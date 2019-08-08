Dolphins sign DT Nkemdiche, put him on PUP list
Dolphins sign DT Nkemdiche, put him on PUP list
The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday and placed the former first-round pick on the physically unable to perform list.
The 24-year-old is still recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL.
It is a one-year deal worth $1.16 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Nkemdiche was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on July 28 after failing a physical. He registered 4.5 sacks and 44 tackles in 27 games (six starts) over three seasons in Arizona.
Nkemdiche was drafted 29th overall out of Mississippi in 2016.
–Field Level Media
Tiger struggles to 4-over 75 at Northern Trust
Tiger struggles to 4-over 75 at Northern Trust
Tiger
Tiger struggles to 4-over 75 at Northern Trust
Tiger Woods acknowledged ahead of The Northern Trust that the state of his game and health is “a challenge,” and that was evident during an opening-round 4-over-par 75 Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
Teeing off on the back nine at 7:43 a.m. ET in front of no spectators due to damage caused by heavy rains Wednesday, Woods carded his first bogey on the par-4 12th hole. He quickly erased a birdie on the following hole with a double bogey on the par-3 14th and made his turn in 4-over 39.
Woods traded a pair of birdies and bogeys over his final nine holes, and was a staggering 13 shots off the lead by the time he walked off the course. With Liberty National softened by the rains and players taking dead aim at pins, Woods was unable to take advantage.
Despite driving it well, Woods hit only 10 of 18 greens while struggling mightily with his irons.
“I knew today we had the perfect greens and I needed to shoot something under, but I went the wrong way,” he said, via the Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker.
Woods, 43, entered the week ranked No. 5 in the world, but having played only 12 competitive rounds since winning the Masters in April. That included missed cuts at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.
“It was a little bit stiff, but that’s just the way it’s going to be,” he said of his swing Thursday.
Woods is currently 28th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to play well over the next two weeks in order to defend at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. He will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, but will need an extremely strong round Friday to make the cut this week.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Reports: Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's longstanding wish to be traded
Reports: Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson’s longstanding wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns was finally granted Thursday.
Johnson is headed to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports, for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. NFL Network reported the compensation could ratchet up to a third-round pick.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson's long-standing wish to be traded by
Browns trade RB Johnson to Texans
Duke Johnson’s long-standing wish to be traded by the Cleveland Browns finally was granted Thursday.
The running back was dealt to the Houston Texans for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft. The pick would become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for at least 10 games, per multiple reports.
Johnson participated in minicamp and reporting to training camp on time but stood by his request for the Browns to trade him. The ask did not sit well with the leaders of the franchise, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens.
“He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter,” Kitchens said. “He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”
Johnson is a versatile back in the mold of a traditional third-down receiving threat. The Texans thinned their running back ranks earlier this week by placing D’Onta Foreman on waivers. The franchise is operating without a general manager since parting with Brian Gaine in June.
Cleveland GM John Dorsey informed Johnson that Nick Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.
“I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey’s job is to do what’s best for the team and the organization. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said earlier this summer. “Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground.”
The 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
49ers rule Bosa out for preseason with ‘significant’ injury
49ers rule Bosa out for preseason with 'significant' injury
Rookie defensive end
49ers rule Bosa out for preseason with ‘significant’ injury
Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the preseason with a “significant” ankle injury, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
In a radio interview with KNBR on Thursday, Lynch said there are “elements” of a high ankle sprain. The team ran a series of tests on Wednesday as Bosa joined a growing list of injured defensive linemen, all unavailable for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bosa got tangled up in a mass of humanity during a drill at Wednesday’s practice. Lynch said a “big human being” fell on Bosa’s ankle and caused the injury.
The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa will aim for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his targeted return date, Lynch said.
Bosa’s four-year deal includes a fifth-year option and is worth $33.5 million before the option year.
He played only three games at Ohio State last season as a junior due to a core muscle injury before declaring for the NFL draft. The 21-year-old suffered a Grade-1 hamstring strain in May and was limited much of the offseason.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes to play in preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be under center in the team’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday.
Reid told reporters that the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year is expected to play in the first quarter of Saturday’s game before being replaced by backup Chad Henne.
The decision to play Mahomes comes with an element of risk, as many NFL teams often opt against putting stars in position to sustain an injury in an exhibition game.
Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018 and led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game. His 50 TD passes led the league, and only Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (5,129) threw for more yards.
The 23-year-old Mahomes averaged 318.6 yards per game passing and completed 66 percent of his passes.
Mahomes also became the second Chief to win offensive POY, joining running back Priest Holmes (2002).
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City
Reports: Chiefs signing suspended CB Claiborne
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with suspended free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Claiborne is scheduled to fly to Kansas City on Thursday night to sign a contract, pending the results of a physical. NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million.
The NFL earlier this week suspended Claiborne for the first four weeks of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
He has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets (2017-18), logging seven picks and 251 tackles.
Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32 games with New York.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers rookie Bosa has sprained ankle
Report: 49ers rookie Bosa has sprained ankle
An MRI exam on Wednesday revealed San Francisco
Report: 49ers rookie Bosa has sprained ankle
An MRI exam on Wednesday revealed San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa has a sprained right ankle, NFL Network reported.
The report added that Bosa might be held out of the four-week preseason as a precautionary measure.
NFL Network later reported that cornerback Jason Verrett, who also hurt his ankle at practice Wednesday, was diagnosed with a minor sprain after an MRI.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play Wednesday. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, played only three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
Verrett joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March. A former Pro Bowler, he has played in just 25 games through five NFL seasons, including just five games over the past three seasons with the Chargers due to knee and Achilles injuries.
–Field Level Media
Tiger, half of field to tee off without spectators Thursday
Tiger, half of field to tee off without spectators Thursday Tiger, half of field to tee off without spectators Thursday
Tiger Woods, and with him half the field, will tee off Thursday on a nearly empty course at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
Storms roared through the area Wednesday with winds up to 60 mph causing damage to spectator areas and prompting tournament organizers and the PGA Tour to rule that only essential personnel should be allowed in until 10 a.m. ET Thursday to give time to make repairs.
Woods is set to tee off at 7:43 a.m., with the first group going off at 7:10 a.m. Morning tee times end at 8:49 a.m., and then the afternoon session has tee times from noon until 1:50 p.m.
“We’re an outdoor sport, so Mother Nature is bound to show up and change our well-laid plans on occasions,” tournament executive director Julie Tyson said in a statement.
Woods may welcome the lower pressure to start the tournament. He is not among the top 10 favorites by PointsBet, BetAmerica or FanDuel, who list his pre-tournament odds at 22/1, 25/1 and 31/1, respectively.
The weather for the weekend is expected to be much better, with high temperatures in the 80s and a slight chance of rain.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie Bosa (ankle) to have MRI
49ers rookie Bosa (ankle) to have MRI
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa
49ers rookie Bosa (ankle) to have MRI
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left Wednesday’s practice with a right ankle injury and will have an MRI, according to multiple reports.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, only played three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
Also reportedly having an MRI on his ankle is cornerback Jason Verrett, who joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March.
A former Pro Bowler, Verrett has played in just 25 games through four NFL seasons, including just five games over the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he’s ‘still ready’
NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he's 'still ready' NFL notebook: Kaepernick says he’s ‘still ready’
Colin Kaepernick last played in Week 17 of the 2016 season, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is not ready to give up on an NFL career.
In a post from his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kaepernick wrote: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
Kaepernick, 31, shared a corresponding video in which he says he’s been “denied” work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight — listed by the 49ers at 230 pounds — than he was in the middle of last season.
Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after filing a lawsuit alleging collusion by teams to keep him out of the league because of his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while playing with the 49ers.
–49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left practice with a right ankle injury and will have an MRI, according to multiple reports.
Team trainers examined Bosa’s lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play. He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room. Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Also reportedly having an MRI on his ankle is cornerback Jason Verrett, who joined the team on a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March but has missed 27 games over the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries.
–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon’s application for reinstatement, according to multiple reports.
Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players who were banned for substance abuse violations. He previously suspended Gordon on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his reinstatement agreement.
Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.
–Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, the Boston Herald reported.
Brady has not played in the preseason opener in any of the last three seasons.
–New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
According to the New York Post, Bell will still warm up with the team after asking head coach Adam Gase if he could do so. Bell has not played in a game since Christmas Day 2017 after sitting out all of 2018 with Pittsburgh.
–Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a “minor ankle injury.”
Haden’s status will be updated by the team after Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game he was never expected to play in.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo surgery for a fractured hand after suffering the injury in Monday’s practice.
NFL Network reported the 29-year-old Quinn would have a procedure that still allows for his Week 1 availability. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, is recovering from shoulder surgery.
–Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson had knee surgery and will likely miss the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll said.
“We’re hoping it’s a four- to five-week deal,” Carroll said.
Dickson, 32, caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season, his first with Seattle.
–Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seahawks on Thursday before dealing with an undisclosed injury issue, Carroll said.
The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold Wilson out of the game entirely. Former Bronco Paxton Lynch is also expected to play extensively.
–Houston Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron could miss the preseason with a hand injury suffered in practice Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported.
McCarron, signed by Houston in March to back up Deshaun Watson, appeared to hurt his right thumb on his follow-through during a joint practice with Green Bay and left the field in pain.
–The New Orleans Saints signed tight end A.J. Derby and waived offensive lineman Nate Wozniak.
Derby, 27, has 40 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns across three seasons with three different teams.
–Cincinnati Bengals running back Rodney Anderson was activated from the non-football injury list.
The sixth-round rookie from Oklahoma is recovering from tearing his right ACL last September.
–The Chicago Bears will unveil statues of Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field on Sept. 3, two days before kicking off their centennial season.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury
Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury Seahawks to start QB Smith, then address injury
Geno Smith will start in place of Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday before dealing with an injury issue, head coach Pete Carroll said.
Carroll did not disclose the nature of the injury.
The Seahawks open the preseason against the Denver Broncos and plan to hold Wilson out of the game entirely.
Smith has “an issue that we’re dealing with,” Carroll said. Smith, the former second-round pick of the New York Jets, will have it addressed after the game.
Carroll said Smith should be able to return to participate in the Aug. 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith will be relieved by former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers ‘minor’ ankle injury
Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers 'minor' ankle injury Report: Steelers CB Haden suffers ‘minor’ ankle injury
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the practice field Wednesday afternoon but reportedly did not suffer a major injury.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Haden had a “minor ankle injury.”
“(Haden) is being evaluated for an injury and it will be updated after the game (Friday),” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said, per the Tribune-Review of Pittsburgh.
Haden was not expected to play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The No. 7 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers in June 2017. He started 15 games last season, tallying 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson
Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson Bengals activate rookie RB Anderson
Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson passed his physical and was activated from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.
The sixth-round draft pick from Oklahoma had been recovering from the torn right ACL that he suffered last September.
Plagued by injuries during his Sooners career, Anderson missed most of the 2015 season (broken leg) and all of the 2016 campaign (neck) before rushing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017. He also caught five touchdown passes.
He opened the 2018 season with 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in a Sept. 1 victory against Florida Atlantic, but he injured his knee in the Sooners’ Sept. 8 win against UCLA.
–Field Level Media
Tiger’s odds sagging entering The Northern Trust
Tiger's odds sagging entering The Northern Trust
Count sportsbooks
Tiger’s odds sagging entering The Northern Trust
Count sportsbooks among those who don’t know what to expect out of Tiger Woods this week at The Northern Trust.
Woods has played 12 competitive rounds of golf since winning the Masters in April. He is still ranked No. 5 in the world, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, while finishing T9 at the Memorial and T21 at the U.S. Open.
Entering the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, it’s not even certain that the 43-year-old will get to defend at the Tour Championship. Woods arrived in New Jersey this week ranked 28th in the Cup standings, and he will need to perform well over the next two events just to qualify to play at East Lake in Atlanta.
Woods is not among the top 10 favorites at The Northern Trust by PointsBet, BetAmerica or FanDuel, who list his pre-tournament odds at 22/1, 25/1 and 31/1, respectively. And those odds are likely lower than his recent performance otherwise would warrant simply by Woods’ stature in the game.
With only 121 players in the field there are no cut-line bets, but PointsBet does have him at +575 to finish in the top 5, +300 to finish in the top 10, +140 to finish in the top 20 and -200 to finish in the top 40.
The sportsbook is also offering two head-to-heads, vs. Patrick Cantlay (+113) and Rickie Fowler (-105), while FanDuel is not offering any H2H wagers.
PointsBet and BetAmerica also have Woods, a notorious slow starter in tournaments, at +4000 to lead after Thursday’s first round.
PointsBet lists Woods at +250 to have the lowest tournament score out of a grouping with Webb Simpson (+225), Xander Schauffele (+250) and Adam Scott (+320). FanDuel has the same group bet with Simpson (+230), Woods (+240), Schauffele (+250) and Scott (+300).
Out of the 76 players from the United States in the field, the sportsbook has Woods sixth, along with Simpson, at +1600 to be the country’s top finisher. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka leads the way at +550, followed by No. 2 Dustin Johnson. FanDuel has Woods at +1500 and BetAmerica has him at +1600 in the same prop bet.
For those itching for more action on Woods, FanDuel is offering the top finisher outside of pre-tournament favorites Koepka, Johnson, Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm. Justin Thomas (+1000) is No. 1, followed by defending FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (+1300), Cantlay (+1400) and Simpson and Woods (+1600).
–Field Level Media
Tiger admits back is still a challenge ahead of Northern Trust
Tiger admits back is still a challenge ahead of Northern Trust Tiger admits back is still a challenge ahead of Northern Trust
Tiger Woods addressed the media after playing a modified nine holes Wednesday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., ahead of the Northern Trust Open and FedEx Cup Playoffs, and reiterated what he’s said all season regarding the state of his game and health: “It’s a challenge.”
“I learned a lot last year by playing too much, coming back from my procedure and not knowing what to expect. I pushed it pretty hard and vowed I’d never do that again,” he told reporters.
“And that’s the challenge now because I cut my schedule back, but the problem was the season changed. We have a more condensed season and trying to figure out how to stay sharp, practice and have my back feeling good all the time is a challenge.”
Woods added, “I can’t practice as much as I’d like. I can’t even sniff as much as I used to practice.”
Woods played nine holes on Tuesday with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III, and said he was “hitting it great,” but he limited his play in Wednesday’s pro-am and admitted he was stiff.
“Some days I’m stiffer than others. Yesterday I was out there hitting it great, driving it out there with Brooksie and DJ, and today I’m stiff. Hopefully I’m not that way tomorrow,” he said.
Woods has played just 12 competitive rounds since his historic win at Augusta National in April. He finished tied for ninth place at The Memorial in June and tied for 21st at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach just two weeks later. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and British Open. Currently he is 28th in the FedEx Cup standings.
This week marks just the 11th professional event this season for Woods, who is captain of the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. The event is set for Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia. Eight spots are guaranteed and Woods will have four captain’s picks.
Woods, currently 12th in the Presidents Cup points standings and trying to make the team himself, posted a picture on social media Tuesday of himself surrounded by the top 14 players in the standings, including top-eight players Koepka, Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay. Also in the photo were Kevin Kisner (16), Patrick Reed (17), Billy Horschel (18) and Kevin Na (20).
Woods said Wednesday that while those faces were likely to make the team, nothing was set in stone.
“I told the guys last night, what’s guaranteed are the top eight after next week. I’m like all of them, all the guys in the room. … We’re still trying to earn our way on the team,” said Woods.
“So the guys who came last night, it was fantastic to have them there but understand that’s not the team, not yet. There have only been a few guys who have locked up their spots, but in reality, most of the guys who were there are gonna be on the team, but there is no guarantee unless you finish in the top eight after next week.”
Woods will be aiming to tie Sam Snead’s 82-win record when he tees it up Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m. ET alongside Scott Piercy and Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie DE Bosa suffers apparent injury
49ers rookie DE Bosa suffers apparent injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa
49ers rookie DE Bosa suffers apparent injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa left Wednesday’s practice with an apparent injury.
According to multiple reports, team trainers examined his lower right leg after the No. 2 overall pick was slow to get up following a running play.
He walked off under his own power and returned to the locker room.
Without providing specifics, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters he didn’t think the injury was serious.
Bosa, who missed part of the 49ers’ offseason program with a hamstring injury, only played three games at Ohio State last season due to a core muscle injury.
Bosa registered 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes from 2016-18.
–Field Level Media
Kaepernick message: ‘Still Ready’
Kaepernick message: 'Still Ready'
Kaepernick message: ‘Still Ready’
Colin Kaepernick last played in Week 17 of the 2016 season, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is not ready to give up on an NFL career.
In a post from his Twitter account on Wednesday, Kaepernick wrote: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
Kaepernick, 31, shared a corresponding video in which he says he’s been “denied” work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight — listed by the 49ers at 230 pounds — than he was in the middle of last season.
Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL after filing a lawsuit alleging collusion by NFL teams to keep him out of the league because of his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while playing with the 49ers.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, a teammate of Kaepernick’s with the 49ers, continues to fight with his good friend from the sidelines. Wednesday’s message from Kaepernick was one of the first in his Twitter feed since he offered a word of support to Reid on July 30.
Kaepernick shared a headline from the Washington Post that Reid will continue to kneel this season to raise awareness of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice, and wrote: “Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you Brother! @E_Reid35.”
–Field Level Media
American Airlines pays $90M for Rams-Chargers plaza rights
American Airlines pays $90M for Rams-Chargers plaza rights American Airlines pays $90M for Rams-Chargers plaza rights
American Airlines will be the first “founding partner” of the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park (LASED), a 2.5-acre space that also serves as the main entrance to the stadium home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The airline shared the news on social media in a tweet, “Let the games begin! #BestinLAX #Rams #Chargers.”
American will reportedly pay $90 million over 10 years to sponsor the plaza, formerly known as Champions Plaza, unveiled as American Airlines Plaza on Tuesday. The airline will also be the official airline of the Chargers and Rams. The Rams became official partners with American three years ago.
“For decades, Los Angeles has been one of American’s most important markets and has played a major role in connecting Southern California to the rest of the world,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom in a statement.
The stadium, financed by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke on the former site of the Hollywood Park horse racing track, still doesn’t have an official name but is reported to be 75 percent complete and is set to open in July 2020. The stadium will host the 2022 Super Bowl.
The plaza will feature a 10-story building that will be the main entrance to the stadium and can hold approximately 15,000 people. American said the plaza will be open to the public year-round and on non-event days.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Gordon applies for reinstatement
Patriots WR Gordon applies for reinstatement
NFL commissioner Roger
Patriots WR Gordon applies for reinstatement
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon’s application for reinstatement, according to multiple reports.
Goodell is sole authority on matters of reinstatement when it comes to players who were banned for substance abuse violations.
Gordon, who signed his restricted free agent tender in April, would be set to earn a base salary of $2.025 million for the 2019 season.
Goodell suspended Gordon on Dec. 20 for violating terms of his previous reinstatement agreement.
The Patriots — and in particular, owner Robert Kraft — have supported the 28-year-old Gordon since the suspension.
Gordon played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon got together with quarterback Tom Brady for an informal workout in June. Brady posted a GIF on Instagram showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption, “Practice makes perfect.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys DE Quinn has fractured hand
Cowboys DE Quinn has fractured hand
Cowboys DE Quinn has fractured hand
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn will undergo surgery for a fractured hand after suffering the injury in Monday’s practice.
NFL Network reported the 29-year-old Quinn would have a procedure that still allows for his Week 1 availability. The Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
DeMarcus Lawrence is the other starting defensive end on the Dallas defensive line. Lawrence is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Quinn came to Dallas in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and has played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in seven previous NFL seasons.
Quinn led Miami with 6.5 sacks in 2018 and has 69.0 sacks in his career.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment