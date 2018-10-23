Dolphins’ Parker rebuts agent’s comments
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker distanced himself Monday from inflammatory comments made by his agent regarding coach Adam Gase a day earlier.
After Parker was inactive for the Dolphins on Sunday in a game they wound up losing 32-21 to the Detroit Lions, agent Jimmy Gould slammed Gase.
“Coach Gase is incompetent period and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big time today,” Gould said in a statement. “This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It’s sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client.”
Parker responded Monday by saying, “I can’t control what people are saying. (Gould is) a grown man. He says what he said. I can’t control what he says. I didn’t feel that way about Coach. That’s his own opinion.”
Parker met personally with Gase on Monday.
“My relationship is good with him,” Parker said. “We talked about it. No bad feelings for one another.”
Gase added of the relationship with Parker, “It’s fine. I saw him this morning and we talked a little bit.”
The situation may have ironed itself out due to injuries to two other Miami wide receivers, Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills, who both likely will be unavailable Thursday when the Dolphins visit the Houston Texans.
“We don’t have any more receivers, so I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” Gase said Monday of Parker. Asked if he expects Parker to play well, Gase replied, “Yeah, I’ve seen him do it before.”
Wilson will be out some time and perhaps for the season due to a right hip injury, his agent said Monday.
“The best-case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks,” Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN Fox7 in Miami, adding that the injury could keep Wilson out for the whole season.
NFL Network reported Wilson has a significant labrum issue and will see a hip specialist before a timeline for his recovery is determined. The network also reported Stills was due to have an MRI exam Monday after straining his groin late in Sunday’s game, which probably will keep him out for at least Thursday’s contest.
Parker missed two games with a quadriceps injury earlier this season, and Gase maintained Parker wasn’t 100 percent healthy Sunday.
Parker, 25, reportedly is a possible trade candidate before the Oct. 30 deadline. The 2015 first-round pick has just two catches for 40 yards this season after posting 139 grabs for 1,908 yards and eight touchdowns over his first three seasons.
Wilson, 26, has 26 catches for a team-high 391 yards and four scores (tied with Stills for the team lead) this season. He joined Miami on a three-year, $24 million contract in March.
Stills, 26, has 16 grabs for 281 yards and four touchdowns in his fourth season with the Dolphins.
The short-handed receiving corps will be on the end of passes from backup quarterback Brock Osweiler on Thursday, as Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss his third consecutive contest.
–Field Level Media
The biggest call of the weekend came when a Redskins lineman moved early as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher lined up for a tying 47-yard field goal in the final minute. The flag was on Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladoceur, who tilted the ball before the snap.
“Exact same things I’ve been doing for 14 years,” Ladoceur said.
He’s not alone. Long snappers routinely move the ball like Ladoceur did just before they snap it, and a flag is hardly ever thrown.
Instead of getting 5 yards closer, the Cowboys were backed up 5 yards, which mattered when Maher’s 52-yarder clanked off the left upright, leaving the Redskins (4-2) atop the topsy-turvy NFC East instead of the Cowboys (3-4).
While fans across the country were wondering what the heck a “snap infraction” was, the NFL tweeted a video about the rule — but didn’t say whether it was the correct call: “The illegal ball movement by the center in #DALvsWAS causes the defense to come across the neutral zone and contact a lineman.”
Players and coaches in both locker rooms were stumped by the uncommon call by referee John Hussey’s crew at such a crucial moment.
“This was a terrible call,” NBC analyst Tony Dungy declared. “An illegal snap has to be an abrupt movement or something unusual. The Dallas center does neither one of those. It’s not abrupt nor is it unusual.”
NBC showed side-by-side views of Ladoceur’s movement on the play that was whistled and the do-over and they looked identical. No flag was thrown on the second snap.
“That is his normal motion,” Dungy argued. “He did it in the snap before that. The next snap he does the exact same thing.”
LONDON CALLING
Another debatable call with huge implications was Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to go for 2 — and then to throw the ball from the 1 after a flag for defensive holding on the first conversion pass — instead of going for the tie and playing for overtime in Tennessee’s 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London.
“I’m not going to second-guess the call,” Vrabel said after Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor in traffic was tipped away by safety Adrian Phillips.
“I love the call, everyone in this locker room loved the call,” Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe said. “We wanted to be aggressive no matter what, and that’s what we did. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way.”
The Titans (3-4) had the momentum, having rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit.
Going for the win is a mantra, repeated most recently by Colts coach Frank Reich after a Week 4 loss, but maybe it’s time NFL players, coaches and fans learn to look at ties like the NHL does.
Of the six most recent ties prior to this season, half of them had direct playoff implications, including the 13-13 deadlock between the Eagles and Bengals in 2008 in which Donovan McNabb famously admitted he didn’t know a tie was even a thing.
At 9-6-1, the Eagles edged the Cowboys, Bears and Buccaneers — all 9-7 — for the final NFC wild-card spot that season.
EASYGOING EAGLES
The Eagles are the latest team to realize how uneasy the head is that wears the crown.
On a day dominated by Eric Reid and Malcom Jenkins turning the fight for racial and social justice into a skirmish on the field, the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Panthers dropped Philadelphia to 3-4 a year after going 16-3.
Pederson said he told his team, “Hey, pressure’s off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything and the pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”
BRONCOS KICKING BOOTY
Week 7 kicked off with a butt-kicking just like Miller promised as the Broncos snapped a four-game skid with a 45-10 thrashing of the Cardinals on Thursday night.
Miller, who had two strip sacks, acknowledged his message was really directed as his teammates.
“It was a smart thing because we can’t make him a liar,” Denver nose tackle Shelby Harris said Monday. “It just set the tone for the whole week. We said we were going to do it, and so we got to go out there and do it. Because if we don’t, we’re a bunch of liars.”
DENVER DE JA VU
As he did in Denver last year, Mike McCoy stubbornly spread out his formation with a patchwork O-line that couldn’t keep pass rushers off his young QB. He paid the price with a midseason firing for the second straight year, and his third pink slip in less than two years.
The Cardinals canned McCoy after what rookie head coach Steve Wilks called an “embarrassing” outing against the Broncos and the offense’s putrid performance over seven games.
Wilks might regret Cardinals coaches leaving rookie QB Josh Rosen in the game until the end while the Broncos were fulfilling their pledge to whoop the Cardinals and teeing off on bewildered tackles. Rosen was injured on his final play, limping off with a sprained toe on his left foot.
FLEX FLOP
Bengals-Chiefs seemed like a worthy choice for the NFL’s first flexed game this season. A pair of first-place teams. Juicy plot lines with high-powered offenses in this year of skyrocketing scores. Deficient defenses.
It had all the makings of another shootout like the Chiefs and Patriots one week earlier.
Instead, it was another blowout, the league’s second consecutive 45-10 shellacking in prime time as Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Marvin Lewis didn’t do anything to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards while completing his final 18 passes
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards while completing his final 18 passes and the Falcons added another chapter to New York’s miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night .
“You’d rather go into a bye week on a win than a loss, that’s for sure,” Ryan said. “We need some rest. We’ve got different guys banged up. All of us need to rest and refresh for the second half of the season.”
The Falcons (3-4) have five starters on injured reserve, which helped send a team with Super Bowl aspirations spiraling to a three-game losing streak. They snapped that skid with a victory over Tampa Bay, and then kept the winning going against the struggling Giants.
Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Falcons sent New York (1-6) to its fourth straight loss.
“I don’t feel like we’re a 1-6 team,” said Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “That’s what our record is, but that’s not the feeling in the locker room.”
It was another dynamic performance by Ryan, who was the league’s MVP in 2016 when he led Atlanta to the Super Bowl.
While these Falcons haven’t played to that level, their quarterback is putting up numbers that measure up to what he did two years ago: a 71.1 percent completion rate, 2,335 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Ryan is only focused on the team’s performance.
“To inch our way closer to .500 is a positive for us,” he said.
Some things to keep an eye on after Atlanta’s victory over the Giants:
GIORGIO STEPS UP
While Matt Bryant recovers from a hamstring injury, Atlanta’s kicking appears to be in good hands.
Signed a few days before the game, Giorgio Tavecchio booted three field goals, including a career-best 56-yarder that helped seal the victory and was the longest field goal by a kicker in his first game with a new team in 40 years, according to NFL Research.
“That kick was good from about 65 yards,” Ryan said. “He did a great job for us coming in on short notice.”
Tavecchio also connected from 40 and 50 yards.
Even though Bryant will surely reclaim his job as soon as he’s healthy, Tavecchio set himself up to draw attention from other teams when he goes on the open market again. He kicked last season for the Oakland Raiders.
BIG TROUBLE IN THE BIG APPLE
Going up against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, the Giants’ offense fell short again.
New York was held to two field goals through three quarters and squandered another scoring chance when Eli Manning’s pass on fourth-and-goal from the 1 was swatted away . Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were surely not enough to persuade anyone in the locker room that they’ve figured out their season-long scoring woes.
“We know we have talent,” tight end Evan Engram said. “We’re doing things. We’re just not putting the big picture together. That is what’s frustrating.”
The Giants have been held to 20 points or less in five of seven games.
“I can’t give you the answer,” rookie running back Saquon Barkley said. “We’re not executing. We’re not finishing drives. That’s the gist of our season.”
BIG PLAY HALL
While he doesn’t get targeted a lot in Atlanta’s passing game, Hall sure has a knack of coming up with huge plays.
Last season, the diminutive receiver hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass with his first career reception.
Against the Giants, Hall broke free down the middle of the field to score Atlanta’s first TD on a perfectly thrown ball from Ryan .
Hall finished with three catches for 63 yards, giving him 10 career receptions. Of those, four have gone for at least 20 yards.
“He’s put in a lot of hard work, and it’s showing up,” Ryan said. “He’s making lot of good plays for us.”
BANGED-UP LINE
The Falcons have more injury concerns on their offensive line.
Right guard Brandon Fusco went down late in the first half with a right ankle injury. He was helped off the field by a pair of trainers and quickly taken to the locker room on a cart.
The bye week will give Fusco extra time to recover before a Nov. 4 game at Washington. The Falcons will be eager to get him back since they already lost another starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending injury.
Ben Garland took Fusco’s spot.
BECKHAM’S MILESTONE
On an otherwise forgettable night, Beckham could at least relish a piece of history .
With eight catches for 143 yards, he went past 5,000 yards in his 54th career game.
That makes him the fastest player to reach the milestone in the Super Bowl era . He surpassed Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who did it in 56 games.
Lance Alworth needed the fewest games (52) to put up 5,000 receiving yards, accomplishing the feat from 1962-66.
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards, and fill-in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio connected from 56 yards late for his third field goal as the host Atlanta Falcons extended the New York Giants' losing streak to four games with a 23-20 victory Monday night.
Ryan, who completed his last 18 passes
Ryan, who completed his last 18 passes to finish 31 of 39, connected with Marvin Hall for a 47-yard touchdown. Tevin Coleman had a 30-yard TD run, and Tavecchio made field goals of 40 and 50 yards in addition to his 56-yarder with 1:55 remaining.
Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning with five seconds left, and Saquon Barkley ran for the two-point conversion, but it was too little too late as the Falcons (3-4) stretched their home winning streak against the NFC East to eight games.
Manning completed 27 of 38 for 399 yards, with Beckham catching eight for 143 yards for the Giants (1-6).
New York’s Sterling Shepard had five receptions for 167 yards. Atlanta’s Julio Jones made nine grabs for 104 yards.
Barkley, who finished with 43 yards rushing and 51 receiving, scored on a 2-yard run with 4:47 left. That left the Giants down by eight points, and they surprisingly went for two points. Manning’s pass to Beckham was incomplete.
Coleman’s TD run came with just under eight minutes to go after Tavecchio started the final quarter with his 50-yarder.
The Falcons led 10-3 at intermission, with all the scoring coming within the final five minutes of a first half that featured seven sacks and punts on the first three possession by both teams.
Hall caught a bomb from Ryan to cap a three-play, 86-yard scoring drive. A 38-yard pass interference penalty set up the 40-yard field goal by Tavecchio with three seconds left after Aldrick Rosas had connected on a 31-yard field goal for the Giants with 50 seconds on the clock.
Tavecchio, who kicked for Oakland last season, was signed by the Falcons after Matt Bryant strained his right hamstring on a 57-yard field goal against Tampa Bay late in the fourth quarter last week.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had two of the Falcons’ four sacks of Manning after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.
Manning connected with Shepard for 53 yards and Beckham for 52 yards in the third quarter, but New York got just a 36-yard field goal by Rosas out of the two trips inside the red zone. The other drive ended on an incomplete pass from the 1-yard line on fourth down.
–Field Level Media
Instead, the Giants were held to two
Instead, the Giants were held to two field goals through three quarters of their 23-20 loss to the Falcons on Monday night. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough to win the game or convince anyone in the New York locker room that answers had been found for season-long scoring woes that led to the Giants’ fourth straight loss.
The Giants (1-6) were frustrated by an Atlanta defense which has three starters on injured reserve and had allowed the second-most points and third-most yards per game in the NFL.
After the game, Beckham sat facing his locker, holding his head in his hands before finally heading off to his shower.
When he faced reporters later, he was calm but frustrated.
“It’s the little things, the little pieces that you’ve got to put together, the little things that are the difference between losing and winning,” Beckham said. “We just haven’t found a way to put it all together.”
The statistics would suggest Beckham did his part with eight receptions for 143 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown catch with only 5 seconds remaining.
The touchdown made the final score look more respectable, but it brought Beckham little comfort. He chastised himself for failing to catch a 2-point pass that could have cut the Falcons’ lead to 20-14 with about five minutes remaining.
“That’s something I have to go home with at night,” he said. “That’s tough.”
Despite having such weapons as Beckham, Sterling Shepard, who had five catches for 167 yards, rookie standout running back Saquon Barkley and two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning, the Giants have found no answer to their season-long inability to turn yards into points.
“We know we have talent,” said tight end Evan Engram. “We’re doing things. We’re just not putting the big picture together. That’s what’s frustrating. … We’re just going to keep working, and it will eventually pop.”
The Giants have scored no more than 20 points in five of their seven games.
“I can’t give you the answer,” Barkley said. “We’re not executing. We’re not finishing drives. That’s the gist of our season. … We’ve got to find a way to execute and finish our game.”
There were no turnovers to blame. Manning threw for 399 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, but he was sacked four times for a loss of 27 yards. Entering the game, the 37-year-old Manning had been sacked 20 times, third-most in the NFL.
Barkley was held to 43 yards, his second-lowest total of the season, on 14 carries. He added nine catches for 51 yards.
“Honestly, personally I didn’t play a good game,” Barkley said. “… I wasn’t the player I usually am.”
The difficulties in scoring might have influenced coach Pat Shurmur’s aggressive play-calling.
With Atlanta leading 10-3 early in the third quarter, Shurmur left his offense on the field for a fourth-down play from the Atlanta 1. Manning’s pass for Scott Simonson was incomplete.
Shurmur again left his offense on the field to go for a 2-point play after Barkley’s 2-yard scoring run cut Atlanta’s lead to 20-12 in the fourth quarter. Giants players supported the call, which ended with the incompletion to Beckham.
“He has faith in us that we’re going to put it in the end zone,” Shepard said. “I love that the coaches have faith in us.”
Added Beckham: “I like the call. I love being aggressive.”
Shurmur said analytics show “You increase your chances by 50 percent if you go for it and make it there, so that’s what you do.”
Shurmur said going for 2 was “an aggressive approach. … I think from a head coaching perspective, I want to be aggressive for our guys.”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
|NYG
|Atl
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|433
|423
|Rushes-yards
|20-61
|20-67
|Passing
|372
|356
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-38-0
|31-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|3-23
|Punts
|4-40.8
|3-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-58
|5-29
|Time of Possession
|27:43
|32:17
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 14-43, Engram 1-10, Manning 3-7, Penny 1-2, Beckham 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Coleman 11-50, Smith 7-16, Ryan 2-1.
PASSING_New York, Manning 27-38-0-399. Atlanta, Ryan 31-39-0-379.
RECEIVING_New York, Barkley 9-51, Beckham 8-143, S.Shepard 5-167, Engram 2-16, Ellison 2-11, Fowler 1-11. Atlanta, Jones 9-104, Ridley 5-43, Hall 3-63, Hooper 3-48, Coleman 2-32, Smith 2-29, Hardy 2-24, Sanu 2-21, Ortiz 2-7, Saubert 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall, Tevin Coleman broke loose on a 30-yard scoring run and the Atlanta Falcons added another chapter to New York's miserable season, beating the Giants 23-20 on Monday night.
Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards
Ryan completed his final 18 passes and finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards, sending the Giants (1-6) to their fourth straight loss. Giorgio Tavecchio, filling in for injured Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, sealed the victory for Atlanta (3-4) with the longest field goal of his career from 56 yards.
Facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses, New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter. To the surprise of no one who has seen the Giants stumble through the season, Eli Manning’s pass for tight end Scott Simonson fell harmlessly to the turf.
Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards, his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and Sterling Shepard finished with 167 yards on five receptions.
The passing game got little help from the ground attack, however. Rookie Saquon Barkley was limited to 43 yards on 14 carries, forcing the Giants to go one-dimensional.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts offensively. The Falcons failed to cross midfield on their first three possessions, and the Giants weren’t much better.
Then, suddenly, Atlanta struck for two big plays to grab the lead. Ryan went down the left sideline to tight end Austin Hooper for a 36-yard gain, pushing the Falcons into New York territory for the first time. Then Ryan spotted Hall breaking free down the middle of the field, hitting him perfectly in stride for the touchdown.
The teams traded field goals in the final minute of the first half, sending the Falcons to the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
Tavecchio, who first connected from 40 yards, added a 50-yard kick that extended the lead to 13-6 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Coleman rumbled for another Atlanta TD without being touched, giving the home team some breathing room before the Giants finally showed some life offensively. Manning completed five passes for 61 yards before Barkley powered over from the 2 with 4:47 remaining for New York’s first TD of the game. But coach Pat Shurmur decided to go for 2, looking to put his team in position to win with another score.
Manning pass for Beckham was knocked away, and the Falcons drove for Tavecchio’s clinching field goal.
The Giants did manage a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining as Manning hooked up with Beckham on a 1-yard scoring play, but only after the quarterback was stuffed on two straight attempts to run it over, burning off most of the scant time on the clock.
INJURY REPORT
The Falcons lost another guard when Brandon Fusco went down late in the first half with a right ankle injury.
Fusco had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers, and he was quickly taken to the locker room on a cart.
After initially announcing that Fusco’s return to the game was questionable, the Falcons declared him out.
Atlanta had already lost another starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending injury.
Ben Garland took Fusco’s spot on the line.
UP NEXT
Giants: New York returns home next Sunday to face NFC East-leading Washington (4-2).
Falcons: Atlanta also plays Washington in its next game — but not until Nov. 4 after a bye week.
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Free agent WR Pryor almost fully healthy
Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is almost back to full health and could return from a groin injury as soon as this weekend, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Pryor, 29, was released by the New York Jets on Saturday after only six games with the team. He has a groin tear that was expected to sideline him for two weeks, and New York let him go instead of waiting for him to get back to 100 percent.
The former Ohio State star had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns this season. He could represent another receiving option for teams that lost out on Amari Cooper, who was traded Monday from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys.
In 49 career games, Pryor has 113 receptions for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns. The former signal-caller also has rushed for 647 yards and four touchdowns and has passed for 1,994 yards and nine touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Raiders place RB Lynch on IR
The Oakland Raiders placed running back Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss the majority of the rest of the season.
Lynch — who was expected to miss at least a month with a groin/core muscle injury suffered in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks — would be eligible to return in Week 16 for a Christmas Eve meeting with the Denver Broncos, but it’s also possible he has played his last game for his hometown team.
Lynch, 32, is in the second year of a two-year, $9 million deal and will hit free agency after the season. He previously retired from the Seahawks after the 2015 season before returning to play for the Raiders, who may or may not remain in Oakland in 2019 before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
The five-time Pro Bowler has 90 carries for 376 yards and three scores this season after posting a line of 207-891-7 in 2017.
The Raiders are expected to rely on Doug Martin and Jalen Richard in Lynch’s absence, with DeAndre Washington working in once he returns from a knee scope.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.
“He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That’s what it came down to,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone call from Cowboys president Stephen Jones regarding Cooper.
“I hate to see good players go,” head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN. “I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said, ‘let’s do it. ‘”
The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.
–Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles will remain the team’s starting quarterback in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles in London.
“I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback,” Marrone said in a statement posted by the team a day after Bortles was benched in Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans. “I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”
According to multiple reports, the team will give Cody Kessler — who replaced Bortles on Sunday — some reps with the first team this week, and Bortles will be on a short leash.
–Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said he loves playing in Denver but acknowledged his time with the team could be coming to an end, amid reports he could be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline.
“Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” Thomas told reporters. “It’s football, man, it’s business. That’s what happens. It’s happened before. I never think it will happen to me, but I’m like everybody else. It happens once you get older.”
ESPN reported Sunday that the Broncos have not rebuffed a “handful” of teams that have reached out about trading for Thomas, though Denver plans to keep wideout Emmanuel Sanders.
— The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve after each player sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
An MRI confirmed both injuries. Alexander tore the ACL in his right knee after his leg buckled on a non-contact play shortly before halftime.
“Kwon was playing so well and he’s the heart and soul of our defense,” head coach Dirk Koetter said Monday. “It’s just very unfortunate. Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional last night.”
–Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Thursday night at the Houston Texans, head coach Adam Gase confirmed.
Tannehill has missed consecutive games with a right (throwing) shoulder injury and is reportedly facing “an uphill challenge” in his recovery, though Gase said last week surgery is not expected to be an option.
Brock Osweiler will make his third straight start Thursday, this time against his former team. The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal in March 2016 but benched him in his 14th game with the team.
–New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel avoided serious injury to his left knee, according to an NFL Network report, after going down awkwardly in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
According to the report, Michel has a sprained medial collateral ligament and could miss some time, but likely not much after an MRI exam showed no serious damage.
Michel, a 2018 first-round draft pick from Georgia, was helped off the field after his leg was twisted by Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Michel fumbled on the play. Before being carted off the field and into the locker room, he gained 35 yards on five touches, bringing his season total to 453 yards on 99 touches.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to team headquarters after their Week 7 bye, again with no sign of disgruntled holdout running back Le’Veon Bell, according to multiple reports.
Previously, Bell told ESPN that he intends to end his holdout at some point to play this season, his sixth in the NFL, and it was speculated he’d be back by now. Bell has refused to sign the team’s $14.54 million franchise tag and wants a new contract. With each week he sits out, he is forfeiting $850,000.
Without Bell, the Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North. Second-year running back James Conner has emerged as a replacement for Bell, carrying the ball 103 times for 453 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie wideout Christian Kirk told reporters Monday that interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich isn't going to "try and reinvent the wheel," but he will look to kick-start the league's worst offense with a few different tactics.
Seahawks LB Wright finally nearing return
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie wideout Christian Kirk told reporters Monday that interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich isn’t going to “try and reinvent the wheel,” but he will look to kick-start the league’s worst offense with a few different tactics. One could be throwing the ball more to David Johnson, which the team did 120 times during his All-Pro 2016 campaign, a year in which Leftwich was an intern on the Cardinals’ coaching staff. “With 2016 being my best year, that’s a good thing to hear,” a smiling Johnson told reporters. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen missed practice Monday with a toe injured late in the Cardinals’ loss to Denver on Thursday, but he is expected to return Wednesday, head coach Steve Wilks said.
Los Angeles Rams: L.A. racked up 39 points before pulling its starters Sunday against the 49ers, but the Rams couldn’t help but look back on missed opportunities to add more points. “So many plays out there that I can even think of right now that we kind of just left on the field,” quarterback Jared Goff told reporters. The team kicked three field goals of 37 yards or less after stalling in the red zone, a week after scoring just two touchdowns in five trips inside the 20-yard line at Denver. “I know (coach) Sean (McVay’s) going to be hard on himself,” Goff said. “I’m going to be hard on myself. I want to be better down there. Continue to finish with touchdowns.”
San Francisco 49ers: The Sunday loss dropped San Francisco to 1-6, and the 49ers are now dead last in the NFL in turnover margin at minus-15. They’ve committed 12 turnovers in the past three games while failing to record a single takeaway. “We were way too careless with the ball, having those four turnovers, the blocked punt,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday of the loss to the Rams. He added that the whole defense has been culpable for the lack of takeaways. “By no means is it one person, it’s a little bit of everybody,” Shanahan said. “When you’re playing zone defense, you’ve got seven guys looking at the quarterback. You want to put the quarterback under duress, that’s where you get some tips, overthrows and things like that. That’s where you get your picks.”
Seattle Seahawks: Having had a revolving door at weak-side linebacker for much of the season, the Seahawks finally appear close to their old selves. K.J. Wright, a Pro Bowler in 2016, appears likely to make his season debut on Sunday at Detroit after missing the first six games recovering from a preseason knee ‘scope, though coach Pete Carroll declined to say for sure that Wright would play. Carroll also said the team expects to get more clarity on Tuesday about the status of suspended linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who met with the NFL on Monday. Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider-trading charges earlier this year.
–Field Level Media
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph shook off recent reports saying the team is considering trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, telling reporters he hasn't heard anything on the matter from general manager John Elway.
Raiders’ McKenzie: Gruden ‘not pushing me out’
Denver Broncos: Head coach Vance Joseph shook off recent reports saying the team is considering trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, telling reporters he hasn’t heard anything on the matter from general manager John Elway. “It’s rumors, it’s gossip,” Joseph said. “It doesn’t matter to our football team, really. Our only concern is the Chiefs and that’s on Sunday.” Thomas himself acknowledged he’s heard the chatter, and while he wants to stay in Denver, he thinks the end of his tenure could be near. “Of course, I want to be here, but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now, so I feel like somewhat it is true, my time here is coming up,” said Thomas, the team’s longest tenured player. “But I don’t know.”
Kansas City Chiefs: Entering with one of the league’s worst defenses, Kansas City held Cincinnati to just 10 points on Sunday night, 11 points lower than the Bengals’ previous lowest total this season. Head coach Andy Reid said Monday he’s seen coordinator Bob Sutton’s group making progress. “Bob’s game plan from the defensive side was really perfect for what Cincinnati does, and I thought our guys executed it fast and with an aggressive mentality there,” Reid said. “… I thought we took a step in the right direction there, and I think that’s important as you go through the year.” The Chiefs allowed a season-high 43 points to the New England Patriots in Week 6, but they allowed just 14 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolts opened Sunday’s game in London with a bang — with Philip Rivers hitting Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage — and they knew they were going to do so. “That’s something that we saw, and (QBs coach Shane Steichen) told me, the first play of the game was going to be a touchdown,” head coach Anthony Lynn said. “And it was. So that’s preparation … me and the quarterback coach, we get together all the time before the game, and we just go through a lot of things. He looked at that play, and he said, ‘That’s going to be a touchdown, Coach.’ He was right. Shane (was right).”
