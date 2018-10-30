Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood; Taylor to IR
Dolphins sign veteran DL Hood; Taylor to IR
The Miami Dolphins made a move to shore up their run defense by signing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Tuesday.
Hood’s agent, Andy Ross, confirmed the signing.
Hood was released by the Washington Redskins earlier this month.
The Dolphins also placed defensive Vincent Taylor (foot) on injured reserve. He suffered the injury during last Thursday’s contest against the Houston Texans and was carted off the field.
The 31-year-old Hood has 229 tackles, 14 sacks and five fumble recoveries in 133 career games (73 starts) over 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2009-13), Jacksonville Jaguars (2014), Chicago Bears (2015) and Redskins (2016-18).
Miami is expected to utilize Hood at both defensive end and tackle.
The Dolphins are tied for 29th in run defense by allowing 143.1 yards per game, and are also allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
In Miami’s last game, Houston’s Lamar Miller rushed for 133 yards and the Texans had 188 as a team.
The Dolphins allowed 248 on the ground to the Detroit Lions the previous contest. Detroit rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158.
Meanwhile, Taylor had 27 tackles, two sacks and a blocked field goal in eight games this season. The second-year pro has 45 tackles, two sacks and three blocked kicks in 21 NFL contests.
Miami created roster space on Monday by waiving safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman.
–Field Level Media
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: "Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with
Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately.
He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL.”
A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.
He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.
Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.
The team announced later Tuesday that linebacker James Cowser, 28, was promoted to their active roster to fill the gap left by Rodgers-Cromartie. Cowser, who originally signed with Oakland in 2016, was waived by the Raiders in September and re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 22. Cowser played in all 16 games for the Raiders in 2017 and notched 23 tackles, two recoveries and one forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had
Rams acquire Jags DE Fowler for two picks
The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers also had interest in Fowler, but the Rams offered the best deal.
Fowler, who will play outside linebacker in the Rams’ 3-4 scheme, was taken third overall in 2015 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option.
He has two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season after tallying eight sacks and three forced fumbles last year.
The 24-year-old totaled 14 sacks in 39 career games (one start) as a pass-rush specialist in Jacksonville, after missing his entire rookie season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
The Rams were looking for help on the edge, as only two of the team’s 22 sacks have come from an outside linebacker, both by Samson Ebukam.
L.A. has been aggressive in the trade market recently, having acquired wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason while dealing away outside linebacker Robert Quinn and inside linebacker Alec Ogletree.
To make room for Fowler on the roster, the Rams released guard Jamon Brown.
A third-round pick in 2015, Brown started all 16 games in 2017, but he was suspended for the first four games this season for a substance-abuse violation, and replacement Austin Blythe has kept the starting job at right guard.
The 25-year-old Brown had played just 27 offensive snaps in five games this season.
–Field Level Media
Peterman reportedly to start Sunday; Bills add Pryor
Peterman reportedly to start Sunday; Bills add Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night's 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less
Peterman reportedly to start Sunday; Bills add Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less than minute remaining after being hit and sacked by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
The Bills remain without rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who head coach Sean McDermott said remains “week-to-week” but is “making good progress” in his recovery from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.
Peterman has played in seven games (three starts) through two seasons, throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdowns on 81 attempts. He relieved Allen in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and gave Buffalo a brief lead before throwing a pick-six — which proved to be the winning points for the Texans — and another interception in the fourth quarter.
The team signed free agent Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, but McDermott would not say if Pryor will be an option to play QB. McDermott added the team could bring in another veteran quarterback if Anderson is unable to clear protocol before Sunday’s game.
Pryor, most recently a wide receiver for the New York Jets, has not played quarterback full-time since 2013, but he spent three years as a signal caller for the Oakland Raiders after playing quarterback in college at Ohio State.
The Jets cut Pryor earlier in October after just six games, as he battled a groin injury. The Bills are Pryor’s fourth organization in three years, after he left the Cleveland Browns in 2017 for one year with the Washington Redskins.
To make room on the roster for Pryor, the Bills released cornerback Dontae Johnson, who played in just one game for the team after being signed Oct. 2.
