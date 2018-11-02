Dolphins’ Tankersley out for season with torn ACL
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn knee ligament, the ninth player on the team to sustain a season-ending injury.
“We can’t afford any more,” coach Adam Gase said Friday. He said the same thing Monday.
The Dolphins also disclosed that quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injury to his throwing shoulder is a capsule injury. He’ll miss his fourth game in a row Sunday against the New York Jets.
Tankersley has a torn anterior cruciate ligament. His loss could be magnified because starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) is questionable for the game. Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out, and receiver Kenny Stills (groin), and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
“He was just running with a guy and took a weird step,” Gase said.
Tankersley was placed on injured reserve, and center Jake Brendel was activated off injured reserve. Gase said the Dolphins won’t try to add a replacement at cornerback until after the Jets game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry possibly is running out of time with the Tennessee Titans.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner talked a month ago about needing to run better and be more physical. Three games later, nothing much has changed — for now. Henry is still the starter, though Dion Lewis is making a case for that spot. It’s Lewis who is coming off the best rushing game this season by a Tennessee running back.
“We all know, you guys all know, if you’re inconsistent in this league, they’ll find somebody to replace you,” Henry said. “So I feel like the biggest thing is just being consistent during everything that I do. Being efficient, finishing runs, being physical, running hard. Like I said, I stood in front of y’all and said all those things, but I don’t feel like I’ve done those things.”
Henry is in his third season after being the Titans’ third pick in the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Lewis is the free agent general manager Jon Robinson signed in March to a four-year deal.
During the Titans’ bye last week, Henry studied each of those 84 carries and evaluated himself. He found plenty he can do better by running like the 6-foot-3, 247-pound back he is. Henry is averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry. Lewis leads Tennessee in rushing with 277 yards — 4 more than Henry who’s had 11 more carries this season.
The Titans (3-4) need an improved running game having lost three straight, and they rank 19th in the NFL averaging only 107.9 yards rushing per game. They had a season-high 164 yards rushing Oct. 21 in London, and Lewis was a big key running for a season-high 91 yards. Lewis finished with a career-best 155 yards from scrimmage.
Asked about Henry, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said they have to find ways to clean up mistakes across the offense that have cost yards. That includes finishing runs better.
“There are times if you look at yourself and say, ‘Man, I could have done a better job.’ I think that’s what Derrick is doing,” Vrabel said. “I appreciate that mentality from him. He can do more and we all can do more.”
Tennessee signed fullback Jalston Fowler on Monday to add another blocker to the offensive mix. The Titans visit Dallas (3-4) and know the Cowboys will be running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott who’s second in the NFL with 619 yards rushing. That makes getting the run game working better crucial against a Dallas defense ranked third in fewest yards allowed and ninth against the run, giving up 96.3 yards per game.
Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said the Titans’ coaches and players still have plenty of confidence in Henry. But Henry has to make the most of his opportunities with the ball.
“He’s a big back, and any time you’re a big back, you want to make sure you’re finishing runs,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a pretty good job of that. We’ve just got to get him going. We’ve got to get him going, and I think it’s a matter of time before we’re able to do it. But really it takes everybody. It’s not just Derrick. It takes all 11.”
Notes: Both starting guards practiced fully Friday, including RG Josh Kline (ankle) who was limited Thursday. WR Corey Davis (hamstring) was limited for a second straight day. S Kenny Vaccaro, who has missed the past three games with an elbow injury, practiced fully for a second straight day.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant missed practice for the third straight day and have been ruled for Sunday’s game at Washington.
Coach Dan Quinn said rookie Isaiah Oliver will take Alford’s spot. Oliver is a second-round draft pick from Colorado.
Alford, a starter in 67 of 79 career games, is out with an ankle injury and will miss his first game since 2015. He was hurt in a win over the New York Giants 11 days ago but did not come out.
Giorgio Tavecchio takes Bryant’s place for the second straight game. With Bryant hobbled by a sore hamstring since kicking a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay, Tavecchio kicked three field goals against New York.
The 43-year-old Bryant is the Atlanta’s franchise scoring leader. Before this season he had not missed a game since 2009.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have activated running back Elijah McGuire from the short-term injured reserve list and safety Rontez Miles from the physically unable to perform list.
The team also announced Friday it has waived running back De’Angelo Henderson and safety Ibraheim Campbell to make room on the roster for McGuire and Miles.
McGuire was sidelined since early in training camp when he broke a foot. He was eligible to come off IR this weekend after sitting out the first eight games. McGuire was a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette last year and should help boost the Jets’ struggling running game. He had 315 yards rushing and a touchdown as a rookie, along with 17 catches for 177 yards and a TD.
Miles is a standout on special teams. He’s in his sixth NFL season, all with the Jets.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Derek Anderson is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing practice all week because of to a concussion.
If Anderson cannot play, Nathan Peterman will start.
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also questionable and not expected to play. He, too, missed practice this week because of a concussion.
Starting quarterback Josh Allen returned to practice on a limited basis Friday for the first time since injuring an elbow in Week 6 against Houston. He is out for Sunday’s game.
Defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) is out.
Buffalo (2-6) is home against Chicago (4-3).
The call on the field — is for consistency and simplification at different levels of football.
The NFL held a “Universal Rules Alignment Meeting” at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, with league football operations chief Troy Vincent and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee, leading the discussion. Some team executives, the NFL players union, the head of officiating and some officials from the NCAA took part in the effort.
“It’s the idea that you try to have unified safety terminology for players so they understand what the foul is and what it isn’t and then teach it all the way down beginning at the little kids, getting to high school, getting to college and getting to pros,” McKay said.
One focus was rules that deal with players’ safety, such as defenders leading with the helmet or targeting defenseless players.
“Hopefully we’ll come together with language that’s simpler and easier for the players to understand,” McKay said. “I think the use of the helmet foul, to lower your head to initiate contact, I think that foul will have an impact on the way players play the game.”
