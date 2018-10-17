Dolphins QB Tannehill ruled out Sunday against Lions
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Tannehill also missed Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears. Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards and three touchdowns as Tannehill’s replacement and will start against Detroit.
Tannehill was on the field in shoulder pads during practice Wednesday but didn’t throw.
Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill’s status remains day to day. The coach said he doesn’t know whether Tannehill will be able to play Oct. 25 at Houston, but said Tannehill is still expected to return at some point this season.
AP sources: NFL looking into Tannehill injury
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation say the NFL is looking into how the Miami Dolphins reported quarterback Ryan Tannehill shoulder problem on injury reports last week.
The people confirmed the NFL's interest in the matter to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league wasn't commenting.
It’s common for the league to look into such situations involving a prominent player. The league is expected to contact the Dolphins to understand the details and make sure the injury report policy was followed.
Tannehill sat out Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears, and replacement Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards.
Coach Adam Gase has said the condition in Tannehill’s throwing shoulder worsened as last week progressed. Osweiler took “maybe a few reps” in Thursday’s practice, Gase said, but the injury report said Tannehill participated fully in the workout.
The Dolphins listed Tannehill as questionable Friday, and the decision not to play him was made hours before kickoff.
The Miami Herald first reported the NFL will look into the matter.
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner in New York contributed to this report.
Derek Anderson to start at QB in place of Allen for Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A week after being lured out of semiretirement, veteran quarterback Derek Anderson is going from mentoring Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen, to taking over the starting job for the injured player.
Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday, when Buffalo returned to practice to prepare for its game at Indianapolis
McDermott ruled out Allen because of a sprained elbow on his throwing arm. He said there’s no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.
McDermott also said a second medical opinion on the injury confirmed the initial diagnosis after the first-round pick was hurt in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston last week.
The injury leaves the Bills (2-4) turning to the 35-year-old Anderson preparing to make his first start in nearly two seasons. Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances as a backup in Carolina last year. He has a 20-27 record as a starter over a 12-year NFL career.
“He brings experience, leadership, presence to the table and he’s worked hard the last week and a half here to get himself up to speed,” McDermott said.
McDermott’s only other option was turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job to Allen after a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. The second-year player already has thrown four interceptions this season and 10 in seven games, including the playoffs.
Peterman’s inexperience and struggles led to the Bills signing Anderson last week. Anderson was essentially out of football after completing his seventh season as Cam Newton’s primary backup.
Though Anderson is new to Buffalo, the Bills are familiar with him.
McDermott was previously Carolina’s defensive coordinator, while general manager Brandon Beane previously worked in the Panthers’ front office.
Bills first-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same role in Cleveland in 2009, when Anderson went 3-4 in replacing Brady Quinn as the Browns starter.
Future of Paul Allen’s sports holdings remains unclear
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Paul Allen's love was basketball and he delved into professional football out of loyalty to his hometown Seattle.
In the wake of his death, Allen's ownership of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and NFL's Seattle Seahawks has come into focus because of questions about how the franchises will move forward in
No one is providing many details yet about the succession plans for Allen’s franchise holdings in the wake of his death Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His primary franchises were the Blazers and Seahawks, although he also owned a small stake in Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.
“Paul thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them. This isn’t the time to deal in those specifics as we focus on Paul’s family,” according to a statement from Allen’s company, Vulcan Inc. “We will continue to work on furthering Paul’s mission and the projects he entrusted to us. There are no changes imminent for Vulcan, the teams, the research institutes or museums.”
For now, Allen’s teams will continue to be overseen by Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, an arm of the company he created. His sister, Jody Allen, and executive Bert Kolde were the other members of the Seahawks’ board of directors with Allen. Jody Allen may take a more prominent role with the NFL franchise going forward.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s time to be engaging in that conversation. We’re more into the conversation about recognizing what took place and how to respect Paul and his desires and all of that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “There’s plenty of time to talk about all that stuff. It’s not even a factor in our minds. I understand the interest but there will be plenty of time.
“Nothing is changing. Paul wouldn’t want us to do anything different than what we’re doing, which is to go for it and to represent it every way we can until you can’t. And we’re going to go for it just in that fashion.”