–Field Level Media
Peterman reportedly will start Sunday; Bills adding Pryor
Peterman reportedly will start Sunday; Bills adding Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night's 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less
Peterman reportedly will start Sunday; Bills adding Pryor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night, according to an ESPN report.
Anderson exited Monday night’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots with less than minute remaining after being hit and sacked by linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The Bills remain without rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who head coach Sean McDermott said remains “week-to-week” but is “making good progress” in his recovery from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow.
Peterman has played in seven games (three starts) through two seasons, throwing nine interceptions and just three touchdowns on 81 attempts. He relieved Allen in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and gave Buffalo a brief lead before throwing a pick-six — which proved to be the winning points for the Texans — and another interception in the fourth quarter.
McDermott confirmed Tuesday that free agent Terrelle Pryor will sign with the Bills, but would not say if Pryor will be an option to play QB. McDermott added the team could bring in another veteran quarterback if Anderson is unable to clear protocol before Sunday’s game.
Pryor, most recently a wide receiver for the New York Jets, has not played quarterback full-time since 2013, but he spent three years as a signal caller for the Oakland Raiders after playing quarterback in college at Ohio State.
The Jets cut Pryor earlier in October after just six games, as he battled a groin injury. The Bills are Pryor’s fourth organization in three years, after he left the Cleveland Browns in 2017 for one year with the Washington Redskins.
–Field Level Media
Packers trade Clinton-Dix to Redskins, Montgomery to Ravens
Packers trade Clinton-Dix to Redskins, Montgomery to Ravens
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday's deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix, according to multiple reports. The Ravens, who
Packers trade Clinton-Dix to Redskins, Montgomery to Ravens
The Green Bay Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins and running back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s deadline.
Washington will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick for Clinton-Dix, according to multiple reports. The Ravens, who announced the acquisition of Montgomery and the release of linebacker Albert McClellan to clear a roster spot, will reportedly trade the Packers a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for the running back.
Clinton-Dix, who turns 26 in December, is in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after the Packers took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft. He had indicated earlier this year he didn’t anticipate returning to the team when he hits free agency in March 2019.
Clinton-Dix has three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in seven games this season. He did not miss a game in four-plus seasons with the Packers, totaling 390 tackles, 14 interceptions and 25 passes defensed.
“Much love y’all [cheese emoji],” Clinton-Dix tweeted shortly before the news broke.
Washington has started D.J. Swearinger (four interceptions this season) and Montae Nicholson at safety for all seven games this season. Swearinger hasn’t missed a snap, while Nicholson has played all but five. No other safety has played more than 24 snaps.
Montgomery’s trade comes two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return with two minutes left in regulation and the Packers trailing the Los Angeles Rams, 29-27. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Montgomery was supposed to take a touchback if the kickoff reached the end zone. The Packers did not get the ball back, as the Rams ran out the clock.
Montgomery said on the radio Monday that he and his family received death threats following the loss.
The 24-year-old has 26 carries for 105 yards and a score plus 15 catches for 170 yards in seven games this season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract after Green Bay took him in the third round in 2015.
A wide receiver coming out of college, Montgomery transitioned to running back during the 2016 season and stayed there full time entering 2017. He has 849 rushing yards (4.8 average) and 827 receiving yards (8.5 average) with 10 total touchdowns through 36 games (14 starts).
McClellan, 32, was released by the Ravens at final cuts but re-signed in September after an injury to C.J. Mosley. After starting one game, he returned to a reserve role when Mosley returned and has three tackles in six games this year.
–Field Level Media
Titans’ Mariota sheds glove on throwing hand
Titans' Mariota sheds glove on throwing hand
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand Tuesday for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The hit to his elbow caused nerve issues in his grip, and Mariota
Titans’ Mariota sheds glove on throwing hand
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota shed the glove on his throwing hand Tuesday for the first time since he injured his elbow in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The hit to his elbow caused nerve issues in his grip, and Mariota served as a backup for two games — relieving the injured Blaine Gabbert in the second — before returning to the starting lineup. To combat the poor grip and numbness, he had worn a glove with the index and middle fingers cut off during every practice and game since, until Tuesday’s session.
Mariota told reporters Tuesday his injury “feels better” as the team returns from its bye week, following a Week 7 loss in London.
Mariota, who turned 25 on Tuesday, has struggled this season, throwing for 1,030 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in six games (five starts). He also threw more interceptions than touchdown passes last year (15 to 13), after having 45 touchdown passes against 19 picks through his first two seasons.
After throwing his first career red-zone interception in London, Mariota said that area will be a focus next Monday when he and the Titans face the Dallas Cowboys.
“If we get down there, (we have to) be able to score touchdowns and not kick field goals,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to get points, I think it is important that we take care of the football and make sure we score touchdowns.”
–Field Level Media
Bears G Long out 6 to 8 weeks
Bears G Long out 6 to 8 weeks
Standout Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he suffered during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Long was carted off the field on
Bears G Long out 6 to 8 weeks
Standout Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long will be sidelined six to eight weeks due to the right foot injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Long was carted off the field on Sunday, but the seriousness of the injury has yet to be revealed.
His loss represents a big blow for the Bears, who visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
“We just know we have to key in and focus that much more,” running back Tarik Cohen told reporters. “When you lose a key guy like Kyle Long, you know you have to make up for that. We have players ready to come in and fill that void and try to make up for that loss.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was going to the “contingency plan” in terms of replacing the star right guard.
Eric Kush and James Daniels are expected to be the starting guards on Sunday, with Kush likely moving from the left side to the right. Bryan Witzmann, who replaced Long against the Jets, also is in the guard mix.
–Field Level Media
49ers QB Beathard uncertain for Thursday
49ers QB Beathard uncertain for Thursday
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.
"C.J. would be good if we were playing on Sunday," Shanahan said. "But, it's going
49ers QB Beathard uncertain for Thursday
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is uncertain to play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders due to a right (throwing) wrist injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday.
“C.J. would be good if we were playing on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “But, it’s going to be a test for Thursday, and probably won’t know until then.”
Beathard didn’t miss a snap against the Arizona Cardinals last week, going 14 for 28 for 190 yards and a touchdown while taking four sacks and eight QB hits, but Shanahan said the QB’s wrist hurts and he’s “struggling today to hold a ball.”
Second-year undrafted free agent Nick Mullens would start if Beathard can’t go, and Tom Savage would serve as the backup.
Shanahan said Mullens, who spent a year-plus on the practice squad until being elevated to the active roster as the backup after Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injury, is “as ready as you can be” if the Southern Miss product is forced into his first NFL game.
“Nick works his tail off, whether he was on practice squad all last year, some of this year, since he’s been the (backup),” Shanahan said. “Nick’s a very smart guy who works at it nonstop. He’ll be able to go in there and execute the offense and knows what he’s doing.”
Beathard has gone 0-5 as a starter this year after going 1-4 last year. He has 1,252 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in five-plus games since relieving the injured Garoppolo late in Week 3.
Savage, who has been on and off the 49ers’ roster, spent much of this year as a free agent after failing to make the New Orleans Saints’ roster out of training camp. He went 2-7 in nine starts for the Houston Texans over the previous two years.
–Field Level Media
Report: Giants considered trading S Collins
Report: Giants considered trading S Collins
The New York Giants considered trading safety Landon Collins before Tuesday's deadline, but their asking price was too high to complete a deal, according to an SNY report.
Per the report, the Giants were seeking at least a 2019 second-round pick and possibly a
Report: Giants considered trading S Collins
The New York Giants considered trading safety Landon Collins before Tuesday’s deadline, but their asking price was too high to complete a deal, according to an SNY report.
Per the report, the Giants were seeking at least a 2019 second-round pick and possibly a low-round pick in 2020. It added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among teams that made offers, and the bidding got as high as a third-round pick.
Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Monday that he expected Collins, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, to remain with the team through the trade deadline.
A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Collins has yet to record an interception in eight games this season, but he leads the team with 62 tackles and also has four passes defensed and a forced fumble.
A second-round pick in 2015, Collins is expected to demand a top-of-the-market contract this spring when he is set to be a free agent. Chiefs safety Eric Berry currently leads the way among NFL safeties with a $13 million annual average, while five others averaged at least $10 million annually.
The Giants (1-7) sold off two pieces via trade last week in defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Eli Apple. They reportedly made cornerback Janoris Jenkins available before Tuesday’s deadline but did not find a deal to their liking.
Kansas City was rumored to have interest in trading for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas earlier this year before he suffered a season-ending broken leg. They remain thin at safety, as Berry has yet to play since tearing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener.
–Field Level Media
Patriots have short turnaround with Rodgers, Packers next
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are accustomed to making adjustments.
That was certainly their philosophy during their matchup with the Bills on Monday night.
Down to just two healthy running backs on the roster with leading rusher and rookie Sony Michel inactive with a knee injury, New England started receiver Cordarrelle Patterson
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are accustomed to making adjustments.
That was certainly their philosophy during their matchup with the Bills on Monday night.
Down to just two healthy running backs on the roster with leading rusher and rookie Sony Michel inactive with a knee injury, New England started receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield in a move done more out of necessity than by design.
While unusual, it didn’t provide a lot of traction during a 25-6 victory in which Tom Brady was held without a passing touchdown and the offense was paced by Stephen Gostkowski’s four field goals.
But it might have been a glimpse at how creative the Patriots (6-2) are willing to be to keep alive a win streak that has grown to five games with a visit from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
This will be just the second meeting between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, with Rodgers winning the first matchup 26-21 in Green Bay in 2014.
The two future Hall of Famers enter the rematch as the only active players with multiple Most Valuable Player awards (Brady three, Rodgers two).
Green Bay is coming off a 29-27 loss to the unbeaten Rams and is just 3-3-1 on the season. But Brady said he is expecting to get the best from a player he considers to be “one of the best to ever play.”
“It’s a big game for us,” Brady said. “I mean, they’re in it every year. … So it’ll be exciting and we’re going to have to play really well. It’s a quick turnaround.”
If Michel can return this week it would decrease the stress on Brady and the passing game. Michel has the Patriots’ only 100-yard rushing games in 2018.
But even if he’s not ready to go, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is confident they’ll be able to adapt again if necessary.
One of the reasons is the consistent production of James White. While primarily a receiving threat, he can break runs out of the backfield. He had New England’s lone rushing touchdown against the Bills.
“James is a very dependable guy. Whatever it is we ask of him, we count on him to do a lot of things, and he usually does those things very well,” McDaniels said.
“It’s good to have a lot of guys in your offense that can be counted on. … He’s always been a big contributor to what we’re doing, and he’s got a lot of teammates that try to do the same thing.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Chargers sign LB Pullard, waive K Badgley
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Hayes Pullard on Tuesday and waived kicker Michael Badgley.
Pullard, who is in his fourth season, was with the team during the preseason before being released. He played in 13 games and made 10 starts for the Chargers last season, with 47
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Hayes Pullard on Tuesday and waived kicker Michael Badgley.
Pullard, who is in his fourth season, was with the team during the preseason before being released. He played in 13 games and made 10 starts for the Chargers last season, with 47 tackles and an interception.
Badgley has made all three of his field-goal attempts and is 7 of 7 on extra points in two games after Caleb Sturgis was unable to kick due to a quadriceps injury. Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Sturgis has recovered from the injury.
The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight games and are at Seattle on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bay Area Bummer: Raiders, 49ers limp into prime-time meeting
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gruden's return to the sideline in Oakland and the prospect of a full season of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco put optimism at a peak in the Bay Area heading into this NFL season.
That feeling went far beyond the partisan backers of the Raiders and 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline in Oakland and the prospect of a full season of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco put optimism at a peak in the Bay Area heading into this NFL season.
That feeling went far beyond the partisan backers of the Raiders and 49ers and extended to the league and television network bosses who decided to put the final Battle of the Bay before the Raiders leave town for Las Vegas in 2020 on Thursday night football.
That battle has quickly turned into a Bay Area Bummer.
