike Tomlin said during a press conference.
Tomlin said it won’t affect the right-handed Roethlisberger’s availability for this Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens, although the QB’s practice time could be hindered.
–San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Second-year undrafted free agent Nick Mullens would start if Beathard can’t go, and Tom Savage would serve as the backup.
–Standout Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
–The NFL decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, the league announced. He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy.
–Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta was arrested for several traffic offenses Tuesday morning, according to police in Weehawken, N.J.
–The Atlanta Falcons, whose offensive line has been hit hard by injuries, signed guard Zane Beadles and waived defensive tackle Michael Bennett.
–The Seahawks released wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the team announced.
–The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. Hood’s agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing. Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
–Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, announced on social media that he is retiring, effective immediately.
–Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Dolphins.
–London will play host to four NFL games in the 2019 season, the league’s United Kingdom office announced. The league did not say which teams would play and did not disclose the game dates.
49ers’ 3rd-string QB might get start vs. Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to go with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens when they host the rival Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at Santa Clara, Calif., in a battle of two of the three remaining one-win teams.
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to go with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens when they host the rival Oakland Raiders on Thursday night at Santa Clara, Calif., in a battle of two of the three remaining one-win teams.
The 49ers (1-7) and Raiders (1-6) are meeting for the first time since 2014, when Oakland made it three straight wins for the home team in the matchup with a 24-13 victory.
Both teams are coming off losses in games that appeared winnable on paper.
In a revenge matchup at Arizona, the 49ers not only blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead in an 18-15 defeat, but they appear to have lost quarterback C.J. Beathard in the process.
Beathard, who was making his fifth start of the season in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo’s knee injury in Week 3, banged his right thumb and wrist on the helmet of an onrushing Cardinals defender while following through on a second-quarter pass.
He was able to finish the game, and X-rays taken later that day were negative, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reported Tuesday that Beathard was unable to grip a football.
Beathard did not participate in the club’s walkthrough practice, his right thumb and wrist wrapped in a soft cast.
Shanahan said Mullens, who has never taken an NFL snap, will be ready to go Thursday. Mullens played collegiately at Southern Miss.
“Nick works his tail off whether he was on practice squad all last year, some of this year, since he’s been the (backup),” Shanahan said. “Nick’s a very smart guy who works at it nonstop. He’ll be able to go in there and execute the offense and knows what he’s doing.”
Whoever quarterbacks the 49ers will face a Raiders defense that allowed touchdown passes to three different tight ends — a first in NFL history — in a 42-28 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Despite being without receiver Amari Cooper, who had been traded, and running back Marshawn Lynch, who is injured, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed his best game of the season, throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns while also diving in from 1 yard out.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden credited his offensive line for the improved offensive output.
“It all starts with pass protection and just balance,” Gruden said. “We had some good runs from Doug Martin. I thought the run blocking was better collectively. …
“Derek played well. He had time to see the defense, had time to get through the progressions. I thought we had four or five really good drives. Unfortunately, we didn’t see the ball enough.”
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL.”
A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.
He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.
Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.
The team announced later Tuesday that linebacker James Cowser, 28, was promoted to their active roster to fill the gap left by Rodgers-Cromartie. Cowser, who originally signed with Oakland in 2016, was waived by the Raiders in September and re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 22. Cowser played in all 16 games for the Raiders in 2017 and notched 23 tackles, two recoveries and one forced fumble.
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.
Fowler, who will play outside linebacker in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme, was taken third overall in 2015 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option.
He has two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season after tallying eight sacks and three forced fumbles last year.
The 24-year-old totaled 14 sacks in 39 career games (one start) as a pass-rush specialist in Jacksonville, after missing his entire rookie season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
The Rams were looking for help on the edge, as only two of the team’s 22 sacks have come from an outside linebacker, both by Samson Ebukam.
L.A. has been aggressive in the trade market recently, having acquired wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason while dealing away outside linebacker Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree.
To make room for Fowler on the roster, the Rams released guard Jamon Brown.
A third-round pick in 2015, Brown started all 16 games in 2017, but he was suspended for the first four games this season for a substance-abuse violation, and replacement Austin Blythe has kept the starting job at right guard.
The 25-year-old Brown had played just 27 offensive snaps in five games this season.
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood; Taylor to IR
The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday.
Hood's agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
Hood’s agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
The Dolphins also placed defensive Vincent Taylor (foot) on injured reserve. He suffered the injury during last Thursday’s contest against the Houston Texans and was carted off the field.
The 31-year-old Hood has 229 tackles, 14 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 133 career games (73 starts) over 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2009-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), Chicago Bears (2015) and Redskins (2016-18).
Miami is expected to utilize Hood at both defensive end and tackle.
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in run defense by allowing 143.1 yards per game, and are also allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
In Miami’s last game, Houston’s Lamar Miller rushed for 133 yards and the Texans had 188 as a team.
The Dolphins allowed 248 on the ground to the Detroit Lions the previous contest. Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158.
Meanwhile, Taylor had 27 tackles, two sacks and a blocked field goal in eight games this season. The second-year pro has 45 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks in 21 NFL contests.
Miami created roster space on Monday by waiving safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
Peterman reportedly to start Sunday; Bills add Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less than minute remaining after being hit and sacked by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
The Bills remain without rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who head coach Sean McDermott said remains “week-to-week” but is “making good progress” in his recovery from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.
Peterman has played in seven games (three starts) through two seasons, throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdowns on 81 attempts. He relieved Allen in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and gave Buffalo a brief lead before throwing a pick-six — which proved to be the winning points for the Texans — and another interception in the fourth quarter.
The team signed free agent Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, but McDermott would not say if Pryor will be an option to play QB. McDermott added the team could bring in another veteran quarterback if Anderson is unable to clear protocol before Sunday’s game.
Pryor, most recently a wide receiver for the New York Jets, has not played quarterback full-time since 2013, but he spent three years as a signal caller for the Oakland Raiders after playing quarterback in college at Ohio State.
The Jets cut Pryor earlier in October after just six games, as he battled a groin injury. The Bills are Pryor’s fourth organization in three years, after he left the Cleveland Browns in 2017 for one year with the Washington Redskins.
To make room on the roster for Pryor, the Bills released cornerback Dontae Johnson, who played in just one game for the team after being signed Oct. 2.
Peterman reportedly will start Sunday; Bills adding Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less than minute remaining after being hit and sacked by linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The Bills remain without rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who head coach Sean McDermott said remains “week-to-week” but is “making good progress” in his recovery from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.
Peterman has played in seven games (three starts) through two seasons, throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdowns on 81 attempts. He relieved Allen in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and gave Buffalo a brief lead before throwing a pick-six — which proved to be the winning points for the Texans — and another interception in the fourth quarter.
McDermott confirmed Tuesday that free agent Terrelle Pryor will sign with the Bills, but would not say if Pryor will be an option to play QB. McDermott added the team could bring in another veteran quarterback if Anderson is unable to clear protocol before Sunday’s game.
Pryor, most recently a wide receiver for the New York Jets, has not played quarterback full-time since 2013, but he spent three years as a signal caller for the Oakland Raiders after playing quarterback in college at Ohio State.
The Jets cut Pryor earlier in October after just six games, as he battled a groin injury. The Bills are Pryor’s fourth organization in three years, after he left the Cleveland Browns in 2017 for one year with the Washington Redskins.
Packers trade Clinton-Dix to Redskins, Montgomery to Ravens
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday's deadline.
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix, according to multiple reports. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of Montgomery and the release of linebacker Albert McClellan to clear a roster spot, will reportedly trade the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the running back.
Clinton-Dix, who turns 26 in December, is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after the Packers took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. He had indicated earlier this year he didn’t anticipate returning to the team when he hits free agency in March 2019.
Clinton-Dix has three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season. He did not miss a game in four-plus seasons with the Packers, totaling 390 tackles, 14 interceptions and 25 passes defensed.
“Much love y’all [cheese emoji],” Clinton-Dix tweeted shortly before the news broke.
Washington has started D.J. Swearinger (four interceptions this season) and Montae Nicholson at safety for all seven games this season. Swearinger hasn’t missed a snap, while Nicholson has played all but five. No other safety has played more than 24 snaps.
Montgomery’s trade comes two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return with two minutes left in regulation and the Packers trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 29-27. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery was supposed to take a touchback if the kickoff reached the end zone. The Packers did not get the ball back, as the Rams ran out the clock.
Montgomery said on the radio Monday that he and his family received death threats following the loss.
The 24-year-old has 26 carries for 105 yards and a score plus 15 catches for 170 yards in seven games this season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract after Green Bay took him in the third round in 2015.
A wide receiver coming out of college, Montgomery transitioned to running back during the 2016 season and stayed there full time entering 2017. He has 849 rushing yards (4.8 average) and 827 receiving yards (8.5 average) with 10 total touchdowns through 36 games (14 starts).
McClellan, 32, was released by the Ravens at final cuts but re-signed in September after an injury to C.J. Mosley. After starting one game, he returned to a reserve role when Mosley returned and has three tackles in six games this year.
Titans’ Mariota sheds glove on throwing hand
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand Tuesday for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand Tuesday for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The hit to his elbow caused nerve issues in his grip, and Mariota served as a backup for two games — relieving the injured Blaine Gabbert in the second — before returning to the starting lineup. To combat the poor grip and numbness, he had worn a glove with the index and middle fingers cut off during every practice and game since, until Tuesday’s session.
Mariota told reporters Tuesday his injury “feels better” as the team returns from its bye week, following a Week 7 loss in London.
Mariota, who turned 25 on Tuesday, has struggled this season, throwing for 1,030 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in six games (five starts). He also threw more interceptions than touchdown passes last year (15 to 13), after having 45 touchdown passes against 19 picks through his first two seasons.
After throwing his first career red-zone interception in London, Mariota said that area will be a focus next Monday when he and the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys.
“If we get down there, (we have to) be able to score touchdowns and not kick field goals,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns.”
–Field Level Media
Bears G Long out 6 to 8 weeks
Standout Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he suffered during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Standout Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Long was carted off the field on Sunday, but the seriousness of the injury has yet to be revealed.
His loss represents a big blow for the Bears, who visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
“We just know we have to key in and focus that much more,” running back Tarik Cohen told reporters. “When you lose a key guy like Kyle Long, you know you have to make up for that. We have players ready to come in and fill that void and try to make up for that loss.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was going to the “contingency plan” in terms of replacing the star right guard.
Eric Kush and James Daniels are expected to be the starting guards on Sunday, with Kush likely moving from the left side to the right. Bryan Witzmann, who replaced Long against the Jets, also is in the guard mix.
49ers QB Beathard uncertain for Thursday
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.
“C.J. would be good if we were playing on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “But, it’s going to be a test for Thursday, and probably won’t know until then.”
Beathard didn’t miss a snap against the Arizona Cardinals last week, going 14 for 28 for 190 yards and a touchdown while taking four sacks and eight QB hits, but Shanahan said the QB’s wrist hurts and he’s “struggling today to hold a ball.”
Second-year undrafted free agent Nick Mullens would start if Beathard can’t go, and Tom Savage would serve as the backup.
Shanahan said Mullens, who spent a year-plus on the practice squad until being elevated to the active roster as the backup after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury, is “as ready as you can be” if the Southern Miss product is forced into his first NFL game.
“Nick works his tail off, whether he was on practice squad all last year, some of this year, since he’s been the (backup),” Shanahan said. “Nick’s a very smart guy who works at it nonstop. He’ll be able to go in there and execute the offense and knows what he’s doing.”
Beathard has gone 0-5 as a starter this year after going 1-4 last year. He has 1,252 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in five-plus games since relieving the injured Garoppolo late in Week 3.
Savage, who has been on and off the 49ers’ roster, spent much of this year as a free agent after failing to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster out of training camp. He went 2-7 in nine starts for the Houston Texans over the previous two years.