A similar message was being relayed in Portland, where Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey and Vulcan Sports and Entertainment CEO Chris McGowan spoke about Allen. The Trail Blazers are dealing with the death of Allen just a couple of days before beginning the regular season at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“At this point we’re just dealing with the death and we don’t have any imminent announcements,” McGowan said. “At an appropriate time I’m sure we’ll come and talk with everyone about what potentially could happen but right now we’re just dealing with the grief.”
Olshey said his final phone conversation with Allen was in early October with the owner asking if the Blazers GM was watching that night’s preseason games.
“He wanted to talk basketball,” Olshey said. “One of the things that is really unique about Paul is that everything was bifurcated. … If he wanted to talk hoops, he talked hoops. If he wanted to talk music, he called Mick Jagger. If he wanted to talk football, he called Pete Carroll. Who else gets that?”
AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.
Giants owner embarrassed by start, wants more from Beckham
NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of the New York Giants is embarrassed by the team's second straight 1-5 start and he wants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make his highlights on the field instead of getting recognition from off-the-field comments.
Speaking before the fall meeting of the NFL owners Tuesday, John Mara was
New general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, spent almost $80 million rebuilding the offense line, made Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league with a $95 million deal and had high hopes heading into the season.
It hasn’t worked out and the biggest disappointment came Thursday when the struggling Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium and embarrassed the Giants.
What made the loss even more disappointing was the Giants felt they were close to turning things around.
“I’m sick about it, particularly the way we’ve disappointed our fans,” Mara said. “To start out like this is very disappointing. I don’t think you ever expect to go 1-5 … two years in a row. I’m still embarrassed being 1-5. I can’t stand up here and make any excuses about that. We suffer as much as our fans, maybe more.”
Beckham had been on his best behavior this season, but the losing seemed to catch up to him in recent weeks. He did an interview on ESPN more than a week ago where he complained that Eli Manning was not throwing the ball down the field. He also questioned the heart of his teammates.
That did not sit well with Mara, who had spoken to Beckham about getting his act together in the offseason.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said. “I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field, as opposed to what he says and does off the field.”
Beckham leads the Giants with 45 catches for 506 yards, but he only has one touchdown catch.
While the 37-year-old Manning has gotten most of the blame for the woes of the offense, Mara said a lot of players have to share the blame. He added that it would be up to Shurmur to decide if a change was to be made.
Mara believes Gettleman and Shurmur will turn things around, and he defended their choice of running back Saquon Barkley with the second pick overall in the draft.
“We went with the best player in the draft,” Mara said. “I still believe he’s the best player in the draft. I’m thrilled with what he’s accomplished so far, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
Barkley has rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 373 yards and two TDs.
The choice has been criticized by some because the Jets took quarterback Sam Darnold with the third pick and they are 3-3.
Redskins release defensive lineman Ziggy Hood
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have released veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.
The team announced it cut ties with Hood on Tuesday, but did not make a corresponding roster move to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. The return of cornerback Joshua Holsey off the reserve/non-football injury list with a foot injury
Hood, 31, started 27 games and appeared in 31 for the Redskins in the past two seasons. The emergence of young linemen Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle reduced Hood’s role to the point of getting zero defensive snaps Sunday in a victory against Carolina.
Washington is down to five healthy defensive lineman — all 24 and younger — including Caleb Brantley, who has yet to play this season. The team has three weeks to decide whether to activate McGee, 28, or put him on injured reserve.
NFL wants players to play with a free mind
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL doesn't want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.
"You gotta play," NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings. "You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you're just free and
Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn’t take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.
“We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we’ve seen Tom do a thousand times,” Vincent said.
“He stepped up in the pocket and the defender didn’t make a play or didn’t create a sack, but you don’t want any player thinking about a penalty or being fined but you hope that he would make that adjustment on some of the things we’ve put in place and that’s not just for his opponent’s protection but for his as well.”
Overall, roughing-the-passer calls are down since the competition committee clarified to game officials the techniques used in such hits during a conference call last month. There were 34 roughing calls through the first three weeks and 19 in the three weeks since the call.
Vincent said the league didn’t advise officials to cut down on the calls, but emphasized to them making sure they see it clearly.