The game between the Raiders (1-6) and the 49ers (1-7) this week could be the worst prime-time matchup in NFL history. There have been 784 prime-time games played in the NFL on Nov. 1 or later and the .133 combined winning percentage for Oakland and San Francisco is the worst of all of them, lowering the bar set Dec. 18, 2014, when Tennessee visited Jacksonville in a battle of 2-12 teams.
“I wish the game had two 8-1 or 7-1 teams playing in it,” Gruden said. “Hopefully someday soon you’ll see a game like that, but this is still going to be fun for the fans and both teams.”
Fun is not the word either team would use to describe this season, which has seen both the Raiders and 49ers blow three fourth-quarter leads, deal with several debilitating injuries, and pile up losses.
While few considered either team to be Super Bowl caliber heading into the year, there was hope both could compete for the playoffs. Now the only competition is to determine which team is worse and has the inside track at the No. 1 overall draft pick.
The Raiders’ season turned sour before it even started with the decision to trade holdout star pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago just one week before the start of the regular season for a package of draft picks. A defense that came into the season with enough question marks if Mack did play has generated no pressure and offered little resistance to opposing offenses.
Oakland lost the first three games despite never trailing for a second of the first three quarters as quarterback Derek Carr struggled to adjust to Gruden’s offense and the older players Gruden signed in the offseason failed to deliver.
An overtime win in Week 4 over Cleveland provided a brief respite but the Raiders have lost three straight since, getting outscored by 54 points during that span as the season is deteriorating quickly.
Adding to the drama were reports questioning the toughness and leadership of Carr, public complaints from players about how they’re being used and the trade of No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas for a first-round pick.
Now a team that won 12 games just two years ago behind a young core of Carr, Cooper and Mack, has regressed back to where the franchise was in 2014 when the Raiders lost the first 10 games of Carr’s career.
“I’ve been here before,” Carr said. “I know how to get out of it and it’s not by pointing fingers. It’s not by getting with your buddy and taking trash. It’s about getting together with your buddies and figuring things out, asking your teammates what can I do better, what should I do. That’s how we fix it. I believe that we have guys like that.”
The Niners have lacked the drama of their neighbors but the results have been no better. San Francisco overcame a 1-10 start last year under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan to win five straight to end the season after Garoppolo was inserted into the lineup following a midseason trade from New England.
Garoppolo was rewarded with a $137.5 million contract in the offseason and the 49ers were considered an up-and-coming team worthy of five prime-time matchups.
The team was dealt a setback a week before the season when running back Jerick McKinnon, the team’s top free-agent acquisition in the offseason, blew out his knee in practice.
Garoppolo then went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and the Niners haven’t won since, taking a six-game losing streak into this week’s contest.
“Yeah, we’ve been dealt a tough hand with some of the injuries we have and some of the things that we’ve been going through, but that doesn’t mean we should be 1-7,” Shanahan said. “Those games, we make a few different plays, and I’m talking one to three plays, still wouldn’t feel great about our record but I’d feel better than I do now.”
San Francisco blew late leads in losses to Green Bay and Arizona and also had a chance at a comeback against the Chargers thwarted by a late interception by backup C.J. Beathard.
Perhaps the most concerning part is the regression by several young players who were expected to be foundation pieces with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Adrian Colbert all struggling with their play and health.
Now San Francisco is just trying to salvage any positives in the second half of the season.
“We’re fighting. Unfortunately, we’re not getting the results,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “These have been some of the toughest losses I’ve seen.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Undefeated Rams make splash at deadline trading for Fowler
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL's lone undefeated team has just made an already dominant defensive front even deeper.
The Los Angeles Rams swapped a pair of draft picks for Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler on Tuesday, adding the third overall pick in 2015 to a defense already stocked with Aaron Donald, Ndamukong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s lone undefeated team has just made an already dominant defensive front even deeper.
The Los Angeles Rams swapped a pair of draft picks for Jaguars pass rusher Dante Fowler on Tuesday, adding the third overall pick in 2015 to a defense already stocked with Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers and Mark Barron for the most surprising move at the NFL trade deadline.
Denver sent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Houston in a deal giving the Broncos some salary cap relief, and Philadelphia gave Carson Wentz another target picking up receiver Golden Tate from Detroit. Washington added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , while Green Bay shipped Ty Montgomery to Baltimore two days after fumbling a kickoff late against the Rams.
The Rams gave up a third-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020 for Fowler, who is a free agent at the end of this season. Fowler became expendable with Yannick Ngakoue’s success, and the Jaguars already opted in 2017 not to pick up the fifth-year option on Fowler’s rookie deal.
Fowler has two sacks in seven games while playing behind Ngakoue.
With the Broncos at 3-5, Denver general manager John Elway made a move to clear both some salary cap space and more playing time for some of his younger receivers. Thomas has a salary cap figure of $15.53 million for 2019, the last year of his deal, while rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton and second-year Tim Patrick are much cheaper.
The Texans (5-3) have won five straight to take the lead in the AFC South and had to replace Will Fuller who tore a knee ligament i n a win over Miami last week. Houston sent a 2019 fourth-round pick to Denver with the teams swapping seventh-rounders in next year’s draft.
Thomas is a nine-year veteran with 36 catches for 402 yards this season. Elway said the Texans beat out three or four other teams for the veteran.
“It’s never easy when you trade a guy that’s been a household name around here for a long time and done a lot of great things, not only on the football field but also in the community, and is a good man,” Elway said.
“Plus, it’s a good spot for Demaryius. He’s going to a good football team that’s in a pennant race. So, it’ll be good for him, too.”
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles (4-4) have their bye this week and could lose Tate after this season if he leaves in free agency.
“We’re not going to sit on our hands,” Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman said. “It’s hard to find really good players and this is a really good player. The message to our players, our coaches and our fans is that our foot is always going to be on the gas.”
Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season and joins an offense that already has Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Tate can help the Eagles be less predictable with his ability to play in the slot.
He averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit after spending his first four with Seattle. If Tate leaves after the season, Philadelphia likely would receive a compensation pick.
Tate wrote on Twitter : “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” He then posted a GIF of fictional Philly icon Rocky Balboa jumping up and down on the steps of the Art Museum with the caption: “Mood.”
The Packers made a couple of moves, trading away Ty Montgomery two days after his late fumble on a kickoff kept Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers from a late chance to hand the Rams their first loss this season. They sent the running back and kick returner to Baltimore.
They also sent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington for a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 as the Redskins (5-2) boosted a stingy defense.
Now Washington can pair Clinton-Dix, who will be a free agent after this season, with D.J. Swearinger. Clinton-Dix, a first-round pick in 2014 out of Alabama, has started 65 of his 71 games, and he has 14 interceptions, including three this season. Swearinger leads the NFL with four interceptions this season.
Clinton-Dix is just the latest former Alabama player on the Washington roster, joining recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along the defensive line, and second-round pick Ryan Anderson at linebacker.
The Ravens sent a seventh-round pick to Green Bay (3-3-1) for Montgomery , who had been told to take a touchback if the kickoff with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Rams went into the end zone. A third-round pick in 2015, Montgomery has 1,676 yards from scrimmage for his career.
___
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
49ers QB C.J. Beathard could miss game with injured wrist
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard has an injured right wrist that could keep him out of this week's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Beathard got hurt in the second quarter of a loss on Sunday at Arizona when he hit his hand on a helmet. He stayed
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard has an injured right wrist that could keep him out of this week’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Beathard got hurt in the second quarter of a loss on Sunday at Arizona when he hit his hand on a helmet. He stayed in the game but coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Beathard is unable to practice or hold on to a ball.
Shanahan said he doesn’t know if Beathard will be able to play Thursday night. Beathard has lost all five starts this season and is 1-9 in his career.
If Beathard can’t go, the 49ers will turn to Nick Mullens. Mullens spent last season on the practice squad as an undrafted free agent before getting promoted following a season-ending knee injury to starter Jimmy Garoppolo in September. Mullens has not taken an NFL snap.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
In swap of linemen, Dolphins sign Hood, place Taylor on IR
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve defensive tackle Vincent Taylor has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, who signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood as a replacement.