Oakland Raiders: After the team dealt away another one of his top draft picks, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie rejected the suggestion that head coach Jon Gruden could force McKenzie out in Oakland. “He’s not pushing me out,” McKenzie said. “That’s not happening.” McKenzie, with a smile, also referred to himself as “untouchable” when asked if anyone on the roster is beyond being available via trade. Previous reports have suggested Gruden is looking to bring in his own personnel czar, with former colleague and current Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen being a candidate. Specific to the Amari Cooper trade, McKenzie sounded like he was clearly on board with shipping the 2015 fourth overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-rounder. “It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick,” McKenzie said. “In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do.”
–Field Level Media
Unbeaten LA Rams rolling behind Aaron Donald’s dominance
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay was standing on the sideline to watch it, the head coach still had to check the video before he truly realized the scope of Aaron Donald's dominance in the Los Angeles Rams' latest win.
The All-Pro defensive lineman was in vintage form against the San Francisco
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Sean McVay was standing on the sideline to watch it, the head coach still had to check the video before he truly realized the scope of Aaron Donald’s dominance in the Los Angeles Rams’ latest win.
The All-Pro defensive lineman was in vintage form against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, leading a stellar defensive effort as the Rams (7-0) extended their longest perfect start to a season since 1985 with a 39-10 victory.
McVay saw Donald’s four sacks, and he knew Donald had forced a fumble that led to a score. Turns out, there was much more.
“I knew he had a really productive day, but then you go back and you just tally up all the plays that he made,” McVay said. “How he’s getting there and affecting and influencing the game in a variety of ways from his position was really impressive. That’s why he’s the man.”
Donald is back at the peak of his disruptive powers after a self-described slow start to the season possibly caused by missing the Rams’ entire offseason program and preseason during his contract holdout. With the $135 million man causing regular misery for opponents’ offenses, the rest of the Rams’ defense is backing him up with big plays — particularly against offenses that are still works in progress, such as the Niners’ injury-plagued unit.
All told in Santa Clara, Donald had nine tackles, five quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, that forced fumble from Matt Breida and a fumble recovery.
Los Angeles will need Donald’s leadership during its upcoming four-game stretch against four of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. The Rams are the NFL’s only unbeaten team as they begin the gauntlet with a visit from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-2-1) on Sunday.
McVay and Wade Phillips, his veteran defensive coordinator, haven’t said much to their players about the Rams’ unbeaten record yet. They’re aware of the length and difficulty of a full NFL season, and they don’t want the Rams to get ahead of their next challenge — particularly not before their bye week next month.
“The narrative is written every single week, and we want to continue to try to do a good job,” McVay said. “We don’t have to do anything other than try to be the best that we can one day at a time, and hopefully that leads to a good performance.”
The rest of the defense fed off the advantages created by Donald’s performance by forcing two fumbles and two interceptions. None of those turnovers arose from lucky bounces or deflections: Instead, McVay praised his defense for actively making plays to create opportunities for the Rams’ prolific offense.
“That was a big part of being able to win,” McVay said. “Get those short fields. Ultimately, it’s about scoring points. The yards are the yards. That doesn’t matter. What matters to us is scoring as many points as we can.”
McVay’s offense could be healthier when the Packers get to town on Sunday. Playmaking receiver Cooper Kupp is making steady progress back from the knee injury that sidelined him against the Niners, although McVay isn’t sure whether he’ll need one more week of rehab before playing again.
More AP NFL: www.apnews.com/tags/NFL and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco has suffered a right ankle injury and won’t return to Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.
Fusco did not put weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field late in the second quarter. Minutes later, he was driven on a cart to the locker room and was ruled out to return.
Ben Garland took over for Fusco to start the second half. The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury.
Giants cornerback Eli Apple limped off the field following the same second-quarter play. Apple returned to start the second half.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers free safety Adrian Colbert likely will miss the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday.
The 49ers placed Colbert on injured reserve Monday and signed quarterback Tom Savage to a one-year contract to take his roster spot.
Coach Kyle Shanahan estimated Colbert would be sidelined for six to eight weeks. He would be eligible to come off IR for the 49ers’ second-to-last game, at home against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 23.
But Shanahan talked as if Colbert, a second-year player out of Miami, will be shut down for the season. Rookie D.J. Reed will get the first opportunity to start at free safety in his absence.
“It’s tough. It’s part of football, though,” Shanahan said. “It’s not the first time that’s happened. Colbert is one of those guys who got his opportunity last year because a lot of guys went down.”
The 28-year-old Savage, who made nine starts over three seasons with the Houston Texans, originally signed with San Francisco last Tuesday. He was waived Saturday when the 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Rams because of injuries in the secondary.
But Savage was quickly re-signed to provide San Francisco with a third quarterback alongside starter C.J. Beathard and backup Nick Mullens. The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3 to a torn ACL.
Shanahan remained firmly committed to Beathard on Monday despite a shaky performance in Sunday’s 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Beathard threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, giving him seven interceptions and three lost fumbles in five games (four starts). San Francisco (1-6) is winless since Beathard took over for Garoppolo.
“We’ve had 18 turnovers this year,” Shanahan said. “I’ve watched every single one, definitely more than once. I recommend you guys (the media) do it too. You guys will see there’s a lot of people involved in each one.”
The 49ers have an NFL-worst minus-15 turnover ratio, and the offense is only half the problem. San Francisco has forced just three turnovers — one interception and two fumbles — in seven games.
Colbert is one of a few second-year defensive players — linebacker Reuben Foster and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon are others — who haven’t made the impact that was anticipated after their promising rookie seasons.
Addressing his group of second-year defenders as a whole, Shanahan said: “Those guys worked extremely hard in the offseason. They came in ready to take it to another level and they haven’t done that so far. That stuff’s hard.”
Shanahan praised Colbert, however, saying the free safety was enjoying a strong game Sunday before hurting his ankle while trying to intercept interception on a deep pass in the third quarter.
NOTES: Running back Matt Breida is day-to-day after tweaking his left ankle Sunday, but “his strength is good,” Shanahan said. … Receivers Marquise Goodwin (ankle) and Pierre Garcon (knee) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (stinger) will be evaluated Wednesday. … Foster (shoulder) is expected to practice Wednesday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' offense remains anemic and turnover-prone. And their defense is suddenly springing leaks again.
As if things can’t get much worse, the young and patchwork Bills follow up their 37-5 meltdown at Indianapolis on Sunday by preparing to host Tom Brady and the New England Patriots next week — and in a prime-time setting, no less.
Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the challenge ahead by noting how the Patriots are far more accustomed to playing on a national stage such as Monday Night Football, as opposed to Buffalo — a team more familiar with early Sunday afternoon kickoffs.
“The better team you have, the more prime-time games you get,” McDermott said Monday. “So yeah, you can say give them the advantage because they’ve been there before.”
And that was after McDermott noted how relatively inexperienced the Bills are in saying: “I’ve got a young football team on my hands.”
It shows.
A year after ending a 17-season playoff drought, the Bills (2-5) are enduring the telltale signs of being in transition after going through yet another offseason roster overhaul as part of their intention to rebuild through youth.
One of those rookies won’t be in the lineup against the AFC East-leading Patriots (5-2), who are 31-4 against Buffalo in their past 35 meetings, and 7-0 overall in prime-time games.
McDermott announced rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss his second game with a bruised elbow on his right arm.
That leaves veteran Derek Anderson preparing to make his second start some three weeks after being lured out of semiretirement.
The 13th-year player showed some rust by throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble against the Colts in his first start in nearly two years.
Despite his unfamiliarity with Buffalo’s playbook and personnel, Anderson did go 20 of 31 for 175 yards, which marked the most yards passing by a Bills quarterback in four weeks.
Buffalo’s offense, however, is at best a work in progress no matter who’s at quarterback, including Nathan Peterman, who lost the starting job midway through a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
The Bills have scored just 81 points. It’s the third-lowest total in franchise history through seven games, and worst since Buffalo scored 75 in getting off to a 1-6 start in 1977.
The Bills have yet to top 20 first downs in a game. And the seven offensive touchdowns scored through seven games are the fewest over the same span since Buffalo managed six on offense to open the 2007 season.
The Bills have been so inept, only eight of 22 drives have crossed midfield over the past two games. The Patriots, by comparison, had six of 10 drives cross midfield alone in their 38-31 win at Chicago on Sunday.
“I think we’d all like to be out there posting 50 points (a game),” McDermott said. “That’s just not where we are right now. So we just have to understand who we are, where we are in this process of trying to get this thing going in the right direction.”
The game against the Colts was the latest indication of how the Bills stand little chance of being competitive if their defense unravels.
Though five offensive turnovers played a factor, Buffalo surrendered 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns passing — both season worsts. The Bills also forced no takeaways after generating 11 in their previous four outings.
The Colts scored on their final four possessions of the first half to build a 24-0 lead, marking the third time this season Buffalo has trailed by 22 or more points after two quarters.
It was an uncharacteristic outing for a defense that combined to allow just four touchdowns and had 15 sacks in its previous four games.
Coordinator Leslie Frazier described the issues against the run as being correctible.
“It’s disappointing,” Frazier said. “We’re trying to set the standard on defense, and we didn’t play up to our standard yesterday. It was not playoff-caliber, and we’ve got to play better.”
NOTES: RB LeSean McCoy’s status remains uncertain as he continues to be monitored for a concussion after being hurt on the second play from scrimmage. … Starting DE Trent Murphy is listed week to week after hurting his knee.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s struggling defense will be without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander for the remainder of the season.
The fourth-year pro was injured during the first half of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns.
A MRI performed Monday confirmed that the 24-year-old, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015, has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“It’s unfortunate,” coach Dirk Koetter said. “Kwon was playing so well, and was the heart and soul of our defense.”
Koetter said backup linebacker Jack Cichy also suffered a season-ending knee injury against Cleveland and will miss the remainder of the year.
“Our locker room at halftime was extremely emotional,” Koetter said. “Kwon came out of the training room right about the time we were getting ready to go back on the field. It was emotional. You could tell guys really care (about him).”
Alexander has started all 46 games he’s appeared in during his NFL career. He was a Pro Bowl selection two years ago and was having one of his best games of the season when he took an awkward step while rushing the passer and tumbled to the ground in the final minute of the second quarter.
He walked off the field and to the locker room without help, but he did not play the second half.
“Guys like Kwon mean everything to this team, and I have empathy for him,” quarterback Jameis Winston said.
“Before we left out there for halftime, he was like: ‘Never take anything for granted.’ He’s so right,” Winston added. “We see the passion he plays with. We see the heart he puts in the locker room. … We’re going to miss him, and I know he is going to make an amazing comeback.”
Losing Alexander and Cichy will severely test a unit that was criticized for its play during a three-game losing streak that followed a 2-0 start.
Cornerback Vernon Hargreves III and safety Chris Conte were placed on injured reserve in September. First-round draft pick Vita Vea missed most of training camp and the start of the season with a calf problem, and four other players — tackles Gerald McCoy and Beau Allen, end Vinny Curry and cornerback Brent Grimes — have missed at least one start because of injuries.