“If you don’t see the complete play, don’t call it,” Vincent said. “That was a directive from the competition committee. That was always the point of emphasis but after the (conference) call and after watching the video, the committee and our coaches (said): ‘If you don’t see the complete play, we ask that you leave the penalty in your pocket.'”
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was penalized three times in the first three weeks for roughing the passer, including two of which that appeared to be normal tackles. Matthews suggested the league has gone soft and argued that defensive players no longer know what constitutes a legal hit.
Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his right ACL trying to avoid landing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Every time we emphasized a call, you see more calls in the preseason and first (few) weeks and then you see an adjustment, and a leveling out of calls,” said Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the head of the league’s competition committee. “We’re not going to apologize for trying to protect players we think are in a vulnerable state.”
Some other things we learned on the first day of the NFL’s fall meetings:
MORE FINES THAN FLAGS: There have been only six penalties for illegal use of the helmet, but Vincent said between 10-12 players have been fined for such hits and almost 70 warning letters have been issued to players about using the crown of their helmet to initiate a hit.
“We told officials if they don’t see all three elements of it, we can fine it on Monday and we’ll get the conducted corrected,” McKay said. “I think the players have adjusted, the officials have adjusted and I know the coaches have adjusted.”
CONCUSSIONS DOWN: Concussions in preseason were down from 91 to 79, a 13 percent decline. Concussions on kickoffs were zero in the preseason, down from three. Concussions in practices were down from 23 to 9. Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of health and safety initiatives, credits a reduction plan the NFL put into place last year, improvements in helmets in part spurred by the league ratings of helmets and banning of some, rules changes such as the “helmet rule” and the kickoff rules, and the education of players.
“We’re certainly optimistic about the results,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s medical director. “We’ll continue with more in-depth analyses of concussions.”
HELMET BAN: Miller said there were some 230 helmets players used in 2017 that ranked in the red area, meaning they were banned for new league players in 2018 and will be banned for every player next season. Through Week 3 of this season, about 40 were still in use that were grandfathered in.
He noted “it’s sometimes hard to make a change,” but added that players won’t have a choice after this season regarding those helmets.
ADVANTAGE, OFFENSE: Teams are scoring more than ever. The number of points (4,489), touchdowns (504) and touchdown passes (328) are the most in league history through six weeks.
McKay credited the performance of young quarterbacks and the emphasis on calling illegal contact and defensive holding penalties. Illegal contact penalties are up from 11 to 36. After six weeks in 2016, there were 30 such calls.
“We didn’t like the way it was going last year and it led to passing yardage going down,” McKay said. “As defenses get more aggressive and grab more, yards go down.”
Vincent said he expects scoring to “normalize” as teams see more film on the young quarterbacks and he noted weather conditions later in the season could make an impact.
“I believe some of the defenses and coordinators will adjust,” Vincent said. “Players are adjusting all the time and you just need game footage to see what people can and can’t do.”
PARITY IS GOOD: Games have been closer through the first six weeks. So far, 54 games have been decided by one score, tied for the most in league history at this point. There have been 28 games decided by three points or fewer, second-most at this point.
“Those are good stats for us because fans want to watch and attend close games,” McKay said.
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.
Broncos star linebacker promises to whoop Cardinals
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller, who once said his job was to sack quarterbacks and tell jokes, isn't in a jocular mood with the Denver Broncos mired in a monthlong funk.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Miller repeatedly promised that the Broncos (2-4) would whoop the Cardinals (1-5) Thursday night in Arizona.
"I
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (behind), though. Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their (behind).”
The Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, when they became the first team in NFL history to allow back-to-back 200-yard rushers — Todd Gurley and Isaiah Crowell.
That led general manager John Elway to declare this week that the Broncos have gotten “very soft” in defending the run, reigniting an insult he used last year that didn’t sit well with the players amid a franchise-worst eight-game skid.
“The last two weeks we had a 200-yard rusher. I get where he’s coming from,” Miller said. “But that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different.”
The Broncos successfully schemed to thwart Rams QB Jared Goff, who was limited to 14 completions for 201 yards and no touchdowns to go with an interception and five sacks.
Gurley, however, capitalized on the Broncos’ heavy use of nickel defense and nose tackle Domata Peko’s worst game in his two seasons in Denver to run for a career-best 208 yards and two TDs a week after the Jets’ Crowell gashed them for 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
The Broncos’ 23-20 loss left the Rams (6-0) as the league’s last unbeaten team.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said too many tackles and assignments were missed and challenged his team to get mentally tougher, declaring that tackling is “really mind-set and want-to.”