They also looked at rules differences with cut blocks and chop blocks and kickoffs between college and the pros.
The discussions will continue early next year after the end of the college and NFL seasons.
“I think everything can be navigated if people are willing to come and sit and talk and communicate,” Vincent said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all. … We learn from you, there’s some things that you’re doing, there’s some things that we’re doing. It’s really collaboration. Can it work? Absolutely.”
THE OPTICS DEBATE
Jimmy Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl winner as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, criticized Jason Garrett for turning up at Game 3 of the World Series last Friday with his 3-4 team going into its open weekend.
Johnson, a Fox studio analyst, said before last Sunday’s games that it was a bad look for a team that had work to do, based on its record.
Garrett, one of the backups to quarterback Troy Aikman for Johnson’s final season in 1993 when the Cowboys won their second straight title, passed on the chance to fire back at his old boss.
“I have the utmost respect for coach Johnson,” Garrett said Thursday. “He’s been a friend and mentor to me, really through the years. That’s really all I want to say on that. I just hold him in the highest regard.”
But Garrett did defend himself by pointing out that he encourages all his players to get away from the job for a few days.
“If you’re a beach guy, go to the beach. If you’re a mountain guy, go to the mountains,” Garrett said. “Do whatever you want to do to get away from it, to get yourself refreshed, recharged and ready to go again.”
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he didn’t have a problem with Garrett’s World Series excursion as it related to a team that expected to contend for the playoffs having a losing record, and a winless road mark (0-4).
“I’m not associated with anybody that works any harder than Jason Garrett,” Jones said. “I know where Jason Garrett’s mind is and I know where his work ethic is.”
PACKERS PARTY TIME
Give it up for left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had the best costume at the Green Bay Packers’ Halloween party on Monday.
Well, that’s at least according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Bakhtiari and his girlfriend went as the characters Vincent and Mia from the movie “Pulp Fiction.” Rodgers said the couple “basically danced as they danced in the movie to any song that was on. Hardcore rap at times. I gave Dave a lot of credit for that. It was phenomenal.”
The party came a day after the Packers’ 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Players were disappointed, but “nobody was hanging their head,” said Rodgers, pointing to the well-attended party as a sign of the health of the locker room.
“But no, it’s a tight-knit group,” he said. “You’ve got to stick together through losses, through decisions that are made that are out of our control and keep moving forward with the same vision.”
LEADING THE WAY
Pro Football Hall of Famers Will Shields and Aeneas Williams, three-time Pro Bowler Mark Brunell and three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest will serve as the East-West Shrine Game legends captains.
The four legends captains, who all played in the East-West Shrine Game, will serve as mentors for players throughout the week and be present on the sidelines during the game.
The 94th annual East-West Shrine Game, which features some of college football’s best prospects, will kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 19, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
GUARANTEE & GOLD MEDALS
Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath and the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, which won gold at the Winter Games in South Korea last February, will be honored with the Sports Legend and Sportswomen of the Year Awards, presented by the March of Dimes Greater New York Market.
They will receive the awards at a luncheon on Nov. 27 at the New York Hilton in Manhattan.
MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred will also receive the Sports Leadership Award, and Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming for Showtime Networks, Inc., will get the Corporate Leadership Award.
This marks the 35th year for the luncheon by March of Dimes, which honors achievements of men and women in the sports industry.
RENEWED RIVALRY
Atlanta’s Julio Jones faced Josh Norman plenty when Norman played at Carolina. The Falcons’ game Sunday at Washington will mark their first matchup with Norman playing for the Redskins.
And, Jones doesn’t expect much trash talk from one of the league’s more loquacious defenders.
“Josh really doesn’t talk much when we’re out there,” Jones said. “It’s just business. We’re used to going out there and working against each and just trying to play the game the right way.”
Jones went so far as to call Norman a “great guy.”
“I don’t have anything bad to say about him,” Jones said. “He plays the game like it’s supposed to be played. He’s trying to create turnovers for his team. He puts himself in different situations. He throws his body around and has no regard for his body just to get the ball out.”
KICKING TO THE HALL
Adam Vinatieri has kicked his way all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, at least part of him, for now.
The Indianapolis Colts kicker’s jersey and cleats — worn last Sunday when he set the NFL’s career scoring record — along with the football he booted for the mark will be displayed at the hall’s museum in Canton, Ohio.
Vinatieri finished the day with 2,550 career points, surpassing the previous record of 2,544 held by Hall of Famer Morten Andersen.
AP Pro Football Writers Schuyler Dixon, Dennis Waszak Jr. and Barry Wilner, and AP Sports Writers Genaro C. Armas and Simmi Buttar, and Associated Press Writer George Henry contributed.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Since the Minnesota Vikings made him their top draft pick last year, Dalvin Cook has played in only seven of a possible 24 regular-season games.
That means the early lessons have been just as much about handling injuries and making the most of the inaction as they’ve been about picking up the playbook and adjusting to NFL speed.
“I’ve just been gaining knowledge from my teammates, all the older guys,” Cook said. “The guys in my room have just been pushing me through it. I’ve been learning through this whole process, and I’m just trying to become a better player and better person.
“That’s what I’ve been getting from the whole experience, and it’s nothing negative. Yeah, I’ve been injured and banged up, but I’m just learning through the whole experience. Once I get back, it’s going to be on.”
That’s the kind of attitude that pushed him through the grueling rehab after a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered in the fourth game of his rookie season against Detroit. He stayed ahead of schedule and was ready in time for the opener this year, contributing 95 total yards in his first performance under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who eagerly sought to maximize the versatile and elusive Cook’s impact as a ball carrier and a pass-catcher as soon as he was hired last winter.
This fall has, by some measures, been more frustrating because of the seemingly minor hamstring injury Cook experienced on a hot afternoon in Green Bay on Sept. 16. He was ruled out of the following game, listed as questionable to play at Los Angeles on Sept. 27 and lined up at tailback in a limited role that night. Cook was deemed questionable again to play at Philadelphia on Oct. 7 and against Arizona on Oct. 14, but he ultimately watched both of those games from the sideline, too.
Then the Vikings decided enough was enough and kept him off the practice field for two full weeks. After sitting out against New Orleans, his fifth absence in the last six games, Cook returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday. He said he never had a setback. The injury simply didn’t fully subside.
“With these things, if you kind of keep stepping on them and keep doing what you’re doing, they’re just going to keep lingering along,” Cook said. “You’ve got to kind of shut the body down. That’s why I’m so confident in our medical staff, because they’ve got the right plan set up for me. We’ve been going by what my body has for me daily. My body’s been reacting to it good, so it was very important.”
Cook was listed as questionable for the game against Detroit on Sunday when this week’s injury report was announced after practice on Friday. With the bye week coming next, the Vikings could always play it safe and give him even more time to heal. Coach Mike Zimmer downplayed the significance of the bye in the decision.
“If guys can play, they play,” Zimmer said. “That’s just how we do it around here.”
No matter how many times Cook has tested the hamstring, there’s no telling whether it’s back to normal until that first carry.
“You can practice. You can run around. You can run straight. You can do all that,” Cook said. “But it’s about going out there and the person chasing you and you turning your body and you twisting your body and having the twitch to do it. That’s when hamstrings occur.”
Other players listed as questionable for Sunday were wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), left guard Tom Compton (knee) and backup running back Roc Thomas (hamstring) were ruled out.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins backup cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has a torn ACL, making him the ninth player on the team to suffer a season-ending injury.
The Dolphins also disclosed Friday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injury to his throwing shoulder is a capsule injury. He’ll miss his fourth game in a row Sunday against the New York Jets.
Defensive end Charles Harris (calf) was ruled out of the game. Receiver Kenny Stills (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable.
Tankersley had an important role on special teams. He was hurt in practice Thursday with no contact involved.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are moving closer to returning from their ankle injuries and are listed as questionable to play at Miami on Sunday.
Both were limited participants at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles says the team’s top two receivers will be game-time decisions.
Anderson missed last Sunday’s game at Chicago; Enunwa has been sidelined two games.
Tight end Neal Sterling is out with a concussion while cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are doubtful. Johnson has been out four weeks but says he’s close to returning.
Wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts is questionable after tweaking his back Thursday and sitting out Friday. Also questionable are nose tackle Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck).
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL began its “Salute to Service ” campaign to honor the nation’s military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will increase its offering to $25 for every use of the hashtag on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The NFL donated $1.7 million in a similar campaign last year and is committed up to $5 million this time.
“This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.
Beginning Sunday and through November, teams will designate one home game to honor military members and their families. Players will wear helmet decals of military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million. The project now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors , the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Roger Staubach and Randy Gradishar — make up the list of 32 nominees for the Salute to Service Award.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seahawks, and Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated. General managers include the 49ers’ John Lynch, the Eagles’ Howie Roseman and the Jets’ Mike Maccagnan.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
NFL clubs make nominations, with finalists announced in January. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its awards for the 2018 season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL kicked off its “Salute to Service ” campaign to honor the nation’s military, veterans and their families by pledging to donate up $5 to its nonprofit partners for every use of the hashtag Salute To Service through Nov. 19.
The league will quadruple its offering to $25 for every use of the designated hashtag on Veterans Day Nov. 11. The NFL, which donated $1.7 million in a similar campaign last year, is committed up to $5 million this time.
“This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.
Beginning Sunday and continuing throughout November, teams will designate one home game to honor servicemen and women from all branches and their families. Players will also wear helmet decals honoring military branches.
Since 2011, Salute to Service, has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations, which now includes the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Other core military nonprofit partners are the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. The league also partners with the financial services company USAA.
TAPS supports surviving family members of those who died in service.
The Pat Tillman Foundation , honoring the former NFL star who died while fighting the war in Afghanistan, provides academic scholarships to service members, veterans and military spouses pursuing careers in medicine, business, law, science, education and the arts.
The league has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project to expand combat stress recovery programs and has served more than 150,000 wounded veterans, family members and caregivers.
The NFL this year expanded its support of the military community with a $2 million grant to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which awarded grants this fall to 22 organizations that support post 9/11 veterans and their families through programs that focus on education and employment, quality of life and rehabilitation and recovery.
Woodruff was inspired to help veterans after he suffered a brain injury while reporting on the Iraq War.
“As our nation’s veterans return home, the Bob Woodruff Foundation helps ensure that they have the tools and resources to thrive in the next chapter of their lives,” said Ann Marie Dougherty, the foundation’s executive director.
The NFL has partnered with United Service Organization for more than 50 years and this year is committing $5 million to aid new projects that will reach service members and their families at more than 200 USO locations across the globe. NFL players and coaches have traveled on USO tours to 25 countries over the last 12 years to meet with nearly 100,000 service members.
Also, the league provides its Game Pass free to service members at USO centers in nine countries.
“The NFL is a game changer for so many of our military and families who are away from their comforts of home,” said Lisa Anastasi, USO chief developing and marketing officer. “What may seem like another Sunday football game to most of us, can mean so much more to those fighting on the front lines.”
Among its many initiatives, USAA hosted “NFL Boot Camps” with multiple teams this year where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine and training camps.
Team owners, general managers, players and former players — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and former linebacker great Randy Gradishar of the Denver Broncos — make up the list of 32 nominees for the eighth annual Salute to Service Award presented by the NFL and USAA.
Paul Allen, the late owner of the Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos also are nominated with Staubach, the choice for the Dallas Cowboys and Gradishar.
The general managers include John Lynch of the 49ers, Howie Roseman of the Eagles, and Mike Maccagnan and wife Betty of the Jets.
Also nominated are four coaches: Panthers head coach Ron Rivera; Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney; Saints quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi; and Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.
The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to the military community.
NFL clubs make nominations, and finalists will be announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards program Feb. 2 at which The Associated Press announces its individual awards for the 2018 season.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Through every interception, fumble and loss, Dak Prescott’s mind is on the next throw, the next scramble, the next game for the Dallas Cowboys.
The quarterback of America’s Team thinks of where he’s been: almost exactly five years removed from his mom, Peggy Prescott, dying of colon cancer when her son was a 20-year-old sophomore at Mississippi State. That makes it easier for him to move on in his football world.
“When you lose your mom, it’s not that easy,” Prescott said. “That’s something you’ve got to wake up every day, looking yourself in the face and knowing that you’ve got an angel. You’ve got an angel that has expectations for you to do and you’ve got to go out there and do them each and every day.”
And that’s why the expectations of others won’t faze Prescott with the losses almost as frequent as the victories since he led a franchise-record 11-game winning streak that helped him earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.
The struggling Dallas offense, more specifically the passing game , appears to be the biggest obstacle for the Cowboys as they try to return to the playoffs after falling short during Prescott’s less-than-stellar encore last year. He figures his football-loving mom would be right there with the rest of the critics, with a caveat.
“She’d let me know how she felt about our struggles and about the mistakes and those type of things,” Prescott said. “Simply on the other hand of having the confidence in me of fixing them and in our team of fixing them and getting back to playing the type of ball we want to play as a team.”
Prescott paused in the middle of the season during the Cowboys’ open week for a cause that will endure for him regardless of which direction his career goes.
His role in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s “Ready. Raise. Rise.” campaign is one of his cancer awareness initiatives from a platform Prescott’s mom envisioned after she was diagnosed.
Whether she could have seen it coming through her son’s sudden stardom as quarterback of one of the world’s most visible pro sports franchises is another question.
“I think she definitely did,” said Prescott, who has been part of a campaign that led to a $250,000 donation to cancer advocacy groups. “And she had plans and she had dreams for me.”
Prescott remembers watching with his mom when Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre played a night after his father died and threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay’s 41-7 win over Oakland in 2003.
“She said, ‘I want you to play if that ever happens,'” Prescott said.
His mom died on a Sunday — the day after he threw three interceptions in a loss to South Carolina when he knew something was wrong because his mom hadn’t texted or called him back before the game. The funeral was on a Wednesday — three days before a loss to Texas A&M.
“And I said, ‘I’ve got to get back. My mom would be mad that I even missed that practice that I missed yesterday,'” Prescott recalled. “I could say that’s the moment that I started allowing my mom to be my story, doing the things that she told me and she taught me.”
His Mississippi State teammates saw it when Prescott led the Bulldogs to the first No. 1 ranking in school history a year later, before a loss to Nick Saban and Alabama.
His Dallas teammates saw it when he showed up as the forgotten fourth-round pick and third-stringer behind franchise passing leader Tony Romo. After backup Kellen Moore broke an ankle in training camp and Romo injured his back in a preseason game, Prescott got his chance. Romo never got his job back.
“He’s had the same qualities from Day One, as a rookie to now,” receiver Cole Beasley said. “Hasn’t changed at all. I don’t know if he had many bad games in 2016. But I know he has always been the same guy whether good or bad since I’ve known him.”
Those qualities have been tested, with a 14-13 record since his remarkable 11-1 start and more interceptions, fumbles and sacks. While owner and general manager Jerry Jones keeps using stronger language to suggest he’s settled on his quarterback of the future, doubters are numerous outside Cowboys headquarters.
“When you have a guy that’s a winner, boy, hard to pass up on guys that are winners,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen, who was Prescott’s coach at Mississippi State. “There’s all kinds of different quarterbacks. A winner’s a winner. That’s the first thing I look for in quarterbacks.”
Ask Prescott how he thinks he needs to improve, and he’ll say in everything. A Cowboys fan as a kid growing up near the Texas state line in Louisiana, Prescott longs to end a Super Bowl drought that’s approaching 25 years.
But there’s a small part of Prescott that would concede he’s already a winner, looking back over five years since his mom died, and 25 months since he was the opening day quarterback with Dallas fans wondering if another season was lost because of another Romo injury.
“My mom’s definitely an emotional woman,” Prescott said, slipping into the present tense.
“So it’d be tears, it’d be a lot of tears in the last 25 months. She asked me when she initially got sick to allow her to be my story. She said all greats have a story. So for my mom to say that back in 2013 to where we are now, I think she’d be proud.”
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team's starting quarterback, the job that typically
Jameis Winston will be watching from the sidelines when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it will represent a surreal feeling for the 24-year-old.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team’s starting quarterback, the job that typically belongs to Winston.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been benched,” Winston told reporters on Thursday. “I just have to keep working hard. Like I’ve said, every year my goal is to get better and better, and right now, I’m not getting the job done, so I have been replaced and I’m moving forward, yeah.”
Winston has thrown 10 interceptions in just 148 attempts while passing for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing. He was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
–Caesars Entertainment has secured a 15-year partnership with the future Las Vegas Raiders and the stadium under construction, the two sides announced.
The Raiders are set to move from Oakland to Las Vegas for the 2020 season with the 65,000-seat stadium set to open in July of that year. The deal does not include naming rights for the $1.8 billion stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Thursday.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, the stadium will have a Caesars-branded stadium entrance and drop-off zone, digital signage and other media recognition.
–Oakland coach Jon Gruden says players are “dying to play for the Raiders” whenever their chance becomes available.
He made those comments in an interview with former Raiders star Howie Long that aired before Oakland played the San Francisco 49ers. Gruden’s Raiders entered the game with a dismal 1-6 record.
Gruden is in the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed over the offseason to return to coaching. The year has been marked by struggles, including the holdout and subsequent trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack — a two-time, first-team All Pro — to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders also traded former first-round draft pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys last week.
–Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing three games with a hamstring injury.
The 29-year-old linebacker has not played since the Chiefs’ Week 5 win against Jacksonville. His availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland has not been determined.
Houston, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 3.0 sacks in five games this season and 72.5 sacks since the Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011. He led the NFL with 22 sacks in 2014.
Little-known QB leads 49ers in rout of Raiders
Nick Mullens made a splashy NFL debut under the national-television spotlight Thursday night, throwing three touchdown passes and directing the host San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 demolition of the rival Oakland Raiders.
In a game that featured two of the NFL’s three remaining one-win teams, the 49ers (2-7) ended a six-game losing streak in the San Francisco Bay Area clubs’ final scheduled meeting before the Raiders (1-7) move to Las Vegas.
Mullens, who began the season on the 49ers’ practice squad, connected with Pierre Garcon from 24 yards out in the first quarter, Kendrick Bourne from 4 yards in the second period and George Kittle from 5 yards in the third quarter en route to a 16-for-22, 262-yard performance.
Mullens got the start after C.J. Beathard was declared unable to go due to thumb and wrist injuries after Thursday’s pregame warmup. The 49ers lost star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the year.
The Raiders, who lost their fourth straight and remained winless on the road (0-4), drove 56 yards in 10 plays on their first possession of the game, but a sack and a holding penalty after the visitors had reached the San Francisco 13 forced a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson for a 3-0 lead.
The 49ers dominated from there, going up 7-3 less than three minutes later after Mullens went 3-for-3 on a 75-yard drive, completing his first NFL pass to Marquise Goodwin for 11 yards and his first TD pass to Garcon at the 6:47 mark of the first period.
Mullens’ scoring pass to Bourne and a 39-yard field goal by Robbie Gould made it 17-3 at halftime, before the 49ers blew the game open in the third period, scoring on Kittle’s TD catch and a 52-yard run by Raheem Mostert.
Gould’s second field goal, a 25-yarder with 3:59 remaining, capped the scoring.
Kittle led all receivers with four catches for 108 yards, while Mostert was the game’s top rusher with 86 yards on seven carries.
The San Francisco defense, meanwhile, harassed Oakland’s Derek Carr into seven sacks on a 16-for-21 night. After throwing for three touchdowns in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Carr had no TD passes and just 171 passing yards.
Carr was pulled early in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand, with A.J. McCarron mopping up.
The 49ers outgained the Raiders 405-242 in a game that had no turnovers.
–Field Level Media
Raiders-49ers Stats
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|0—
|3
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|14
|3—34
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 37, 9:30.
SF_Garcon 24 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:47.
|Second Quarter
SF_Bourne 4 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:40.
SF_FG Gould 39, :16.
|Oakland
|3
|0
|0
|0—
|3
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|14
|3—34
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 37, 9:30.
SF_Garcon 24 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 6:47.
|Second Quarter
SF_Bourne 4 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:40.
SF_FG Gould 39, :16.
|Third Quarter
SF_Kittle 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 12:36.
SF_Mostert 52 run (Gould kick), 9:17.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 25, 3:59.
A_69,592.
|Oak
|SF
|First downs
|14
|18
|Total Net Yards
|242
|405
|Rushes-yards
|23-102
|32-143
|Passing
|140
|262
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|2-51
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-0
|16-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|8-39
|0-0
|Punts
|6-37.5
|3-54.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|3-23
|Time of Possession
|31:26
|28:34
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oakland, Martin 11-49, Washington 5-27, Bryant 1-17, Carr 3-5, Richard 2-4, McCarron 1-0. San Francisco, Mostert 7-86, Breida 12-44, Morris 7-13, Goodwin 1-2, Juszczyk 1-1, Mullens 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Oakland, Carr 16-21-0-171, McCarron 1-3-0-8. San Francisco, Mullens 16-22-0-262.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Richard 4-45, LaFell 3-20, Bryant 2-29, Cook 2-20, J.Nelson 2-16, Martin 1-20, D.Harris 1-13, Roberts 1-8, Carrier 1-8. San Francisco, Kittle 4-108, Garcon 3-56, James 2-60, Juszczyk 2-10, Bourne 2-6, Goodwin 1-11, Dwelley 1-8, Breida 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 45.
Rams WR Kupp practices, says knee “could have been worse”
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp returned to practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, less than three weeks after the receiver injured his knee.
While Kupp is still uncertain whether he'll play Sunday, the second-year pro is grateful to be anywhere near the field this quickly, since he also incurred
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp returned to practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, less than three weeks after the receiver injured his knee.
While Kupp is still uncertain whether he’ll play Sunday, the second-year pro is grateful to be anywhere near the field this quickly, since he also incurred a concussion one week before he was carted off the turf in Denver with that knee injury.
“It could have been worse,” Kupp said. “Guys in this league go through a lot worse. It’s football. You know these things are going to happen. At some point, everyone goes through some kind of injury if you play this game long enough. Hopefully you’ll just move through this thing and work through it and get back out there playing the game I love.”
Kupp hopes to be in uniform when the Rams (8-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (6-1) in a tantalizing midseason NFC showdown, and coach Sean McVay expected to have LA’s full complement of receivers at Jared Goff’s disposal in what could be a high-scoring showdown with Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton.
Kupp was hurt by a horse-collar tackle from the Broncos’ Darian Stewart. One week earlier, he left a game in Seattle after taking a head hit.
The dual experiences were a challenge for a receiver who never missed significant playing time in college at Eastern Washington or during his outstanding rookie season, when he led Los Angeles with 869 yards receiving and formed a tight bond with Goff.
“The first thing that goes through my head as soon as it happens is, ‘I’m letting these guys down by not being able to be out there and compete,'” Kupp said. “You put so much time and effort into getting your body ready to play, and then when you’re not able to because your body is not allowing you to, you feel like, ‘What else could I have done to prevent this from happening?'”
A receiver can’t do much about a horse-collar tackle from behind, and the injury was alarming to his teammates.