With Tampa Bay sitting at or near the bottom of the league in several key categories, including points allowed, defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired last week and replaced by linebackers coach Mark Duffner.
The defense was sharper in its first game under Duffner, sacking Baker Mayfield five times and yielding a season-low 305 yards to the offensively challenged Browns.
“You’ve got to have a next-man-up mentality. Kwon is a key piece to this defense,” linebacker Lavonte David said, adding that several reserves stepped up and played well while filling in for McCoy, Curry and Alexander against Cleveland.
“Those guys … filled the void, and that’s what you’ve got to do,” David added. “You never know when your number’s going to get called, and their numbers were called (Sunday).”
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks returned from their bye week with two key players back on the field after missing the first six games due to injuries.
The Seahawks welcomed back linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson to practice Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s game against Detroit.
Wright’s return has been a long time coming after he underwent what was deemed minor arthroscopic knee surgery following Seattle’s third preseason game in August. The team initially believed Wright would be back within a few weeks, but a setback in his recovery extended the rehab and ultimately led to the starting linebacker missing nearly two months.
“We’re not too bad right now,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re fortunate we’re coming out the last few games we’ve made it through for the most part. Guys felt good coming out of last week and going into the break. It helped us and to get a few guys back, too, it’s a nice little boost.”
Dickson was placed on the non-football injury list before the start of training camp due to groin and quadriceps injuries and never made it into camp, meaning he had to be a spectator for the first six games of the season. Dickson was likely ready to return a couple of weeks ago, but being on the NFL list required him to miss six games.
Dickson’s return will be a big boost to a position that suffered a setback when rookie Will Dissly injured a patellar tendon in the Week 4 victory over Arizona. Carroll said Dickson ramped up the intensity of his workouts in the past couple weeks in the hopes of being able to play this Sunday.
“They’ve been working really hard so this isn’t a big jump for them. That’s part of the rehab, particularly for Ed who has had a long time to work at this,” Carroll said. “He’s been running really hard so he should not feel like it’s a big step for him to get back on the practice field and should be able to play extensively on the weekend should he make it through the week.”
Also back at practice for Seattle was rookie defensive lineman Rasheem Green, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, and tight end Nick Vannett after he missed the game in London due to a back injury.
NOTES: Carroll said LB Mychal Kendricks, indefinitely suspended by the NFL for his conviction on insider trading charges, had a scheduled hearing with the league Monday. Carroll said he was hoping to hear something from the league Tuesday. … Carroll said he reassured the team that nothing is expected to change in the wake of owner Paul Allen’s death last week. “We’re fine. Everything is going to be like we’ve been doing it We’ll carry on with the same intensity and expectations and support and all of that, and that it was our job to carry on in the fashion that Paul wanted us to.” … Seattle claimed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers after safety T.J. Green left the team. Carroll said Green indicated he didn’t want to continue playing.
For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will not be escaping quickly now that they’re back from London and mired in a three-game skid.
First-year head coach Mike Vrabel wants to look closely at what the Titans (3-4) must fix to snap that skid that cost them the lead in the AFC South for a franchise that hasn’t won its division since 2008. The Titans also get a little bit more time around their bye with their next game not until Nov. 5 in prime-time at Dallas.
“Losing is never going to feel good,” Vrabel said Monday. “I think that they realize that things aren’t broken. We just have to fix a few things and finish off a game. We have to try to figure out a way to win a game.”
Vrabel gave the Titans the day off Monday after Tennessee arrived back in Nashville in the wee hours from their 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London. The Titans will work Tuesday and Wednesday before getting their break for the bye.
Even with a day to think about his decision to go for the 2-point conversion and the lead with 31 seconds left, Vrabel still isn’t second-guessing himself or offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. Marcus Mariota’s pass to Taywan Taylor was incomplete, even though Dion Lewis appeared open to the right side on a day he caught all six passes thrown to him for 64 yards.
Vrabel refused to call that a misread by Mariota.
“We didn’t execute the play,” Vrabel said. “We didn’t score, we didn’t get open well enough. We didn’t block well enough. Unfortunately, that’s not good. That’s not good enough.”
As the Titans look at themselves, dropped passes remain an issue for an offense that ranks 30th in yards passing and 30th in points scored per game. The Titans rank second in the NFL dropping 6.3 percent of passes overall with the third-most drops on third down, according to NFL Matchup on ESPN.
Taylor dropped a pass earlier in the fourth quarter and caught only one pass for 8 yards. Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, caught three for 10 yards. He also dropped a pass on the same drive as Taylor, failing to bring in the ball with one hand.
The Titans rank eighth in the NFL in passing defense, yet giving up long passes remains an issue. They gave up a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Chargers’ first offensive play and a 55-yarder for the only TDs allowed by a Tennessee defense that ranks third in fewest points allowed per game.
Cornerback Malcolm Butler, the Titans’ big free agent addition in March didn’t start and was limited to 29 snaps. Vrabel said there were a lot of problems on the two TD passes allowed and he wants players not trying to do someone else’s job.
Tennessee ended a TD drought that spanned 155 minutes, 17 seconds, and the Titans allowed only two sacks after giving up a franchise-worst 11 in being shut out by Baltimore last week. They outgained the Chargers 390-344 and held the ball for more than 35 minutes with a season-high 164 yards rushing.
The schedule doesn’t ease after the bye with the trip to Dallas followed by hosting New England in the Titans’ lone home game in November followed by division road trips to Indianapolis and Houston.
Vrabel said he doesn’t think any of the Titans have done the best they can and everyone needs to practice and prepare better.
“Ultimately, it comes down to our performance on Sunday,” Vrabel said.
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL