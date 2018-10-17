Cowboys’ Jones denies report of Garrett extension
The DallasCowboys.com columnist who tweeted about an impending contract extension for coach Jason Garrett is “pulling one out of the air,” team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
Replying to a tweet about Garrett on Monday, writer Jeff Sullivan said, “Sounds like another extension could be signed soon he’s not going anywhere.” Later, Sullivan added, “I have no reason to lie.”
Jones was asked about the comments and about a possible extension for Garrett, who has been at the helm in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season.
“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3 KRLD-FM. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.
“I happen to know that I’ve never spoken to another soul about that as far as that is concerned.”
The Cowboys are 3-3 this season under Garrett, who is signed through the 2019 campaign. Dallas had its most impressive win of the season on Sunday, thumping Jacksonville 40-7.
Dallas is 70-56 with two playoff appearances (2014, 2016) under the 52-year-old Garrett. His tenure is already more than three years longer than any of the other six head coaches Jones has hired since purchasing the team in 1989.
Sullivan writes a weekly column for the Cowboys’ website and is the author of “America’s Team: The Authorized History of the Dallas Cowboys.”
Raiders release LB Johnson; RB Lynch (groin) injured
After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2005-17), becoming the franchise's all-time leading tackler before signing with the
After reported attempts to trade linebacker Derrick Johnson failed, the Oakland Raiders released the 35-year-old veteran on Tuesday.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection played 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2005-17), becoming the franchise’s all-time leading tackler before signing with the Raiders in May. Johnson had 17 tackles in six games with Oakland this season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team tried to trade Johnson. Johnson requested his release and the team obliged, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Taking his place on the active roster is undrafted rookie linebacker Jason Cabinda, signed from the practice squad.
Coach Jon Gruden announced the moves during a wide-ranging press conference on Tuesday.
He also confirmed that wide receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in the concussion protocol, quarterback Derek Carr (left arm) is sore but OK, and running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could be a long-term issue.
Lynch will undergo an MRI this week, per Rapoport. Lynch has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Raiders (1-5) have a bye week to heal before returning to action on Oct. 28 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
Gruden addressed a few other issues with the media Tuesday, including tweets by cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Melvin said he was “frustrated and upset” and “done trying to change my style” after getting benched last week.
“Melvin is on his seventh team,” Gruden said. “Maybe he is confused about what technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. …He is a good kid.”
Melvin is in his first season with Oakland after previous stints with Indianapolis (2016-17), Baltimore (2014-15), New England (2015) and Miami (2014). He joined the Raiders on a one-year, $6.5 million deal in free agency.
Gruden also gave a vote of confidence in Carr, who is tied for the league lead with eight interceptions.
“He is the strength of this football team,” Gruden said. “He is on my watch. I said it when I got here: If he doesn’t play well, I’ve failed.”
Broncos’ Miller on Cardinals: ‘Gonna kick their (expletive)’
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn't mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
"I wouldn't say it's a must win but we're gonna kick their (expletive) though," Miller told reporters Tuesday. "Make
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn’t mince words about what he expects against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night’s game in Glendale, Ariz.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must win but we’re gonna kick their (expletive) though,” Miller told reporters Tuesday. “Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their (expletive). They’re gonna get our best this week.”
Not normally a trash-talker, Miller repeated the phrase “kick their [expletive]” multiple times during his press conference.
His comments come with the Broncos riding a four-game losing streak following a 2-0 start. The Cardinals are 1-5, with the only win coming two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers. Tension has surrounded both teams this week, with the job security of both head coaches emerging as a topic.
After Broncos general manager John Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph told reporters he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph said. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, whose unit ranks among the league’s worst in almost every category.
“I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win,” Wilks replied to reporters.
Rams waive K Santos, sign WR Williams
The Los Angeles Rams waived kicker Cairo Santos and signed wideout Nick Williams on Tuesday, the team announced.
Santos' release likely indicates Greg Zuerlein is ready to return from a groin injury that has kept him out of the last five games. Head
The Los Angeles Rams waived kicker Cairo Santos and signed wideout Nick Williams on Tuesday, the team announced.
Santos’ release likely indicates Greg Zuerlein is ready to return from a groin injury that has kept him out of the last five games. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Zuerlein had “a chance” to play in Week 7, and he complimented the job Santos has done.
Santos tweeted his thanks to the Rams for the opportunity. “Very special and fun to work with some of the best in the game,” he said. “Glad to get back to game ready and help you stay unbeaten!”
Williams’ signing will provide depth with wideout Cooper Kupp likely to miss a game or two with a sprained MCL.
McVay said Monday the team would add a wideout with whom he was familiar, and Williams and McVay spent time in Washington together in 2013 and 2014.
Williams, who turns 28 next month, was waived by the Tennessee Titans last week, two days after he dropped what would have been the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Bills. It was his second target of the year, neither of which was caught. Williams also returned four punts for 47 yards for Tennessee.
The Rams also released defensive back Linden Stephens from the practice squad and filled the spot with linebacker Travin Howard, whom they drafted in the seventh round this year.
NFL notebook: Giants owner Mara calls out OBJ
New York Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
"I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking," Mara said
New York Giants owner John Mara is ready for Odell Beckham Jr. to start making headlines on the field and cease fire behind the microphone.
“I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking,” Mara said at the NFL fall owners meetings on Tuesday.
Mara said he did not confront Beckham about critical comments regarding the team made to ESPN, but Fox Sports reported the wide receiver was fined. Beckham also was asked by coach Pat Shurmur, described in the Fox report as “livid,” to apologize to the team for being critical of quarterback Eli Manning and the offense in general.
Mara said Tuesday he has confidence the right staff is in place — general manager Dave Gettleman and Shurmur — to produce winning results despite a 1-5 record to start the season.
–Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury, and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Allen is out for Week 7 with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Andrews is reviewing MRI exam results of Allen’s throwing arm to provide guidance for the Bills’ handling of the prized first-round pick, per the report.
Without Allen, veteran Derek Anderson could leapfrog Nathan Peterman and start at Indianapolis.
–The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve due to foot and groin injuries, though they are hopeful he can return late this season.
Coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had “general soreness” in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.
Freeman has been banged up throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5.
–The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman, according to ESPN reports.
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September. Coleman spent short stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this fall after being traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp.
–The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.
Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt Sunday during a victory against Arizona.
–The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made until Tuesday.
–The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.
Allen was released by the Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs.
Chiefs bring back OL Allen amid injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million
The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, the team announced, releasing defensive back Leon McQuay to clear a roster spot.
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him 44th overall in 2012.
His signing would reinforce an ailing Kansas City offensive line. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on injured reserve with a broken fibula and center Mitch Morse is week-to-week with a concussion sustained Sunday night against the New England Patriots.
Duvernay-Tardif was originally expected to return later this season, but further evaluation revealed a spiral fracture and ligament damage that required surgery, putting a possible return in doubt.
Jordan Devey started at right guard Sunday night, but he moved to center after Morse was injured, with 2017 undrafted free agent Andrew Wylie stepping in at right guard.
Allen played primarily left guard in his first stint with Kansas City, but he moved to the right side in Houston.
McQuay, who turns 24 next month, was a sixth-round pick in 2017. He has yet to play in a game this season after appearing in one contest as a rookie.
Broncos’ Miller promises Thursday thrashing of Cardinals
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for Thursday night's game in Glendale, Ariz.
"I wouldn't say it's a must-win," Miller said. "We're going to kick their (expletive) though. Make sure you put that up there:
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn’t shy about giving the Arizona Cardinals bulletin-board material for Thursday night’s game in Glendale, Ariz.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win,” Miller said. “We’re going to kick their (expletive) though. Make sure you put that up there: We’re going to kick their (expletive). They’re going to get our best this week.”
Not normally a trash talker, Miller described himself as “confident” but not “irritated” as the Broncos (2-4) enter on a short week after their fourth consecutive loss, a 23-20 home defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals (1-5) also enter in dire straits. They followed up a Week 5 win with a 27-17 defeat in Minnesota last week, and their offense ranks either last or second-to-last in a staggering number of categories: points per game, yards per game and per play, passing and rushing yards per game and per play, first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession.
Like Miller, Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen appears optimistic his team can turn things around.
“I think that the positive of this whole situation is the fact that we are a really good football team not playing very well, as opposed to a not very good football team playing to its absolute potential,” Rosen said. “Hopefully, we’re at our floor and there’s only up to go from here, as opposed to having a low ceiling and being right at it.”
The offensive struggles thrust the rookie Rosen into the lineup three weeks ago, and without much improvement, questions have emerged about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.
Asked about the matter on Monday, head coach Steve Wilks said, “I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also took a broader view, saying the group as a whole must be better.
“It’s a team game,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right.”
Job security questions might be louder in Denver, especially given that general manager John Elway has been vocal about the team’s need to improve.
After Elway said Tuesday he hopes the team can “take a mentality into that Thursday night game where we’re fighting for our lives,” head coach Vance Joseph was asked if he feels like he’s fighting for his job.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Joseph replied. “That’s every coach in this league every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something.”
Denver has been missing its run defense over the last three weeks, as the once stout unit has completely imploded. The Broncos have allowed 738 rushing yards on 103 carries (7.2 average) since Week 4 after allowing a total of 233 on 71 carries (3.3 average) through Week 3.
“We have to go back and look at everything, from how we fit things, the fronts we play and how we tackle,” Joseph said of the issues against the run. “The first month of the season, that wasn’t a problem for us.”
The Broncos will likely be without right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), outside linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist) and cornerback Adam Jones (quad). Left guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) was lost for the season against the Rams last week.
Four Cardinals sat out practice on Tuesday, including cornerback Jamar Taylor (back), safety Tre Boston (shoulder, ribs) and guards Mike Iupati (back) and Jeremy Vujnovich (hamstring). Guard Justin Pugh (hand) was limited after missing Monday’s session.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks’ Pete Carroll reflects after death of Paul Allen
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll's favorite memory of Paul Allen is an obvious one.
February 2014. In New Jersey. On the field of MetLife Stadium raising the Vince Lombardi trophy.
"He wanted to be a champion and to be up on the stage with him in the crowd and the confetti's flying
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll’s favorite memory of Paul Allen is an obvious one.
February 2014. In New Jersey. On the field of MetLife Stadium raising the Vince Lombardi trophy.