“I think the knee one was definitely scary to see,” Goff said. “You see those happen all the time, and usually they’re not very good. Whenever someone gets carted off like that, usually it doesn’t end up very good. I think he’s recovered really quickly.”
Kupp had 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in the Rams’ first five games this season. During his absence from most of the past three games, Los Angeles relied on second-year pro Josh Reynolds to fill Kupp’s usual spot in the Rams’ wideout trio of Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Kupp.
Reynolds had only seven catches in the last four games, but two went for touchdowns in last week’s 29-27 win over Green Bay. McVay loves to use his top three receivers in multiple roles with minimal substitutions, so Reynolds’ ability to fill in for Kupp was vital.
“It’s a great group of three,” McVay said. “But I think what’s been great, if you’re going to try to spin a positive on Cooper being out, is it’s given us a chance to see what we believed in Josh Reynolds, and that he’s a starting-caliber receiver, certainly isn’t too big for him.”
The Rams’ passing balance has been a major asset in their unbeaten start. Woods (672 yards receiving) and Cooks (643 yards receiving) are both on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, while running back Todd Gurley is a major factor in the passing game again with 30 catches for 351 yards.
“Those three are very good receivers that can do everything,” McVay said of Woods, Cooks and Kupp. “I think their skill sets complement each other really well.”
NOTES: CB Sam Shields missed practice Thursday with an illness. … LB Trevon Young returned to full participation in practice. … Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips jokingly referred to this weekend’s trip to New Orleans as “another revenge game for me.” Phillips was the Saints’ 38-year-old interim coach for four games in 1985, the first of his six stints as an NFL head coach. “Then they shipped me out of there, so I’m still mad at them,” Phillips said laughingly. … Dante Fowler said his first full practice with the Rams went well, and he is optimistic about being able to contribute Sunday if the Rams put him on the field. Los Angeles acquired the pass-rusher from Jacksonville in a trade Tuesday. “That’s probably one of the easiest positions to come in and play,” Phillips said. “You say, ‘Hey, you go rush the passer on this down.’ But he’s picked up everything well. Seems like a sharp guy. Picked up everything so far. We may use him in our first- and second-down defense, too.”
Mullens has sterling debut in 49ers 34-3 win over Raiders
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay on Thursday night.
George Kittle made an impressive one-handed catch
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay on Thursday night.
George Kittle made an impressive one-handed catch on a 71-yard play that set up his touchdown from Mullens and Pierre Garcon caught his first TD pass in two seasons with the 49ers (2-7), who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in two years without Jimmy Garpppolo at quarterback.
Mullens got the nod after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last week and made the most of his opportunity against a defense for the Raiders (1-7) that is one of the worst in the league.
The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi got rid of the ball quickly and took advantages of several breakdowns in coverage for big plays, including the 24-yard TD pass to a wide-open Garcon on the opening drive.
Mullens finished 16 for 22 and had a 151.9 passer rating, the highest for a quarterback with at least 15 attempts in an NFL debut since the 1970 merger. He threw TD passes to Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and coasted from there to the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the first meeting 38-7 in 1970.
Raheem Mostert added a 52-yard touchdown run and the Niners outgained the Raiders 405 to 248 for the game.
In what was perhaps the worst prime-time matchup in NFL history, only the Raiders played down to expectations. They provided little resistance on defense against an undrafted quarterback making his NFL debut, did nothing offensively after driving for as field goal on the opening drive and put together the most listless performance yet in coach Jon Gruden’s second stint as coach.
Oakland has now lost four games in a row, getting outscored by 85 points during the skid, and are just playing out the string in a season that began with optimism because of Gruden’s return.
Carr finished 16 for 22 for 171 yards and was sacked five times before being replaced by AJ McCarron in the fourth quarter. McCarron was sacked once.
VERIFIED
Mullens performed so well that he even got his Twitter account verified during the game.
UNDER PRESSURE
Carr was sacked four times in the first half for the first time in his career as the Raiders struggled to provide much protection against a 49ers defense that has not generated much pressure all year. Dekoda Watson had 1 1/2 sacks in his first game of the season after getting activated from IR earlier in the day.
RING CEREMONY
Former Niners receiver Terrell Owens was presented his Hall of Fame ring at a halftime ceremony. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year but skipped the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, to hold his own celebration at his college in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Owens said he was upset at the voters who made him wait three years for the honor, saying he believed they brought in off-field issues into their deliberations instead of focusing solely on what Owens did as a player.
“This is awesome,” Owens said before the game. “This is an opportunity to give something to the fans. Ever since I left in 2003 and went on and did some great things, but this is where it started my first eight years of my career.”
INJURIES
Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller left with a knee injury. … Mostert left after injuring his forearm in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 11.
49ers: Host New York Giants on Nov. 12.
Rodgers-Brady a spicy prime-time matchup in NFL’s Week 9
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Green Bay vs. New England. Talk about one spicy prime-time matchup.
Sure, the Packers are hovering around the .500 mark and the Patriots don't appear as invincible as they sometimes — well, often — are. But the matchup between these two quarterbacks features lots
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Green Bay vs. New England. Talk about one spicy prime-time matchup.
Sure, the Packers are hovering around the .500 mark and the Patriots don’t appear as invincible as they sometimes — well, often — are. But the matchup between these two quarterbacks features lots of wins, even more touchdown tosses — and plenty of mutual admiration.
“I love watching him play,” Brady said of Rodgers. “To see him up close is great. I watch him play whenever he’s out there. I study a lot of the Packers’ offense, I study Aaron as a player and he just does an incredible job.”
The two will meet for just the second time in their careers, when the Packers (3-3-1) and Patriots (6-2) square off Sunday night.
Rodgers and the Packers won the only other showdown, 26-21 at Green Bay, in 2014.
“I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago,” Brady said. “It’ll be great to play him at home this time. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The weekend began Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay. Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger for the 49ers (2-7). The Raiders are 1-7.
Off are: Indianapolis (3-5), Arizona (2-6), New York Giants (1-7), Jacksonville (3-5), Philadelphia (4-4), Cincinnati (5-3).
Football fans will have to wait until Sunday night for the Packers and Patriots to kick off, but they could be treated to plenty of passing.
Rodgers (24 of 38 for 368 yards, two touchdowns) and Brady (22 of 35 for 245 yards, two TDs) combined for 613 yards passing the last time they faced each other. Rodgers (103.6) and Brady (97.6) also rank first and third, respectively, in NFL history in career passer rating.
“I enjoy competing against great players,” Rodgers said, “and obviously Tom is right at the top.”
LOS ANGELES RAMS (8-0) at NEW ORLEANS (6-1)
The Rams put their undefeated mark — the only team in the NFL yet to lose — on the line in a game that features the squads with the NFC’s best records.
Los Angeles boasts the No. 2 overall offense with the top-ranked running game in the league, led by the versatile and electric Todd Gurley. But the Saints have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, so something’s got to give, right?
One thing the Rams have working in their favor: quarterback Jared Goff has won his past seven starts on the road with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in that span.
Meanwhile, Drew Brees has been sensational at home lately, with 1,045 yards passing with eight TDs and no INTs in his last three games at the Superdome.
PITTSBURGH (4-2-1) at BALTIMORE (4-4)
Joe Flacco and the Ravens won the first meeting this season, 26-14 on Sept. 30, and Baltimore will try to complete its first series sweep since 2015.
That game, by the way, was the last Ben Roethlisberger and the surging Steelers have lost.
Big Ben & Co. are looking for their fourth straight victory, and that’s despite all the drama — will he show up or not? — surrounding the still absent Le’Veon Bell. James Conner has done just fine in his place, though, rushing for 599 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
It might be tougher sledding this week, though, as the Steelers face a Ravens defense that ranks No. 1 overall in the NFL and is allowing a league-low 17.1 points and 293.8 yards per game.
KANSAS CITY (7-1) at CLEVELAND (2-5-1)
Just what the struggling Browns need: a matchup against the team that has the best record in the AFC as well as the NFL’s most potent offense.
The Chiefs average a league-high 36.3 points per game and Patrick Mahomes has been putting up eye-popping numbers. He has a league-leading 26 TD passes, just four shy of the franchise record set by Len Dawson in 1964, and has thrown for 300 yards or more in a Chiefs-record seven straight games. Mahomes also leads the NFL in yards passing (2,526) and TD-to-INT rate (plus-20).
The Browns are coming off another turbulent week following the firings of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will make his debut as the Browns’ interim coach against Kansas City’s Andy Reid, who is 6-0 in his career against Cleveland.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-2) at SEATTLE (4-3)
Philip Rivers and the Chargers are well-rested after their bye-week break, looking to keep things going after a solid start to the season.
Rivers will start in his 200th straight game, becoming just the 10th player since the merger in 1970 with such a streak. And, he has shown little signs of slowing. Rivers is tied for third in the NFL with 17 touchdown passes.
He’ll face a Seahawks team that has won four of five and begins a stretch of six of nine games at home to close the regular season. Russell Wilson has 11 TD throws and no interceptions in his last five home games, and will look to build off last week’s performance when he became the first player in franchise history to post a perfect quarterback rating.
HOUSTON (5-3) at DENVER (3-5)
Hey, that guy looks familiar, huh?
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas will make his debut with the Broncos on Sunday against the team with which he spent his first eight-plus NFL seasons before being traded to the Texans on Tuesday. He’ll be counted on by Houston right away to replace the injured Will Fuller and keep the DeShaun Watson-led offense humming.
The Broncos will also try to change the Texans’ fortunes. Houston is the fifth team since the 1970 merger to win five consecutive games following an 0-3 start.
TAMPA BAY (3-4) at CAROLINA (5-2)
Fitzmagic is back. Again.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers — who rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense — in place of the benched Jameis Winston. He’ll look to recapture some of the success he had during his four-game stint as the starter at the beginning of the season. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards in each of the first three games, and had 11 touchdowns in that span with four interceptions before giving way to Winston.
While the Buccaneers have instability at the quarterback spot, Cam Newton is firmly entrenched as the guy in Carolina and has the Panthers looking for their 10th straight home win with him under center. Newton has 17 combined touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.
NEW YORK JETS (3-5) at MIAMI (4-4)
Sam Darnold faces the Dolphins for the second time, looking for a much better outing than the one he had in Week 2 when New York lost 20-12. The rookie threw for 334 yards — still a personal best — but also had two interceptions.
This also begins a three-game stretch in which New York takes on AFC East opponents.
The Jets will see a different face running the offense on the other side, with Brock Osweiler getting the start for the Dolphins in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler has played well with six touchdown throws and three interceptions in his three starts, during which Miami is 1-2.
ATLANTA (3-4) at WASHINGTON (5-2)
The ageless Adrian Peterson and the Redskins will try to go two games up on Philadelphia in the NFC East. They’ll have to get past the Falcons first, though, and Atlanta has won each of the last five meetings.
Peterson, by the way, rushed for 149 yards and a TD last week against the Giants. He has some past success when facing Atlanta, with 442 yards from scrimmage and three TDs in three games against the Falcons.
Despite the Falcons’ mediocre record, Matt Ryan is off to a solid start and leads the NFL with 333.6 yards passing a game. Julio Jones, his favorite target, needs 134 yards receiving in his 102nd game to become the fastest to 10,000 in a career.
DETROIT (3-4) at MINNESOTA (4-3-1)
Adam Thielen comes into this one with his sights set on the end zone — as usual.
The Vikings wide receiver is tied with former Lions star Calvin Johnson (2012) with eight straight games of 100 or more yards receiving, the longest streak in NFL history.
To get the record, he’ll have to do it against Matt Patricia’s fourth-ranked passing defense.
Speaking of Patricia, this is his first NFC North road test. The Lions have mostly fared well against division opponents overall, going 21-10 since the start of the 2013 season — the best of the NFC North teams.
CHICAGO (4-3) at BUFFALO (2-6)
The Bears stopped a two-game skid last week by manhandling the Jets. Even more impressive was the way Mitchell Trubisky rebounded from a so-so first half in that game.
The second-year QB failed to throw for 300 or more yards after three straight while finishing with 222, but he had two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has 13 TDs in his last four games, the most in that type of span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947.
The Bills are turning back to turnover-prone Nathan Peterman, who’s starting with rookie Josh Allen ruled out with a sprained elbow and Derek Anderson dealing with a concussion. Peterman, who lost his starting gig midway through the season opener, has thrown 10 interceptions in just 84 career attempts.
TENNESSEE (3-4) at DALLAS (3-4)
Amari Cooper makes his Cowboys debut after being acquired from Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver.
He comes just in time to boost a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Dallas made another change during its bye-week break by firing offensive line coach Paul Alexander and promoting former Cowboys lineman Marc Colombo.
Maybe the shake-ups will help energize the Cowboys, who are looking to improve to 4-0 at home.
The Titans are looking to change their luck a bit, too. They have lost three in a row, but two of those defeats were by one point each.
The Dallas Cowboys surely could use the jolt as they enter Monday night's contest against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.
Ex-Raiders WR Cooper set to make Cowboys debut against Titans
Amari Cooper has been a quick study all week and his goal is to make a rapid impact.
The Dallas Cowboys surely could use the jolt as they enter Monday night’s contest against the Tennessee Titans in Arlington, Texas.
Both teams are coming off byes with 3-4 records and the Titans have lost three straight games. Dallas has alternated losses with victories all season long and would like that trend to continue this week as Cooper makes his debut.
The 24-year-old receiver was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round draft pick, and the Cowboys are looking for immediate results.
“All the small things matter,” Cooper told reporters. “Communication. You have to just be on the same page, I would say. No matter what you’re doing, you have to be on the same page.
“I’ve picked up a lot (of the offense) so far. It’s not a bad translation. It’s easy to translate what I did in Oakland here.”
Cooper caught 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Raiders this season. The Cowboys gave up a first-round draft pick for Cooper based on what he displayed during his first two NFL seasons (2015-16) when he caught a combined 155 passes for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Dallas offense is averaging 20 points per game and the presence of Cooper should benefit quarterback Dak Prescott, who has topped 200 passing yards just three times this season. Overall, Prescott has passed for 1,417 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
It has been a rougher go for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has thrown just three touchdown passes against five interceptions.
Mariota suffered an elbow injury in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins that caused numbness issues in the fingers of his throwing hand and also affected his grip. But he abandoned the glove he was wearing for this week’s practice sessions and said his right hand feels better.
His next task is figuring out to how to rev up an offense that ranks 30th in both scoring offense (15.1) and total offense (280.9) while routinely struggling in the red zone.
“When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns,” Mariota told reporters. “And I think on top of that it is being efficient on third down, especially in the red-zone area.
“There’s times we have a good drive going and we get stopped on third down in the red-zone area and we are not able to convert and score touchdowns.”
The two defenses are among the stingiest in the NFL. Dallas ranks second in scoring defense (17.6) and Tennessee stands third (18.1).
The Cowboys are third in total defense — allowing 313.7 yards per game — but may be without pass-rushing defensive lineman David Irving on Monday.
Irving was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice with what was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He has played in just two games this season and Dallas was hoping he was ready to contribute in the manner he did last season when he had seven sacks in eight games.
The Titans rank 11th in total defense (338.7) with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (3.5 sacks) leading the way.
Tennessee has dropped two games by one point during its three-game slide, and coach Mike Vrabel sees nothing easy about the matchup with Dallas.
“Defensively, they are doing a lot of things well,” Vrabel told reporters. “So it will be another big challenge.”
Meanwhile, Dallas parted ways with offensive line coach Paul Alexander during the bye week and replaced him with Marc Colombo.
But standout guard Zack Martin said the players are part of the problem.
“We still have to play better and we still have a long way to go,” Martin told reporters. “But we’re going to get back to work and hopefully keep improving.”
–Field Level Media
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing.
Irving was added to the team's injury
Cowboys DL Irving injures ankle during practice
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice.
X-rays were negative and Irving was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after undergoing further testing.
Irving was added to the team’s injury report, and it remains possible that he could play in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Irving has played in just two games this season. He was suspended for the first four due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse and then missed a game due to a personal issue.
Irving has four tackles and one sack this season. He has 12.5 career sacks in 37 games.
Tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) were expected to work off to the side during Thursday’s practice. Guard Zack Martin (knee) also didn’t participate in practice but is expected to start against the Titans.
–Field Level Media
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Paul Zimmerman, the longtime Sports Illustrated NFL writer known as “Dr. Z” for his analytical approach, died Thursday. He was 86.
NBC Sports football writer Peter King confirmed Zimmerman’s death. King worked with Zimmerman at Sports Illustrated, and completed Zimmerman’s autobiography, “Dr. Z: The Lost Memoirs of an Irreverent Football Writer.”
Zimmerman had three strokes in 2008 that ended his writing career after 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer.
“When I started covering football in 1984, he was Peter Gammons and Bob Ryan and Tex Maule rolled into one,” King said. “His football knowledge was peerless. He knew the technical side and loved it, and he loved the personal side, too.”
Zimmerman briefly played college football at Stanford and Columbia, and covered the New York Jets for the New York Post for 13 years. He also worked for the Sacramento Bee, New York Journal-American and the New York World-Telegram & Sun before joining SI in 1979. His “A Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football” was published in 1970, and revised in 1984 as “The New Thinking Man’s Guide to Pro Football.”
Zimmerman was president of the Pro Football Writers of America during the 1982 season. He received the PFWA’s highest honor, the Dick McCann Award, in 1996 for a long and distinguished contribution through coverage. In 2014, the PFWA instituted the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.