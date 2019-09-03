Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal
Right tackle La’el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
With skill-position stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper pining for a payday of their own, the Cowboys locked up another young starter by extending Collins’ deal and solidifying their offensive line.
Collins, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after NFL teams passed on him in the draft days after he was questioned in the murder of a former girlfriend. By the time the investigation showed Collins wasn’t involved, he was already a member of the Cowboys’ roster, signing a three-year, $1.5 million contract.
Owner Jerry Jones promised to redo that initial deal, and followed through with a two-year, $15.4 million contract in 2017.
Collins began his NFL career at guard but has solidified the right side of the line as a bookend to All-Pro Tyron Smith on the left side.
–Field Level Media
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
General manager John Lynch said Saturday that Bosa’s week of practice would determine his Week 1 status. All signs Monday pointed to the 21-year-old being ready, and he punted any previous hesitation shown over playing in the opener.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Bosa has had three significant injuries in one year and hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 15 in Ohio State’s win over TCU. He sustained a core muscle injury in that game and shut it down for the entire 2018 college football season.
He missed a chunk of offseason workouts with a hamstring strain and had only 12 NFL practices under his belt as of Monday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan snapped back at questions about Bosa’s durability this summer, but did not entirely rule out the concept of a snap count for Bosa until the team is confident he’s ready to be turned loose.
–Field Level Media
Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.
Per multiple reports, the running back left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas in hopes that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against their NFC East rivals. Elliott is expected to be in Texas on Tuesday.
Initial chatter Tuesday indicated the two sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3.853 million in 2019 and $9.099 million in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins expected to be official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a $100 million deal averaging $20 million over five years in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey to a one-year extension through 2020 on Tuesday.
He was entering the final year of two-year, $15 million contract signed in March 2018. Multiple outlets reported the value of the extension at $9 million.
Pouncey, 30, started all 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Chargers in 2018. He played 954 of L.A.’s 995 offensive snaps.
“From day one, Mike has been everything we thought he’d be and more,” general manager Tom Telesco said. “He’s an unquestioned leader, both in the locker room and on the field, who has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike. His relentless work ethic — there have been times where we’ve had to fight to keep him off the practice field — and toughness are contagious. Mike’s dependability is invaluable, and we’re excited to have secured our Pro Bowl center through the 2020 season.”
Miami’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey started 93 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey to a one-year, $9 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The ninth-year NFL veteran was entering the final year of two-year, $15 million contract signed in March 2018.
Pouncey, 30, started all 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Chargers in 2018. He played 954 of L.A.’s 995 offensive snaps.
Miami’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey started 93 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached an injury settlement after he was released last week with a minor hamstring strain.
Pryor, according to NFL Network, is now considered healthy and as an unrestricted free agent will be open to sign with any team.
Pryor was placed on the reserve/injured list prior to being released on Aug. 30, making him eligible for an injury settlement.
The well-traveled wide receiver had 16 total receptions in eight games last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
The former Ohio State quarterback had 1,007 receiving yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
By virtue of his dominance and a near resurrection in last season’s opener, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might as well be a bleep word for Bears fans.
It was in the 2018 opener that Rodgers’ legend in the NFC North rivalry grew by quantum bounds. Down and out with a knee injury in the first half, Rodgers returned after halftime and rallied Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to knock off Chicago 24-23. The Bears devoured Rodgers in the second meeting, recording five sacks and grabbing the 24-17 victory.
“They stuffed us pretty good,” Rodgers said.
But Rodgers is 16-5 in the all-time matchup with a passer rating over 100 and a 45-10 TD-to-INT ratio. Even if that history means very little in the opener of the NFL’s 100th season on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, it’s safe to assume Rodgers will be ready for the primetime showdown. Wide receiver Davante Adams has seen the 35-year-old quarterback flip the switch to regular-season mode.
“I’ve definitely seen the switch,” Adams said. “I’ve seen the antennae up. It’s always a laser focus, but it heightens a little bit. From me being around here six years now, I can tell the difference. He’s ready to go.”
Green Bay unveils a new version of Rodgers — one in which he has full control of the offense at the line of scrimmage, a la Peyton Manning — under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers and fired coach Mike McCarthy had a competitively contentious relationship, a major reason there’s a new man in charge with the Packers. Another reason? The Packers’ 6-9-1 record in 2018.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason, and he said the Bears and other early season opponents accustomed to the decidedly West Coast system McCarthy installed have no idea what’s coming from the Packers’ offense.
“When they play Green Bay, it’s not just what they’ve seen for years – which was tough to stop,” Rodgers said. “Now we’re throwing new things at them with personnel groupings and motions and alignments and movement and adjustments that they haven’t seen from us. I’m obviously really hopeful that we’re going to go out and play really well, but I do feel like this is just the beginning for this offense and there’ll be a lot of room to grow.”
The Bears, who finished the 2018 season at 12-4, are looking for growth out of their quarterback in 2019. Mitchell Trubisky, who had multiple opportunities in the fourth quarter to squash Rodgers’ rally last September, enters his third season in the NFL with a division title in his back pocket and expectations for more trophies in the near future.
“His confidence is really high right now,” Bears center Cody Whitehair said. “He sees the field a lot better being in Year Two. The 2.0 step he’s taken in the offense has really helped him.”
The Bears are heavily reliant on a defense that led the league in scoring, takeaways and stopping the run, and third in total yards. Offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy had to bring in a new coordinator to replace current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, and he found a veteran in former Ravens defensive coordinator and Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.
Pagano is expecting a jump in production from recent first-round draft picks at linebacker in support of Khalil Mack, who had a forced fumble, interception and touchdown at Green Bay in his Bears debut last year.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was the team’s top performer in the offseason and second-year linebacker Roquan Smith is flashing undisputed star potential. He played only eight snaps at Lambeau Field last season.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Pagano said. “I feel like that kid has been around for a long, long time. He’s mature beyond his years, and he understands the game, and I think it’s really slowing down for him in a short of time that he’s been with his organization and played at this level. You know, everything you ask Roquan to do, physically he’s able to do it, whether it’s being a downhill inside linebacker, playing between the tackles.”
–Field Level Media
New England is now
New England is now the runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs in updated Super Bowl odds at Westgate’s Superbook in Las Vegas.
The defending champion Patriots (6-1), who defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship, are a close second to claim the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020. Kansas City is 5-1.
Several books are still running with New England as the Lombardi Trophy best bet. Many of them put Bill Belichick’s bunch narrowly ahead of the Chiefs, including PointsBet, Fan Duel and DraftKings.
One of the most popular tickets is on AFC underdog Cleveland, with the Browns climbing from 22-1 in March all the way 8-1 this week at MGM. A dramatic offseason transformation that brought Pro Bowl talent in Odell Beckham Jr. and an insanely stocked defensive line has bettors flocking to the Browns and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.
PointsBet has taken more than half of its Super Bowl bets on Cleveland.
“We get absolutely throttled if [the Browns] win the Super Bowl,” said Matthew Chaprales, head of content for PointsBet, told ESPN. “It’s the biggest liability on the books since we came online in the U.S., and, frankly, it’s not even close.”
At Caesars, only the Chicago Bears are a more popular Super Bowl LIV bet than the Browns. The Bears are currently offered anywhere from 8-1 to 12-1 at major sportsbooks.
One team whose odds are dipping best on limited action is the NFC champion Rams. Los Angeles, 6-1 in March, can be had for as low as 15-1 at some books. The Rams are still running No. 6 at DraftKings and Sugarhouse.
–Field Level Media
The New York Jets promoted longtime
The New York Jets promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president Tuesday, four days after Neil Glat stepped down from the position to become a senior adviser.
Elhai, 43, is in his 20th year with the team, including the past five years as the senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel.
The promotion means the Jets enter the 2019 season with a new president, new head coach (Adam Gase) and new general manager (Joe Douglas).
Elhai will oversee the team’s business side and report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. He also will work with Gase and Douglas “to integrate football and business operations,” according to a team statement.
The Jets also promoted Brian Friedman from senior vice president and chief financial officer to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is in his 11th year with the organization.
–Field Level Media
The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a two-year
The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a two-year extension for running back Giovani Bernard, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
The total value of the deal is $10.3 million and includes a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million for 2019, plus a $600,000 guaranteed bonus due in March, per the report. The extension would keep him under contract through 2021.
Bernard, 27, has gained 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in 83 games since the Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He rushed for 211 yards and three scores and caught 35 passes for 218 yards in 12 games last season as the backup to starter Joe Mixon.
–Field Level Media
It’s dangerous to draw sweeping conclusions from the preseason.
The field is littered with backups, and most teams do zero game-planning. Many even call plays against poor looks on purpose, just to see how players respond.
That said, we can glean tidbits from how players execute in given circumstances. With those caveats in mind, we dissected every preseason snap from the top four quarterbacks drafted in April.
Kyler Murray — First overall, Arizona Cardinals
After his second game, Murray was shown on HBO’s Hard Knocks asking Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown, “Why they bringing the house on me, bro?”
“That’s what people gonna do to you,” Brown responded. “You gotta get used to that cause you so fast.”
Brown is right: Murray will be blitzed early and often — though not necessarily because he’s fast. Defensive coordinators will try to speed Murray up mentally so he becomes erratic physically. Pressure — perceived or real — often forces him to drop his eyes or trigger “escape mode” too early.
More importantly, Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme features wide O-line splits and limited protection calls, making blitzes lethal. That was an issue against the Raiders and Vikings, who also exploited the splits by stunting D-linemen regularly. If Kingsbury maintains wide splits against Aaron Donald and others, Murray could be running for his life all season.
The best antidotes are quick, defined throws that Kingsbury’s designs provide. Murray has been sharp there, flaunting his whip of an arm and deadly accuracy on perimeter strikes in Minnesota, including a pair converting third-and-7s.
Murray also showed mental progress mid-game against the Vikings. After failing to see a wide open corner route in the end zone against Cover-2 in the second quarter, he recognized the same coverage a drive later and attacked the corner void (called a “holeshot”) with a bullet.
Murray has shown both his tantalizing talent and some concerns from college. We’ll learn a lot more once Kingsbury’s scheme is unveiled this week.
Daniel Jones — Sixth overall, New York Giants
Derided as a major reach, Jones was so sharp during preseason that coach Pat Shurmur is already gloating to the QB’s doubters.
The numbers (29 of 34, 416 yards, two TDs) were terrific, and the film mostly matched. Jones showed excellent mechanics, diligence with presnap reads and eye discipline at Duke, all of which have translated. While rarely working deep into progressions, he executed Shurmur’s staples — rub routes, flood concepts, deep play-action designs — very well.
Perhaps most encouraging is Jones’ accuracy, which was good but not stellar at Duke. He has often hit open receivers with perfect ball placement, maximizing yards after the catch. That said, receivers bailed Jones out despite poor placement occasionally, most notably on two deep shots against the Bengals.
Jones showed pocket toughness in spades in college, but he hasn’t needed it much so far. He played five of his 11 series behind the Giants’ starting O-line against primarily backups (and was still strip-sacked twice). Giving Jones extra support early was smart, but he’ll face more pressure when games count.
One minor trend to watch: At Duke, Jones was sharper with mechanics and accuracy in games played on turf compared to on grass. All four preseason games were on turf, but the Giants do play five games on grass this season.
Dwayne Haskins — 15th overall, Washington Redskins
It should be no surprise the inexperienced Haskins, learning a complex scheme, lost the starting job to Case Keenum, but he’ll claim it before long.
Haskins has had plenty of rookie mistakes, most notably inaccuracy stemming from lazy footwork. Often sharp despite poor feet at Ohio State, he missed too many easy throws during the preseason while stepping in the bucket or not following through.
That included his first interception against the Browns, when he way underthrew a wheel route with static feet. The pick was also the product of a predetermined read, as Haskins failed to see that the linebacker avoided the rub route and was reading him (not the receiver), and threw it anyway. Those sorts of mistakes make head coaches lose trust.
But Haskins has also shown his tremendous ceiling, highlighted by his touchdown against the Bengals. After his hard count revealed the safeties’ rotation, he changed the protection to account for a blitz. The line failed to pick it up cleanly, but Haskins threw a gorgeous post for a 55-yard score while getting hit. Even more impressive, the post was not the primary route — Haskins recognized the safety sitting low in the Bengals’ Cover-4 and took advantage.
It was likely the single most impressive play by any rookie QB all preseason. That combination of high-level processing and physical talent is rare, especially for a one-year college starter.
Add in the surprising mobility Haskins has shown since shedding the knee brace he wore at Ohio State, and there’s a lot to like.
Drew Lock — 42nd overall, Denver Broncos
Lock’s preseason was cut short by a thumb injury in his third game, robbing him of critical opportunities for experience he sorely needs.
A talented but raw prospect, he has had more deer-in-the-headlights moments than the three aforementioned QBs combined.
Narrow vision and shaky field-reading were expected, but Lock rarely looked settled in the pocket, and his highly-touted arm surprisingly lacked zip at times. He made a few “wow” throws, but some fluttered, a significant concern given it should be his greatest strength.
Now on injured reserve for 8-plus weeks, Lock has a long way to go just to operate an offense. It’s hard to see him pushing Joe Flacco until at least 2020.
–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.
Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to earn $2 million in 2019. He was named the Colts’ starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017, when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
–The Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Brissett, according to reports on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.
The Patriots released Hoyer, 33, opting to have rookie Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady’s backup and potential heir apparent. Hoyer started his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State and has spent time with five other teams.
–Andy Reid coached the younger version of LeSean McCoy over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach likes what he sees of the older version, too.
The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams. The Buffalo Bills released the six-time Pro Bowl back on Saturday, and the Chiefs quickly snapped him up.
–The Patriots brought back wide receiver Demaryius Thomas two days after he was released as rosters were cut to the NFL-mandated 53, Schefter reported.
He’ll take the spot of N’Keal Harry, a first-round selection in the 2019 draft who will be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Harry will be eligible to return to the active roster later this season.
–The Minnesota Vikings signed former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN.
Last season, Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year rookie option earlier this offseason.
–Whenever Ezekiel Elliott ends his holdout and joins the Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect the team to spend much time getting him up to speed before getting him back on the field.
Speaking to the media in advance of his team’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he has no set timeframe for how long Elliott would have to wait to play after joining the team.
“He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said.
–The Cowboys released linebacker Rolando McClain several days after the NFL conditionally reinstated him from suspension, according to multiple reports.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. The 30-year-old last played in 2015 with the Cowboys, who maintained his rights.
–Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of deals that included numerous other players and draft picks — and garnered plenty of outside criticism — Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien on Monday explained the team’s logic behind the moves.
In the simplest of terms, O’Brien said, “In the end, we just could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal” with Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher who was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks.
–Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue to help Jefferson.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
–The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension.
The team followed up the move by placing the 25-year-old on injured reserve. LeBlanc is recovering from a foot injury sustained during training camp and can return to action after Week 8.
–The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul by releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005.
Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.
–The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old started his career with the Cowboys (2014-17) and was on the Raiders’ roster in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Whenever
Whenever Ezekiel Elliott does join the Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect the team to spend much time getting him to speed before getting him back on the field.
Speaking to the media Monday in advance of his team’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he has no set time frame for how long Elliott would have to wait to play after joining the team.
“Zeke is as capable as anybody I know. He’s an experienced player, he’s been a really good player for us, he knows our system of football,” Garrett said. “I don’t think they’ll be a lot of learning there. He’s a smart guy, an instinctive guy. But again, that’s a hypothetical. We’re just focused on the guys we have right now. We’re going to go practice as well as we can the right way to prepare for the Giants.”
Elliott has been holding out all camp in search of a new contract. He has been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, working out, reportedly training with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.
According to reports over the weekend, negotiations between the team and Elliott are “intensifying.”
Any game missed would cost Elliott more than $225,000 in base salary, and he could be fined for each day he misses practice or meetings. According to the collective bargaining agreement, failing to report for the first game could also make Elliott subject to the Cowboys seeking a return of some of his prorated signing bonus.
Elliott has already racked up more than $1 million in fines for missing camp.
Multiple outlets also reported Monday that the Cowboys will bring running back Jordan Chunn off the practice squad, giving them three tailbacks plus a fullback on the active roster. Chunn would be joined by tailbacks Alfred Morris and Tony Pollard, along with fullback Jamize Olawale.
–Field Level Media
The Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson to a one-year deal, according to a report Monday by ESPN.
The move, subsequently confirmed by other outlets, reunites Doctson, the No. 22 overall pick out of TCU in the 2016 draft, with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Doctson recorded his best season as a pro with Cousins as his quarterback in 2017, finishing with 35 catches, 502 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts).
Last season, Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns, but while some of those numbers were career highs, it wasn’t enough for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year rookie option earlier this offseason.
“I think I’m hitting free agency next year. I won’t be the first, won’t be the last,” Doctson told ESPN in July. “It’s nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it’s all love.”
The Redskins made Doctson’s departure official on Saturday when they included the 26-year-old among their finals cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit.
Doctson finishes his time with the Redskins with 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension Monday.
The team followed up the move by placing the 25-year-old on injured reserve. LeBlanc is recovering from a foot injury sustained during training camp and can return to action after Week 8.
LeBlanc had 24 tackles in eight games (four starts) for the Eagles last season. He also started one of playoff game and had an interception against the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles claimed LeBlanc midseason off waivers from the Detroit Lions, where he played in three games before moving on to Philadelphia. He appeared in 28 games for the Bears in 2016 and 2017.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed
The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $30-million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.
Brissett was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and was set to earn $2 million in 2019. He was named the Colts starting quarterback following the retirement of Andrew Luck on Aug. 24.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury. He has 3,500 yards passing in his career with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The move came just hours after the Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer as back up to Brissett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.
–Field Level Media
Retired NFL wide receiver
Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach.
Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He’ll continue in that role.
“I think that’s a great addition for us,” head coach Adam Gase said, per the team website. “He’s done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It’s the right time for him. He’s excited about the opportunity.”
Receiver Robby Anderson said he’s happy to have the chance to work with someone with Ward’s experience.
“He’s a great resource because he’s done it at a high level consistently,” Anderson said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I’m picking his brain, and he’s more so telling me than I’m asking him, and I’m just staying on top of him. He’s just trying to find ways to get me better in each way.”
The Steelers selected Ward, a Georgia product, in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.
Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).
–Field Level Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled Wednesday’s practice and are working to make sure players and staff are safe as Hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast.
Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday that he is focused on helping those who live in evacuation areas to find safe housing.
“People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready,” said Marrone, whose family must evacuate. “And we will be. There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone’s safe and have a plan and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they’re doing, then I think we’ll just take things as they come.”
After battering the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian is headed toward Florida as a Category 4. The track of the storm isn’t certain, and when it approaches the region late Tuesday, it either could skirt the Jacksonville area or make a devastating impact.
The storm is expected to be out of the Jacksonville area by Wednesday night, and practice is scheduled for Thursday.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone to make sure everyone’s safe and everyone has a plan,” Marrone said. “… Hopefully, weather permitting and safety permitting, we’ll bring the team back Thursday at noon. We feel good about our plans for the players and the safety for our players.”
The Jaguars open the season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marrone said a lot of the game preparation has been accomplished.
“… Most of the work is done, which is not to say, ‘If there’s ever a good time (for this to happen),’ but obviously in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than obviously if something happened during the middle of a season,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Andy Reid
Andy Reid coached the younger version of LeSean McCoy over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach likes what he sees of the older version, too.
“There are not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around out there,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “But he still has the great feet and the vision.”
The Buffalo Bills released the six-time Pro Bowl back on Saturday, and Kansas City quickly snapped him up. McCoy agreed to a one-year deal for $3 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams.
“He knows what to expect,” Reid said of McCoy. “I’ve been very honest with him about Damien and how good of a football player he is. I think it’s a great situation for both of them and for the team. For where he’s at in his career, you’re talking about potentially a future Hall of Famer with the numbers and stats he’s put together here. Here he has an opportunity to come to what potentially is a good football team as we go forward and be a part of that.”
Reid said McCoy’s only limitation will be how long it takes him to become familiar with the Chiefs’ playbook.
“This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it’s quite a bit different,” Reid said.
McCoy gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.
He led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys released
The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Rolando McClain on Monday, days after the NFL conditionally reinstated him from suspension, according to multiple reports.
His release was set to become official later in the day, and his reinstatement finalized on Tuesday. He will be an unrestricted free agent.
Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2010, McClain was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after he repeatedly failed drug tests. He last played in 2015 with the Cowboys, who maintained his rights.
McClain, now 30, spent three seasons with the Raiders. The Raiders released him because he didn’t perform on the field as expected and because he found himself in legal trouble.
The Baltimore Ravens signed McClain in 2013 but he decided to retire. He returned to the sport with Dallas in 2014.
In five NFL seasons, McClain has played in 65 games (61 starts). He recorded 412 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles
–Field Level Media
Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of trades that included numerous other players and draft picks -- and garnered plenty of outside criticism -- Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien on Monday explained the team's
Two days after trading away Jadeveon Clowney and adding Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in a pair of trades that included numerous other players and draft picks — and garnered plenty of outside criticism — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday explained the team’s logic behind the moves.
In the simplest of terms, O’Brien said, “in the end, we just could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal” with Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.
The club put the franchise tag on Clowney in March, but he did not sign his franchise tender before the July 15 deadline, meaning the Texans could no longer negotiate a contract with him until after the season.
O’Brien insisted there were discussions within the organization and with Clowney and his agent Bus Cook, but “we just couldn’t come to an agreement.”
After discussing a Clowney trade with multiple teams — most notably highly publicized talks with Miami regarding Tunsil, their offensive tackle — the Texans on Saturday morning sent the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to Seattle. In return, the Texans got a 2020 third-round pick and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. The Texans also reportedly paid Clowney a $7 million signing bonus while the Seahawks pick up his $8 million salary.
“I understand everybody’s going to dissect how we did it and what we received back and what we gave Seattle,” O’Brien told reporters Monday. “In the end, we did what we felt was in the best interest of our organization and of our team moving forward.”
Later Saturday, the Texans did get the lineman they wanted in Tunsil — and added a vertical threat in wide receiver Kenny Stills — but that, too, came at a price.
Houston gave Miami first-round picks in 2020 and ’21, as well as a second-round pick in 2021, plus offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi. The Texans got a 2020 fourth-round pick and 2021 sixth-round pick in return.
“We feel really good about being able to get a proven left tackle to protect Deshaun Watson,” O’Brien said in defending the ransom they paid for Tunsil. “Laremy Tunsil is an excellent player.”
O’Brien would not talk about whether the Texans talked about a contract extension with Tunsil before making the trade.
Drafted 13th overall out of Ole Miss in 2016, Tunsil has played in 44 of a possible 48 games with Miami, starting all of them. He has two years and roughly $13.5 million remaining on his contract, after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this offseason.
He now will protect the blind side of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed the second half of his rookie season in 2017 with a torn ACL, then suffered a bruised lung and injured ribs severe enough that the team bussed him to Jacksonville for a game last season rather than have him fly with the team over concerns of what changes in air pressure could have on his lungs.
Despite the injuries, and though he was sacked an NFL-high 65 times last season, Watson did not miss a game in 2018.
–Field Level Media