The Dolphins, plagued by both injuries and poor run defense, made the moves Tuesday.
Taylor hurt his foot in last week's loss at Houston.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve defensive tackle Vincent Taylor has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins, who signed veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood as a replacement.
The Dolphins, plagued by both injuries and poor run defense, made the moves Tuesday.
Taylor hurt his foot in last week’s loss at Houston. He had 27 tackles and two sacks this season.
Hood, a 10-year veteran, was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins. He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.
Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.
The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Packers deal RB Ty Montgomery to Ravens
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore was sending a seventh-round draft pick to Green Bay in what was a busy trade deadline day for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Green Bay also traded starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore was sending a seventh-round draft pick to Green Bay in what was a busy trade deadline day for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Green Bay also traded starting safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014.
Montgomery is moving on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential game-winning score.
The Ravens are 24th in the league in rushing at 96.6 yards per game.
Montgomery had 26 carries for 105 yards and a score in seven games. He had 15 catches for 170 yards.
The Packers’ third-round draft pick in 2015 out of Stanford, Montgomery initially played receiver before being moved to running back the following season because of injuries to Eddie Lacy and James Starks.
He ran for a career-high 457 yards on 77 carries in 2016, though he has been slowed by injuries.
Montgomery entered this season splitting time at running back with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, but played just six offensive snaps on Sunday against Los Angeles with Jones, a big-play threat, taking the starting job.
Montgomery spoke in the locker room on Monday about his uncertain role and anonymous criticism from teammates following his mistake against the Rams.
“Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don’t think we’d be having this conversation if I didn’t fumble the football because we know how good our two-minute offense is,” Montgomery said. “But I’ve never been a guy to completely disobey what I’m being told.”
The Packers on Tuesday also made two practice squad moves, signing tight end Ethan Wolf and releasing fullback Joe Kerridge.
___
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Chiefs at No. 2, Pats No. 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike in baseball, an NFL team in Los Angeles is still on top of its sport.
The Rams (8-0) finished the first half of their schedule perfect with a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.
After holding off Aaron Rodgers, the Rams will look to stay unbeaten when
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike in baseball, an NFL team in Los Angeles is still on top of its sport.
The Rams (8-0) finished the first half of their schedule perfect with a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers.
After holding off Aaron Rodgers, the Rams will look to stay unbeaten when they face another top quarterback in their matchup against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
“The Rams keep finding ways to win,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “Next week they’ll face their biggest test yet, traveling to New Orleans for an NFC showdown.”
The Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the sixth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Rams remain perfect with a comeback win over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, and now it’s on to a critical three-game stretch against the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said. “If they remain unbeaten after that, can 16-0 be far behind?”
Kansas City remained No. 2 with 365 points, but New England, which was tied with the Chiefs last week, slipped to No. 3. The Patriots, who trail the Chiefs by only three points, host the Packers on Sunday night.
“(Tom) Brady vs. Rodgers next up,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
The Saints remained No. 4.
And LA’s other team, the Chargers, inched up a spot to No. 5.
The Carolina Panthers, who were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week at No. 7, moved up a spot, while the Steelers remained where they were.
The Washington Redskins, who are in first place in the NFC East, moved up two spots to No. 8.
The Minnesota Vikings dropped four spots to No. 9 after their 30-20 loss to the Saints.
And the surging Houston Texans, who have won five in a row, moved up two spots to round out the top 10.
“With eight sacks and four forced fumbles, J.J. Watt has recaptured his form as a dynamic game-wrecker, triggering a five-game winning streak after a 0-3 start,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested for disobeying police
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has been arrested on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.
Weehawken police said the 22-year-old Lauletta was stopped Tuesday morning for failing to obey a police officer's order to continue
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has been arrested on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.
Weehawken police said the 22-year-old Lauletta was stopped Tuesday morning for failing to obey a police officer’s order to continue driving straight in his 2017 Jaguar.
The report says Lauletta almost hit the officer while making an illegal turn. He was stopped by a second police officer and refused to produce a driver’s license or exit the car.
Police say he was arrested and charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.
Lauletta was not immediately available for comment. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says in a statement that the team has been in contact with Lauletta and is still gathering information.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rodgers-Cromartie retires from Raiders, NFL
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired Tuesday, two days after not playing a single snap on defense for the second time this season.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back made the announcement on social media, not long after notifying team officials of his decision to call it quits
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired Tuesday, two days after not playing a single snap on defense for the second time this season.
The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back made the announcement on social media, not long after notifying team officials of his decision to call it quits after seven games with the Raiders.
The 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie was signed just before the regular season to add experience to a secondary that was in the midst of an overhaul.
Rodgers-Cromartie was on the field for 20 defensive plays in Week 1 but had been playing mostly on special teams since then. He did not play on defense during Sunday’s 42-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but took 22 snaps on special teams.
__
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Redskins get safety Clinton-Dix from Packers
The Latest on moves at the NFL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
___
4:35 p.m.
The Washington Redskins have acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the NFC East-leading Redskins
The Latest on moves at the NFL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
___
4:35 p.m.
The Washington Redskins have acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round draft pick.
Clinton-Dix, who can become a free agent after this season, joins D.J. Swearinger to give the NFC East-leading Redskins (5-2) a pair of veteran safeties.
Second-year player Montae Nicholson has been starting alongside Swearinger.
Clinton-Dix was drafted out of Alabama in the first round in 2014 by the Packers and has appeared in all 71 games since, starting 65.
He has 14 interceptions, including three this season for Green Bay (3-3-1).
— Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington.
___
4:20 p.m.
The slumping Jacksonville Jaguars have traded Dante Fowler to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams just before the NFL trading deadline.
The move gives the Rams an even more formidable front that already features Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.
The Jaguars swapped the 2015 first-round pick for a third-round draft pick in 2019 and a fifth-rounder in 2020, decent compensation for a backup who would have become a free agent at the end of the season.
Fowler was the third overall selection in 2015. He has two sacks in seven games while playing limited snaps. He was suspended for the regular-season opener because of an arrest in 2017 and was suspended by the team for a week during training camp over a post-practice fight.
— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.
___
4:16 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers have traded running back and kick returner Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh-round draft choice.
Montgomery is moving on two days after fumbling a kickoff return with about two minutes left in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being told by coaches to take a touchback if the kick went into the end zone. The turnover cost the Packers a chance to drive for a potential game-winning score.
The Ravens released linebacker Albert McClellan to make room.
— Genaro C. Armas reporting from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
___
2:20 p.m.
John Elway says the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans is good for the Denver Broncos and for Thomas.
The move not only clears a $15 million salary cap hit from Denver’s books next year, but it clears the way for young receivers to get more playing time, especially rookie Courtland Sutton but also rookie DaeSean Hamilton and second-year pro Tim Patrick.
Plus, Elway says, Thomas is going to a contender. The Texans lead the AFC South after following their 0-3 start with five consecutive victories.
The Broncos are 3-5 after getting swept by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Englewood, Colorado.
___
1:17 p.m.
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions for a third-round draft pick next year.
Tate has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns this season. He joins Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews, giving Carson Wentz another target.
Tate wrote on Twitter: “It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!”
The 30-year-old Tate averaged 93 catches, 1,056 yards receiving and five TDs the past four seasons in Detroit. He went to the Pro Bowl after the 2014 season. Tate spent his first four seasons with Seattle.
The defending Super Bowl champions Eagles are 4-4 and have a bye this week.
___
1:08 p.m.
The Denver Broncos traded nine-year veteran Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans.
Thomas won’t have to wait long to play his old team — the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5) this weekend.
The Broncos will also send a 2019 seventh-rounder to Houston and will receive fourth and seventh-round picks in the 2019 draft.
The Texans found themselves thin at wide receiver when they lost Will Fuller for the season to a torn knee ligament and have had trouble keeping rookie Keke Coutee on the field.
In a conference call with Denver media on Tuesday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he knew nothing of the trade talks for Thomas, saying, “I’ve been in meetings all day game planning.” Besides, he added, that’s general manager Brian Gaine’s department, not his.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL