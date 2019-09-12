Detroit Lions draft review
1 (8). T.J. Hockenson, TE: 6-5, 251, Iowa
2 (43). Jahlani Tavai, LB: 6-2, 250, Hawaii
3 (81). Will Harris, S: 6-1, 207, Boston College
4 (117). Austin Bryant, DE: 6-4, 271, Clemson
5 (146). Amani Oruwariye, CB: 6-2, 205, Penn St.
6 (184). Travis Fulgham, WR: 6-3, 215, Old Dominion
6 (186). Ty Johnson, RB: 5-11, 210, Maryland
7 (224). Isaac Nauta, TE: 6-3, 244, Georgia
7 (229). PJ Johnson, DT: 6-4, 334, Arizona
Grade: C+
The Lions have been known to reach a tad under GM Bob Quinn — some work out great, like wideout Kenny Golladay — and Tavai and Harris both fit that trend. Both are good players who probably could have been had later on. Still, Hockenson was a great way to start, and Bryant — who fits Matt Patricia’s scheme perfectly — and Oruwariye were nice gets later on.
Best pick: Hockenson played just two years in college but is ready-made for the NFL. He’s already a great blocker who should improve as he adds strength. He shows route-running savvy and sticky hands to be a third-down threat right away, and also has the speed to threaten the seam.
Upside pick: Oruwariye is inconsistent in coverage and mostly poor as a tackler, but he has fantastic tools. At 6-foot-2, he moves fluidly and tested with 4.47 speed and explosive numbers in the vertical (36.5″) and broad jumps (120″). He could thrive with a bit of coaching.
–Field Level Media
VP Williams: Redskins looking hard at quarterbacks
Washington
Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams made it clear on Monday that the team is still seeking an upgrade at quarterback after trading for Case Keenum last month.
The Redskins, who hold the 15th pick in Thursday’s first round, have been connected to some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects and also to Josh Rosen, whom the Arizona Cardinals could trade if they draft Kyler Murray first overall.
“Case has done a good job over the last couple of years where he’s been, and you know, we needed a quarterback and was able to trade for Case,” Williams told reporters. “But that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there’s one there that we like at 15. We don’t know who’s going to be there at 15. We’ve got some guys we do like, and if those guys are there, that’s the discussion that has to be had.
“I’m sure that would come up as a possibility that would happen, with a lot of other players in this draft that could help us. We’ll look at it from that standpoint too. It all depends on the board. Who’s highest on the board at that particular time? If that quarterback is the highest, then we’ve got to pick him. Nine out of 10, it’s going to be the quarterback [if he’s the highest-rated]. But if it’s not, that’s a discussion.”
Washington visited with three of the four consensus top quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones — while Murray canceled his visit to D.C. The Redskins have also met with Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.
Washington acquired Keenum from the Broncos in March for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks, with the Broncos contributing a portion of Keenum’s salary. He is due just $3.5 million this season.
The Redskins also have Colt McCoy. Incumbent starter Alex Smith’s future is in doubt after he sustained a compound fracture in his leg last year and had multiple surgeries to deal with complications.
–Field Level Media
Veteran TE Watson might change mind on retiring
Tight end Benjamin Watson, who in December announced he would retire when the season ended, is considering coming back for a 15th NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watson, who has played four of his previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including last season’s run to the NFC Championship Game, could come back if the circumstances line up correctly, Schefter reported, citing league sources.
In December, Watson said, “It’s time. It’s time to be done. I’m going to finish strong.”
The 38-year-old Watson, a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) of the New England Patriots in 2004, has played 195 games, with 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 12 postseason games, he has 22 catches for 234 yards and three scores.
Watson’s wife, Kirsten, is expected to give birth to twins next week, and the couple have five children already.
After six seasons in New England (2004-09), Watson played for Cleveland (2010-12), New Orleans (2013-15) and Baltimore (2017) before returning to the Saints.
–Field Level Media
NFL 2019 schedule hits Wednesday
The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday night during a televised show on NFL Network, the league announced Tuesday.
The unveiling begins at 8 p.m., and it comes one week before the NFL Draft, which starts April 25.
The NFL released the preseason schedule last week.
–Field Level Media
Kisner, Kuchar advance to Match Play championship
Americans
Americans Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar survived tight matches on Sunday morning in the semifinals to advance to the championship competition of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Kisner defeated Francesco Molinari of Italy 1-up in the first semifinal while Kuchar outlasted Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, also 1-up, in the second final-four match.
Kisner and Kuchar will square off in the title match on Sunday afternoon, while Molinari and Bjerregaard will play in the all-European consolation match.
After competing under mostly warm and benign conditions for the three days of pool play at Austin Country Club and then in wind and drizzle on Saturday for the Round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, the four golfers remaining in the field for the semifinals teed off with chilly temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday morning.
Kisner and Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, traded wins on holes early on throughout their match and were all square after a birdie by Molinari on the par-3 seventh. Kisner took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 12th, and expanded his advantage to 2-up when the Italian bogeyed the 14th.
Molinari then birdied the 16th and 17th holes to knot the match again. Kisner won the match with a par on the 18th when Molinari three-putted from 27 feet.
Kuchar never trailed in his match but also never led by more than 1-up against Bjerregaard, who beat Tiger Woods on Saturday on their final hole to advance to the semifinals.
Bjerregaard squared the match with a birdie on the par-4 15th before Kuchar took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 16th. Both players birdied the short par-3 17th, and the American closed out the match with a par on the last.
Twelve of the 16 players that earned berths in the Round of 16 were from counties other than the United States, with a record eight of those players coming from Europe. The quarterfinals featured four Americans, three Europeans and one golfer from South Africa.
–Field Level Media
Tiger to face Rory after dramatic comeback
Tiger Woods reached deep to ignite a vintage Tiger charge on the back nine Friday, rallying to beat Patrick Cantlay and win Group 13 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
That sets up a dramatic showdown with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in Saturday’s knockout rounds among the 16 players who advanced out of the round-robin group stage.
Needing to beat the 18th-seeded Cantlay and have No. 61 Aaron Wise at least tie with No. 44 Brandt Snedeker to force a playoff, Woods built a 1-up lead after the first hole. But Cantlay recovered to win three of the next seven holes and was still 1-up after the 10th.
That’s when Tiger began to make his charge, winning the next two holes with birdies to regain the lead.
“Patrick got a bad break there at (No.) 9. He drove it over the bunker, it rolled in the hazard, and I got a free hole,” Woods acknowledged to the Golf Channel. “I just basically tried to carry the momentum to the back nine. Made a big putt at 11 and got it rolling from there.”
That was an understatement, as Woods holed out for eagle from 81 yards on the 13th hole with Cantlay’s ball just right of the driveable par-4.
“I thought three was going to be the number to halve the hole with him there,” Woods told to Golf Channel. “Pretty much a guaranteed up-and-down from there (for Cantlay), so I just tried to get it up there close and make him earn it with a three of my own.
“And next thing you know, it falls in. I’ll take it.”
Woods put a vice-grip on the match with another lengthy birdie putt on No. 14 to take a 3-up lead.
He nearly closed the match out on No. 15, shortly after Snedeker conceded his 6 and 4 defeat to Wise, but Woods’ birdie putt settled just left of the cup.
He yanked his tee shot on No. 16 well right, but received a huge break when the ball ricocheted back into the fairway while Cantlay’s drive found a fairway bunker. With Woods needing only a two-putt from six feet to win the hole, Cantlay conceded the match 4 and 2.
Woods advanced out of the group with a 2-1-0 record, while Cantlay and Snedeker tied with 1 1/2 points and Wise claimed the one critical point Woods needed along with his victory.
The last time Woods reached the round of 16 in a Match Play event was 2008, which he went on to win.
“I needed to have two things to happen,” Woods said with McIlroy still working to close out his match. “The fact that Aaron won his match gave me an opportunity to advance, and potentially Rory tomorrow. I’ll be ready.”
Woods will need to maintain the form he found over the final six holes Friday. No. 4 McIlroy breezed through Group 4 with a 3-0-0 record, beating England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick (No. 32) 4 and 2 on Friday after dominating No. 64 Luke List 5 and 4 and No. 47 Justin Harding of South Africa 3 and 2 over the first two days.
He has yet to trail in a match this week.
Woods and McIlroy will square off for the first time in the event.
“Look, it’s exciting,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel shortly after beating Fitzpatrick. “It’s exciting for the tournament, I’m sure it’s going to be exciting for us. I feel good about my game. I’ve played well all year, I’ve continued to do that this week.
“It’s going to be exciting. It’s definitely going to be one of those where I need to go out there and stick to my game plan and not really look at what he does … until I maybe have to towards the end.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders part ways with veteran OT Penn
The Oakland Raiders released
The Oakland Raiders released veteran left tackle Donald Penn in what was called a mutual decision Saturday.
Penn, who turns 36 next month, indicated that he wants to return for a 13th NFL season elsewhere in 2019.
“Looking forward to the next chapter of my career — I’ve got a lot of football left!” the three-time Pro Bowl selection posted on Twitter.
Penn missed 12 games with a groin injury in 2018 and was slated to count $7.2 million against Oakland’s salary cap this season.
He became expendable when the Raiders signed former New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract last week.
Undrafted out of Utah State in 2006, Penn played 178 games (174 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-13) and Raiders (2014-18).
“Donald will always be a Raider and his presence will be missed by the entire Raiders family,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I wish the absolute best for Donald in his family.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals release LB Burfict
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was informed he
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was informed he would be released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, according to multiple reports.
He had two seasons remaining on a $33.2 million contract extension, but releasing him results in a cap charge of only $1.8 million.
Burfict managed only 43 games in the past five seasons, encountering repeated head injuries — seven documented concussions — and three suspensions.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Burfict amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines. He was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and 2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies and in 2018 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He was a physical force for the Bengals in the middle of Marvin Lewis’ defense., but when the Bengals parted with Lewis, a change at linebacker was expected under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
Burfict had 298 tackles in his first two seasons with the team and played in every game.
Burfict, 28, was an undrafted free agent signee with Cincinnati after an All-America career at Arizona State.
A poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine — he ran a 5.09 40-yard dash and reportedly failed a drug test — coupled with concerns about his temperament and decision-making on and off the field left Burfict looking for work after the 2012 draft.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Patriots re-sign CB McCourty for 2 years
Cornerback Jason McCourty is
Cornerback Jason McCourty is signing a two-year deal to stay with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
McCourty, 31, played all 19 games (including playoffs) for the Super Bowl LIII champions in his first season with the Patriots in 2018. He tallied 70 tackles and one interception during the regular season.
After nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2009-16) and Cleveland (2017), McCourty joined the Patriots in a March 2018 trade with the Browns. The move reunited him with his twin brother, New England safety Devin McCourty.
Jason McCourty delivered one of the key defensive plays in Super Bowl LIII when he broke up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams receiver Brandin Cooks in the end zone. The Patriots were leading 3-0 late in the third quarter at the time and went on to win, 13-3.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Redskins, Collins agree to six-year, $84M deal
All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported Monday.
That means the New York Giants, who declined to use a $11.15 franchise tag on Collins and allowed him to become a free agent, now will face him twice a year in the NFC East.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Collins can officially sign with the Redskins on Wednesday when the new league year begins.
The 25-year-old ended last season on injured reserve because of torn labrum in his left shoulder. He still led the team with 96 tackles, despite missing the final four games.
Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. Collins has 428 tackles and eight interceptions in 59 games, all starts.
The Redskins might not be done tweaking their roster. NFL Network reported they are trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.
Combined, Brown and Foster will count $13 million against the cap in 2019, but Washington could save $9.75 million by trading or releasing both players. Mosely is expected to command at least $13 million annually.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bills to sign WRs Brown, Beasley
The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are revamping their wide receiver corps with the additions of free agents John Brown and Cole Beasley, according to multiple reports.
Brown is expected to sign with the Bills for three years, $27 million, and Beasley is reportedly getting $29 million over four years, according to the reports.
Brown played in all 16 games with the Baltimore Ravens last year, starting 15. He had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. He has 22 touchdowns for his career, which started in Arizona. The Cardinals drafted the speedster in the third round of the 2014 draft.
Beasley played in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, notching 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns. Beasley, 29, has 23 career touchdowns in his seven-year career, all with Dallas.
He acknowledged his move to Buffalo on Twitter, also writing. “I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together.”
The Bills’ leading receiver last year was second-year player Zay Jones, who posted 56 receptions, 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Woods scheduled for Tuesday TPC Sawgrass presser
One week after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Tiger Woods is at least making an appearance at The Players Championship.
The PGA Tour announced Sunday that Woods will be on hand for a Tuesday press conference at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Woods cited a “neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks” for pulling out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he said at the time he still hoped to play the following week.
“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play,” he wrote. “My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.”
Woods, 43, has played in three events in 2019, with three top 20 finishes, including a 10th-place finish in his most recent event, the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City, which ended Feb. 24.
The 14-time major winner won The Players Championship in 2001 and 2013.
Woods already has set his sights on the April 11-14 Masters Tournament, saying he is trying to be careful to not play in too many or too few events leading up to the first major of the year.
–Field Level Media
Notre Dame DL Tillery has surgery in advance of NFL Draft
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who is expected to be selected high in April’s NFL Draft, had successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had eight sacks this past season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum. Tillery is viewed as a possible second-round pick, according to projections, but could end up being a late first-round pick.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pounder had 12 1/2 sacks in his four seasons at Notre Dame. Of his 133 career tackles, 23 were for loss.
Tillery is expected to be at full strength at the start of NFL training camps.
–Field Level Media
AAF: No expansion, relocation planned in 2020
The Alliance of American
The Alliance of American Football has no plans to add any new teams or move any of the eight inaugural franchises in 2020, co-founder Bill Polian said on a conference call Wednesday.
“Expansion I don’t think is on the front burner,” Polian said. “We still have lots of work that we need to do to solidify our league and solidify ourselves in the local markets. So I don’t think expansion is a high-priority item at this time.
“We haven’t even really given a thought to relocation, because we really don’t have a firm handle because of the untoward weather that’s affected the Southeast. We don’t really have a handle on what many of the markets are really like when you got a nice day and temperatures are in the 50s or 60s. So that’s an incomplete picture at this point in time.”
The Alliance is halfway through its eight-week regular season, and some markets — especially San Antonio — have embraced their new teams with large attendance numbers. Others, such as San Diego, have shown severe attendance dips since the opening week.
TV ratings have been up and down, with most games approaching 500,000 viewers in recent weeks after averaging nearly 3 million per game in the opening week.
A lawsuit filed against the AAF last week — alleging co-founder Charlie Ebersol took the idea for the AAF from Robert Vanech, the co-founder and CFO of Trebel Music — revealed a proposed plan for potential expansion.
Meanwhile, Polian acknowledged that the league is about halfway through its “due diligence” on quarterback Johnny Manziel, about whom there have been a few “feelers” from AAF teams.
Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League last week and is barred from signing with other CFL teams.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Rams parting ways with Barron, Sullivan
The Los Angeles Rams may have signaled their intentions to be active
The Los Angeles Rams may have signaled their intentions to be active in the free agent and/or trade markets, reportedly making two moves Tuesday that could save them more than $13 million in cap space.
First, the NFC champions reportedly did not exercise its 2019 option on starting center John Sullivan, making him a free agent. Then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team had released starting inside linebacker Mark Barron.
Sullivan, 33, has played the last two seasons with the Rams, starting in 31 of a possible 32 games with his only missed start the 2017 finale when Los Angeles sat many of its starters.
The 10-year veteran has played for Minnesota, Washington and the Rams. The move reportedly frees up $5.25 million in cap space for the Rams, who could move 2018 rookie Brian Allen into Sullivan’s starting slot.
Barron, 29, was originally drafted as a safety by Tampa Bay in the first round in 2012. But after struggling for the first two-plus years of his career, Barron was dealt to the then-St. Louis Rams at the 2014 trade deadline. The Rams moved him to linebacker, a decision that helped salvage his career.
In his four full seasons with the Rams, in both St. Louis and L.A., Barron played in 58 games, starting all but four of them. He posted a pair of 100-tackle seasons and had four sacks and five interceptions.
The emergence of Cory Littleton at inside linebacker likely also played a role in the Rams’ decision. Littleton, 25, made the Pro Bowl this season, his third in the NFL and first as a full-time starter.
According to The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Rams created $13.5 million in cap space with the two moves.
–Field Level Media
DE Graham, Eagles agree to three-year extension
Defensive end Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $40 million and runs through the 2021 season. Graham was scheduled to become a free agent later this month.
The Eagles selected Graham, a Michigan product, with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He is the longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ defense and delivered its biggest play in recent memory: the strip sack of New England quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that led to a field goal to seal the title for Philadelphia.
Graham, who turns 31 next month, has appeared in 127 games (70 starts) with the Eagles. On his career, he has recorded 320 tackles, 90 quarterback hits, 42.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles.
–Field Level Media
DT Williams to skip bench press at combine
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who potentially could be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, reportedly will skip the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Williams, an Alabama product, has a finger injury that will keep him from fully participating at the combine. Rapoport said Williams will have surgery after the event.
Entering the combine, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Williams as the No. 2 overall prospect.
In 2018, Williams was a unanimous All-American selection and won the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman in college football.
On the season, he had 71 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Raiders WR Brown attends practice
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown showed
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up to work Monday as his search for a suitable helmet continues.
Multiple outlets reported that Brown attended team meetings, although a walk-through practice was apparently canceled.
His attendance came the day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all-in or all-out.”
Brown has had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday that his client “wants to be part of the team, he wants to practice, but he’d also like to do it with the helmet he’s worn his entire life.”
“He’s a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a big target. You talk about how many catches he’s had over the last six years, for example, this is his life. He’s risking everything. He’s got a family. He’s had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He’s had brutal hits.
“We’re just trying to find a way to work it out. We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, we’ve worked very closely with the NFL, but I hope people can appreciate, this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career. This is a major issue for him.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Vikings take down Seahawks in Wilson’s debut
Russell Wilson threw for 82 yards
Russell Wilson threw for 82 yards in his preseason debut, but the Minnesota Vikings used strong performances from their backup quarterbacks to beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-19 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Wilson and Vikings starter Kirk Cousins each played two series and led their teams to one field goal. Wilson finished 6 of 9 and added two carries for 9 yards on the ground, while Cousins went 6 of 8 for 68 passing yards.
Sean Mannion entered next for the Vikings and was up and down. He went 11 of 14 for 88 yards with a touchdown but also threw an interception, which DeShawn Shead returned 88 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Third-stringer Kyle Sloter helped the Vikings pull it back, going 11 of 13 for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Paxton Lynch relieved Wilson and had a much rougher outing than his opener against Denver. He finished 6 of 15 for 67 yards. Recently signed ex-Ohio State star J.T. Barrett missed all three passes, throwing an interception, in minimal action.
–Field Level Media
Texans extend C Martin for reported three years, $33M
The Houston Texans and center Nick Martin agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million over three years. Martin was set to become a free agent in March and was due $1.1 million in salary this season.
The deal includes $18.35 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple outlets. The $11 million average puts Martin just shy of the league’s highest-paid center, as Rodney Hudson averages $11.25 million annually on his new deal.
Martin, 26, has started all 31 games he has played in since the start of 2017 after missing his entire rookie campaign due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He has allowed just 3.5 sacks and committed only four penalties over that span, according to STATS LLC.
The younger brother of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, Nick Martin was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016.
The Texans also signed quarterback Alex McGough from the practice squad to the active roster and waived cornerback Cornell Armstrong.
According to multiple reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped to sign McGough off Houston’s practice squad for depth after losing Nick Foles to injury, but the Texans signed him before the Jaguars could. McGough spent the offseason with Jacksonville before being released at final cuts.
Houston starter Deshaun Watson bruised his lower back in Monday night’s opener in New Orleans but was able to finish the game.
–Field Level Media
WR Baldwin says his NFL ‘watch has ended’
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent
Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and apparent “Game of Thrones” fan Doug Baldwin appeared to announce his retirement Sunday night, signaling in a series of tweets that his watch has ended.
The Seahawks terminated the 30-year-old’s contract last week after he failed a physical. Following an injury-plagued 2018 season, Baldwin underwent surgeries on his knee, shoulder and abdomen.
Through multiple posts on Twitter, Baldwin wrote a letter to a younger version of himself.
“Because the end of one journey sees the beginning of another,” he wrote. “And guess what..it will be one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don’t worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed.
“But when the journey finally comes to the end, you will reflect on what that little boy caught between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola really wanted: to be seen and to be loved.”
He also posted a “Game of Thrones” GIF reading, “My watch has ended.”
An undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011, Baldwin had 493 catches for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Seahawks, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 and playing in 123 of a possible 128 games (90 starts). He ranks third in team history in catches and yards and second in receiving touchdowns.
He was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning team and the squad that lost Super Bowl XLIV to the New England Patriots a year later.
–Field Level Media