“He wanted to be a champion and to be up on the stage with him in the crowd and the confetti’s flying and all that, and to just be there with him, that’s my favorite moment with Paul,” Carroll said Tuesday. “Now, there was a great moment later on that night when he was on stage and he was playing (the guitar). He was hitting it and he thought he was Eddie Vedder or something up there. He was going.
“I think that was the great moment that we got to share. He got to have it because you can have all the money in the world, but it’s really hard to have that world championship and it meant everything to him. To be able to share that with him was amazing.”
The Seattle Seahawks coach was in a reflective mood Tuesday, a day after team owner Allen died at 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
It was Allen’s message and approach that lured Carroll away from college football and back to the NFL in 2010. Along with general manager John Schneider, Seattle’s power structure created a franchise that has reached the playoffs in six of Carroll’s eight seasons in charge, twice claiming NFC championships and winning the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Carroll described Allen as “shy,” but the pair communicated regularly. Until this season, Allen was a regular at home and road games for the Seahawks and typically had pregame conversations on the field with Carroll.
“He just wanted to know how much we were going to blitz or if we had any trick plays and stuff, basically,” Carroll said. “By that time, that close to game time, there would always be questions about guys who were hurt or healthy and all that kind of stuff. Always wanted to know about the quarterback and what we were hoping to do and how we were going to defend the other quarterback, so it was pretty basic fundamental stuff that a fan would want to know going into the game if they could ask the head coach.”
Carroll said the team is still figuring out plans to honor Allen for the remainder of the season. He believes the best way is by keeping Seattle competitive and in contention for a playoff spot in the NFC. The Seahawks are 3-3 entering their bye week after last weekend’s 27-3 win over Oakland in London.
“We’re going to battle for him. You’re either competing or you’re not. That’s kind of the way I think we can best give tribute to what he would want us to do,” Carroll said. “I’d love to live in his image of wanting to win championships and keep moving forward and do great things. I don’t see any reason why that’s not still out there, we’re going for it. I feel pretty good about telling you that that’s how we’re going about it.”
Gruden on Raiders: ‘We aren’t tanking anything’
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back lopsided losses have given Oakland five losses in six games. The Raiders have already traded away their best player and there are reports that other key pieces could be dealt soon.
Very little has gone right in the first season of coach Jon Gruden's second stint in Oakland.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back lopsided losses have given Oakland five losses in six games. The Raiders have already traded away their best player and there are reports that other key pieces could be dealt soon.
Very little has gone right in the first season of coach Jon Gruden’s second stint in Oakland. But as the Raiders left town for a bye week, Gruden had a message to his legion of critics calling 2018 a lost season in Oakland.
“I’ll say this, we aren’t tanking anything,” Gruden said Tuesday. “I hear the hatred out there, some of the rumors that we are tanking it to get a first-round pick or a higher pick. We are not getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning to tank it. Ain’t nobody tanking it. I don’t know who wrote that or who said that or who thinks that, but that isn’t the case here. We are going to continue to work hard, continue to build our team and that was part of the message.”
A week off might be just what the Raiders need to change the course of a difficult season that has left the team battered physically and frustrated by the mounting losses.
Oakland blew second-half leads the first three weeks to start 0-3 and then responded from a comeback, overtime win over Cleveland by getting outscored 53-13 the past two weeks in losses to the Chargers in Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks in London.
The Raiders released linebacker Derrick Johnson on Tuesday and promoted Jason Cabinda from the practice squad to take his place but other moves could be coming with receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph among the players reportedly available in trades.
Gruden already dealt away one of general manager Reggie McKenzie’s former first-round picks when he traded star edge rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package of draft picks a week before the season. With the status of Cooper and Joseph in question and 2017 first-rounder Gareon Conley getting no defensive snaps last week, Gruden is dismantling the team McKenzie built.
More moves could be coming over the bye week.
“We’re still looking at the roster. We’re looking around the league to find means to get better,” Gruden said. “Reggie and I had a long meeting yesterday. I know that’s a shock to some people. They don’t think we have any meetings. I’m telling you, we’re working hard to solidify this roster every day and improve ourselves and get the right people on the field. Those are decisions that we’re looking at. We’re going to continue to try to develop our young players. We’re going to stay on the gas pedal and go as hard as we can.”
The frustration is mounting in the locker room with cornerback Rashaan Melvin expressing frustration this week over his lack of playing time and saying he will go back to his old technique of playing rather than play the style defensive coordinator Paul Guenther wants.
“I haven’t talked to him yet, no. I’m sure I will,” Gruden said. “I know Paul Guenther did. I heard there was a Twitter report out there. Melvin is on his seventh team, I think. He’s had different techniques. Maybe he’s confused, I don’t know. I’ll talk to him. But he has to play better. He’s in a competitive situation. Perhaps he’s frustrated, and I can’t blame him.”
The main priority over the bye will be getting healthy. Many of the struggles the past two weeks can be attributed to starting left guard Kelechi Osemele being out with a knee injury, right tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve with a groin injury and rookie left tackle Kolton Miller slowed by a knee injury that has contributed to him allowing six sacks in two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gruden hopes to get Osemele back for the game Oct. 28 against Indianapolis and Miller should be healthier, which will be good news for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr was sacked six times against Seattle and had little time to get the ball downfield. He threw just one pass more than 10 yards downfield and had 140 of his 142 yards passing come after the catch.
“It was obvious that it affected the ability to drop back and look around and throw the ball,” Gruden said. “”We got to block better than that. We got to play better than that. That certainly had an impact. No doubt.”
NOTES: RB Marshawn Lynch has a groin strain. Gruden said he would have an update on the severity next week. … DL Frostee Rucker (neck) could be back next game. … Cooper and WR Seth Roberts remain in concussion protocol. … Joseph (hamstring) also could return against the Colts.
Heat is on McCoy again as Cardinals prepare for Broncos
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The heat must feel familiar to Mike McCoy.
Eleven months after he was fired as offensive coordinator in Denver, McCoy is on shaky ground as offensive coordinator of the punchless Arizona Cardinals.
First-year head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that everyone's job, including his, will be on the line
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The heat must feel familiar to Mike McCoy.
Eleven months after he was fired as offensive coordinator in Denver, McCoy is on shaky ground as offensive coordinator of the punchless Arizona Cardinals.
First-year head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that everyone’s job, including his, will be on the line if the team doesn’t start winning.
But the target seems biggest on McCoy, since the Cardinals (1-5) rank last or next to last in the NFL in just about every offensive category.
“We’re preparing like any other week,” McCoy said Tuesday when asked if he felt his job is in jeopardy. “Our objective every week is to go out and win the next game that you’re playing. That’s our focus.”
Coincidentally, Arizona’s next opponent is Denver, the team that fired McCoy 10 games into last season. It was McCoy’s second stint with the Broncos. He was offensive coordinator there from 2009 to 2012. With Peyton Manning at quarterback, that 2012 team went 13-3 and McCoy became a hot property, hired as head coach of the San Diego Chargers.
He was fired after four seasons with the Chargers and returned to work as offensive coordinator for new Denver head coach Vance Joseph, who had kind words for McCoy in a conference call Tuesday. Joseph said coaches understand the pressure inherent in the profession.
“Mike’s a great man,” Joseph said of the coach he fired last November. “Mike, as a coordinator, he understands being a head coach, and it’s a production business. He understands that. We’re all in the same business, so we all get it. If we don’t produce, and we don’t win, then we can’t keep our jobs. Mike understands that. I understand that, and coach Wilks understands that.
“It’s the same for every coach in the National Football League. We’re all coaching and playing for our jobs every single week. It’s no different this week.”
McCoy said he has “great respect for the entire (Bronco) organization.”
“I was very fortunate to be a part of their organization two different times with some great players and some great people from Mr. Bowlen (owner Pat Bowlen) all the way down,” he said. “I’ve got so much respect for the organization, how they run the business from day to day.”
McCoy was entrusted with the Arizona offense by Wilks, the defensive coordinator in Carolina and a coach with an entirely defensive background before he was hired to replace Bruce Arians after last season.
But the Cardinals stumbled from the start and haven’t shown much improvement from game to game.
Rookie Josh Rosen replaced Sam Bradford as quarterback in the third week of the season and has had some impressive moments but the Cardinals ground game, expected to be a strength with the return of running back David Johnson, has been mostly awful. The offensive line, predicted to be the team’s strength by Wilks, has lost most of its battles in the trenches and is battered by injuries going into Thursday night’s game.
The Cardinals average 220 yards per game, worst in the NFL. They are 31st (out of 32 teams) at 156.5 passing yards per game and dead last at 64 yards per game on the ground. Their 82 points, including a handful of defensive touchdowns, are next-to-last in the league.
And Arizona was 0-for-10 on third down (0-for-2 on fourth down) in last Sunday’s 27-17 loss at Minnesota.
So it’s easy to see why McCoy should be feeling the pressure. But he said he ignores the critics.
“No offense, but I don’t watch a lot of TV,” he said. “I don’t read papers. I don’t get on the internet. I’m too busy doing other things, putting plans together. When my family’s in town, I spend every minute I can with them, or talking to them at night when they’re in San Diego, things like that. I’ve been in this long enough.”
The Broncos have the worst run defense in the NFL. It would seem to be an opportunity, maybe McCoy’s last in Arizona.
“We’re focused on this week,” he said. “That’s all you do in this business. You try to be 1-0 at the end of every week. That’s all that we’re focused on.”
Keenum hasn’t taken Denver by storm like he did Minnesota
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When the Denver Broncos signed Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million deal last spring, they figured they were getting the quarterback who had led the Vikings to within one step of the Super Bowl.
Instead, they've gotten the journeyman he was with the Texans and Rams.
At least
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When the Denver Broncos signed Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million deal last spring, they figured they were getting the quarterback who had led the Vikings to within one step of the Super Bowl.
Instead, they’ve gotten the journeyman he was with the Texans and Rams.
At least so far.
Keenum’s eight interceptions are tied for the league lead and are one more than he threw in 15 games last year. He’s been especially turnover-prone in the red zone and he’s the only quarterback in the NFL who has thrown an interception in all six of his team’s games so far.
Keenum’s 15 sacks put him on pace for 40, nearly double what he had last season or in 2016 when he served as Jared Goff’s tutor in Los Angeles.
Last week, Broncos general manager John Elway gave Keenum a vote of confidence, saying on Orange & Blue 760, “I think that Case has done a nice job. It’s always an adjustment getting used to a new offense and a new coaching staff and what he’s used to. He’s provided leadership, he’s provided that grit.”
Then, Elway hit the scouting trail, flying to Eugene, Oregon, with top personnel assistant Matt Russell to check out Ducks QB Justin Herbert, who is expected to be the top quarterback in the 2019 NFL draft if he leaves school after this season.
Keenum acknowledged Tuesday that his adjustment has been a rocky one.
“It’s tough,” Keenum said. “You look at guys that have been in offenses for two, three, four, 10 years. The guy who played last night (Packers star Aaron Rodgers) has been in that offense a while and you start to know it like the back of your hand. You have just seen so many different plays and so many defenses you know what tends to get open.”
On the other hand, this is his “first time throwing with these guys,” said Keenum, quickly adding, “These are definitely not excuses. I’m not sitting here making excuses, but I think we’re getting better. That’s the goal, and it takes time.”
The Broncos (2-4) have lost four straight heading into their game Thursday night at Arizona (1-5).
They hung tough in two of those losses, both at home, against two of the league’s top teams.
They lost 27-23 to the Chiefs (5-1) in a game in which Keenum missed a wide open Demaryius Thomas for the potential game-winning score in the closing seconds, and the Rams beat them 23-20 Sunday thanks to penalties and an interception that cost the Broncos at least 10 points, including one on Emmanuel Sanders for taunting after what he mistakenly thought was a 44-yard touchdown.
Last week, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave bunched his receivers closer to struggling left tackle Garett Bolles at times and used more two-back sets. Still, he didn’t call many more runs for rookie running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have combined for four TD runs and a 5.19-yard average per carry despite the imbalance in play calls.
The Broncos rushed just 17 times and threw 41 passes against L.A. During their skid, they’ve run 80 times and thrown 159 passes.
“When you’re playing (from) behind, you’re trying to stick to your game plan and keep running the ball here and there,” Keenum said. “But especially with the later it gets, you need to make explosive plays. That gives the defense, especially the defensive line, a chance to tee off. …
“It’s tough. But we put ourselves in that position early and we’ve got to make sure we don’t do that again this week.”
Bolles, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017, continues to struggle — he leads the league with six holding calls a year after committing an NFL-high 10. And losing left guard Ronald Leary to a torn Achilles on Sunday means Max Garcia returns to the spot he occupied next to Bolles much of last season.
Bolles said Leary’s injury was “a tough one for me. It made me super emotional, but I have to move on. I have to help Max as much as he helps me and we have to get the job done.”
Coach Vance Joseph said Sam Jones, a rookie from Arizona State, will be the backup guard against the Cardinals.
“I trust the offensive line no matter who’s in there,” Keenum said.
Notes: S Su’a Cravens (knee surgery) and WR-KR Jordan Taylor (double hip surgery) both practiced for the first time this season. “It was good to see Jordan back out there and also Su’a, but it’s a jog-through today,” Joseph said. “We’ll go fast tomorrow, as far as the 7-on-7 red zone and the team red zone, so we’ll see how they feel.”
Chiefs waive McQuay, sign Allen to help offensive line
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs waived safety Leon McQuay and signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, giving them some additional depth up front after recent injuries to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse.
Duvernay-Tardif, the starter at right guard, broke a bone in his left leg two weeks ago and landed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs waived safety Leon McQuay and signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, giving them some additional depth up front after recent injuries to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse.
Duvernay-Tardif, the starter at right guard, broke a bone in his left leg two weeks ago and landed on injured reserve. Morse sustained a concussion in Sunday night’s loss in New England, creating a void at center heading into this week’s game against Cincinnati.
Jordan Devey is likely to start at center and Andrew Wylie at right guard.
The 28-year-old Allen was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2012 draft, and spent four solid seasons in Kansas City. He signed a four-year deal with Houston as a free agent in 2016, but was released in mid-July with an injury settlement after dealing with a concussion and other injuries.
49ers have little time to dwell on Packers loss with LA next
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have little time to dwell on a heartbreaking loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The Niners have to immediately shift their focus to another tough test with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams coming to town on Sunday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan spent
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have little time to dwell on a heartbreaking loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
The Niners have to immediately shift their focus to another tough test with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams coming to town on Sunday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan spent Tuesday morning going over the details of the previous night’s 33-30 loss to the Packers that featured Rodgers throwing the game-tying touchdown pass with 1:55 to play and then leading the game-winning field goal drive after an interception by C.J. Beathard.
Then it was quickly on to the Rams (6-0), the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team, who will take on the 49ers (1-5) in just five days.
“Short weeks are always tough, but sometimes it can be a good thing,” Shanahan said. “Last night was a heartbreaking loss. Our guys came out and I thought played extremely aggressive, very confident and gave it their all. Whenever you do that, it gave us a chance to win that game and we came up short. That’s tough. The guys put a lot into it and that’s hard. You get back here and it hurts a little bit today, but the good thing is, you’ve got to move on faster. There’s no time to sit here and sulk.”
The Niners had their chances to earn their first win in three games since losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 23.
Beathard threw two TD passes in the first half in his best performance of the season to help the Niners build a 24-20 lead. Raheem Mostert provided a boost to a running game that gained 174 yards. The defense limited Rodgers to two field goals during a seven-drive stretch starting in the second quarter.
But it wasn’t enough. Rodgers picked on backup cornerback Greg Mabin to lead the tying TD drive capped by a 16-yard pass to Davante Adams.
The 49ers then took over at their 47 with 1:49 to go after a personal foul on the kickoff return. Needing just 20 yards to get into field-goal range, Beathard completed a 7-yard pass to George Kittle on first down, had a pass batted down at the line on second down and then took a deep shot against the blitz on third down that turned into the interception by Kevin King.
By not running the ball on second or third down, the Niners gave Rodgers 1:07 to drive for the winning field goal and he delivered.
“If I were to have it back, yeah, I’d love to call something that worked,” Shanahan said. “But, then when you get into third-and-3 versus an all-out blitz, there’s not many runs for that. That was the play that we didn’t make right there and that’s what happened. But, you’re always concerned about giving it back to Aaron. I thought we had a chance to win the game right there. I know our defense struggled in the first half definitely. I was happy with how they rebounded in the second half and they gave us a chance on offense to put them away. I thought that was our biggest opportunity right there and we came up short.”
The 49ers made a roster move Tuesday, signing Tom Savage to a one-year deal to be the team’s No. 3 quarterback.
San Francisco has been looking for help at quarterback ever since Garoppolo went down with his injury last month. Beathard was promoted to starter and Nick Mullens was elevated from the practice squad to be the backup.
Savage was originally drafted by Houston in the fourth round in 2014. Savage played 13 games with nine starts in four seasons with the Texans. He completed 181 of 315 attempts for 2,000 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He spent training camp with New Orleans before being cut Sept. 1.
“There’s one thing I always liked about Savage, from coming out of college. He’s got a strong arm. He’s a very tough player. He hangs in that pocket and plays the position well,” Shanahan said. “I was a fan of his coming out of college. He’s gotten to play in a number of NFL games so he’s been battle-tested. He was in a tough situation in Houston that didn’t work out for him, but I got to study him this preseason when he was in New Orleans and they have some similarities in their offense as ours.”
NOTES: CB K’Waun Williams (shoulder), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) and CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) are all day to day. … The 49ers waived TE Cole Wick to make room on the 53-man roster for Savage. … OL Zack Golditch was released from the practice squad.
McCarthy knows Packers have to improve for post-bye stretch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy heads into the bye week well aware of his team's shortcomings.
And he knows how crucial it is to fix them in advance of the most challenging portion of the schedule.
"It was important to win the game on so many different
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy heads into the bye week well aware of his team’s shortcomings.
And he knows how crucial it is to fix them in advance of the most challenging portion of the schedule.
“It was important to win the game on so many different fronts,” McCarthy said on Tuesday, a day after his team’s 33-30 win over San Francisco. “Let’s be honest, you have to win your home games.”
At 3-2-1, all three of the Packers’ victories have come at home, along with a Week 2 tie with NFC North rival Minnesota. Their two losses were on the road at Washington and at Detroit.
And they’re about to be on the road a lot in the next month, with four of their next five games away from Lambeau Field.
With post-bye games at the Los Angeles Rams (6-0) and New England Patriots (4-2) looming — then two more road games at Seattle (3-3) and at Minnesota (3-2-1) after a Nov. 11 home game against Miami (4-2) — the Packers’ next five opponents are a combined 20-9-1.
“Obviously, I understand what the next four games look like. But they don’t mean anything outside of the Rams because that’s the next game,” McCarthy said.
“We get a chance to work this week, get a head start on those guys, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on ourselves — and that’s really where the energy will go.”
McCarthy said players had a weightlifting session Tuesday morning before getting the rest of the week off. Players will travel back to Green Bay on Sunday and get back to work on Monday.
The coaches, meanwhile, will do their traditional self-scouting, which includes what McCarthy calls “across-the-hall” evaluations, where the defensive coaches break down what they see from the Packers’ offense and vice versa.
What they’ll find are inconsistencies on both sides of the ball.
Green Bay’s offense is fourth in total offense (421 yards per game), but a middling 15th in scoring (24.7 points per game), 16th in third down conversion rate (40.2 percent) and 22nd in red zone offense (50 percent touchdown rate).
The defense is seventh in total defense (328.3 yards per game), but 15th in scoring defense (24 points per game) and gave up several big plays to the 49ers on Monday night.
Even as important as Monday night’s win was, it epitomized the Packers’ inconsistency. The defense allowed the 49ers just 3 yards on their final three possessions, with Kevin King’s interception squelching San Francisco’s final chance to win in regulation and setting up the Packers’ winning field-goal drive.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led a pair of successful two-minute drives at the end of the game — the first for the game-tying touchdown and the second for kicker Mason Crosby’s 27-yard walk-off field goal — but the offense continues to struggle outside of the two-minute drill.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for sure, but correct it at some point,” Rodgers said. “Thankfully, we’re going to get into our bye week pretty quickly, but I’m sure next Monday we’ll take a good, hard look at this and take a look at what we did well our first six weeks.
“We’re a couple plays away from being 4-2 or 5-1, and definitely a couple plays from being the other way. So we’re thankful to be 3-2-1 right now and realize what’s in front of us, and how this type of play might not get it done against the next opponents. We’ve got to play better.”
Rodgers, who led the Packers to a 24-23 comeback win over Chicago in the season opener despite suffering a left knee injury during the first half of that game, has attempted at least 40 passes in the past five games, and McCarthy admitted he’d like the offense to be more balanced.
But McCarthy also feels those two fourth-quarter comebacks will benefit the team during the upcoming challenging stretch.
“The adversity component as far as the number of times we’ve been in these situations so far this year, I’m hopeful,” McCarthy said. “And going off of past experience, I think this will pay dividends for us as a football team.”
AAF unveils 2019 regular-season schedule
After the NFL plays its Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019, the wait for the next pro football contest will be very short.
That's because the Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural 10-week regular season just six days later.
After the NFL plays its Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019, the wait for the next pro football contest will be very short.
That’s because the Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural 10-week regular season just six days later.
The new league that features eight franchises, Steve Spurrier as a coach and Trent Richardson as a player kicks off Feb. 9 with two games — the Atlanta Legends visiting Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos and the San Diego Fleet playing at the San Antonio Commanders.
There will be two more games the following day with the Memphis Express visiting the Birmingham Iron, who employ Richardson, the former No. 3 overall pick in 2012 who was an NFL bust. The Salt Lake Stallion visit the Arizona Hotshots in the other game on Feb. 10.
“One of the driving factors behind the vision of The Alliance was the fact that millions of Americans simply stop watching sports and playing fantasy every February, the moment a Super Bowl champion is crowned,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the AAF. “There’s a significant void in the market that will now be filled with top-flight, professional football. The reception thus far in each of our eight markets has been tremendous, and unveiling our season one schedule is yet another significant milestone for the league.
“There are exciting matchups and storylines unfolding, and The Alliance is looking forward to giving fans exactly what they want — more football.”
The regular season concludes April 14 with playoffs to follow. The top two teams in the East and the top two teams in the West will make the playoffs.
In addition to Spurrier, the league’s other head coaches are Brad Childress (Atlanta), Dennis Erickson (Salt Lake), Tim Lewis (Birmingham), Mike Martz (San Diego), Rick Neuheisel (Arizona), Mike Riley (San Antonio) and Mike Singletary (Memphis).
Included in the list of regular-season matchups:
Professional football returns to San Diego in Week 2 when the Fleet host the Atlanta Legends.
Former Chargers coach Riley returns to San Diego when San Antonio visits the Fleet in Week 3.
Former NFL coaches Singletary (defensive legend) and Martz (offensive prowess) match wits when Memphis hosts San Diego in Week 4.
Offensive gurus Spurrier and Neuheisel do battle when Orlando visits Arizona in Week 6.
Report: Chiefs bring back OL Allen amid injuries
The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign offensive lineman Jeff Allen assuming his physical goes well on Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report.
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million
The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign offensive lineman Jeff Allen assuming his physical goes well on Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report.
Allen was released by the Houston Texans in July after two disappointing seasons to open a four-year, $28 million contract. He had joined Houston as a free agent after playing 44 games (36 starts) over his first four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him 44th overall in 2012.
His signing would reinforce an ailing Kansas City offensive line. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on injured reserve with a broken fibula and center Mitch Morse is week-to-week with a concussion sustained Sunday night against the New England Patriots.
Duvernay-Tardif was originally expected to return later this season, but further evaluation revealed a spiral fracture and ligament damage that required surgery, putting a possible return in doubt.
Jordan Devey started at right guard Sunday night, but he moved to center after Morse was injured, with 2017 undrafted free agent Andrew Wylie stepping in at right guard.
Allen played primarily left guard in his first stint with Kansas City, but he moved to the right side in Houston.
Report: Jets work out WRs Matthews, Coleman
The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman on Tuesday, according to ESPN reports.
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end
The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receivers Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman on Tuesday, according to ESPN reports.
Matthews visited the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals last week after being granted his release from the Tennessee Titans at the end of September. Coleman spent short stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots this fall after being traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp.
The Jets are expected to be without wideout Quincy Enunwa (high-ankle sprain) for a few weeks, while Terrelle Pryor is battling a groin issue for the second time this season.
Matthews, who turned 29 on Friday, had just three catches for 11 yards in three games with the Titans, but he tallied 161 grabs for 2,402 yards and 17 scores over the previous three seasons.
Coleman, 24, had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns through two seasons with the Browns, who took him 15th overall in the 2016 draft. However, he has battled injuries in both seasons and has been let go by three teams in a span of two months.
Bills QB Allen to miss time with elbow injury
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that
Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is unlikely to play this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to an elbow injury and his status going forward could be in the hands of Dr. James Andrews.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that Allen is out for Week 7 with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Dr. Andrews is reviewing MRI exam results of Allen’s throwing arm to provide guidance for the Bills’ handling of the prized first-round pick, per the report.
Without Allen, veteran Derek Anderson could leapfrog Nathan Peterman and start at Indianapolis.
That decision is one the coaching staff in Buffalo will “work through” Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said.
Mortensen said Buffalo determined at the time of the injury that Allen would not be rushed back, and the Bills want to be certain his arm strength returns to 100 percent before considering putting him back on the field.
Allen left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter after being hit on the elbow by Whitney Mercilus, a hit McDermott was upset the officials did not flag. Allen did not return and was replaced by Peterman, who threw a go-ahead touchdown before tossing a pair of interceptions in the final 90 seconds, including a pick-6 that proved to be the winning touchdown for the Texans.
Peterman has nine interceptions in 79 career pass attempts, raising questions about whether he should be the backup behind Allen. The team signed Anderson last week, but he remains a “work in progress” while learning the offense and developing chemistry with teammates. McDermott said all options are on the table at quarterback “at the moment.”
Asked if he could still start Peterman despite the turnover woes, McDermott replied, “I’m confident in every football player on our team.”
“With respect to Nate, it’s no different,” he continued. “I know he had some good plays yesterday, I know he had some plays he’d like to have back.”
As for Allen, McDermott lamented the reps the rookie had to miss in a critical moment due to the injury.
“That’s the hardest part about this is him not being able to be out there to finish the game, in those critical moments of the game to get the valuable experience,” McDermott said.
–Field Level Media
Vikings place CB Hughes on IR, re-sign DT Parry
The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Tuesday and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.
Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt during Sunday's victory against Arizona.
The Minnesota Vikings officially placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve with a torn ACL on Tuesday and re-signed defensive tackle David Parry.
Hughes, a first-round pick from Central Florida, was hurt during Sunday’s victory against Arizona.
Parry appeared in Minnesota’s first two games and recorded a sack at Green Bay in Week 2, but he was cut on Sept. 19 and replaced by defensive tackle Tom Johnson.
Parry, 26, was a fifth-round selection out of Stanford in 2015 and has played for Indianapolis (2015-16) and New Orleans (2017). He has five sacks in 35 career games.
Report: Former teammates describe chilling Hernandez behavior
Aaron Hernandez went from jovial to intense in an instant and his behavior and demeanor were wildly unpredictable on a given day, former teammates of the late New England Patriots tight end told the Boston Globe.
In the third of a six-part series
Aaron Hernandez went from jovial to intense in an instant and his behavior and demeanor were wildly unpredictable on a given day, former teammates of the late New England Patriots tight end told the Boston Globe.
In the third of a six-part series on Hernandez, who committed suicide in a prison cell after being convicted of murder, The Globe described a troubled individual who reached out to teammates and coaches for help.
According to the Spotlight series, Hernandez approached coach Bill Belichick in 2013 in what was described as a “state of deepening paranoia.” The report states that Belichick “saw little reason to get more than minimally involved.”
Hernandez died in jail in 2017. He was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.
Former teammate Dane Fletcher said he came to blows with Hernandez and described him as selfish. Fletcher also said he dropped Hernandez off at his “side place” where he kept drugs and ammunition.
Brandon Lloyd, who played wide receiver for the Patriots, Rams, Broncos and 49ers, told The Globe he witnessed erratic behavior and more from Hernandez.
“There would be swings where he’d be the most hyper-masculine, aggressive individual in the room, where he’d be ready to fight somebody in fits of rage,” said Lloyd. “Or he’d be the most sensitive person in the room, talking about cuddling with his mother. Or he’d ask me, ‘Do you think I’m good enough to play?”’
Lloyd recalled a conversation with another former wide receiver on the team, Wes Welker, that touched on unpredictable and volatile mood swings and sensitive details regarding what Welker perceived as past history.
“He is looking at me wide-eyed,” Lloyd recalled of Welker, “and he says, ‘I just want to warn you that (Hernandez) is going to talk about being bathed by his mother. He’s going to have his genitalia out in front of you while you’re sitting on your stool. He’s going to talk about gay sex. Just do your best to ignore it. Even walk away.'”
Lloyd said quarterback Tom Brady snapped at Hernandez in one particular instance during a walk-through.
“(Hernandez) was out at the walk-through in flip-flops trying to run around,” Lloyd said. “He was laughing. He was loud. And Tom keeps it serious in the walk-through. And Tom says, ‘Shut the (expletive) up. Get the (expletive) out of here.”’
Lloyd said the change in Hernandez’s mood was almost always sudden.
“It was like he went from this child-like, laughing, disruptive behavior,” Lloyd said, “and he storms off in a fit of rage.”
49ers sign QB Savage
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage on Tuesday, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Tom Savage on Tuesday, making room on the roster by releasing tight end Cole Wick.
The team worked out Savage and other quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in Week 3, but no signing was made until Tuesday.
Nick Mullens has been serving as the backup to C.J. Beathard, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team hoped to add a third QB. For now, Savage is not expected to pass Mullens on the depth chart as the primary No. 2 quarterback.
Savage, 28, spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints after joining them on a one-year deal in free agency.
He started nine games from 2016 to 2017 for the Houston Texans, who took him in the fourth round of 2014, going 2-7 in those games. In 13 career appearances, he has 2,000 passing yards on a 57.5 percent completion rate with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Wick played in five games for the 49ers this season, logging one target on 11 offensive snaps while mostly playing special teams (70 snaps).
