Dolphins GM: Trying to build ‘long-term winner’
A day after trading away a former first-round pick for the second time in three weeks, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier met the media Tuesday and discussed the franchise’s broader plan.
“We know as the team was built right now, it wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl, much less compete for a playoff spot,” Grier said. “Again, we’re trying to build a team that’s going to win right now and do it, a long-term winner and bring a championship here hopefully to South Florida.”
Grier’s comments, his first in public since post-draft in April, came a day after 2018 first-round defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a package including a 2020 first-round pick. On Aug. 31, the Dolphins dealt left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans for a package including two first-round picks and a second-rounder.
Both players were previously expected to be long-term pillars for the Dolphins. Grier indicated Tuesday that the plan was not to deal either player, until circumstances changed.
“I would say very unexpected as far as the Laremy and Minkah situations,” he said. “You can’t prepare for that. The opportunities as well were kind of unique, with a little bit of a historic haul for (Tunsil) and (wide receiver) Kenny (Stills), what we’re getting.”
“Multiple, multiple times we talked and kept telling (the Texans) no and what it would take (to get Tunsil), and they came and offered it,” Grier added. “… Laremy walked in my office and saw it on the board and said, ‘I would trade me for that.’ We were not trying to do it.”
Fitzpatrick’s trade came after he requested to be dealt, citing his lack of a defined position in the defense. Multiple reports have said other players are seeking trades amid the Dolphins’ 0-2 start, in which they’ve been outscored 102-10, though Grier said he has not heard any other requests.
“With Minkah, it’s just one of those things the player expressed that it may be time for him to change,” Grier said. “We tried to make it work — myself, (head coach) Brian (Flores), (owner) Steve (Ross) had multiple conversations with him about saying we wanted him to be here, he was a core piece. The kid felt it was time for him to move.”
Miami has stockpiled five first-round picks over the next two years, including three in 2020, in addition to extra picks in the second- and third-rounds in 2020 and the second round in 2021. Those assets give the team massive flexibility, Grier said.
“We can do anything we want, whether it’s free agency or draft,” he said. “We’ve positioned ourselves, we think, to do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”
Grier is in his first year as the top personnel decision-maker with the Dolphins, although he has held the general manager since 2016 and is in his 20th year with the franchise in a variety of personnel positions.
He declined to put a timeline on when the rebuilding process will begin to bear fruit, but sounded like he expects results sooner than later.
“We positioned ourselves to where we think the organization will be in a good place here shortly,” Grier said. “How long that takes? … We’ll be aggressive free agency. We’re not going to sit back and not do anything, we’re going to be very proactive and try to get this turned quickly.”
–Field Level Media
QB Rodgers donates helmets to hometown high schools
Aaron
Aaron Rodgers donated state-of-the-art helmets to three Northerrn California high schools in an area devastated by forest fires last fall.
Rodgers is from Chico, Calif., and played at Pleasant Valley High in the city. In all, the Green Bay Packers quarterback gifted 375 helmets to Pleasant Valley, Chico High and Paradise High.
The schools received the VICIS ZERO1 model of helmets, which the Sacramento Bee reported is a top performer in NFL annual safety tests. Rodgers is an investor in the manufacturer.
The donation was much appreciated.
“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us to feel normal again,” Paradise coach Rick Prinz told the Sacramento Bee. “We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation.
“I’ve been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says, ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do. Is this OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea.”
The Camp Fire, as it was named, burned for 17 days in Butte County last November, causing at least 85 deaths and spreading through almost 240 square miles. It caused $16.5 billion in damage.
Rodgers and the Packers open the 2019 season Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
–Field Level Media
World No. 3 Johnson recovering from knee surgery
Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee.
Johnson’s agent said the world’s No. 3-ranked player was resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery before returning to the PGA Tour this fall.
The surgery was performed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by Dr. George Caldwell. Johnson had a similar procedure on his right knee in December 2011 and returned to action in mid-January 2012.
Johnson, 35, won his 20th PGA Tour title in 2019 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. The 2016 U.S. Open champion was runner-up at this year’s Masters and PGA Championship.
He struggled down the stretch this season with zero top-10 finishes in his past eight starts. Johnson tied for last in the 30-man field at the Tour Championship in his most recent start.
–Field Level Media
Bell ready to carry load for Jets against Bills
Le’Veon Bell hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly 20 months so his body feels fresh and he craves a heavy workload.
Bell has passed on the message to coach Adam Gase that he is ready to see a lot of the football when he makes his New York Jets’ debut on Sunday against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
Bell’s words to Gase were “don’t hold back” and the 27-year-old expects the play caller to heed the advice in the opener.
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” Bell told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “When I say, ‘Don’t hold back,’ I mean literally that. I don’t want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I’m ready to play football.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that’s how I feel.”
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh.
“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” Bell said. “I’m not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I’m not talking about the Steelers anymore. I’m done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That’s it.”
Bell and first-year coach Gase are trying to ignite a Jets squad that went 4-12 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight campaign.
Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold displayed promise last season by passing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. But he also tossed 15 interceptions, tied for second most in the NFL.
Darnold is hoping to make strides this season under the tutelage of Gase.
“I think we’re going to do some fun things out there with all the tempo and all the different things we can do,” Darnold told reporters. “It’ll be fun. It will be fun to watch us and hopefully we are going to put up a lot of points.”
The Bills, who went 6-10 last season, also have a second-year quarterback in Josh Allen and he was intercepted 12 times last season while passing for 2,074 yards and 10 touchdowns. Allen also rushed for eight scores.
“The smartest play is the best play,” Allen said Wednesday. “The job of the quarterback is to get the ball to the playmakers and let them make plays.”
The Bills’ running back duties will be split up after the recent release of LeSean McCoy. Veteran Frank Gore, versatile T.J. Yeldon and third-round draft pick Devin Singletary will all be involved in the attack.
“Didn’t really expect it,” Singletary told reporters of the Bills cutting McCoy. “But that’s part of the business and what comes with it. It shows they believe in me, so now it’s time to see how it turns out. They believe in me, I believe in myself, so the sky is the limit and we’ll go from here.”
The Buffalo defense should get a lift from rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the ninth overall pick of the 2019 draft. Solid safety Jordan Poyer had four interceptions last season.
New York added linebacker C.J. Mosley to a defensive core led by standout safety Jamal Adams. The Jets also selected nose tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall choice in the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP ‘Mahomie’ in State Farm ads
Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the same team?
State Farm will release a new series of commercials — three, 30-second spots — two of which bring reigning NFL MVP Mahomes into the player-agent spat between Rodgers and his make-believe player rep Gabe Gabriel. The spots are a continuation of the plotline established in the 2018 ads which also includes a State Farm agent Rodgers won’t leave home without.
Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers open the season Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the opening game of the 2019 regular season and the kickoff of NFL 100, a yearlong celebration of the history of football and its contributors. The Kansas City Chiefs open Sunday in Jacksonville.
Rodgers, a two-time MVP, and Mahomes will be featured in State Farm’s “Tables Have Turned” ad Thursday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8qjkcihNCU&feature=youtu.be). In the spot, the ever-envious Gabriel attempts to make Rodgers jealous by introducing his hotshot client, Mahomes.
Rodgers, 35, and Mahomes, 23, greet one another and announce “We’re friends.”
“I’m pumped to be working with State Farm and Aaron,” Mahomes said of the new TV spots.
State Farm has utilized Rodgers’ Green Bay teammates in past commercials, including fly-swatting linebacker Clay Matthews and 337-pound defensive lineman B.J. Raji. In their NBA campaign, State Farm teamed former Houston Rockets teammates Chris Paul and James Harden. Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason.
Coming out of Texas Tech in 2017, Mahomes said Rodgers is the player he modeled his style of play after, watching all of Rodgers’ games at Cal to get a better grasp for the traits that now define his excellence.
Mahomes won the 2018 NFL MVP Award in his first full season as a starting quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rodgers was voted MVP following the 2011 and 2014 seasons. Thursday’s game at Chicago begins Rodgers’ 15th NFL season.
Forbes estimated Rodgers could earn $90 million in 2019 in combined salary and endorsements. In addition to State Farm, which Forbes labeled one of the richest endorsement deals in the NFL, Rodgers is a pitchman for Adidas, IZOD and Sharpie.
–Field Level Media
Rams lock up TE Higbee through 2023
The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year extension through 2023.
The deal has a base value of $31 million (more than $36 million with incentives) and includes $15 million in guarantees, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Higbee, 26, was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract signed in 2016.
A fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Western Kentucky, Higbee has played in all 48 games (39 starts) and caught 60 passes for 672 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons.
Higbee caught 24 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC champions in 2018, adding six receptions for 55 yards and a score in the postseason.
–Field Level Media
Colts’ Vinatieri trying to clear ‘demons,’ didn’t consider retiring
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is working to clear the “demons” from his head amid a rocky stretch, but he told reporters Tuesday he has not considered retiring, contrary to speculation in recent days.
Speculation about his possible retirement mounted after Sunday’s game — in which Vinatieri missed two extra points — when the kicker declined to speak to the media but said they would “hear from me” on Monday, normally the players’ off-day. The 46-year-old said Tuesday that conclusions drawn from the interaction were incorrect.
“Quite frankly, for two decades, we’ve always had open locker rooms on a Monday, and granted our schedule has changed now as of last year,” Vinatieri said. “So when I walked out saying I’ll talk to you guys on Monday, I just needed a little bit more time. Like I said, none of us should assume stuff.
“… I want some time to clear my mind. All the nasty, crazy rumors then got out there.”
Instead, the 24th-year veteran is focused on shaking his cold streak, which includes seven missed kicks in his last three games, dating back to January.
“I’m going to work a lot this week to get those demons out so I can go clear-headed, step on the field and just do my job,” Vinatieri said. “I think anybody that has a bad game, or, I don’t know, I guess if you go out golfing and you hook a couple balls, are you thinking about it until you get it figured out?
“… I’ll spend some time this week working those out.”
Vinatieri, who turns 47 in December, missed two field goals — including a 29-yarder — and an extra point in the season-opening overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He also missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point in the Colts’ divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.
Head coach Frank Reich has repeatedly supported Vinatieri, telling reporters on Monday, “Adam is our kicker. We have zero concern. He’s not only our kicker, he’s a key leader on our team.”
Vinatieri told reporters he is “plenty healthy” and has been watching film closely as he tries to fix his issues.
The Colts (2-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
The journey now takes him to ESPN, where he will join the network as an NFL analyst, starting Wednesday, when he will appear on multiple shows.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows Seth Markman said in a statement. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.
Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.
Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.
“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”
Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.
Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.
There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.
England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.
Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.
–Field Level Media
Koepka early Open favorite
Koepka early Open favorite
Koepka early Open favorite
Brooks Koepka fell short in his attempt to win his third consecutive U.S. Open on Sunday, but the four-time major champion has already been installed as the early favorite to win next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland.
PointsBet listed Koepka at 9/1 and FanDuel at 7/1, slightly ahead of Rory McIlroy (10/1 and 8.5/1), who will be an overwhelming crowd favorite as he seeks to win The Open in his home country. Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods were all listed at 12/1 by PointsBet on Monday, while FanDuel had Woods at 9.5/1 and the other two at 12/1.
Gary Woodland held off Koepka at Pebble Beach to claim his first major championship and rise to No. 12 in the world rankings, but he is still only 66/1 by PointsBet.
The 148th Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush July 18-21.
Portrush native Graeme McDowell secured his entry into the event at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Despite posting a solid T16 finish at the U.S. Open, McDowell is still 42/1 by FanDuel while PointsBet isn’t yet offering a future wager on the 39-year-old.
However, PointsBet is offering 5,000/1 odds on 1995 Open champion John Daly.
The Open odds (via PointsBet)
Brooks Koepka, +900
Rory McIlroy, +1000
Dustin Johnson, +1200
Jordan Spieth, +1200
Tiger Woods, +1200
Justin Rose, +1600
Francesco Molinari, +1800
Jon Rahm, +2000
Tommy Fleetwood, +2200
Rickie Fowler, +2500
Justin Thomas, +2500
Xander Schauffele, +2500
Jason Day, +2800
Bryson DeChambeau, +2800
Tony Finau, +3000
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Sergio Garcia, +3300
Hideki Matsuyama, +3500
Henrik Stenson, +4000
Alex Noren, +4000
Paul Casey, +4000
Phil Mickelson, +4000
Adam Scott, +4000
Patrick Reed, +5000
Louis Oosthuizen, +5000
Branden Grace, +5000
Marc Leishman, +5000
Matt Kuchar, +5000
Ian Poulter, +6000
Matt Wallace, +6000
Tyrrell Hatton, +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +6600
Bubba Watson, +6600
Shane Lowry, +6600
Gary Woodland, +6600
Webb Simpson, +8000
Paul Dunne, +8000
Brandt Snedeker, +8000
Danny Willett, +8000
Russell Knox, +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello, +8000
Zach Johnson, +8000
Thomas Pieters, +8000
Eddie Pepperell, +9000
Chris Wood, +10000
Jimmy Walker, +10000
Kevin Chappell, +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen, +10000
Ryan Fox, +10000
Kevin Kisner, +10000
Haotong Li, +10000
Cameron Smith, +10000
Byeong Hun An, +12500
Emiliano Grillo, +12500
Ryan Moore, +12500
Brian Harman, +12500
Luke List, +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +12500
Beau Hossler, +12500
Daniel Berger, +15000
Charl Schwartzel, +15000
Kevin Na, +15000
Jason Dufner, +15000
Keegan Bradley, +15000
Padraig Harrington, +15000
Joost Luiten, +15000
Alexander Levy, +15000
Peter Uihlein, +15000
Dylan Frittelli, +15000
Bernd Wiesberger, +15000
Si Woo Kim, +15000
Kyle Stanley, +15000
Charley Hoffman, +15000
Alexander Bjork, +17500
Hudson Swafford, +17500
Austin Cook, +20000
Ross Fisher, +20000
Russell Henley, +20000
Jorge Campillo, +20000
Charles Howell, +20000
Ernie Els, +20000
Jeunghun Wang, +20000
Danny Lee, +20000
Grayson Murray, +20000
Satoshi Kodaira, +25000
Stewart Cink, +25000
Mikko Korhonen, +25000
Paul Lawrie, +25000
Shubhankar Sharma, +25000
Todd Hamilton, +50000
Darren Clarke, +50000
Mark Calcavecchia, +50000
David Duval, +50000
Tom Lehman, +50000
John Daly, +50000
–Field Level Media
Depleted Colts, Chargers ready for opener
For the Indianapolis Colts and Los
For the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday’s Week 1 matchup in Carson, Calif., is more notable for who’s not there than who is.
Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement on Aug. 24 left a 6-foot-4, 240-pound hole under center for Indianapolis.
Melvin Gordon’s continued holdout has left Los Angeles looking to replace a highly-skilled but injury-prone running back that provides critical balance to a pass-first attack.
The late Dean Smith, the legendary North Carolina basketball coach, once said you can always play one great game without a key player. But can either team unearth the secret to making up for the potentially permanent absence of a star?
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn entertained talk about Gordon only to a point at his Wednesday availability.
“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to talk about the Melvin Gordon situation, but I love Melvin Gordon,” Lynn told reporters. “We’re definitely a better team with Melvin, but he’s not here right now. I have to get these guys ready to play this team, because this is a very talented team coming in here Sunday.”
Not as talented now as the Colts were last month, before Luck grew tired of the cycle of injuries and rehabilitation. A shoulder injury knocked him out for all of the 2017 season, and ankle and calf injuries kept him on the sideline throughout this preseason before he retired.
Luck’s last year was his best. He won Comeback Player of the Year after completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, helping the Colts earn a wild-card spot and reach the AFC divisional round.
Indianapolis will turn to Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games for it two years ago when Luck was shelved. Brissett, who inked a two-year, $30 million extension on Monday, is backed up by Brian Hoyer. He was signed on Monday after being released by New England and is throwing himself into learning the playbook quickly.
“I was telling Jacoby it’s like, imagine studying Spanish for four years in college and then the last week before finals they’re like, ‘All right, here’s French. Good luck. Here’s the final exams on Sunday,'” Hoyer said. “So I’m just trying to figure it out.”
That’s not a problem for Los Angeles. Philip Rivers, 37, is aging very well, proven by a 2018 in which he threw for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns in a 12-4 season that saw the Chargers win an AFC wild-card game in Baltimore before bowing out at New England.
Rivers’ receiving corps — Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry, a red-zone menace when he can stay healthy — can scare any defense. But the absence of Gordon means the combination of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will have to provide a semblance of a running attack that can keep Rivers from having to throw 35 or 40 times to win a game.
A bigger worry for Lynn is the absence of left tackle Russell Okung, who will miss the first six games with a pulmonary embolism that was discovered in June.
“They go into this game without Andrew Luck, but I go into this game without one of the best left tackles in the game,” Lynn said.
The Chargers are also without safety Derwin James, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie, for the first few months of the season due to a foot fracture.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Elliott lands 6-year, $90M deal
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract on Wednesday, ending his five-week holdout and making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN. Gurley’s deal averages $14.4 million annually, compared to $15 million for Elliott.
“Zeke has been arguably our best player,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who added, “Zeke has a big heart. Now he’s got a thick pocketbook, too.”
Elliott was expected at practice on Wednesday, but coach Jason Garrett might not know until late in the week what role the running back will play Sunday in the season opener against the New York Giants.
–Wide receiver Antonio Brown voiced his displeasure on social media over fines levied by the Oakland Raiders on the same day he announced a new helmet deal.
Brown expressed his annoyance over being fined $53,950 by the Raiders for skipping a mandatory walkthrough on Aug. 22 as well as a training camp session four days earlier. But at least the ongoing saga of his helmet has been solved after his former helmet had been ruled out of code by the NFL this season.
No longer allowed to wear a Schutt Air Advantage helmet, Brown now will don Xenith Shadow headgear this year.
–Le’Veon Bell doesn’t want to be a spectator in his first NFL game in nearly 20 months. He wants to see the ball a lot.
Bell makes his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills, and he declared himself ready to go after sitting out last season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” said Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire year.
–The Tennessee Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed kicker Cairo Santos.
Succop began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason knee surgery, but returned for Tennessee’s final two preseason games. The 32-year-old will be ineligible to play until Week 9.
Santos spent the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was cut in favor of rookie Matt Gay.
–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was left off the team’s first official injury report entirely, less than two weeks after an injury scare in the team’s third preseason game.
Though Newton exited the Aug. 22 game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, coach Ron Rivera said last week there was “no doubt” the quarterback would be ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Rivera added that Newton won’t be limited on Sunday.
–The Denver Broncos officially renamed their stadium Empower Field at Mile High, ending a period of more than a year without a naming-rights sponsor.
The team announced the deal, which is subject to approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and covers 21 years through 2039. The venue had previously been called Broncos Stadium at Mile High since June of 2018, following the bankruptcy of former naming-rights sponsor Sports Authority.
–Field Level Media
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
It's
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
It’s not a stretch to say this is the most eagerly anticipated season in this iteration of the Cleveland Browns.
Fresh off a 7-8-1 season in which it appears it found a quarterback for the long haul in Baker Mayfield, Cleveland made a big offseason splash with the acquisition of New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
Add Beckham to the talent already on hand — defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and left guard Joel Bitonio — and you have a team some think could win the AFC North.
So this version of the Browns, who returned as an expansion team in 1999 and have played in just one playoff game since, proclaim they are more than ready to start the season Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
“I’d play them in the parking lot,” Mayfield told reporters recently. “I don’t really care.”
Nor should he, not after a rookie season in which he took over as the starter in Week 4 and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards with a 27-14 touchdown-interception ratio. Giving Mayfield a top-tier pass-catcher like Beckham to go along with a great possession receiver like Landry should only enhance his development.
The concerns with Cleveland are more external than with the roster. Can new coach Freddie Kitchens display the brainpower to out-scheme opponents and the touch to motivate 53 players instead of just a few? How does this franchise handle high expectations outside its locker room? And can it display the discipline that has escaped it in recent years?
For his part, Kitchens is pointing at process as a guide to success.
“Everybody is focused on today and doing their best job for the Browns and these fans today,” he said. “I am excited to try and teach these guys. Our coaches are excited to teach these guys and go watch them implement it.”
There might not be as much buzz around Tennessee, but it believes that it can win the weakened AFC South. A division which shed itself of perhaps its top quarterback by retirement (Andrew Luck) and one of its biggest impact defenders by trade (Jadeveon Clowney) in the last two weeks of preseason is definitely up for grabs.
The Titans are coming off their third straight 9-7 season, missing the playoffs after reaching the divisional round in 2017. They lost to Luck and Indianapolis in the final game of Week 17 last year with Marcus Mariota on the shelf due to injury.
Mariota is back for a fifth year with Tennessee, working under yet another offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur’s departure to become the head coach in Green Bay. Tight ends coach Arthur Smith was promoted to fill the spot, though he is expected to keep most of the same scheme.
A slow start for Mariota could mean the end of his time with the Titans, with former Miami starter Ryan Tannehill now in reserve.
“I have been dinged, I have been banged up and I understand that,” said Mariota, who has missed games in each of his four seasons, though only eight total. “I just have to do my job to be available for this team, and hopefully throughout the year, that will happen.”
Tennessee will play without left tackle Taylor Lewan, serving the first of a four-game PED suspension. Dennis Kelly replaces him and will likely have to deal with Garrett.
–Field Level Media
Bucs, 49ers open looking to end long playoff droughts
Bucs, 49ers open looking to end long playoff droughts
Two teams looking for improved seasons get what would be considered a favorable Week 1 matchup when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL opener on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be a rematch of a 27-9 Tampa Bay home win in Week 12 last November, with the Buccaneers having since switched coaches and the 49ers quarterbacks.
Bruce Arians and Devin White will be making their Buccaneers debuts, with the former Arizona Cardinals coach already having named the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft as one of his starting inside linebackers.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo returns from a knee injury to regain his starting status as the San Francisco quarterback, replacing Nick Mullens, who was sacked four times and threw two interceptions in the 49ers’ trip to Florida last year.
The opener isn’t expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which brought rain to much of Florida’s east coast Tuesday and Wednesday. But hot and humid weather is expected to greet the 49ers, whose late-fall visit last Thanksgiving weekend featured Chamber of Commerce conditions.
“It can wear you out,” Arians warned Wednesday on a conference call with Northern California media. “We get worn out every day in practice. We had a lot of lightning during training camp, so we went inside and opened all the doors to keep the humidity in there. It wasn’t much fun.”
The 49ers might not be accustomed to summertime Florida weather, but they are quite familiar with Arians, who coached in the NFC West from 2013-2017. And vice versa, with Arians holding the advantage, winning seven of the 10 head-to-heads, including the last six.
Coming off a 5-11 season and seeking to end an 11-year playoff drought, Arians returns the Buccaneers’ same dynamic throw-and-catch combination in Jameis Winston and Mike Evans. They combined for six connections for 116 yards in last year’s game.
Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was one of just three games with at least 300 yards and two TD’s last season, and the only one in a win.
This time around, Winston figures to have to deal with an improved 49ers defensive front that now features Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April, and Dee Ford, an import from Kansas City who had 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles last season, as book-ends.
Both basically were given the preseason off to deal with health issues, Bosa a high ankle sprain that he sustained early in training camp, and Ford a tendinitis issue in his knee that has bothered him in the past.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa told reporters this week. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Garoppolo is set once again to direct the San Francisco offense after having blown out his knee in the third game of the 2018 season at Kansas City. The 49ers had split their first two games, dropping their opener at Minnesota before beating Detroit at home.
The 49ers haven’t made the playoffs since 2013 during the Jim Harbaugh era. Jon Gruden was the coach the last time the Buccaneers reached the postseason in 2007.
–Field Level Media
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Questions had
Questions had arisen regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s health going into the season opener.
The opponent is the Los Angeles Rams, who seem to have put to rest any quarterback quizzes for a while with Jared Goff signing an extension on Tuesday.
The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Rams are the reigning NFC champions, coming off a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. They’ve moved on from that.
“We’re focused on this year,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think our guys have done a great job of having that singular focus on just producing in the present.”
Newton sustained a sprained foot during a brief stint in Carolina’s third preseason game Aug. 22, but he wasn’t on the team’s first injury report on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera rebuffed speculation about Newton’s status Wednesday.
“He’s in great shape and mentally where he needs to be,” Rivera said. “He’s throwing the ball the way he needs to.”
On the flip side, McVay kept his starters entirely out of game action in the preseason.
Los Angeles seems more stable at quarterback at least in terms of off-field news this week. Goff agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $134 million that takes him through 2024.
Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown 60 touchdown passes in 31 games as a starter over the last two seasons, including 32 TDs last year.
“He’s a special player,” McVay said. “I think his production speaks for itself. … Naturally, the quarterback is thrust into that leadership role.”
Goff will have some newcomers around him on offense. Center Brian Allen and left guard Joe Noteboom are slated to make their first NFL starts, replacing John Sullivan (retired) and Rodger Saffold (left in free agency), respectively.
But running back Todd Gurley is back, and he’ll be playing in his home state. He said the lack of action in preseason games isn’t a concern.
“It’s all good,” said Gurley, who’s entering his fifth season coming off consecutive first-team All-Pro campaigns.
“Todd is ready to play real football, and I think he’s ready to go,” McVay said. “It’s not exclusive to Todd.”
The Rams have won consecutive NFC West crowns.
With Newton’s status somewhat in question the past couple of weeks, much of the attention fell on reserve quarterbacks. Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have been dubbed Newton’s backups.
“We saw some really good things last year that gives us a lot of confidence in Kyle,” Rivera said. “It’s one of those things where you have to have confidence when you are on the field, the player has to have confidence.”
The Panthers will introduce new kicker Joey Slye, who excelled in the preseason and landed the job when Graham Gano went on injured reserve.
“Just being here and getting the opportunity has been awesome, and I really appreciate the guys for trusting me, the coaches for trusting me,” Slye said.
Carolina is trying to recover from a 7-9 season that came after beginning 2018 with a 6-2 record.
The Panthers have faced the defending NFC champion every year since 2008, excluding 2016, when they held the title themselves. They’ve won three of the past four meetings and four of the last six in such matchups.
This is the third time in Rivera’s nine seasons that Carolina opens with a home game.
This will be the Rams’ first visit to Charlotte since the franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Panthers have won five of the last six meetings.
–Field Level Media
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
The Arizona Cardinals’ grand Air Raid experiment begins Sunday, when rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Kyler Murray debut for a team looking to redefine an offense that was last in the NFL last season in yards and points.
The visiting Detroit Lions moved to help their production with a less splashy hire, bringing in veteran offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
With Kingsbury and Murray comes a four-wideout, limited-huddle, shotgun-oriented attack that is designed to create space for athletic playmakers, including the dual-threat Murray, by stretching the field horizontally and vertically.
“If I wrote ‘wow’ one hundred times, that was probably not enough,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the college tape he saw of Murray before making him the first pick in the 2019 draft.
“In today’s day and age, you have to be able to extend with your feet and make plays out of the pocket. Now we have a guy who can be a weapon with his feet and his arm.”
Running back David Johnson, Hall of Famer-in-waiting wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk are expected to help Murray energize an offense that was last in the league in yards gained (241.6 per game) and points (14.1) under first-year coach Steve Wilks, who was fired the day after a 4-12 regular season ended.
Although Kingsbury’s particular version of the open-field attack is new to the NFL, Johnson believes big things are coming. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage in 2016, before a wrist injury and a stagnant offense limited his effectiveness the last two years.
“I definitely hope that a thousand/thousand is reachable,” Johnson said of gaining 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, “and that’s always going to be my goal, with the team coming first.”
That is a high bar. San Francisco’s Roger Craig in 1985 and St. Louis’ Marshall Faulk in 1999 are the only two running backs in league history with a double grand.
Lions coach Matt Patricia added former Minnesota and Seattle offensive coordinator Bevell to replace Jim Bob Cooter after the Lions went 6-10 and were 24th in total offense (327.3) and 25th in points (20.3) last season.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford will begin his 11th NFL season after career-lows in yards (3,777) and touchdowns (21) as a full-time starter. Halfback Kerryon Johnson and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are his primary threats, and the Lions also plan to use the tight end more after making T.J. Hockenson the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
“Every year I’m trying to be a better player than I was the year before, and this year is no different,” Stafford told the team’s website. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to go play better and help this team win.”
Rush ends Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs will bookend a Cardinals’ defense that was vulnerable to the run last season. Jones had 13 sacks a year ago, and free agent Suggs had seven sacks in his 16th season in Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who helped revive the Lions’ defense after being acquired from the Giants last season, will be with the team through 2021 after signing an extension in the offseason.
Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (fractured tibia) is out fir Arizona, and Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will begin his six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, leaving the secondary thin and inexperienced.
Detroit middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday. Their status for the game is uncertain, but center Frank Ragnow (ankle) is expected to play.
–Field Level Media
Jackson, Ravens visit reworked Dolphins for opener
Jackson, Ravens visit reworked Dolphins for opener
The Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have the guy they feel is their quarterback of the present and the future: Lamar Jackson.
The Miami Dolphins, by all accounts, have no idea what their future is at football’s most important position.
Those two statements serve as the key backdrop for Sunday’s NFL regular-season opener that matches the Ravens against the host Dolphins.
Jackson, drafted 32nd overall last year, was 6-1 as a starter as a rookie, using his electric speed and moves to rush for 695 yards, five touchdowns and a 4.7 average.
This year, he could potentially pass Michael Vick for the greatest rushing season by a quarterback in NFL history. Vick set the single-season QB-rushing record in 2006 with 1,039 yards.
Jackson’s passing ability, however, is still in question. The former Louisville star completed just 58.2 percent of his passes last year, which would have ranked 31st out of 34 NFL quarterbacks if he had enough passing attempts to qualify.
Still, he has shown significant improvements in his mechanics in the offseason, and he appears to be confident on the eve of the new season.
“We’re going to play ball,” said Jackson, who has estimated he’ll average 30 pass attempts per game after averaging 22.6 in seven starts last year. “I love it.”
The Dolphins, meanwhile, will start 36-year-old veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will be making his Miami debut. This is the eighth NFL team for “Fitzmagic,” who has had his share of highs and lows.
Fitzpatrick passed for 3,905 yards and 31 touchdowns — both career highs — with the New York Jets in 2015. But after winning five straight games, Fitzpatrick was intercepted three times in the season finale, a brutal 22-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills to miss the playoffs.
Last year, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fitzpatrick passed for more than 400 yards in each of his first three games and then less than 200 in his next two contests.
Now, Fitzpatrick serves as a block on the progress of Josh Rosen, 22, who was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals last year. The Dolphins traded second- and fifth-round picks for Rosen after the Cardinals drafted QB Kyler Murray with this year’s first overall pick.
Rosen will be available in relief on Sunday, if needed, but, for now at least, the starting job belongs to Fitzpatrick.
“A case could be made that the younger guy (Rosen) is not ready,” said Brian Flores, Miami’s first-year head coach.
Both teams are fairly healthy going into the opener. For the Ravens, only backup cornerback Brandon Carr (hip) is on the injury report. He was limited during practice this week.
Miami’s biggest concern may be electric wide receiver Albert Wilson, who also has a hip injury and was limited on Wednesday. Defensive end Charles Harris practiced in full despite a wrist issue.
The Ravens are a seven-point road favorite for Sunday’s game, and that makes sense. They have won seven of their past eight games against Miami, outscoring the Dolphins by a total of 78-6 in their past two meetings.
Miami returns just 22 players from last year’s 53-man roster. The Dolphins traded standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans last week in a package that returned two first-round picks and one second-rounder. That followed an offseason that saw the Dolphins dump QB Ryan Tannehill and choose not to re-sign standouts such as defensive end Cameron Wake and right tackle Ja’Wuan James.
The Ravens — unlike the Dolphins — were much more aggressive, as evidenced by the signing of safety Earl Thomas to replace Eric Weddle.
Baltimore still has to show it has adequately replaced star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who signed with the New York Jets, and pass-rusher Terrell Suggs (Cardinals). But the remaining talent makes the Ravens the clear favorite on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Steelers work out QB Lynch, need backup to Rudolph
Steelers work out QB Lynch, need backup to Rudolph
Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
The Steelers are in need of a No. 2 quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger headed to elbow surgery and injurd reserve. Mason Rudolph was elevated from backup to starter but Pittsburgh had only two quarterbacks on the roster, having traded Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Steelers drafted Rudolph, from Oklahoma State, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
For now, Rudolph will be backed up by undrafted Devlin Hodges, who was promoted from the practice squad. Hodges, 23, played college football at Samford.
Rudolph will make his first career start Sunday at San Francisco. He completed 12 of 19 passes in Week 2, falling just short in a comeback bid against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lynch spent training camp with the Seahawks. He was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016 out of Memphis.
–Field Level Media
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland fended off a challenge from the reigning champion and won his first major championship, shooting 2-under 69 during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland, who’s from Topeka, Kan., finished 13-under 271 for the tournament for a three-shot victory. The 35-year-old, who was a college golfer at Kansas, capped the round with a long birdie putt on the last hole.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, made it interesting, finishing with 68 after a torrid start to the round. He ended up at 10 under.
Koepka, who won last month’s PGA Championship, posted birdies on four of the first five holes. He closed with six straight pars, barely missing a birdie putt on the final hole that would have closed the gap to one stroke at the time.
England’s Justin Rose (74), Xander Schauffele (67), Chez Reavie (71) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) tied for third place at 7 under.
Rose shared the top spot briefly on the final day but couldn’t stay there. He was undone by bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Woodland’s third bogey of the tournament came on the ninth hole Sunday. He gave another stroke back on No. 12.
Even with Koepka lurking, Woodland held it together.
With a birdie on the first hole, Rose pulled even with Woodland as the leaders began the round.
Webb Simpson, with birdies on three of the last six holes, shot the best round of the day at 5 under. That put him at 3 under and tied for 16th.
“Made the eagle on (No.) 6 to start me in the right direction,” Simpson said.
Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 69 for his best round of the tournament. He ended up at 2 under and tied for 21st place.
After four bogeys on the first six holes, he had six birdies the rest of the way.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said of the reason for the change of fortunes. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Panthers QB Newton (foot) misses practice
Report: Panthers QB Newton (foot) misses practice
Report: Panthers QB Newton (foot) misses practice
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sat out practice on Tuesday after aggravating a foot injury, NFL Network reported.
Newton was rehabbing the injury as his teammates practiced. The 30-year-old quarterback sprained his left foot in a preseason game last month against the New England Patriots.
The Panthers are off to an 0-2 start and will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals (0-1-1) on Sunday. His status is unclear.
Newton was 25-of-51 passing for 333 yards in a loss last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.
On the season, he has no touchdown passes and an interception.
Coach Ron Rivera was scheduled to address the media later Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment