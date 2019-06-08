Day hires Williams to caddie at U.S. Open

NFL notebook: LT Williams reportedly wants out of D.C.

Seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams wasn’t present Tuesday for the start of the Washington Redskins’ mandatory minicamp, and it was presumed he wanted a new contract.

One report Wednesday, however, said that isn’t the case. Instead, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Williams wants out of Washington because of how the team addressed surgery he had in April to remove a tumor from his scalp.

La Canfora said numerous sources confirmed that Williams’ issues with the Redskins are not related to money. Instead, he wants to be traded or released “due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them,” La Canfora wrote on Twitter.

Coach Jay Gruden addressed the report with the media on Wednesday and didn’t deny La Canfora’s reporting. He said he found out a few days ago that Williams wouldn’t be showing up at minicamp and said he hopes he changes his mind and rejoins the team.

–Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he knew linebacker Bobby Okereke faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015 at Stanford when the team selected the linebacker in the third round of April’s draft.

An independent student-run website at Stanford called The Fountain Hopper detailed Okereke’s situation on Tuesday and reported that the Colts knew of the allegation when they selected him. A Title IX investigation in 2016 sided with Okereke, so he didn’t face discipline.

According to Ballard, Okereke informed the Colts of the situation at the Senior Bowl in January. Ballard said the team studied documents from the Title IX case and was comfortable with selecting Okereke.

–The Cleveland Browns waived former starting left tackle Desmond Harrison, a day after he missed the first practice of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Harrison missed a flight and was “a little late.” He added that the team “just decided to move on.”

Harrison, 25, started the Browns’ first eight games in 2018 at left tackle — the first player to start at the position following stalwart Joe Thomas’ retirement — as an undrafted rookie out of West Georgia. He was a late scratch in Week 9 with an illness and was inactive the rest of the year after losing the starting job to Greg Robinson.

–The Baltimore Ravens agreed on a four-year rookie contract with first-round wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Like all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option. No terms were announced, but the expected value based on Brown’s No. 25 draft slot is $11.8 million over the first four years.

Brown is recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his foot and has not participated in offseason practices, but he is expected to be ready for training camp.

–Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans is recovering from a surgical procedure on his heel, not on the toe that ended his 2018 season, head coach Bruce Arians said on Tampa Bay WDAE radio.

Evans was in a walking boot when mandatory minicamp opened Tuesday, with many speculating it related to last year’s toe injury. Arians clarified Wednesday that it is a heel issue, and Evans will be in a boot for a few weeks.

Evans, 23, has started 19 of 24 games through two seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2017.

–Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey visited the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN reported.

Bailey, 30, has also visited the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. He had career highs of six sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season while playing mostly on the interior for the Chiefs.

–Former Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart visited the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week, NFL Network reported.

Stewart, 30, was released by the Broncos to save cap space in March. He started 58 of 61 games over the last four seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2016.

–The Buffalo Bills signed defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker, releasing defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard and tight end Moral Stephens to make room on the roster.

Walton, 27, played in 36 games (four starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four years, making two sacks. Becker is an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio) who spent time briefly with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason.

–The Panthers signed former Bucs cornerback Javien Elliott, waiving guard Brendan Mahon to make room on the roster.

Elliott, 25, played in 36 games (seven starts) over the past three seasons, with one interception and two pass breakups.