“Yeah, that was last week, we’re going to be better,” Miller said.
Miller insisted he wasn’t being salty.
“No, I’m not irritated,” he said. “I’m just confident.”
Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb collected 4½ sacks between them last week, but Miller insisted they hadn’t unlocked some sort of pass rush puzzle.
“No, we just got on the board,” Miller said. “And if we’re playing our best, I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that can block me and Bradley. … Especially not the Cardinals. They’re going to get our best on Thursday. They got to come with their best.”
Falcons place RB Freeman on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with foot and groin injuries on Tuesday, though they are "hopeful" he can return late this season.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had "general soreness" in his groin,
Head coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had “general soreness” in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.
Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5. Quinn had already ruled Freeman out for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
The 26-year-old has just 91 total yards and no touchdowns on 19 touches in parts of three games this season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman is in the second year of a five-year, $41.25 million contract that ranks him fourth in the NFL among running backs with a $8.25 million annual average.
The Falcons have relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who has 71 carries for 260 yards (3.7 average) and a touchdown, along with 13 catches for 105 yards and two scores. Rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith has 168 total yards on 42 touches with three rushing touchdowns. The team ranks 29th in rushing yards per game (86.0) and 27th in yards per carry (3.8) this season.
Freeman is Atlanta’s fifth starter placed on injured reserve this season, joining Pro Bowlers Deion Jones (foot) and Keanu Neal (ACL), free safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps). Jones is eligible to be recalled from IR in November, but each of the other three have been ruled out for the season.
Freeman could be recalled from IR in Week 15, assuming he would be healthy enough to return. Each team is allowed to recall two players from IR each season.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are expected to sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to kick against the Giants, according to multiple reports.
Primary kicker Matt Bryant injured his hamstring while making a 57-yarder late last week and is expected to sit out Monday. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 15 of 21 field goals last season with the Oakland Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Mara: Giants need less talk, more play from WR Beckham
Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Off to a
Off to a 1-5 start and with critics lining up to rip quarterback Eli Manning, Mara said the team is embarrassed to be at the bottom of the NFC East and NFL standings with one victory entering Week 7.
“It’s not just him,” Mara said of Manning, who took multiple questions last week about his ability to play at a high level in the aftermath of last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s pretty disappointing. I’m sick about it.
“When you’re 1-5, generally it means everybody has to play better.”
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about comments made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. He also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as ‘livid,’ to apologize to the team for being critical of Manning and the offense in general.
The Giants remain convinced they drafted the best player available at No. 2 in the 2018 draft when running back Saquon Barkley, and not USC quarterback Sam Darnold, was selected. Darnold went one pick later to the Jets.
With Manning’s production down, media coverage has focused on the Giants passing on a passer for a running back, a position at which difference-makers can historically be found later in the draft.
Mara said he still believes Barkley was “the best player in the draft.”
Beckham signed a six-year, $103 million contract before the start of the 2018 season and said at the press conference announcing the deal that he had learned from past flare-ups on and off the field.
In the latest episode of I AM MORE with Uninterrupted, Beckham said he will not apologize.
“I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”
Beckham said in the episode his delivery could have been better.
“Like I really went hard this offseason to repair myself — mind, body and soul — and put me back together, to be able to come here and do what? Do the same thing that I was just doing?” he said. “I worked way too hard to just even be able to play football again. I’m not gonna be OK with being mediocre. I’m not gonna be OK with being average.”
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results.
Gettleman made multiple roster moves Tuesday, adding wide receiver Bennie Fowler from the practice squad and placing Cody Latimer on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) also went on IR, and cornerback Donte Deayon was waived. The Giants also elevated linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman goes on IR with groin injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are placing running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a groin injury.
The team made the announcement Tuesday, another major setback in its injury plagued season.
One of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, Freeman is the fifth Atlanta player to go on injured reserve
Freeman has slowed by a variety of injuries the last two seasons. This year, he missed three games with a bruised knee sustained in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia. When he returned for a game at Pittsburgh, he went down with a foot injury and also was bothered by groin soreness.
The Falcons didn’t think the groin problem was serious, but further tests showed Freeman needs a surgical procedure. The team is hopeful he will be able to return late in the season.
Vikings place rookie CB Hughes on IR, re-sign DT Parry
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve, following the ACL injury to the rookie's left knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.
The Vikings re-signed defensive tackle David Parry on Tuesday to take the open roster spot, increasing their depth
Parry played in the first two games and had a sack against Green Bay. He was cut in favor of defensive tackle Tom Johnson on Sept. 19.
Unbeaten Rams still top AP Pro32 poll; Patriots are No. 2
NEW YORK (AP) — And then there was one.
After six weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are the NFL's last unbeaten team following their 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Rams will look to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of a three-game road swing.
And it’s little surprise that the Rams are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the fourth consecutive week. They received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“Todd Gurley has staked an early claim in this year’s MVP race,” Newsday said Bob Glauber. “With 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he kept the Rams unbeaten with a narrow road win at Denver.”
The New England Patriots are inching their way back to the top. The Patriots moved two spots to No. 2 after their 43-40 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Death. Taxes. Patriots,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The Chiefs slipped a spot to No. 3 after their first loss of the season. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive Sunday night matchup.
The Bengals dropped three spots to No. 8 after their 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers, who have won two in a row, climbed three spots to No. 9 as they enter their bye week.
The New Orleans Saints, coming off their bye week, fell a spot to No. 4. They return to action this week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens jumped four spots to No. 6 after their 21-0 rout of the Tennessee Titans, in which they had a franchise-record 11 sacks.
“The Ravens play serious defense, which is a rarity in the new-age NFL,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Another team making a big climb was the Los Angeles Chargers, who moved six spots to No. 5 after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-14. The Chargers face the Titans in London for a game at Wembley Stadium.
The Minnesota Vikings moved up two spots to No. 7 after topping the Arizona Cardinals.
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles jumped five places to round out the top 10.
“(Carson) Wentz getting stronger,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.
AP source: Bills QB Allen diagnosed with sprained elbow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Josh Allen's injury tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow on his throwing arm and is not expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday.
The person says Allen's playing status is considered week to
The first-round draft pick was hurt while being hit on both sides shortly after completing a pass in the third quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston on Sunday.
The injury leaves Buffalo choosing between turnover-prone Nathan Peterman and newly signed veteran Derek Anderson to start Sunday.
Peterman has thrown four interceptions this season, including two in the final two minutes against Houston. The second-year player lost the starting job after faltering in a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
Anderson is a 12-year veteran who was lured out of semiretirement to sign with Buffalo last week to mentor Allen. The 35-year-old Anderson attempted just eight passes in three appearances with Carolina last season, and hasn’t started a game in nearly two years.
Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.
The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday
New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.
Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.
Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.
Armstrong had 18 tackles and two more on special teams. Latimer had six catches for 108 yards, including three receptions for 52 yards against Philadelphia.
Fowler played for the Broncos from 2015-17. He appeared in 45 regular-season games and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns. He caught Peyton Manning’s final career pass, a two-point conversion in the Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50.
Fowler joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent in April and was released on Sept. 1. The Patriots signed him on Sept. 10 and cut him less than a week later.
Deayon had six tackles in four games this season.
Rodgers leads Pack to comeback win over 49ers
Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Crosby's kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard drive in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory.
Green Bay (3-2-1) remained undefeated at Lambeau Field. Three Packers receivers totaled 100-plus yards, with Adams leading the way with 10 catches for 132 yards.
San Francisco (1-5) squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Beathard completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Rodgers engineered the win in the final minute. He rushed for 21 yards up the middle of the field and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. He then completed passes along the sideline to Adams (two) and Equanimeous St. Brown to set up a short-range field goal by Crosby.
The drive proved to be an exclamation mark for Rodgers, who evened the score at 30 with 1:55 remaining in the fourth period. He lobbed a 16-yard pass to Adams, who leaped for the catch in the left corner of the end zone.
The 49ers led 24-20 at halftime.
San Francisco opened the scoring on a 3-yard run by Matt Breida, who matched his rushing touchdown total (two) from his rookie campaign in 2017.
Green Bay scored the next 17 points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Montgomery, a 29-yard field goal by Crosby and a 9-yard passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams.
The 49ers answered with a 67-yard pass from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Beathard heaved a perfect pass to hit Goodwin in stride down the middle of the field.
A 39-yarder by Crosby increased Green Bay’s lead to 20-14.
San Francisco responded with a 30-yard strike from Beathard to Goodwin to take the lead with 6:05 to go in the half. Robbie Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to increase the halftime lead to four.
Green Bay pulled within 24-23 early in the second half after Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal. The 49ers responded with a 44-yarder from Gould to increase the lead to 27-23.
Gould hit a 43-yarder to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter before Rodgers’ comeback.
–Field Level Media
Blitzburghed: Bengals pick up pieces after another late loss
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals' depleted defense went with an all-out blitz, hoping to push the Steelers out of field goal range. Instead, Ben Roethlisberger threw a short pass that Antonio Brown turned into a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left, and the Bengals' litany of last-second losses grew with another mindboggling finish.
Brown's catch-and-run
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Monday that he decided to blitz in hopes of pushing the Steelers (3-2-1) out of Chris Boswell’s range. The Steelers trailed 21-20 and could have won with a field goal.
“We just decided to go after them,” Austin said. “I want our guys to play aggressive, we’re playing to win, and they had a good play called.”
When Roethlisberger saw the Bengals had no safety guarding against a big play, he knew Brown would have a clear path to the end zone. He took the snap and quickly tossed it to Brown, who ran untouched for Pittsburgh’s seventh straight win in the series.
In the aftermath, the Bengals were left trying to pick up the pieces of a defense that lost numerous players and is headed to Kansas City for a game Sunday night. The Chiefs (5-1) have one of the league’s top offenses and are coming off a 43-40 loss to New England.
Linebacker Nick Vigil left in the first quarter with an injured left knee and is out indefinitely. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard hurt his right shoulder late in the first half and didn’t return. Safety Shawn Williams left with a concussion in the third quarter. Others were in and out of the lineup with injuries.
The defense starred in Cincinnati’s solid start, scoring three touchdowns and finishing off three games by getting turnovers. With a chance to end the Bengals’ streak of abysmal finishes against the Steelers, the defense failed to hold on.
The Steelers got the ball at their 23-yard line with 1:12 left and three timeouts. Roethlisberger completed passes of 8 and 10 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster. A holding call on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick provided a first down.
Roethlisberger completed another pass that Smith-Schuster turned into a 23-yard gain and put them in field goal range with 15 seconds left and two timeouts. That play put the Steelers in position to pull it out.
“That was one there that he found the hole in the coverage,” Austin said. “Every coverage has got a little bit of a weakness in it, and where they hit us was right behind the linebackers and just in front of the safeties.”
Although Boswell has struggled this season, he has never missed a kick at Paul Brown Stadium. He had a game winner with 14 seconds left in Pittsburgh’s 18-16 playoff victory in 2015. He had another on the final play of a 23-20 victory last December.
Austin decided to take a chance with a blitz, hoping to drop a runner for a loss or sack Roethlisberger, rather than leave Boswell in position to kick another game winner.
“I didn’t want to leave it into the field goal kicker’s hands and allow him because it’s not every day you block a field goal,” Austin said.
DEFENDING BURFICT: Coach Marvin Lewis declined again on Monday to address linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s latest hit to Brown’s head . Burfict hit Brown in the shoulder and helmet with his forearm as the receiver was being tackled by Shawn Williams and Jessie Bates.
Brown was shaken up and left the game for a couple of plays. The officials didn’t flag the play, but the NFL could discipline Burfict after reviewing it. Burfict was suspended by the league for hitting Brown in the head during the 2015 playoff game and was suspended for the start of the next season. He also was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season for an egregious hit during a preseason game. He sat out the first four this year for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
“Everybody makes a comment on everything that 55 does,” Lewis said, using Burfict’s number. “They don’t comment on anything anybody else does, so let’s leave it at that.”
Bills QB Allen week to week with injured throwing arm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills rookie Josh Allen is out indefinitely after hurting his right throwing arm and leaving Buffalo in a quandary at quarterback.
Without providing many details, coach Sean McDermott would only list Allen as being "week to week" on Monday, a day after Allen hurt his elbow in the
The injury to the first-round draft pick leaves McDermott having to decide between having turnover-prone backup Nathan Peterman or newly signed 12-year veteran Derek Anderson start in Buffalo’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday. McDermott wouldn’t provide a hint as to who would start in Allen’s place.
Peterman threw two interceptions, with his first returned for the deciding touchdown with 1:23 left against the Texans.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: RB Bell still a no-show in Pittsburgh
Disgruntled holdout running back Le'Veon Bell did not show up for player meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday morning, NFL Network reported.
The Steelers are on their bye week with practices scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday before a break that ends Oct. 22. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, players must
Coach Mike Tomlin is giving the team off days Thursday through Sunday.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, all with the Steelers. A source told ESPN that Bell was targeting a return during Pittsburgh’s bye week.
The Steelers next play Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.5 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. Over the summer, the Steelers reportedly offered Bell a five-year, $70 million contract, but Bell balked because only $17 million was guaranteed. Big-name running backs Todd Gurley and David Johnson, who signed new contracts, received at least twice that amount in money guaranteed.
If Bell returns to the Steelers (3-2-1), he will be going back to a team that has found a capable replacement at running back. Second-year back James Conner has run the ball 103 times for 453 yards (4.4-yard average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 26 passes for 257 yards in six games. That’s the third-most receptions on the team, behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown.
–Field Level Media
Could trade provide graceful exit for Giants’ Manning?
Dallas Cowboys: It’s tough replacing one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that’s just what Brett Maher is doing this season — and doing it well. When the Cowboys cut Dan Bailey and his $3.4 million salary and brought in the $480,000-a-year Maher, no one was quite sure how it would turn out. But on the season, he’s hit 15 of 16 field goals, missing only his first attempt of the year. On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ 40-7 drubbing of Jacksonville, Maher hit field goals of 32, 46, 50 and 55 yards. He also connected on all four extra-point attempts. “Hats off to our kicker, Brett, for doing his job,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said after the game. “He’s pretty nice.” An even bigger compliment came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones. “We’re really pleased with how he’s kicking,” Jones said. “He’s kicking in form with how he kicked in preseason. It’s not surprising.”
New York Giants: ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck shared on Sunday his idea about how the Giants and struggling quarterback Eli Manning could divorce amicably: trade him to Jacksonville. Despite being 3-3, the Jaguars have playoff aspirations, but quarterback Blake Bortles has been inconsistent. In Jacksonville, the 37-year-old Manning could reunite with the man he won two Super Bowl games with, Tom Coughlin, the Jags’ president.
“I would do Eli Manning a solid. I would trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has a team and they’re making a run,” Hasselbeck said on the network. “Eli Manning is Tom Coughlin’s quarterback. If you were to ask Tom Coughlin what he’s looking for in a quarterback, he’s thinking about what Eli Manning does for him. Having him in the organization would be a value to the Jaguars and lets Giants fans turn the page.”
Philadelphia Eagles: Left tackle Jason Peters sustained a torn right biceps in the Eagles’ Week 6 win over the New York Giants, but he shouldn’t miss much time, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Sunday that Peters could return in just a week or two. Peters, 36, has played just two complete games this season as he has battled a quadriceps injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled in the preseason and hasn’t dazzled in the regular season, but he most likely will start while Peters is sidelined. He started 10 regular-season games when Peters went down with a knee injury last year, plus three more in the postseason. The Eagles (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins: Adrian Peterson was listed as questionable before the Redskins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 33-year-old running back didn’t let a separated shoulder suffered a week earlier stop him, though. He rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins won 23-17. “I had already made up in my mind Friday, ‘Hey, I’m going to give it a go, and I know it’s going to be painful but it’s mind over matter and keep pressing,'” Peterson told reporters after the game. “So that’s what I ended up doing.” The coaches on both sides applauded his efforts. “I can’t say enough about what he did today, playing through the pain of the shoulder and the knee,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Peterson. “What a pro. What a pro he is.” Panthers coach Ron Rivera had this to say: “Adrian Peterson ran hard. I think he created the opportunity for them down the stretch to control the clock a little bit.”
–Field Level Media