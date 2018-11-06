Cowboys’ Jones not planning coaching changes
Head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan are likely to finish the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Owner Jerry Jones, while confessing he was befuddled by Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans coming out of a bye week, said he was disappointed his team looked tired and failed to deliver in the second half. But Jones also indicated he is standing by Garrett and Linehan, whose stagnant offense has been the subject of heavy criticism from the fan base.
“I very candidly didn’t see this coming,” Jones said Monday night. “I thought we would be sitting here with a positive result. This is a surprise to me and is a setback. Now when you’re halfway through the season, losing a ballgame in the NFL, if that causes you to be deterred or to not think that there’s a future ahead of you, then you’ve picked the wrong world to operate in. That’s not the life we’ve chosen.”
The schedule doesn’t let up for the Cowboys, who visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday before a Week 11 game at Atlanta to face the high-scoring Falcons.
At 3-5, the Cowboys are only two games out of first place in the NFC East with eight games to play. But the offense is 27th in total offense and managed only 297 yards Monday.
“I think we realize we have eight games to go, we’ve got a long way to go in this season,” Jones said. “We want to play better than we played (Monday), so I certainly think each individual and coach and front-office person is going to have to do better, including me.”
Giants QB Manning to start Monday at San Francisco
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will not make a quarterback change this week, announcing Tuesday that Eli Manning will be the No. 1 quarterback Monday at San Francisco.
But Shurmur came as close as he has all season
But Shurmur came as close as he has all season to putting Manning on notice, saying the Giants expect better play at the position. Shurmur said part of his decision was based on his expectation that Manning and the Giants will get on a roll.
Manning, 37, has 222 starts in 224 career games since the 2004 draft.
Manning has been sacked a league-high 31 times and the Giants are 31st in rushing (77.9 yards per game) and 27th in points with 18.8 per game. At 1-7, the Giants are in the running for the No. 1 overall draft pick at midseason.
Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback. Rookie Kyle Lauletta has not been active for a game this season and faced internal discipline from the Giants for his arrest heading to practice last week.
Lauletta apologized on Tuesday for being a distraction.
“First things first, I want to apologize to the New York Giants organization, my teammates, the fans and my family,” Lauletta said. “The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for.”
The Giants also expected to activate defensive lineman R.J. McInstosh from the non-football injury list.
Ravens taking week off to recharge
John Harbaugh is ready to send players home from the Baltimore Ravens facility after meetings on Wednesday, hoping time away fires up his reeling team during the bye.
The Ravens (4-5) entered last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10 players, including both
The Ravens (4-5) entered last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10 players, including both starting offensive tackles, on the injury report. The Ravens started the season 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North.
“When you watch the tape [of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh], we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh said. “But are we as fast as we were earlier in the year? Probably not. We’re probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. This week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick that step back up. I’m really excited about that.”
Harbaugh hears fans and others calling for the Ravens to make a coaching change. He’s 45-46 since the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.
“I understand that’s part of it — and probably not surprised, because you have to win games in this league,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the bottom line.”
The Steelers held Baltimore to 268 total yards, sparking questions about the Ravens changing quarterbacks from Joe Flacco to rookie Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh said he’s not making a switch at the position, but does want to find ways to get Jackson on the field more often. Among other reasons, he said the team’s rushing production is far better with Jackson on the field.
Even so, he won’t be trotting out any new formations this week.
“I know that we’re better off resting at this point,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “I think our guys have been hard at work, at it through a long training camp, and it will be good for us to get an opportunity to get off our feet and get our legs back. So I’m looking forward to that.”
Report: Former Vikings DT Floyd suing Dr. James Andrews
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd plans to file suit against Dr. James Andrews over what the 27-year-old claims was a knee surgery gone wrong.
Floyd, according to multiple reports, will file the $180 million lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday
Floyd’s attorney, Brad Sohn, said the suit will outline the failure of those being named in the court documents, including Andrews, his anesthesiologist, two surgery assistants and the hospital where the operation took place.
Sohn said Floyd was expecting a scope of his knee in 2016 with a recovery time of no more than one month.
Once on the operating table, doctors determined Floyd needed microfracture knee surgery, Sohn described in interviews with multiple outlets.
When surgical assistants administered a pain blocker, muscle tissue and nerves around the knee were paralyzed, Floyd claims.
Sohn told ESPN.com the $180 million figure is based on projected career earnings.
Floyd, the 23rd overall pick in 2013, was placed on the Non-Football Injury List by the Minnesota Vikings. By rule, teams are not required to pay the full salary — $6.757 million in Floyd’s case — for players on NFI.
Floyd has field a grievance against the NFL Players Association, but not the Vikings.
Ex-Vikings DT Floyd to sue Dr. James Andrews
Column: NFL is fun again in most surprising twist to season
Michael Thomas reached behind a goal post to pull out a flip phone in homage to a memorable touchdown celebration of the past. Benjamin Watson used his touchdown catch to let everyone know that he and his wife are expecting — and it's going to be twins.
That was cause enough for celebration
Michael Thomas reached behind a goal post to pull out a flip phone in homage to a memorable touchdown celebration of the past. Benjamin Watson used his touchdown catch to let everyone know that he and his wife are expecting — and it’s going to be twins.
That was cause enough for celebration itself on a feel-good weekend for the NFL. So, too, was that bettors in Las Vegas and elsewhere finally turned the tables and took the bookies for millions of dollars.
They could have just as easily been popping champagne corks at NFL headquarters in New York. A season that began in turmoil has reached its midpoint and the league is riding a new high, with television ratings up and fans filling stadiums to cheer their favorite teams.
Suddenly, the NFL is fun once again.
It showed Sunday in a shootout in New Orleans that was widely entertaining even without the touchdown props. Then, if any further evidence was needed, it was provided in prime time when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers squared off in a showdown of quarterback greats.
Brady and the New England Patriots won that one, and once again are treating another visit to the Super Bowl as their birthright. Out west, meanwhile, the Rams are trying to win fans again in Los Angeles with a team that could find its way to Atlanta, too.
And a new group of exciting young quarterbacks are letting everyone know the future of the sport is in good hands.
What could go wrong? Well, plenty, especially if President Trump takes an interest in the league once again.
But these are good times for a league that has taken blow after blow the last few years only to emerge with its position of America’s favorite sport safely intact.
“We’re the best,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at last month’s owner meetings. “And I know that’s ironic since we’ve had some criticism, too. But I think that’s healthy.”
What is really healthy are offenses around the league, with scoring at record levels and 27 of 32 teams averaging more than 20 points a game. New rule changes designed to protect the quarterback and free up offenses have worked exactly as planned, despite some grumbling early by players upset they couldn’t hit like they did in the past.
Healthy indeed. Things are so good that even Roger Goodell couldn’t mess it up.
Actually, maybe he can. Not many were paying attention, but there were still a few protests during the anthem over the weekend and the issue is one presidential tweet away from blowing up once again.
Meanwhile, Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed, something everyone in the league should be ashamed about.
For now, though, the attention is on the game itself. And it can be argued that the game has never looked better.
There’s no confusion anymore about when a catch is really a catch, and even Clay Matthews of the Packers seems to have figured out how and when to safely take down the opposing quarterback.
There are dominant teams on both coasts, and a few high scoring games that are reminiscent of the old American Football League. The concussion issue has subsided, though the disturbing fact remains players are still suffering from them — at great risk to their long term health.
Even fans of the hapless Cleveland Browns have something to be happy about with a couple of wins and a couple coaches fired. They also have a franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a potential upside that’s the envy of better teams.
It didn’t happen exactly by design. A lot of the NFL’s good fortune is due to good luck and an unwillingness of fans to let go of their favorite sport despite its many flaws.
There still is no real grand plan to end the protest debate, no long term solution to the fact football played at the highest level can shorten lives. The officiating continues to get in the way — often at just the wrong time — and there’s a real chance games aren’t played when the current collective bargaining agreement expires and players finally make a stand for guaranteed contracts.
For now, though, those are distant threats. The league remains the most popular in the country by far, and the addition of legalized betting around the country will boost it even more just like fantasy football has done in recent years.
What once looked like a season lost is now looking like a season to remember.
Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg
Coaches: curious calls, assertions, admonitions in Week 9
DENVER (AP) — Coaches made some curious calls, assertions and admonitions in Week 9 as the NFL hit the halfway point with some real head-scratchers.
Oakland coach Jon Gruden insisted the silver and black is still golden, saying he's getting calls from players dying to play for the Raiders (1-7) next season.
Hue
DENVER (AP) — Coaches made some curious calls, assertions and admonitions in Week 9 as the NFL hit the halfway point with some real head-scratchers.
Oakland coach Jon Gruden insisted the silver and black is still golden, saying he’s getting calls from players dying to play for the Raiders (1-7) next season.
Hue Jackson suggested the Browns should have shown more patience before showing him the door with a 3-36-1 record, and his replacement, Gregg Williams, swore he’d turned down multiple head coaching offers since his firing by the Bills in 2003.
Matt Patricia, the latest disciple of Bill Belichick to discover just how hard it is to win without Tom Brady, had no problem with a reporter’s question so much as his poor posture, apparently averse to any kind of slump.
And Broncos embattled coach Vance Joseph admitted he got greedy in sending Brandon McManus out for a 62-yard field goal with 22 seconds left before halftime Sunday, a costly decision that backfired and resulted in a six-point swing in a gut-wrenching two-point loss to the Texans.
RAIDERS NADIRS
In an interview with Fox Sports that aired before Oakland’s 34-3 shellacking at the hands of the 49ers, Gruden told Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long that said his trades of two of his biggest stars in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper hasn’t affected other players’ desires to play for the Raiders in 2019.
“I got a cellphone just like you and everybody else,” Gruden said. “I get a lot of phone calls from people that are dying to come play here. I’m just telling you. They’re dying to play for the Raiders.”
Oakland may have nearly $70 million cap space to go with three first-round draft picks next April, but doesn’t talking to potential free agents teeter on tampering?
HUE’S VIEW
Jackson said he could have turned things around in Cleveland if given more time.
“I was surprised that I was not given the opportunity to display what I could do as a play caller with a much more talented roster,” Jackson told Cleveland.com after he was fired along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley following the Browns’ 25th consecutive road loss.
Jackson said he thought No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield will be successful but he lamented the Browns passing on quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in recent years as Cleveland chose to stockpile draft picks.
WILD WILLIAMS
The real eye-opener in Cleveland was Williams’ wild claims in his first news conference as interim head coach. Williams had served as defensive coordinator for several teams since his firing as head coach in Buffalo 15 years ago, but he said that was only because he had turned down multiple offers to be a head coach again.
He said he had “11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs” and “four of them I didn’t even have to show up, just sign the contract and come.”
The NFL suspended Williams for the 2012 season after ruling that while the Saints defensive coordinator he orchestrated a program by which players were paid for knocking opponents from a game.
“That thing was a long time ago,” Williams said when asked if he ever imagined being a head coach again. “That’s nothing that we’re talking about now.”
SERGEANT SIT-UP-STRAIGHT
Detroit’s rookie head coach had a terse exchange with a reporter while discussing the Lions’ trade of leading receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team they could be fighting in the NFL wild-card race, for a third-round pick, a move that could hurt in the short-term but pay dividends down the road.
When the reporter asked why he thought this move makes the Lions better, Patricia snapped, “Do me a favor and just kind of sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process.”
This from a coach who wore sweatpants to meet the media during Super Bowl week last February.
The reporter promptly sat up straight, asked his question again, and Patricia politely answered.
After the Lions’ 24-9 loss at Minnesota in which Matthew Stafford was sacked 10 times, the Detroit News trolled Patricia with this bold headline above a photo of the prone QB: “Poor Posture .”
VEXED VANCE
Joseph lost for the 17th time in 25 games Sunday when Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, turning a potential 20-19 thriller into a crushing 19-17 loss to the Texans and former teammate Demaryius Thomas.
Joseph was left to answer questions for two days about his questionable decisions at the end of both halves.
McManus also missed from 62 yards in the second quarter, leaving the Texans with the ball at the Broncos 48 and 18 seconds left, enough time for Deshaun Watson to get Houston into field goal range itself.
The six-point swing proved the difference when McManus missed consecutive field goals for the first time in his five-year NFL career, pushing his 51-yarder wide right as time expired in the fourth quarter.
“The one before half, that was totally on me. I was chasing points,” Joseph said Monday.
But the game-ender? No apologies for not trying to get closer after reaching the Texans 33.
Not with Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt working against a makeshift line that had lost center Matt Paradis to a broken right leg earlier in the game.
Said Joseph: “I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?”
Cowboys unable to defend star at home except for Jones shove
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys defense might want to delete that last group photo. It was a celebration that proved a bit premature.
On this Monday night, the Cowboys didn't defend their star in a 28-14 loss — except for Byron Jones shoving Kevin Byard when the Tennessee Titans safety did
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys defense might want to delete that last group photo. It was a celebration that proved a bit premature.
On this Monday night, the Cowboys didn’t defend their star in a 28-14 loss — except for Byron Jones shoving Kevin Byard when the Tennessee Titans safety did his best imitation of Terrell Owens’ infamous taunting on the midfield logo 18 years ago.
“There’s no need for it,” Jones said. “We’re all having fun, but I think when you go and try to go on the star … everyone knows what going on the star means.”
Byrad’s interception in the end zone of Dak Prescott’s pass came right after Jaylon Smith recovered the second fumble by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Cowboys (3-5) looking to build on their early 7-0 lead.
“That was a big play in the ballgame not to be able to cash in there,” coach Jason Garrett said. “That was big in the game.”
Just two plays later, it looked like Smith had another recovery after what would have been Tennessee’s third lost fumble in a five-minute span. The defense had already posed for another group photo, like it had after two fumbles by Mariota, before the play was overturned on a replay review.
After keeping the ball, Mariota and the Titans (4-4) went on to finish a 15-play drive that tied the game. They didn’t have any more turnovers and never trailed again.
“One thing that defensively that we try to uphold is creating turnovers,” Jones said. “You can’t just do it in the first quarter and expect the game to go your way. You have to do it throughout the entire game.”
Amari Cooper had a 4-yard TD catch in his first game for the Cowboys, who sent a first-round pick to Oakland for the fourth-year receiver.
All three Dallas drives in the first quarter got into the red zone. There was a missed field goal before Cooper’s TD, and Prescott’s interception after that in their first home loss this season.
“I think the main thing is we had two no-scores in the red zone,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “It’s hard to win a game in the NFL when you have two no-scores.”
Cooper finished by catching five of the eight passes thrown his way for 58 yards — the interception was intended for him. Elliott had 17 carries for 61 yards.
Along with Cooper’s debut, this was the first game for the Cowboys since offensive line coach Paul Alexander was fired less than halfway into his first season with the team. Former Dallas offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, was promoted to take over as offensive line coach.
It was the first time Garrett has made an in-season change to his coaching staff, but there was no immediate turnaround.
Prescott was sacked five times, losing a fumble when he tried to escape being tackled on one of them, and the Cowboys had only 72 yards rushing.
With the five sacks, Prescott has already been sacked 28 times halfway through this season. That is three more than his rookie season in 2016, and just short of the 32 sacks last season.
“I know that we had breakdowns,” owner Jerry Jones said. “I don’t know that I expected the change to create a situation here you just didn’t have breakdowns. I didn’t think there would be enough to impact the game the way it did, and the way it did with Dak.”
Mariota recovers, Titans top Cowboys 28-14 in Cooper’s debut
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score after fumbling on Tennessee's first two possessions, and the Titans spoiled Amari Cooper's Dallas debut with a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.
Kevin Byard sparked the sluggish Titans with an end-zone interception of Dak Prescott
Titans-Cowboys Stats
Dal_Hurns 23 pass from Prescott
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, D.Lewis 19-62, Mariota 10-32, Henry 6-27, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Elliott 17-61, Prescott 2-11.
PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 21-29-0-240. Dallas, Prescott 21-31-1-243, Beasley 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Davis 6-56, D.Lewis 4-60, Jo.Smith 2-33, Taylor 2-24, Batson 2-21, Henry 2-5, Jennings 1-36, Stocker 1-5, Sharpe 1-0. Dallas, Cooper 5-58, Elliott 4-51, Gallup 3-51, Beasley 3-16, De.Thompson 2-21, Jarwin 2-15, Hurns 1-23, R.Smith 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 28. Dallas, Maher 38.
Dez Bryant set to work out with Saints
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is reportedly one of three wide receivers set to work out for the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Former Seattle Seahawk Brandon Marshall also will work out with New Orleans
Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April. He has visited several teams, including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in August.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bryant wrote: “Not doing what I love (football) put a weight on me that I never thought I could lift off due to my situations and sacrifices. … Life will forever be a test. No way you can cheat it.”
Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler notched 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.
Not long after his release from Dallas, Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to several media outlets. He intended to sign a one-year contract this season, then work on a longer-term deal starting next season, the reports said.
The Saints are 7-1 and enjoying a seven-game win streak.
Mariota, Titans take down Cowboys, 28-14
Marcus Mariota passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 28-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night at Arlington, Texas.
Mariota completed 21 of 29 passes for 240 yards and tossed scoring passes to running
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was 21 of 31 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and the interception. Amari Cooper caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in his team debut, and fellow receiver Allen Hurns also caught a scoring pass for the Cowboys (3-5).
The Dallas defense repeatedly had issues stopping Tennessee, which converted 11 of 14 third-down opportunities. The Titans outgained the Cowboys 340 yards to 297, sending Dallas to its third defeat in four games.
The Titans took a 21-14 lead when Mariota hit Smith for a 7-yard scoring pass with 5:44 left in the third quarter. Mariota put the ball deep into the grasp of Lewis and pulled it out as Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence approached and instead shoveled it ahead to Lewis, who darted through the middle of the field for the touchdown.
Tennessee extended the lead to 14 when Mariota rushed for a 9-yard score with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dallas turned the ball over on downs with 1:31 left, and the Titans ran out the clock, sealing the game with Mariota’s 3-yard keeper on third-and-1 from the Tennessee 22-yard line.
Prescott threw two touchdown passes in the first half, and the game was tied at 14 at the break.
The Cowboys struck first four plays after Lawrence strip-sacked Mariota with linebacker Sean Lee recovering at the Tennessee 15. The touchdown came when Prescott tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to Cooper — recently acquired from the Oakland Raiders — with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Tennessee tied the score with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that was culminated by Derrick Henry’s second-effort 1-yard run with 9:35 left in the half. The Titans moved ahead when Lewis fielded a screen pass from Mariota and navigated for an 18-yard score to make it 14-7 with 4:11 remaining.
The Cowboys countered with a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Prescott connected with Hurns for a 23-yard touchdown to knot the score with 39 seconds left.
Lions fire special teams coordinator Marciano
With Detroit ranked last in the NFL in punt coverage and 24th of 32 teams in kickoff coverage, the Lions fired special teams coach Joe Marciano on Monday.
Head coach Matt Patricia issued a statement that read in part, "I appreciate Joe's leadership of
In a 24-9 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota gained 24 yards on its lone punt return, by Marcus Sherels. That gave Lions’ opponents a 20.6-yard average on 10 punt returns this season.
Detroit is allowing 25.1 yards per kickoff return.
The Lions are 18th in the NFL in net punting average (41.3 yards), with Sam Martin rating 12th in gross punting average (45.4 yards).
Marciano, 64, was in his fourth season on the job with the Lions.
He coached for multiple college teams and then in the USFL before getting his first NFL job with the New Orleans Saints in 1986. He ran the Saints’ special teams through 1995, then was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ special teams coordinator from 1996-2001. He held the same role with the Houston Texans from 2002-13 and with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.
NFL notebook: Broncos sticking with Joseph
Another loss by the Denver Broncos hasn't changed head coach Vance Joseph's status for the rest of the 2018 season. General manager John Elway said on a Denver radio station on Monday, "At this point, we're going to stay the course" with Joseph.
"I
The 3-6 Broncos, who lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday when kicker Brando McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired, have gone 8-17 during Joseph’s tenure, which included a 5-11 mark in 2017, his first season as head coach. Denver has fared better against tougher competition in recent weeks — including the Los Angeles Rams and two contests against the Kansas City Chiefs — losing four games by seven or fewer points.
“The frustrating part for everybody … we haven’t made the plays we need to get over the hump,” Elway said. “Every game in this league is always competitive, and the teams that win are teams that are able to do it consistently. We have not been able to do it.”
–Quarterback Sam Bradford is back on the open market after he went unclaimed on waivers.
Bradford, a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2010, signed with the Arizona Cardinals to be the starting quarterback in March. He lost the job to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen three games into the season.
ESPN reported Bradford, 30, has not practiced for several weeks because of a lack of cartilage in his left knee.
–With Detroit ranked last in the NFL in punt coverage and 24th of 32 teams in kickoff coverage, the Lions fired special teams coach Joe Marciano.
Head coach Matt Patricia issued a statement that read in part, “I appreciate Joe’s leadership of our special teams units over the last three and a half seasons and have great respect for his many years of service as a coach in the National Football League. On behalf of our team and the entire coaching staff, I want to personally thank Joe for his commitment to the Detroit Lions and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
In a 24-9 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota gained 24 yards on its lone punt return, by Marcus Sherels. That gave Lions’ opponents a 20.6-yard average on 10 punt returns this season.
–Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison could opt for season-ending surgery for a core muscle injury.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that Allison has visited Philadelphia to consult with a specialist, Dr. William Meyers. Electing surgery could likely put Allison under consideration for injured reserve as the recovery is six to eight weeks.
–Bruce Arians got his start as an NFL coordinator in Cleveland. And if he were to ever return to an NFL sideline, there’s only one job he would take: head coach of the Browns.
Arians was in Cleveland on Sunday, working in the CBS booth for the Browns’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Cleveland is the only job I would consider,” he said during a break, according to a report Monday by the Canton Repository.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden delivered a triple dose of devastating news, confirming the club’s worst fears — and then some.
At his weekly news conference, Gruden informed the media that guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and with wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. (AC joint) all will undergo season-ending surgery.
All three players sustained their injuries Sunday during a 38-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
–Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro doesn’t care whether All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell decides to end his season-long holdout.
“Why waste more energy on it? The first week, we were shocked by (the holdout). At this point, what are you gonna do? Sit here and drive at it and beg him to come back? Obviously, that’s not how it works,” DeCastro told The MMQB following Pittsburgh’s 23-16 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Bell, who is seeking a long-term deal, was not in the building Monday morning for team meetings and has sacrificed more than $7.7 million in salary this season.
–Former NFL running back Chris Johnson announced his retirement. He last played during the 2017 season.
“After a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided to close this chapter of my life and look forward to the new possibilities that have been afforded to me,” he wrote in a statement issued by his management company.
Johnson spent his first six seasons in the league with the Tennessee Titans, highlighted by a stellar 2009 season: 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage.
McVay: Rams will use their first loss as motivational fuel
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams didn't really aspire to perfection, and they didn't appear to be overly crushed when their unbeaten start to the season ended in New Orleans.
The Rams definitely dream of the Super Bowl, and coach Sean McVay believes their quest will get a major boost
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams didn’t really aspire to perfection, and they didn’t appear to be overly crushed when their unbeaten start to the season ended in New Orleans.
The Rams definitely dream of the Super Bowl, and coach Sean McVay believes their quest will get a major boost from the minor setback of Sunday’s 45-35 loss to the powerhouse Saints.
“The sense we got from our players is that if anything, it creates an added sense of urgency,” McVay said Monday night at the team’s training complex. “You know, that feeling in your gut where you wake up and you’re just sick because you didn’t get the result that you wanted is something that you can’t create unless you do end up losing. We try to be consistent whether you win or lose, but there is something that is created just based on not getting the result that you wanted.”
The Rams are 8-1 with a new reason to work hard after they failed for the first time in their remarkable season. Los Angeles’ defense largely couldn’t slow down Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, while the Rams’ high-octane offense couldn’t quite keep up on the scoreboard despite rallying from a 21-point deficit to tie it.
Afterward, several Rams players expressed a backhanded relief that the specter of a perfect season no longer hangs over the head of a franchise that is less than two years removed from a 4-12 finish. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers said LA’s first loss “might be a blessing in disguise.”
And McVay left the Superdome with plenty of teachable moments on video.
Many of those lowlights occurred while the Rams fell behind 35-14 late in the first half. Those 35 points are the most allowed in a half by the Rams defense since 2008 — and that’s saying something, since 2008 was the second of 10 consecutive losing seasons for this club.
McVay praised cornerback Marcus Peters for taking responsibility for his mistakes in coverage, but the coach also realizes the blame must be shared across the roster after giving up a season-worst 487 yards.
“I think with the expectations that our defense has, and that we have for them, they would expect to be better,” McVay said. “But there’s a lot of credit that needs to go to the Saints. They’re one of the top offenses in the league for a reason. … It’s a great tape for us to be able to look at, figure out what we can do as a defensive group to be able to respond the right way (and) use it as a chance to learn from it.”
The Rams’ 8-0 start was the franchise’s best since 1969, and one loss hasn’t stopped their historic turnaround. This franchise has won more than eight games just once in the previous 14 seasons — and that was last season, when McVay led the Rams to a seven-game improvement from 2016 with an 11-5 regular-season record.
After the loss in New Orleans, several Rams also noted they have never lost back-to-back regular-season games under McVay. A visit from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday is a chance for the Rams to keep that standard intact while essentially ending the NFC West race before mid-November.
“Can’t wait to get back out and get another opportunity to compete and try to erase this feeling that you do have,” McVay said. “I feel like our building shares that same feeling. We’re excited about getting to work.”
NOTES: The Rams added rookie OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo to their active roster and waived linebacker Trevon Young. Okoronkwo had foot surgery and went on the physically unable to perform list before training camp, which meant Los Angeles had to decide Monday whether to activate the fifth-round pick or put him on injured reserve. McVay hasn’t decided how much Okoronkwo will play this season, but the coach was “intrigued” by what he saw in practice over the last three weeks. “He’s done some things that we felt like were positive, were encouraging,” McVay said. … The Rams have no new injuries from their trip, McVay said. LB Matt Longacre was evaluated for a concussion during the game in New Orleans, but he returned to action.
Elway: Broncos sticking with Joseph as head coach
Another loss by the Denver Broncos hasn't cost head coach Vance Joseph his job. General manager John Elway said on a Denver radio station on Monday, "At this point, we're going to stay the course" with Joseph.
"I think there's enough good
The 3-6 Broncos, who lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday when kicker Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired, have gone 8-17 during Joseph’s tenure, which included a 5-11 mark in 2017, his first season as head coach. Denver has fared better against tougher competition – including the Los Angeles Rams and twice against the Kansas City Chiefs — in recent weeks, losing four games by seven or fewer points.
“The frustrating part for everybody … we haven’t made the plays we need to get over the hump,” Elway said. “Every game in this league is always competitive, and the teams that win are teams that are able to do it consistently. We have not been able to do it.
“I like the heartbeat of this team, the fact they’re competitors and they continue to work hard. As you know, they’re very, very frustrated because they’ve put in a lot of hard work and they’re not getting paid back for all the work they put in with the win.”
With fans and the media putting Joseph firmly on the hot set, how is he dealing with the pressure as the Broncos head into a bye week before facing the 6-2 Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 11?
“My focus is our team and getting our team to play weekly. … My future – that’s not my concern,” Joseph told reporters at a Monday press conference. It’s about the players and coaches and winning football games.”
Joseph was criticized for mismanaging his team — and the game clock — at the end of the first half and down the stretch Sunday in Denver.
As the clock clicked down in the second quarter and the Broncos trailed 13-10, Joseph decided to let McManus attempt a 62-yard field goal – with 22 seconds remaining.
After the kick went wide right, the Texans needed only two plays to move into position for a 46-yard field goal and a 16-10 lead.
“That’s totally on me; I was chasing points,” Joseph said Monday.
The Broncos’ offense also had time on its side in the game’s final minute to set up McManus again. A 5-yard completion to tight end Jeff Heuerman moved them to the Texans’ 32-yard line with about 40 seconds and a timeout left, but they gave up a yard — and precious seconds — when running back Phillip Lindsay was dropped for a loss on the next play.
The Broncos let the clock wind down before calling a timeout with three seconds left. That attempt went wide right, too.
“(After Heuerman’s catch), yardage-wise, we were good,” Joseph said. “Obviously, with (Houston’s) pass rush, I wasn’t going to drop back again and allow (Jadeveon) Clowney and (Whitney) Mercilus and (J.J.) Watt to hit the quarterback and (get) the ball on the turf and we lose the game. If they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“My thought process was, ‘We have the yardage we need, let’s try and pop a run and get 5 or 6 more yards, kick the field goal and win the game.’ But I wasn’t going to expose our quarterback (Case Keenum) and our O-line to that pass rush one more time and now if they make a play, now we’re all idiots, right?
“It’s easy Monday morning to say that wasn’t right. But I’m very comfortable with that.”
Seahawks may be forced to lean on rookie RB Penny
Arizona Cardinals: With Arizona coming off a bye week, head coach Steve Wilks spent part of his Monday news conference talking about the team's decision to release quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday. "When you look at ... need, position-wise throughout the year, particularly
Arizona Cardinals: With Arizona coming off a bye week, head coach Steve Wilks spent part of his Monday news conference talking about the team’s decision to release quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday. “When you look at … need, position-wise throughout the year, particularly this time with guys getting hurt, we did what we though was best for the team,” Wilks said. “We needed that position to be able to add quality depth at different positions on the team.” He then sang the praises of his former starter, who was benched for rookie Josh Rosen before Week 4. “No. 1 I’ll say Sam is an ultimate pro, the way he handled the situation. … He did everything he could to help mentor that (quarterback) room.” Bradford cleared waivers Monday and is a free agent.
Los Angeles Rams: At 8-1, the Rams are recuperating from a loss for the first time this season ahead of Week 10, when the Seahawks visit Los Angeles. “Our players continue to fight and battle, they don’t flinch they don’t blink,” McVay said. “Can’t wait to get back to work.” McVay said the Rams failed to limit the big plays until making a few critical stops in the second half. “We came in trying to get the win, expecting to get the win,” McVay said. “I know that everybody in that locker room is going to respond the right way. The motivation, the desire to be able to move forward in a positive way is something we challenge everybody in our building to be able to do. It’s a setback. We’re going to respond the right way.”
San Francisco 49ers: Without a day off since July 18, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would do his best to not worry about football for a few days following the 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders last Thursday. When the team returns after an off-day Tuesday, Shanahan is likely to be ready to share his decision at quarterback. “I don’t need to decide yet,” Shanahan said Friday before the four-day respite. He doesn’t speak to the media again until Thursday because of the off-kilter schedule ahead of a “Monday Night Football” game with the New York Giants. However, all signs point to Nick Mullens making his second start. C.J. Beathard (wrist) might not even be healthy enough to be considered. “I’d like the whole team in here, too, when I decide that,” Shanahan said.
Seattle Seahawks: With starting running back Chris Carson’s status for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles up in the air due to a hip injury, rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny could be in line for a heavier workload against a stout Rams’ front in Week 10. “I think he’s a little tentative,” head coach Pete Carroll said of his rookie Monday in a radio interview with 710 ESPN in Seattle. “I just think he needs more turns and he’s going to be OK.” Penny had only four carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 13 yards on Sunday. Carson leads the team in carries (111) and rushing yards (497), and has two rushing touchdowns.
Texans DE Watt recovers dominating form
Houston Texans: Star defensive end J.J. Watt is tied for third in the NFL with nine sacks during a terrific comeback season. Watt played just eight total games the previous two campaigns due to season-ending injuries before bouncing back in a big way. "Very impressed," Houston coach
Indianapolis Colts: Running back Marlon Mack didn’t participate in practice Monday after the team returned from a bye. Mack has been nursing an ankle injury but is coming off back-to-back big rushing performances — 126 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 21 and 132 vs. the Oakland Raiders the following week. Wednesday will be a telling day per how healthy Mack is as the team prepares for a Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Robert Turbin (shoulder) appears ready to return after missing the past two games. Turbin has just four carries (all in one game) for 10 yards as he missed the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Quarterback Blake Bortles was throwing Monday after having the bye week to rest his aching left shoulder. Bortles was injured in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 28 when he took a hard hit to his non-throwing shoulder. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone observed Bortles’ throws and termed them normal. “Your eyes are just as good as mine,” Marrone told reporters. “You guys saw him out there throwing. It’s early in the week and we’ll just see how it goes. Your evaluation on how he looks will be the same as mine. I just saw he took the normal throws during practice.”
Tennessee Titans: The Titans played the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Chargers may not be done changing kickers
Denver Broncos: Riding a 1-6 stretch following a 2-0 start, the Broncos are hitting the bye at the right time. The same can't be said about the season-ending broken leg suffered by center Matt Paradis. Speaking to the media, Denver head coach Vance Joseph explained the
Denver Broncos: Riding a 1-6 stretch following a 2-0 start, the Broncos are hitting the bye at the right time. The same can’t be said about the season-ending broken leg suffered by center Matt Paradis. Speaking to the media, Denver head coach Vance Joseph explained the loss of his center will now put much more on the plate of his quarterback, Case Keenum. “(Paradis is) like a coach on the field and you can’t replace that. … You won’t replace Matt’s football IQ or his play but we have to adjust.” As for his quarterback, Joseph said Keenum “has to identify the (linebackers) more, and the protection calls and adjustment go through Case — most of them go through Case now.”
Kansas City Chiefs: There isn’t much his team has done wrong through nine games, but coach Andy Reid does know one thing his 8-1 Chiefs must improve upon: their league-high 76 penalties. “You’ve got to keep disciplining yourself, whether it’s tight hands or whatever it might be,” Reid said at his news conference. But he also acknowledged that quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ scrambling can make linemen more susceptible to holding calls as defenders peel off blocks to chase Mahomes. And Reid said he isn’t going to try to teach his linemen to block differently. “I try to look at the things you can coach guys up on to try to make them better so it doesn’t happen again, but some of (the calls) are jump balls”
Los Angeles Chargers: His team is 6-2 and coming off a 25-17 win in Seattle, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn began his news conference talking about his club’s biggest problem: kicker. Earlier Monday, the Chargers cut Caleb Sturgis after he missed his only field-goal try and two point-after attempts on Sunday. “We feel like we gave him a fair shot and we stayed with him as long as we could,” Lynn said of Sturgis. “It just came down to performance.” Mike Badgley will replace Sturgis. “I’d like to give (Badgley) the keys to the car … but we’ve talked about bringing in another kicker maybe to kickoff.” The team has used six kickers since the beginning of last season. “We have to solve this problem,” Lynn said.
Oakland Raiders: Another day, another round of roster moves for the Silver and Black, as the team announced the signing of free-agent defensive ends Kony Ealy and Jacquies Smith on Monday. Two days earlier, the club released veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin. And, of course, before the season began, Oakland traded disgruntled All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago. But don’t expect the players to get caught up in who’s here and who’s not. “Each week it seems like there’s something new we gotta get over — a new obstacle, a new adverse situation,” said 12-year veteran Frostee Rucker, himself in his first season as a Raider. “But that’s part of pro sports. … The key to our whole season is about next man up.”
Seahawks may be forced to lean on rookie RB
Seattle Seahawks: With starting running back Chris Carson's status for Sunday's game in Los Angeles up in the air due to a hip injury, rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny could be in line for a heavier workload against a stout Rams' front in Week
Arizona Cardinals: With Arizona coming off a bye week, head coach Steve Wilks spent part of his Monday news conference talking about the team’s decision to release quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday. “When you look at … need, position-wise throughout the year, particularly this time with guys getting hurt, we did what we though was best for the team,” Wilks said. “We needed that position to be able to add quality depth at different positions on the team.” He then sang the praises of his former starter, who was benched for rookie Josh Rosen before Week 4. “No. 1 I’ll say Sam is an ultimate pro, the way he handled the situation. … He did everything he could to help mentor that (quarterback) room.” Bradford cleared waivers Monday and is a free agent.
Eagles WR Tate on trade: ‘It was like Christmas’
Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith will just have to agree to disagree about Dallas head coach Jason Garrett. A guest on the network's "First Take" on Monday, Irvin was asked his opinion about Garrett, who
Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith will just have to agree to disagree about Dallas head coach Jason Garrett. A guest on the network’s “First Take” on Monday, Irvin was asked his opinion about Garrett, who has compiled a 70-57 regular-season record and a 1-2 playoff record since becoming coach midway through the 2010 season. Irvin was clearly in Garrett’s corner, while Smith wasn’t. “You see, this is what I love because the NFL gives it to you every week. You get all these guys you consider great coaches. Just look at what Jon Gruden’s doing. He was supposed to come back and tear it up. You are dealing with a different group of guys, and coach Garrett knows how to deal with this group of guys…” Smith interrupted: “What evidence does Michael Irvin have that Jason Garrett knows what he is doing? What’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the evidence?”
New York Giants: Do the Giants have an interest in recently released quarterback Sam Bradford? According to an ESPN report, Bradford has history with Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who was his offensive coordinator with both the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and Bradford enjoyed his best years while working with Shurmur. The Arizona Cardinals released Bradford, whom they had signed to a one-year, $20 million contract over the offseason. He lost the job to rookie Josh Rosen in Week 4 of the season. For their part, the Giants are sticking by struggling Eli Manning, for now, and have not soured on rookie Kyle Lauletta, despite his arrest last week on a number of traffic-related charges plus resisting arrest.
Philadelphia Eagles: Wide receiver Golden Tate apparently already got his holiday gift when he was traded from Detroit to the Eagles. Monday was his first official day with the Eagles — he was traded Tuesday during the team’s bye week — and reporters lined up to ask him what he thought about the trade. His response was simple: “It was like Christmas.” Now 30, Tate had 44 catches and 517 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions, putting him on pace to surpass 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in his career.
Washington Redskins: Head coach Jay Gruden clearly was frustrated with some of the penalties called against his team Sunday in a 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and he didn’t place all the blame on his team. The Redskins were flagged 10 times for 147 yards. After the game, Gruden questioned the legitimacy of some of the flags, according to the Washington Post. “It’s impossible. You might as well just give them the ball and give them the game. I have to check the tape to see what these penalties are all about. It’s very frustrating. We got a couple of token penalties (called on the Falcons) late. I have to look at the tape, and if they are legit, we have to get them corrected.” The Falcons were penalized seven times for 50 yards.
